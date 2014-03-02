Image 1 of 28 The Stage 4 jersey holders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 28 Pourseyedigolakhour Mirsamad (Tabriz Petrochemical) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 28 Pourseyedigolakhour Mirsamad (Tabriz Petrochemical) on the podium after his stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 28 Alexandr Dyachenko (Katusha) crosses the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 28 Mirsamad Pourseyedigolakhour, Merhawi Kudus, Isaac Bolivar and Alexsandr Dyachenko (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 28 Steven Kruijswijk and Jacques Janse van Rensburg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 28 Jacques Janse van Rensburg leads the tete de la course up Genting Highlands (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 28 Jack Bobridge (Belkin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 28 Pavel Brutt (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 28 Jay McCarthy (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the front of the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 28 A bandaged Alexander Porsev (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 28 The peloton makes it way to Genting Highlands on Stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 28 The peloton spread across the road (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 28 Pavel Brutt (Kausha) before the start of Stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 28 New race leader Pourseyedigolakhour Mirsamad (Tabriz Petrochemical) (Image credit: Mokhriz Aziz/Cycling Asia) Image 16 of 28 Pourseyedigolakhour Mirsamad (Tabriz Petrochemical) answers the press after the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 28 Mirsamad Pourseyedigolakhour (Tabriz Petrolchemical) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 28 Mirsamad Pourseyedigolakhour (Tabriz Petrolchemical) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 28 The riders head to the top of Genting Highlands (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 28 The Tour de Langkawi peloton on stage 4 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 28 The Tour de Langkawi peloton on stage 4 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 28 Mirsamad Pourseyedigolakhour (Tabriz Petrolchemical) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 28 Mirsamad Pourseyedigolakhour (Tabriz Petrolchemical) moves into the race lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 28 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (MTN - Qhubeka) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 28 Esteban Chaves (Orica - GreenEDGE) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 28 Mirsamad Pourseyedigolakhour (Tabriz Petrolchemical) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 28 Esteban Chaves (Orica - GreenEDGE) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 28 Gianfranco Zilioli (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Mirsamad Pourseyedi Golakhour (Tabriz Petrochemical) timed his attack to perfection to beat Merhawi Kudus (MTN-Qhubeka) and Isaac Bolivar (UnitedHealthcare) to win the queen stage of the Tour de Langkawi and all but secure the overall race victory.

The delighted Iranian could hardly speak after his efforts on the climb, distancing Kudus by four seconds on the steep finish. Inevitably, there will be questions about his performance, though, as he returned to racing last summer after a two-year ban for EPO. Since his comeback. he has also won the Tour of Qinghai Lake.

Pourseyedi Golakhour sat in the wheel of Bolivar and Kudus, who both made several attacks on the final climb that reduced the bunch to a mere 12 riders only coming out for his final push to the line. When Pourseyedigolakhour went, his rivals didn’t have the legs to keep up. “At 10km to go we hit a flat bit and I asked him to go past and he said no. Then I was behind him in the last 200 metres, but I couldn’t pass him,” said Kudus at the finish.

Kudus sits only eight seconds behind Pourseyedi Golakhour in the general classification and with bonus seconds available in the sprints there is still a chance for the Eritrean to overhaul the gap. While Kudus isn’t disregarding the possibility, he says it will be difficult. “First I will discuss it with my team and we will see how they feel. I think it might be over though, because there are no more climbs. I haven’t made any plans, we will see.”

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEDGE) took a hugely impressive fourth place, in his first race since a serious injury last February.

Stage 4 was the only opportunity for the climbers to test their legs against their rivals, with the summit finish at Genting Highlands. The final ascent consisted of two climbs and a small descent allowing for a little respite. The killer, though, was the final 500 metres where the road kicked up to a leg sapping gradient.

The day began with a large break of 31 riders, as the peloton split into two. With only two teams missing from the break, the peloton were more than happy to let them go. Point’s and mountain’s classification leader Matt Brammeier (Synergy Baku) got away with a number of riders from the Belkin team, Theo Bos, Jack Bobridge and Steven Kruijswijk.

“The group split and we had Stevie (Kruijswijk) and he was our main rider for today. It worked well and then we just rode tempo through the valley to keep the other group away,” Bobridge explained to Cyclingnews at the finish. “It split naturally. It happens sometimes, everybody is nervous of the stage and a big group went away. We were lucky that we were there.”

As the race neared the bottom of the final climb riders were gradually dispatched out the back of the bunch. On his way, Brammeier secured several more points in the mountains competition, he also holds onto the lead in the point’s competition. The remaining group made it to the foot of the final climb with a little over a minute’s advantage over the peloton.

Race leader Duber Quintero missed out on the split and finished six minutes down on the race leader and was forced to hand over his yellow jersey.

Tomorrow should be a chance for the sprinters once again, although the two third category climbs in the last 20 kilometres could change things.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mirsamad Pourseyedigolakhour (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 2:54:44 2 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:04 3 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:05 4 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:10 5 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:26 6 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:34 7 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:46 8 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:59 9 Ghaffari Vahid (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:01:17 10 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:01:36 11 Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) CCN Cycling Team 0:01:52 12 Yonattah Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo 0:02:10 13 John Ebsen (Den) CCN Cycling Team 0:02:23 14 Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:02:38 15 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:50 16 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 17 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:59 18 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:42 19 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 0:04:28 20 Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:04:32 21 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:04:47 22 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:04:52 23 Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:05:23 24 Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team 0:05:42 25 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 0:05:58 26 Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia 0:06:00 27 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:06:56 28 John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:07:55 29 Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 0:08:34 30 Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 0:09:10 31 Hari Fitrianto (Ina) CCN Cycling Team 0:09:16 32 Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:09:28 33 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team 0:09:51 34 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:09:57 35 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:10:22 36 Robin Manulang (Ina) Indonesia 37 Mohd Adiq Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:10:25 38 Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:10:32 39 Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia 0:10:56 40 King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong - China 0:11:07 41 Jing Yang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 42 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 0:11:34 43 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 44 Jason Christie (NZl) CCN Cycling Team 0:11:41 45 Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia 0:11:48 46 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:11:53 47 Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia 0:12:01 48 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:12:03 49 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:12:24 50 Luigi Miletta (Ita) Yellow Fluo 51 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 52 Agung Ali Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia 0:12:29 53 Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong - China 0:12:39 54 Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia 0:12:43 55 Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 0:13:53 56 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:14:15 57 Mohd Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:14:52 58 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka 0:15:06 59 Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:16:05 60 Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia 0:16:15 61 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 0:16:52 62 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 63 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:17:30 64 Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN Cycling Team 0:17:58 65 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:18:19 66 Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong - China 0:18:55 67 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge 0:19:01 68 Chao Hua Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 0:19:09 69 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:19:12 70 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 71 Cameron Bayly (Aus) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team 0:19:31 72 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 0:19:57 73 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:20:55 74 Mohd Nur Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia 75 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:21:02 76 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 77 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 78 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 79 Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team 80 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 81 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 82 Michael Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:21:07 83 Yihui Ni (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 0:21:08 84 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:21:10 85 Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 86 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:21:13 87 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:21:17 88 Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:21:19 89 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:21:32 90 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:21:38 91 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:21:43 92 Dene Thomas Rogers (NZl) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team 0:21:51 93 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Yellow Fluo 0:21:54 94 Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 95 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo 96 Lok Chun Wu (HKg) Hong Kong - China 0:22:05 97 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:22:30 98 Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:22:57 99 Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:23:09 100 Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team 0:23:20 101 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 0:23:25 102 Ching Yin Mow (HKg) Hong Kong - China 103 Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:23:48 104 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:23:51 105 Abdul Rashid Ibrahim (Mas) Malaysia 0:24:22 106 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:24:27 107 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:24:46 108 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:24:57 109 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:25:01 110 Kwong Lau (HKg) Hong Kong - China 0:25:14 111 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:25:28 112 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 0:25:30 113 Heksa Priya Prasetya (Ina) Indonesia 0:25:39 114 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:25:41 115 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:25:50 116 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 117 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:25:52 118 Aldi Afriani (Ina) Indonesia 0:26:38 119 Gianni Bellini (Ita) Yellow Fluo 0:29:01 120 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:31:01

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 5 pts 2 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 4 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 5 pts 2 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 3 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 2 4 Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 5 pts 2 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 3 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 2 4 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 4 pts 2 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 2 3 Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Ghaffari Vahid (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 12 3 Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) CCN Cycling Team 10 4 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 8 5 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 6 6 Yonattah Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo 4 7 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 8 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mirsamad Pourseyedigolakhour (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 25 pts 2 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 20 3 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 16 4 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 12 5 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha 10 6 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 8 7 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 6 8 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 9 Ghaffari Vahid (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 4 10 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 3 11 Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) CCN Cycling Team 2 12 Yonattah Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo 1

Asian rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mirsamad Pourseyedigolakhour (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 2:54:44

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 MTN - Qhubeka 8:47:40 2 Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:00:27 3 Androni Giocatolli - Venezuela 0:07:41 4 Orica Greenedge 0:09:54 5 Team Katusha 6 CCN Cycling Team 0:10:03 7 Colombia 0:10:06 8 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:15:44 9 Giant-Champion System Pro 0:25:23 10 Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:25:24 11 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:30:57 12 Indonesia 0:31:24 13 OCBC Singapore 0:31:36 14 Malaysia 0:31:59 15 Yellow Fluo 0:33:00 16 Team Europcar 0:34:44 17 Hong Kong - China 0:39:13 18 Terengganu Cycling Team 0:43:43 19 Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:44:16 20 Aisan Racing Team 0:52:54 21 Astana Pro Team 0:55:51

Asian teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tabriz Petrochemical Team 8:48:07 2 Giant-Champion System Pro 0:24:56 3 Indonesia 0:30:57 4 Malaysia 0:31:32 5 Hong Kong - China 0:38:46 6 Terengganu Cycling Team 0:43:16 7 Aisan Racing Team 0:52:27 8 Astana Pro Team 0:55:24

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mirsamad Pourseyedigolakhour (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 12:09:21 2 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:08 3 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:11 4 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:20 5 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:36 6 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:40 7 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:52 8 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:09 9 Ghaffari Vahid (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:01:27 10 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:01:46 11 Yonattah Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo 0:02:20 12 John Ebsen (Den) CCN Cycling Team 0:02:33 13 Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:02:48 14 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:03:00 15 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 16 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:09 17 Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) CCN Cycling Team 0:03:24 18 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:03:47 19 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:52 20 Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia 0:04:33 21 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 0:04:38 22 Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:04:42 23 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:04:57 24 Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:05:33 25 Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team 0:05:52 26 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 0:06:08 27 John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:08:05 28 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team 0:08:57 29 Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 0:09:18 30 Hari Fitrianto (Ina) CCN Cycling Team 0:09:26 31 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:10:07 32 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:10:32 33 Mohd Adiq Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:10:35 34 Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:10:42 35 Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 0:10:53 36 Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia 0:11:06 37 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 0:11:44 38 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 39 Jason Christie (NZl) CCN Cycling Team 0:11:51 40 Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:11:54 41 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:12:02 42 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:12:08 43 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:12:34 44 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 45 Luigi Miletta (Ita) Yellow Fluo 46 King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong - China 0:12:39 47 Jing Yang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 48 Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong - China 0:12:49 49 Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia 0:13:33 50 Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 0:14:03 51 Agung Ali Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia 0:14:12 52 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:14:42 53 Mohd Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:15:02 54 Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia 0:15:08 55 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka 0:15:16 56 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:15:21 57 Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:16:15 58 Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia 0:16:25 59 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 0:16:58 60 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:17:02 61 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:17:40 62 Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN Cycling Team 0:18:08 63 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:18:29 64 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge 0:19:11 65 Chao Hua Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 0:19:19 66 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:19:22 67 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 68 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 0:20:07 69 Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong - China 0:20:27 70 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:21:02 71 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:21:04 72 Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team 73 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:21:05 74 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:21:12 75 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 76 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 77 Michael Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:21:17 78 Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:21:20 79 Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 80 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:21:23 81 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:21:27 82 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:21:48 83 Cameron Bayly (Aus) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team 0:21:50 84 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:21:53 85 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:21:59 86 Dene Thomas Rogers (NZl) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team 0:22:01 87 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo 0:22:04 88 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Yellow Fluo 89 Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:23:07 90 Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:23:19 91 Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:23:22 92 Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team 0:23:29 93 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:23:31 94 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 0:23:35 95 Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:23:58 96 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:24:01 97 Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia 0:24:19 98 Mohd Nur Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia 0:24:22 99 Abdul Rashid Ibrahim (Mas) Malaysia 0:24:32 100 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:24:37 101 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 102 Ching Yin Mow (HKg) Hong Kong - China 0:24:57 103 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:25:01 104 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:25:11 105 Lok Chun Wu (HKg) Hong Kong - China 0:25:38 106 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 0:25:40 107 Heksa Priya Prasetya (Ina) Indonesia 0:25:49 108 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:25:51 109 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:26:30 110 Robin Manulang (Ina) Indonesia 0:27:36 111 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 0:27:53 112 Kwong Lau (HKg) Hong Kong - China 0:28:26 113 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:29:45 114 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:30:05 115 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:30:06 116 Aldi Afriani (Ina) Indonesia 0:30:16 117 Yihui Ni (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 0:30:17 118 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:31:04 119 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:31:11 120 Gianni Bellini (Ita) Yellow Fluo 0:46:54

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 40 pts 2 Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia 30 3 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge 30 4 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 29 5 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 26 6 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 23 7 Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 22 8 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 20 9 Dene Thomas Rogers (NZl) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team 20 10 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 20 11 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 16 12 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 15 13 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team 15 14 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 15 15 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 14 16 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 14 17 Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team 13 18 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 13 19 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 13 20 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo 9 21 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 8 22 Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 8 23 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 7 24 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 7 25 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 7 26 Michael Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 7 27 Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 7 28 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 5 29 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 30 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 5 31 Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 4 32 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 4 33 Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team 4 34 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 4 35 Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 3 36 Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 2 37 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 2 38 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 2 39 Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia 1 40 Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong - China 1 41 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 42 Gianni Bellini (Ita) Yellow Fluo 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 32 pts 2 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 31 3 Mirsamad Pourseyedigolakhour (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 25 4 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 20 5 Ghaffari Vahid (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 16 6 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 12 7 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 12 8 Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) CCN Cycling Team 12 9 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha 11 10 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 9 11 Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia 8 12 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 8 13 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 7 14 Yonattah Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo 5 15 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 16 Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team 5 17 Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 4 18 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 3 19 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 2 20 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 2 21 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team 1 22 Mohd Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 1 23 Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 1 24 Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 1

Asian rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mirsamad Pourseyedigolakhour (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 12:09:21 2 Ghaffari Vahid (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:01:27 3 Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:02:48 4 Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) CCN Cycling Team 0:03:24 5 Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:04:42 6 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team 0:08:57 7 Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 0:09:18 8 Hari Fitrianto (Ina) CCN Cycling Team 0:09:26 9 Mohd Adiq Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:10:35 10 Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 0:10:53

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 MTN - Qhubeka 36:32:01 2 Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:00:27 3 Androni Giocatolli - Venezuela 0:07:41 4 Colombia 0:08:48 5 Orica Greenedge 0:09:54 6 Team Katusha 7 CCN Cycling Team 0:10:03 8 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:14:37 9 Giant-Champion System Pro 0:25:23 10 Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:25:24 11 OCBC Singapore 0:30:33 12 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:30:57 13 Indonesia 0:32:46 14 Yellow Fluo 0:33:00 15 Malaysia 0:34:14 16 Team Europcar 0:34:44 17 Hong Kong - China 0:41:57 18 Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:43:09 19 Terengganu Cycling Team 0:43:43 20 Astana Pro Team 0:55:51 21 Aisan Racing Team 0:57:56