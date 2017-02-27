Trending

Tour de Langkawi: Enrico Barbin wins stage 6 sprint

Gibbons keeps race lead after a testing day in the rain

Image 1 of 6

The Dimension Data team leading the peloton

The Dimension Data team leading the peloton
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi 2017)
Image 2 of 6

Race leader Ryan Gibbons (Dimension Data)

Race leader Ryan Gibbons (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi 2017)
Image 3 of 6

The rain followed the peloton for most of today's stage

The rain followed the peloton for most of today's stage
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi 2017)
Image 4 of 6

The sprint winds up for stage 6

The sprint winds up for stage 6
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi 2017)
Image 5 of 6

There was no celebration from Enrico Barbin (Bardiani-CSF)

There was no celebration from Enrico Barbin (Bardiani-CSF)
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi 2017)
Image 6 of 6

A happy Bardiani-CSF team with stage winner Enrico Barbin

A happy Bardiani-CSF team with stage winner Enrico Barbin
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi 2017)

For the sixth straight stage, the 2017 Tour de Langkawi welcomed a different winner at the finish line. On a wet and blustery day in Muar, it was Enrico Barbin (Bardiani-CSF) celebrating his first professional victory ahead of Anthony Giacoppo (IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness) and Filippo Pozzato (Wilier Trestina).

Race leader Ryan Gibbons (Dimension Data) rode a defensive finale to finish in 13th place and ensure he starts the penultimate stage of the race with the yellow jersey firmly on his shoulders.

"I was feeling good, not just myself but also my team. We had one rider in the breakaway today. I am not as fast as the fastest sprinters here but at the end of the race I took a good advantage of the circumstances and started my sprint at the right moment," said Barbin who increased his team's all-time stage win count for the race to 35.

The finale of the stage was made aggressive by both riders and parcours alike, as positioning was crucial for the right hand turn off the bridge two kilometres before the riverside finish line straight. Despite the best efforts the sprint trains, it was Barbin who took advantage of the chaos, taking the win by several lengths.

"Through the radio we had perfect explanations of the last kilometre and also the direction of the wind. We went to the right position on the bridge, and we knew that after the bridge we had to be on the front with 300 metres to go because it would be difficult for anyone to pass us," he added.

For Gibbons, after a day that posed early problems, it was one he was happy to finish without loss of time or skin.

"Going over the bridge when you turn right, UHC was in the front and we were second. We lost a wheel and then four UHC riders and [Jakub] Mareczko got away and I had to commit. I was on the front of the peloton and spent all my energy just trying to close the gap. I didn't want to lose any time. The UHC rider [Jaramillo] who is up on GC was also there so I committed to not losing any time and brought the peloton with me. When the sprint started, I had already done my effort."

The seventh and penultimate stage of the tour de Langkawi sees the peloton roll out of Melaka and finish in Rembau 148.1km later. Gibbons leads Cam Bayly Giacoppo (IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness) by 23 seconds with Alberto Cecchin (Wilier Trestina) third at 27 seconds.

How it unfolded

Senawang welcomed the stage 6 start of the race with a light drizzle that became a heavy shower. Asian rider classification leader Yevgeniy Gidich was the only non-starter for the day as the fourth placed overall rider jetted off for the Asian Games.

At the 10km mark, Tanner Putt enjoyed a brief solo break before the peloton pulled him back. The three-man break of Lorenzo Rota (Bardiani-CSF), Wilmar Paredes (Manzana) and Ronald Yeung (Infinite AIS) then went clear on the second climb of the day.

The leaders gradually grew their advantage on the road as the rain continued to fall. At 100km into the stage, the lead hovered around the three-minute mark as Dimension Data sat on the front of the peloton. The gap steadily declined in favour of the peloton and dropped to just over one minute with 30km to race. Over the next ten kilometres, the gap was down to a scant 20 seconds to confirm the stage would be concluding with a sprint finish.

As the break was in sight the peloton, Yeung made an ill-fated bid for glory. With the race all together inside the final 10km for the fast and technical finale, several riders made their bid for victory to disrupt the sprint teams, only to open the door for Barbin to enjoy a maiden victory.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF4:09:16
2Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
3Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina
4Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
5Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
6Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
7Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
8Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
9Daniel Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
10Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
11Seungwoo Choi (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
12M. Izzat Hilmi Abd Halil (Mas) Sapura Cycling Team
13Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Team Dimension Data
14Joonyong Seo (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
15Shijin Zhang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
16Sergey Vlassenko (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors
17Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
18Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
19Sergio Higuita (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
20Daeyeon Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
21Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
22Chris Harper (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
23Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina
24Shotaro Watanabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
25Juan Villegas (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
26Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina
27Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Team Dimension Data
28Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
29Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
30Ben O'Connor (Aus) Team Dimension Data
31Rafael Andriato (Bra) Team Wilier Triestina
32Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
33Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
34Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
35Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
36Timothy Roe (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
37Dmitriy Lukyanov (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors
38Cameron Bayly (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
39Carlos Alzate Escobar (Col) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
40Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
41Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
42Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina
43Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
44Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
45Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
46Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
47Dominic Perez (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
48Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Androni Giocattoli
49Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors
50Penghai Deng (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
51Bernado Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
52M Ameer Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:00:12
53Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Sapura Cycling Team0:00:15
54Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Terengganu Cycling Team
55Wilmar Jahir Perez Munoz (Col) Sapura Cycling Team
56Nelson Martin (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
57Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Sapura Cycling Team
58M Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Malaysia National Team
59Taras Voropayev (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors
60Bonjoe Martin (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
61Eiman Firdaus Mohd Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team
62Haesung Cho (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
63Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
64Jesse James Ewart (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
65Niccolo Pacinotti (Ita) Bardiani CSF
66Kritsada Changpad (Tha) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
67Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team Dimension Data
68Ying Hon Ronald Yeung (HKg) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
69Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
70M Afiq Huznie Othman (Mas) Infinite AIS Cycling Team0:00:19
71Irwandie Lakasek (Mas) Malaysia National Team
72Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:00:21
73Tianhao Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
74Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
75Yecid Sierra (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
76Scott Sunderland (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness0:00:23
77Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) Sapura Cycling Team
78Phuchong Saiudomsin (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
79Akmal Hakim Zakaria (Mas) Sapura Cycling Team
80Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:00:30
81Kota Sumiyoshi (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
82Wilmar Paredes (Col) Manzana Postobon Team0:00:35
83M Ameen Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:00:37
84Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:43
85Khunakorn Nonthichan (Tha) Infinite AIS Cycling Team0:00:55
86Aspan Zhukenov (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors
87Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team0:00:57
88Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
89Navuti Liphongyu (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team0:01:00
90Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Thailand Continental Cycling Team0:01:04
91Haiwang Liu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:01:08
92Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina0:01:10
93Nick Dougall (RSA) Team Dimension Data
94Jacques Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data
95Siyu Yang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team0:01:16
96Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team0:01:41
97John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
98Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
99Xin Wang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team0:01:50
100En Huang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team0:02:37
DNFXiang Yuan Li (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
DNFYahui Shi (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
DNFThanawut Sanikwathi (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
DNSYevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors

Sprint 1 - Johol
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ying Hon Ronald Yeung (HKg) Infinite AIS Cycling Team5pts
2Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
3Wilmar Paredes (Col) Manzana Postobon Team2
4Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness1

Sprint 2 - Bemban
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ying Hon Ronald Yeung (HKg) Infinite AIS Cycling Team5pts
2Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
3Wilmar Paredes (Col) Manzana Postobon Team2
4Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina1

Sprint 3 - Ayer Molek
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ying Hon Ronald Yeung (HKg) Infinite AIS Cycling Team5pts
2Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
3Wilmar Paredes (Col) Manzana Postobon Team2
4Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina1

Climb 1 - Bukit Putus
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wilmar Jahir Perez Munoz (Col) Sapura Cycling Team4pts
2Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team2
3Sergio Higuita (Col) Manzana Postobon Team1

Climb 2 - Inas
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Higuita (Col) Manzana Postobon Team4pts
2Wilmar Jahir Perez Munoz (Col) Sapura Cycling Team2
3John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Infinite AIS Cycling Team1

Climb 3 - Inas
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ying Hon Ronald Yeung (HKg) Infinite AIS Cycling Team4pts
2Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
3Wilmar Paredes (Col) Manzana Postobon Team1

Most aggressive
Rider Name (Country) Team
Ying Hon Ronald Yeung (HKg) Infinite AIS Cycling Team

Asian riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Saleh, Mohd Zamri4:09:16
2Choi, Seungwoo
3Abd Halil, M. Izzat Hilmi
4Seo, Joonyong
5Zhang, Shijin
6Vlassenko, Sergey
7Manan, Anuar
8Kim, Daeyeon
9Kuroeda, Shiki
10Watanabe, Shotaro

Malaysian rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team4:09:16
2M. Izzat Hilmi Abd Halil (Mas) Sapura Cycling Team
3Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bardiani CSF12:27:48
2Androni Giocattoli
3Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
4KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
5Team Wilier Triestina
6Terengganu Cycling Team
7Team Dimension Data
8UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
9Nippo - Vini Fantini
10Manzana Postobon Team
11Aisan Racing Team
12Vino Astana Motors
137 Eleven Roadbike Philippine0:00:15
14Giant Cycling Team0:00:21
15Sapura Cycling Team0:00:30
16Malaysia National Team0:00:42
17Infinite AIS Cycling Team0:00:49
18Thailand Continental Cycling Team0:01:44
19Keyi Look Cycling Team0:02:57

Asian teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling12:27:48
2Terengganu Cycling Team
3Aisan Racing Team
4Vino Astana Motors
57 Eleven Roadbike Philippine0:00:15
6Giant Cycling Team0:00:21
7Sapura Cycling Team0:00:38
8Malaysia National Team0:00:42
9Infinite AIS Cycling Team0:00:49
10Thailand Continental Cycling Team0:01:44
11Keyi Look Cycling Team0:02:57

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Team Dimension Data23:02:22
2Cameron Bayly (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness0:00:23
3Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina0:00:27
4Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Team Dimension Data0:00:32
5Chris Harper (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness0:00:33
6Daniel Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
7Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
8Timothy Roe (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
9Ben O'Connor (Aus) Team Dimension Data
10Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon Team0:00:40
11Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:59
12Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina0:01:02
13Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:01:06
14Bernado Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon Team0:01:10
15Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
16Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Androni Giocattoli
17Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:22
18Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:01:57
19Dmitriy Lukyanov (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors
20Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Sapura Cycling Team0:02:05
21Wilmar Jahir Perez Munoz (Col) Sapura Cycling Team0:02:16
22Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine0:02:28
23Wilmar Paredes (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
24Ying Hon Ronald Yeung (HKg) Infinite AIS Cycling Team0:02:45
25Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Terengganu Cycling Team0:03:11
26Yecid Sierra (Col) Manzana Postobon Team0:03:38
27Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team Dimension Data0:03:52
28Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina0:04:09
29Sergey Vlassenko (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors0:05:29
30John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Infinite AIS Cycling Team0:05:37
31Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:05:59
32Penghai Deng (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:06:42
33Jesse James Ewart (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine0:07:20
34Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team0:07:32
35Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:07:52
36Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:08:07
37Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:08:15
38Carlos Alzate Escobar (Col) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team0:09:37
39M Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:10:09
40Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team0:10:15
41Siyu Yang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team0:12:02
42Niccolo Pacinotti (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:13:11
43Rafael Andriato (Bra) Team Wilier Triestina0:13:24
44Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:13:47
45M Ameer Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:13:54
46Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team0:14:00
47Daeyeon Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling0:14:07
48Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:14:21
49Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Thailand Continental Cycling Team0:16:37
50Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:16:56
51Joonyong Seo (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling0:17:10
52Jacques Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data0:17:23
53M Ameen Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:19:01
54Khunakorn Nonthichan (Tha) Infinite AIS Cycling Team0:19:25
55Nick Dougall (RSA) Team Dimension Data0:19:31
56Sergio Higuita (Col) Manzana Postobon Team0:23:00
57Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:23:23
58Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team0:23:39
59Nelson Martin (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine0:24:05
60Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors0:25:16
61Phuchong Saiudomsin (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team0:25:59
62Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Sapura Cycling Team0:26:59
63Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness0:27:28
64Taras Voropayev (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors0:28:57
65Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team0:29:22
66Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:29:28
67Xin Wang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team0:32:08
68Kritsada Changpad (Tha) Infinite AIS Cycling Team0:32:59
69Seungwoo Choi (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling0:36:12
70Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:36:44
71Tianhao Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:36:51
72Shotaro Watanabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:37:04
73Haesung Cho (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling0:37:12
74Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:37:51
75Dominic Perez (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine0:38:09
76Juan Villegas (Col) Manzana Postobon Team0:38:57
77Navuti Liphongyu (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team0:39:49
78Bonjoe Martin (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine0:41:09
79Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina0:41:28
80Haiwang Liu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:41:34
81Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:41:44
82Scott Sunderland (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness0:41:49
83Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:42:17
84Irwandie Lakasek (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:43:20
85Kota Sumiyoshi (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:43:29
86Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:43:47
87Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:43:50
88M Afiq Huznie Othman (Mas) Infinite AIS Cycling Team0:44:42
89Aspan Zhukenov (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors0:44:47
90Shijin Zhang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team0:44:48
91Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team0:45:38
92Akmal Hakim Zakaria (Mas) Sapura Cycling Team0:45:49
93Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina0:46:52
94Eiman Firdaus Mohd Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:48:00
95Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) Sapura Cycling Team0:48:19
96Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:49:03
97M. Izzat Hilmi Abd Halil (Mas) Sapura Cycling Team0:50:02
98Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:50:21
99Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:50:39
100En Huang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team0:53:46

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Team Dimension Data45pts
2Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team35
3Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina34
4Scott Sunderland (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness30
5Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF23
6Joonyong Seo (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling21
7Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina21
8Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness19
9Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina17
10Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli16
11Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli15
12Ying Hon Ronald Yeung (HKg) Infinite AIS Cycling Team15
13Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Thailand Continental Cycling Team15
14Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini15
15Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF15
16Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team15
17Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF11
18Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team10
19Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors10
20Dominic Perez (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine10
21Eiman Firdaus Mohd Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team8
22Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team7
23Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli7
24Wilmar Paredes (Col) Manzana Postobon Team6
25M Afiq Huznie Othman (Mas) Infinite AIS Cycling Team6
26M. Izzat Hilmi Abd Halil (Mas) Sapura Cycling Team6
27Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team5
28Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) Sapura Cycling Team5
29M Ameer Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia National Team5
30Kota Sumiyoshi (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team5
31Rafael Andriato (Bra) Team Wilier Triestina4
32Jacques Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data4
33Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina3
34Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine3
35Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team Dimension Data3
36Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
37Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Team Dimension Data2
38Cameron Bayly (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness2
39Daniel Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team2
40Phuchong Saiudomsin (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team2
41Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness1
42Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team1
43Daeyeon Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling1
44Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team1
45Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina1
46Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Infinite AIS Cycling Team32pts
2Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Team Dimension Data25
3Wilmar Jahir Perez Munoz (Col) Sapura Cycling Team22
4Cameron Bayly (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness20
5Sergio Higuita (Col) Manzana Postobon Team19
6Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team16
7Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Team Dimension Data16
8Daniel Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team14
9Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine13
10Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Thailand Continental Cycling Team12
11Wilmar Paredes (Col) Manzana Postobon Team11
12Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina10
13Ben O'Connor (Aus) Team Dimension Data10
14Ying Hon Ronald Yeung (HKg) Infinite AIS Cycling Team9
15Chris Harper (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness6
16Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team6
17Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Androni Giocattoli5
18Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
19Niccolo Pacinotti (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
20Jacques Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data4
21Timothy Roe (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness3
22Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon Team3
23Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Sapura Cycling Team2
24Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team Dimension Data2
25Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
26Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team1

Asian rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini23:03:28
2Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team23:04:19
3Dmitriy Lukyanov (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors
4Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine00:01:22
5Ying Hon Ronald Yeung (HKg) Infinite AIS Cycling Team00:01:39
6Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Terengganu Cycling Team00:02:05
7Sergey Vlassenko (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors00:04:23
8Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini00:04:53
9Penghai Deng (Chn) Giant Cycling Team00:05:36
10Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team00:06:46

Malaysian rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team23:10:14
2Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia National Team00:00:23
3M Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Malaysia National Team00:02:17

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Isowhey Sports Swisswellness69:08:37
2Team Dimension Data
3Manzana Postobon Team00:00:25
4Androni Giocattoli00:01:39
5Vino Astana Motors00:02:52
6Team Wilier Triestina00:04:08
7UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team00:15:29
8Nippo - Vini Fantini00:15:49
9Bardiani CSF00:22:38
10Infinite AIS Cycling Team00:22:46
11Giant Cycling Team00:25:18
12Malaysia National Team00:26:59
137 Eleven Roadbike Philippine00:28:39
14Sapura Cycling Team00:29:20
15Terengganu Cycling Team00:37:24
16KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling01:01:19
17Thailand Continental Cycling Team
18Keyi Look Cycling Team01:01:35
19Aisan Racing Team01:14:12

Asian team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vino Astana Motors69:11:29
2Giant Cycling Team00:22:26
3Malaysia National Team00:24:07
4Terengganu Cycling Team00:34:32
5Infinite AIS Cycling Team00:49:31
67 Eleven Roadbike Philippine00:56:43
7KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling00:58:27
8Thailand Continental Cycling Team
9Keyi Look Cycling Team00:58:43
10Aisan Racing Team01:11:20
11Sapura Cycling Team01:55:34

 

