UHC's Travis McCabe narrowly wins stage 2 of le Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

In 2016, John Murphy was the early season successful story for UnitedHealthcare as he won stages of the Herald Sun Tour and Tour de Langkawi. Fast forward 12-months and its new signing Travis McCabe who is notching the wins.

On the stage 2 of the Tour de Langkawi into Gerik, the longest day of this year's race at 208 kilometres, it was McCabe raising his arms in triumph and doubling his 2017 win count. McCabe and his UnitedHealthcare team formed the winning sprint train with the American too fast for Filippo Pozzato (Wilier Triestina) and Ryan Gibbons (Dimension Data).

"We came here with the ambition to win and we really wanted to work on the lead-out train that we have," McCabe said after the hot and humid day's racing.

"We showed yesterday that we have the lead-out train and the power to deliver me to the line. I made a real amateur mistake and jumped way too early yesterday. Today was about being patient, and being mindful of the metre markers and going when I needed to go, and it paid off."

Stage 1 winner and yellow jersey wearer Scott Sunderland was unable to make it over the hilly parcours in the front group. By finishing in third place, Gibbons did enough to secure the yellow jersey and is the new race leader.

"My team was perfect for the last 15 kilometres. They sat on the front and then without two kilometres to go, UnitedHealthcare came to the front, they really had a good lead out so congratulations to them. Coming down the final drag I was sitting perfectly on Travis' wheel, I was just a bit under geared," said Gibbons.

"I had a bike change early on and it didn't have the same gears as my normal race bike, that is my own fault, and with the speed of the downhill I just ran out of gears and couldn't get the win today."

How it unfolded

Stage 2 of this year's Tour de Langkawi saw the peloton assemble in Jerteh. Early nerves in the peloton caused Filippo Pozzato and Harif Saleh to hit the deck, followed by a throng of attacks in the attempt to establish the breakaway. Saleh was forced to retire from the race due to his injuries with the aggressive pace too much to handle.

After 40km of racing, the break finally went clear with 14 riders quickly putting two minutes between themselves and the peloton. Two riders made it across to the leaders before the peloton sat up, content with the composition of the break.

However, with news that Dimension Data duo Adrien Niyonshuti and Jacques Janse van Rensburg were in the break, the Androni Giocattoli controlled peloton started to chase down them down. The four-minute lead dropped dramatically to just over one minute with the hard chase from the bunch that was not going to let the move stick.

Niyonshuti and Lorenzo Rota (Bardiani CSF) decided to attack the breakaway, splintering it and leaving riders with the option of chasing or sitting up. From the splintered break, Loh Sea Keong (Thailand), Joonyong Seo (KSPO), and Ameer Ahmad Kamal (Malaysia) managed to bridge across to the two leaders to form a leading quintet, 50 seconds ahead of the chasing bunch.

At the base of the category one climb, the breakaway had swelled to 20 riders and pulled out a three-minute advantage. Midway up the climb, Niyonshuti and John Ebsen went clear as the new leaders on the road to leave behind the breakaway. Ebsen then rode away from the Rwandan to go solo with yellow jersey holder Sunderland struggling on the climb and losing contact.

Ebsen was allowed to dangle out in front before a group of three riders bridged across to the Dane. On the second categorised climb of the day, he again took maximum points to secure the KOM jersey.

On the flat run-in to the finish, the breakaway was swept up as the sprint teams took over to set up the bunch kick finale. Following the good work of the 'blue train', inside the final 150 metres it was McCabe timing his run to perfection and taking the victory.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team 5:04:41 2 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina 3 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Team Dimension Data 4 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina 5 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors 6 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 8 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Team Wilier Triestina 9 Cameron Bayly (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 10 Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 11 Wilmar Paredes (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 12 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team 13 M Ameer Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia National Team 14 Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 15 Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine 16 Sergey Vlassenko (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors 17 Joonyong Seo (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling 18 Chris Harper (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 19 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 20 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Team Dimension Data 21 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 22 Penghai Deng (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 23 Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team 24 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 25 Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 26 Daniel Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team 27 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 28 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina 29 Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 30 Timothy Roe (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 31 Bernado Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 32 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Androni Giocattoli 33 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 34 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Team Dimension Data 35 Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Terengganu Cycling Team 36 Yecid Sierra (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 37 Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 38 Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia National Team 39 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 40 Dmitriy Lukyanov (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors 41 Niccolo Pacinotti (Ita) Bardiani CSF 42 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 43 Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team 44 M Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Malaysia National Team 45 Siyu Yang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team 46 Wilmar Jahir Perez Munoz (Col) Sapura Cycling Team 0:00:11 47 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Sapura Cycling Team 0:00:14 48 John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Infinite AIS Cycling Team 0:00:16 49 Carlos Alzate Escobar (Col) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team 50 Ying Hon Ronald Yeung (HKg) Infinite AIS Cycling Team 51 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team Dimension Data 0:00:19 52 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 0:00:23 53 Jesse James Ewart (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine 54 Daeyeon Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling 55 Nick Dougall (RSA) Team Dimension Data 0:02:20 56 Khunakorn Nonthichan (Tha) Infinite AIS Cycling Team 0:07:53 57 Nelson Martin (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine 58 M Ameen Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia National Team 59 Jacques Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data 0:12:06 60 Juan Villegas (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 61 M. Izzat Hilmi Abd Halil (Mas) Sapura Cycling Team 0:22:22 62 M Afiq Huznie Othman (Mas) Infinite AIS Cycling Team 63 Tianhao Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 64 Aspan Zhukenov (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors 65 Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Sapura Cycling Team 66 Akmal Hakim Zakaria (Mas) Sapura Cycling Team 67 Xiang Yuan Li (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 68 Haiwang Liu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 69 Eiman Firdaus Mohd Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team 70 Haesung Cho (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling 71 Shotaro Watanabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 72 Scott Sunderland (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 0:22:27 73 Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 74 Sergio Higuita (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 75 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 76 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 77 Kota Sumiyoshi (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 78 Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 79 Dominic Perez (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine 80 Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors 81 Taras Voropayev (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors 82 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 83 Thanawut Sanikwathi (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 84 Yahui Shi (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team 85 Xin Wang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team 86 Navuti Liphongyu (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 87 Kritsada Changpad (Tha) Infinite AIS Cycling Team 88 Phuchong Saiudomsin (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 89 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 90 Bonjoe Martin (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine 91 Tanaphon Seanaumnuayphon (Tha) Infinite AIS Cycling Team 92 Irwandie Lakasek (Mas) Malaysia National Team 93 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 94 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina 95 Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 96 Seungwoo Choi (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling 97 Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 98 Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 99 Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 100 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina 101 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team 102 Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) Sapura Cycling Team 103 En Huang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team 104 Sukho Kang (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling 105 Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 106 Sungbaek Park (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling 107 Shijin Zhang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team 108 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF OTL Sarawut Sirironnachai (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 0:41:41 OTL Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:42:21 DNF Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli DNF Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team DNF Hiroaki Harada (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team DNF Josh Berry (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine

Sprint 1 - Machang # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Team Dimension Data 5 pts 2 M. Izzat Hilmi Abd Halil (Mas) Sapura Cycling Team 3 3 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 4 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 - Bukit Bunga # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina 5 pts 2 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team Dimension Data 3 3 M Ameer Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia National Team 2 4 Jacques Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data 1

Sprint 3 - Jeli # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina 5 pts 2 M Ameer Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia National Team 3 3 Sungbaek Park (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling 2 4 Jacques Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data 1

Climb 1 - Titiwangsa (Cat 2) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Infinite AIS Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 12 3 Daniel Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team 10 4 Wilmar Paredes (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 8 5 Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 6 6 Ying Hon Ronald Yeung (HKg) Infinite AIS Cycling Team 4 7 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Sapura Cycling Team 2 8 Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 1

Climb 2 - Banding (Cat 3) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Infinite AIS Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Niccolo Pacinotti (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 3 Wilmar Paredes (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 2 4 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Team Dimension Data 1

Most aggressive Rider Name (Country) Team John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Infinite AIS Cycling Team

Asian riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors 5:04:41 2 Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 3 M Ameer Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia National Team 4 Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 5 Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine 6 Sergey Vlassenko (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors 7 Joonyong Seo (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling 8 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 9 Penghai Deng (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 10 Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team

Malaysian riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 5:04:41 2 M Ameer Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia National Team 3 Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia National Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Wilier Triestina 15:14:03 2 UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team 3 Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 4 Team Dimension Data 5 Vino Astana Motors 6 Bardiani CSF 7 Nippo - Vini Fantini 8 Manzana Postobon Team 9 Giant Cycling Team 10 Androni Giocattoli 11 Malaysia National Team 12 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine 0:08:16 13 Infinite AIS Cycling Team 0:08:25 14 Terengganu Cycling Team 0:22:27 15 Keyi Look Cycling Team 16 KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling 0:22:45 17 Sapura Cycling Team 0:22:47 18 Aisan Racing Team 0:44:49 19 Thailand Continental Cycling Team 0:45:17

Asian teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vino Astana Motors 15:14:03 2 Giant Cycling Team 3 Malaysia National Team 4 Terengganu Cycling Team 0:22:27 5 Keyi Look Cycling Team 6 KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling 0:22:45 7 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine 0:30:20 8 Infinite AIS Cycling Team 0:30:31 9 Aisan Racing Team 0:44:49 10 Thailand Continental Cycling Team 0:45:17 11 Sapura Cycling Team 1:07:06

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Team Dimension Data 7:59:13 2 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:03 3 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina 0:00:11 4 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina 5 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors 0:00:13 6 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:16 7 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Team Wilier Triestina 0:00:17 8 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 9 Chris Harper (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 10 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 11 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 12 Cameron Bayly (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 13 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team 14 Daniel Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team 15 Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 16 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 17 Sergey Vlassenko (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors 18 Bernado Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 19 Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 20 Timothy Roe (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 21 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Androni Giocattoli 22 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 23 Dmitriy Lukyanov (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors 24 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Team Dimension Data 25 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina 0:00:28 26 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Team Dimension Data 0:00:31 27 Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:33 28 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team Dimension Data 0:00:45 29 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:49 30 Carlos Alzate Escobar (Col) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:52 31 Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine 0:01:14 32 Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:01:16 33 Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:01:22 34 Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team 0:01:24 35 Wilmar Jahir Perez Munoz (Col) Sapura Cycling Team 0:01:27 36 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Sapura Cycling Team 37 Joonyong Seo (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling 0:01:30 38 Penghai Deng (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 39 Wilmar Paredes (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 40 Siyu Yang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team 41 Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia National Team 42 Yecid Sierra (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 43 Niccolo Pacinotti (Ita) Bardiani CSF 44 M Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Malaysia National Team 45 John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Infinite AIS Cycling Team 0:01:46 46 Ying Hon Ronald Yeung (HKg) Infinite AIS Cycling Team 47 Jesse James Ewart (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine 0:01:53 48 Daeyeon Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling 49 Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 0:02:10 50 Nick Dougall (RSA) Team Dimension Data 0:03:00 51 M Ameer Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:04:16 52 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:04:19 53 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 54 Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 0:05:23 55 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 0:06:03 56 Nelson Martin (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine 0:09:23 57 M Ameen Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia National Team 58 Khunakorn Nonthichan (Tha) Infinite AIS Cycling Team 59 Jacques Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data 0:12:23 60 Juan Villegas (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 0:18:32 61 Scott Sunderland (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 0:22:30 62 Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:22:36 63 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:22:40 64 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina 65 Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 66 Sergio Higuita (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 0:22:44 67 Phuchong Saiudomsin (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 68 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 69 Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors 70 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina 71 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 72 Shotaro Watanabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:23:00 73 Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:23:03 74 Sukho Kang (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling 0:23:05 75 Taras Voropayev (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors 0:23:07 76 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:23:16 77 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:23:17 78 Haesung Cho (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling 0:23:44 79 Sungbaek Park (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling 0:23:48 80 Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Sapura Cycling Team 0:23:52 81 Aspan Zhukenov (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors 82 M Afiq Huznie Othman (Mas) Infinite AIS Cycling Team 83 Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:23:54 84 Dominic Perez (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine 0:23:57 85 Irwandie Lakasek (Mas) Malaysia National Team 86 Kota Sumiyoshi (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 87 Navuti Liphongyu (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 88 Seungwoo Choi (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling 89 Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 90 Xin Wang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team 91 Kritsada Changpad (Tha) Infinite AIS Cycling Team 92 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team 0:24:10 93 Thanawut Sanikwathi (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 0:25:23 94 Shijin Zhang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team 0:25:33 95 Tanaphon Seanaumnuayphon (Tha) Infinite AIS Cycling Team 0:25:50 96 Akmal Hakim Zakaria (Mas) Sapura Cycling Team 0:26:22 97 Haiwang Liu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 98 Eiman Firdaus Mohd Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:26:41 99 Xiang Yuan Li (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 100 Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:26:46 101 En Huang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team 102 Tianhao Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 0:27:45 103 Yahui Shi (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team 0:27:50 104 Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) Sapura Cycling Team 0:28:07 105 Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:29:41 106 Bonjoe Martin (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine 0:29:57 107 M. Izzat Hilmi Abd Halil (Mas) Sapura Cycling Team 0:30:58 108 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:31:35

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Team Dimension Data 26 pts 2 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team 21 3 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina 17 4 Scott Sunderland (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 15 5 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina 12 6 Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team 10 7 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors 9 8 Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 9 9 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina 7 10 Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 5 11 Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) Sapura Cycling Team 5 12 M Ameer Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia National Team 5 13 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 14 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 5 15 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 16 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 4 17 Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 4 18 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 19 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Team Wilier Triestina 3 20 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team Dimension Data 3 21 Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine 3 22 M. Izzat Hilmi Abd Halil (Mas) Sapura Cycling Team 3 23 Cameron Bayly (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 2 24 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 25 Jacques Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data 2 26 Phuchong Saiudomsin (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 2 27 Sungbaek Park (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling 2 28 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina 1 29 Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 1 30 Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 1 31 Eiman Firdaus Mohd Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team 1 32 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Infinite AIS Cycling Team 21 pts 2 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Thailand Continental Cycling Team 12 3 Daniel Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team 10 4 Wilmar Paredes (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 10 5 Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 8 6 Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 6 7 Niccolo Pacinotti (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 8 Ying Hon Ronald Yeung (HKg) Infinite AIS Cycling Team 4 9 Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 3 10 Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine 3 11 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Sapura Cycling Team 2 12 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Team Dimension Data 1 13 Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team 1

Asian rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors 7:59:26 2 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:00:04 3 Sergey Vlassenko (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors 4 Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 5 Dmitriy Lukyanov (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors 6 Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine 0:02:01 7 Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:02:03 8 Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:02:10 9 Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team 0:02:12 10 Joonyong Seo (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling 0:02:20

Malaysian rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 8:00:35 2 Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:00:08 3 M Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Malaysia National Team

Team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Wilier Triestina 23:58:26 2 Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 3 UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team 4 Nippo - Vini Fantini 5 Team Dimension Data 6 Vino Astana Motors 7 Androni Giocattoli 8 Manzana Postobon Team 0:00:04 9 Bardiani CSF 0:00:37 10 Malaysia National Team 0:03:43 11 Giant Cycling Team 0:06:53 12 Eleven Roadbike Philippine 0:11:45 13 Infinite AIS Cycling Team 0:12:08 14 Terengganu Cycling Team 0:25:08 15 KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling 0:25:20 16 Sapura Cycling Team 0:25:59 17 Keyi Look Cycling Team 0:26:10 18 Aisan Racing Team 0:45:08 19 Thailand Continental Cycling Team 0:47:47