Aaron Gate wins Le Tour de Langkawi stage 8 as Joris Delbove secures overall win

Aaron Gate (XDS-Astana) claimed the final victory at the Petronas Le Tour de Langkawi, winning stage 8 by winning the dash to the line from a group of three after the field was shredded by the climb strewn lead into the line.

Aivaras Mikutis (Tudor Pro Cycling) was second on the finish line, which sat in front of the Petronas towers in Kuala Lumpur, while Nil Gimeno (Equipo Kern Pharma) took third in the 180.2km stage.

Joris Delbove (Total Energies) secured the overall victory, holding on to the top spot which he claimed atop Fraser's Hill on stage 5.

Seconds claimed in the intermediate sprint helped move Anders Halland Johannessen (UNO-X Mobility) up to second spot at three seconds down. That meant that Yannis Voisard (Tudor Pro Cycling) dropped to third overall, six seconds down.

"A wonderful way to finish the Tour de Langkawi for us. The main goal before the start of the stage was to try to get Nicolas onto the podium in the General Classification. We planned to attack together in the finale, but we had to spend a lot of energy earlier on the climbs, which turned out to be tougher than expected," Gate said after the stage.

"With 1km to the top, I attacked to create a small gap, but the pace was so high that it was difficult to make a difference. After the climb, it was hard to do anything in GC, so with 4 km to go, the situation developed where I could try for the stage win – the peloton was small, the pace dropped, and there was one rider left ahead from the early breakaway.

"I decided it was the perfect moment and went for it. A Tudor rider followed me, and when he counterattacked with one kilometer to go, I just gave 100% to close it and launch my sprint. Honestly, I really wanted to win here, so I'm happy I got the chance and made the most of it."