A winning start for Matteo Malucelli on stage 1 of Le Tour de Langkawi
Tightly contested bunch sprint on Kuah finish line as Italian quickly starts chipping away at task of stacking up against 2024's effort of three stage wins
Matteo Malucelli (XDS-Astana) once again got to throw his hands into the air in victory at the Petronas Le Tour de Langkawi, with the three-time 2024 winner clearly demonstrating he is once again the sprinter to watch after taking victory on stage 1.
Malucelli came across the line ahead of Eriend Blikra (Uno- Mobility) and Arvid De Kleijn (Tudor Pro Cycling) was third. It was the perfect beginning for Malucelli, who was last year riding for JCL Team Ukyo but now also has the benefit of a WorldTour team behind him, and while last year he rode into Kuah in fourth, this time there was no stopping him.
"Every year is different, so I was hoping this year would be different," Malucelli told reporters, including Cyclingnews after the stage, recounting how this opening effort was a missed opportunity in 2024. "Now we start with the right mode, the best mode, and for sure, we will try to continue in this direction.
"We know that now we have a lot of responsibility as a team day by day, so it was important to win. We win the first stage, and now everybody is more relaxed."
It was an early kick off for Sunday’s stage 1 which started and finished in Kuah, taking in a 96.7km loop of the island that the race was named after - heading out of the urban surrounds to sweep by scenic beaches and the rich forests of Langkawi, home to the UNESCO listed geopark, before wrapping it all up with some punchy climbs through the final 20km, including a short but sharp category 4 ascent at just over 13km to go.
There was no thwarting the sprinters teams however, and despite an early break it was clear that as the race headed to the finish line not long after 10am local time it would be a bunch battle that played out before the peloton of 129 riders journeyed over to Peninsular Malaysia to take on the remaining seven stages of the Tour de Langkawi.
More to come ....
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
A winning start for Matteo Malucelli on stage 1 of Le Tour de LangkawiTightly contested bunch sprint on Kuah finish line as Italian quickly starts chipping away at task of stacking up against 2024's effort of three stage wins
-
'I couldn’t live like that' – Matt Dinham returns to the peloton at Tour de Langkawi after nearly two years off racing and a decision to take a chance with surgery'It's great to be back' says Australian in the moments before heading to the humid start line in Kuah
-
'We can do better' – AusCycling re-examines junior development pathway for talented young Australians'We've got a very clear roadmap for how we're going to enhance and improve our system and we want to give it a red hot crack, but we I also understand there's cynicism in the system and the proof will be what we deliver,' AusCycling CEO Marne Fechner tells Cyclingnews
-
No regrets ‘because I did my best’ - Mavi García on road race bronze medal at Rwanda 202541-year-old Spanish rider calls the result ‘the cherry in my career’