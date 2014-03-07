Trending

Bos makes it four at Tour de Langkawi

Guardini and Kruopis second and third

Image 1 of 45

Theo Bos shows off his winner's trophies

Theo Bos shows off his winner's trophies
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 45

Theo Bos wins stage 9 in Langkawi

Theo Bos wins stage 9 in Langkawi
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 45

Mirsamad Pourseyedigolakhour and Matt Brammeier before the start

Mirsamad Pourseyedigolakhour and Matt Brammeier before the start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 45

Theo Bos leads the dash to the line

Theo Bos leads the dash to the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 45

Yonathan Monsalve and Fabio Andres Uarte Arevalo

Yonathan Monsalve and Fabio Andres Uarte Arevalo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 45

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 45

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 45

Theo Bos sprints toward a stage victory

Theo Bos sprints toward a stage victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 45

Race leader Mirsamad Pourseyedigolakhour

Race leader Mirsamad Pourseyedigolakhour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 45

Traditional transportation in Langkawi

Traditional transportation in Langkawi
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 45

Petr Ignatenko and Alexander Rybakov await the start

Petr Ignatenko and Alexander Rybakov await the start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 45

Andrea Guardini

Andrea Guardini
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 45

Theo Bos wins ahead of Andrea Guardini and Robert Forster

Theo Bos wins ahead of Andrea Guardini and Robert Forster
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 45

Theo Bos wins the stage

Theo Bos wins the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 45

Marco Haller and Pieter Weening

Marco Haller and Pieter Weening
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 45

The Tabriz Petrochemical Team

The Tabriz Petrochemical Team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 45

Mirsamad Pourseyedigolakhour in yellow

Mirsamad Pourseyedigolakhour in yellow
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 45

Astana Pro Team riders Andrea Guardini, Alexsandr Dyachenko and Dmitriy Gruzdev

Astana Pro Team riders Andrea Guardini, Alexsandr Dyachenko and Dmitriy Gruzdev
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 45

Androni - Venezuela's Kenny Van Hummel, Carlos Jose Ochoa, Patrick Facchini, Omar Bertazzo, Alessio Taliani, and Gianfranco Zilioli

Androni - Venezuela's Kenny Van Hummel, Carlos Jose Ochoa, Patrick Facchini, Omar Bertazzo, Alessio Taliani, and Gianfranco Zilioli
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 45

Gianni Salvo, Androni - Venezuela Team Manager

Gianni Salvo, Androni - Venezuela Team Manager
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 45

Red jersey wearer Matt Brammeier

Red jersey wearer Matt Brammeier
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 45

Mirsamad Pourseyedigolakhour and his teammates

Mirsamad Pourseyedigolakhour and his teammates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 45

Andrea Guardini, Theo Bos, Aidis Kruopis

Andrea Guardini, Theo Bos, Aidis Kruopis
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 45

Matt Brammeier

Matt Brammeier
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 45

Graeme Brown celebrates another win from Belkin teammate Theo Bos.

Graeme Brown celebrates another win from Belkin teammate Theo Bos.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 45

Andrea Guardini (Astana) had to settle for second place.

Andrea Guardini (Astana) had to settle for second place.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 45

Aidis Kruopis (Orica-GreenEdge).

Aidis Kruopis (Orica-GreenEdge).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 45

Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka) before the start of the penultimate stage of the Tour de Langkawi.

Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka) before the start of the penultimate stage of the Tour de Langkawi.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 45

Theo Bos and Belkin have been in dominant form at the Tour de Langkawi.

Theo Bos and Belkin have been in dominant form at the Tour de Langkawi.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 45

Theo Bos (Belkin) gets the win.

Theo Bos (Belkin) gets the win.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 45

Theo Bos (Belkin) meets the press.

Theo Bos (Belkin) meets the press.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 45

Theo Bos (Belkin) celebrates his fourth stage win.

Theo Bos (Belkin) celebrates his fourth stage win.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 45

The Tinkoff-Saxo team at the Tour de Langkawi.

The Tinkoff-Saxo team at the Tour de Langkawi.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 45

Theo Bos (Belkin) wins his fourth stage at the 2014 Tour de Langkawi.

Theo Bos (Belkin) wins his fourth stage at the 2014 Tour de Langkawi.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 45

Theo Bos (Belkin) with Andrea Guardini (Astana) and Aidis Kruopis (Orica-GreenEdge).

Theo Bos (Belkin) with Andrea Guardini (Astana) and Aidis Kruopis (Orica-GreenEdge).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 45

Aidis Kruopis in the blue jersey

Aidis Kruopis in the blue jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 45

The yellow jersey ready for its wearer

The yellow jersey ready for its wearer
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 45

Mirsamad Pourseyedigolakhour dons the yellow jersey

Mirsamad Pourseyedigolakhour dons the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 45

Mirsamad Pourseyedigolakhour on the podium

Mirsamad Pourseyedigolakhour on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 45

Mirsamad Pourseyedigolakhour, Matt Brammeier and Aidis Kruopis

Mirsamad Pourseyedigolakhour, Matt Brammeier and Aidis Kruopis
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 45

Theo Boas has had strong support from Belkin.

Theo Boas has had strong support from Belkin.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 45

MTN-Qhubeka are in action in Langkawi.

MTN-Qhubeka are in action in Langkawi.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 45

Misamad Pourseyedi Golakhour is poised for overall victory.

Misamad Pourseyedi Golakhour is poised for overall victory.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 45

Aidis Kruopis (Orica-GreenEdge).

Aidis Kruopis (Orica-GreenEdge).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 45

Matt Brammeier (Synergy Baku) is the king of the mountains at the Tour de Langkawi.

Matt Brammeier (Synergy Baku) is the king of the mountains at the Tour de Langkawi.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Belkin put on another sprinting master class to set Theo Bos up for his fourth sprint victory at the Tour de Langkawi, ahead of Andrea Guardini (Astana) and Aidis Kruopis (Orica-GreenEdge).

Bos was behind as the peloton hit the final bend before the finish line, but used speed reminiscent of his track days to overhaul the gap. Guardini came a close second with Kruopis, who launched his sprint first, having to settle for third.

“It was ok and we came early in the front, I said, ‘Yeah I want to be early there.’ Maybe a few guys passed me, I saw Kruopis, he had a good moment but luckily I could follow him and directly pass him,” Bos said after crossing the line. “I saw Guardini in my wheel and the sprint was hard and I thought he was going to pass me. He came really close, but luckily it was enough. I’m really happy. Super, super happy”

This is Bos’ third consecutive victory, after missing out on a couple of occasions earlier in the race. It looks like the Belkin team have found their stride in Malaysia. Bos’ lead-out man Graeme Brown believes that the Dutch team have almost nailed their sprint.

“The team did an awesome job again. Theo obviously the fastest, but as a team we’re riding not perfect but pretty close,” Brown told Cyclingnews. “Hats off to Rick [Flens] and Jack [Bobridge] who have been closing all the breaks down and for taking me inside the last kilometre and Steven [Kruijsiwjk], he’s riding GC here but he’s still pulling full on the front.”

In the points competition, Kruopis went into the final sprint equal on points with Michal Kolar (Tinkoff-Saxo) who took two points in the intermediate sprint. However, his third place was enough to give himself a three-point buffer over the Slovakian. Race leader Misamad Pourseyedi Golakhour finished safely within the bunch to keep his yellow jersey and move another day closer to the overall victory.

After two very long days in the saddle that both breached the 200km mark, the peloton were greeted with a much shorter 111.1km. Looking to move himself up in the general classification, Carlos Quintero (Colombia) went up the road, taking Yonathan Monsalve (Neri Sottoli-YellowFluo) with him. With Quintaro a threat to many in the GC and the memories of stage 1’s escape still fresh in the mind, the peloton only allowed them to build a lead of 2:15.

Quintero and Monsalve were allowed to dangle out front and hover up the majority of the king of the mountains and sprint points. There were a number of attacks from behind, including a concerted effort from mountains jersey holder Matt Brammeier (Synergy Baku). The Irish champion was unable to bridge the gap but protected his small three-point lead. Provided he remains on his bike, he will take the jersey home with him tomorrow.

The peloton finally caught up with the two escapees within the final 10km of racing, before the sprinters’ teams took over. It was a fast and furious finish with a couple of wide sweeping bends to challenge the riders.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team2:32:21
2Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
3Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
4Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
5Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
6Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
7Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
8Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
9Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
10Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
11Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
12Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
13Mohd Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
14Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
15M Pourseyedigolakhour (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
16Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
17Mohd Nur Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia
18Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN Cycling Team
19Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia
20Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
21Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
22Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
23Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
24Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia
25Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
26Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
27Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
28Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
29Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
30Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
31Alexsandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
32Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge
33Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
34Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
35Jeffry Romero (Col) Colombia
36Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
37Jacques J.V. Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
38Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
39Jason Christie (NZl) CCN Cycling Team
40Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
41Chao Hua Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
42Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
43Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
44Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
45Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
46Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
47Lok Chun Wu (HKg) Hong Kong - China
48Heksa Priya Prasetya (Ina) Indonesia
49Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
50Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
51Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
52Aldi Afriani (Ina) Indonesia
53Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
54Alexsandr Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
55Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia
56Agung Ali Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia
57Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) CCN Cycling Team
58Abdul Rashid Ibrahim (Mas) Malaysia
59Gianni Bellini (Ita) Yellow Fluo
60Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
61Mohd Adiq Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
62Kwong Lau (HKg) Hong Kong - China
63Ching Yin Mow (HKg) Hong Kong - China
64Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
65Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
66Yihui NI (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
67Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
68Hari Fitrianto (Ina) CCN Cycling Team
69King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong - China
70Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
71Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
72Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
73Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
74Robin Manulang (Ina) Indonesia
75Samuel Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
76Jing Yang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
77Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
78Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo
79Roberto De Patre (Ita) Yellow Fluo
80Luigi Miletta (Ita) Yellow Fluo
81Danill Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
82Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
83Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
84Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
85Alexsandar Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
86Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
87Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
88Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica Greenedge
89Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia
90Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
91John Ebsen (Den) CCN Cycling Team
92Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
93Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
94Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:02:02
95Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
96Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia
97Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
98Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
99Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
100Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
101Ghaffari Vahid (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
102Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
103Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia
104Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
105Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore
106Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
107Dene Thomas Rogers (NZl) OCBC Singapore
108Michael Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:04:01
109Cameron Bayly (Aus) OCBC Singapore
110Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro0:04:35
111Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong - China
112Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong - China

Intermediate Sprint 1: Sungai Tong
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia5pts
2Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo3
3Jason Christie (NZl) CCN Cycling Team2
4Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

Intermediate Sprint 2: Kuala Berang
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia5pts
2Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo3
3Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo2
4Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1

Intermediate Sprint 3: Bukit Payong
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia5pts
2Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo3
3Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
4Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team1

KOM Cat 4: Sungai Tong
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo4pts
2Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia2
3Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong - China1

KOM Cat 4: Kg.Teris
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo4pts
2Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia2
3Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong - China1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tinkoff-Saxo7:37:03
2MTN - Qhubeka
3Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
4Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
5Malaysia
6Terengganu Cycling Team
7Orica Greenedge
8UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
9Team Katusha
10Synergy Baku Cycling Project
11Team Europcar
12CCN Cycling Team
13Astana Pro Team
14Colombia
15Yellow Fluo
16Indonesia
17Giant-Champion System Pro
18Tabriz Petrochemical Team
19Hong Kong - China
20Aisan Racing Team
21OCBC Singapore

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1M Pourseyedigolakhour (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team32:51:21
2Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:08
3Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:11
4Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica Greenedge0:00:20
5Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:36
6Jacques J.V. Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:40
7Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:52
8Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:01:09
9Ghaffari Vahid (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:01:27
10Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia0:01:37
11Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:41
12Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo0:02:08
13John Ebsen (Den) CCN Cycling Team0:02:33
14Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:03:03
15Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:09
16Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) CCN Cycling Team0:03:39
17Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:47
18Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:52
19Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge0:04:11
20Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar0:04:38
21Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia0:04:47
22Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:04:57
23Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:05:33
24Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore0:05:59
25Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia0:06:04
26Hari Fitrianto (Ina) CCN Cycling Team0:09:26
27Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:09:42
28Alexsandr Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha0:10:22
29Mohd Adiq Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:10:35
30Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:10:42
31Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia0:11:06
32Jeffry Romero (Col) Colombia0:11:44
33Jason Christie (NZl) CCN Cycling Team0:11:50
34Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:12:03
35Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:12:08
36Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia0:12:34
37King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong - China0:12:39
38Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong - China0:12:49
39Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
40Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore0:12:58
41Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia0:13:48
42Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro0:14:03
43Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
44Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:15:00
45Mohd Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:15:02
46Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia0:15:40
47Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:16:15
48Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka0:16:50
49Luigi Miletta (Ita) Yellow Fluo0:17:02
50Agung Ali Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia0:17:27
51Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:17:40
52Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN Cycling Team0:18:08
53Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:19:06
54Chao Hua Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro0:19:19
55Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar0:19:39
56Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:19:54
57Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka0:20:07
58Jing Yang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro0:20:38
59Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:20:48
60Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:20:50
61Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:21:05
62Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:21:12
63Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
64Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:21:19
65Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:21:20
66Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge0:21:23
67Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:21:42
68Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:21:53
69Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia0:21:54
70Dene Thomas Rogers (NZl) OCBC Singapore0:22:01
71Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo0:22:04
72Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro0:22:15
73Roberto De Patre (Ita) Yellow Fluo0:22:33
74Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong - China0:22:53
75Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:23:07
76Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:23:21
77Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:23:22
78Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:23:52
79Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:24:10
80Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:24:37
81Alexsandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
82Mohd Nur Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia0:24:38
83Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:25:10
84Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:25:43
85Danill Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:26:17
86Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia0:26:27
87Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:26:44
88Alexsandar Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:26:58
89Robin Manulang (Ina) Indonesia0:27:36
90Heksa Priya Prasetya (Ina) Indonesia0:27:58
91Cameron Bayly (Aus) OCBC Singapore0:28:11
92Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:28:26
93Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:28:57
94Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:29:53
95Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:30:23
96Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:30:28
97Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:30:37
98Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:30:42
99Ching Yin Mow (HKg) Hong Kong - China0:30:43
100Lok Chun Wu (HKg) Hong Kong - China0:30:57
101Michael Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:31:58
102Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:32:11
103Aldi Afriani (Ina) Indonesia0:32:17
104Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:34:59
105Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar0:35:09
106Abdul Rashid Ibrahim (Mas) Malaysia0:36:10
107Kwong Lau (HKg) Hong Kong - China0:36:18
108Yihui NI (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro0:40:27
109Samuel Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge0:40:56
110Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:43:13
111Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:43:55
112Gianni Bellini (Ita) Yellow Fluo0:47:47

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge84pts
2Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo81
3Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team77
4Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team70
5Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela57
6Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo51
7Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling45
8Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project43
9Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka41
10Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project40
11Dene Thomas Rogers (NZl) OCBC Singapore37
12Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia34
13Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project30
14Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar29
15Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela26
16Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling25
17Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team25
18Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling23
19Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team22
20Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia22
21Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore22
22Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka20
23Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling20
24Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo19
25Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team19
26Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha18
27Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge16
28Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia15
29Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team15
30Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore14
31Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling14
32Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team13
33Alexsandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha13
34Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar13
35Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team8
36Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team8
37Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro8
38Jacques J.V. Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka7
39Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team7
40Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team7
41Michael Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project7
42Yihui NI (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro5
43Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka4
44Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica Greenedge4
45Chao Hua Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro4
46Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team4
47Mohd Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team3
48Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo3
49Jeffry Romero (Col) Colombia2
50Jason Christie (NZl) CCN Cycling Team2
51Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project2
52Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia2
53Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team2
54Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
55Gianni Bellini (Ita) Yellow Fluo2
56M Pourseyedigolakhour (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team1
57Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1
58Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team1
59Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia1
60Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong - China1
61Mohd Nur Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia1
62Alexsandar Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
63Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project34pts
2Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling31
3M Pourseyedigolakhour (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team25
4Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka20
5Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo17
6Ghaffari Vahid (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team16
7Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project14
8Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica Greenedge12
9Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team12
10Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) CCN Cycling Team12
11Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha11
12Jacques J.V. Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka9
13Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia9
14Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia8
15Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling8
16Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team8
17Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela7
18Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka6
19Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team5
20Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
21Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project4
22Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore4
23Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro3
24Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia2
25Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong - China2
26Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project2
27Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge1
28Mohd Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team1
29Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha1
30Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team1
31Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1MTN - Qhubeka98:36:50
2Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:01:38
3Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:08:52
4Colombia0:09:59
5Team Katusha0:11:05
6CCN Cycling Team0:11:14
7Orica Greenedge0:11:52
8UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:14:33
9Giant-Champion System Pro0:26:34
10Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:26:49
11Tinkoff-Saxo0:32:23
12Indonesia0:34:12
13Yellow Fluo0:34:25
14OCBC Singapore0:34:49
15Malaysia0:35:25
16Team Europcar0:35:55
17Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:44:20
18Terengganu Cycling Team0:44:54
19Hong Kong - China0:45:34
20Astana Pro Team1:03:57
21Aisan Racing Team1:13:25

 

Latest on Cyclingnews