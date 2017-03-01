Trending

Ryan Gibbons wins 2017 Le Tour de Langkawi

Final stage honours for McCabe

Image 1 of 4

Ryan Gibbons (Dimension Data)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 2 of 4

The top three from stage 8

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 3 of 4

The 2017 Tour de Langkawi champion, Ryan Gibbons (Dimension Data)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 4 of 4

Stage 8 victory for Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Dimension Data completed its Tour de Langkawi treble Wednesday with Ryan Gibbons securing the first overall victory of his career. The 22-year-old led the race from stage 2 through to the eighth and final stage where he finished fourth

The final day 121km stage was won by Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) with Anthony Giacoppo in second place and Nippo-Vini Fantini's Riccardo Stacchiotti third.

"Early on the team said this was a goal and the team has had a lot of faith in me," said Gibbons after securing the overall victory. As a first professional my first year, this is my second race and my first time to have responsibility and opportunity I don't think I could have ever imagined this … it is really special and a dream come true."

Gibbons joins Ryan Cox and David George, and teammate Reinardt Janse van Rensburg on the honours roll as South African winners.

For McCabe, the win caps off a successful early-season debut with UnitedHealthcare, who also improved Daniel Jaramillo's GC position to fourth place overall.

"Today was more based on instinct. I jumped with 300 to go which is still early but it was fast and I had to go when I had to go today. Henderson was really the only guy to take care of me, he dropped me off second wheel with 300 to go so I just punched it," he said.

The peloton split in half on the early climbs of the 121km stage, and Gibbons was briefly in the second group. But the cool, calm and collected heads of his teammates got Gibbons back in the race and ensured that the threat of a dramatic finale quickly petered away.

"To be honest, it was a relief, I think again my head wasn't 100 per cent in the sprint but with three k to go I was smiling, and the majority of the way to the finish and then the smile turned upside down in the last two hundred metres," said Gibbons of the finish, disappointed he couldn't add to his stage 5 win.

Gibbons also claimed the sprint classification at the end of the race with John Ebsen (Infinite AIS) the best climber in the race, Hideto Nakane (Nippo - Vini Fantini) the best Asian rider, and Isowhey Sports Swisswellness the best team.

How it unfolded

It was the calm before the storm as the remaining 97 riders in the race rolled out of Setiawangsa to get the eighth and final stage of the Tour de Langkawi underway. With the first climb of the day coming 10km into the stage, the attacks came thick and fast, but each and everyone was matched by the peloton.

On the approach to the second climb of the day, the peloton split in two with Gibbons and Dimension Data under attack from IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness and UnitedHealthcare. There was a regrouping before the 42-rider front group shrugged off the stragglers and by the 45km mark, had a 1:45 advantage.

During the aggressive racing, Gibbons took the maximum points at the first and second intermediate splits to also extend his overall lead. Jaramillo and Cecchin also took time with the former jumping into fourth place as a result.

The gap between the two groups on the road continued to grow and had blown out to over four minutes on approach to the circuits. The biggest casualty of the split was points leader Jakub Mareczko with the two-time stage winner unable to handle the pace of the chase.

The yellow jersey group entered onto the Putrajaya six-kilometre circuit for the first of six times with its healthy lead intact so much so that the chase group was pulled aside from the circuit to let the leaders through.

At the third and final intermediate sprint of the stage, Gibbons was first again to increase his lead. Dimension Data and UnitedHealthcare continued to control the pace in the front group for the ensuing laps. The second group was finally pulled from the race on the penultimate circuit with the riders timed at 13:48 minutes in arrears.

On the bell lap, it was UnitedHealthcare and Dimension Data controlling the race with the two teams boasting the fastest finishers. Once over the 3km to go mark, Gibbons secured the victory but having taken the inside line to the finish, was unable to properly contest for the victory as McCabe celebrated the win.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team2:39:00
2Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
3Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
4Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Team Dimension Data
5Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
6Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
7Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
8Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
9Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina
10Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Team Dimension Data
11Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
12Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
13Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
14Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina
15Chris Harper (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
16Juan Villegas (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
17Daniel Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
18Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
19Cameron Bayly (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
20Sergio Higuita (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
21Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
22Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
23Ben O'Connor (Aus) Team Dimension Data
24Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
25Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
26Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
27Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
28Dmitriy Lukyanov (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors
29Wilmar Paredes (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
30Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Terengganu Cycling Team
31Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Sapura Cycling Team
32Timothy Roe (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
33Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
34Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team Dimension Data
35Bernado Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon Team0:00:05
36Wilmar Jahir Perez Munoz (Col) Sapura Cycling Team
37Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:00:09
38Nick Dougall (RSA) Team Dimension Data
39John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Infinite AIS Cycling Team0:00:19
40Jacques Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data0:00:38
41Yecid Sierra (Col) Manzana Postobon Team0:00:39
42Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team0:02:03
43Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina0:13:48
44Rafael Andriato (Bra) Team Wilier Triestina
45Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina
46Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina
47Joonyong Seo (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
48Seungwoo Choi (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
49Daeyeon Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
50Shijin Zhang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
51Siyu Yang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
52Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
53Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
54Phuchong Saiudomsin (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
55Navuti Liphongyu (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
56Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
57Carlos Alzate Escobar (Col) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
58Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
59Niccolo Pacinotti (Ita) Bardiani CSF
60Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
61Scott Sunderland (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
62M Ameen Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
63Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
64M Ameer Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
65Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
66M Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Malaysia National Team
67Eiman Firdaus Mohd Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team
68Irwandie Lakasek (Mas) Malaysia National Team
69Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team
70Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors
71Sergey Vlassenko (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors
72Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Sapura Cycling Team
73Taras Voropayev (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors
74Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
75Akmal Hakim Zakaria (Mas) Sapura Cycling Team
76Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) Sapura Cycling Team
77Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
78M. Izzat Hilmi Abd Halil (Mas) Sapura Cycling Team
79Aspan Zhukenov (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors
80Kota Sumiyoshi (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
81Dominic Perez (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
82Xin Wang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
83Khunakorn Nonthichan (Tha) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
84Ying Hon Ronald Yeung (HKg) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
85Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
86Nelson Martin (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
87M Afiq Huznie Othman (Mas) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
88Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
89Kritsada Changpad (Tha) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
90Tianhao Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
91Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
92Penghai Deng (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
93Jesse James Ewart (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
94Bonjoe Martin (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
95Haiwang Liu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
96Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
97Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team

Sprint 1 - Sg Lalang
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Team Dimension Data4pts
2Daniel Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team3
3Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina2
4Cameron Bayly (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness1

Sprint 2 - Semenyih
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Team Dimension Data4pts
2Daniel Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team3
3Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina2
4Chris Harper (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness1

Sprint 3 - Putrajaya Loop (Lap 3)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Team Dimension Data4pts
2Daniel Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team3
3Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Team Dimension Data2
4Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness1

Climb 1 - Look Out Point
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine4pts
2Sergio Higuita (Col) Manzana Postobon Team2
3Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Team Dimension Data1

Climb 2 - Sg. Tekali
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wilmar Jahir Perez Munoz (Col) Sapura Cycling Team6pts
2John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Infinite AIS Cycling Team4
3Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Sapura Cycling Team2
4Timothy Roe (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness1

Most aggressive
Rider Name (Country) Team
Wilmar Paredes (Col) Manzana Postobon Team

Asian rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team2:39:00
2Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
3Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
4Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
5Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
6Dmitriy Lukyanov (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors
7Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Terengganu Cycling Team
8Joonyong Seo (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling00:13:48
9Seungwoo Choi (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
10Daeyeon Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling

Malaysian riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team2:39:00
2M Ameen Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia National Team00:13:48
3Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia National Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nippo - Vini Fantini7:57:00
2Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
3Team Dimension Data
4Bardiani CSF
5UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
6Androni Giocattoli
7Manzana Postobon Team
8Team Wilier Triestina0:13:48
9Terengganu Cycling Team
10Sapura Cycling Team0:13:53
11Thailand Continental Cycling Team0:27:36
12Vino Astana Motors
137 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
14Infinite AIS Cycling Team0:27:55
15KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling0:41:24
16Keyi Look Cycling Team
17Malaysia National Team
18Aisan Racing Team
19Giant Cycling Team

Asian teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Terengganu Cycling Team8:10:48
2Thailand Continental Cycling Team0:13:48
3Vino Astana Motors
47 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
5KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling0:27:36
6Keyi Look Cycling Team
7Malaysia National Team
8Aisan Racing Team
9Sapura Cycling Team
10Giant Cycling Team
11Infinite AIS Cycling Team

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Team Dimension Data29:04:57
2Cameron Bayly (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness0:00:33
3Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina0:00:35
4Daniel Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team0:00:37
5Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Team Dimension Data0:00:41
6Chris Harper (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness0:00:43
7Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
8Ben O'Connor (Aus) Team Dimension Data
9Timothy Roe (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
10Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon Team0:00:50
11Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:07
12Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:01:16
13Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness0:01:20
14Bernado Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon Team0:01:25
15Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:01:29
16Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:32
17Dmitriy Lukyanov (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors0:02:07
18Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Sapura Cycling Team0:02:15
19Wilmar Jahir Perez Munoz (Col) Sapura Cycling Team0:02:31
20Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine0:02:38
21Wilmar Paredes (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
22Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina0:04:35
23Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Terengganu Cycling Team0:04:37
24Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team Dimension Data0:05:40
25Yecid Sierra (Col) Manzana Postobon Team0:06:05
26Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:06:09
27Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team0:07:26
28John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Infinite AIS Cycling Team0:07:44
29Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:08:02
30Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team0:10:51
31Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:14:27
32Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina0:15:00
33Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:15:55
34Ying Hon Ronald Yeung (HKg) Infinite AIS Cycling Team0:16:43
35Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team0:16:46
36Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:17:19
37Sergey Vlassenko (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors0:19:27
38Jacques Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data0:19:49
39Nick Dougall (RSA) Team Dimension Data0:20:37
40Penghai Deng (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:21:27
41Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:22:13
42Jesse James Ewart (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine0:22:32
43Sergio Higuita (Col) Manzana Postobon Team0:23:10
44Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:23:33
45Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
46Carlos Alzate Escobar (Col) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team0:23:35
47M Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:25:21
48Siyu Yang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team0:27:16
49Rafael Andriato (Bra) Team Wilier Triestina0:27:22
50Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness0:27:32
51Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:27:45
52M Ameer Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:27:52
53Daeyeon Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling0:28:05
54Niccolo Pacinotti (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:28:47
55Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team0:29:32
56Joonyong Seo (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling0:31:08
57M Ameen Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:34:15
58Khunakorn Nonthichan (Tha) Infinite AIS Cycling Team0:34:30
59Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Thailand Continental Cycling Team0:34:31
60Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:38:01
61Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors0:39:14
62Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team0:39:15
63Nelson Martin (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine0:39:19
64Phuchong Saiudomsin (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team0:39:57
65Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Sapura Cycling Team0:42:12
66Taras Voropayev (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors0:42:55
67Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:43:26
68Juan Villegas (Col) Manzana Postobon Team0:47:25
69Kritsada Changpad (Tha) Infinite AIS Cycling Team0:48:35
70Xin Wang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team0:49:26
71Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:50:27
72Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:51:15
73Tianhao Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:52:05
74Seungwoo Choi (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling0:52:13
75Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina0:55:13
76Navuti Liphongyu (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team0:55:25
77Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:56:15
78Bonjoe Martin (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine0:56:45
79Scott Sunderland (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness0:56:56
80Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:57:20
81Kota Sumiyoshi (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:57:27
82Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:57:45
83Dominic Perez (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine0:57:48
84Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
85Haiwang Liu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:58:22
86Irwandie Lakasek (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:58:34
87M Afiq Huznie Othman (Mas) Infinite AIS Cycling Team0:58:40
88Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team1:00:21
89Aspan Zhukenov (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors1:00:54
90Akmal Hakim Zakaria (Mas) Sapura Cycling Team1:01:03
91Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina1:01:33
92Eiman Firdaus Mohd Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team1:01:58
93Shijin Zhang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team1:02:06
94Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) Sapura Cycling Team1:02:17
95Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team1:04:37
96Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:04:39
97M. Izzat Hilmi Abd Halil (Mas) Sapura Cycling Team1:05:14

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Team Dimension Data75pts
2Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team62
3Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina54
4Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF33
5Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness32
6Scott Sunderland (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness30
7Joonyong Seo (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling28
8Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini26
9Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina23
10Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina22
11Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli21
12Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF19
13Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Thailand Continental Cycling Team17
14Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF16
15Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli16
16Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli15
17Ying Hon Ronald Yeung (HKg) Infinite AIS Cycling Team15
18Dominic Perez (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine15
19Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team15
20Daniel Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team12
21Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Team Dimension Data10
22Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors10
23Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team10
24Eiman Firdaus Mohd Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team8
25M. Izzat Hilmi Abd Halil (Mas) Sapura Cycling Team8
26Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team7
27Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team7
28Wilmar Paredes (Col) Manzana Postobon Team6
29Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
30M Afiq Huznie Othman (Mas) Infinite AIS Cycling Team6
31Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team5
32Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) Sapura Cycling Team5
33M Ameer Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia National Team5
34Kota Sumiyoshi (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team5
35Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina4
36Jacques Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data4
37Rafael Andriato (Bra) Team Wilier Triestina4
38Cameron Bayly (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness3
39Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine3
40Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team Dimension Data3
41M Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Malaysia National Team3
42Phuchong Saiudomsin (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team2
43Chris Harper (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness1
44Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness1
45Jesse James Ewart (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine1
46Daeyeon Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling1
47Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team1
48Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina1
49Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Infinite AIS Cycling Team36pts
2Wilmar Jahir Perez Munoz (Col) Sapura Cycling Team30
3Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Team Dimension Data26
4Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine21
5Sergio Higuita (Col) Manzana Postobon Team21
6Cameron Bayly (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness20
7Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team16
8Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Team Dimension Data16
9Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Thailand Continental Cycling Team15
10Daniel Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team14
11Wilmar Paredes (Col) Manzana Postobon Team11
12Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina10
13Ben O'Connor (Aus) Team Dimension Data10
14Ying Hon Ronald Yeung (HKg) Infinite AIS Cycling Team9
15Dominic Perez (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine8
16Chris Harper (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness7
17Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team6
18Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Androni Giocattoli5
19Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
20Timothy Roe (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness4
21Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Sapura Cycling Team4
22Jacques Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data4
23Niccolo Pacinotti (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
24Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon Team3
25Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina3
26Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team Dimension Data2
27Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
28Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team1

Asian rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini29:06:13
2Dmitriy Lukyanov (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors00:00:51
3Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine00:01:22
4Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Terengganu Cycling Team00:03:21
5Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini00:04:53
6Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team00:06:46
7Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team00:14:39
8Ying Hon Ronald Yeung (HKg) Infinite AIS Cycling Team00:15:27
9Sergey Vlassenko (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors00:18:11
10Penghai Deng (Chn) Giant Cycling Team00:20:11

Malaysian rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team29:12:59
2Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia National Team00:14:11
3M Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Malaysia National Team00:17:19

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Isowhey Sports Swisswellness87:16:52
2Team Dimension Data00:00:25
3Manzana Postobon Team00:01:39
4Androni Giocattoli00:15:29
5UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
6Nippo - Vini Fantini00:15:49
7Team Wilier Triestina00:17:56
8Bardiani CSF00:22:38
9Vino Astana Motors
10Sapura Cycling Team00:30:28
11Terengganu Cycling Team00:43:13
12Infinite AIS Cycling Team00:51:12
137 Eleven Roadbike Philippine00:51:48
14Malaysia National Team00:58:45
15Giant Cycling Team01:08:23
16Thailand Continental Cycling Team01:08:45
17KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling01:44:46
18Keyi Look Cycling Team01:49:13
19Aisan Racing Team01:55:36

Asian team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vino Astana Motors87:47:20
2Terengganu Cycling Team00:20:44
3Malaysia National Team00:37:55
4Giant Cycling Team00:38:17
57 Eleven Roadbike Philippine00:59:37
6Thailand Continental Cycling Team01:00:05
7Infinite AIS Cycling Team01:04:26
8KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling01:14:18
9Keyi Look Cycling Team01:18:45
10Aisan Racing Team01:25:08
11Sapura Cycling Team02:11:52

 

 

 

 

 

 

