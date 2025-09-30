Matteo Malucelli pips Alexander Kristoff in tight battle on Le Tour de Langkawi stage 3 after field largely reforms after spate of early climbs through the jungle

Kristoff's teammate Eriend Blikra takes final spot on the podium

A tight sprint finish at the end of stage 3 of the 2025 Petronas Le Tour de Langkawi
Matteo Malucelli (XDS-Astana) sprinted to victory on stage 3 of the Petronas Le Tour de Langkawi, capturing his second win of this year's race by just thwarting Alexander Kristoff (UNO-X Mobility), the retiring rider ever so close to capturing his 99th career win.

Kristoff's teammate Eriend Blikra claimed the final spot on the podium in Pasir Puteh after a day that tested the legs of key sprinters in the early stages by throwing in an early cluster of categorised climbs as the race moved through jungle territory in Malaysia.

