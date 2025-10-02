Joris Delbove wins pivotal Tour de Langkawi stage 5, claims lead

By published

Frenchman holds narrow advantage overall going into final three stages

Petronas Le Tour de Langkawi: Joris Delbove riding to the win on stage 5
Petronas Le Tour de Langkawi: Joris Delbove riding to the win on stage 5

Joris Delbove (Total Energies) shot away from his rivals on stage 5 of the Petronas Le Tour de Langkawi, claiming not just the stage victory but also vaulting into the overall lead on the race's lone summit finish at the top of Fraser's Hill.

Anders Halland Johannessen claimed second, leading the chase group that came over the line two seconds back, while Yannis Voisard (Tudor Pro Cycling) came third on top of the Cat. 1 climb, located in the Malaysian jungle.

"It was instinct… with three kilometres to go I saw the opportunity to go by myself," explained Delbove who claimed the clear-cut win, appearing alone between the trees as the race rounded the final corner at just over 150m to go. A furious chase was in progress behind, but with not enough time to close the gap.

