Kenny van Hummel (Androni Giocattoli) edged out Aidis Kruopis (Orica-GreenEdge) in the sprint finish at Pontian in the Tour de Langkawi to take his first victory of the 2014 season.

The Dutch rider was one of many riders who crashed on stage two but pulled out a great sprint to take his first victory with the Androni Giocattoli team. Van Hummel pumped his fist and screamed in delight as he crossed the line. Kruopis followed him in with Ken Hanson (UnitedHealthcare) rounding out the top three. Mirsamad Pourseyedi Golakhour (Tabriz Petrochemical) finished in the peloton and so remains in the race lead, ahead of Merhawi Kudus (MTN-Qhubeka).

“It was a chaotic sprint, but my team helped me a lot,” Van Hummel said after embracing his teammates and team manager Gianni Savio. “I was in a good wheel first off, but it was really difficult to stay easy in the final because it was so chaotic. I had Omar Bertazzo and Carlos Ochoa who worked all day for me, big complementi."

“I crashed in the second stage, so I had a lot of trouble with my body but at the moment I am well and I am really happy with my victory. (It is) really important. I am happy that they gave me this chance and that they gave me this spot in the team. I always want to win, but this is really special for me.”

Kruopis had to settle for another runners’ up position, but he was happy to be getting nearer to victory.

“I was pretty close with Kenny and hopefully in a few days I will get there,” he told Cyclingnews at the finish. “In the final I had a few guys with me and then I was alone, I jumped across. We went a little bit too early and the guys ran out of legs, but I like to be alone. It suits me well.”

Day six of the Tour de Langkawi was one of the longest at 199.1km. It featured two fourth category climbs in the opening half, with a flat run in allowing the sprinters teams to maintain some control.

After the second victory of the week coming from a breakaway on the previous stage, the peloton were reluctant to let anybody go up the road. A number of riders, including Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) and Carlos Quintaro (Colombia) tried their luck. With Chaves sitting only 20 seconds down on the peloton, the Tabriz Petrochemical team quashed the attack before it even had a chance to establish itself.

It wasn’t until the 70km mark that Yannick Martinez (Team Europcar) and Elchin Asadov (Synergy Baku) managed to establish a gap over the group. However, with Martinez being Team Europcar’s nominated sprinter for the race he was called back to the peloton, leaving Asadov to go it alone.

The Azerbaijani was never given more than two minutes by the peloton. After ensuring he hovered up all the intermediate sprint points, Asadov sat up and was joined by Thomas Rabou and Eric Sheppard (Both OCBC Singapore) and Ni Yui Hui (Giant-Champion System).

Keen to ensure a bunch sprint, Belkin, Astana and Orica-GreenEdge took to the front. The four escapees were finally caught with 21 kilometres to go. There were a number of late attacks, but a bunch sprint was inevitable and van Hummel emerged from the chaos to win.



Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 4:29:46 2 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge 3 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo 7 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 9 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 10 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 11 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 12 Chao Hua Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 13 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 14 Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 15 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 16 Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 17 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 18 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 19 Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong - China 20 Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore 21 Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia 22 Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 23 Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong - China 24 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 25 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Yellow Fluo 26 Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN Cycling Team 27 Jeffry Romero (Col) Colombia 28 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 29 Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia 30 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 31 Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 32 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 33 Mohd Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 34 Robin Manulang (Ina) Indonesia 35 Jason Christie (NZl) CCN Cycling Team 36 Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 37 Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 38 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 39 Jacques J.V. Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 40 Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia 41 Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia 42 Heksa Priya Prasetya (Ina) Indonesia 43 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 44 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 45 Ghaffari Vahid (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 46 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 47 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica Greenedge 48 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 49 Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 50 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 51 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 52 King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong - China 53 Abdul Rashid Ibrahim (Mas) Malaysia 54 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 55 Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 56 M Pourseyedigolakhour (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 57 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 58 Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 59 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 60 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 61 John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 62 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 63 Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 64 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha 65 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 66 Aldi Afriani (Ina) Indonesia 67 Alexsandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 68 Hari Fitrianto (Ina) CCN Cycling Team 69 Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore 70 Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 71 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 72 Ching Yin Mow (HKg) Hong Kong - China 73 John Ebsen (Den) CCN Cycling Team 74 Yihui NI (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 75 Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 76 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 77 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore 78 Luigi Miletta (Ita) Yellow Fluo 79 Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 80 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 81 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 82 Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) CCN Cycling Team 83 Mohd Adiq Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 84 Alexsandr Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha 85 Robinson Chalapud (Col) Colombia 86 Jing Yang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 87 Kwong Lau (HKg) Hong Kong - China 88 Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 89 Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo 90 Michael Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 91 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 92 Danill Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 93 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 94 Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia 95 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 96 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 97 Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia 98 Alexsandar Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:12 99 Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:00:16 100 Mohd Nur Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia 101 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 102 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:00:20 103 Agung Ali Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia 0:00:34 104 Lok Chun Wu (HKg) Hong Kong - China 0:00:36 105 Gianni Bellini (Ita) Yellow Fluo 106 Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 107 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 0:00:44 108 Dene Thomas Rogers (NZl) OCBC Singapore 109 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:01:16 110 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 111 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:19 112 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 113 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:01:23 114 Samuel Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge 0:01:34 115 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:01:38 116 Cameron Bayly (Aus) OCBC Singapore 117 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 118 Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore 0:01:38 119 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 120 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:42

Intermediate Sprint 1: Muar # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge 3 3 Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia 2 4 Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 1

Intermediate Sprint 2: Yong Peng # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 5 pts 2 Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore 3 3 Yihui NI (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 2 4 Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore 1

Intermediate Sprint 3: Rengit # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore 5 pts 2 Yihui NI (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 3 3 Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore 2 4 Gianni Bellini (Ita) Yellow Fluo 1

KOM Cat 4: Bakri # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia 2 3 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 1

KOM Cat 4: Parit Yaani # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 4 pts 2 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 2 3 Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 13:29:18 2 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 Terengganu Cycling Team 4 Giant-Champion System Pro 5 Synergy Baku Cycling Project 6 Colombia 7 MTN - Qhubeka 8 Hong Kong - China 9 Indonesia 10 Yellow Fluo 11 Tabriz Petrochemical Team 12 Tinkoff-Saxo 13 Malaysia 14 Astana Pro Team 15 CCN Cycling Team 16 Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 17 Team Europcar 18 Aisan Racing Team 19 Team Katusha 20 OCBC Singapore 21 Orica Greenedge

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 M Pourseyedigolakhour (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 19:43:50 2 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:08 3 Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:11 4 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica Greenedge 0:00:20 5 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:36 6 Jacques J.V. Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:40 7 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:52 8 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:01:09 9 Ghaffari Vahid (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:01:27 10 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:41 11 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:01:46 12 Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo 0:02:20 13 John Ebsen (Den) CCN Cycling Team 0:02:33 14 Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:02:48 15 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:09 16 Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) CCN Cycling Team 0:03:24 17 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 0:03:44 18 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:47 19 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:52 20 Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:04:33 21 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 0:04:38 22 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:04:57 23 Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:04:58 24 Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:05:33 25 Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore 0:05:51 26 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 0:06:08 27 John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:08:05 28 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore 0:08:57 29 Hari Fitrianto (Ina) CCN Cycling Team 0:09:26 30 Alexsandr Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:10:07 31 Mohd Adiq Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:10:35 32 Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:10:42 33 Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 0:10:53 34 Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia 0:11:06 35 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:11:09 36 Jeffry Romero (Col) Colombia 0:11:44 37 Robinson Chalapud (Col) Colombia 38 Jason Christie (NZl) CCN Cycling Team 0:11:51 39 Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:11:54 40 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:12:02 41 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:12:08 42 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:12:34 43 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 44 King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong - China 0:12:39 45 Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong - China 0:12:49 46 Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia 0:13:33 47 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:13:53 48 Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 0:14:03 49 Mohd Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:15:02 50 Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia 0:15:08 51 Jing Yang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 0:15:09 52 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:15:58 53 Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:16:15 54 Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia 0:16:25 55 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka 0:16:35 56 Agung Ali Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia 0:16:55 57 Luigi Miletta (Ita) Yellow Fluo 0:17:02 58 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:17:40 59 Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 0:17:42 60 Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN Cycling Team 0:18:08 61 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:18:21 62 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:18:29 63 Chao Hua Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 0:19:19 64 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 0:19:39 65 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 0:20:07 66 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:21:02 67 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:21:05 68 Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore 0:21:08 69 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:21:12 70 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 71 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 72 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:21:18 73 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:21:19 74 Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:21:20 75 Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 76 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:21:27 77 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge 0:21:33 78 Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:21:53 79 Dene Thomas Rogers (NZl) OCBC Singapore 0:22:01 80 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo 0:22:04 81 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Yellow Fluo 0:22:18 82 Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong - China 0:22:53 83 Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:23:07 84 Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:23:22 85 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge 86 Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:23:25 87 Cameron Bayly (Aus) OCBC Singapore 0:23:28 88 Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore 0:23:29 89 Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:23:55 90 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:24:37 91 Alexsandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 92 Mohd Nur Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia 0:24:38 93 Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:25:11 94 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:25:43 95 Danill Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:26:02 96 Alexsandar Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:26:14 97 Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia 0:26:27 98 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:26:29 99 Ching Yin Mow (HKg) Hong Kong - China 0:27:27 100 Robin Manulang (Ina) Indonesia 0:27:36 101 Michael Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:27:57 102 Heksa Priya Prasetya (Ina) Indonesia 0:27:58 103 Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:28:26 104 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:28:57 105 Abdul Rashid Ibrahim (Mas) Malaysia 0:29:00 106 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:30:02 107 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:30:11 108 Aldi Afriani (Ina) Indonesia 0:30:16 109 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:30:17 110 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:30:23 111 Lok Chun Wu (HKg) Hong Kong - China 0:30:42 112 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:31:27 113 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:31:39 114 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 0:32:20 115 Kwong Lau (HKg) Hong Kong - China 0:35:48 116 Samuel Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge 0:36:07 117 Yihui NI (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 0:37:01 118 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:37:44 119 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:38:23 120 Gianni Bellini (Ita) Yellow Fluo 0:47:47

Sprints competition # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore 48 pts 2 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge 47 3 Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 46 4 Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 44 5 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 40 6 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 35 7 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 32 8 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 31 9 Dene Thomas Rogers (NZl) OCBC Singapore 31 10 Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia 30 11 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 25 12 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 25 13 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 25 14 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo 24 15 Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 22 16 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 20 17 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 20 18 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 18 19 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 16 20 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore 15 21 Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 14 22 Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 14 23 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 14 24 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 13 25 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 13 26 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 12 27 Alexsandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 12 28 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 8 29 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 8 30 Jacques J.V. Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 7 31 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 7 32 Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 7 33 Michael Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 7 34 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 7 35 Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 6 36 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge 5 37 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 38 Yihui NI (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 5 39 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica Greenedge 4 40 Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 4 41 Chao Hua Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 4 42 Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore 4 43 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 4 44 Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore 3 45 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 46 Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 2 47 Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 48 Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia 2 49 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 2 50 Gianni Bellini (Ita) Yellow Fluo 2 51 Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 1 52 Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia 1 53 Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong - China 1 54 Alexsandar Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 34 pts 2 Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 31 3 M Pourseyedigolakhour (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 25 4 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 20 5 Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore 17 6 Ghaffari Vahid (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 16 7 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica Greenedge 12 8 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 12 9 Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) CCN Cycling Team 12 10 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha 11 11 Jacques J.V. Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 9 12 Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia 8 13 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 14 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 8 15 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 7 16 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 6 17 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 6 18 Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 5 19 Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo 5 20 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 21 Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 4 22 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 3 23 Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia 2 24 Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 2 25 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore 1 26 Mohd Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 1 27 Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 1 28 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 1 29 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 1