Belkin put on another sprinting master class to set Theo Bos up for his fourth sprint victory at the Tour de Langkawi, ahead of Andrea Guardini (Astana) and Aidis Kruopis (Orica-GreenEdge).

Bos was behind as the peloton hit the final bend before the finish line, but used speed reminiscent of his track days to overhaul the gap. Guardini came a close second with Kruopis, who launched his sprint first, having to settle for third.

“It was ok and we came early in the front, I said, ‘Yeah I want to be early there.’ Maybe a few guys passed me, I saw Kruopis, he had a good moment but luckily I could follow him and directly pass him,” Bos said after crossing the line. “I saw Guardini in my wheel and the sprint was hard and I thought he was going to pass me. He came really close, but luckily it was enough. I’m really happy. Super, super happy”

This is Bos’ third consecutive victory, after missing out on a couple of occasions earlier in the race. It looks like the Belkin team have found their stride in Malaysia. Bos’ lead-out man Graeme Brown believes that the Dutch team have almost nailed their sprint.

“The team did an awesome job again. Theo obviously the fastest, but as a team we’re riding not perfect but pretty close,” Brown told Cyclingnews. “Hats off to Rick [Flens] and Jack [Bobridge] who have been closing all the breaks down and for taking me inside the last kilometre and Steven [Kruijsiwjk], he’s riding GC here but he’s still pulling full on the front.”

In the points competition, Kruopis went into the final sprint equal on points with Michal Kolar (Tinkoff-Saxo) who took two points in the intermediate sprint. However, his third place was enough to give himself a three-point buffer over the Slovakian. Race leader Misamad Pourseyedi Golakhour finished safely within the bunch to keep his yellow jersey and move another day closer to the overall victory.

After two very long days in the saddle that both breached the 200km mark, the peloton were greeted with a much shorter 111.1km. Looking to move himself up in the general classification, Carlos Quintero (Colombia) went up the road, taking Yonathan Monsalve (Neri Sottoli-YellowFluo) with him. With Quintaro a threat to many in the GC and the memories of stage 1’s escape still fresh in the mind, the peloton only allowed them to build a lead of 2:15.

Quintero and Monsalve were allowed to dangle out front and hover up the majority of the king of the mountains and sprint points. There were a number of attacks from behind, including a concerted effort from mountains jersey holder Matt Brammeier (Synergy Baku). The Irish champion was unable to bridge the gap but protected his small three-point lead. Provided he remains on his bike, he will take the jersey home with him tomorrow.

The peloton finally caught up with the two escapees within the final 10km of racing, before the sprinters’ teams took over. It was a fast and furious finish with a couple of wide sweeping bends to challenge the riders.



Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 2:32:21 2 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge 4 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo 5 Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6 Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 8 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 9 Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 10 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 11 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 12 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 13 Mohd Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 14 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 15 M Pourseyedigolakhour (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 16 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 17 Mohd Nur Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia 18 Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN Cycling Team 19 Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia 20 Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 21 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 22 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 23 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 24 Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia 25 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 26 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 27 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 28 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 29 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 30 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 31 Alexsandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 32 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge 33 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge 34 Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 35 Jeffry Romero (Col) Colombia 36 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 37 Jacques J.V. Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 38 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha 39 Jason Christie (NZl) CCN Cycling Team 40 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 41 Chao Hua Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 42 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 43 Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 44 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 45 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 46 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 47 Lok Chun Wu (HKg) Hong Kong - China 48 Heksa Priya Prasetya (Ina) Indonesia 49 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 50 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 51 Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 52 Aldi Afriani (Ina) Indonesia 53 Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 54 Alexsandr Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha 55 Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia 56 Agung Ali Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia 57 Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) CCN Cycling Team 58 Abdul Rashid Ibrahim (Mas) Malaysia 59 Gianni Bellini (Ita) Yellow Fluo 60 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 61 Mohd Adiq Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 62 Kwong Lau (HKg) Hong Kong - China 63 Ching Yin Mow (HKg) Hong Kong - China 64 Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 65 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 66 Yihui NI (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 67 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka 68 Hari Fitrianto (Ina) CCN Cycling Team 69 King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong - China 70 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 71 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 72 Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 73 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 74 Robin Manulang (Ina) Indonesia 75 Samuel Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge 76 Jing Yang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 77 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 78 Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo 79 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Yellow Fluo 80 Luigi Miletta (Ita) Yellow Fluo 81 Danill Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 82 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 83 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 84 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 85 Alexsandar Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 86 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 87 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 88 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica Greenedge 89 Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia 90 Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 91 John Ebsen (Den) CCN Cycling Team 92 Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 93 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 94 Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:02:02 95 Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 96 Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia 97 Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 98 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 99 Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 100 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 101 Ghaffari Vahid (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 102 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 103 Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia 104 Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 105 Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore 106 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore 107 Dene Thomas Rogers (NZl) OCBC Singapore 108 Michael Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:04:01 109 Cameron Bayly (Aus) OCBC Singapore 110 Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 0:04:35 111 Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong - China 112 Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong - China

Intermediate Sprint 1: Sungai Tong # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 5 pts 2 Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo 3 3 Jason Christie (NZl) CCN Cycling Team 2 4 Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1

Intermediate Sprint 2: Kuala Berang # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 5 pts 2 Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo 3 3 Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 4 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1

Intermediate Sprint 3: Bukit Payong # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 5 pts 2 Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo 3 3 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 4 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 1

KOM Cat 4: Sungai Tong # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo 4 pts 2 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 2 3 Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong - China 1

KOM Cat 4: Kg.Teris # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo 4 pts 2 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 2 3 Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong - China 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tinkoff-Saxo 7:37:03 2 MTN - Qhubeka 3 Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 4 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 5 Malaysia 6 Terengganu Cycling Team 7 Orica Greenedge 8 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 9 Team Katusha 10 Synergy Baku Cycling Project 11 Team Europcar 12 CCN Cycling Team 13 Astana Pro Team 14 Colombia 15 Yellow Fluo 16 Indonesia 17 Giant-Champion System Pro 18 Tabriz Petrochemical Team 19 Hong Kong - China 20 Aisan Racing Team 21 OCBC Singapore

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 M Pourseyedigolakhour (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 32:51:21 2 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:08 3 Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:11 4 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica Greenedge 0:00:20 5 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:36 6 Jacques J.V. Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:40 7 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:52 8 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:01:09 9 Ghaffari Vahid (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:01:27 10 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:01:37 11 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:41 12 Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo 0:02:08 13 John Ebsen (Den) CCN Cycling Team 0:02:33 14 Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:03:03 15 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:09 16 Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) CCN Cycling Team 0:03:39 17 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:47 18 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:52 19 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 0:04:11 20 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 0:04:38 21 Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:04:47 22 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:04:57 23 Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:05:33 24 Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore 0:05:59 25 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 0:06:04 26 Hari Fitrianto (Ina) CCN Cycling Team 0:09:26 27 Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:09:42 28 Alexsandr Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:10:22 29 Mohd Adiq Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:10:35 30 Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:10:42 31 Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia 0:11:06 32 Jeffry Romero (Col) Colombia 0:11:44 33 Jason Christie (NZl) CCN Cycling Team 0:11:50 34 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:12:03 35 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:12:08 36 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 0:12:34 37 King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong - China 0:12:39 38 Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong - China 0:12:49 39 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 40 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore 0:12:58 41 Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia 0:13:48 42 Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 0:14:03 43 Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 44 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:15:00 45 Mohd Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:15:02 46 Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia 0:15:40 47 Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:16:15 48 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka 0:16:50 49 Luigi Miletta (Ita) Yellow Fluo 0:17:02 50 Agung Ali Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia 0:17:27 51 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:17:40 52 Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN Cycling Team 0:18:08 53 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:19:06 54 Chao Hua Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 0:19:19 55 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 0:19:39 56 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:19:54 57 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 0:20:07 58 Jing Yang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 0:20:38 59 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:20:48 60 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:20:50 61 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:21:05 62 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:21:12 63 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 64 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:21:19 65 Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:21:20 66 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge 0:21:23 67 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:21:42 68 Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:21:53 69 Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia 0:21:54 70 Dene Thomas Rogers (NZl) OCBC Singapore 0:22:01 71 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo 0:22:04 72 Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 0:22:15 73 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Yellow Fluo 0:22:33 74 Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong - China 0:22:53 75 Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:23:07 76 Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:23:21 77 Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:23:22 78 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:23:52 79 Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:24:10 80 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:24:37 81 Alexsandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 82 Mohd Nur Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia 0:24:38 83 Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:25:10 84 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:25:43 85 Danill Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:26:17 86 Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia 0:26:27 87 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:26:44 88 Alexsandar Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:26:58 89 Robin Manulang (Ina) Indonesia 0:27:36 90 Heksa Priya Prasetya (Ina) Indonesia 0:27:58 91 Cameron Bayly (Aus) OCBC Singapore 0:28:11 92 Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:28:26 93 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:28:57 94 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:29:53 95 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:30:23 96 Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:30:28 97 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:30:37 98 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:30:42 99 Ching Yin Mow (HKg) Hong Kong - China 0:30:43 100 Lok Chun Wu (HKg) Hong Kong - China 0:30:57 101 Michael Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:31:58 102 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:32:11 103 Aldi Afriani (Ina) Indonesia 0:32:17 104 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:34:59 105 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 0:35:09 106 Abdul Rashid Ibrahim (Mas) Malaysia 0:36:10 107 Kwong Lau (HKg) Hong Kong - China 0:36:18 108 Yihui NI (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 0:40:27 109 Samuel Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge 0:40:56 110 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:43:13 111 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:43:55 112 Gianni Bellini (Ita) Yellow Fluo 0:47:47

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge 84 pts 2 Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 81 3 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 77 4 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 70 5 Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 57 6 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo 51 7 Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 45 8 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 43 9 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 41 10 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 40 11 Dene Thomas Rogers (NZl) OCBC Singapore 37 12 Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia 34 13 Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 30 14 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 29 15 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 26 16 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 25 17 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 25 18 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 23 19 Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 22 20 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 22 21 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore 22 22 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 20 23 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 20 24 Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo 19 25 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 19 26 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 18 27 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge 16 28 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 15 29 Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 15 30 Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore 14 31 Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 14 32 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 13 33 Alexsandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 13 34 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 13 35 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 8 36 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 8 37 Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 8 38 Jacques J.V. Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 7 39 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 7 40 Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 7 41 Michael Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 7 42 Yihui NI (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 5 43 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 4 44 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica Greenedge 4 45 Chao Hua Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 4 46 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 4 47 Mohd Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 3 48 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 49 Jeffry Romero (Col) Colombia 2 50 Jason Christie (NZl) CCN Cycling Team 2 51 Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 2 52 Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia 2 53 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 2 54 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 55 Gianni Bellini (Ita) Yellow Fluo 2 56 M Pourseyedigolakhour (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 1 57 Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1 58 Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 1 59 Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia 1 60 Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong - China 1 61 Mohd Nur Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia 1 62 Alexsandar Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1 63 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 34 pts 2 Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 31 3 M Pourseyedigolakhour (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 25 4 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 20 5 Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo 17 6 Ghaffari Vahid (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 16 7 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 14 8 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica Greenedge 12 9 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 12 10 Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) CCN Cycling Team 12 11 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha 11 12 Jacques J.V. Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 9 13 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 9 14 Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia 8 15 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 16 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 8 17 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 7 18 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 6 19 Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 5 20 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 21 Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 4 22 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore 4 23 Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 3 24 Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia 2 25 Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong - China 2 26 Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 2 27 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 1 28 Mohd Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 1 29 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 1 30 Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 1 31 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 1