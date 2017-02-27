Image 1 of 6 The Dimension Data team leading the peloton (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi 2017) Image 2 of 6 Race leader Ryan Gibbons (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi 2017) Image 3 of 6 The rain followed the peloton for most of today's stage (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi 2017) Image 4 of 6 The sprint winds up for stage 6 (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi 2017) Image 5 of 6 There was no celebration from Enrico Barbin (Bardiani-CSF) (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi 2017) Image 6 of 6 A happy Bardiani-CSF team with stage winner Enrico Barbin (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi 2017)

For the sixth straight stage, the 2017 Tour de Langkawi welcomed a different winner at the finish line. On a wet and blustery day in Muar, it was Enrico Barbin (Bardiani-CSF) celebrating his first professional victory ahead of Anthony Giacoppo (IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness) and Filippo Pozzato (Wilier Trestina).

Race leader Ryan Gibbons (Dimension Data) rode a defensive finale to finish in 13th place and ensure he starts the penultimate stage of the race with the yellow jersey firmly on his shoulders.

"I was feeling good, not just myself but also my team. We had one rider in the breakaway today. I am not as fast as the fastest sprinters here but at the end of the race I took a good advantage of the circumstances and started my sprint at the right moment," said Barbin who increased his team's all-time stage win count for the race to 35.

The finale of the stage was made aggressive by both riders and parcours alike, as positioning was crucial for the right hand turn off the bridge two kilometres before the riverside finish line straight. Despite the best efforts the sprint trains, it was Barbin who took advantage of the chaos, taking the win by several lengths.

"Through the radio we had perfect explanations of the last kilometre and also the direction of the wind. We went to the right position on the bridge, and we knew that after the bridge we had to be on the front with 300 metres to go because it would be difficult for anyone to pass us," he added.

For Gibbons, after a day that posed early problems, it was one he was happy to finish without loss of time or skin.





"Going over the bridge when you turn right, UHC was in the front and we were second. We lost a wheel and then four UHC riders and [Jakub] Mareczko got away and I had to commit. I was on the front of the peloton and spent all my energy just trying to close the gap. I didn't want to lose any time. The UHC rider [Jaramillo] who is up on GC was also there so I committed to not losing any time and brought the peloton with me. When the sprint started, I had already done my effort."

The seventh and penultimate stage of the tour de Langkawi sees the peloton roll out of Melaka and finish in Rembau 148.1km later. Gibbons leads Cam Bayly Giacoppo (IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness) by 23 seconds with Alberto Cecchin (Wilier Trestina) third at 27 seconds.

How it unfolded

Senawang welcomed the stage 6 start of the race with a light drizzle that became a heavy shower. Asian rider classification leader Yevgeniy Gidich was the only non-starter for the day as the fourth placed overall rider jetted off for the Asian Games.

At the 10km mark, Tanner Putt enjoyed a brief solo break before the peloton pulled him back. The three-man break of Lorenzo Rota (Bardiani-CSF), Wilmar Paredes (Manzana) and Ronald Yeung (Infinite AIS) then went clear on the second climb of the day.

The leaders gradually grew their advantage on the road as the rain continued to fall. At 100km into the stage, the lead hovered around the three-minute mark as Dimension Data sat on the front of the peloton. The gap steadily declined in favour of the peloton and dropped to just over one minute with 30km to race. Over the next ten kilometres, the gap was down to a scant 20 seconds to confirm the stage would be concluding with a sprint finish.

As the break was in sight the peloton, Yeung made an ill-fated bid for glory. With the race all together inside the final 10km for the fast and technical finale, several riders made their bid for victory to disrupt the sprint teams, only to open the door for Barbin to enjoy a maiden victory.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4:09:16 2 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 3 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina 4 Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 7 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 8 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 9 Daniel Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team 10 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 11 Seungwoo Choi (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling 12 M. Izzat Hilmi Abd Halil (Mas) Sapura Cycling Team 13 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Team Dimension Data 14 Joonyong Seo (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling 15 Shijin Zhang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team 16 Sergey Vlassenko (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors 17 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 18 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 19 Sergio Higuita (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 20 Daeyeon Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling 21 Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 22 Chris Harper (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 23 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina 24 Shotaro Watanabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 25 Juan Villegas (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 26 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina 27 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Team Dimension Data 28 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team 29 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 30 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Team Dimension Data 31 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Team Wilier Triestina 32 Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 33 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 34 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 35 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team 36 Timothy Roe (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 37 Dmitriy Lukyanov (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors 38 Cameron Bayly (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 39 Carlos Alzate Escobar (Col) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team 40 Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 41 Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine 42 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina 43 Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 44 Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 45 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 46 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 47 Dominic Perez (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine 48 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Androni Giocattoli 49 Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors 50 Penghai Deng (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 51 Bernado Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 52 M Ameer Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:00:12 53 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Sapura Cycling Team 0:00:15 54 Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Terengganu Cycling Team 55 Wilmar Jahir Perez Munoz (Col) Sapura Cycling Team 56 Nelson Martin (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine 57 Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Sapura Cycling Team 58 M Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Malaysia National Team 59 Taras Voropayev (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors 60 Bonjoe Martin (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine 61 Eiman Firdaus Mohd Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team 62 Haesung Cho (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling 63 Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 64 Jesse James Ewart (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine 65 Niccolo Pacinotti (Ita) Bardiani CSF 66 Kritsada Changpad (Tha) Infinite AIS Cycling Team 67 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team Dimension Data 68 Ying Hon Ronald Yeung (HKg) Infinite AIS Cycling Team 69 Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia National Team 70 M Afiq Huznie Othman (Mas) Infinite AIS Cycling Team 0:00:19 71 Irwandie Lakasek (Mas) Malaysia National Team 72 Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 0:00:21 73 Tianhao Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 74 Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 75 Yecid Sierra (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 76 Scott Sunderland (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 0:00:23 77 Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) Sapura Cycling Team 78 Phuchong Saiudomsin (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 79 Akmal Hakim Zakaria (Mas) Sapura Cycling Team 80 Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:00:30 81 Kota Sumiyoshi (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 82 Wilmar Paredes (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 0:00:35 83 M Ameen Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:00:37 84 Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:00:43 85 Khunakorn Nonthichan (Tha) Infinite AIS Cycling Team 0:00:55 86 Aspan Zhukenov (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors 87 Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:57 88 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team 89 Navuti Liphongyu (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 0:01:00 90 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 0:01:04 91 Haiwang Liu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 0:01:08 92 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina 0:01:10 93 Nick Dougall (RSA) Team Dimension Data 94 Jacques Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data 95 Siyu Yang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team 0:01:16 96 Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team 0:01:41 97 John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Infinite AIS Cycling Team 98 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 99 Xin Wang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team 0:01:50 100 En Huang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team 0:02:37 DNF Xiang Yuan Li (Chn) Giant Cycling Team DNF Yahui Shi (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team DNF Thanawut Sanikwathi (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team DNS Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors

Sprint 1 - Johol # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ying Hon Ronald Yeung (HKg) Infinite AIS Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 3 Wilmar Paredes (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 2 4 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 1

Sprint 2 - Bemban # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ying Hon Ronald Yeung (HKg) Infinite AIS Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 3 Wilmar Paredes (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 2 4 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina 1

Sprint 3 - Ayer Molek # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ying Hon Ronald Yeung (HKg) Infinite AIS Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 3 Wilmar Paredes (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 2 4 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina 1

Climb 1 - Bukit Putus # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wilmar Jahir Perez Munoz (Col) Sapura Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 2 3 Sergio Higuita (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 1

Climb 2 - Inas # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Higuita (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 4 pts 2 Wilmar Jahir Perez Munoz (Col) Sapura Cycling Team 2 3 John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Infinite AIS Cycling Team 1

Climb 3 - Inas # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ying Hon Ronald Yeung (HKg) Infinite AIS Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 3 Wilmar Paredes (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 1

Most aggressive Rider Name (Country) Team Ying Hon Ronald Yeung (HKg) Infinite AIS Cycling Team

Asian riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Saleh, Mohd Zamri 4:09:16 2 Choi, Seungwoo 3 Abd Halil, M. Izzat Hilmi 4 Seo, Joonyong 5 Zhang, Shijin 6 Vlassenko, Sergey 7 Manan, Anuar 8 Kim, Daeyeon 9 Kuroeda, Shiki 10 Watanabe, Shotaro

Malaysian rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 4:09:16 2 M. Izzat Hilmi Abd Halil (Mas) Sapura Cycling Team 3 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bardiani CSF 12:27:48 2 Androni Giocattoli 3 Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 4 KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling 5 Team Wilier Triestina 6 Terengganu Cycling Team 7 Team Dimension Data 8 UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team 9 Nippo - Vini Fantini 10 Manzana Postobon Team 11 Aisan Racing Team 12 Vino Astana Motors 13 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine 0:00:15 14 Giant Cycling Team 0:00:21 15 Sapura Cycling Team 0:00:30 16 Malaysia National Team 0:00:42 17 Infinite AIS Cycling Team 0:00:49 18 Thailand Continental Cycling Team 0:01:44 19 Keyi Look Cycling Team 0:02:57

Asian teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling 12:27:48 2 Terengganu Cycling Team 3 Aisan Racing Team 4 Vino Astana Motors 5 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine 0:00:15 6 Giant Cycling Team 0:00:21 7 Sapura Cycling Team 0:00:38 8 Malaysia National Team 0:00:42 9 Infinite AIS Cycling Team 0:00:49 10 Thailand Continental Cycling Team 0:01:44 11 Keyi Look Cycling Team 0:02:57

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Team Dimension Data 23:02:22 2 Cameron Bayly (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 0:00:23 3 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina 0:00:27 4 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Team Dimension Data 0:00:32 5 Chris Harper (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 0:00:33 6 Daniel Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team 7 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 8 Timothy Roe (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 9 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Team Dimension Data 10 Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 0:00:40 11 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:59 12 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina 0:01:02 13 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:01:06 14 Bernado Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 0:01:10 15 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 16 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Androni Giocattoli 17 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:22 18 Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:01:57 19 Dmitriy Lukyanov (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors 20 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Sapura Cycling Team 0:02:05 21 Wilmar Jahir Perez Munoz (Col) Sapura Cycling Team 0:02:16 22 Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine 0:02:28 23 Wilmar Paredes (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 24 Ying Hon Ronald Yeung (HKg) Infinite AIS Cycling Team 0:02:45 25 Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:03:11 26 Yecid Sierra (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 0:03:38 27 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team Dimension Data 0:03:52 28 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina 0:04:09 29 Sergey Vlassenko (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors 0:05:29 30 John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Infinite AIS Cycling Team 0:05:37 31 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:05:59 32 Penghai Deng (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 0:06:42 33 Jesse James Ewart (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine 0:07:20 34 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team 0:07:32 35 Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:07:52 36 Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 0:08:07 37 Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:08:15 38 Carlos Alzate Escobar (Col) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team 0:09:37 39 M Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:10:09 40 Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team 0:10:15 41 Siyu Yang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team 0:12:02 42 Niccolo Pacinotti (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:13:11 43 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Team Wilier Triestina 0:13:24 44 Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 0:13:47 45 M Ameer Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:13:54 46 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team 0:14:00 47 Daeyeon Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling 0:14:07 48 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:14:21 49 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 0:16:37 50 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:16:56 51 Joonyong Seo (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling 0:17:10 52 Jacques Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data 0:17:23 53 M Ameen Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:19:01 54 Khunakorn Nonthichan (Tha) Infinite AIS Cycling Team 0:19:25 55 Nick Dougall (RSA) Team Dimension Data 0:19:31 56 Sergio Higuita (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 0:23:00 57 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:23:23 58 Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team 0:23:39 59 Nelson Martin (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine 0:24:05 60 Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors 0:25:16 61 Phuchong Saiudomsin (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 0:25:59 62 Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Sapura Cycling Team 0:26:59 63 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 0:27:28 64 Taras Voropayev (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors 0:28:57 65 Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 0:29:22 66 Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:29:28 67 Xin Wang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team 0:32:08 68 Kritsada Changpad (Tha) Infinite AIS Cycling Team 0:32:59 69 Seungwoo Choi (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling 0:36:12 70 Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:36:44 71 Tianhao Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 0:36:51 72 Shotaro Watanabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:37:04 73 Haesung Cho (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling 0:37:12 74 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:37:51 75 Dominic Perez (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine 0:38:09 76 Juan Villegas (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 0:38:57 77 Navuti Liphongyu (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 0:39:49 78 Bonjoe Martin (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine 0:41:09 79 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina 0:41:28 80 Haiwang Liu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 0:41:34 81 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:41:44 82 Scott Sunderland (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 0:41:49 83 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:42:17 84 Irwandie Lakasek (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:43:20 85 Kota Sumiyoshi (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:43:29 86 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:43:47 87 Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:43:50 88 M Afiq Huznie Othman (Mas) Infinite AIS Cycling Team 0:44:42 89 Aspan Zhukenov (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors 0:44:47 90 Shijin Zhang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team 0:44:48 91 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team 0:45:38 92 Akmal Hakim Zakaria (Mas) Sapura Cycling Team 0:45:49 93 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina 0:46:52 94 Eiman Firdaus Mohd Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:48:00 95 Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) Sapura Cycling Team 0:48:19 96 Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:49:03 97 M. Izzat Hilmi Abd Halil (Mas) Sapura Cycling Team 0:50:02 98 Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:50:21 99 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:50:39 100 En Huang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team 0:53:46

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Team Dimension Data 45 pts 2 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team 35 3 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina 34 4 Scott Sunderland (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 30 5 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 23 6 Joonyong Seo (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling 21 7 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina 21 8 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 19 9 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina 17 10 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 16 11 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 15 12 Ying Hon Ronald Yeung (HKg) Infinite AIS Cycling Team 15 13 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 15 14 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 15 15 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 15 16 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 15 17 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 11 18 Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team 10 19 Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors 10 20 Dominic Perez (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine 10 21 Eiman Firdaus Mohd Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team 8 22 Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 7 23 Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 7 24 Wilmar Paredes (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 6 25 M Afiq Huznie Othman (Mas) Infinite AIS Cycling Team 6 26 M. Izzat Hilmi Abd Halil (Mas) Sapura Cycling Team 6 27 Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 5 28 Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) Sapura Cycling Team 5 29 M Ameer Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia National Team 5 30 Kota Sumiyoshi (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 5 31 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Team Wilier Triestina 4 32 Jacques Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data 4 33 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina 3 34 Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine 3 35 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team Dimension Data 3 36 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 37 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Team Dimension Data 2 38 Cameron Bayly (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 2 39 Daniel Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team 2 40 Phuchong Saiudomsin (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 2 41 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 1 42 Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 1 43 Daeyeon Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling 1 44 Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 1 45 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina 1 46 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Infinite AIS Cycling Team 32 pts 2 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Team Dimension Data 25 3 Wilmar Jahir Perez Munoz (Col) Sapura Cycling Team 22 4 Cameron Bayly (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 20 5 Sergio Higuita (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 19 6 Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 16 7 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Team Dimension Data 16 8 Daniel Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team 14 9 Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine 13 10 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 12 11 Wilmar Paredes (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 11 12 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina 10 13 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Team Dimension Data 10 14 Ying Hon Ronald Yeung (HKg) Infinite AIS Cycling Team 9 15 Chris Harper (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 6 16 Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 6 17 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 5 18 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 19 Niccolo Pacinotti (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 20 Jacques Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data 4 21 Timothy Roe (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 3 22 Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 3 23 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Sapura Cycling Team 2 24 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team Dimension Data 2 25 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 26 Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team 1

Asian rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 23:03:28 2 Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 23:04:19 3 Dmitriy Lukyanov (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors 4 Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine 00:01:22 5 Ying Hon Ronald Yeung (HKg) Infinite AIS Cycling Team 00:01:39 6 Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Terengganu Cycling Team 00:02:05 7 Sergey Vlassenko (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors 00:04:23 8 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 00:04:53 9 Penghai Deng (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 00:05:36 10 Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 00:06:46

Malaysian rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 23:10:14 2 Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia National Team 00:00:23 3 M Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Malaysia National Team 00:02:17

Team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 69:08:37 2 Team Dimension Data 3 Manzana Postobon Team 00:00:25 4 Androni Giocattoli 00:01:39 5 Vino Astana Motors 00:02:52 6 Team Wilier Triestina 00:04:08 7 UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team 00:15:29 8 Nippo - Vini Fantini 00:15:49 9 Bardiani CSF 00:22:38 10 Infinite AIS Cycling Team 00:22:46 11 Giant Cycling Team 00:25:18 12 Malaysia National Team 00:26:59 13 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine 00:28:39 14 Sapura Cycling Team 00:29:20 15 Terengganu Cycling Team 00:37:24 16 KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling 01:01:19 17 Thailand Continental Cycling Team 18 Keyi Look Cycling Team 01:01:35 19 Aisan Racing Team 01:14:12