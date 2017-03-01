Image 1 of 4 Ryan Gibbons (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 4 The top three from stage 8 (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 4 The 2017 Tour de Langkawi champion, Ryan Gibbons (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 4 Stage 8 victory for Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Dimension Data completed its Tour de Langkawi treble Wednesday with Ryan Gibbons securing the first overall victory of his career. The 22-year-old led the race from stage 2 through to the eighth and final stage where he finished fourth

The final day 121km stage was won by Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) with Anthony Giacoppo in second place and Nippo-Vini Fantini's Riccardo Stacchiotti third.

"Early on the team said this was a goal and the team has had a lot of faith in me," said Gibbons after securing the overall victory. As a first professional my first year, this is my second race and my first time to have responsibility and opportunity I don't think I could have ever imagined this … it is really special and a dream come true."

Gibbons joins Ryan Cox and David George, and teammate Reinardt Janse van Rensburg on the honours roll as South African winners.

For McCabe, the win caps off a successful early-season debut with UnitedHealthcare, who also improved Daniel Jaramillo's GC position to fourth place overall.

"Today was more based on instinct. I jumped with 300 to go which is still early but it was fast and I had to go when I had to go today. Henderson was really the only guy to take care of me, he dropped me off second wheel with 300 to go so I just punched it," he said.

The peloton split in half on the early climbs of the 121km stage, and Gibbons was briefly in the second group. But the cool, calm and collected heads of his teammates got Gibbons back in the race and ensured that the threat of a dramatic finale quickly petered away.

"To be honest, it was a relief, I think again my head wasn't 100 per cent in the sprint but with three k to go I was smiling, and the majority of the way to the finish and then the smile turned upside down in the last two hundred metres," said Gibbons of the finish, disappointed he couldn't add to his stage 5 win.

Gibbons also claimed the sprint classification at the end of the race with John Ebsen (Infinite AIS) the best climber in the race, Hideto Nakane (Nippo - Vini Fantini) the best Asian rider, and Isowhey Sports Swisswellness the best team.

How it unfolded

It was the calm before the storm as the remaining 97 riders in the race rolled out of Setiawangsa to get the eighth and final stage of the Tour de Langkawi underway. With the first climb of the day coming 10km into the stage, the attacks came thick and fast, but each and everyone was matched by the peloton.

On the approach to the second climb of the day, the peloton split in two with Gibbons and Dimension Data under attack from IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness and UnitedHealthcare. There was a regrouping before the 42-rider front group shrugged off the stragglers and by the 45km mark, had a 1:45 advantage.

During the aggressive racing, Gibbons took the maximum points at the first and second intermediate splits to also extend his overall lead. Jaramillo and Cecchin also took time with the former jumping into fourth place as a result.

The gap between the two groups on the road continued to grow and had blown out to over four minutes on approach to the circuits. The biggest casualty of the split was points leader Jakub Mareczko with the two-time stage winner unable to handle the pace of the chase.

The yellow jersey group entered onto the Putrajaya six-kilometre circuit for the first of six times with its healthy lead intact so much so that the chase group was pulled aside from the circuit to let the leaders through.

At the third and final intermediate sprint of the stage, Gibbons was first again to increase his lead. Dimension Data and UnitedHealthcare continued to control the pace in the front group for the ensuing laps. The second group was finally pulled from the race on the penultimate circuit with the riders timed at 13:48 minutes in arrears.

On the bell lap, it was UnitedHealthcare and Dimension Data controlling the race with the two teams boasting the fastest finishers. Once over the 3km to go mark, Gibbons secured the victory but having taken the inside line to the finish, was unable to properly contest for the victory as McCabe celebrated the win.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team 2:39:00 2 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 3 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 4 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Team Dimension Data 5 Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 6 Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 7 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 9 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina 10 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Team Dimension Data 11 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 12 Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine 13 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 14 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina 15 Chris Harper (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 16 Juan Villegas (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 17 Daniel Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team 18 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 19 Cameron Bayly (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 20 Sergio Higuita (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 21 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 22 Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team 23 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Team Dimension Data 24 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 25 Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 26 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 27 Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 28 Dmitriy Lukyanov (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors 29 Wilmar Paredes (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 30 Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Terengganu Cycling Team 31 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Sapura Cycling Team 32 Timothy Roe (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 33 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 34 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team Dimension Data 35 Bernado Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 0:00:05 36 Wilmar Jahir Perez Munoz (Col) Sapura Cycling Team 37 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:09 38 Nick Dougall (RSA) Team Dimension Data 39 John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Infinite AIS Cycling Team 0:00:19 40 Jacques Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data 0:00:38 41 Yecid Sierra (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 0:00:39 42 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:03 43 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina 0:13:48 44 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Team Wilier Triestina 45 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina 46 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina 47 Joonyong Seo (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling 48 Seungwoo Choi (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling 49 Daeyeon Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling 50 Shijin Zhang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team 51 Siyu Yang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team 52 Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 53 Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 54 Phuchong Saiudomsin (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 55 Navuti Liphongyu (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 56 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team 57 Carlos Alzate Escobar (Col) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team 58 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 59 Niccolo Pacinotti (Ita) Bardiani CSF 60 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 61 Scott Sunderland (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 62 M Ameen Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia National Team 63 Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia National Team 64 M Ameer Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia National Team 65 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 66 M Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Malaysia National Team 67 Eiman Firdaus Mohd Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team 68 Irwandie Lakasek (Mas) Malaysia National Team 69 Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team 70 Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors 71 Sergey Vlassenko (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors 72 Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Sapura Cycling Team 73 Taras Voropayev (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors 74 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 75 Akmal Hakim Zakaria (Mas) Sapura Cycling Team 76 Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) Sapura Cycling Team 77 Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 78 M. Izzat Hilmi Abd Halil (Mas) Sapura Cycling Team 79 Aspan Zhukenov (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors 80 Kota Sumiyoshi (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 81 Dominic Perez (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine 82 Xin Wang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team 83 Khunakorn Nonthichan (Tha) Infinite AIS Cycling Team 84 Ying Hon Ronald Yeung (HKg) Infinite AIS Cycling Team 85 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 86 Nelson Martin (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine 87 M Afiq Huznie Othman (Mas) Infinite AIS Cycling Team 88 Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 89 Kritsada Changpad (Tha) Infinite AIS Cycling Team 90 Tianhao Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 91 Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 92 Penghai Deng (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 93 Jesse James Ewart (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine 94 Bonjoe Martin (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine 95 Haiwang Liu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 96 Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 97 Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team

Sprint 1 - Sg Lalang # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Team Dimension Data 4 pts 2 Daniel Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina 2 4 Cameron Bayly (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 1

Sprint 2 - Semenyih # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Team Dimension Data 4 pts 2 Daniel Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina 2 4 Chris Harper (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 1

Sprint 3 - Putrajaya Loop (Lap 3) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Team Dimension Data 4 pts 2 Daniel Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Team Dimension Data 2 4 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 1

Climb 1 - Look Out Point # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine 4 pts 2 Sergio Higuita (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 2 3 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Team Dimension Data 1

Climb 2 - Sg. Tekali # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wilmar Jahir Perez Munoz (Col) Sapura Cycling Team 6 pts 2 John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Infinite AIS Cycling Team 4 3 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Sapura Cycling Team 2 4 Timothy Roe (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 1

Most aggressive Rider Name (Country) Team Wilmar Paredes (Col) Manzana Postobon Team

Asian rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 2:39:00 2 Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine 3 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 4 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 5 Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 6 Dmitriy Lukyanov (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors 7 Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Terengganu Cycling Team 8 Joonyong Seo (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling 00:13:48 9 Seungwoo Choi (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling 10 Daeyeon Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling

Malaysian riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 2:39:00 2 M Ameen Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia National Team 00:13:48 3 Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia National Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nippo - Vini Fantini 7:57:00 2 Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 3 Team Dimension Data 4 Bardiani CSF 5 UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team 6 Androni Giocattoli 7 Manzana Postobon Team 8 Team Wilier Triestina 0:13:48 9 Terengganu Cycling Team 10 Sapura Cycling Team 0:13:53 11 Thailand Continental Cycling Team 0:27:36 12 Vino Astana Motors 13 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine 14 Infinite AIS Cycling Team 0:27:55 15 KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling 0:41:24 16 Keyi Look Cycling Team 17 Malaysia National Team 18 Aisan Racing Team 19 Giant Cycling Team

Asian teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Terengganu Cycling Team 8:10:48 2 Thailand Continental Cycling Team 0:13:48 3 Vino Astana Motors 4 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine 5 KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling 0:27:36 6 Keyi Look Cycling Team 7 Malaysia National Team 8 Aisan Racing Team 9 Sapura Cycling Team 10 Giant Cycling Team 11 Infinite AIS Cycling Team

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Team Dimension Data 29:04:57 2 Cameron Bayly (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 0:00:33 3 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina 0:00:35 4 Daniel Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:37 5 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Team Dimension Data 0:00:41 6 Chris Harper (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 0:00:43 7 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 8 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Team Dimension Data 9 Timothy Roe (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 10 Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 0:00:50 11 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:07 12 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:01:16 13 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 0:01:20 14 Bernado Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 0:01:25 15 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:29 16 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:32 17 Dmitriy Lukyanov (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors 0:02:07 18 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Sapura Cycling Team 0:02:15 19 Wilmar Jahir Perez Munoz (Col) Sapura Cycling Team 0:02:31 20 Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine 0:02:38 21 Wilmar Paredes (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 22 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina 0:04:35 23 Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:04:37 24 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team Dimension Data 0:05:40 25 Yecid Sierra (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 0:06:05 26 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:06:09 27 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team 0:07:26 28 John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Infinite AIS Cycling Team 0:07:44 29 Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:08:02 30 Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team 0:10:51 31 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:14:27 32 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina 0:15:00 33 Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:15:55 34 Ying Hon Ronald Yeung (HKg) Infinite AIS Cycling Team 0:16:43 35 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team 0:16:46 36 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:17:19 37 Sergey Vlassenko (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors 0:19:27 38 Jacques Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data 0:19:49 39 Nick Dougall (RSA) Team Dimension Data 0:20:37 40 Penghai Deng (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 0:21:27 41 Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:22:13 42 Jesse James Ewart (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine 0:22:32 43 Sergio Higuita (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 0:23:10 44 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:23:33 45 Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 46 Carlos Alzate Escobar (Col) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team 0:23:35 47 M Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:25:21 48 Siyu Yang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team 0:27:16 49 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Team Wilier Triestina 0:27:22 50 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 0:27:32 51 Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 0:27:45 52 M Ameer Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:27:52 53 Daeyeon Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling 0:28:05 54 Niccolo Pacinotti (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:28:47 55 Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 0:29:32 56 Joonyong Seo (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling 0:31:08 57 M Ameen Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:34:15 58 Khunakorn Nonthichan (Tha) Infinite AIS Cycling Team 0:34:30 59 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 0:34:31 60 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:38:01 61 Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors 0:39:14 62 Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team 0:39:15 63 Nelson Martin (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine 0:39:19 64 Phuchong Saiudomsin (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 0:39:57 65 Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Sapura Cycling Team 0:42:12 66 Taras Voropayev (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors 0:42:55 67 Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:43:26 68 Juan Villegas (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 0:47:25 69 Kritsada Changpad (Tha) Infinite AIS Cycling Team 0:48:35 70 Xin Wang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team 0:49:26 71 Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:50:27 72 Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:51:15 73 Tianhao Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 0:52:05 74 Seungwoo Choi (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling 0:52:13 75 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina 0:55:13 76 Navuti Liphongyu (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 0:55:25 77 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:56:15 78 Bonjoe Martin (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine 0:56:45 79 Scott Sunderland (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 0:56:56 80 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:57:20 81 Kota Sumiyoshi (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:57:27 82 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:57:45 83 Dominic Perez (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine 0:57:48 84 Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 85 Haiwang Liu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 0:58:22 86 Irwandie Lakasek (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:58:34 87 M Afiq Huznie Othman (Mas) Infinite AIS Cycling Team 0:58:40 88 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team 1:00:21 89 Aspan Zhukenov (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors 1:00:54 90 Akmal Hakim Zakaria (Mas) Sapura Cycling Team 1:01:03 91 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina 1:01:33 92 Eiman Firdaus Mohd Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team 1:01:58 93 Shijin Zhang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team 1:02:06 94 Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) Sapura Cycling Team 1:02:17 95 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 1:04:37 96 Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:04:39 97 M. Izzat Hilmi Abd Halil (Mas) Sapura Cycling Team 1:05:14

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Team Dimension Data 75 pts 2 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team 62 3 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina 54 4 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 33 5 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 32 6 Scott Sunderland (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 30 7 Joonyong Seo (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling 28 8 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 26 9 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina 23 10 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina 22 11 Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 21 12 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 19 13 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 17 14 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 16 15 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 16 16 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 15 17 Ying Hon Ronald Yeung (HKg) Infinite AIS Cycling Team 15 18 Dominic Perez (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine 15 19 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 15 20 Daniel Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team 12 21 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Team Dimension Data 10 22 Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors 10 23 Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team 10 24 Eiman Firdaus Mohd Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team 8 25 M. Izzat Hilmi Abd Halil (Mas) Sapura Cycling Team 8 26 Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 7 27 Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 7 28 Wilmar Paredes (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 6 29 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 30 M Afiq Huznie Othman (Mas) Infinite AIS Cycling Team 6 31 Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 5 32 Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) Sapura Cycling Team 5 33 M Ameer Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia National Team 5 34 Kota Sumiyoshi (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 5 35 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina 4 36 Jacques Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data 4 37 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Team Wilier Triestina 4 38 Cameron Bayly (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 3 39 Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine 3 40 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team Dimension Data 3 41 M Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Malaysia National Team 3 42 Phuchong Saiudomsin (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 2 43 Chris Harper (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 1 44 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 1 45 Jesse James Ewart (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine 1 46 Daeyeon Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling 1 47 Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 1 48 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina 1 49 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Infinite AIS Cycling Team 36 pts 2 Wilmar Jahir Perez Munoz (Col) Sapura Cycling Team 30 3 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Team Dimension Data 26 4 Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine 21 5 Sergio Higuita (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 21 6 Cameron Bayly (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 20 7 Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 16 8 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Team Dimension Data 16 9 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 15 10 Daniel Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team 14 11 Wilmar Paredes (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 11 12 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina 10 13 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Team Dimension Data 10 14 Ying Hon Ronald Yeung (HKg) Infinite AIS Cycling Team 9 15 Dominic Perez (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine 8 16 Chris Harper (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 7 17 Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 6 18 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 5 19 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 20 Timothy Roe (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 4 21 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Sapura Cycling Team 4 22 Jacques Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data 4 23 Niccolo Pacinotti (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 24 Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 3 25 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina 3 26 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team Dimension Data 2 27 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 28 Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team 1

Asian rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 29:06:13 2 Dmitriy Lukyanov (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors 00:00:51 3 Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine 00:01:22 4 Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Terengganu Cycling Team 00:03:21 5 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 00:04:53 6 Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 00:06:46 7 Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 00:14:39 8 Ying Hon Ronald Yeung (HKg) Infinite AIS Cycling Team 00:15:27 9 Sergey Vlassenko (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors 00:18:11 10 Penghai Deng (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 00:20:11

Malaysian rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 29:12:59 2 Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia National Team 00:14:11 3 M Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Malaysia National Team 00:17:19

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 87:16:52 2 Team Dimension Data 00:00:25 3 Manzana Postobon Team 00:01:39 4 Androni Giocattoli 00:15:29 5 UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team 6 Nippo - Vini Fantini 00:15:49 7 Team Wilier Triestina 00:17:56 8 Bardiani CSF 00:22:38 9 Vino Astana Motors 10 Sapura Cycling Team 00:30:28 11 Terengganu Cycling Team 00:43:13 12 Infinite AIS Cycling Team 00:51:12 13 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine 00:51:48 14 Malaysia National Team 00:58:45 15 Giant Cycling Team 01:08:23 16 Thailand Continental Cycling Team 01:08:45 17 KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling 01:44:46 18 Keyi Look Cycling Team 01:49:13 19 Aisan Racing Team 01:55:36