Tuulkhangai wins stage 2
Wicks and Wallace round out top three
Stage 2: -
Racers found their rhythm today during the second stage of the 2012 Mongolia Bike Challenge. Spirits were high this morning as the weather gods shone brightly on the Tuul River Camp. Today's 120-kilometer course featured rolling grasslands with a number of significant climbs which led to epic green valleys dotted with nomadic herders and their ger (yurt) homesteads.
A large front group was established early made up of 15 riders. The pack was whittled down to eight riders by the 50-kilometer marker. This group included stage one winner, Cory Wallace and his Kona teammates Kris Sneddon and Barry Wicks, as well as Pau Zamora (Team Buff), Carter Hovey (Team MBC Racing p/b Orbea-SMP), Mongolian rider Tuguldur Tuulkhangai, and Razif Salleh and Marcel Hagener of Team Chiru-WTB.
After the second rest stop at 90 kilometers, Wallace, Wicks, Sneddon, and Tuulkhangai were able to break away and get a significant gap on the rest of the field.
In the end, it was the Mongolian rider, Tuulkhangai ,who won the stage, followed by Wicks and Wallace.
The sun is still shining at day´s end as athletes settle into camp life in the Undur Sant Uul Mountains.
Results not yet available.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy