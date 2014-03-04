Trending

Tour de Langkawi: Van Hummel claims victory on stage 6

Dutchman beats Kruopis and Hanson in chaotic sprint

Image 1 of 74

Kenny van Hummel (Androni Giocattoli)

Kenny van Hummel (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 2 of 74

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 74

Stage 6 winner Kenny Van Hummel

Stage 6 winner Kenny Van Hummel
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 74

Mirsama Pourseyedigolakhour in the yellow jersey

Mirsama Pourseyedigolakhour in the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 74

Gianni Bellini

Gianni Bellini
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 74

Pieter Weening

Pieter Weening
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 74

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 74

The peloton in cheered on in Langkawi

The peloton in cheered on in Langkawi
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 74

Schoolchildren cheer on the peloton

Schoolchildren cheer on the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 74

Jasper Hansen, Alexander Porsev and Romain Guillemois

Jasper Hansen, Alexander Porsev and Romain Guillemois
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 74

The peloton in Langkawi

The peloton in Langkawi
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 74

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 74

Rick Flens, Yonathan Monsalve, Carlos Ochoa and Ghader Mizbani

Rick Flens, Yonathan Monsalve, Carlos Ochoa and Ghader Mizbani
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 74

The peloton in Langkaw

The peloton in Langkaw
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 74

The peloton in Langkawi

The peloton in Langkawi
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 74

Team Katusha

Team Katusha
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 74

Jack Bobridge

Jack Bobridge
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 74

Podium: Aidis Kruopis, Kenny Van Hummel, Ken Hanson

Podium: Aidis Kruopis, Kenny Van Hummel, Ken Hanson
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 74

Kenny Van Hummel wins the stage

Kenny Van Hummel wins the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 74

Kenny Van Hummel wins stage 6 in Langkawi

Kenny Van Hummel wins stage 6 in Langkawi
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 74

Jhoan Chaves Rubio and Fabio Duarte

Jhoan Chaves Rubio and Fabio Duarte
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 74

Petr Ignatenko

Petr Ignatenko
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 74

Yannick Martinez

Yannick Martinez
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 74

Elchin Asadov

Elchin Asadov
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 74

The peloton on stage 6

The peloton on stage 6
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 74

Marco Haller

Marco Haller
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 74

Pieter Weening

Pieter Weening
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 74

Ying Hon Yeung takes a pull

Ying Hon Yeung takes a pull
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 74

Antoine Duchesne and Yannick Martinez

Antoine Duchesne and Yannick Martinez
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 74

The peloton all strung out

The peloton all strung out
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 74

Thomas Rabou

Thomas Rabou
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 74

Ying Hon Yeung, Thomas Rabou and Yi Hui Ni

Ying Hon Yeung, Thomas Rabou and Yi Hui Ni
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 74

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 74

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 74

The final sprint to the line

The final sprint to the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 74

Thomas Rabou, Ying Hon Yeung and Yi Hui Ni

Thomas Rabou, Ying Hon Yeung and Yi Hui Ni
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 74

Sam Bewley

Sam Bewley
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 74

Kenny Van Hummel wins stage 6 in Langkawi

Kenny Van Hummel wins stage 6 in Langkawi
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 74

Ying Hon Yeung

Ying Hon Yeung
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 74

Jay Mccarthy

Jay Mccarthy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 74

Kenny Van Hummel talks to the press

Kenny Van Hummel talks to the press
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 74

Kenny Van Hummel

Kenny Van Hummel
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 74

Theo Bos

Theo Bos
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 74

Carlos Ochoa

Carlos Ochoa
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 74

Marco Haller and Alexander Ribakov

Marco Haller and Alexander Ribakov
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 74

Yannick Martinez and Alexander Rybakov on a hot day

Yannick Martinez and Alexander Rybakov on a hot day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 74

The Astana team get ready to race

The Astana team get ready to race
(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 48 of 74

Jack Bobridge (Belkin)

Jack Bobridge (Belkin)
(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 49 of 74

Kenny van Hummel celebrates with Giani Savio

Kenny van Hummel celebrates with Giani Savio
(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 50 of 74

John Lee Augustyn (MTN - Qhubeka)

John Lee Augustyn (MTN - Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 51 of 74

There was no time to stop for a banana today

There was no time to stop for a banana today
(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 52 of 74

Pawel Poljanski (Tinkoff - Saxo)

Pawel Poljanski (Tinkoff - Saxo)
(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 53 of 74

A rear view of van Hummel's victory salute

A rear view of van Hummel's victory salute
(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 54 of 74

The stage covered lots of rolling roads

The stage covered lots of rolling roads
(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 55 of 74

A view of the peloton

A view of the peloton
(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 56 of 74

The race passed through the Malaysian jungle

The race passed through the Malaysian jungle
(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 57 of 74

Dennis Van Winden (Belkin)

Dennis Van Winden (Belkin)
(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 58 of 74

Leonardo Duque (Colombia)

Leonardo Duque (Colombia)
(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 59 of 74

Theo Bos (Belkin) keeps cool

Theo Bos (Belkin) keeps cool
(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 60 of 74

Brett Lancaster (Orica-GreenEdge)

Brett Lancaster (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 61 of 74

Jesper Hansen (Tinkoff - Saxo)

Jesper Hansen (Tinkoff - Saxo)
(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 62 of 74

Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lufti (Malaysia)

Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lufti (Malaysia)
(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 63 of 74

Theo Bos (Belkin)

Theo Bos (Belkin)
(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 64 of 74

Kenny van Hummel (Androni Giocattoli) beat Aidis Kruopis (Orica-GreenEdge))

Kenny van Hummel (Androni Giocattoli) beat Aidis Kruopis (Orica-GreenEdge))
(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 65 of 74

Kenny van Hummel celebrates with his Androni Giocattoli teammate and manager Gianni Savio

Kenny van Hummel celebrates with his Androni Giocattoli teammate and manager Gianni Savio
(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 66 of 74

Kenny van Hummel (Androni Giocattoli)

Kenny van Hummel (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 67 of 74

Kenny van Hummel (Androni Giocattoli) takes centre stage

Kenny van Hummel (Androni Giocattoli) takes centre stage
(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 68 of 74

The sprint was close

The sprint was close
(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 69 of 74

The Tour of Langkawi peloton passes an arch

The Tour of Langkawi peloton passes an arch
(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 70 of 74

The crowds cheer on the riders

The crowds cheer on the riders
(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 71 of 74

Number 1: Kenny van Hummel (Androni Giocattoli)

Number 1: Kenny van Hummel (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 72 of 74

The sprinters head to the line

The sprinters head to the line
(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 73 of 74

Mirsamad Pourseyedi Golakhour (Tabriz Petrochemical) in the leader's yellow jersey

Mirsamad Pourseyedi Golakhour (Tabriz Petrochemical) in the leader's yellow jersey
(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 74 of 74

Kenny van Hummel (Androni Giocattoli) celebrates his win

Kenny van Hummel (Androni Giocattoli) celebrates his win
(Image credit: Luca Bettini)

Kenny van Hummel (Androni Giocattoli) edged out Aidis Kruopis (Orica-GreenEdge) in the sprint finish at Pontian in the Tour de Langkawi to take his first victory of the 2014 season.

Related Articles

Kenny van Hummel to ride with Androni-Venzuela in 2014

Pourseyedi Golakhour wins queen stage of Tour de Langkawi

Tour of Langkawi: Bradley White wins Stage 5 from breakaway

Brammeier aims for Tour de Langkawi mountain's jersey

Third time a charm for White in Tour de Langkawi

The Dutch rider was one of many riders who crashed on stage two but pulled out a great sprint to take his first victory with the Androni Giocattoli team. Van Hummel pumped his fist and screamed in delight as he crossed the line. Kruopis followed him in with Ken Hanson (UnitedHealthcare) rounding out the top three. Mirsamad Pourseyedi Golakhour (Tabriz Petrochemical) finished in the peloton and so remains in the race lead, ahead of Merhawi Kudus (MTN-Qhubeka).

“It was a chaotic sprint, but my team helped me a lot,” Van Hummel said after embracing his teammates and team manager Gianni Savio. “I was in a good wheel first off, but it was really difficult to stay easy in the final because it was so chaotic. I had Omar Bertazzo and Carlos Ochoa who worked all day for me, big complementi."

“I crashed in the second stage, so I had a lot of trouble with my body but at the moment I am well and I am really happy with my victory. (It is) really important. I am happy that they gave me this chance and that they gave me this spot in the team. I always want to win, but this is really special for me.”

Kruopis had to settle for another runners’ up position, but he was happy to be getting nearer to victory.

“I was pretty close with Kenny and hopefully in a few days I will get there,” he told Cyclingnews at the finish. “In the final I had a few guys with me and then I was alone, I jumped across. We went a little bit too early and the guys ran out of legs, but I like to be alone. It suits me well.”

Day six of the Tour de Langkawi was one of the longest at 199.1km. It featured two fourth category climbs in the opening half, with a flat run in allowing the sprinters teams to maintain some control.

After the second victory of the week coming from a breakaway on the previous stage, the peloton were reluctant to let anybody go up the road. A number of riders, including Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) and Carlos Quintaro (Colombia) tried their luck. With Chaves sitting only 20 seconds down on the peloton, the Tabriz Petrochemical team quashed the attack before it even had a chance to establish itself.

It wasn’t until the 70km mark that Yannick Martinez (Team Europcar) and Elchin Asadov (Synergy Baku) managed to establish a gap over the group. However, with Martinez being Team Europcar’s nominated sprinter for the race he was called back to the peloton, leaving Asadov to go it alone.

The Azerbaijani was never given more than two minutes by the peloton. After ensuring he hovered up all the intermediate sprint points, Asadov sat up and was joined by Thomas Rabou and Eric Sheppard (Both OCBC Singapore) and Ni Yui Hui (Giant-Champion System).

Keen to ensure a bunch sprint, Belkin, Astana and Orica-GreenEdge took to the front. The four escapees were finally caught with 21 kilometres to go. There were a number of late attacks, but a bunch sprint was inevitable and van Hummel emerged from the chaos to win.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela4:29:46
2Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
3Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
4Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
5Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
6Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
7Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
8Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
9Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
10Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
11Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
12Chao Hua Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
13Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
14Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
15Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
16Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
17Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
18Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
19Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong - China
20Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore
21Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia
22Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
23Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong - China
24Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
25Roberto De Patre (Ita) Yellow Fluo
26Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN Cycling Team
27Jeffry Romero (Col) Colombia
28Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
29Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia
30Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
31Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
32Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
33Mohd Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
34Robin Manulang (Ina) Indonesia
35Jason Christie (NZl) CCN Cycling Team
36Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
37Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
38Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
39Jacques J.V. Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
40Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia
41Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia
42Heksa Priya Prasetya (Ina) Indonesia
43Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
44Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
45Ghaffari Vahid (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
46Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
47Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica Greenedge
48Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
49Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
50Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
51Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
52King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong - China
53Abdul Rashid Ibrahim (Mas) Malaysia
54Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
55Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
56M Pourseyedigolakhour (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
57Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
58Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
59Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
60Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
61John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
62Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
63Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
64Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
65Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
66Aldi Afriani (Ina) Indonesia
67Alexsandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
68Hari Fitrianto (Ina) CCN Cycling Team
69Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore
70Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
71Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
72Ching Yin Mow (HKg) Hong Kong - China
73John Ebsen (Den) CCN Cycling Team
74Yihui NI (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
75Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
76Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
77Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
78Luigi Miletta (Ita) Yellow Fluo
79Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
80Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
81Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
82Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) CCN Cycling Team
83Mohd Adiq Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
84Alexsandr Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
85Robinson Chalapud (Col) Colombia
86Jing Yang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
87Kwong Lau (HKg) Hong Kong - China
88Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
89Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo
90Michael Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
91Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
92Danill Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
93Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
94Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia
95Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
96Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
97Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia
98Alexsandar Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:12
99Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:00:16
100Mohd Nur Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia
101Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
102Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:00:20
103Agung Ali Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia0:00:34
104Lok Chun Wu (HKg) Hong Kong - China0:00:36
105Gianni Bellini (Ita) Yellow Fluo
106Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
107Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge0:00:44
108Dene Thomas Rogers (NZl) OCBC Singapore
109Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:01:16
110Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
111Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:19
112Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
113Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:01:23
114Samuel Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge0:01:34
115Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:01:38
116Cameron Bayly (Aus) OCBC Singapore
117Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
118Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore0:01:38
119Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
120Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:42

Intermediate Sprint 1: Muar
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team5pts
2Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge3
3Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia2
4Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team1

Intermediate Sprint 2: Yong Peng
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project5pts
2Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore3
3Yihui NI (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro2
4Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore1

Intermediate Sprint 3: Rengit
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore5pts
2Yihui NI (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro3
3Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore2
4Gianni Bellini (Ita) Yellow Fluo1

KOM Cat 4: Bakri
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team4pts
2Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia2
3Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar1

KOM Cat 4: Parit Yaani
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project4pts
2Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project2
3Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela13:29:18
2UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
3Terengganu Cycling Team
4Giant-Champion System Pro
5Synergy Baku Cycling Project
6Colombia
7MTN - Qhubeka
8Hong Kong - China
9Indonesia
10Yellow Fluo
11Tabriz Petrochemical Team
12Tinkoff-Saxo
13Malaysia
14Astana Pro Team
15CCN Cycling Team
16Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
17Team Europcar
18Aisan Racing Team
19Team Katusha
20OCBC Singapore
21Orica Greenedge

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1M Pourseyedigolakhour (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team19:43:50
2Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:08
3Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:11
4Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica Greenedge0:00:20
5Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:36
6Jacques J.V. Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:40
7Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:52
8Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:01:09
9Ghaffari Vahid (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:01:27
10Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:41
11Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia0:01:46
12Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo0:02:20
13John Ebsen (Den) CCN Cycling Team0:02:33
14Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:02:48
15Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:09
16Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) CCN Cycling Team0:03:24
17Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge0:03:44
18Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:47
19Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:52
20Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia0:04:33
21Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar0:04:38
22Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:04:57
23Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:04:58
24Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:05:33
25Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore0:05:51
26Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia0:06:08
27John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:08:05
28Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore0:08:57
29Hari Fitrianto (Ina) CCN Cycling Team0:09:26
30Alexsandr Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha0:10:07
31Mohd Adiq Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:10:35
32Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:10:42
33Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro0:10:53
34Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia0:11:06
35Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:11:09
36Jeffry Romero (Col) Colombia0:11:44
37Robinson Chalapud (Col) Colombia
38Jason Christie (NZl) CCN Cycling Team0:11:51
39Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:11:54
40Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:12:02
41Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:12:08
42Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:12:34
43Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
44King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong - China0:12:39
45Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong - China0:12:49
46Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia0:13:33
47Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:13:53
48Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro0:14:03
49Mohd Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:15:02
50Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia0:15:08
51Jing Yang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro0:15:09
52Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:15:58
53Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:16:15
54Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia0:16:25
55Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka0:16:35
56Agung Ali Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia0:16:55
57Luigi Miletta (Ita) Yellow Fluo0:17:02
58Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:17:40
59Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro0:17:42
60Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN Cycling Team0:18:08
61Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:18:21
62Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:18:29
63Chao Hua Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro0:19:19
64Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar0:19:39
65Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka0:20:07
66Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:21:02
67Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:21:05
68Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore0:21:08
69Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:21:12
70Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
71Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
72Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:21:18
73Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:21:19
74Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:21:20
75Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
76Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:21:27
77Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge0:21:33
78Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:21:53
79Dene Thomas Rogers (NZl) OCBC Singapore0:22:01
80Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo0:22:04
81Roberto De Patre (Ita) Yellow Fluo0:22:18
82Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong - China0:22:53
83Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:23:07
84Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:23:22
85Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge
86Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:23:25
87Cameron Bayly (Aus) OCBC Singapore0:23:28
88Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore0:23:29
89Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:23:55
90Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:24:37
91Alexsandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
92Mohd Nur Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia0:24:38
93Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:25:11
94Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:25:43
95Danill Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:26:02
96Alexsandar Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:26:14
97Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia0:26:27
98Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:26:29
99Ching Yin Mow (HKg) Hong Kong - China0:27:27
100Robin Manulang (Ina) Indonesia0:27:36
101Michael Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:27:57
102Heksa Priya Prasetya (Ina) Indonesia0:27:58
103Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:28:26
104Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:28:57
105Abdul Rashid Ibrahim (Mas) Malaysia0:29:00
106Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:30:02
107Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:30:11
108Aldi Afriani (Ina) Indonesia0:30:16
109Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:30:17
110Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:30:23
111Lok Chun Wu (HKg) Hong Kong - China0:30:42
112Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:31:27
113Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:31:39
114Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar0:32:20
115Kwong Lau (HKg) Hong Kong - China0:35:48
116Samuel Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge0:36:07
117Yihui NI (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro0:37:01
118Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:37:44
119Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:38:23
120Gianni Bellini (Ita) Yellow Fluo0:47:47

Sprints competition
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore48pts
2Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge47
3Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo46
4Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela44
5Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project40
6Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team35
7Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team32
8Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka31
9Dene Thomas Rogers (NZl) OCBC Singapore31
10Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia30
11Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling25
12Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project25
13Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team25
14Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo24
15Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team22
16Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka20
17Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling20
18Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha18
19Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar16
20Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore15
21Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project14
22Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling14
23Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team14
24Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team13
25Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling13
26Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela12
27Alexsandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha12
28Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team8
29Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha8
30Jacques J.V. Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka7
31Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team7
32Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team7
33Michael Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project7
34Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar7
35Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team6
36Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge5
37Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5
38Yihui NI (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro5
39Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica Greenedge4
40Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro4
41Chao Hua Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro4
42Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore4
43Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team4
44Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore3
45Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo3
46Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project2
47Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
48Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia2
49Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team2
50Gianni Bellini (Ita) Yellow Fluo2
51Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team1
52Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia1
53Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong - China1
54Alexsandar Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project34pts
2Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling31
3M Pourseyedigolakhour (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team25
4Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka20
5Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore17
6Ghaffari Vahid (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team16
7Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica Greenedge12
8Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team12
9Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) CCN Cycling Team12
10Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha11
11Jacques J.V. Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka9
12Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia8
13Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling8
14Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team8
15Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela7
16Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project6
17Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka6
18Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team5
19Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo5
20Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
21Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project4
22Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia3
23Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia2
24Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project2
25Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore1
26Mohd Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team1
27Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team1
28Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha1
29Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1MTN - Qhubeka59:14:17
2Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:01:38
3Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:08:52
4Colombia0:09:59
5Team Katusha0:11:05
6CCN Cycling Team0:11:14
7Orica Greenedge0:11:25
8UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:14:33
9Giant-Champion System Pro0:26:34
10Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:26:49
11OCBC Singapore0:30:29
12Tinkoff-Saxo0:32:08
13Indonesia0:33:57
14Yellow Fluo0:34:25
15Malaysia0:35:25
16Team Europcar0:35:55
17Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:44:20
18Terengganu Cycling Team0:44:54
19Hong Kong - China0:45:34
20Astana Pro Team1:03:42
21Aisan Racing Team1:05:47

Latest on Cyclingnews