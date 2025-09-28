A winning start for Matteo Malucelli on stage 1 of Le Tour de Langkawi

Tightly contested bunch sprint on Kuah finish line as Italian quickly starts chipping away at task of stacking up against 2024's effort of three stage wins

Matteo Malucelli (XDS Astana) claims victory on stage 1 of the Petronas Le Tour de Langkawi 2025
(Image credit: Petronas Le Tour de Langkawi)

Matteo Malucelli (XDS-Astana) once again got to throw his hands into the air in victory at the Petronas Le Tour de Langkawi, with the three-time 2024 winner clearly demonstrating he is once again the sprinter to watch after taking victory on stage 1.

Malucelli came across the line ahead of Eriend Blikra (Uno- Mobility) and Arvid De Kleijn (Tudor Pro Cycling) was third. It was the perfect beginning for Malucelli, who was last year riding for JCL Team Ukyo but now also has the benefit of a WorldTour team behind him, and while last year he rode into Kuah in fourth, this time there was no stopping him.

It was an early kick off for Sunday’s stage 1 which started and finished in Kuah, taking in a 96.7km loop of the island that the race was named after - heading out of the urban surrounds to sweep by scenic beaches and the rich forests of Langkawi, home to the UNESCO listed geopark, before wrapping it all up with some punchy climbs through the final 20km, including a short but sharp category 4 ascent at just over 13km to go.

Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

