Scott Sunderland started Isowhey Sports Swisswellness debut appearance at the Tour de Langkawi in perfect fashion as he sprinted to stage 1 success. The Australian got the better of Ryan Gibbons (Dimension Data) and Nicolas Marini (Nippo - Vini Fantini) on the long straight in Terengganu.

Having waited the better part of 15 years to secure an invite to Asia's premier stage race, the script for IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness could hardly have been better written with stage 1 victory and the first race leader's yellow jersey of the Tour de Langkawi.

Scott Sunderland showed a clean pair of heals in the bunch sprint finish, getting the better of Ryan Gibbons (Dimension Data) by a bike length. Italian Nicolas Marini (Nippo-Vini Fantini) rounded out the podium after a late crash disrupted the fast run into the Kuala Terengganu finale.

"I came in with good form, so it was great to have such strong team presence from IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness and to get the win. Today was a credit to them and it’s great to get the ball rolling," Sunderland said.

The win is Sunderland's first at HC level, further confirming his successful transition from keirin and kilo rider on the track to a bunch sprinter. With six sprint-friendly stages to come, Sunderland is hoping he can get on a roll and keep the winning momentum going.

"The objective of winning a stage gives you confidence and belief you can hopefully win another stage and continue on the tour with another stage. That would be fantastic. Obviously, hanging onto the yellow jersey as long as possible as I can would be amazing."

Sunderland leads Gibbons by four seconds overall but the Dimension Data neo-pro is confident of reversing the result on Thursday’s more challenging 208.1km stage from Jerteh to Gerik.

"I am able to get over smaller climbs so it was important to stay up there on GC and to be lying second now is really important moving forward," Gibbons told Cyclingnews. "Frankly, the other guys on the podium today aren't super good over a hill so hopefully it plays in my favour."

How it unfolded

With no late scratching's on the morning of the race, the 114-rider strong peloton signed on in Kuala Berang. Once the flag was dropped, riders were quick to try and initiate the day's main breakaway. A ten-strong group went clear following the first KOM of the day 25km into the 124.8km stage.

Local rider Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Terengganu Cycling Team) took maximum points on the first climb and repeated the trick at the second climb, to book an appointment to the podium post-stage. Following the second categorised climb, the peloton decided to up the tempo and start the chase of the breakaway.

As the gap continued to fall, (Keyi Look Cycling Team), Loh Sea Keong (Thailand) and Bakri Sofian Nabil Mohd (Sapura Cycling Team) attacked their breakaway companions to go clear at the head of the race. Nabil sat up soon after to leave Loh Sea Keong and Ayazbayev at the head of the race while Wilier-Selle Italia set the tempo back in the bunch for its sprinter Jakub Mareczko.

Once in Terengganu, the two riders led through the finish arch for the first of two laps with the peloton just a handful of seconds in arrears. Keong then attacked to go solo, earning the combativity prize, but with 15km it was all together and set up for the bunch sprint finish.

The sprints teams arranged their trains inside 10km to race, with plenty of jostling and repositioning on the fast and technical circuit. The second time through the finish saw several riders try and attack off the front of the peloton but Wilier-Selle Italia and Nippo-Vini Fantini quickly brought them back.

A crash at seven kilometres to go split the peloton into three large groups to complicate the finale but none of the sprint favourites hit the deck.

Once Sunderland decided to open up his sprint in the finale, he proved too fast and too strong in the finale with his rivals fighting over the minor placings.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Sunderland (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 2:54:45 2 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 3 Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 4 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina 5 Travis Mccabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 6 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 7 Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 8 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors 9 Phuchong Saiudomsin (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 2:54:49 10 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 11 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 12 Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) Manzana Postobon 13 Chris Harper (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 14 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 15 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina 16 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 17 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 18 Egan Bernal (Col) Androni Giocattoli 19 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 20 Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon 21 Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon 22 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 23 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 24 Timothy Roe (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 25 Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 26 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 27 Dmitriy Lukyanov (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors 28 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 29 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 30 Ivan Ramiro Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli 31 Cameron Bayly (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 32 Sergey Vlassenko (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors 33 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina 34 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 35 Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors 36 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 37 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina 2:55:00 38 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 39 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 2:55:03 40 Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 2:55:05 41 Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 2:55:08 42 Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 43 Sukho Kang (Kor) Kspo Bianchi Asia Procycling 2:55:10 44 Shotaro Watanabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 45 Taras Voropayev (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors 2:55:12 46 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 47 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2:55:21 48 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 2:55:22 49 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 50 Victor Niño Corredor (Col) Team Sapura Cycling 2:55:45 51 Wilmar Jahir Perez Muñoz (Col) Team Sapura Cycling 2:55:48 52 Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Terengganu Cycling Team 53 Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines 54 Haesung Cho (Kor) Kspo Bianchi Asia Procycling 2:55:54 55 Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 56 Sungbaek Park (Kor) Kspo Bianchi Asia Procycling 57 Irwandie Lakasek (Mas) Malaysia National Team 2:56:02 58 Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Sapura Cycling Team 59 Siyu Yang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team 60 Nelson Martin (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines 61 Joonyong Seo (Kor) Kspo Bianchi Asia Procycling 62 Seungwoo Choi (Kor) Kspo Bianchi Asia Procycling 63 Aspan Zhukenov (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors 64 Penghai Deng (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 65 Jesse James Ewart (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine 66 M. Ameen (Mas) Malaysia National Team 67 Daeyeon Kim (Kor) Kspo Bianchi Asia Procycling 68 Navuti Liphongyu (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 69 Dominic Perez (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines 70 Khunakorn Nonthichan (Tha) Infinite AIS Cycling Team 71 Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia National Team 72 Niccolo' Pacinotti (Ita) Bardiani CSF 73 Kota Sumiyoshi (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 74 John Kronborg Esben (Den) Infinite AIS Cycling Team 75 M. Afiq Huznie Othman (Mas) Infinite AIS Cycling Team 76 Kritsada Changpad (Tha) Infinite AIS Cycling Team 77 Yecid Arturo Sierra (Col) Manzana Postobon 78 Xin Wang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team 79 Hiroaki Harada (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 80 Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team 81 Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 82 Ying Hon Ronald Yeung (Hkg) Infinite AIS Cycling Team 83 Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 84 M. Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Malaysia National Team 85 Wilmar Paredes (Col) Manzana Postobon 86 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 2:56:15 87 Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 2:56:42 88 Thanawut Sanikwathi (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 2:57:28 89 Shijin Zhang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team 2:57:38 90 Josh Berry (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines 2:57:55 91 Tanaphon Seanaumnuayphon (Tha) Infinite AIS Cycling Team 92 Akmal Hakim Zakaria (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 2:58:32 93 Haiwang Liu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 94 M Ameer Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia National Team 2:58:51 95 Eiman Firdaus Mohd Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team 96 Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 97 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 98 Xiang Yuan Li (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 99 En Huang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team 100 Sarawut Sirironnachai (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 101 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 102 Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 2:59:55 103 Yahui Shi (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team 104 Tianhao Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 105 Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 3:00:15 106 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 107 Juan Pablo Villegas (Col) Manzana Postobon 3:00:58 108 Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3:01:46 109 Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 110 Bonjoe Martin (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine7 3:02:02 111 Mohamad Izzat Hilmi Abdul Halil (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 3:03:10 112 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3:03:28 113 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 3:03:40 114 Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3:08:11

Sprint 1 - Sungai Tong # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines 3 3 Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team 2 4 Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 - Padang Air # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 5 pts 2 Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team 3 3 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 2 4 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina 1

Sprint 3 - Finish Line first passage # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 3 3 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 4 Eiman Firdaus Mohd Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team 1

Climb 1 - Gerdong # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines 2 3 Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team 1

Climb 2 - Pelong # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon 2 3 Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines 1

Asian Riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 2:54:45 2 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors 3 Phuchong Saiudomsin (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 0:00:04 4 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 5 Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 6 Dmitriy Lukyanov (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors 7 Sergey Vlassenko (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors 8 Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors 9 Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:00:23 10 Sukho Kang (Kor) Kspo Bianchi Asia Procycling 0:00:25

Malaysian riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 2:55:22 2 Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:00:32 3 Irwandie Lakasek (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:00:40

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 8:44:23 2 Nippo - Vini Fantini 3 Team Wilier Triestina 4 Team Dimension Data 5 UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team 6 Androni Giocattoli 7 Vino Astana Motors 8 Manzana Postobon Team 8:44:27 9 Aisan Racing Team 8:44:42 10 Bardiani CSF 8:45:00 11 Thailand Continental Cycling Team 8:46:53 12 KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling 8:46:58 13 Terengganu Cycling Team 8:47:04 14 Sapura Cycling Team 8:47:35 15 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine 8:47:52 16 Malaysia National Team 8:48:06 17 Keyi Look Cycling Team 18 Infinite AIS Cycling Team 19 Giant Cycling Team 8:51:16

Asian teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vino Astana Motors 8:44:23 2 Aisan Racing Team 8:44:42 3 Thailand Continental Cycling Team 8:46:53 4 KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling 8:46:58 5 Terengganu Cycling Team 8:47:04 6 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine 8:47:52 7 Malaysia National Team 8:48:06 8 Keyi Look Cycling Team 9 Infinite AIS Cycling Team 10 Giant Cycling Team 8:51:16 11 Sapura Cycling Team 8:54:49

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Sunderland (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 2:54:35 2 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 2:54:39 3 Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2:54:41 4 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina 2:54:45 5 Travis Mccabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 6 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 7 Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 8 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors 9 Phuchong Saiudomsin (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 2:54:49 10 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 11 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 12 Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) Manzana Postobon 13 Chris Harper (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 14 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 15 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina 16 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 17 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 18 Egan Bernal (Col) Androni Giocattoli 19 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 20 Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon 21 Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon 22 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 23 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 24 Timothy Roe (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 25 Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 26 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 27 Dmitriy Lukyanov (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors 28 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 29 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 30 Ivan Ramiro Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli 31 Cameron Bayly (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 32 Sergey Vlassenko (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors 33 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina 34 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 35 Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors 36 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 37 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina 2:55:00 38 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 39 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 2:55:03 40 Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 2:55:05 41 Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 2:55:08 42 Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 43 Sukho Kang (Kor) Kspo Bianchi Asia Procycling 2:55:10 44 Shotaro Watanabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 45 Taras Voropayev (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors 2:55:12 46 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 47 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2:55:21 48 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 49 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Teami 2:55:22 50 Victor Niño Corredor (Col) Team Sapura Cycling 2:55:45 51 Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines 2:55:46 52 Wilmar Jahir Perez Muñoz (Col) Team Sapura Cycling 2:55:48 53 Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Terengganu Cycling Team 54 Haesung Cho (Kor) Kspo Bianchi Asia Procycling 2:55:54 55 Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Tea 56 Sungbaek Park (Kor) Kspo Bianchi Asia Procycling 57 Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team 2:55:56 58 Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 2:55:59 59 Irwandie Lakasek (Mas) Malaysia National Team 2:56:02 60 Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Sapura Cycling Team 61 Siyu Yang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team 62 Nelson Martin (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines 63 Joonyong Seo (Kor) Kspo Bianchi Asia Procycling 64 Seungwoo Choi (Kor) Kspo Bianchi Asia Procycling 65 Aspan Zhukenov (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors 66 Penghai Deng (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 67 Jesse James Ewart (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine 68 M. Ameen (Mas) Malaysia National Team 69 Daeyeon Kim (Kor) Kspo Bianchi Asia Procycling 70 Navuti Liphongyu (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 71 Dominic Perez (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines 72 Khunakorn Nonthichan (Tha) Infinite AIS Cycling Team 73 Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia National Team 74 Niccolo' Pacinotti (Ita) Bardiani CSF 75 Kota Sumiyoshi (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 76 John Kronborg Esben (Den) Infinite AIS Cycling Team 77 M. Afiq Huznie Othman (Mas) Infinite AIS Cycling Team 78 Kritsada Changpad (Tha) Infinite AIS Cycling Team 79 Yecid Arturo Sierra (Col) Manzana Postobon 80 Xin Wang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team 81 Hiroaki Harada (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 82 Ying Hon Ronald Yeung (Hkg) Infinite AIS Cycling Team 83 Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 84 M. Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Malaysia National Team 85 Wilmar Paredes (Col) Manzana Postobon 86 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 2:56:15 87 Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 2:56:42 88 Thanawut Sanikwathi (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 2:57:28 89 Shijin Zhang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team 2:57:38 90 Josh Berry (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines 2:57:55 91 Tanaphon Seanaumnuayphon (Tha) Infinite AIS Cycling Team 92 Akmal Hakim Zakaria (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 2:58:32 93 Haiwang Liu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 94 M Ameer Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia National Team 2:58:51 95 Eiman Firdaus Mohd Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team 96 Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 97 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 98 Xiang Yuan Li (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 99 En Huang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team 100 Sarawut Sirironnachai (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 101 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 102 Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 2:59:55 103 Yahui Shi (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team 104 Tianhao Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 105 Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 3:00:12 106 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 107 Juan Pablo Villegas (Col) Manzana Postobon 3:00:58 108 Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3:01:46 109 Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 110 Bonjoe Martin (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine7 3:02:02 111 Mohamad Izzat Hilmi Abdul Halil (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 3:03:10 112 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3:03:28 113 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 3:03:40 114 Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3:08:11

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Sunderland (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 15 pts 2 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 12 3 Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team 10 4 Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 9 5 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina 7 6 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 6 7 Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 5 8 Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 5 9 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 10 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 5 11 Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 4 12 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors 3 13 Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines 3 14 Phuchong Saiudomsin (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 2 15 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 16 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1 17 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina 1 18 Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 1 19 Eiman Firdaus Mohd Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 8 pts 2 Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines 3 3 Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon 2 4 Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team 1

Asian rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 2:54:45 2 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors 3 Phuchong Saiudomsin (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 0:00:04 4 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 5 Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 6 Dmitriy Lukyanov (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors 7 Sergey Vlassenko (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors 8 Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors 9 Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:00:23 10 Sukho Kang (Kor) Kspo Bianchi Asia Procycling 0:00:25

Malaysian rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Teami 2:55:22 2 Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:00:32 3 Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:00:37

Team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 8:44:23 2 Nippo - Vini Fantini 3 Team Wilier Triestina 4 Team Dimension Data 5 UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team 6 Androni Giocattoli 7 Vino Astana Motors 8 Manzana Postobon Team 0:00:04 9 Aisan Racing Team 0:00:19 10 Bardiani CSF 0:00:37 11 Thailand Continental Cycling Team 0:02:30 12 KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling 0:02:35 13 Terengganu Cycling Team 0:02:41 14 Sapura Cycling Team 0:03:12 15 Eleven Roadbike Philippine 0:03:29 16 Malaysia National Team 0:03:43 17 Keyi Look Cycling Team 18 Infinite AIS Cycling Team 19 Giant Cycling Team 0:06:53