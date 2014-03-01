Image 1 of 16 Andrea Guardini wins stage 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 16 The peloton head down one of the many long straight roads along the day's route (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 16 Fans cheer on the peloton as they go by (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 16 Race leader Duber Quintero sits safely in the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 16 Jacque Janse van Rensburg leads the escape (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 16 Andrea Guardini winds up his sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 16 Pieter Weening will be hoping to do something tomorrow (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 16 The Tour de Langkawi likes to put on a show at each stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 16 Guardini tests his injured foot out ahead of the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 16 Jack Bobridge has a stretch before stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 16 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 16 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 16 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 16 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 16 Race leader Duber Quintero waits for the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 16 The riders have a cool down fromt he firebrigade at the finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Andrea Guardini (Astana) put his crash of yesterday behind him to beat Theo Bos (Belkin) and win on stage 3 of the Tour de Langkawi.

Guardini launched his sprint earlier than anyone, forcing the rest to chase him down, but he was too fast leaving Bos to settle for second, with Yannick Martinez (Europcar) taking third place.

There was evident relief on the Astana rider’s face when he crossed the finish line, after taking his first win in a year. Guardini started the day with a small hole in his foot, after hitting the deck in the final 500 metres of stage 2. There was doubt if he would take the start, but he was reluctant to let his good form go to waste.

“I have good condition and with good condition I won’t go out of the race. Today was good,” he told Cyclingnews at the finish. “In the first part of the stage I had a lot of pain in my foot, but after my legs and condition got better. I thought that I could sprint with 20km to go, after the climb I had good legs. I wanted this win, because Kuala Lumpur is special for me. I won here over the last three years and today it is special.”

Bos, who won yesterday’s stage, says that there was little he could do to stop the Italian from taking victory. “In the final I had Brownie [Graeme Brown] and we were following some good teams,” he said to Cyclingnews. “In the end we were in a really good position. I tried to go myself, early, but Guardini came inside and had a lot of speed and then for me there was no chance.”

It was another hot day for the remaining riders with temperatures again nudging towards 40°. Despite the heavy crash at the finish of stage two only two riders failed to take the start, although, there were plenty of bandages and gauze on show.

Stage 3 would be the last chance for the sprinters to take the win before the following day’s summit finish. There would be two category four climbs to contend with, but nothing to really trouble the fast men.

Hoping to secure his place in the mountains jersey and possibly take the race lead, Matt Brammeier (Synergy Baku) went on the attack again. He was joined by five other riders, Patrick Facchini (Androni Giocattoli-Venuzuela), Jacque Janse van Rensburg (MTN-Qhubeka), Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare), Saufi Mat Senan (Terengganu) and Thomas Rabou (OCBC Singapore).

Facchini was the first to be dropped, due a mechanical problem. For the remaining five, the gap went up to 5:30, before the Colombia team set to work. With Brammeier in the bunch they needed to catch him to keep hold of the yellow jersey. Before he was finally pulled back into the bunch the Baku rider increased his lead in the mountain’s classification, took the lead in the sprint competition and moved into second place. It will still be all to play for at tomorrow’s summit finish.

With 15km to go, only White and Janse Van Rensburg remained from the leading group. They were able to hold off until the final kilometre, before the sprinters and their teams took control.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3:40:38 2 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 3 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 4 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge 5 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 6 Dene Thomas Rogers (NZl) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team 7 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo 8 Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 9 Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 10 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 11 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 12 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 13 Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 14 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 15 Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong - China 16 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 17 Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong - China 18 Heksa Priya Prasetya (Ina) Indonesia 19 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 20 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 21 Jason Christie (NZl) CCN Cycling Team 22 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 23 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 24 Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN Cycling Team 25 Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team 26 Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 27 Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 28 Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia 29 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 30 Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia 31 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 32 Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia 33 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 34 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 35 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 36 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 37 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 38 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 39 John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 40 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 41 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 42 Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team 43 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 44 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 45 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 46 Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia 47 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka 48 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 49 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 50 Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 51 Abdul Rashid Ibrahim (Mas) Malaysia 52 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 53 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 54 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 55 Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team 56 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 57 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 58 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 59 King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong - China 60 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 61 Ghaffari Vahid (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 62 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Yellow Fluo 63 Yonattah Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo 64 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha 65 Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 66 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 67 Mohd Adiq Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 68 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 69 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 70 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 71 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 72 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 73 John Ebsen (Den) CCN Cycling Team 74 Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia 75 Hari Fitrianto (Ina) CCN Cycling Team 76 Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) CCN Cycling Team 77 Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 78 Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 79 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 80 Luigi Miletta (Ita) Yellow Fluo 81 Mirsamad Pourseyedigolakhour (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 82 Chao Hua Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 83 Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 84 Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 85 Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 86 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 87 Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia 88 Jing Yang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 89 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 90 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha 91 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 92 Mohd Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 93 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team 94 Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 95 Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 96 Ching Yin Mow (HKg) Hong Kong - China 97 Agung Ali Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia 98 Kwong Lau (HKg) Hong Kong - China 99 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 100 Michael Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 101 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 102 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 103 Lok Chun Wu (HKg) Hong Kong - China 0:00:21 104 Aldi Afriani (Ina) Indonesia 0:00:36 105 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:47 106 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 107 Mohd Nur Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia 108 Cameron Bayly (Aus) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team 109 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:57 110 Yihui Ni (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 0:01:21 111 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:49 112 Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 113 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 114 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:03:50 115 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 116 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 117 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:04:49 118 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:05:02 119 Robin Manulang (Ina) Indonesia 0:15:42 120 Gianni Bellini (Ita) Yellow Fluo 0:17:43

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 5 pts 2 Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team 3 3 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 2 4 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 3 3 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 2 4 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 3 3 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 2 4 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 4 pts 2 Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team 2 3 Mohd Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 4 pts 2 Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team 2 3 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1 4 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team

Asian rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 3:40:38 2 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 4 Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong - China 5 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 6 Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong - China 7 Heksa Priya Prasetya (Ina) Indonesia 8 Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team 9 Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia 10 Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tinkoff-Saxo 11:01:54 2 Orica Greenedge 3 OCBC Singapore 4 MTN - Qhubeka 5 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6 Astana Pro Team 7 Androni Giocatolli - Venezuela 8 Synergy Baku Cycling Project 9 Hong Kong - China 10 Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 11 Malaysia 12 Team Europcar 13 CCN Cycling Team 14 Team Katusha 15 Colombia 16 Tabriz Petrochemical Team 17 Yellow Fluo 18 Indonesia 19 Terengganu Cycling Team 20 Giant-Champion System Pro 21 Aisan Racing Team 0:05:02

Asian teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hong Kong - China 11:01:54 2 Malaysia 3 Tabriz Petrochemical Team 4 Indonesia 5 Terengganu Cycling Team 6 Astana Pro Team 7 Giant-Champion System Pro 8 Aisan Racing Team 0:05:02

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia 9:13:10 2 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:00:19 3 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:22 4 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team 0:00:33 5 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:01:21 6 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:27 7 Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:01:28 8 Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team 0:01:29 9 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:01:31 10 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 11 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:33 12 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 13 Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 0:01:35 14 Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team 0:01:36 15 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:37 16 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 17 Dene Thomas Rogers (NZl) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team 18 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 19 Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong - China 20 Heksa Priya Prasetya (Ina) Indonesia 21 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 22 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 23 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 24 Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN Cycling Team 25 John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 26 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 27 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 28 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 29 Jason Christie (NZl) CCN Cycling Team 30 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 31 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 32 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 33 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 34 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 35 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 36 Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia 37 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 38 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 39 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 40 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 41 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka 42 Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 43 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 44 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 45 Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 46 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 47 Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 48 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 49 Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 50 Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 51 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 52 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 53 Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 54 Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia 55 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha 56 John Ebsen (Den) CCN Cycling Team 57 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 58 Mohd Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 59 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 60 Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team 61 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 62 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 63 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 64 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo 65 Yonattah Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo 66 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 67 Mohd Adiq Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 68 Abdul Rashid Ibrahim (Mas) Malaysia 69 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 70 Hari Fitrianto (Ina) CCN Cycling Team 71 Ghaffari Vahid (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 72 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 73 Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 74 Chao Hua Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 75 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 76 Michael Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 77 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 78 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Yellow Fluo 79 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 80 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 81 Luigi Miletta (Ita) Yellow Fluo 82 Mirsamad Pourseyedigolakhour (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 83 Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 84 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 85 Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 86 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha 87 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 88 Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 89 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 90 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 91 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:24 92 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:33 93 Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:02:55 94 King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong - China 0:02:59 95 Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong - China 96 Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) CCN Cycling Team 97 Jing Yang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 98 Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia 99 Ching Yin Mow (HKg) Hong Kong - China 100 Agung Ali Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia 0:03:10 101 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:26 102 Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 0:03:46 103 Cameron Bayly (Aus) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team 104 Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia 0:03:52 105 Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:03:53 106 Kwong Lau (HKg) Hong Kong - China 0:04:39 107 Mohd Nur Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia 0:04:54 108 Lok Chun Wu (HKg) Hong Kong - China 0:05:00 109 Aldi Afriani (Ina) Indonesia 0:05:05 110 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:05:27 111 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:05:52 112 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:06:04 113 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:06:26 114 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:06:39 115 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 0:08:18 116 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:09:13 117 Yihui Ni (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 0:10:36 118 Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia 0:13:58 119 Robin Manulang (Ina) Indonesia 0:18:41 120 Gianni Bellini (Ita) Yellow Fluo 0:19:20

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 32 pts 2 Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia 30 3 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge 30 4 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 29 5 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 26 6 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 23 7 Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 22 8 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 20 9 Dene Thomas Rogers (NZl) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team 20 10 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 20 11 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 16 12 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team 15 13 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 15 14 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 14 15 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 14 16 Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team 13 17 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 13 18 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 9 19 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo 9 20 Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 8 21 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 7 22 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 7 23 Michael Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 7 24 Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 7 25 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 6 26 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 27 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 5 28 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 5 29 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 5 30 Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 4 31 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 4 32 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 4 33 Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team 3 34 Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 3 35 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 2 36 Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 2 37 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 2 38 Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong - China 1 39 Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia 1 40 Gianni Bellini (Ita) Yellow Fluo 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 28 pts 2 Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia 8 3 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 4 Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 4 5 Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team 4 6 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 2 7 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team 1 8 Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 1 9 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1 10 Mohd Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 1 11 Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 1

Asian rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team 9:13:43 2 Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:00:55 3 Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 0:01:02 4 Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team 0:01:03 5 Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong - China 0:01:04 6 Heksa Priya Prasetya (Ina) Indonesia 7 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 8 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 9 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 10 Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Colombia 27:43:03 2 Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:00:11 3 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 OCBC Singapore 0:00:15 5 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:18 6 MTN - Qhubeka 7 Orica Greenedge 8 Team Katusha 9 Terengganu Cycling Team 10 Astana Pro Team 11 Androni Giocatolli - Venezuela 12 Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 13 CCN Cycling Team 14 Tabriz Petrochemical Team 15 Team Europcar 16 Giant-Champion System Pro 17 Yellow Fluo 18 Indonesia 0:02:40 19 Malaysia 0:03:33 20 Hong Kong - China 0:04:02 21 Aisan Racing Team 0:06:20