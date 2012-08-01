Trending

Zamora wins stage 3 in Mongolia

Wallace leads overall classification

Image 1 of 11

The finish

The finish
(Image credit: Margus Riga)
Image 2 of 11

Racers gather for the start of stage 3 in Mongolia

Racers gather for the start of stage 3 in Mongolia
(Image credit: Margus Riga)
Image 3 of 11

The peloton in Mongolia

The peloton in Mongolia
(Image credit: Margus Riga)
Image 4 of 11

Carter Hovey

Carter Hovey
(Image credit: Margus Riga)
Image 5 of 11

Racers pass local homes

Racers pass local homes
(Image credit: Margus Riga)
Image 6 of 11

Racing through grassland

Racing through grassland
(Image credit: Margus Riga)
Image 7 of 11

A racer refuels

A racer refuels
(Image credit: Margus Riga)
Image 8 of 11

Racers roll out

Racers roll out
(Image credit: Margus Riga)
Image 9 of 11

Tent city

Tent city
(Image credit: Margus Riga)
Image 10 of 11

Restorative Post-Race Yoga Sessions with MTB Trials Legend, Ryan Leech

Restorative Post-Race Yoga Sessions with MTB Trials Legend, Ryan Leech
(Image credit: Margus Riga)
Image 11 of 11

Trees were spotted on day 3

Trees were spotted on day 3
(Image credit: Margus Riga)

Stage three of the 2012 Mongolia Bike Challenge proved to be another exciting day of racing. The sun shone brightly on the long line of riders making their way through the semi-arid grasslands and pre-desert landscape.

Riders faced four significant climbs over the 112-kilometer course starting in the Undur Sant Uul Mountains and finishing near the Sharlinggiin Gol River. There were familiar faces at the front of the pack today although there were a few new challengers early on.

At the first GPM at 60 kilometers, the top eight riders had established a substantial lead. Barry Wicks, Kris Sneddon, and Cory Wallace of Team Kona broke away with Pau Zamora of Team Buff, as Carter Hovey of Team MBC Racing p/b Orbea-SMP chased. Hovey caught the lead group and rode with them until the last 20 kilometers when he dropped off the back up the last climb.

At the finish line it was Zamora winning stage three, followed by Sneddon and Wallace. After three stages, Wallace of Kona is leading in the overall cassification.

Full Results (stage only, GC not available)

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pau Zamora Perez (Spa)4:13:05
2Kris Sneddon (Can)0:00:01
3Cory Wallace (Can)0:00:02
4Barry Wicks (USA)0:00:03
5Carter Hovey (Can)0:04:21
6Peter Paelinck (Bel)0:09:01
7Tuguldur Tuulkhangai (Mon)
8Marcel Hagener (NZl)
9Francesc Julia Pascual (Spa)0:16:40
10David Rovira Roqueta (Spa)
11Altansukh Altanzul (Mon)0:29:06
12Davide Ghedini (Ita)0:34:19
13Mohamad Razif Bin Mohamad Salleh (Mal)0:34:20
14Sumya Baterdene (Mon)0:39:00
15Batmunkh Batsaikhan (Mon)0:39:32
16Lorenzo Milesi (Swi)0:40:22
17Marcel Farres Dasquens (Spa)
18Delgerbayar Sonomtseren (Mon)0:46:27
19Ulziibaatar Jamsran (Mon)
20Batmunkh Mijid (Mon)
21Liesbeth Hessens (Bel)0:47:05
22Fabio Elmer (Ger)0:51:12
23Steven Pauwels (Bel)
24Thomas Wettemann (Ger)
25Solongo Tserenlham (Mon)0:52:55
26Ray Giddins (Aus)0:55:38
27Jennifer Crake (Can)
28Robert Bleeker (Aus)0:56:30
29Aloyse Albert Schartz (Lux)0:59:49
30Jack Anderson (USA)1:05:15
31Jep Gonzalez Farres (Spa)1:05:56
32Elisabeth Adamson (Aus)1:07:10
33Uwe Geiger (Ger)
34Batbayar Lkham-yanjin (Mon)1:09:51
35Thomas Borst (Ger)1:15:35
36Nuo Zhang (Chn)1:19:53
37Ivan Cabanas Gonzalez (Spa)1:21:46
38Edmund Tan (Sin)1:22:00
39Max Richner (Swi)1:22:03
40Alex Ramsey (Aus)1:22:14
41Greg Mckennis (USA)1:22:51
42Marcos Barrio Robles (Spa)1:32:05
43Angel Lopez Santos (Spa)1:32:35
44Iwona Szmyd (Pol)1:32:52
45Johan Walraven (Ned)1:42:23
46Jesus Martin Del Nogal (Spa)1:47:26
47Otgontuya Batbaatar (Mon)2:01:09
48Thierry Lilian Claude Carayol (Fra)2:02:50
49Birgit Richner (Swi)2:18:13
50Kristof/Griet Nootens/Peeters (Bel)2:38:12
51Frances Galache Rejòn (Spa)2:44:27
52Wouter Rijnaerts (Ned)
53Jos Van Dijk (Ned)
54Marcel Besemer (Ned)4:06:41
55Tommy Tumendemberel (Mon)

Latest on Cyclingnews