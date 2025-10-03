Arvid De Kleijn sprints to victory on stage 6 of the Petronas Le Tour de Langkawi, Mateo Malucelli abandons after crash

Eriend Blikra and Manuel Peñalver round out the podium on rainy stage to Port Dickson

Arvid De Kleijn (Tudor Pro Cycling) takes his second win of this year&#039;s Petronas Le Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Petronas Le Tour de Langkawi)

Arvid De Kleijn (Tudor Pro Cycling) sprinted to victory in Port Dickson, taking his second win at this year's edition of Petronas Le Tour de Langkawi on stage 6.

Eriend Blikra (UNO-X Mobility) came second on the flat and short 123.5km stage to the waterside location of Port Dickson. Manuel Peñalver (Team Polti VisitMalta) took the final spot on the podium on what was a wet day of racing on the east of Peninsular Malaysia that started with a downpour and ended with De Kleijn taking his sixth victory across three editions of the race.

