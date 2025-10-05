Aaron Gate wins Le Tour de Langkawi stage 8 as Joris Delbove secures overall win

Aaron Gate (XDS-Astana) wins stage 8 of the Tour de Langkawi in Kuala Lumpur
Aaron Gate (XDS-Astana) wins stage 8 of the Tour de Langkawi in Kuala Lumpur (Image credit: Petronas Le Tour de Langkawi)

Aaron Gate (XDS-Astana) claimed the final victory at the Petronas Le Tour de Langkawi, winning stage 8 by winning the dash to the line from a group of three after the field was shredded by the climb strewn lead into the line.

Aivaras Mikutis (Tudor Pro Cycling) was second on the finish line, which sat in front of the Petronas towers in Kuala Lumpur, while Nil Gimeno (Equipo Kern Pharma) took third in the 180.2km stage.

"With 1km to the top, I attacked to create a small gap, but the pace was so high that it was difficult to make a difference. After the climb, it was hard to do anything in GC, so with 4 km to go, the situation developed where I could try for the stage win – the peloton was small, the pace dropped, and there was one rider left ahead from the early breakaway.

Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

