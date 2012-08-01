Zamora wins stage 3 in Mongolia
Wallace leads overall classification
Stage 3: -
Stage three of the 2012 Mongolia Bike Challenge proved to be another exciting day of racing. The sun shone brightly on the long line of riders making their way through the semi-arid grasslands and pre-desert landscape.
Riders faced four significant climbs over the 112-kilometer course starting in the Undur Sant Uul Mountains and finishing near the Sharlinggiin Gol River. There were familiar faces at the front of the pack today although there were a few new challengers early on.
At the first GPM at 60 kilometers, the top eight riders had established a substantial lead. Barry Wicks, Kris Sneddon, and Cory Wallace of Team Kona broke away with Pau Zamora of Team Buff, as Carter Hovey of Team MBC Racing p/b Orbea-SMP chased. Hovey caught the lead group and rode with them until the last 20 kilometers when he dropped off the back up the last climb.
At the finish line it was Zamora winning stage three, followed by Sneddon and Wallace. After three stages, Wallace of Kona is leading in the overall cassification.
Full Results (stage only, GC not available)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pau Zamora Perez (Spa)
|4:13:05
|2
|Kris Sneddon (Can)
|0:00:01
|3
|Cory Wallace (Can)
|0:00:02
|4
|Barry Wicks (USA)
|0:00:03
|5
|Carter Hovey (Can)
|0:04:21
|6
|Peter Paelinck (Bel)
|0:09:01
|7
|Tuguldur Tuulkhangai (Mon)
|8
|Marcel Hagener (NZl)
|9
|Francesc Julia Pascual (Spa)
|0:16:40
|10
|David Rovira Roqueta (Spa)
|11
|Altansukh Altanzul (Mon)
|0:29:06
|12
|Davide Ghedini (Ita)
|0:34:19
|13
|Mohamad Razif Bin Mohamad Salleh (Mal)
|0:34:20
|14
|Sumya Baterdene (Mon)
|0:39:00
|15
|Batmunkh Batsaikhan (Mon)
|0:39:32
|16
|Lorenzo Milesi (Swi)
|0:40:22
|17
|Marcel Farres Dasquens (Spa)
|18
|Delgerbayar Sonomtseren (Mon)
|0:46:27
|19
|Ulziibaatar Jamsran (Mon)
|20
|Batmunkh Mijid (Mon)
|21
|Liesbeth Hessens (Bel)
|0:47:05
|22
|Fabio Elmer (Ger)
|0:51:12
|23
|Steven Pauwels (Bel)
|24
|Thomas Wettemann (Ger)
|25
|Solongo Tserenlham (Mon)
|0:52:55
|26
|Ray Giddins (Aus)
|0:55:38
|27
|Jennifer Crake (Can)
|28
|Robert Bleeker (Aus)
|0:56:30
|29
|Aloyse Albert Schartz (Lux)
|0:59:49
|30
|Jack Anderson (USA)
|1:05:15
|31
|Jep Gonzalez Farres (Spa)
|1:05:56
|32
|Elisabeth Adamson (Aus)
|1:07:10
|33
|Uwe Geiger (Ger)
|34
|Batbayar Lkham-yanjin (Mon)
|1:09:51
|35
|Thomas Borst (Ger)
|1:15:35
|36
|Nuo Zhang (Chn)
|1:19:53
|37
|Ivan Cabanas Gonzalez (Spa)
|1:21:46
|38
|Edmund Tan (Sin)
|1:22:00
|39
|Max Richner (Swi)
|1:22:03
|40
|Alex Ramsey (Aus)
|1:22:14
|41
|Greg Mckennis (USA)
|1:22:51
|42
|Marcos Barrio Robles (Spa)
|1:32:05
|43
|Angel Lopez Santos (Spa)
|1:32:35
|44
|Iwona Szmyd (Pol)
|1:32:52
|45
|Johan Walraven (Ned)
|1:42:23
|46
|Jesus Martin Del Nogal (Spa)
|1:47:26
|47
|Otgontuya Batbaatar (Mon)
|2:01:09
|48
|Thierry Lilian Claude Carayol (Fra)
|2:02:50
|49
|Birgit Richner (Swi)
|2:18:13
|50
|Kristof/Griet Nootens/Peeters (Bel)
|2:38:12
|51
|Frances Galache Rejòn (Spa)
|2:44:27
|52
|Wouter Rijnaerts (Ned)
|53
|Jos Van Dijk (Ned)
|54
|Marcel Besemer (Ned)
|4:06:41
|55
|Tommy Tumendemberel (Mon)
