Pourseyedi Golakhour wins queen stage of Tour de Langkawi
Iranian takes race lead ahead of Kudis and Bolivar
Stage 4: Subang - Genting Highlands
Mirsamad Pourseyedi Golakhour (Tabriz Petrochemical) timed his attack to perfection to beat Merhawi Kudus (MTN-Qhubeka) and Isaac Bolivar (UnitedHealthcare) to win the queen stage of the Tour de Langkawi and all but secure the overall race victory.
The delighted Iranian could hardly speak after his efforts on the climb, distancing Kudus by four seconds on the steep finish. Inevitably, there will be questions about his performance, though, as he returned to racing last summer after a two-year ban for EPO. Since his comeback. he has also won the Tour of Qinghai Lake.
Pourseyedi Golakhour sat in the wheel of Bolivar and Kudus, who both made several attacks on the final climb that reduced the bunch to a mere 12 riders only coming out for his final push to the line. When Pourseyedigolakhour went, his rivals didn’t have the legs to keep up. “At 10km to go we hit a flat bit and I asked him to go past and he said no. Then I was behind him in the last 200 metres, but I couldn’t pass him,” said Kudus at the finish.
Kudus sits only eight seconds behind Pourseyedi Golakhour in the general classification and with bonus seconds available in the sprints there is still a chance for the Eritrean to overhaul the gap. While Kudus isn’t disregarding the possibility, he says it will be difficult. “First I will discuss it with my team and we will see how they feel. I think it might be over though, because there are no more climbs. I haven’t made any plans, we will see.”
Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEDGE) took a hugely impressive fourth place, in his first race since a serious injury last February.
Stage 4 was the only opportunity for the climbers to test their legs against their rivals, with the summit finish at Genting Highlands. The final ascent consisted of two climbs and a small descent allowing for a little respite. The killer, though, was the final 500 metres where the road kicked up to a leg sapping gradient.
The day began with a large break of 31 riders, as the peloton split into two. With only two teams missing from the break, the peloton were more than happy to let them go. Point’s and mountain’s classification leader Matt Brammeier (Synergy Baku) got away with a number of riders from the Belkin team, Theo Bos, Jack Bobridge and Steven Kruijswijk.
“The group split and we had Stevie (Kruijswijk) and he was our main rider for today. It worked well and then we just rode tempo through the valley to keep the other group away,” Bobridge explained to Cyclingnews at the finish. “It split naturally. It happens sometimes, everybody is nervous of the stage and a big group went away. We were lucky that we were there.”
As the race neared the bottom of the final climb riders were gradually dispatched out the back of the bunch. On his way, Brammeier secured several more points in the mountains competition, he also holds onto the lead in the point’s competition. The remaining group made it to the foot of the final climb with a little over a minute’s advantage over the peloton.
Race leader Duber Quintero missed out on the split and finished six minutes down on the race leader and was forced to hand over his yellow jersey.
Tomorrow should be a chance for the sprinters once again, although the two third category climbs in the last 20 kilometres could change things.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mirsamad Pourseyedigolakhour (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|2:54:44
|2
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:04
|3
|Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|4
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:10
|5
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:26
|6
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:34
|7
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|8
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:59
|9
|Ghaffari Vahid (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:01:17
|10
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:01:36
|11
|Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) CCN Cycling Team
|0:01:52
|12
|Yonattah Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo
|0:02:10
|13
|John Ebsen (Den) CCN Cycling Team
|0:02:23
|14
|Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:02:38
|15
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:50
|16
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|17
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:59
|18
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:42
|19
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|0:04:28
|20
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:04:32
|21
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:04:47
|22
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:52
|23
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:05:23
|24
|Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|0:05:42
|25
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:05:58
|26
|Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
|0:06:00
|27
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:56
|28
|John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:07:55
|29
|Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:08:34
|30
|Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:09:10
|31
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) CCN Cycling Team
|0:09:16
|32
|Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:09:28
|33
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|0:09:51
|34
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:09:57
|35
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:10:22
|36
|Robin Manulang (Ina) Indonesia
|37
|Mohd Adiq Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:10:25
|38
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:10:32
|39
|Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia
|0:10:56
|40
|King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|0:11:07
|41
|Jing Yang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|42
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|0:11:34
|43
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|44
|Jason Christie (NZl) CCN Cycling Team
|0:11:41
|45
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia
|0:11:48
|46
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:11:53
|47
|Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia
|0:12:01
|48
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:12:03
|49
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:12:24
|50
|Luigi Miletta (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|51
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|52
|Agung Ali Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia
|0:12:29
|53
|Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|0:12:39
|54
|Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia
|0:12:43
|55
|Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:13:53
|56
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:14:15
|57
|Mohd Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:14:52
|58
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:15:06
|59
|Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:16:05
|60
|Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia
|0:16:15
|61
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:16:52
|62
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|63
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:17:30
|64
|Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN Cycling Team
|0:17:58
|65
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:18:19
|66
|Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|0:18:55
|67
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge
|0:19:01
|68
|Chao Hua Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:19:09
|69
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:12
|70
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|71
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|0:19:31
|72
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:19:57
|73
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:55
|74
|Mohd Nur Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia
|75
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:21:02
|76
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|77
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|78
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|79
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|80
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|81
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|82
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:21:07
|83
|Yihui Ni (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:21:08
|84
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:10
|85
|Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|86
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:21:13
|87
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:21:17
|88
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:21:19
|89
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:32
|90
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:38
|91
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:21:43
|92
|Dene Thomas Rogers (NZl) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|0:21:51
|93
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|0:21:54
|94
|Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|95
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|96
|Lok Chun Wu (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|0:22:05
|97
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:22:30
|98
|Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:22:57
|99
|Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:23:09
|100
|Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|0:23:20
|101
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|0:23:25
|102
|Ching Yin Mow (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|103
|Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:23:48
|104
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:23:51
|105
|Abdul Rashid Ibrahim (Mas) Malaysia
|0:24:22
|106
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:24:27
|107
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:46
|108
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:57
|109
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:25:01
|110
|Kwong Lau (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|0:25:14
|111
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:28
|112
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:25:30
|113
|Heksa Priya Prasetya (Ina) Indonesia
|0:25:39
|114
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:25:41
|115
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:25:50
|116
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|117
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:25:52
|118
|Aldi Afriani (Ina) Indonesia
|0:26:38
|119
|Gianni Bellini (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|0:29:01
|120
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:31:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|5
|pts
|2
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|4
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|3
|3
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|5
|pts
|2
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|3
|3
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|4
|pts
|2
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Ghaffari Vahid (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|12
|3
|Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) CCN Cycling Team
|10
|4
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|8
|5
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|6
|6
|Yonattah Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo
|4
|7
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|8
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mirsamad Pourseyedigolakhour (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|20
|3
|Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|16
|4
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|12
|5
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|6
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|8
|7
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|6
|8
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|9
|Ghaffari Vahid (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|4
|10
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|3
|11
|Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) CCN Cycling Team
|2
|12
|Yonattah Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mirsamad Pourseyedigolakhour (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|2:54:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|MTN - Qhubeka
|8:47:40
|2
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:00:27
|3
|Androni Giocatolli - Venezuela
|0:07:41
|4
|Orica Greenedge
|0:09:54
|5
|Team Katusha
|6
|CCN Cycling Team
|0:10:03
|7
|Colombia
|0:10:06
|8
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:15:44
|9
|Giant-Champion System Pro
|0:25:23
|10
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:24
|11
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:30:57
|12
|Indonesia
|0:31:24
|13
|OCBC Singapore
|0:31:36
|14
|Malaysia
|0:31:59
|15
|Yellow Fluo
|0:33:00
|16
|Team Europcar
|0:34:44
|17
|Hong Kong - China
|0:39:13
|18
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:43:43
|19
|Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:44:16
|20
|Aisan Racing Team
|0:52:54
|21
|Astana Pro Team
|0:55:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|8:48:07
|2
|Giant-Champion System Pro
|0:24:56
|3
|Indonesia
|0:30:57
|4
|Malaysia
|0:31:32
|5
|Hong Kong - China
|0:38:46
|6
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:43:16
|7
|Aisan Racing Team
|0:52:27
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|0:55:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mirsamad Pourseyedigolakhour (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|12:09:21
|2
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:08
|3
|Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|4
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:20
|5
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:36
|6
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:40
|7
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:52
|8
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:09
|9
|Ghaffari Vahid (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:01:27
|10
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:01:46
|11
|Yonattah Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo
|0:02:20
|12
|John Ebsen (Den) CCN Cycling Team
|0:02:33
|13
|Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:02:48
|14
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:03:00
|15
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|16
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:09
|17
|Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) CCN Cycling Team
|0:03:24
|18
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:47
|19
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:52
|20
|Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
|0:04:33
|21
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|0:04:38
|22
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:04:42
|23
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:04:57
|24
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:05:33
|25
|Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|0:05:52
|26
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:06:08
|27
|John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:08:05
|28
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|0:08:57
|29
|Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:09:18
|30
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) CCN Cycling Team
|0:09:26
|31
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:10:07
|32
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:10:32
|33
|Mohd Adiq Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:10:35
|34
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:10:42
|35
|Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:10:53
|36
|Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia
|0:11:06
|37
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|0:11:44
|38
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|39
|Jason Christie (NZl) CCN Cycling Team
|0:11:51
|40
|Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:11:54
|41
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:12:02
|42
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:12:08
|43
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:12:34
|44
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|45
|Luigi Miletta (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|46
|King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|0:12:39
|47
|Jing Yang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|48
|Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|0:12:49
|49
|Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia
|0:13:33
|50
|Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:14:03
|51
|Agung Ali Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia
|0:14:12
|52
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:42
|53
|Mohd Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:15:02
|54
|Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia
|0:15:08
|55
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:15:16
|56
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:15:21
|57
|Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:16:15
|58
|Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia
|0:16:25
|59
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:16:58
|60
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:17:02
|61
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:17:40
|62
|Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN Cycling Team
|0:18:08
|63
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:18:29
|64
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge
|0:19:11
|65
|Chao Hua Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:19:19
|66
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:22
|67
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|68
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:20:07
|69
|Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|0:20:27
|70
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:02
|71
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:04
|72
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|73
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:05
|74
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:21:12
|75
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|76
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|77
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:21:17
|78
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:21:20
|79
|Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|80
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:21:23
|81
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:21:27
|82
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:48
|83
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|0:21:50
|84
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:21:53
|85
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:21:59
|86
|Dene Thomas Rogers (NZl) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|0:22:01
|87
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|0:22:04
|88
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|89
|Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:23:07
|90
|Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:23:19
|91
|Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:23:22
|92
|Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|0:23:29
|93
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:31
|94
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|0:23:35
|95
|Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:23:58
|96
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:24:01
|97
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia
|0:24:19
|98
|Mohd Nur Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia
|0:24:22
|99
|Abdul Rashid Ibrahim (Mas) Malaysia
|0:24:32
|100
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:24:37
|101
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|102
|Ching Yin Mow (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|0:24:57
|103
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:01
|104
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:25:11
|105
|Lok Chun Wu (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|0:25:38
|106
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:25:40
|107
|Heksa Priya Prasetya (Ina) Indonesia
|0:25:49
|108
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:25:51
|109
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:26:30
|110
|Robin Manulang (Ina) Indonesia
|0:27:36
|111
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|0:27:53
|112
|Kwong Lau (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|0:28:26
|113
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:45
|114
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:05
|115
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:30:06
|116
|Aldi Afriani (Ina) Indonesia
|0:30:16
|117
|Yihui Ni (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:30:17
|118
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:31:04
|119
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:31:11
|120
|Gianni Bellini (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|0:46:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|40
|pts
|2
|Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
|30
|3
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge
|30
|4
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|29
|5
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|26
|6
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|23
|7
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|22
|8
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|20
|9
|Dene Thomas Rogers (NZl) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|20
|10
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|20
|11
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|16
|12
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|15
|13
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|15
|14
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|15
|15
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|14
|16
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|14
|17
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|13
|18
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|13
|19
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|13
|20
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|9
|21
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|22
|Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|8
|23
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|7
|24
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|7
|25
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|7
|26
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|7
|27
|Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|7
|28
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|29
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|30
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|31
|Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|4
|32
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|4
|33
|Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|4
|34
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|4
|35
|Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|3
|36
|Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|2
|37
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|2
|38
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|2
|39
|Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia
|1
|40
|Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|1
|41
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|42
|Gianni Bellini (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|32
|pts
|2
|Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|31
|3
|Mirsamad Pourseyedigolakhour (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|25
|4
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|20
|5
|Ghaffari Vahid (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|16
|6
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|12
|7
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|12
|8
|Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) CCN Cycling Team
|12
|9
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
|11
|10
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|9
|11
|Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
|8
|12
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|8
|13
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|14
|Yonattah Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo
|5
|15
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|16
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|5
|17
|Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|4
|18
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|3
|19
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|2
|20
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|2
|21
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|1
|22
|Mohd Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|1
|23
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|1
|24
|Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mirsamad Pourseyedigolakhour (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|12:09:21
|2
|Ghaffari Vahid (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:01:27
|3
|Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:02:48
|4
|Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) CCN Cycling Team
|0:03:24
|5
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:04:42
|6
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|0:08:57
|7
|Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:09:18
|8
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) CCN Cycling Team
|0:09:26
|9
|Mohd Adiq Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:10:35
|10
|Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:10:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|MTN - Qhubeka
|36:32:01
|2
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:00:27
|3
|Androni Giocatolli - Venezuela
|0:07:41
|4
|Colombia
|0:08:48
|5
|Orica Greenedge
|0:09:54
|6
|Team Katusha
|7
|CCN Cycling Team
|0:10:03
|8
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:14:37
|9
|Giant-Champion System Pro
|0:25:23
|10
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:24
|11
|OCBC Singapore
|0:30:33
|12
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:30:57
|13
|Indonesia
|0:32:46
|14
|Yellow Fluo
|0:33:00
|15
|Malaysia
|0:34:14
|16
|Team Europcar
|0:34:44
|17
|Hong Kong - China
|0:41:57
|18
|Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:43:09
|19
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:43:43
|20
|Astana Pro Team
|0:55:51
|21
|Aisan Racing Team
|0:57:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|36:32:28
|2
|Giant-Champion System Pro
|0:24:56
|3
|Indonesia
|0:32:19
|4
|Malaysia
|0:33:47
|5
|Hong Kong - China
|0:41:30
|6
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:43:16
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:55:24
|8
|Aisan Racing Team
|0:57:29
