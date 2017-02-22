Tour de Langkawi: McCabe sprints to stage 2 victory
Gibbons takes race lead
Stage 2: Jerteh - Gerik
In 2016, John Murphy was the early season successful story for UnitedHealthcare as he won stages of the Herald Sun Tour and Tour de Langkawi. Fast forward 12-months and its new signing Travis McCabe who is notching the wins.
On the stage 2 of the Tour de Langkawi into Gerik, the longest day of this year's race at 208 kilometres, it was McCabe raising his arms in triumph and doubling his 2017 win count. McCabe and his UnitedHealthcare team formed the winning sprint train with the American too fast for Filippo Pozzato (Wilier Triestina) and Ryan Gibbons (Dimension Data).
"We came here with the ambition to win and we really wanted to work on the lead-out train that we have," McCabe said after the hot and humid day's racing.
"We showed yesterday that we have the lead-out train and the power to deliver me to the line. I made a real amateur mistake and jumped way too early yesterday. Today was about being patient, and being mindful of the metre markers and going when I needed to go, and it paid off."
Stage 1 winner and yellow jersey wearer Scott Sunderland was unable to make it over the hilly parcours in the front group. By finishing in third place, Gibbons did enough to secure the yellow jersey and is the new race leader.
"My team was perfect for the last 15 kilometres. They sat on the front and then without two kilometres to go, UnitedHealthcare came to the front, they really had a good lead out so congratulations to them. Coming down the final drag I was sitting perfectly on Travis' wheel, I was just a bit under geared," said Gibbons.
"I had a bike change early on and it didn't have the same gears as my normal race bike, that is my own fault, and with the speed of the downhill I just ran out of gears and couldn't get the win today."
How it unfolded
Stage 2 of this year's Tour de Langkawi saw the peloton assemble in Jerteh. Early nerves in the peloton caused Filippo Pozzato and Harif Saleh to hit the deck, followed by a throng of attacks in the attempt to establish the breakaway. Saleh was forced to retire from the race due to his injuries with the aggressive pace too much to handle.
After 40km of racing, the break finally went clear with 14 riders quickly putting two minutes between themselves and the peloton. Two riders made it across to the leaders before the peloton sat up, content with the composition of the break.
However, with news that Dimension Data duo Adrien Niyonshuti and Jacques Janse van Rensburg were in the break, the Androni Giocattoli controlled peloton started to chase down them down. The four-minute lead dropped dramatically to just over one minute with the hard chase from the bunch that was not going to let the move stick.
Niyonshuti and Lorenzo Rota (Bardiani CSF) decided to attack the breakaway, splintering it and leaving riders with the option of chasing or sitting up. From the splintered break, Loh Sea Keong (Thailand), Joonyong Seo (KSPO), and Ameer Ahmad Kamal (Malaysia) managed to bridge across to the two leaders to form a leading quintet, 50 seconds ahead of the chasing bunch.
At the base of the category one climb, the breakaway had swelled to 20 riders and pulled out a three-minute advantage. Midway up the climb, Niyonshuti and John Ebsen went clear as the new leaders on the road to leave behind the breakaway. Ebsen then rode away from the Rwandan to go solo with yellow jersey holder Sunderland struggling on the climb and losing contact.
Ebsen was allowed to dangle out in front before a group of three riders bridged across to the Dane. On the second categorised climb of the day, he again took maximum points to secure the KOM jersey.
On the flat run-in to the finish, the breakaway was swept up as the sprint teams took over to set up the bunch kick finale. Following the good work of the 'blue train', inside the final 150 metres it was McCabe timing his run to perfection and taking the victory.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
|5:04:41
|2
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina
|3
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|4
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina
|5
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors
|6
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|8
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Team Wilier Triestina
|9
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|10
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|11
|Wilmar Paredes (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
|12
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
|13
|M Ameer Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|14
|Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|15
|Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
|16
|Sergey Vlassenko (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors
|17
|Joonyong Seo (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
|18
|Chris Harper (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|19
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|20
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Team Dimension Data
|21
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|22
|Penghai Deng (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|23
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|24
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|25
|Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
|26
|Daniel Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|28
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina
|29
|Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|30
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|31
|Bernado Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
|32
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|33
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|34
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Team Dimension Data
|35
|Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Terengganu Cycling Team
|36
|Yecid Sierra (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
|37
|Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|38
|Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|39
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|40
|Dmitriy Lukyanov (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors
|41
|Niccolo Pacinotti (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|42
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|43
|Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
|44
|M Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|45
|Siyu Yang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|46
|Wilmar Jahir Perez Munoz (Col) Sapura Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|47
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Sapura Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|48
|John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|49
|Carlos Alzate Escobar (Col) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Ying Hon Ronald Yeung (HKg) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|51
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team Dimension Data
|0:00:19
|52
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|53
|Jesse James Ewart (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
|54
|Daeyeon Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
|55
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|0:02:20
|56
|Khunakorn Nonthichan (Tha) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|0:07:53
|57
|Nelson Martin (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
|58
|M Ameen Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|59
|Jacques Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|0:12:06
|60
|Juan Villegas (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
|61
|M. Izzat Hilmi Abd Halil (Mas) Sapura Cycling Team
|0:22:22
|62
|M Afiq Huznie Othman (Mas) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|63
|Tianhao Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|64
|Aspan Zhukenov (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors
|65
|Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Sapura Cycling Team
|66
|Akmal Hakim Zakaria (Mas) Sapura Cycling Team
|67
|Xiang Yuan Li (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|68
|Haiwang Liu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|69
|Eiman Firdaus Mohd Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|70
|Haesung Cho (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
|71
|Shotaro Watanabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|72
|Scott Sunderland (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|0:22:27
|73
|Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|74
|Sergio Higuita (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
|75
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|76
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|77
|Kota Sumiyoshi (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|78
|Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|79
|Dominic Perez (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
|80
|Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors
|81
|Taras Voropayev (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors
|82
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|83
|Thanawut Sanikwathi (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|84
|Yahui Shi (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|85
|Xin Wang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|86
|Navuti Liphongyu (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|87
|Kritsada Changpad (Tha) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|88
|Phuchong Saiudomsin (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|89
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|90
|Bonjoe Martin (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
|91
|Tanaphon Seanaumnuayphon (Tha) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|92
|Irwandie Lakasek (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|93
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|94
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina
|95
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|96
|Seungwoo Choi (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
|97
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|98
|Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|99
|Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|100
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina
|101
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) Sapura Cycling Team
|103
|En Huang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|104
|Sukho Kang (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
|105
|Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|106
|Sungbaek Park (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
|107
|Shijin Zhang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|108
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|OTL
|Sarawut Sirironnachai (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|0:41:41
|OTL
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:42:21
|DNF
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|DNF
|Hiroaki Harada (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|DNF
|Josh Berry (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|5
|pts
|2
|M. Izzat Hilmi Abd Halil (Mas) Sapura Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|4
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina
|5
|pts
|2
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team Dimension Data
|3
|3
|M Ameer Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|2
|4
|Jacques Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina
|5
|pts
|2
|M Ameer Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|3
|3
|Sungbaek Park (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
|2
|4
|Jacques Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|12
|3
|Daniel Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
|10
|4
|Wilmar Paredes (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
|8
|5
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|6
|6
|Ying Hon Ronald Yeung (HKg) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|4
|7
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Sapura Cycling Team
|2
|8
|Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Niccolo Pacinotti (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|3
|Wilmar Paredes (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
|2
|4
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Team Dimension Data
|1
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors
|5:04:41
|2
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|3
|M Ameer Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|4
|Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|5
|Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
|6
|Sergey Vlassenko (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors
|7
|Joonyong Seo (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
|8
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|9
|Penghai Deng (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|10
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|5:04:41
|2
|M Ameer Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|3
|Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Wilier Triestina
|15:14:03
|2
|UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|4
|Team Dimension Data
|5
|Vino Astana Motors
|6
|Bardiani CSF
|7
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|8
|Manzana Postobon Team
|9
|Giant Cycling Team
|10
|Androni Giocattoli
|11
|Malaysia National Team
|12
|7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
|0:08:16
|13
|Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|0:08:25
|14
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:22:27
|15
|Keyi Look Cycling Team
|16
|KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
|0:22:45
|17
|Sapura Cycling Team
|0:22:47
|18
|Aisan Racing Team
|0:44:49
|19
|Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|0:45:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vino Astana Motors
|15:14:03
|2
|Giant Cycling Team
|3
|Malaysia National Team
|4
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:22:27
|5
|Keyi Look Cycling Team
|6
|KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
|0:22:45
|7
|7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
|0:30:20
|8
|Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|0:30:31
|9
|Aisan Racing Team
|0:44:49
|10
|Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|0:45:17
|11
|Sapura Cycling Team
|1:07:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|7:59:13
|2
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina
|0:00:11
|4
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina
|5
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors
|0:00:13
|6
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:16
|7
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Team Wilier Triestina
|0:00:17
|8
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|9
|Chris Harper (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|10
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|11
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|12
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|13
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Daniel Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
|16
|Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|17
|Sergey Vlassenko (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors
|18
|Bernado Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
|19
|Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|20
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|21
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|22
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|23
|Dmitriy Lukyanov (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors
|24
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Team Dimension Data
|25
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina
|0:00:28
|26
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Team Dimension Data
|0:00:31
|27
|Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|28
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team Dimension Data
|0:00:45
|29
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:49
|30
|Carlos Alzate Escobar (Col) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:52
|31
|Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
|0:01:14
|32
|Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:01:16
|33
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:01:22
|34
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|0:01:24
|35
|Wilmar Jahir Perez Munoz (Col) Sapura Cycling Team
|0:01:27
|36
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Sapura Cycling Team
|37
|Joonyong Seo (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
|0:01:30
|38
|Penghai Deng (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|39
|Wilmar Paredes (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
|40
|Siyu Yang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|41
|Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|42
|Yecid Sierra (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
|43
|Niccolo Pacinotti (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|44
|M Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|45
|John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|0:01:46
|46
|Ying Hon Ronald Yeung (HKg) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|47
|Jesse James Ewart (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
|0:01:53
|48
|Daeyeon Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
|49
|Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|0:02:10
|50
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|0:03:00
|51
|M Ameer Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:04:16
|52
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:04:19
|53
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|54
|Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|0:05:23
|55
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|0:06:03
|56
|Nelson Martin (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
|0:09:23
|57
|M Ameen Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|58
|Khunakorn Nonthichan (Tha) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|59
|Jacques Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|0:12:23
|60
|Juan Villegas (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
|0:18:32
|61
|Scott Sunderland (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|0:22:30
|62
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:22:36
|63
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:22:40
|64
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina
|65
|Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|66
|Sergio Higuita (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
|0:22:44
|67
|Phuchong Saiudomsin (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|68
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|69
|Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors
|70
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina
|71
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|72
|Shotaro Watanabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:23:00
|73
|Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:23:03
|74
|Sukho Kang (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
|0:23:05
|75
|Taras Voropayev (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors
|0:23:07
|76
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:23:16
|77
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:23:17
|78
|Haesung Cho (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
|0:23:44
|79
|Sungbaek Park (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
|0:23:48
|80
|Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Sapura Cycling Team
|0:23:52
|81
|Aspan Zhukenov (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors
|82
|M Afiq Huznie Othman (Mas) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|83
|Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:23:54
|84
|Dominic Perez (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
|0:23:57
|85
|Irwandie Lakasek (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|86
|Kota Sumiyoshi (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|87
|Navuti Liphongyu (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|88
|Seungwoo Choi (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
|89
|Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|90
|Xin Wang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|91
|Kritsada Changpad (Tha) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|92
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:10
|93
|Thanawut Sanikwathi (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|0:25:23
|94
|Shijin Zhang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|0:25:33
|95
|Tanaphon Seanaumnuayphon (Tha) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|0:25:50
|96
|Akmal Hakim Zakaria (Mas) Sapura Cycling Team
|0:26:22
|97
|Haiwang Liu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|98
|Eiman Firdaus Mohd Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:26:41
|99
|Xiang Yuan Li (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|100
|Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:26:46
|101
|En Huang (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|102
|Tianhao Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|0:27:45
|103
|Yahui Shi (Chn) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|0:27:50
|104
|Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) Sapura Cycling Team
|0:28:07
|105
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:29:41
|106
|Bonjoe Martin (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
|0:29:57
|107
|M. Izzat Hilmi Abd Halil (Mas) Sapura Cycling Team
|0:30:58
|108
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:31:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|26
|pts
|2
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
|21
|3
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina
|17
|4
|Scott Sunderland (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|15
|5
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina
|12
|6
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|10
|7
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors
|9
|8
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|9
|9
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina
|7
|10
|Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|5
|11
|Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) Sapura Cycling Team
|5
|12
|M Ameer Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|5
|13
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|14
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|5
|15
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|16
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|4
|17
|Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|4
|18
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|19
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Team Wilier Triestina
|3
|20
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team Dimension Data
|3
|21
|Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
|3
|22
|M. Izzat Hilmi Abd Halil (Mas) Sapura Cycling Team
|3
|23
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|2
|24
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|25
|Jacques Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|2
|26
|Phuchong Saiudomsin (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|2
|27
|Sungbaek Park (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
|2
|28
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Team Wilier Triestina
|1
|29
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|1
|30
|Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Tha) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|1
|31
|Eiman Firdaus Mohd Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|1
|32
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|21
|pts
|2
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|12
|3
|Daniel Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
|10
|4
|Wilmar Paredes (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
|10
|5
|Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|8
|6
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|6
|7
|Niccolo Pacinotti (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|8
|Ying Hon Ronald Yeung (HKg) Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|4
|9
|Fernando Orjuela (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
|3
|10
|Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
|3
|11
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Sapura Cycling Team
|2
|12
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Team Dimension Data
|1
|13
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors
|7:59:26
|2
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:04
|3
|Sergey Vlassenko (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors
|4
|Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|5
|Dmitriy Lukyanov (Kaz) Vino Astana Motors
|6
|Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
|0:02:01
|7
|Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:02:03
|8
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:02:10
|9
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Keyi Look Cycling Team
|0:02:12
|10
|Joonyong Seo (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
|0:02:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|8:00:35
|2
|Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:00:08
|3
|M Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Wilier Triestina
|23:58:26
|2
|Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|3
|UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5
|Team Dimension Data
|6
|Vino Astana Motors
|7
|Androni Giocattoli
|8
|Manzana Postobon Team
|0:00:04
|9
|Bardiani CSF
|0:00:37
|10
|Malaysia National Team
|0:03:43
|11
|Giant Cycling Team
|0:06:53
|12
|Eleven Roadbike Philippine
|0:11:45
|13
|Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|0:12:08
|14
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:25:08
|15
|KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
|0:25:20
|16
|Sapura Cycling Team
|0:25:59
|17
|Keyi Look Cycling Team
|0:26:10
|18
|Aisan Racing Team
|0:45:08
|19
|Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|0:47:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vino Astana Motors
|23:58:26
|2
|Malaysia National Team
|00:03:43
|3
|Giant Cycling Team
|00:06:53
|4
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|00:25:08
|5
|KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling
|00:25:20
|6
|Keyi Look Cycling Team
|00:26:10
|7
|7 Eleven Roadbike Philippine
|00:33:49
|8
|Infinite AIS Cycling Team
|00:34:14
|9
|Aisan Racing Team
|00:45:08
|10
|Thailand Continental Cycling Team
|00:47:47
|11
|Sapura Cycling Team
|01:17:32
