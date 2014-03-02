Trending

Pourseyedi Golakhour wins queen stage of Tour de Langkawi

Iranian takes race lead ahead of Kudis and Bolivar

Image 1 of 28

The Stage 4 jersey holders

The Stage 4 jersey holders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 28

Pourseyedigolakhour Mirsamad (Tabriz Petrochemical)

Pourseyedigolakhour Mirsamad (Tabriz Petrochemical)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 28

Pourseyedigolakhour Mirsamad (Tabriz Petrochemical) on the podium after his stage win

Pourseyedigolakhour Mirsamad (Tabriz Petrochemical) on the podium after his stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 28

Alexandr Dyachenko (Katusha) crosses the line

Alexandr Dyachenko (Katusha) crosses the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 28

Mirsamad Pourseyedigolakhour, Merhawi Kudus, Isaac Bolivar and Alexsandr Dyachenko

Mirsamad Pourseyedigolakhour, Merhawi Kudus, Isaac Bolivar and Alexsandr Dyachenko
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 28

Steven Kruijswijk and Jacques Janse van Rensburg

Steven Kruijswijk and Jacques Janse van Rensburg
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 28

Jacques Janse van Rensburg leads the tete de la course up Genting Highlands

Jacques Janse van Rensburg leads the tete de la course up Genting Highlands
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 28

Jack Bobridge (Belkin)

Jack Bobridge (Belkin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 28

Pavel Brutt (Katusha)

Pavel Brutt (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 28

Jay McCarthy (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the front of the bunch

Jay McCarthy (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the front of the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 28

A bandaged Alexander Porsev (Katusha)

A bandaged Alexander Porsev (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 28

The peloton makes it way to Genting Highlands on Stage 4

The peloton makes it way to Genting Highlands on Stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 28

The peloton spread across the road

The peloton spread across the road
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 28

Pavel Brutt (Kausha) before the start of Stage 4

Pavel Brutt (Kausha) before the start of Stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 28

New race leader Pourseyedigolakhour Mirsamad (Tabriz Petrochemical)

New race leader Pourseyedigolakhour Mirsamad (Tabriz Petrochemical)
(Image credit: Mokhriz Aziz/Cycling Asia)
Image 16 of 28

Pourseyedigolakhour Mirsamad (Tabriz Petrochemical) answers the press after the race

Pourseyedigolakhour Mirsamad (Tabriz Petrochemical) answers the press after the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 28

Mirsamad Pourseyedigolakhour (Tabriz Petrolchemical)

Mirsamad Pourseyedigolakhour (Tabriz Petrolchemical)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 28

Mirsamad Pourseyedigolakhour (Tabriz Petrolchemical)

Mirsamad Pourseyedigolakhour (Tabriz Petrolchemical)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 28

The riders head to the top of Genting Highlands

The riders head to the top of Genting Highlands
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 28

The Tour de Langkawi peloton on stage 4

The Tour de Langkawi peloton on stage 4
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 28

The Tour de Langkawi peloton on stage 4

The Tour de Langkawi peloton on stage 4
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 28

Mirsamad Pourseyedigolakhour (Tabriz Petrolchemical)

Mirsamad Pourseyedigolakhour (Tabriz Petrolchemical)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 28

Mirsamad Pourseyedigolakhour (Tabriz Petrolchemical) moves into the race lead

Mirsamad Pourseyedigolakhour (Tabriz Petrolchemical) moves into the race lead
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 28

Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (MTN - Qhubeka)

Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (MTN - Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 28

Esteban Chaves (Orica - GreenEDGE)

Esteban Chaves (Orica - GreenEDGE)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 28

Mirsamad Pourseyedigolakhour (Tabriz Petrolchemical)

Mirsamad Pourseyedigolakhour (Tabriz Petrolchemical)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 28

Esteban Chaves (Orica - GreenEDGE)

Esteban Chaves (Orica - GreenEDGE)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 28

Gianfranco Zilioli (Androni Giocattoli)

Gianfranco Zilioli (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Mirsamad Pourseyedi Golakhour (Tabriz Petrochemical) timed his attack to perfection to beat Merhawi Kudus (MTN-Qhubeka) and Isaac Bolivar (UnitedHealthcare) to win the queen stage of the Tour de Langkawi and all but secure the overall race victory.

The delighted Iranian could hardly speak after his efforts on the climb, distancing Kudus by four seconds on the steep finish. Inevitably, there will be questions about his performance, though, as he returned to racing last summer after a two-year ban for EPO. Since his comeback. he has also won the Tour of Qinghai Lake.

Pourseyedi Golakhour sat in the wheel of Bolivar and Kudus, who both made several attacks on the final climb that reduced the bunch to a mere 12 riders only coming out for his final push to the line. When Pourseyedigolakhour went, his rivals didn’t have the legs to keep up. “At 10km to go we hit a flat bit and I asked him to go past and he said no. Then I was behind him in the last 200 metres, but I couldn’t pass him,” said Kudus at the finish.

Kudus sits only eight seconds behind Pourseyedi Golakhour in the general classification and with bonus seconds available in the sprints there is still a chance for the Eritrean to overhaul the gap. While Kudus isn’t disregarding the possibility, he says it will be difficult. “First I will discuss it with my team and we will see how they feel. I think it might be over though, because there are no more climbs. I haven’t made any plans, we will see.”

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEDGE) took a hugely impressive fourth place, in his first race since a serious injury last February.

Stage 4 was the only opportunity for the climbers to test their legs against their rivals, with the summit finish at Genting Highlands. The final ascent consisted of two climbs and a small descent allowing for a little respite. The killer, though, was the final 500 metres where the road kicked up to a leg sapping gradient.

The day began with a large break of 31 riders, as the peloton split into two. With only two teams missing from the break, the peloton were more than happy to let them go. Point’s and mountain’s classification leader Matt Brammeier (Synergy Baku) got away with a number of riders from the Belkin team, Theo Bos, Jack Bobridge and Steven Kruijswijk.

“The group split and we had Stevie (Kruijswijk) and he was our main rider for today. It worked well and then we just rode tempo through the valley to keep the other group away,” Bobridge explained to Cyclingnews at the finish. “It split naturally. It happens sometimes, everybody is nervous of the stage and a big group went away. We were lucky that we were there.”

As the race neared the bottom of the final climb riders were gradually dispatched out the back of the bunch. On his way, Brammeier secured several more points in the mountains competition, he also holds onto the lead in the point’s competition. The remaining group made it to the foot of the final climb with a little over a minute’s advantage over the peloton.

Race leader Duber Quintero missed out on the split and finished six minutes down on the race leader and was forced to hand over his yellow jersey.

Tomorrow should be a chance for the sprinters once again, although the two third category climbs in the last 20 kilometres could change things.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mirsamad Pourseyedigolakhour (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team2:54:44
2Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:04
3Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:05
4Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:00:10
5Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:26
6Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:34
7Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:46
8Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:59
9Ghaffari Vahid (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:01:17
10Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia0:01:36
11Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) CCN Cycling Team0:01:52
12Yonattah Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo0:02:10
13John Ebsen (Den) CCN Cycling Team0:02:23
14Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:02:38
15Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:02:50
16Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
17Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:59
18Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:42
19Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar0:04:28
20Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:04:32
21Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:04:47
22Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:04:52
23Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:05:23
24Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team0:05:42
25Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia0:05:58
26Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia0:06:00
27Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:06:56
28John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:07:55
29Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling0:08:34
30Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling0:09:10
31Hari Fitrianto (Ina) CCN Cycling Team0:09:16
32Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:09:28
33Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team0:09:51
34Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha0:09:57
35Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:10:22
36Robin Manulang (Ina) Indonesia
37Mohd Adiq Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:10:25
38Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:10:32
39Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia0:10:56
40King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong - China0:11:07
41Jing Yang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
42Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia0:11:34
43Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
44Jason Christie (NZl) CCN Cycling Team0:11:41
45Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia0:11:48
46Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:11:53
47Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia0:12:01
48Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:12:03
49Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:12:24
50Luigi Miletta (Ita) Yellow Fluo
51Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
52Agung Ali Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia0:12:29
53Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong - China0:12:39
54Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia0:12:43
55Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling0:13:53
56Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:14:15
57Mohd Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:14:52
58Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka0:15:06
59Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:16:05
60Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia0:16:15
61Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar0:16:52
62Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
63Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:17:30
64Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN Cycling Team0:17:58
65Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:18:19
66Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong - China0:18:55
67Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge0:19:01
68Chao Hua Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling0:19:09
69Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:19:12
70Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
71Cameron Bayly (Aus) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team0:19:31
72Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka0:19:57
73Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:20:55
74Mohd Nur Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia
75Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:21:02
76Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
77Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
78Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
79Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
80Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
81Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
82Michael Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:21:07
83Yihui Ni (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling0:21:08
84Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:21:10
85Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
86Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:21:13
87Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:21:17
88Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:21:19
89Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:21:32
90Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:21:38
91Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:21:43
92Dene Thomas Rogers (NZl) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team0:21:51
93Roberto De Patre (Ita) Yellow Fluo0:21:54
94Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
95Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
96Lok Chun Wu (HKg) Hong Kong - China0:22:05
97Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:22:30
98Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:22:57
99Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:23:09
100Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team0:23:20
101Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli0:23:25
102Ching Yin Mow (HKg) Hong Kong - China
103Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:23:48
104Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:23:51
105Abdul Rashid Ibrahim (Mas) Malaysia0:24:22
106Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:24:27
107Dennis van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:24:46
108Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:24:57
109Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:25:01
110Kwong Lau (HKg) Hong Kong - China0:25:14
111Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:25:28
112Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar0:25:30
113Heksa Priya Prasetya (Ina) Indonesia0:25:39
114Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:25:41
115Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:25:50
116Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
117Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:25:52
118Aldi Afriani (Ina) Indonesia0:26:38
119Gianni Bellini (Ita) Yellow Fluo0:29:01
120Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:31:01

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project5pts
2Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team3
3Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha2
4Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team5pts
2Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project3
3Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team2
4Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project5pts
2Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team3
3Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team2
4Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project4pts
2Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team2
3Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team15pts
2Ghaffari Vahid (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team12
3Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) CCN Cycling Team10
4Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team8
5Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team6
6Yonattah Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo4
7Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
8Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mirsamad Pourseyedigolakhour (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team25pts
2Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka20
3Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team16
4Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge12
5Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha10
6Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka8
7Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team6
8Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli5
9Ghaffari Vahid (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team4
10Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia3
11Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) CCN Cycling Team2
12Yonattah Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo1

Asian rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mirsamad Pourseyedigolakhour (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team2:54:44

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1MTN - Qhubeka8:47:40
2Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:00:27
3Androni Giocatolli - Venezuela0:07:41
4Orica Greenedge0:09:54
5Team Katusha
6CCN Cycling Team0:10:03
7Colombia0:10:06
8UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:15:44
9Giant-Champion System Pro0:25:23
10Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:25:24
11Tinkoff-Saxo0:30:57
12Indonesia0:31:24
13OCBC Singapore0:31:36
14Malaysia0:31:59
15Yellow Fluo0:33:00
16Team Europcar0:34:44
17Hong Kong - China0:39:13
18Terengganu Cycling Team0:43:43
19Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:44:16
20Aisan Racing Team0:52:54
21Astana Pro Team0:55:51

Asian teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tabriz Petrochemical Team8:48:07
2Giant-Champion System Pro0:24:56
3Indonesia0:30:57
4Malaysia0:31:32
5Hong Kong - China0:38:46
6Terengganu Cycling Team0:43:16
7Aisan Racing Team0:52:27
8Astana Pro Team0:55:24

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mirsamad Pourseyedigolakhour (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team12:09:21
2Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:08
3Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:11
4Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:00:20
5Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:36
6Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:40
7Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:52
8Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:09
9Ghaffari Vahid (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:01:27
10Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia0:01:46
11Yonattah Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo0:02:20
12John Ebsen (Den) CCN Cycling Team0:02:33
13Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:02:48
14Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:03:00
15Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
16Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:09
17Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) CCN Cycling Team0:03:24
18Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:47
19Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:52
20Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia0:04:33
21Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar0:04:38
22Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:04:42
23Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:04:57
24Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:05:33
25Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team0:05:52
26Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia0:06:08
27John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:08:05
28Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team0:08:57
29Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling0:09:18
30Hari Fitrianto (Ina) CCN Cycling Team0:09:26
31Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha0:10:07
32Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:10:32
33Mohd Adiq Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:10:35
34Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:10:42
35Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling0:10:53
36Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia0:11:06
37Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia0:11:44
38Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
39Jason Christie (NZl) CCN Cycling Team0:11:51
40Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:11:54
41Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:12:02
42Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:12:08
43Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:12:34
44Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
45Luigi Miletta (Ita) Yellow Fluo
46King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong - China0:12:39
47Jing Yang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
48Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong - China0:12:49
49Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia0:13:33
50Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling0:14:03
51Agung Ali Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia0:14:12
52Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:14:42
53Mohd Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:15:02
54Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia0:15:08
55Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka0:15:16
56Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:15:21
57Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:16:15
58Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia0:16:25
59Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar0:16:58
60Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:17:02
61Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:17:40
62Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN Cycling Team0:18:08
63Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:18:29
64Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge0:19:11
65Chao Hua Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling0:19:19
66Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:19:22
67Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
68Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka0:20:07
69Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong - China0:20:27
70Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:21:02
71Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:21:04
72Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
73Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:21:05
74Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:21:12
75Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
76Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
77Michael Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:21:17
78Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:21:20
79Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
80Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:21:23
81Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:21:27
82Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:21:48
83Cameron Bayly (Aus) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team0:21:50
84Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:21:53
85Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:21:59
86Dene Thomas Rogers (NZl) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team0:22:01
87Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo0:22:04
88Roberto De Patre (Ita) Yellow Fluo
89Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:23:07
90Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:23:19
91Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:23:22
92Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team0:23:29
93Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:23:31
94Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli0:23:35
95Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:23:58
96Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:24:01
97Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia0:24:19
98Mohd Nur Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia0:24:22
99Abdul Rashid Ibrahim (Mas) Malaysia0:24:32
100Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:24:37
101Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
102Ching Yin Mow (HKg) Hong Kong - China0:24:57
103Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:25:01
104Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:25:11
105Lok Chun Wu (HKg) Hong Kong - China0:25:38
106Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar0:25:40
107Heksa Priya Prasetya (Ina) Indonesia0:25:49
108Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:25:51
109Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:26:30
110Robin Manulang (Ina) Indonesia0:27:36
111Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge0:27:53
112Kwong Lau (HKg) Hong Kong - China0:28:26
113Dennis van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:29:45
114Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:30:05
115Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:30:06
116Aldi Afriani (Ina) Indonesia0:30:16
117Yihui Ni (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling0:30:17
118Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:31:04
119Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:31:11
120Gianni Bellini (Ita) Yellow Fluo0:46:54

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project40pts
2Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia30
3Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge30
4Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team29
5Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team26
6Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo23
7Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team22
8Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team20
9Dene Thomas Rogers (NZl) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team20
10Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli20
11Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar16
12Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project15
13Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team15
14Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka15
15Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team14
16Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team14
17Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team13
18Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team13
19Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha13
20Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo9
21Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha8
22Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project8
23Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka7
24Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team7
25Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team7
26Michael Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project7
27Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team7
28Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge5
29Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5
30Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha5
31Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling4
32Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team4
33Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team4
34Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team4
35Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team3
36Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project2
37Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team2
38Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team2
39Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia1
40Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong - China1
41Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
42Gianni Bellini (Ita) Yellow Fluo1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project32pts
2Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team31
3Mirsamad Pourseyedigolakhour (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team25
4Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka20
5Ghaffari Vahid (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team16
6Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge12
7Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team12
8Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) CCN Cycling Team12
9Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha11
10Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka9
11Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia8
12Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team8
13Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli7
14Yonattah Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo5
15Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team5
16Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team5
17Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project4
18Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia3
19Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team2
20Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project2
21Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team1
22Mohd Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team1
23Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team1
24Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team1

Asian rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mirsamad Pourseyedigolakhour (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team12:09:21
2Ghaffari Vahid (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:01:27
3Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:02:48
4Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) CCN Cycling Team0:03:24
5Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:04:42
6Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team0:08:57
7Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling0:09:18
8Hari Fitrianto (Ina) CCN Cycling Team0:09:26
9Mohd Adiq Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:10:35
10Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling0:10:53

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1MTN - Qhubeka36:32:01
2Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:00:27
3Androni Giocatolli - Venezuela0:07:41
4Colombia0:08:48
5Orica Greenedge0:09:54
6Team Katusha
7CCN Cycling Team0:10:03
8UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:14:37
9Giant-Champion System Pro0:25:23
10Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:25:24
11OCBC Singapore0:30:33
12Tinkoff-Saxo0:30:57
13Indonesia0:32:46
14Yellow Fluo0:33:00
15Malaysia0:34:14
16Team Europcar0:34:44
17Hong Kong - China0:41:57
18Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:43:09
19Terengganu Cycling Team0:43:43
20Astana Pro Team0:55:51
21Aisan Racing Team0:57:56

Asian teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tabriz Petrochemical Team36:32:28
2Giant-Champion System Pro0:24:56
3Indonesia0:32:19
4Malaysia0:33:47
5Hong Kong - China0:41:30
6Terengganu Cycling Team0:43:16
7Astana Pro Team0:55:24
8Aisan Racing Team0:57:29

