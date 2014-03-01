Trending

Tour de Langkawi: Guardini breaks winless streak on stage 3

Italian wins despite foot injury

Andrea Guardini wins stage 3

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The peloton head down one of the many long straight roads along the day's route

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fans cheer on the peloton as they go by

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Race leader Duber Quintero sits safely in the bunch

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jacque Janse van Rensburg leads the escape

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Andrea Guardini winds up his sprint

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Pieter Weening will be hoping to do something tomorrow

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The Tour de Langkawi likes to put on a show at each stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Guardini tests his injured foot out ahead of the stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jack Bobridge has a stretch before stage 3

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Race leader Duber Quintero waits for the start

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The riders have a cool down fromt he firebrigade at the finish

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Andrea Guardini (Astana) put his crash of yesterday behind him to beat Theo Bos (Belkin) and win on stage 3 of the Tour de Langkawi.

Guardini launched his sprint earlier than anyone, forcing the rest to chase him down, but he was too fast leaving Bos to settle for second, with Yannick Martinez (Europcar) taking third place.

There was evident relief on the Astana rider’s face when he crossed the finish line, after taking his first win in a year. Guardini started the day with a small hole in his foot, after hitting the deck in the final 500 metres of stage 2. There was doubt if he would take the start, but he was reluctant to let his good form go to waste.

“I have good condition and with good condition I won’t go out of the race. Today was good,” he told Cyclingnews at the finish. “In the first part of the stage I had a lot of pain in my foot, but after my legs and condition got better. I thought that I could sprint with 20km to go, after the climb I had good legs. I wanted this win, because Kuala Lumpur is special for me. I won here over the last three years and today it is special.”

Bos, who won yesterday’s stage, says that there was little he could do to stop the Italian from taking victory. “In the final I had Brownie [Graeme Brown] and we were following some good teams,” he said to Cyclingnews. “In the end we were in a really good position. I tried to go myself, early, but Guardini came inside and had a lot of speed and then for me there was no chance.”

It was another hot day for the remaining riders with temperatures again nudging towards 40°. Despite the heavy crash at the finish of stage two only two riders failed to take the start, although, there were plenty of bandages and gauze on show.

Stage 3 would be the last chance for the sprinters to take the win before the following day’s summit finish. There would be two category four climbs to contend with, but nothing to really trouble the fast men.

Hoping to secure his place in the mountains jersey and possibly take the race lead, Matt Brammeier (Synergy Baku) went on the attack again. He was joined by five other riders, Patrick Facchini (Androni Giocattoli-Venuzuela), Jacque Janse van Rensburg (MTN-Qhubeka), Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare), Saufi Mat Senan (Terengganu) and Thomas Rabou (OCBC Singapore).

Facchini was the first to be dropped, due a mechanical problem. For the remaining five, the gap went up to 5:30, before the Colombia team set to work. With Brammeier in the bunch they needed to catch him to keep hold of the yellow jersey. Before he was finally pulled back into the bunch the Baku rider increased his lead in the mountain’s classification, took the lead in the sprint competition and moved into second place. It will still be all to play for at tomorrow’s summit finish.

With 15km to go, only White and Janse Van Rensburg remained from the leading group. They were able to hold off until the final kilometre, before the sprinters and their teams took control.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team3:40:38
2Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
3Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
4Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge
5Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
6Dene Thomas Rogers (NZl) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
7Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
8Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
9Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
10Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
11Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
12Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
13Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
14Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
15Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong - China
16Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
17Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong - China
18Heksa Priya Prasetya (Ina) Indonesia
19Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
20Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
21Jason Christie (NZl) CCN Cycling Team
22Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
23Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
24Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN Cycling Team
25Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
26Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
27Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
28Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia
29Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
30Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia
31Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
32Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia
33Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
34Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
35Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
36Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
37Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
38Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
39John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
40Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
41Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
42Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
43Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
44Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
45Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
46Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
47Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
48Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
49Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
50Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
51Abdul Rashid Ibrahim (Mas) Malaysia
52Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
53Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
54Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
55Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
56Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
57Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
58Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
59King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong - China
60Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
61Ghaffari Vahid (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
62Roberto De Patre (Ita) Yellow Fluo
63Yonattah Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo
64Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
65Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
66Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
67Mohd Adiq Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
68Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
69Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
70Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
71Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
72Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
73John Ebsen (Den) CCN Cycling Team
74Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia
75Hari Fitrianto (Ina) CCN Cycling Team
76Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) CCN Cycling Team
77Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
78Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
79Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
80Luigi Miletta (Ita) Yellow Fluo
81Mirsamad Pourseyedigolakhour (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
82Chao Hua Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
83Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
84Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
85Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
86Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
87Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia
88Jing Yang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
89Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
90Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
91Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
92Mohd Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
93Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
94Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
95Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
96Ching Yin Mow (HKg) Hong Kong - China
97Agung Ali Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia
98Kwong Lau (HKg) Hong Kong - China
99Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
100Michael Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
101Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
102Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
103Lok Chun Wu (HKg) Hong Kong - China0:00:21
104Aldi Afriani (Ina) Indonesia0:00:36
105Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:47
106Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
107Mohd Nur Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia
108Cameron Bayly (Aus) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
109Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:57
110Yihui Ni (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling0:01:21
111Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:49
112Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
113Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
114Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:03:50
115Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
116Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
117Dennis van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:04:49
118Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:05:02
119Robin Manulang (Ina) Indonesia0:15:42
120Gianni Bellini (Ita) Yellow Fluo0:17:43

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project5pts
2Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team3
3Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team2
4Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team5pts
2Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka3
3Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project2
4Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team5pts
2Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka3
3Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project2
4Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project4pts
2Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team2
3Mohd Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project4pts
2Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team2
3Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1
4Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team

Asian rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team3:40:38
2Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
3Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
4Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong - China
5Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
6Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong - China
7Heksa Priya Prasetya (Ina) Indonesia
8Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
9Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia
10Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tinkoff-Saxo11:01:54
2Orica Greenedge
3OCBC Singapore
4MTN - Qhubeka
5UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
6Astana Pro Team
7Androni Giocatolli - Venezuela
8Synergy Baku Cycling Project
9Hong Kong - China
10Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
11Malaysia
12Team Europcar
13CCN Cycling Team
14Team Katusha
15Colombia
16Tabriz Petrochemical Team
17Yellow Fluo
18Indonesia
19Terengganu Cycling Team
20Giant-Champion System Pro
21Aisan Racing Team0:05:02

Asian teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hong Kong - China11:01:54
2Malaysia
3Tabriz Petrochemical Team
4Indonesia
5Terengganu Cycling Team
6Astana Pro Team
7Giant-Champion System Pro
8Aisan Racing Team0:05:02

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia9:13:10
2Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:00:19
3Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:22
4Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team0:00:33
5Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:01:21
6Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:27
7Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:01:28
8Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team0:01:29
9Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:01:31
10Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
11Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:33
12Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
13Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling0:01:35
14Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team0:01:36
15Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge0:01:37
16Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
17Dene Thomas Rogers (NZl) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
18Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
19Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong - China
20Heksa Priya Prasetya (Ina) Indonesia
21Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
22Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
23Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
24Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN Cycling Team
25John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
26Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
27Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
28Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
29Jason Christie (NZl) CCN Cycling Team
30Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
31Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
32Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
33Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
34Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
35Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
36Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia
37Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
38Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
39Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
40Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
41Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
42Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
43Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
44Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
45Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
46Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
47Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
48Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
49Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
50Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
51Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
52Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
53Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
54Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia
55Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
56John Ebsen (Den) CCN Cycling Team
57Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
58Mohd Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
59Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
60Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
61Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
62Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
63Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
64Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
65Yonattah Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo
66Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
67Mohd Adiq Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
68Abdul Rashid Ibrahim (Mas) Malaysia
69Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
70Hari Fitrianto (Ina) CCN Cycling Team
71Ghaffari Vahid (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
72Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
73Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
74Chao Hua Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
75Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
76Michael Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
77Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
78Roberto De Patre (Ita) Yellow Fluo
79Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
80Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
81Luigi Miletta (Ita) Yellow Fluo
82Mirsamad Pourseyedigolakhour (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
83Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
84Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
85Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
86Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
87Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
88Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
89Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
90Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
91Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:02:24
92Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:33
93Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:02:55
94King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong - China0:02:59
95Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong - China
96Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) CCN Cycling Team
97Jing Yang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
98Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia
99Ching Yin Mow (HKg) Hong Kong - China
100Agung Ali Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia0:03:10
101Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:26
102Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling0:03:46
103Cameron Bayly (Aus) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
104Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia0:03:52
105Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:03:53
106Kwong Lau (HKg) Hong Kong - China0:04:39
107Mohd Nur Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia0:04:54
108Lok Chun Wu (HKg) Hong Kong - China0:05:00
109Aldi Afriani (Ina) Indonesia0:05:05
110Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:05:27
111Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:05:52
112Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:06:04
113Dennis van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:06:26
114Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:06:39
115Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge0:08:18
116Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:09:13
117Yihui Ni (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling0:10:36
118Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia0:13:58
119Robin Manulang (Ina) Indonesia0:18:41
120Gianni Bellini (Ita) Yellow Fluo0:19:20

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project32pts
2Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia30
3Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge30
4Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team29
5Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team26
6Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo23
7Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team22
8Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team20
9Dene Thomas Rogers (NZl) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team20
10Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli20
11Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar16
12Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team15
13Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka15
14Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team14
15Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team14
16Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team13
17Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha13
18Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project9
19Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo9
20Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project8
21Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka7
22Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team7
23Michael Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project7
24Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team7
25Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha6
26Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5
27Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team5
28Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge5
29Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha5
30Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling4
31Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team4
32Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team4
33Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team3
34Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team3
35Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team2
36Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project2
37Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team2
38Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong - China1
39Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia1
40Gianni Bellini (Ita) Yellow Fluo1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project28pts
2Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia8
3Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team5
4Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project4
5Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team4
6Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project2
7Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team1
8Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team1
9Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1
10Mohd Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team1
11Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team1

Asian rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team9:13:43
2Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:00:55
3Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling0:01:02
4Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team0:01:03
5Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong - China0:01:04
6Heksa Priya Prasetya (Ina) Indonesia
7Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
8Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
9Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
10Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colombia27:43:03
2Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:00:11
3UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
4OCBC Singapore0:00:15
5Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:18
6MTN - Qhubeka
7Orica Greenedge
8Team Katusha
9Terengganu Cycling Team
10Astana Pro Team
11Androni Giocatolli - Venezuela
12Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
13CCN Cycling Team
14Tabriz Petrochemical Team
15Team Europcar
16Giant-Champion System Pro
17Yellow Fluo
18Indonesia0:02:40
19Malaysia0:03:33
20Hong Kong - China0:04:02
21Aisan Racing Team0:06:20

Asian teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Terengganu Cycling Team27:44:21
2Tabriz Petrochemical Team
3Giant-Champion System Pro
4Astana Pro Team
5Indonesia0:01:22
6Malaysia0:02:15
7Hong Kong - China0:02:44
8Aisan Racing Team0:05:02

