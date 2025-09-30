Matteo Malucelli pips Alexander Kristoff in tight battle on Le Tour de Langkawi stage 3 after field largely reforms after spate of early climbs through the jungle
Kristoff's teammate Eriend Blikra takes final spot on the podium
Matteo Malucelli (XDS-Astana) sprinted to victory on stage 3 of the Petronas Le Tour de Langkawi, capturing his second win of this year's race by just thwarting Alexander Kristoff (UNO-X Mobility), the retiring rider ever so close to capturing his 99th career win.
Kristoff's teammate Eriend Blikra claimed the final spot on the podium in Pasir Puteh after a day that tested the legs of key sprinters in the early stages by throwing in an early cluster of categorised climbs as the race moved through jungle territory in Malaysia.
It may have been a sprint finish, but it played out without all the key sprinters. Notably absent was stage 2 winner Arvid De Kleijn (Tudor Pro Cycling), who was dropped and gapped, seemingly resigned to go into conservation mode and refocus on the stages ahead.
More to come ....
Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.
Matteo Malucelli pips Alexander Kristoff in tight battle on Le Tour de Langkawi stage 3 after field largely reforms after spate of early climbs through the jungleKristoff's teammate Eriend Blikra takes final spot on the podium
