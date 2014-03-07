Bos makes it four at Tour de Langkawi
Guardini and Kruopis second and third
Stage 9: Bandar Permaisuri - Kuala Terengganu
Belkin put on another sprinting master class to set Theo Bos up for his fourth sprint victory at the Tour de Langkawi, ahead of Andrea Guardini (Astana) and Aidis Kruopis (Orica-GreenEdge).
Bos was behind as the peloton hit the final bend before the finish line, but used speed reminiscent of his track days to overhaul the gap. Guardini came a close second with Kruopis, who launched his sprint first, having to settle for third.
“It was ok and we came early in the front, I said, ‘Yeah I want to be early there.’ Maybe a few guys passed me, I saw Kruopis, he had a good moment but luckily I could follow him and directly pass him,” Bos said after crossing the line. “I saw Guardini in my wheel and the sprint was hard and I thought he was going to pass me. He came really close, but luckily it was enough. I’m really happy. Super, super happy”
This is Bos’ third consecutive victory, after missing out on a couple of occasions earlier in the race. It looks like the Belkin team have found their stride in Malaysia. Bos’ lead-out man Graeme Brown believes that the Dutch team have almost nailed their sprint.
“The team did an awesome job again. Theo obviously the fastest, but as a team we’re riding not perfect but pretty close,” Brown told Cyclingnews. “Hats off to Rick [Flens] and Jack [Bobridge] who have been closing all the breaks down and for taking me inside the last kilometre and Steven [Kruijsiwjk], he’s riding GC here but he’s still pulling full on the front.”
In the points competition, Kruopis went into the final sprint equal on points with Michal Kolar (Tinkoff-Saxo) who took two points in the intermediate sprint. However, his third place was enough to give himself a three-point buffer over the Slovakian. Race leader Misamad Pourseyedi Golakhour finished safely within the bunch to keep his yellow jersey and move another day closer to the overall victory.
After two very long days in the saddle that both breached the 200km mark, the peloton were greeted with a much shorter 111.1km. Looking to move himself up in the general classification, Carlos Quintero (Colombia) went up the road, taking Yonathan Monsalve (Neri Sottoli-YellowFluo) with him. With Quintaro a threat to many in the GC and the memories of stage 1’s escape still fresh in the mind, the peloton only allowed them to build a lead of 2:15.
Quintero and Monsalve were allowed to dangle out front and hover up the majority of the king of the mountains and sprint points. There were a number of attacks from behind, including a concerted effort from mountains jersey holder Matt Brammeier (Synergy Baku). The Irish champion was unable to bridge the gap but protected his small three-point lead. Provided he remains on his bike, he will take the jersey home with him tomorrow.
The peloton finally caught up with the two escapees within the final 10km of racing, before the sprinters’ teams took over. It was a fast and furious finish with a couple of wide sweeping bends to challenge the riders.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|2:32:21
|2
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
|4
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|5
|Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|6
|Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|8
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|9
|Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|10
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|11
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|13
|Mohd Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|14
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|15
|M Pourseyedigolakhour (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|16
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|17
|Mohd Nur Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia
|18
|Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN Cycling Team
|19
|Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia
|20
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|21
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|23
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|24
|Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia
|25
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|26
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|27
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|28
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|29
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|31
|Alexsandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|32
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|33
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|34
|Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|35
|Jeffry Romero (Col) Colombia
|36
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|37
|Jacques J.V. Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|38
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
|39
|Jason Christie (NZl) CCN Cycling Team
|40
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|41
|Chao Hua Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|42
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|43
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|44
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|45
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|46
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|47
|Lok Chun Wu (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|48
|Heksa Priya Prasetya (Ina) Indonesia
|49
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|50
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|51
|Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|52
|Aldi Afriani (Ina) Indonesia
|53
|Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|54
|Alexsandr Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
|55
|Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia
|56
|Agung Ali Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia
|57
|Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) CCN Cycling Team
|58
|Abdul Rashid Ibrahim (Mas) Malaysia
|59
|Gianni Bellini (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|60
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|61
|Mohd Adiq Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|62
|Kwong Lau (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|63
|Ching Yin Mow (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|64
|Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|65
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|66
|Yihui NI (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|67
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
|68
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) CCN Cycling Team
|69
|King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|70
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|71
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|72
|Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|73
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|74
|Robin Manulang (Ina) Indonesia
|75
|Samuel Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
|76
|Jing Yang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|77
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo
|79
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|80
|Luigi Miletta (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|81
|Danill Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|82
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|83
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|84
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|85
|Alexsandar Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|86
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|87
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|88
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica Greenedge
|89
|Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia
|90
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|91
|John Ebsen (Den) CCN Cycling Team
|92
|Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|93
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:02:02
|95
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|96
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia
|97
|Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|98
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|99
|Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|100
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|101
|Ghaffari Vahid (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|102
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|103
|Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia
|104
|Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|105
|Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore
|106
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|107
|Dene Thomas Rogers (NZl) OCBC Singapore
|108
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:04:01
|109
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) OCBC Singapore
|110
|Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|0:04:35
|111
|Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|112
|Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|5
|pts
|2
|Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo
|3
|3
|Jason Christie (NZl) CCN Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|5
|pts
|2
|Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo
|3
|3
|Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|4
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|5
|pts
|2
|Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo
|3
|3
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|4
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo
|4
|pts
|2
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|2
|3
|Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo
|4
|pts
|2
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|2
|3
|Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|7:37:03
|2
|MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|5
|Malaysia
|6
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|7
|Orica Greenedge
|8
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|9
|Team Katusha
|10
|Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|11
|Team Europcar
|12
|CCN Cycling Team
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|14
|Colombia
|15
|Yellow Fluo
|16
|Indonesia
|17
|Giant-Champion System Pro
|18
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|19
|Hong Kong - China
|20
|Aisan Racing Team
|21
|OCBC Singapore
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|M Pourseyedigolakhour (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|32:51:21
|2
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:08
|3
|Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:11
|4
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:20
|5
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:36
|6
|Jacques J.V. Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:40
|7
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:52
|8
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:01:09
|9
|Ghaffari Vahid (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:01:27
|10
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:01:37
|11
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:41
|12
|Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo
|0:02:08
|13
|John Ebsen (Den) CCN Cycling Team
|0:02:33
|14
|Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:03:03
|15
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:09
|16
|Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) CCN Cycling Team
|0:03:39
|17
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:47
|18
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:52
|19
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|0:04:11
|20
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|0:04:38
|21
|Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:04:47
|22
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:04:57
|23
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:05:33
|24
|Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore
|0:05:59
|25
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:06:04
|26
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) CCN Cycling Team
|0:09:26
|27
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:09:42
|28
|Alexsandr Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:10:22
|29
|Mohd Adiq Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:10:35
|30
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:10:42
|31
|Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia
|0:11:06
|32
|Jeffry Romero (Col) Colombia
|0:11:44
|33
|Jason Christie (NZl) CCN Cycling Team
|0:11:50
|34
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:12:03
|35
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:12:08
|36
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|0:12:34
|37
|King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|0:12:39
|38
|Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|0:12:49
|39
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|40
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|0:12:58
|41
|Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia
|0:13:48
|42
|Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|0:14:03
|43
|Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|44
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:15:00
|45
|Mohd Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:15:02
|46
|Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia
|0:15:40
|47
|Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:16:15
|48
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:16:50
|49
|Luigi Miletta (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|0:17:02
|50
|Agung Ali Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia
|0:17:27
|51
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:17:40
|52
|Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN Cycling Team
|0:18:08
|53
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:19:06
|54
|Chao Hua Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|0:19:19
|55
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:19:39
|56
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:54
|57
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:20:07
|58
|Jing Yang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|0:20:38
|59
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:48
|60
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:50
|61
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:05
|62
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:21:12
|63
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|64
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:21:19
|65
|Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:21:20
|66
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
|0:21:23
|67
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:21:42
|68
|Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:21:53
|69
|Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia
|0:21:54
|70
|Dene Thomas Rogers (NZl) OCBC Singapore
|0:22:01
|71
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|0:22:04
|72
|Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|0:22:15
|73
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|0:22:33
|74
|Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|0:22:53
|75
|Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:23:07
|76
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:23:21
|77
|Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:23:22
|78
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:23:52
|79
|Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:24:10
|80
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:24:37
|81
|Alexsandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|82
|Mohd Nur Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia
|0:24:38
|83
|Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:25:10
|84
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:43
|85
|Danill Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:17
|86
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia
|0:26:27
|87
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:26:44
|88
|Alexsandar Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:58
|89
|Robin Manulang (Ina) Indonesia
|0:27:36
|90
|Heksa Priya Prasetya (Ina) Indonesia
|0:27:58
|91
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) OCBC Singapore
|0:28:11
|92
|Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:28:26
|93
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:28:57
|94
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:29:53
|95
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:30:23
|96
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:30:28
|97
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:30:37
|98
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:30:42
|99
|Ching Yin Mow (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|0:30:43
|100
|Lok Chun Wu (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|0:30:57
|101
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:31:58
|102
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:32:11
|103
|Aldi Afriani (Ina) Indonesia
|0:32:17
|104
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:34:59
|105
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:35:09
|106
|Abdul Rashid Ibrahim (Mas) Malaysia
|0:36:10
|107
|Kwong Lau (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|0:36:18
|108
|Yihui NI (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|0:40:27
|109
|Samuel Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
|0:40:56
|110
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:43:13
|111
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:43:55
|112
|Gianni Bellini (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|0:47:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
|84
|pts
|2
|Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|81
|3
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|77
|4
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|70
|5
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|57
|6
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|51
|7
|Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|45
|8
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|43
|9
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|41
|10
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|40
|11
|Dene Thomas Rogers (NZl) OCBC Singapore
|37
|12
|Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia
|34
|13
|Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|30
|14
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|29
|15
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|26
|16
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|25
|17
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|25
|18
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|23
|19
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|22
|20
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|22
|21
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|22
|22
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|20
|23
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|20
|24
|Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo
|19
|25
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|19
|26
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|18
|27
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|16
|28
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|15
|29
|Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|15
|30
|Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore
|14
|31
|Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|14
|32
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|13
|33
|Alexsandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|13
|34
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|35
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|8
|36
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|8
|37
|Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|8
|38
|Jacques J.V. Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|7
|39
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|7
|40
|Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|7
|41
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|7
|42
|Yihui NI (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|5
|43
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|4
|44
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica Greenedge
|4
|45
|Chao Hua Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|4
|46
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|4
|47
|Mohd Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|3
|48
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|49
|Jeffry Romero (Col) Colombia
|2
|50
|Jason Christie (NZl) CCN Cycling Team
|2
|51
|Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|2
|52
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia
|2
|53
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|2
|54
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|55
|Gianni Bellini (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|2
|56
|M Pourseyedigolakhour (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|1
|57
|Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|58
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|1
|59
|Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia
|1
|60
|Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|1
|61
|Mohd Nur Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia
|1
|62
|Alexsandar Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|63
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|34
|pts
|2
|Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|31
|3
|M Pourseyedigolakhour (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|25
|4
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|20
|5
|Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo
|17
|6
|Ghaffari Vahid (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|16
|7
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|14
|8
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica Greenedge
|12
|9
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|12
|10
|Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) CCN Cycling Team
|12
|11
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
|11
|12
|Jacques J.V. Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|9
|13
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|9
|14
|Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia
|8
|15
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|16
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|8
|17
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|7
|18
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|19
|Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|5
|20
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|21
|Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|4
|22
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|4
|23
|Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|3
|24
|Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia
|2
|25
|Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|2
|26
|Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|2
|27
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|1
|28
|Mohd Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|1
|29
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|1
|30
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|1
|31
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|MTN - Qhubeka
|98:36:50
|2
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:01:38
|3
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:08:52
|4
|Colombia
|0:09:59
|5
|Team Katusha
|0:11:05
|6
|CCN Cycling Team
|0:11:14
|7
|Orica Greenedge
|0:11:52
|8
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:14:33
|9
|Giant-Champion System Pro
|0:26:34
|10
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:49
|11
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:32:23
|12
|Indonesia
|0:34:12
|13
|Yellow Fluo
|0:34:25
|14
|OCBC Singapore
|0:34:49
|15
|Malaysia
|0:35:25
|16
|Team Europcar
|0:35:55
|17
|Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:44:20
|18
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:44:54
|19
|Hong Kong - China
|0:45:34
|20
|Astana Pro Team
|1:03:57
|21
|Aisan Racing Team
|1:13:25
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy