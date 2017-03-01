Ryan Gibbons wins 2017 Le Tour de Langkawi
Final stage honours for McCabe
Stage 8: Setiawangsa - Putrajaya
Dimension Data completed its Tour de Langkawi treble Wednesday with Ryan Gibbons securing the first overall victory of his career. The 22-year-old led the race from stage 2 through to the eighth and final stage where he finished fourth
The final day 121km stage was won by Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) with Anthony Giacoppo in second place and Nippo-Vini Fantini's Riccardo Stacchiotti third.
"Early on the team said this was a goal and the team has had a lot of faith in me," said Gibbons after securing the overall victory. As a first professional my first year, this is my second race and my first time to have responsibility and opportunity I don't think I could have ever imagined this … it is really special and a dream come true."
Gibbons joins Ryan Cox and David George, and teammate Reinardt Janse van Rensburg on the honours roll as South African winners.
For McCabe, the win caps off a successful early-season debut with UnitedHealthcare, who also improved Daniel Jaramillo's GC position to fourth place overall.
"Today was more based on instinct. I jumped with 300 to go which is still early but it was fast and I had to go when I had to go today. Henderson was really the only guy to take care of me, he dropped me off second wheel with 300 to go so I just punched it," he said.
The peloton split in half on the early climbs of the 121km stage, and Gibbons was briefly in the second group. But the cool, calm and collected heads of his teammates got Gibbons back in the race and ensured that the threat of a dramatic finale quickly petered away.
"To be honest, it was a relief, I think again my head wasn't 100 per cent in the sprint but with three k to go I was smiling, and the majority of the way to the finish and then the smile turned upside down in the last two hundred metres," said Gibbons of the finish, disappointed he couldn't add to his stage 5 win.
Gibbons also claimed the sprint classification at the end of the race with John Ebsen (Infinite AIS) the best climber in the race, Hideto Nakane (Nippo - Vini Fantini) the best Asian rider, and Isowhey Sports Swisswellness the best team.
How it unfolded
It was the calm before the storm as the remaining 97 riders in the race rolled out of Setiawangsa to get the eighth and final stage of the Tour de Langkawi underway. With the first climb of the day coming 10km into the stage, the attacks came thick and fast, but each and everyone was matched by the peloton.
On the approach to the second climb of the day, the peloton split in two with Gibbons and Dimension Data under attack from IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness and UnitedHealthcare. There was a regrouping before the 42-rider front group shrugged off the stragglers and by the 45km mark, had a 1:45 advantage.
During the aggressive racing, Gibbons took the maximum points at the first and second intermediate splits to also extend his overall lead. Jaramillo and Cecchin also took time with the former jumping into fourth place as a result.
The gap between the two groups on the road continued to grow and had blown out to over four minutes on approach to the circuits. The biggest casualty of the split was points leader Jakub Mareczko with the two-time stage winner unable to handle the pace of the chase.
The yellow jersey group entered onto the Putrajaya six-kilometre circuit for the first of six times with its healthy lead intact so much so that the chase group was pulled aside from the circuit to let the leaders through.
At the third and final intermediate sprint of the stage, Gibbons was first again to increase his lead. Dimension Data and UnitedHealthcare continued to control the pace in the front group for the ensuing laps. The second group was finally pulled from the race on the penultimate circuit with the riders timed at 13:48 minutes in arrears.
On the bell lap, it was UnitedHealthcare and Dimension Data controlling the race with the two teams boasting the fastest finishers. Once over the 3km to go mark, Gibbons secured the victory but having taken the inside line to the finish, was unable to properly contest for the victory as McCabe celebrated the win.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
|2:39:00
|2
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|3
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|4
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|5
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|6
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|9
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina
|10
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Team Dimension Data
|11
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|12
|Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
|13
|Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|14
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina
|15
|Chris Harper (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|16
|Juan Villegas (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
|17
|Daniel Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|19
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|20
|Sergio Higuita (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
|21
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|22
|Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Team Dimension Data
|24
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|25
|Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
|26
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|27
|Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|28
|Dmitriy Lukyanov (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors
|29
|Wilmar Paredes (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
|30
|Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Terengganu Cycling Team
|31
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Sapura Cycling Team
|32
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|33
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|34
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team Dimension Data
|35
|Bernado Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
|0:00:05
|36
|Wilmar Jahir Perez Munoz (Col) Sapura Cycling Team
|37
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:09
|38
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|39
|John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|40
|Jacques Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|0:00:38
|41
|Yecid Sierra (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
|0:00:39
|42
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:03
|43
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina
|0:13:48
|44
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Team Wilier Triestina
|45
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina
|46
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina
|47
|Joonyong Seo (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
|48
|Seungwoo Choi (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
|49
|Daeyeon Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
|50
|Shijin Zhang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|51
|Siyu Yang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|52
|Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|53
|Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|54
|Phuchong Saiudomsin (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|55
|Navuti Liphongyu (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|56
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Carlos Alzate Escobar (Col) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|59
|Niccolo Pacinotti (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|60
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|61
|Scott Sunderland (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|62
|M Ameen Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|63
|Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|64
|M Ameer Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|65
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|66
|M Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|67
|Eiman Firdaus Mohd Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|68
|Irwandie Lakasek (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|69
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|70
|Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors
|71
|Sergey Vlassenko (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors
|72
|Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Sapura Cycling Team
|73
|Taras Voropayev (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors
|74
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|75
|Akmal Hakim Zakaria (Mas) Sapura Cycling Team
|76
|Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) Sapura Cycling Team
|77
|Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|78
|M. Izzat Hilmi Abd Halil (Mas) Sapura Cycling Team
|79
|Aspan Zhukenov (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors
|80
|Kota Sumiyoshi (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|81
|Dominic Perez (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
|82
|Xin Wang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|83
|Khunakorn Nonthichan (Tha) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|84
|Ying Hon Ronald Yeung (HKg) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|85
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|86
|Nelson Martin (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
|87
|M Afiq Huznie Othman (Mas) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|88
|Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|89
|Kritsada Changpad (Tha) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|90
|Tianhao Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|91
|Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|92
|Penghai Deng (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|93
|Jesse James Ewart (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
|94
|Bonjoe Martin (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
|95
|Haiwang Liu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|96
|Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|97
|Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|4
|pts
|2
|Daniel Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina
|2
|4
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|4
|pts
|2
|Daniel Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina
|2
|4
|Chris Harper (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|4
|pts
|2
|Daniel Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Team Dimension Data
|2
|4
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
|4
|pts
|2
|Sergio Higuita (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
|2
|3
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Team Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wilmar Jahir Perez Munoz (Col) Sapura Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|4
|3
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Sapura Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|1
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Wilmar Paredes (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|2:39:00
|2
|Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
|3
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|4
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5
|Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|6
|Dmitriy Lukyanov (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors
|7
|Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Terengganu Cycling Team
|8
|Joonyong Seo (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
|00:13:48
|9
|Seungwoo Choi (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
|10
|Daeyeon Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|2:39:00
|2
|M Ameen Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|00:13:48
|3
|Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|7:57:00
|2
|Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|3
|Team Dimension Data
|4
|Bardiani CSF
|5
|UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Androni Giocattoli
|7
|Manzana Postobon Team
|8
|Team Wilier Triestina
|0:13:48
|9
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|10
|Sapura Cycling Team
|0:13:53
|11
|Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|0:27:36
|12
|Vino Astana Motors
|13
|7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
|14
|Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|0:27:55
|15
|KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
|0:41:24
|16
|Keyi Look Cycling Team
|17
|Malaysia National Team
|18
|Aisan Racing Team
|19
|Giant Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|8:10:48
|2
|Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|0:13:48
|3
|Vino Astana Motors
|4
|7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
|5
|KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
|0:27:36
|6
|Keyi Look Cycling Team
|7
|Malaysia National Team
|8
|Aisan Racing Team
|9
|Sapura Cycling Team
|10
|Giant Cycling Team
|11
|Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|29:04:57
|2
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|0:00:33
|3
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina
|0:00:35
|4
|Daniel Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:37
|5
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Team Dimension Data
|0:00:41
|6
|Chris Harper (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|0:00:43
|7
|Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Team Dimension Data
|9
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|10
|Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
|0:00:50
|11
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:07
|12
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:01:16
|13
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|0:01:20
|14
|Bernado Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
|0:01:25
|15
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:29
|16
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:32
|17
|Dmitriy Lukyanov (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors
|0:02:07
|18
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Sapura Cycling Team
|0:02:15
|19
|Wilmar Jahir Perez Munoz (Col) Sapura Cycling Team
|0:02:31
|20
|Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
|0:02:38
|21
|Wilmar Paredes (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
|22
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina
|0:04:35
|23
|Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:04:37
|24
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team Dimension Data
|0:05:40
|25
|Yecid Sierra (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
|0:06:05
|26
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:06:09
|27
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:26
|28
|John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|0:07:44
|29
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:08:02
|30
|Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:51
|31
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:14:27
|32
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina
|0:15:00
|33
|Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:15:55
|34
|Ying Hon Ronald Yeung (HKg) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|0:16:43
|35
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:46
|36
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:17:19
|37
|Sergey Vlassenko (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors
|0:19:27
|38
|Jacques Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|0:19:49
|39
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|0:20:37
|40
|Penghai Deng (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|0:21:27
|41
|Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:22:13
|42
|Jesse James Ewart (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
|0:22:32
|43
|Sergio Higuita (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
|0:23:10
|44
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:23:33
|45
|Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|46
|Carlos Alzate Escobar (Col) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:35
|47
|M Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:25:21
|48
|Siyu Yang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|0:27:16
|49
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Team Wilier Triestina
|0:27:22
|50
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|0:27:32
|51
|Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|0:27:45
|52
|M Ameer Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:27:52
|53
|Daeyeon Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
|0:28:05
|54
|Niccolo Pacinotti (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:28:47
|55
|Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|0:29:32
|56
|Joonyong Seo (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
|0:31:08
|57
|M Ameen Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:34:15
|58
|Khunakorn Nonthichan (Tha) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|0:34:30
|59
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|0:34:31
|60
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:38:01
|61
|Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors
|0:39:14
|62
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|0:39:15
|63
|Nelson Martin (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
|0:39:19
|64
|Phuchong Saiudomsin (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|0:39:57
|65
|Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Sapura Cycling Team
|0:42:12
|66
|Taras Voropayev (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors
|0:42:55
|67
|Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:43:26
|68
|Juan Villegas (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
|0:47:25
|69
|Kritsada Changpad (Tha) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|0:48:35
|70
|Xin Wang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|0:49:26
|71
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:50:27
|72
|Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:51:15
|73
|Tianhao Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|0:52:05
|74
|Seungwoo Choi (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
|0:52:13
|75
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina
|0:55:13
|76
|Navuti Liphongyu (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|0:55:25
|77
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:56:15
|78
|Bonjoe Martin (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
|0:56:45
|79
|Scott Sunderland (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|0:56:56
|80
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:57:20
|81
|Kota Sumiyoshi (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:57:27
|82
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:57:45
|83
|Dominic Perez (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
|0:57:48
|84
|Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|85
|Haiwang Liu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|0:58:22
|86
|Irwandie Lakasek (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:58:34
|87
|M Afiq Huznie Othman (Mas) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|0:58:40
|88
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
|1:00:21
|89
|Aspan Zhukenov (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors
|1:00:54
|90
|Akmal Hakim Zakaria (Mas) Sapura Cycling Team
|1:01:03
|91
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina
|1:01:33
|92
|Eiman Firdaus Mohd Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|1:01:58
|93
|Shijin Zhang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|1:02:06
|94
|Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) Sapura Cycling Team
|1:02:17
|95
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|1:04:37
|96
|Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:04:39
|97
|M. Izzat Hilmi Abd Halil (Mas) Sapura Cycling Team
|1:05:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|75
|pts
|2
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
|62
|3
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina
|54
|4
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|33
|5
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|32
|6
|Scott Sunderland (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|30
|7
|Joonyong Seo (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
|28
|8
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|26
|9
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina
|23
|10
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina
|22
|11
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|21
|12
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|19
|13
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|17
|14
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|16
|15
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|16
|16
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|15
|17
|Ying Hon Ronald Yeung (HKg) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|15
|18
|Dominic Perez (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
|15
|19
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|15
|20
|Daniel Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
|12
|21
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Team Dimension Data
|10
|22
|Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors
|10
|23
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|10
|24
|Eiman Firdaus Mohd Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|8
|25
|M. Izzat Hilmi Abd Halil (Mas) Sapura Cycling Team
|8
|26
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|7
|27
|Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|7
|28
|Wilmar Paredes (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
|6
|29
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|30
|M Afiq Huznie Othman (Mas) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|6
|31
|Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|5
|32
|Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) Sapura Cycling Team
|5
|33
|M Ameer Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|5
|34
|Kota Sumiyoshi (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|5
|35
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina
|4
|36
|Jacques Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|4
|37
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Team Wilier Triestina
|4
|38
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|3
|39
|Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
|3
|40
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team Dimension Data
|3
|41
|M Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|3
|42
|Phuchong Saiudomsin (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|2
|43
|Chris Harper (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|1
|44
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|1
|45
|Jesse James Ewart (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
|1
|46
|Daeyeon Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
|1
|47
|Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|1
|48
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina
|1
|49
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|36
|pts
|2
|Wilmar Jahir Perez Munoz (Col) Sapura Cycling Team
|30
|3
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Team Dimension Data
|26
|4
|Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
|21
|5
|Sergio Higuita (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
|21
|6
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|20
|7
|Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|16
|8
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|16
|9
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|15
|10
|Daniel Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
|14
|11
|Wilmar Paredes (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
|11
|12
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina
|10
|13
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Team Dimension Data
|10
|14
|Ying Hon Ronald Yeung (HKg) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|9
|15
|Dominic Perez (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
|8
|16
|Chris Harper (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|7
|17
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|6
|18
|Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|19
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|20
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|4
|21
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Sapura Cycling Team
|4
|22
|Jacques Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|4
|23
|Niccolo Pacinotti (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|24
|Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
|3
|25
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina
|3
|26
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team Dimension Data
|2
|27
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|28
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|29:06:13
|2
|Dmitriy Lukyanov (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors
|00:00:51
|3
|Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
|00:01:22
|4
|Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Terengganu Cycling Team
|00:03:21
|5
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|00:04:53
|6
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|00:06:46
|7
|Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|00:14:39
|8
|Ying Hon Ronald Yeung (HKg) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|00:15:27
|9
|Sergey Vlassenko (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors
|00:18:11
|10
|Penghai Deng (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|00:20:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|29:12:59
|2
|Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|00:14:11
|3
|M Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|00:17:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|87:16:52
|2
|Team Dimension Data
|00:00:25
|3
|Manzana Postobon Team
|00:01:39
|4
|Androni Giocattoli
|00:15:29
|5
|UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|00:15:49
|7
|Team Wilier Triestina
|00:17:56
|8
|Bardiani CSF
|00:22:38
|9
|Vino Astana Motors
|10
|Sapura Cycling Team
|00:30:28
|11
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|00:43:13
|12
|Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|00:51:12
|13
|7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
|00:51:48
|14
|Malaysia National Team
|00:58:45
|15
|Giant Cycling Team
|01:08:23
|16
|Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|01:08:45
|17
|KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
|01:44:46
|18
|Keyi Look Cycling Team
|01:49:13
|19
|Aisan Racing Team
|01:55:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vino Astana Motors
|87:47:20
|2
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|00:20:44
|3
|Malaysia National Team
|00:37:55
|4
|Giant Cycling Team
|00:38:17
|5
|7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
|00:59:37
|6
|Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|01:00:05
|7
|Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|01:04:26
|8
|KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
|01:14:18
|9
|Keyi Look Cycling Team
|01:18:45
|10
|Aisan Racing Team
|01:25:08
|11
|Sapura Cycling Team
|02:11:52
