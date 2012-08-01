Image 1 of 11 The finish (Image credit: Margus Riga) Image 2 of 11 Racers gather for the start of stage 3 in Mongolia (Image credit: Margus Riga) Image 3 of 11 The peloton in Mongolia (Image credit: Margus Riga) Image 4 of 11 Carter Hovey (Image credit: Margus Riga) Image 5 of 11 Racers pass local homes (Image credit: Margus Riga) Image 6 of 11 Racing through grassland (Image credit: Margus Riga) Image 7 of 11 A racer refuels (Image credit: Margus Riga) Image 8 of 11 Racers roll out (Image credit: Margus Riga) Image 9 of 11 Tent city (Image credit: Margus Riga) Image 10 of 11 Restorative Post-Race Yoga Sessions with MTB Trials Legend, Ryan Leech (Image credit: Margus Riga) Image 11 of 11 Trees were spotted on day 3 (Image credit: Margus Riga)

Stage three of the 2012 Mongolia Bike Challenge proved to be another exciting day of racing. The sun shone brightly on the long line of riders making their way through the semi-arid grasslands and pre-desert landscape.

Riders faced four significant climbs over the 112-kilometer course starting in the Undur Sant Uul Mountains and finishing near the Sharlinggiin Gol River. There were familiar faces at the front of the pack today although there were a few new challengers early on.

At the first GPM at 60 kilometers, the top eight riders had established a substantial lead. Barry Wicks, Kris Sneddon, and Cory Wallace of Team Kona broke away with Pau Zamora of Team Buff, as Carter Hovey of Team MBC Racing p/b Orbea-SMP chased. Hovey caught the lead group and rode with them until the last 20 kilometers when he dropped off the back up the last climb.

At the finish line it was Zamora winning stage three, followed by Sneddon and Wallace. After three stages, Wallace of Kona is leading in the overall cassification.

Full Results (stage only, GC not available)