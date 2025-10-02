Joris Delbove wins pivotal Tour de Langkawi stage 5, claims lead

Joris Delbove (Total Energies) shot away from his rivals on stage 5 of the Petronas Le Tour de Langkawi , claiming not just the stage victory but also vaulting into the overall lead on the race's lone summit finish at the top of Fraser's Hill.

Anders Halland Johannessen claimed second, leading the chase group that came over the line two seconds back, while Yannis Voisard (Tudor Pro Cycling) came third on top of the Cat. 1 climb, located in the Malaysian jungle.

Johannessen also moved into second spot overall, six seconds behind Delbove, while Adrien Maire (Unibet Tietama Rockets), fifth on the stage, moved into third at ten seconds back.

"It was instinct… with three kilometres to go I saw the opportunity to go by myself," explained Delbove who claimed the clear-cut win, appearing alone between the trees as the race rounded the final corner at just over 150m to go. A furious chase was in progress behind, but with not enough time to close the gap.

The long winding climb in the heat and humidity of inland Peninsular Malaysia may have totally reshuffled the GC order but the gaps still are relatively tight, particularly given there are bonus seconds at play in the intermediate sprints and on the line throughout the coming three stages.

Delbove said he expected that he would have to be on his toes not just in the last stage, but also the coming two days given the opportunities available for his rivals to chip away at his narrow lead.

"I first have to secure the advantage that I have now, six seconds is not much," the race leader said.



"The last stage will be complicated. Why not try to win the last stage as well? But first we have to secure the lead."

More to come …