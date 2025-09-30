Matteo Malucelli pips Alexander Kristoff in tight battle on Le Tour de Langkawi stage 3 after field largely reforms after spate of early climbs through the jungle

Matteo Malucelli (XDS-Astana) sprinted to victory on stage 3 of the Petronas Le Tour de Langkawi, capturing his second win of this year's race by just thwarting Alexander Kristoff (UNO-X Mobility), the retiring rider ever so close to capturing his 99th career win.

Kristoff's teammate Eriend Blikra claimed the final spot on the podium in Pasir Puteh after a day that tested the legs of key sprinters in the early stages by throwing in an early cluster of categorised climbs as the race moved through jungle territory in Malaysia.

It may have been a sprint finish, but it played out without all the key sprinters. Notably absent was stage 2 winner Arvid De Kleijn (Tudor Pro Cycling), who was dropped and gapped, seemingly resigned to go into conservation mode and refocus on the stages ahead.

More to come ....