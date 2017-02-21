Scott Sunderland wins 2017 Tour de Langkawi opener
IsoWhey Sports sprinter is first race leader
Stage 1: Kuala Berang - Kuala Terengganu
Scott Sunderland started Isowhey Sports Swisswellness debut appearance at the Tour de Langkawi in perfect fashion as he sprinted to stage 1 success. The Australian got the better of Ryan Gibbons (Dimension Data) and Nicolas Marini (Nippo - Vini Fantini) on the long straight in Terengganu.
Having waited the better part of 15 years to secure an invite to Asia's premier stage race, the script for IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness could hardly have been better written with stage 1 victory and the first race leader's yellow jersey of the Tour de Langkawi.
Scott Sunderland showed a clean pair of heals in the bunch sprint finish, getting the better of Ryan Gibbons (Dimension Data) by a bike length. Italian Nicolas Marini (Nippo-Vini Fantini) rounded out the podium after a late crash disrupted the fast run into the Kuala Terengganu finale.
"I came in with good form, so it was great to have such strong team presence from IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness and to get the win. Today was a credit to them and it’s great to get the ball rolling," Sunderland said.
The win is Sunderland's first at HC level, further confirming his successful transition from keirin and kilo rider on the track to a bunch sprinter. With six sprint-friendly stages to come, Sunderland is hoping he can get on a roll and keep the winning momentum going.
"The objective of winning a stage gives you confidence and belief you can hopefully win another stage and continue on the tour with another stage. That would be fantastic. Obviously, hanging onto the yellow jersey as long as possible as I can would be amazing."
Sunderland leads Gibbons by four seconds overall but the Dimension Data neo-pro is confident of reversing the result on Thursday’s more challenging 208.1km stage from Jerteh to Gerik.
"I am able to get over smaller climbs so it was important to stay up there on GC and to be lying second now is really important moving forward," Gibbons told Cyclingnews. "Frankly, the other guys on the podium today aren't super good over a hill so hopefully it plays in my favour."
How it unfolded
With no late scratching's on the morning of the race, the 114-rider strong peloton signed on in Kuala Berang. Once the flag was dropped, riders were quick to try and initiate the day's main breakaway. A ten-strong group went clear following the first KOM of the day 25km into the 124.8km stage.
Local rider Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Terengganu Cycling Team) took maximum points on the first climb and repeated the trick at the second climb, to book an appointment to the podium post-stage. Following the second categorised climb, the peloton decided to up the tempo and start the chase of the breakaway.
As the gap continued to fall, (Keyi Look Cycling Team), Loh Sea Keong (Thailand) and Bakri Sofian Nabil Mohd (Sapura Cycling Team) attacked their breakaway companions to go clear at the head of the race. Nabil sat up soon after to leave Loh Sea Keong and Ayazbayev at the head of the race while Wilier-Selle Italia set the tempo back in the bunch for its sprinter Jakub Mareczko.
Once in Terengganu, the two riders led through the finish arch for the first of two laps with the peloton just a handful of seconds in arrears. Keong then attacked to go solo, earning the combativity prize, but with 15km it was all together and set up for the bunch sprint finish.
The sprints teams arranged their trains inside 10km to race, with plenty of jostling and repositioning on the fast and technical circuit. The second time through the finish saw several riders try and attack off the front of the peloton but Wilier-Selle Italia and Nippo-Vini Fantini quickly brought them back.
A crash at seven kilometres to go split the peloton into three large groups to complicate the finale but none of the sprint favourites hit the deck.
Once Sunderland decided to open up his sprint in the finale, he proved too fast and too strong in the finale with his rivals fighting over the minor placings.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Sunderland (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|2:54:45
|2
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|3
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|4
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|5
|Travis Mccabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|6
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|8
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors
|9
|Phuchong Saiudomsin (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|2:54:49
|10
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|11
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|12
|Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) Manzana Postobon
|13
|Chris Harper (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|14
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|15
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina
|16
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|17
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|18
|Egan Bernal (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|19
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|20
|Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon
|21
|Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon
|22
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|23
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|24
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|25
|Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|26
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|27
|Dmitriy Lukyanov (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors
|28
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|29
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|30
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|31
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|32
|Sergey Vlassenko (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors
|33
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|34
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|35
|Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors
|36
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|37
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|2:55:00
|38
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|39
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|2:55:03
|40
|Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|2:55:05
|41
|Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|2:55:08
|42
|Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|43
|Sukho Kang (Kor) Kspo Bianchi Asia Procycling
|2:55:10
|44
|Shotaro Watanabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|45
|Taras Voropayev (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors
|2:55:12
|46
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|47
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2:55:21
|48
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|2:55:22
|49
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|50
|Victor Niño Corredor (Col) Team Sapura Cycling
|2:55:45
|51
|Wilmar Jahir Perez Muñoz (Col) Team Sapura Cycling
|2:55:48
|52
|Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Terengganu Cycling Team
|53
|Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
|54
|Haesung Cho (Kor) Kspo Bianchi Asia Procycling
|2:55:54
|55
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|56
|Sungbaek Park (Kor) Kspo Bianchi Asia Procycling
|57
|Irwandie Lakasek (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|2:56:02
|58
|Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Sapura Cycling Team
|59
|Siyu Yang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|60
|Nelson Martin (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
|61
|Joonyong Seo (Kor) Kspo Bianchi Asia Procycling
|62
|Seungwoo Choi (Kor) Kspo Bianchi Asia Procycling
|63
|Aspan Zhukenov (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors
|64
|Penghai Deng (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|65
|Jesse James Ewart (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
|66
|M. Ameen (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|67
|Daeyeon Kim (Kor) Kspo Bianchi Asia Procycling
|68
|Navuti Liphongyu (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|69
|Dominic Perez (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
|70
|Khunakorn Nonthichan (Tha) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|71
|Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|72
|Niccolo' Pacinotti (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|73
|Kota Sumiyoshi (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|74
|John Kronborg Esben (Den) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|75
|M. Afiq Huznie Othman (Mas) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|76
|Kritsada Changpad (Tha) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|77
|Yecid Arturo Sierra (Col) Manzana Postobon
|78
|Xin Wang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|79
|Hiroaki Harada (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|80
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|81
|Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|82
|Ying Hon Ronald Yeung (Hkg) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|83
|Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|84
|M. Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|85
|Wilmar Paredes (Col) Manzana Postobon
|86
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|2:56:15
|87
|Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|2:56:42
|88
|Thanawut Sanikwathi (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|2:57:28
|89
|Shijin Zhang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|2:57:38
|90
|Josh Berry (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
|2:57:55
|91
|Tanaphon Seanaumnuayphon (Tha) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|92
|Akmal Hakim Zakaria (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|2:58:32
|93
|Haiwang Liu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|94
|M Ameer Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|2:58:51
|95
|Eiman Firdaus Mohd Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|96
|Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|97
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|98
|Xiang Yuan Li (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|99
|En Huang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|100
|Sarawut Sirironnachai (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|101
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|102
|Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|2:59:55
|103
|Yahui Shi (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|104
|Tianhao Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|105
|Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|3:00:15
|106
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|107
|Juan Pablo Villegas (Col) Manzana Postobon
|3:00:58
|108
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3:01:46
|109
|Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|110
|Bonjoe Martin (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine7
|3:02:02
|111
|Mohamad Izzat Hilmi Abdul Halil (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|3:03:10
|112
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3:03:28
|113
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|3:03:40
|114
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3:08:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
|3
|3
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|4
|Eiman Firdaus Mohd Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
|2
|3
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon
|2
|3
|Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|2:54:45
|2
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors
|3
|Phuchong Saiudomsin (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|4
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5
|Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|6
|Dmitriy Lukyanov (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors
|7
|Sergey Vlassenko (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors
|8
|Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors
|9
|Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:00:23
|10
|Sukho Kang (Kor) Kspo Bianchi Asia Procycling
|0:00:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|2:55:22
|2
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|3
|Irwandie Lakasek (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:00:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|8:44:23
|2
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3
|Team Wilier Triestina
|4
|Team Dimension Data
|5
|UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Androni Giocattoli
|7
|Vino Astana Motors
|8
|Manzana Postobon Team
|8:44:27
|9
|Aisan Racing Team
|8:44:42
|10
|Bardiani CSF
|8:45:00
|11
|Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|8:46:53
|12
|KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
|8:46:58
|13
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|8:47:04
|14
|Sapura Cycling Team
|8:47:35
|15
|7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
|8:47:52
|16
|Malaysia National Team
|8:48:06
|17
|Keyi Look Cycling Team
|18
|Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|19
|Giant Cycling Team
|8:51:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vino Astana Motors
|8:44:23
|2
|Aisan Racing Team
|8:44:42
|3
|Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|8:46:53
|4
|KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
|8:46:58
|5
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|8:47:04
|6
|7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
|8:47:52
|7
|Malaysia National Team
|8:48:06
|8
|Keyi Look Cycling Team
|9
|Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|10
|Giant Cycling Team
|8:51:16
|11
|Sapura Cycling Team
|8:54:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Sunderland (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|2:54:35
|2
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|2:54:39
|3
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2:54:41
|4
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|2:54:45
|5
|Travis Mccabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|6
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|8
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors
|9
|Phuchong Saiudomsin (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|2:54:49
|10
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|11
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|12
|Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) Manzana Postobon
|13
|Chris Harper (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|14
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|15
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina
|16
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|17
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|18
|Egan Bernal (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|19
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|20
|Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon
|21
|Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon
|22
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|23
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|24
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|25
|Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|26
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|27
|Dmitriy Lukyanov (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors
|28
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|29
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|30
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|31
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|32
|Sergey Vlassenko (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors
|33
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|34
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|35
|Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors
|36
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|37
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|2:55:00
|38
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|39
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|2:55:03
|40
|Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|2:55:05
|41
|Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|2:55:08
|42
|Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|43
|Sukho Kang (Kor) Kspo Bianchi Asia Procycling
|2:55:10
|44
|Shotaro Watanabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|45
|Taras Voropayev (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors
|2:55:12
|46
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|47
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2:55:21
|48
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|49
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Teami
|2:55:22
|50
|Victor Niño Corredor (Col) Team Sapura Cycling
|2:55:45
|51
|Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
|2:55:46
|52
|Wilmar Jahir Perez Muñoz (Col) Team Sapura Cycling
|2:55:48
|53
|Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Terengganu Cycling Team
|54
|Haesung Cho (Kor) Kspo Bianchi Asia Procycling
|2:55:54
|55
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Tea
|56
|Sungbaek Park (Kor) Kspo Bianchi Asia Procycling
|57
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|2:55:56
|58
|Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|2:55:59
|59
|Irwandie Lakasek (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|2:56:02
|60
|Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Sapura Cycling Team
|61
|Siyu Yang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|62
|Nelson Martin (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
|63
|Joonyong Seo (Kor) Kspo Bianchi Asia Procycling
|64
|Seungwoo Choi (Kor) Kspo Bianchi Asia Procycling
|65
|Aspan Zhukenov (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors
|66
|Penghai Deng (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|67
|Jesse James Ewart (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
|68
|M. Ameen (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|69
|Daeyeon Kim (Kor) Kspo Bianchi Asia Procycling
|70
|Navuti Liphongyu (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|71
|Dominic Perez (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
|72
|Khunakorn Nonthichan (Tha) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|73
|Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|74
|Niccolo' Pacinotti (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|75
|Kota Sumiyoshi (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|76
|John Kronborg Esben (Den) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|77
|M. Afiq Huznie Othman (Mas) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|78
|Kritsada Changpad (Tha) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|79
|Yecid Arturo Sierra (Col) Manzana Postobon
|80
|Xin Wang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|81
|Hiroaki Harada (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|82
|Ying Hon Ronald Yeung (Hkg) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|83
|Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|84
|M. Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|85
|Wilmar Paredes (Col) Manzana Postobon
|86
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|2:56:15
|87
|Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|2:56:42
|88
|Thanawut Sanikwathi (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|2:57:28
|89
|Shijin Zhang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|2:57:38
|90
|Josh Berry (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
|2:57:55
|91
|Tanaphon Seanaumnuayphon (Tha) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|92
|Akmal Hakim Zakaria (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|2:58:32
|93
|Haiwang Liu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|94
|M Ameer Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|2:58:51
|95
|Eiman Firdaus Mohd Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|96
|Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|97
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|98
|Xiang Yuan Li (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|99
|En Huang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|100
|Sarawut Sirironnachai (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|101
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|102
|Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|2:59:55
|103
|Yahui Shi (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|104
|Tianhao Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|105
|Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|3:00:12
|106
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|107
|Juan Pablo Villegas (Col) Manzana Postobon
|3:00:58
|108
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3:01:46
|109
|Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|110
|Bonjoe Martin (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine7
|3:02:02
|111
|Mohamad Izzat Hilmi Abdul Halil (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|3:03:10
|112
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3:03:28
|113
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|3:03:40
|114
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3:08:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Sunderland (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|15
|pts
|2
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|12
|3
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|10
|4
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|9
|5
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|7
|6
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|6
|7
|Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|5
|8
|Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|5
|9
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|10
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|5
|11
|Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|4
|12
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors
|3
|13
|Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
|3
|14
|Phuchong Saiudomsin (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|2
|15
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|16
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|17
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|1
|18
|Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|1
|19
|Eiman Firdaus Mohd Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
|3
|3
|Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon
|2
|4
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|2:54:45
|2
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors
|3
|Phuchong Saiudomsin (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|4
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5
|Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|6
|Dmitriy Lukyanov (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors
|7
|Sergey Vlassenko (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors
|8
|Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors
|9
|Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:00:23
|10
|Sukho Kang (Kor) Kspo Bianchi Asia Procycling
|0:00:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Teami
|2:55:22
|2
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|3
|Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:00:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|8:44:23
|2
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3
|Team Wilier Triestina
|4
|Team Dimension Data
|5
|UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Androni Giocattoli
|7
|Vino Astana Motors
|8
|Manzana Postobon Team
|0:00:04
|9
|Aisan Racing Team
|0:00:19
|10
|Bardiani CSF
|0:00:37
|11
|Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|0:02:30
|12
|KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
|0:02:35
|13
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:02:41
|14
|Sapura Cycling Team
|0:03:12
|15
|Eleven Roadbike Philippine
|0:03:29
|16
|Malaysia National Team
|0:03:43
|17
|Keyi Look Cycling Team
|18
|Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|19
|Giant Cycling Team
|0:06:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vino Astana Motors
|8:44:23
|2
|Aisan Racing Team
|0:00:19
|3
|Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|0:02:30
|4
|KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
|0:02:35
|5
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:02:41
|6
|7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
|0:03:29
|7
|Malaysia National Team
|0:03:43
|8
|Keyi Look Cycling Team
|9
|Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|10
|Giant Cycling Team
|0:06:53
|11
|Sapura Cycling Team
|0:10:26
