Tour de Langkawi: McCabe sprints to stage 2 victory

Gibbons takes race lead

UHC's Travis McCabe narrowly wins stage 2 of le Tour de Langkawi

In 2016, John Murphy was the early season successful story for UnitedHealthcare as he won stages of the Herald Sun Tour and Tour de Langkawi. Fast forward 12-months and its new signing Travis McCabe who is notching the wins.

On the stage 2 of the Tour de Langkawi into Gerik, the longest day of this year's race at 208 kilometres, it was McCabe raising his arms in triumph and doubling his 2017 win count. McCabe and his UnitedHealthcare team formed the winning sprint train with the American too fast for Filippo Pozzato (Wilier Triestina) and Ryan Gibbons (Dimension Data).

"We came here with the ambition to win and we really wanted to work on the lead-out train that we have," McCabe said after the hot and humid day's racing.

"We showed yesterday that we have the lead-out train and the power to deliver me to the line. I made a real amateur mistake and jumped way too early yesterday. Today was about being patient, and being mindful of the metre markers and going when I needed to go, and it paid off."

Stage 1 winner and yellow jersey wearer Scott Sunderland was unable to make it over the hilly parcours in the front group. By finishing in third place, Gibbons did enough to secure the yellow jersey and is the new race leader.

"My team was perfect for the last 15 kilometres. They sat on the front and then without two kilometres to go, UnitedHealthcare came to the front, they really had a good lead out so congratulations to them. Coming down the final drag I was sitting perfectly on Travis' wheel, I was just a bit under geared," said Gibbons.

"I had a bike change early on and it didn't have the same gears as my normal race bike, that is my own fault, and with the speed of the downhill I just ran out of gears and couldn't get the win today."

How it unfolded

Stage 2 of this year's Tour de Langkawi saw the peloton assemble in Jerteh. Early nerves in the peloton caused Filippo Pozzato and Harif Saleh to hit the deck, followed by a throng of attacks in the attempt to establish the breakaway. Saleh was forced to retire from the race due to his injuries with the aggressive pace too much to handle.

After 40km of racing, the break finally went clear with 14 riders quickly putting two minutes between themselves and the peloton. Two riders made it across to the leaders before the peloton sat up, content with the composition of the break.

However, with news that Dimension Data duo Adrien Niyonshuti and Jacques Janse van Rensburg were in the break, the Androni Giocattoli controlled peloton started to chase down them down. The four-minute lead dropped dramatically to just over one minute with the hard chase from the bunch that was not going to let the move stick.

Niyonshuti and Lorenzo Rota (Bardiani CSF) decided to attack the breakaway, splintering it and leaving riders with the option of chasing or sitting up. From the splintered break, Loh Sea Keong (Thailand), Joonyong Seo (KSPO), and Ameer Ahmad Kamal (Malaysia) managed to bridge across to the two leaders to form a leading quintet, 50 seconds ahead of the chasing bunch.

At the base of the category one climb, the breakaway had swelled to 20 riders and pulled out a three-minute advantage. Midway up the climb, Niyonshuti and John Ebsen went clear as the new leaders on the road to leave behind the breakaway. Ebsen then rode away from the Rwandan to go solo with yellow jersey holder Sunderland struggling on the climb and losing contact.

Ebsen was allowed to dangle out in front before a group of three riders bridged across to the Dane. On the second categorised climb of the day, he again took maximum points to secure the KOM jersey.

On the flat run-in to the finish, the breakaway was swept up as the sprint teams took over to set up the bunch kick finale. Following the good work of the 'blue train', inside the final 150 metres it was McCabe timing his run to perfection and taking the victory.  

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team5:04:41
2Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina
3Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Team Dimension Data
4Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina
5Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors
6Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
7Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
8Rafael Andriato (Bra) Team Wilier Triestina
9Cameron Bayly (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
10Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
11Wilmar Paredes (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
12Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
13M Ameer Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
14Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
15Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
16Sergey Vlassenko (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors
17Joonyong Seo (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
18Chris Harper (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
19Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
20Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Team Dimension Data
21Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
22Penghai Deng (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
23Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team
24Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
25Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
26Daniel Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
27Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
28Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina
29Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
30Timothy Roe (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
31Bernado Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
32Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Androni Giocattoli
33Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
34Ben O'Connor (Aus) Team Dimension Data
35Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Terengganu Cycling Team
36Yecid Sierra (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
37Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
38Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
39Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
40Dmitriy Lukyanov (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors
41Niccolo Pacinotti (Ita) Bardiani CSF
42Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
43Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
44M Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Malaysia National Team
45Siyu Yang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
46Wilmar Jahir Perez Munoz (Col) Sapura Cycling Team0:00:11
47Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Sapura Cycling Team0:00:14
48John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Infinite AIS Cycling Team0:00:16
49Carlos Alzate Escobar (Col) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
50Ying Hon Ronald Yeung (HKg) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
51Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team Dimension Data0:00:19
52Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Thailand Continental Cycling Team0:00:23
53Jesse James Ewart (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
54Daeyeon Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
55Nick Dougall (RSA) Team Dimension Data0:02:20
56Khunakorn Nonthichan (Tha) Infinite AIS Cycling Team0:07:53
57Nelson Martin (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
58M Ameen Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
59Jacques Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data0:12:06
60Juan Villegas (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
61M. Izzat Hilmi Abd Halil (Mas) Sapura Cycling Team0:22:22
62M Afiq Huznie Othman (Mas) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
63Tianhao Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
64Aspan Zhukenov (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors
65Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Sapura Cycling Team
66Akmal Hakim Zakaria (Mas) Sapura Cycling Team
67Xiang Yuan Li (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
68Haiwang Liu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
69Eiman Firdaus Mohd Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team
70Haesung Cho (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
71Shotaro Watanabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
72Scott Sunderland (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness0:22:27
73Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
74Sergio Higuita (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
75Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
76Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
77Kota Sumiyoshi (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
78Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
79Dominic Perez (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
80Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors
81Taras Voropayev (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors
82Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
83Thanawut Sanikwathi (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
84Yahui Shi (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
85Xin Wang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
86Navuti Liphongyu (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
87Kritsada Changpad (Tha) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
88Phuchong Saiudomsin (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
89Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
90Bonjoe Martin (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
91Tanaphon Seanaumnuayphon (Tha) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
92Irwandie Lakasek (Mas) Malaysia National Team
93Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
94Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina
95Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
96Seungwoo Choi (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
97Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
98Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
99Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
100Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina
101Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
102Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) Sapura Cycling Team
103En Huang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
104Sukho Kang (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
105Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
106Sungbaek Park (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
107Shijin Zhang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
108Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
OTLSarawut Sirironnachai (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team0:41:41
OTLSimone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:42:21
DNFLuca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFMohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
DNFHiroaki Harada (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
DNFJosh Berry (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine

Sprint 1 - Machang
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Team Dimension Data5pts
2M. Izzat Hilmi Abd Halil (Mas) Sapura Cycling Team3
3Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
4Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team1

Sprint 2 - Bukit Bunga
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina5pts
2Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team Dimension Data3
3M Ameer Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia National Team2
4Jacques Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data1

Sprint 3 - Jeli
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina5pts
2M Ameer Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia National Team3
3Sungbaek Park (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling2
4Jacques Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data1

Climb 1 - Titiwangsa (Cat 2)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Infinite AIS Cycling Team15pts
2Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Thailand Continental Cycling Team12
3Daniel Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team10
4Wilmar Paredes (Col) Manzana Postobon Team8
5Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team6
6Ying Hon Ronald Yeung (HKg) Infinite AIS Cycling Team4
7Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Sapura Cycling Team2
8Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon Team1

Climb 2 - Banding (Cat 3)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Infinite AIS Cycling Team6pts
2Niccolo Pacinotti (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
3Wilmar Paredes (Col) Manzana Postobon Team2
4Ben O'Connor (Aus) Team Dimension Data1

Most aggressive
Rider Name (Country) Team
John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Infinite AIS Cycling Team

Asian riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors5:04:41
2Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
3M Ameer Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
4Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
5Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
6Sergey Vlassenko (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors
7Joonyong Seo (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
8Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
9Penghai Deng (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
10Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team

Malaysian riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team5:04:41
2M Ameer Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
3Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia National Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Wilier Triestina15:14:03
2UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
3Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
4Team Dimension Data
5Vino Astana Motors
6Bardiani CSF
7Nippo - Vini Fantini
8Manzana Postobon Team
9Giant Cycling Team
10Androni Giocattoli
11Malaysia National Team
127 Eleven Roadbike Philippine0:08:16
13Infinite AIS Cycling Team0:08:25
14Terengganu Cycling Team0:22:27
15Keyi Look Cycling Team
16KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling0:22:45
17Sapura Cycling Team0:22:47
18Aisan Racing Team0:44:49
19Thailand Continental Cycling Team0:45:17

Asian teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vino Astana Motors15:14:03
2Giant Cycling Team
3Malaysia National Team
4Terengganu Cycling Team0:22:27
5Keyi Look Cycling Team
6KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling0:22:45
77 Eleven Roadbike Philippine0:30:20
8Infinite AIS Cycling Team0:30:31
9Aisan Racing Team0:44:49
10Thailand Continental Cycling Team0:45:17
11Sapura Cycling Team1:07:06

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Team Dimension Data7:59:13
2Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team0:00:03
3Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina0:00:11
4Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina
5Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors0:00:13
6Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:16
7Rafael Andriato (Bra) Team Wilier Triestina0:00:17
8Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
9Chris Harper (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
10Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
11Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
12Cameron Bayly (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
13Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
14Daniel Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
15Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
16Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
17Sergey Vlassenko (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors
18Bernado Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
19Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
20Timothy Roe (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
21Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Androni Giocattoli
22Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
23Dmitriy Lukyanov (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors
24Ben O'Connor (Aus) Team Dimension Data
25Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina0:00:28
26Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Team Dimension Data0:00:31
27Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team0:00:33
28Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team Dimension Data0:00:45
29Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:49
30Carlos Alzate Escobar (Col) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team0:00:52
31Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine0:01:14
32Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Terengganu Cycling Team0:01:16
33Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:01:22
34Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team0:01:24
35Wilmar Jahir Perez Munoz (Col) Sapura Cycling Team0:01:27
36Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Sapura Cycling Team
37Joonyong Seo (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling0:01:30
38Penghai Deng (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
39Wilmar Paredes (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
40Siyu Yang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
41Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
42Yecid Sierra (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
43Niccolo Pacinotti (Ita) Bardiani CSF
44M Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Malaysia National Team
45John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Infinite AIS Cycling Team0:01:46
46Ying Hon Ronald Yeung (HKg) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
47Jesse James Ewart (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine0:01:53
48Daeyeon Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
49Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:02:10
50Nick Dougall (RSA) Team Dimension Data0:03:00
51M Ameer Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:04:16
52Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:04:19
53Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
54Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:05:23
55Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Thailand Continental Cycling Team0:06:03
56Nelson Martin (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine0:09:23
57M Ameen Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
58Khunakorn Nonthichan (Tha) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
59Jacques Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data0:12:23
60Juan Villegas (Col) Manzana Postobon Team0:18:32
61Scott Sunderland (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness0:22:30
62Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:22:36
63Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:22:40
64Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina
65Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
66Sergio Higuita (Col) Manzana Postobon Team0:22:44
67Phuchong Saiudomsin (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
68Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
69Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors
70Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina
71Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
72Shotaro Watanabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:23:00
73Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:23:03
74Sukho Kang (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling0:23:05
75Taras Voropayev (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors0:23:07
76Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:23:16
77Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:23:17
78Haesung Cho (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling0:23:44
79Sungbaek Park (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling0:23:48
80Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Sapura Cycling Team0:23:52
81Aspan Zhukenov (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors
82M Afiq Huznie Othman (Mas) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
83Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:23:54
84Dominic Perez (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine0:23:57
85Irwandie Lakasek (Mas) Malaysia National Team
86Kota Sumiyoshi (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
87Navuti Liphongyu (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
88Seungwoo Choi (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
89Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
90Xin Wang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
91Kritsada Changpad (Tha) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
92Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team0:24:10
93Thanawut Sanikwathi (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team0:25:23
94Shijin Zhang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team0:25:33
95Tanaphon Seanaumnuayphon (Tha) Infinite AIS Cycling Team0:25:50
96Akmal Hakim Zakaria (Mas) Sapura Cycling Team0:26:22
97Haiwang Liu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
98Eiman Firdaus Mohd Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:26:41
99Xiang Yuan Li (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
100Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:26:46
101En Huang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
102Tianhao Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:27:45
103Yahui Shi (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team0:27:50
104Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) Sapura Cycling Team0:28:07
105Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:29:41
106Bonjoe Martin (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine0:29:57
107M. Izzat Hilmi Abd Halil (Mas) Sapura Cycling Team0:30:58
108Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:31:35

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Team Dimension Data26pts
2Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team21
3Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina17
4Scott Sunderland (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness15
5Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina12
6Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team10
7Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors9
8Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini9
9Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina7
10Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team5
11Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) Sapura Cycling Team5
12M Ameer Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia National Team5
13Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
14Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Thailand Continental Cycling Team5
15Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli5
16Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini4
17Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team4
18Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
19Rafael Andriato (Bra) Team Wilier Triestina3
20Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team Dimension Data3
21Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine3
22M. Izzat Hilmi Abd Halil (Mas) Sapura Cycling Team3
23Cameron Bayly (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness2
24Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
25Jacques Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data2
26Phuchong Saiudomsin (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team2
27Sungbaek Park (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling2
28Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina1
29Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team1
30Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team1
31Eiman Firdaus Mohd Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team1
32Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Infinite AIS Cycling Team21pts
2Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Thailand Continental Cycling Team12
3Daniel Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team10
4Wilmar Paredes (Col) Manzana Postobon Team10
5Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team8
6Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team6
7Niccolo Pacinotti (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
8Ying Hon Ronald Yeung (HKg) Infinite AIS Cycling Team4
9Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon Team3
10Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine3
11Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Sapura Cycling Team2
12Ben O'Connor (Aus) Team Dimension Data1
13Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team1

Asian rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors7:59:26
2Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:04
3Sergey Vlassenko (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors
4Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
5Dmitriy Lukyanov (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors
6Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine0:02:01
7Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Terengganu Cycling Team0:02:03
8Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:02:10
9Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team0:02:12
10Joonyong Seo (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling0:02:20

Malaysian rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team8:00:35
2Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:00:08
3M Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Malaysia National Team

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Wilier Triestina23:58:26
2Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
3UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
4Nippo - Vini Fantini
5Team Dimension Data
6Vino Astana Motors
7Androni Giocattoli
8Manzana Postobon Team0:00:04
9Bardiani CSF0:00:37
10Malaysia National Team0:03:43
11Giant Cycling Team0:06:53
12Eleven Roadbike Philippine0:11:45
13Infinite AIS Cycling Team0:12:08
14Terengganu Cycling Team0:25:08
15KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling0:25:20
16Sapura Cycling Team0:25:59
17Keyi Look Cycling Team0:26:10
18Aisan Racing Team0:45:08
19Thailand Continental Cycling Team0:47:47

Asian team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vino Astana Motors23:58:26
2Malaysia National Team00:03:43
3Giant Cycling Team00:06:53
4Terengganu Cycling Team00:25:08
5KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling00:25:20
6Keyi Look Cycling Team00:26:10
77 Eleven Roadbike Philippine00:33:49
8Infinite AIS Cycling Team00:34:14
9Aisan Racing Team00:45:08
10Thailand Continental Cycling Team00:47:47
11Sapura Cycling Team01:17:32

