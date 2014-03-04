Tour de Langkawi: Van Hummel claims victory on stage 6
Dutchman beats Kruopis and Hanson in chaotic sprint
Stage 6: Melaka - Pontian
Kenny van Hummel (Androni Giocattoli) edged out Aidis Kruopis (Orica-GreenEdge) in the sprint finish at Pontian in the Tour de Langkawi to take his first victory of the 2014 season.
The Dutch rider was one of many riders who crashed on stage two but pulled out a great sprint to take his first victory with the Androni Giocattoli team. Van Hummel pumped his fist and screamed in delight as he crossed the line. Kruopis followed him in with Ken Hanson (UnitedHealthcare) rounding out the top three. Mirsamad Pourseyedi Golakhour (Tabriz Petrochemical) finished in the peloton and so remains in the race lead, ahead of Merhawi Kudus (MTN-Qhubeka).
“It was a chaotic sprint, but my team helped me a lot,” Van Hummel said after embracing his teammates and team manager Gianni Savio. “I was in a good wheel first off, but it was really difficult to stay easy in the final because it was so chaotic. I had Omar Bertazzo and Carlos Ochoa who worked all day for me, big complementi."
“I crashed in the second stage, so I had a lot of trouble with my body but at the moment I am well and I am really happy with my victory. (It is) really important. I am happy that they gave me this chance and that they gave me this spot in the team. I always want to win, but this is really special for me.”
Kruopis had to settle for another runners’ up position, but he was happy to be getting nearer to victory.
“I was pretty close with Kenny and hopefully in a few days I will get there,” he told Cyclingnews at the finish. “In the final I had a few guys with me and then I was alone, I jumped across. We went a little bit too early and the guys ran out of legs, but I like to be alone. It suits me well.”
Day six of the Tour de Langkawi was one of the longest at 199.1km. It featured two fourth category climbs in the opening half, with a flat run in allowing the sprinters teams to maintain some control.
After the second victory of the week coming from a breakaway on the previous stage, the peloton were reluctant to let anybody go up the road. A number of riders, including Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) and Carlos Quintaro (Colombia) tried their luck. With Chaves sitting only 20 seconds down on the peloton, the Tabriz Petrochemical team quashed the attack before it even had a chance to establish itself.
It wasn’t until the 70km mark that Yannick Martinez (Team Europcar) and Elchin Asadov (Synergy Baku) managed to establish a gap over the group. However, with Martinez being Team Europcar’s nominated sprinter for the race he was called back to the peloton, leaving Asadov to go it alone.
The Azerbaijani was never given more than two minutes by the peloton. After ensuring he hovered up all the intermediate sprint points, Asadov sat up and was joined by Thomas Rabou and Eric Sheppard (Both OCBC Singapore) and Ni Yui Hui (Giant-Champion System).
Keen to ensure a bunch sprint, Belkin, Astana and Orica-GreenEdge took to the front. The four escapees were finally caught with 21 kilometres to go. There were a number of late attacks, but a bunch sprint was inevitable and van Hummel emerged from the chaos to win.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|4:29:46
|2
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
|3
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|7
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|9
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|11
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|12
|Chao Hua Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|13
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|15
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|16
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|17
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|18
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|19
|Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|20
|Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|21
|Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia
|22
|Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|23
|Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|24
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|25
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|26
|Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN Cycling Team
|27
|Jeffry Romero (Col) Colombia
|28
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|29
|Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia
|30
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|31
|Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|32
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|33
|Mohd Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|34
|Robin Manulang (Ina) Indonesia
|35
|Jason Christie (NZl) CCN Cycling Team
|36
|Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|37
|Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|38
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|39
|Jacques J.V. Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|40
|Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia
|41
|Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia
|42
|Heksa Priya Prasetya (Ina) Indonesia
|43
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|44
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|45
|Ghaffari Vahid (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|46
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|47
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica Greenedge
|48
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|49
|Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|50
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|51
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|52
|King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|53
|Abdul Rashid Ibrahim (Mas) Malaysia
|54
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|55
|Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|56
|M Pourseyedigolakhour (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|57
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|59
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|60
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|61
|John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|62
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|63
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|64
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
|65
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|66
|Aldi Afriani (Ina) Indonesia
|67
|Alexsandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|68
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) CCN Cycling Team
|69
|Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore
|70
|Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|71
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|72
|Ching Yin Mow (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|73
|John Ebsen (Den) CCN Cycling Team
|74
|Yihui NI (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|75
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|76
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|77
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|78
|Luigi Miletta (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|79
|Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|80
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|81
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|82
|Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) CCN Cycling Team
|83
|Mohd Adiq Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|84
|Alexsandr Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
|85
|Robinson Chalapud (Col) Colombia
|86
|Jing Yang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|87
|Kwong Lau (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|88
|Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|89
|Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo
|90
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|91
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|92
|Danill Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|93
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|94
|Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia
|95
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|96
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|97
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia
|98
|Alexsandar Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:12
|99
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:00:16
|100
|Mohd Nur Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia
|101
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|102
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:20
|103
|Agung Ali Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia
|0:00:34
|104
|Lok Chun Wu (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|0:00:36
|105
|Gianni Bellini (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|106
|Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|107
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:44
|108
|Dene Thomas Rogers (NZl) OCBC Singapore
|109
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:16
|110
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|111
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:19
|112
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|113
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:01:23
|114
|Samuel Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
|0:01:34
|115
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:38
|116
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) OCBC Singapore
|117
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|118
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore
|0:01:38
|119
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|120
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
|3
|3
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia
|2
|4
|Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|5
|pts
|2
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore
|3
|3
|Yihui NI (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|2
|4
|Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore
|5
|pts
|2
|Yihui NI (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|3
|3
|Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore
|2
|4
|Gianni Bellini (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia
|2
|3
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|4
|pts
|2
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|2
|3
|Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|13:29:18
|2
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|4
|Giant-Champion System Pro
|5
|Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|6
|Colombia
|7
|MTN - Qhubeka
|8
|Hong Kong - China
|9
|Indonesia
|10
|Yellow Fluo
|11
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|12
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|13
|Malaysia
|14
|Astana Pro Team
|15
|CCN Cycling Team
|16
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Team Europcar
|18
|Aisan Racing Team
|19
|Team Katusha
|20
|OCBC Singapore
|21
|Orica Greenedge
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|M Pourseyedigolakhour (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|19:43:50
|2
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:08
|3
|Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:11
|4
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:20
|5
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:36
|6
|Jacques J.V. Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:40
|7
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:52
|8
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:01:09
|9
|Ghaffari Vahid (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:01:27
|10
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:41
|11
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:01:46
|12
|Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo
|0:02:20
|13
|John Ebsen (Den) CCN Cycling Team
|0:02:33
|14
|Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:02:48
|15
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:09
|16
|Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) CCN Cycling Team
|0:03:24
|17
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|0:03:44
|18
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:47
|19
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:52
|20
|Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:04:33
|21
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|0:04:38
|22
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:04:57
|23
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:04:58
|24
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:05:33
|25
|Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore
|0:05:51
|26
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:06:08
|27
|John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:08:05
|28
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|0:08:57
|29
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) CCN Cycling Team
|0:09:26
|30
|Alexsandr Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:10:07
|31
|Mohd Adiq Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:10:35
|32
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:10:42
|33
|Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|0:10:53
|34
|Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia
|0:11:06
|35
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:11:09
|36
|Jeffry Romero (Col) Colombia
|0:11:44
|37
|Robinson Chalapud (Col) Colombia
|38
|Jason Christie (NZl) CCN Cycling Team
|0:11:51
|39
|Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:11:54
|40
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:12:02
|41
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:12:08
|42
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:12:34
|43
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|44
|King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|0:12:39
|45
|Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|0:12:49
|46
|Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia
|0:13:33
|47
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:13:53
|48
|Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|0:14:03
|49
|Mohd Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:15:02
|50
|Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia
|0:15:08
|51
|Jing Yang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|0:15:09
|52
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:58
|53
|Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:16:15
|54
|Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia
|0:16:25
|55
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:16:35
|56
|Agung Ali Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia
|0:16:55
|57
|Luigi Miletta (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|0:17:02
|58
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:17:40
|59
|Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|0:17:42
|60
|Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN Cycling Team
|0:18:08
|61
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:18:21
|62
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:18:29
|63
|Chao Hua Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|0:19:19
|64
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:19:39
|65
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:20:07
|66
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:02
|67
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:05
|68
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore
|0:21:08
|69
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:21:12
|70
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|71
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|72
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:18
|73
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:21:19
|74
|Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:21:20
|75
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|76
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:21:27
|77
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
|0:21:33
|78
|Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:21:53
|79
|Dene Thomas Rogers (NZl) OCBC Singapore
|0:22:01
|80
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|0:22:04
|81
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|0:22:18
|82
|Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|0:22:53
|83
|Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:23:07
|84
|Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:23:22
|85
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|86
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:23:25
|87
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) OCBC Singapore
|0:23:28
|88
|Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|0:23:29
|89
|Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:23:55
|90
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:24:37
|91
|Alexsandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|92
|Mohd Nur Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia
|0:24:38
|93
|Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:25:11
|94
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:43
|95
|Danill Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:02
|96
|Alexsandar Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:14
|97
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia
|0:26:27
|98
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:26:29
|99
|Ching Yin Mow (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|0:27:27
|100
|Robin Manulang (Ina) Indonesia
|0:27:36
|101
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:27:57
|102
|Heksa Priya Prasetya (Ina) Indonesia
|0:27:58
|103
|Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:28:26
|104
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:28:57
|105
|Abdul Rashid Ibrahim (Mas) Malaysia
|0:29:00
|106
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:30:02
|107
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:30:11
|108
|Aldi Afriani (Ina) Indonesia
|0:30:16
|109
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:30:17
|110
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:30:23
|111
|Lok Chun Wu (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|0:30:42
|112
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:31:27
|113
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:39
|114
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:32:20
|115
|Kwong Lau (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|0:35:48
|116
|Samuel Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
|0:36:07
|117
|Yihui NI (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|0:37:01
|118
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:37:44
|119
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:38:23
|120
|Gianni Bellini (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|0:47:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore
|48
|pts
|2
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
|47
|3
|Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|46
|4
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|44
|5
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|40
|6
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|35
|7
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|32
|8
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|31
|9
|Dene Thomas Rogers (NZl) OCBC Singapore
|31
|10
|Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia
|30
|11
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|25
|12
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|25
|13
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|25
|14
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|24
|15
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|22
|16
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|20
|17
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|20
|18
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|18
|19
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|16
|20
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|15
|21
|Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|14
|22
|Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|14
|23
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|14
|24
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|13
|25
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|13
|26
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|12
|27
|Alexsandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|12
|28
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|8
|29
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|30
|Jacques J.V. Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|7
|31
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|7
|32
|Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|7
|33
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|7
|34
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|35
|Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|6
|36
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|5
|37
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|38
|Yihui NI (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|5
|39
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica Greenedge
|4
|40
|Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|4
|41
|Chao Hua Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|4
|42
|Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|4
|43
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|4
|44
|Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore
|3
|45
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|46
|Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|2
|47
|Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|48
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia
|2
|49
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|2
|50
|Gianni Bellini (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|2
|51
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|1
|52
|Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia
|1
|53
|Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|1
|54
|Alexsandar Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|34
|pts
|2
|Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|31
|3
|M Pourseyedigolakhour (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|25
|4
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|20
|5
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore
|17
|6
|Ghaffari Vahid (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|16
|7
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica Greenedge
|12
|8
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|12
|9
|Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) CCN Cycling Team
|12
|10
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
|11
|11
|Jacques J.V. Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|9
|12
|Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia
|8
|13
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|14
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|8
|15
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|7
|16
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|6
|17
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|18
|Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|5
|19
|Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo
|5
|20
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|21
|Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|4
|22
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|3
|23
|Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia
|2
|24
|Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|2
|25
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|1
|26
|Mohd Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|1
|27
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|1
|28
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|1
|29
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|MTN - Qhubeka
|59:14:17
|2
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:01:38
|3
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:08:52
|4
|Colombia
|0:09:59
|5
|Team Katusha
|0:11:05
|6
|CCN Cycling Team
|0:11:14
|7
|Orica Greenedge
|0:11:25
|8
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:14:33
|9
|Giant-Champion System Pro
|0:26:34
|10
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:49
|11
|OCBC Singapore
|0:30:29
|12
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:32:08
|13
|Indonesia
|0:33:57
|14
|Yellow Fluo
|0:34:25
|15
|Malaysia
|0:35:25
|16
|Team Europcar
|0:35:55
|17
|Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:44:20
|18
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:44:54
|19
|Hong Kong - China
|0:45:34
|20
|Astana Pro Team
|1:03:42
|21
|Aisan Racing Team
|1:05:47
