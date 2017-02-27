Tour de Langkawi: Enrico Barbin wins stage 6 sprint
Gibbons keeps race lead after a testing day in the rain
Stage 6: Senawang - Muar
For the sixth straight stage, the 2017 Tour de Langkawi welcomed a different winner at the finish line. On a wet and blustery day in Muar, it was Enrico Barbin (Bardiani-CSF) celebrating his first professional victory ahead of Anthony Giacoppo (IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness) and Filippo Pozzato (Wilier Trestina).
Race leader Ryan Gibbons (Dimension Data) rode a defensive finale to finish in 13th place and ensure he starts the penultimate stage of the race with the yellow jersey firmly on his shoulders.
"I was feeling good, not just myself but also my team. We had one rider in the breakaway today. I am not as fast as the fastest sprinters here but at the end of the race I took a good advantage of the circumstances and started my sprint at the right moment," said Barbin who increased his team's all-time stage win count for the race to 35.
The finale of the stage was made aggressive by both riders and parcours alike, as positioning was crucial for the right hand turn off the bridge two kilometres before the riverside finish line straight. Despite the best efforts the sprint trains, it was Barbin who took advantage of the chaos, taking the win by several lengths.
"Through the radio we had perfect explanations of the last kilometre and also the direction of the wind. We went to the right position on the bridge, and we knew that after the bridge we had to be on the front with 300 metres to go because it would be difficult for anyone to pass us," he added.
For Gibbons, after a day that posed early problems, it was one he was happy to finish without loss of time or skin.
"Going over the bridge when you turn right, UHC was in the front and we were second. We lost a wheel and then four UHC riders and [Jakub] Mareczko got away and I had to commit. I was on the front of the peloton and spent all my energy just trying to close the gap. I didn't want to lose any time. The UHC rider [Jaramillo] who is up on GC was also there so I committed to not losing any time and brought the peloton with me. When the sprint started, I had already done my effort."
The seventh and penultimate stage of the tour de Langkawi sees the peloton roll out of Melaka and finish in Rembau 148.1km later. Gibbons leads Cam Bayly Giacoppo (IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness) by 23 seconds with Alberto Cecchin (Wilier Trestina) third at 27 seconds.
How it unfolded
Senawang welcomed the stage 6 start of the race with a light drizzle that became a heavy shower. Asian rider classification leader Yevgeniy Gidich was the only non-starter for the day as the fourth placed overall rider jetted off for the Asian Games.
At the 10km mark, Tanner Putt enjoyed a brief solo break before the peloton pulled him back. The three-man break of Lorenzo Rota (Bardiani-CSF), Wilmar Paredes (Manzana) and Ronald Yeung (Infinite AIS) then went clear on the second climb of the day.
The leaders gradually grew their advantage on the road as the rain continued to fall. At 100km into the stage, the lead hovered around the three-minute mark as Dimension Data sat on the front of the peloton. The gap steadily declined in favour of the peloton and dropped to just over one minute with 30km to race. Over the next ten kilometres, the gap was down to a scant 20 seconds to confirm the stage would be concluding with a sprint finish.
As the break was in sight the peloton, Yeung made an ill-fated bid for glory. With the race all together inside the final 10km for the fast and technical finale, several riders made their bid for victory to disrupt the sprint teams, only to open the door for Barbin to enjoy a maiden victory.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4:09:16
|2
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|3
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina
|4
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|8
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|9
|Daniel Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|11
|Seungwoo Choi (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
|12
|M. Izzat Hilmi Abd Halil (Mas) Sapura Cycling Team
|13
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|14
|Joonyong Seo (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
|15
|Shijin Zhang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|16
|Sergey Vlassenko (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors
|17
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|18
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|19
|Sergio Higuita (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
|20
|Daeyeon Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
|21
|Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|22
|Chris Harper (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|23
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina
|24
|Shotaro Watanabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|25
|Juan Villegas (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
|26
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina
|27
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Team Dimension Data
|28
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|30
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Team Dimension Data
|31
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Team Wilier Triestina
|32
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|33
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|34
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|35
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|37
|Dmitriy Lukyanov (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors
|38
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|39
|Carlos Alzate Escobar (Col) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
|41
|Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
|42
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina
|43
|Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|44
|Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|45
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|46
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|47
|Dominic Perez (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
|48
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|49
|Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors
|50
|Penghai Deng (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|51
|Bernado Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
|52
|M Ameer Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:00:12
|53
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Sapura Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|54
|Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Terengganu Cycling Team
|55
|Wilmar Jahir Perez Munoz (Col) Sapura Cycling Team
|56
|Nelson Martin (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
|57
|Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Sapura Cycling Team
|58
|M Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|59
|Taras Voropayev (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors
|60
|Bonjoe Martin (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
|61
|Eiman Firdaus Mohd Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|62
|Haesung Cho (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
|63
|Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|64
|Jesse James Ewart (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
|65
|Niccolo Pacinotti (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|66
|Kritsada Changpad (Tha) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|67
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team Dimension Data
|68
|Ying Hon Ronald Yeung (HKg) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|69
|Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|70
|M Afiq Huznie Othman (Mas) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|71
|Irwandie Lakasek (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|72
|Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|73
|Tianhao Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|74
|Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|75
|Yecid Sierra (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
|76
|Scott Sunderland (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|0:00:23
|77
|Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) Sapura Cycling Team
|78
|Phuchong Saiudomsin (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|79
|Akmal Hakim Zakaria (Mas) Sapura Cycling Team
|80
|Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:00:30
|81
|Kota Sumiyoshi (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|82
|Wilmar Paredes (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
|0:00:35
|83
|M Ameen Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:00:37
|84
|Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:43
|85
|Khunakorn Nonthichan (Tha) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|86
|Aspan Zhukenov (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors
|87
|Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|88
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Navuti Liphongyu (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|90
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|91
|Haiwang Liu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|0:01:08
|92
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina
|0:01:10
|93
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|94
|Jacques Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|95
|Siyu Yang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|0:01:16
|96
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|97
|John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|98
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|99
|Xin Wang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|0:01:50
|100
|En Huang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|0:02:37
|DNF
|Xiang Yuan Li (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|DNF
|Yahui Shi (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|DNF
|Thanawut Sanikwathi (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|DNS
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ying Hon Ronald Yeung (HKg) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|3
|Wilmar Paredes (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
|2
|4
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ying Hon Ronald Yeung (HKg) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|3
|Wilmar Paredes (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
|2
|4
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ying Hon Ronald Yeung (HKg) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|3
|Wilmar Paredes (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
|2
|4
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wilmar Jahir Perez Munoz (Col) Sapura Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Sergio Higuita (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergio Higuita (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Wilmar Jahir Perez Munoz (Col) Sapura Cycling Team
|2
|3
|John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ying Hon Ronald Yeung (HKg) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|3
|Wilmar Paredes (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
|1
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Ying Hon Ronald Yeung (HKg) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Saleh, Mohd Zamri
|4:09:16
|2
|Choi, Seungwoo
|3
|Abd Halil, M. Izzat Hilmi
|4
|Seo, Joonyong
|5
|Zhang, Shijin
|6
|Vlassenko, Sergey
|7
|Manan, Anuar
|8
|Kim, Daeyeon
|9
|Kuroeda, Shiki
|10
|Watanabe, Shotaro
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|4:09:16
|2
|M. Izzat Hilmi Abd Halil (Mas) Sapura Cycling Team
|3
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bardiani CSF
|12:27:48
|2
|Androni Giocattoli
|3
|Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|4
|KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
|5
|Team Wilier Triestina
|6
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|7
|Team Dimension Data
|8
|UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|10
|Manzana Postobon Team
|11
|Aisan Racing Team
|12
|Vino Astana Motors
|13
|7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
|0:00:15
|14
|Giant Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|15
|Sapura Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|16
|Malaysia National Team
|0:00:42
|17
|Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|18
|Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|0:01:44
|19
|Keyi Look Cycling Team
|0:02:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
|12:27:48
|2
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|3
|Aisan Racing Team
|4
|Vino Astana Motors
|5
|7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
|0:00:15
|6
|Giant Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|7
|Sapura Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|8
|Malaysia National Team
|0:00:42
|9
|Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|10
|Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|0:01:44
|11
|Keyi Look Cycling Team
|0:02:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|23:02:22
|2
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|0:00:23
|3
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina
|0:00:27
|4
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Team Dimension Data
|0:00:32
|5
|Chris Harper (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|0:00:33
|6
|Daniel Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|9
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Team Dimension Data
|10
|Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
|0:00:40
|11
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:59
|12
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina
|0:01:02
|13
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:01:06
|14
|Bernado Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
|0:01:10
|15
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|16
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|17
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:22
|18
|Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:01:57
|19
|Dmitriy Lukyanov (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors
|20
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Sapura Cycling Team
|0:02:05
|21
|Wilmar Jahir Perez Munoz (Col) Sapura Cycling Team
|0:02:16
|22
|Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
|0:02:28
|23
|Wilmar Paredes (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
|24
|Ying Hon Ronald Yeung (HKg) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|0:02:45
|25
|Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:03:11
|26
|Yecid Sierra (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
|0:03:38
|27
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team Dimension Data
|0:03:52
|28
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina
|0:04:09
|29
|Sergey Vlassenko (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors
|0:05:29
|30
|John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|0:05:37
|31
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:05:59
|32
|Penghai Deng (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|0:06:42
|33
|Jesse James Ewart (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
|0:07:20
|34
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:32
|35
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:07:52
|36
|Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|0:08:07
|37
|Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:08:15
|38
|Carlos Alzate Escobar (Col) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:37
|39
|M Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:10:09
|40
|Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:15
|41
|Siyu Yang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|0:12:02
|42
|Niccolo Pacinotti (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:13:11
|43
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Team Wilier Triestina
|0:13:24
|44
|Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|0:13:47
|45
|M Ameer Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:13:54
|46
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:00
|47
|Daeyeon Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
|0:14:07
|48
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:14:21
|49
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|0:16:37
|50
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:16:56
|51
|Joonyong Seo (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
|0:17:10
|52
|Jacques Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|0:17:23
|53
|M Ameen Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:19:01
|54
|Khunakorn Nonthichan (Tha) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|0:19:25
|55
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|0:19:31
|56
|Sergio Higuita (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
|0:23:00
|57
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:23:23
|58
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|0:23:39
|59
|Nelson Martin (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
|0:24:05
|60
|Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors
|0:25:16
|61
|Phuchong Saiudomsin (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|0:25:59
|62
|Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Sapura Cycling Team
|0:26:59
|63
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|0:27:28
|64
|Taras Voropayev (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors
|0:28:57
|65
|Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|0:29:22
|66
|Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:29:28
|67
|Xin Wang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|0:32:08
|68
|Kritsada Changpad (Tha) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|0:32:59
|69
|Seungwoo Choi (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
|0:36:12
|70
|Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:36:44
|71
|Tianhao Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|0:36:51
|72
|Shotaro Watanabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:37:04
|73
|Haesung Cho (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
|0:37:12
|74
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:37:51
|75
|Dominic Perez (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
|0:38:09
|76
|Juan Villegas (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
|0:38:57
|77
|Navuti Liphongyu (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|0:39:49
|78
|Bonjoe Martin (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
|0:41:09
|79
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina
|0:41:28
|80
|Haiwang Liu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|0:41:34
|81
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:41:44
|82
|Scott Sunderland (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|0:41:49
|83
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:42:17
|84
|Irwandie Lakasek (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:43:20
|85
|Kota Sumiyoshi (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:43:29
|86
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:43:47
|87
|Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:43:50
|88
|M Afiq Huznie Othman (Mas) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|0:44:42
|89
|Aspan Zhukenov (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors
|0:44:47
|90
|Shijin Zhang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|0:44:48
|91
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
|0:45:38
|92
|Akmal Hakim Zakaria (Mas) Sapura Cycling Team
|0:45:49
|93
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina
|0:46:52
|94
|Eiman Firdaus Mohd Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:48:00
|95
|Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) Sapura Cycling Team
|0:48:19
|96
|Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:49:03
|97
|M. Izzat Hilmi Abd Halil (Mas) Sapura Cycling Team
|0:50:02
|98
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:50:21
|99
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:50:39
|100
|En Huang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|0:53:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|45
|pts
|2
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
|35
|3
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina
|34
|4
|Scott Sunderland (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|30
|5
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|23
|6
|Joonyong Seo (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
|21
|7
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina
|21
|8
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|19
|9
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina
|17
|10
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|16
|11
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|15
|12
|Ying Hon Ronald Yeung (HKg) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|15
|13
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|15
|14
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|15
|15
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|15
|16
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|15
|17
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|11
|18
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|10
|19
|Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors
|10
|20
|Dominic Perez (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
|10
|21
|Eiman Firdaus Mohd Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|8
|22
|Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|7
|23
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|24
|Wilmar Paredes (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
|6
|25
|M Afiq Huznie Othman (Mas) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|6
|26
|M. Izzat Hilmi Abd Halil (Mas) Sapura Cycling Team
|6
|27
|Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|5
|28
|Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) Sapura Cycling Team
|5
|29
|M Ameer Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|5
|30
|Kota Sumiyoshi (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|5
|31
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Team Wilier Triestina
|4
|32
|Jacques Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|4
|33
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina
|3
|34
|Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
|3
|35
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team Dimension Data
|3
|36
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|37
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Team Dimension Data
|2
|38
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|2
|39
|Daniel Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|40
|Phuchong Saiudomsin (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|2
|41
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|1
|42
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|1
|43
|Daeyeon Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
|1
|44
|Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|1
|45
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina
|1
|46
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|32
|pts
|2
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Team Dimension Data
|25
|3
|Wilmar Jahir Perez Munoz (Col) Sapura Cycling Team
|22
|4
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|20
|5
|Sergio Higuita (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
|19
|6
|Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|16
|7
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|16
|8
|Daniel Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
|14
|9
|Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
|13
|10
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|12
|11
|Wilmar Paredes (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
|11
|12
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina
|10
|13
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Team Dimension Data
|10
|14
|Ying Hon Ronald Yeung (HKg) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|9
|15
|Chris Harper (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|6
|16
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|6
|17
|Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|18
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|19
|Niccolo Pacinotti (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|20
|Jacques Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|4
|21
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|3
|22
|Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
|3
|23
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Sapura Cycling Team
|2
|24
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team Dimension Data
|2
|25
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|26
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|23:03:28
|2
|Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|23:04:19
|3
|Dmitriy Lukyanov (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors
|4
|Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
|00:01:22
|5
|Ying Hon Ronald Yeung (HKg) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|00:01:39
|6
|Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Terengganu Cycling Team
|00:02:05
|7
|Sergey Vlassenko (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors
|00:04:23
|8
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|00:04:53
|9
|Penghai Deng (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|00:05:36
|10
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|00:06:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|23:10:14
|2
|Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|00:00:23
|3
|M Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|00:02:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|69:08:37
|2
|Team Dimension Data
|3
|Manzana Postobon Team
|00:00:25
|4
|Androni Giocattoli
|00:01:39
|5
|Vino Astana Motors
|00:02:52
|6
|Team Wilier Triestina
|00:04:08
|7
|UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
|00:15:29
|8
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|00:15:49
|9
|Bardiani CSF
|00:22:38
|10
|Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|00:22:46
|11
|Giant Cycling Team
|00:25:18
|12
|Malaysia National Team
|00:26:59
|13
|7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
|00:28:39
|14
|Sapura Cycling Team
|00:29:20
|15
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|00:37:24
|16
|KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
|01:01:19
|17
|Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|18
|Keyi Look Cycling Team
|01:01:35
|19
|Aisan Racing Team
|01:14:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vino Astana Motors
|69:11:29
|2
|Giant Cycling Team
|00:22:26
|3
|Malaysia National Team
|00:24:07
|4
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|00:34:32
|5
|Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|00:49:31
|6
|7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
|00:56:43
|7
|KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
|00:58:27
|8
|Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|9
|Keyi Look Cycling Team
|00:58:43
|10
|Aisan Racing Team
|01:11:20
|11
|Sapura Cycling Team
|01:55:34
