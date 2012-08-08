Trending

Sneddon and Tserenlham win stage 9

Wallace stays in lead with one day remaining

A bright and sunny morning dawned for stage 9

(Image credit: Mongolia Bike Challenge)
Onlookers

(Image credit: Mongolia Bike Challenge)
Mongolian landscape

(Image credit: Mongolia Bike Challenge)
Racers in action during stage 9

(Image credit: Mongolia Bike Challenge)
Riders give the thumbs up to be back in action after a day off due to poor weather

(Image credit: Mongolia Bike Challenge)

Racing resumed today at the 2012 Mongolia Bike Challenge after a day of severe weather conditions cancelled yesterday's stage.

"Stage 9 turned out to be one of the best stages of the whole race. Having seen the effort of the MBC organization to keep this race rolling, we made sure we up kept our part of the deal and had one of the hardest days of racing yet," said race leader Cory Wallace (Kona).

"It started out with myself sneaking in an early morning warm-up and then driving the pace out of the gun as the other riders tried to get there cold bodies back into race mode," said Wallace. "My teammate Kris Sneddon followed this up with some solid efforts up the first climbs and all of a sudden we had a race on our hands."

It was hot and dry on the 105-kilometer course that took riders from their lush grassland camp into the pre-desert that separates the mountains from the Gobi Desert.

Pau (Team Buff) tried a few attacks with Barry Wicks (Kona) retaliating with one of his own. The only difference with Barry's attack was it stuck. Wicks put three minutes on the rest of the pack after the first 40 kilometers and was looking especially strong on the climbs.

Around the 50 kilometer marker, Carter Hovey (MBC-Orbea-SMP) took off as well, pulling one minute ahead of the other two Kona riders, Kris Sneddon and Cory Wallace. Around the 75-kilometer marker, Wicks made a wrong turn and lost his spot at the front of the pack. Sneddon moved into the lead and eventually won the stage. He was followed by Hovey in second and Wallace in third.

"It was a rough day as my body was not firing on all cylinders while Pau and Carter were putting in huge efforts to break us," said Wallace. "In the end Kris Sneddon would power away for the win with Carter and I rolling in two-three with Pau few seconds behind."

"The day ended up being probably the hardest fought stage all race and the course was top notch," said Wallace. "It was almost unthinkable that this day could occur when just 24hr earlier we were stranded out in the middle of Mongolia with no known way out."

In the women's race, Solongo Tserenlham of Mongolia made up more time on the leaders by winning today's stage but not enough to pass current leader, Liesbeth Hessens of Belgium.

The last stage of the MBC will run tomorrow, ending 90km later in Karakorum outside the historic Erdene Zuu monastery.

Full Results

Stage 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kris Sneddon (Can)3:20:30
2Carter Hovey (Can)0:00:10
3Cory Wallace (Can)0:00:11
4Pau Zamora Perez (Spa)0:00:26
5Altansukh Altanzul (Mon)0:06:20
6Delgerbayar Sonomtseren (Mon)0:07:22
7Barry Wicks (USA)0:10:48
8Marcel Hagener (NZl)
9Peter Paelinck (Bel)
10Davide Ghedini (Ita)0:16:54
11Marcel Farres Dasquens (Spa)0:16:55
12Francesc Juliá Pascual (Spa)0:22:10
13Lorenzo Milesi (Swi)0:24:05
14Solongo Tserenlham (Mon)0:28:09
15Ivan Cabañas Gonzalez (Spa)0:28:58
16Mohamad Razif Bin Mohamad Salleh (Mal)0:28:59
17Batmunkh Mijid (Mon)0:29:01
18Thomas Wettemann (Ger)0:29:04
19David Rovira Roqueta (Spa)0:29:53
20Jep Gonzalez Farres (Spa)0:32:25
21Batmunkh Batsaikhan (Mon)0:32:50
22Fabio Elmer (Ger)0:33:59
23Robert Bleeker (Aus)0:34:05
24Elisabeth Adamson (Aus)
25Steven Pauwels (Bel)0:35:02
26Aloyse Albert Schartz (Lux)0:36:07
27Jennifer Crake (Can)0:39:51
28Alex Ramsey (Aus)0:41:39
29Marcos Barrio Robles (Spa)0:41:58
30Liesbeth Hessens (Bel)
31Uwe Geiger (Ger)0:42:59
32Greg Mckennis (USA)
33Nuo Zhang (Chn)0:47:40
34Thomas Borst (Ger)0:56:32
35Edmund Tan (Sin)1:01:24
36Iwona Szmyd (Pol)
37Johan Walraven (Ned)1:10:38
38Jesus Martin Del Nogal (Spa)1:10:56
39Jack Anderson (USA)1:15:10
40Otgontuya Batbaatar (Mon)1:22:45
41Birgit Richner (Swi)1:33:55
42Max Richner (Swi)
43Kristof Nootens (Bel)1:35:56
44Jos Van Dijk (Ned)1:40:15
45Wouter Rijnaerts (Ned)
46Thierry Lilian Claude Carayol (Fra)1:57:18
47Ray Giddins (Aus)2:04:10
48Ulziibaatar Jamsran (Mon)3:06:15
49Tuguldur Tuulkhangai (Mon)
50Angel Lopez Santos (Spa)
51Frances Galache Rejón (Spa)
52Marcel Besemer (Ned)

General classification after stage 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cory Wallace (Can)32:57:19
2Kris Sneddon (Can)0:02:46
3Barry Wicks (USA)0:13:29
4Pau Zamora Perez (Spa)0:19:44
5Carter Hovey (Can)0:38:30
6Peter Paelinck (Bel)1:37:05
7Marcel Hagener (NZl)2:11:58
8Francesc Juliá Pascual (Spa)3:00:23
9David Rovira Roqueta (Spa)3:03:37
10Altansukh Altanzul (Mon)3:30:16
11Delgerbayar Sonomtseren (Mon)4:05:48
12Mohamad Razif Bin Mohamad Salleh (Mal)4:57:06
13Marcel Farres Dasquens (Spa)5:08:17
14Davide Ghedini (Ita)5:40:16
15Batmunkh Batsaikhan (Mon)6:12:23
16Thomas Wettemann (Ger)6:31:41
17Steven Pauwels (Bel)6:39:58
18Liesbeth Hessens (Bel)7:27:36
19Elisabeth Adamson (Aus)7:32:34
20Batmunkh Mijid (Mon)7:48:21
21Fabio Elmer (Ger)8:02:49
22Greg Mckennis (USA)8:17:34
23Jep Gonzalez Farres (Spa)8:21:13
24Aloyse Albert Schartz (Lux)8:42:11
25Robert Bleeker (Aus)8:42:50
26Jennifer Crake (Can)8:43:34
27Uwe Geiger (Ger)8:50:25
28Solongo Tserenlham (Mon)8:52:48
29Alex Ramsey (Aus)8:59:27
30Thomas Borst (Ger)9:51:40
31Ivan Cabañas Gonzalez (Spa)9:57:27
32Lorenzo Milesi (Swi)10:28:03
33Ray Giddins (Aus)10:54:53
34Marcos Barrio Robles (Spa)11:29:15
35Jack Anderson (USA)12:55:30
36Max Richner (Swi)12:58:28
37Iwona Szmyd (Pol)13:01:29
38Johan Walraven (Ned)13:20:20
39Otgontuya Batbaatar (Mon)14:24:52
40Angel Lopez Santos (Spa)14:52:44
41Jesus Martin Del Nogal (Spa)14:52:45
42Tuguldur Tuulkhangai (Mon)15:57:39
43Nuo Zhang (Chn)16:10:08
44Ulziibaatar Jamsran (Mon)16:38:41
45Edmund Tan (Sin)17:12:33
46Birgit Richner (Swi)18:16:00
47Thierry Lilian Claude Carayol (Fra)20:37:44
48Jos Van Dijk (Ned)23:29:24
49Wouter Rijnaerts (Ned)23:38:18
50Kristof Nootens (Bel)23:38:26
51Marcel Besemer (Ned)28:10:45
52Frances Galache Rejón (Spa)28:40:38

