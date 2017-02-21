Trending

Scott Sunderland wins 2017 Tour de Langkawi opener

IsoWhey Sports sprinter is first race leader

Scott Sunderland (Isowhey Sports Swisswellness) wins stage 1

Scott Sunderland (Isowhey Sports Swisswellness) wins stage 1
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Scott Sunderland (Isowhey Sports Swisswellness) takes centre stage on the podium

Scott Sunderland (Isowhey Sports Swisswellness) takes centre stage on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The UHC riders cool down post stage

The UHC riders cool down post stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Scott Sunderland (Isowhey Sports Swisswellness) in the leader's yellow jersey

Scott Sunderland (Isowhey Sports Swisswellness) in the leader's yellow jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Riders enjoy mixing it up at the start village

Riders enjoy mixing it up at the start village
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Filippo Pozzato (Wilier-Selle Italia)

Filippo Pozzato (Wilier-Selle Italia)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The riders head through the finish area

The riders head through the finish area
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The Nippo-Vini Fantini team helped with the chase

The Nippo-Vini Fantini team helped with the chase
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Scott Sunderland (Isowhey Sports Swisswellness) speaks about his stage win

Scott Sunderland (Isowhey Sports Swisswellness) speaks about his stage win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Scott Sunderland (Isowhey Sports Swisswellness)

Scott Sunderland (Isowhey Sports Swisswellness)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
It was a hot day on stage one

It was a hot day on stage one
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Scott Sunderland (Isowhey Sports Swisswellness) hits the line first

Scott Sunderland (Isowhey Sports Swisswellness) hits the line first
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Scott Sunderland started Isowhey Sports Swisswellness debut appearance at the Tour de Langkawi in perfect fashion as he sprinted to stage 1 success. The Australian got the better of Ryan Gibbons (Dimension Data) and Nicolas Marini (Nippo - Vini Fantini) on the long straight in Terengganu.

Sunderland the man to beat in Tour de Langkawi sprints

Having waited the better part of 15 years to secure an invite to Asia's premier stage race, the script for IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness could hardly have been better written with stage 1 victory and the first race leader's yellow jersey of the Tour de Langkawi.

Scott Sunderland showed a clean pair of heals in the bunch sprint finish, getting the better of Ryan Gibbons (Dimension Data) by a bike length. Italian Nicolas Marini (Nippo-Vini Fantini) rounded out the podium after a late crash disrupted the fast run into the Kuala Terengganu finale.

"I came in with good form, so it was great to have such strong team presence from IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness and to get the win. Today was a credit to them and it’s great to get the ball rolling," Sunderland said.

The win is Sunderland's first at HC level, further confirming his successful transition from keirin and kilo rider on the track to a bunch sprinter. With six sprint-friendly stages to come, Sunderland is hoping he can get on a roll and keep the winning momentum going.

"The objective of winning a stage gives you confidence and belief you can hopefully win another stage and continue on the tour with another stage. That would be fantastic. Obviously, hanging onto the yellow jersey as long as possible as I can would be amazing."

Sunderland leads Gibbons by four seconds overall but the Dimension Data neo-pro is confident of reversing the result on Thursday’s more challenging 208.1km stage from Jerteh to Gerik.

"I am able to get over smaller climbs so it was important to stay up there on GC and to be lying second now is really important moving forward," Gibbons told Cyclingnews. "Frankly, the other guys on the podium today aren't super good over a hill so hopefully it plays in my favour."

How it unfolded

With no late scratching's on the morning of the race, the 114-rider strong peloton signed on in Kuala Berang. Once the flag was dropped, riders were quick to try and initiate the day's main breakaway. A ten-strong group went clear following the first KOM of the day 25km into the 124.8km stage.

Local rider Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Terengganu Cycling Team) took maximum points on the first climb and repeated the trick at the second climb, to book an appointment to the podium post-stage. Following the second categorised climb, the peloton decided to up the tempo and start the chase of the breakaway.

As the gap continued to fall, (Keyi Look Cycling Team), Loh Sea Keong (Thailand) and Bakri Sofian Nabil Mohd (Sapura Cycling Team) attacked their breakaway companions to go clear at the head of the race. Nabil sat up soon after to leave Loh Sea Keong and Ayazbayev at the head of the race while Wilier-Selle Italia set the tempo back in the bunch for its sprinter Jakub Mareczko.

Once in Terengganu, the two riders led through the finish arch for the first of two laps with the peloton just a handful of seconds in arrears. Keong then attacked to go solo, earning the combativity prize, but with 15km it was all together and set up for the bunch sprint finish.

The sprints teams arranged their trains inside 10km to race, with plenty of jostling and repositioning on the fast and technical circuit. The second time through the finish saw several riders try and attack off the front of the peloton but Wilier-Selle Italia and Nippo-Vini Fantini quickly brought them back.

A crash at seven kilometres to go split the peloton into three large groups to complicate the finale but none of the sprint favourites hit the deck.

Once Sunderland decided to open up his sprint in the finale, he proved too fast and too strong in the finale with his rivals fighting over the minor placings. 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Sunderland (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness2:54:45
2Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
3Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
4Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
5Travis Mccabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
6Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
7Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
8Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors
9Phuchong Saiudomsin (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team2:54:49
10Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
11Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
12Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) Manzana Postobon
13Chris Harper (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
14Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
15Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina
16Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
17Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
18Egan Bernal (Col) Androni Giocattoli
19Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
20Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon
21Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon
22Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
23Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
24Timothy Roe (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
25Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
26Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
27Dmitriy Lukyanov (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors
28Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
29Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
30Ivan Ramiro Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli
31Cameron Bayly (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
32Sergey Vlassenko (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors
33Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
34Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
35Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors
36Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
37Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina2:55:00
38Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
39Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data2:55:03
40Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team2:55:05
41Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team2:55:08
42Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
43Sukho Kang (Kor) Kspo Bianchi Asia Procycling2:55:10
44Shotaro Watanabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
45Taras Voropayev (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors2:55:12
46Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
47Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini2:55:21
48Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team2:55:22
49Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
50Victor Niño Corredor (Col) Team Sapura Cycling2:55:45
51Wilmar Jahir Perez Muñoz (Col) Team Sapura Cycling2:55:48
52Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Terengganu Cycling Team
53Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
54Haesung Cho (Kor) Kspo Bianchi Asia Procycling2:55:54
55Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
56Sungbaek Park (Kor) Kspo Bianchi Asia Procycling
57Irwandie Lakasek (Mas) Malaysia National Team2:56:02
58Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Sapura Cycling Team
59Siyu Yang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
60Nelson Martin (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
61Joonyong Seo (Kor) Kspo Bianchi Asia Procycling
62Seungwoo Choi (Kor) Kspo Bianchi Asia Procycling
63Aspan Zhukenov (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors
64Penghai Deng (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
65Jesse James Ewart (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
66M. Ameen (Mas) Malaysia National Team
67Daeyeon Kim (Kor) Kspo Bianchi Asia Procycling
68Navuti Liphongyu (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
69Dominic Perez (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
70Khunakorn Nonthichan (Tha) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
71Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
72Niccolo' Pacinotti (Ita) Bardiani CSF
73Kota Sumiyoshi (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
74John Kronborg Esben (Den) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
75M. Afiq Huznie Othman (Mas) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
76Kritsada Changpad (Tha) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
77Yecid Arturo Sierra (Col) Manzana Postobon
78Xin Wang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
79Hiroaki Harada (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
80Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team
81Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
82Ying Hon Ronald Yeung (Hkg) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
83Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
84M. Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Malaysia National Team
85Wilmar Paredes (Col) Manzana Postobon
86Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team2:56:15
87Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team2:56:42
88Thanawut Sanikwathi (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team2:57:28
89Shijin Zhang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team2:57:38
90Josh Berry (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines2:57:55
91Tanaphon Seanaumnuayphon (Tha) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
92Akmal Hakim Zakaria (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling2:58:32
93Haiwang Liu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
94M Ameer Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia National Team2:58:51
95Eiman Firdaus Mohd Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team
96Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
97Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
98Xiang Yuan Li (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
99En Huang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
100Sarawut Sirironnachai (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
101Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
102Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team2:59:55
103Yahui Shi (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
104Tianhao Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
105Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling3:00:15
106Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
107Juan Pablo Villegas (Col) Manzana Postobon3:00:58
108Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3:01:46
109Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
110Bonjoe Martin (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine73:02:02
111Mohamad Izzat Hilmi Abdul Halil (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling3:03:10
112Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3:03:28
113Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team3:03:40
114Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF3:08:11

Sprint 1 - Sungai Tong
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team5pts
2Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines3
3Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team2
4Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team1

Sprint 2 - Padang Air
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling5pts
2Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team3
3Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Thailand Continental Cycling Team2
4Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina1

Sprint 3 - Finish Line first passage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team5pts
2Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Thailand Continental Cycling Team3
3Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
4Eiman Firdaus Mohd Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team1

Climb 1 - Gerdong
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team4pts
2Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines2
3Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team1

Climb 2 - Pelong
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team4pts
2Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon2
3Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines1

Asian Riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team2:54:45
2Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors
3Phuchong Saiudomsin (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team0:00:04
4Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
5Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
6Dmitriy Lukyanov (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors
7Sergey Vlassenko (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors
8Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors
9Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:00:23
10Sukho Kang (Kor) Kspo Bianchi Asia Procycling0:00:25

Malaysian riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team2:55:22
2Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:00:32
3Irwandie Lakasek (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:00:40

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Isowhey Sports Swisswellness8:44:23
2Nippo - Vini Fantini
3Team Wilier Triestina
4Team Dimension Data
5UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
6Androni Giocattoli
7Vino Astana Motors
8Manzana Postobon Team8:44:27
9Aisan Racing Team8:44:42
10Bardiani CSF8:45:00
11Thailand Continental Cycling Team8:46:53
12KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling8:46:58
13Terengganu Cycling Team8:47:04
14Sapura Cycling Team8:47:35
157 Eleven Roadbike Philippine8:47:52
16Malaysia National Team8:48:06
17Keyi Look Cycling Team
18Infinite AIS Cycling Team
19Giant Cycling Team8:51:16

Asian teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vino Astana Motors8:44:23
2Aisan Racing Team8:44:42
3Thailand Continental Cycling Team8:46:53
4KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling8:46:58
5Terengganu Cycling Team8:47:04
67 Eleven Roadbike Philippine8:47:52
7Malaysia National Team8:48:06
8Keyi Look Cycling Team
9Infinite AIS Cycling Team
10Giant Cycling Team8:51:16
11Sapura Cycling Team8:54:49

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Sunderland (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness2:54:35
2Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data2:54:39
3Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini2:54:41
4Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina2:54:45
5Travis Mccabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
6Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
7Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
8Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors
9Phuchong Saiudomsin (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team2:54:49
10Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
11Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
12Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) Manzana Postobon
13Chris Harper (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
14Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
15Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina
16Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
17Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
18Egan Bernal (Col) Androni Giocattoli
19Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
20Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon
21Bernardo Suaza (Col) Manzana Postobon
22Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
23Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
24Timothy Roe (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
25Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
26Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
27Dmitriy Lukyanov (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors
28Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
29Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
30Ivan Ramiro Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli
31Cameron Bayly (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
32Sergey Vlassenko (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors
33Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
34Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
35Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors
36Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
37Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina2:55:00
38Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
39Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data2:55:03
40Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team2:55:05
41Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team2:55:08
42Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
43Sukho Kang (Kor) Kspo Bianchi Asia Procycling2:55:10
44Shotaro Watanabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
45Taras Voropayev (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors2:55:12
46Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
47Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini2:55:21
48Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
49Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Teami2:55:22
50Victor Niño Corredor (Col) Team Sapura Cycling2:55:45
51Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines2:55:46
52Wilmar Jahir Perez Muñoz (Col) Team Sapura Cycling2:55:48
53Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Terengganu Cycling Team
54Haesung Cho (Kor) Kspo Bianchi Asia Procycling2:55:54
55Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Tea
56Sungbaek Park (Kor) Kspo Bianchi Asia Procycling
57Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team2:55:56
58Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team2:55:59
59Irwandie Lakasek (Mas) Malaysia National Team2:56:02
60Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Sapura Cycling Team
61Siyu Yang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
62Nelson Martin (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
63Joonyong Seo (Kor) Kspo Bianchi Asia Procycling
64Seungwoo Choi (Kor) Kspo Bianchi Asia Procycling
65Aspan Zhukenov (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors
66Penghai Deng (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
67Jesse James Ewart (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
68M. Ameen (Mas) Malaysia National Team
69Daeyeon Kim (Kor) Kspo Bianchi Asia Procycling
70Navuti Liphongyu (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
71Dominic Perez (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
72Khunakorn Nonthichan (Tha) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
73Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
74Niccolo' Pacinotti (Ita) Bardiani CSF
75Kota Sumiyoshi (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
76John Kronborg Esben (Den) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
77M. Afiq Huznie Othman (Mas) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
78Kritsada Changpad (Tha) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
79Yecid Arturo Sierra (Col) Manzana Postobon
80Xin Wang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
81Hiroaki Harada (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
82Ying Hon Ronald Yeung (Hkg) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
83Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
84M. Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Malaysia National Team
85Wilmar Paredes (Col) Manzana Postobon
86Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team2:56:15
87Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team2:56:42
88Thanawut Sanikwathi (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team2:57:28
89Shijin Zhang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team2:57:38
90Josh Berry (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines2:57:55
91Tanaphon Seanaumnuayphon (Tha) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
92Akmal Hakim Zakaria (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling2:58:32
93Haiwang Liu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
94M Ameer Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia National Team2:58:51
95Eiman Firdaus Mohd Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team
96Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
97Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
98Xiang Yuan Li (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
99En Huang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
100Sarawut Sirironnachai (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
101Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
102Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team2:59:55
103Yahui Shi (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
104Tianhao Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
105Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling3:00:12
106Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
107Juan Pablo Villegas (Col) Manzana Postobon3:00:58
108Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3:01:46
109Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
110Bonjoe Martin (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine73:02:02
111Mohamad Izzat Hilmi Abdul Halil (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling3:03:10
112Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3:03:28
113Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team3:03:40
114Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF3:08:11

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Sunderland (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness15pts
2Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data12
3Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team10
4Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini9
5Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina7
6Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team6
7Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team5
8Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling5
9Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli5
10Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Thailand Continental Cycling Team5
11Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team4
12Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors3
13Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines3
14Phuchong Saiudomsin (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team2
15Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
16Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF1
17Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina1
18Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team1
19Eiman Firdaus Mohd Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team8pts
2Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines3
3Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon2
4Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team1

Asian rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team2:54:45
2Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors
3Phuchong Saiudomsin (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team0:00:04
4Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
5Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
6Dmitriy Lukyanov (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors
7Sergey Vlassenko (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors
8Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino - Astana Motors
9Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:00:23
10Sukho Kang (Kor) Kspo Bianchi Asia Procycling0:00:25

Malaysian rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Teami2:55:22
2Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:00:32
3Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:00:37

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Isowhey Sports Swisswellness8:44:23
2Nippo - Vini Fantini
3Team Wilier Triestina
4Team Dimension Data
5UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
6Androni Giocattoli
7Vino Astana Motors
8Manzana Postobon Team0:00:04
9Aisan Racing Team0:00:19
10Bardiani CSF0:00:37
11Thailand Continental Cycling Team0:02:30
12KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling0:02:35
13Terengganu Cycling Team0:02:41
14Sapura Cycling Team0:03:12
15Eleven Roadbike Philippine0:03:29
16Malaysia National Team0:03:43
17Keyi Look Cycling Team
18Infinite AIS Cycling Team
19Giant Cycling Team0:06:53

Asian team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vino Astana Motors8:44:23
2Aisan Racing Team0:00:19
3Thailand Continental Cycling Team0:02:30
4KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling0:02:35
5Terengganu Cycling Team0:02:41
67 Eleven Roadbike Philippine0:03:29
7Malaysia National Team0:03:43
8Keyi Look Cycling Team
9Infinite AIS Cycling Team
10Giant Cycling Team0:06:53
11Sapura Cycling Team0:10:26

 

