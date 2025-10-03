Arvid De Kleijn sprints to victory on stage 6 of the Petronas Le Tour de Langkawi, Mateo Malucelli abandons after crash
Eriend Blikra and Manuel Peñalver round out the podium on rainy stage to Port Dickson
Arvid De Kleijn (Tudor Pro Cycling) sprinted to victory in Port Dickson, taking his second win at this year's edition of Petronas Le Tour de Langkawi on stage 6.
Eriend Blikra (UNO-X Mobility) came second on the flat and short 123.5km stage to the waterside location of Port Dickson. Manuel Peñalver (Team Polti VisitMalta) took the final spot on the podium on what was a wet day of racing on the east of Peninsular Malaysia that started with a downpour and ended with De Kleijn taking his sixth victory across three editions of the race.
"It was hard to come in, in the wheel of Blikra, I really had to fight for it, but in the end, I won the fight," said De Kleijn. "It took some energy, and then I had to take all the way around to beat him so I had to take a longer line but in the end, I had enough speed to beat him."
The wet conditions took a toll with Matteo Malucelli (XDS-Astana) crashing early in the race. The Italian rider who had already claimed three stages in this year's edition, adding to his three of last year, was out of the race and on his way to hospital for checks. Other riders out of the race also included Vadim Pronskiy (Terengganu Cycling) and Odd Christian Eiking (UNO-X Mobility).
More to come ....
Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.
