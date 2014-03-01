Tour de Langkawi: Guardini breaks winless streak on stage 3
Italian wins despite foot injury
Stage 3: Kampar - Kuala Lumpur
Andrea Guardini (Astana) put his crash of yesterday behind him to beat Theo Bos (Belkin) and win on stage 3 of the Tour de Langkawi.
Guardini launched his sprint earlier than anyone, forcing the rest to chase him down, but he was too fast leaving Bos to settle for second, with Yannick Martinez (Europcar) taking third place.
There was evident relief on the Astana rider’s face when he crossed the finish line, after taking his first win in a year. Guardini started the day with a small hole in his foot, after hitting the deck in the final 500 metres of stage 2. There was doubt if he would take the start, but he was reluctant to let his good form go to waste.
“I have good condition and with good condition I won’t go out of the race. Today was good,” he told Cyclingnews at the finish. “In the first part of the stage I had a lot of pain in my foot, but after my legs and condition got better. I thought that I could sprint with 20km to go, after the climb I had good legs. I wanted this win, because Kuala Lumpur is special for me. I won here over the last three years and today it is special.”
Bos, who won yesterday’s stage, says that there was little he could do to stop the Italian from taking victory. “In the final I had Brownie [Graeme Brown] and we were following some good teams,” he said to Cyclingnews. “In the end we were in a really good position. I tried to go myself, early, but Guardini came inside and had a lot of speed and then for me there was no chance.”
It was another hot day for the remaining riders with temperatures again nudging towards 40°. Despite the heavy crash at the finish of stage two only two riders failed to take the start, although, there were plenty of bandages and gauze on show.
Stage 3 would be the last chance for the sprinters to take the win before the following day’s summit finish. There would be two category four climbs to contend with, but nothing to really trouble the fast men.
Hoping to secure his place in the mountains jersey and possibly take the race lead, Matt Brammeier (Synergy Baku) went on the attack again. He was joined by five other riders, Patrick Facchini (Androni Giocattoli-Venuzuela), Jacque Janse van Rensburg (MTN-Qhubeka), Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare), Saufi Mat Senan (Terengganu) and Thomas Rabou (OCBC Singapore).
Facchini was the first to be dropped, due a mechanical problem. For the remaining five, the gap went up to 5:30, before the Colombia team set to work. With Brammeier in the bunch they needed to catch him to keep hold of the yellow jersey. Before he was finally pulled back into the bunch the Baku rider increased his lead in the mountain’s classification, took the lead in the sprint competition and moved into second place. It will still be all to play for at tomorrow’s summit finish.
With 15km to go, only White and Janse Van Rensburg remained from the leading group. They were able to hold off until the final kilometre, before the sprinters and their teams took control.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3:40:38
|2
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|Dene Thomas Rogers (NZl) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|7
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|8
|Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|9
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|10
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|11
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|13
|Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|14
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|15
|Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|16
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|17
|Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|18
|Heksa Priya Prasetya (Ina) Indonesia
|19
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|20
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|21
|Jason Christie (NZl) CCN Cycling Team
|22
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|23
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|24
|Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN Cycling Team
|25
|Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|26
|Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|27
|Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|28
|Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia
|29
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|30
|Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia
|31
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|32
|Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia
|33
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|34
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|35
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|36
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|37
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|39
|John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|40
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|41
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|42
|Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|43
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|44
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|45
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|46
|Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
|47
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
|48
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|49
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|50
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|51
|Abdul Rashid Ibrahim (Mas) Malaysia
|52
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|53
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|54
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|55
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|56
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|57
|Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|58
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|59
|King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|60
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|61
|Ghaffari Vahid (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|62
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|63
|Yonattah Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo
|64
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
|65
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|66
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Mohd Adiq Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|68
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|69
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|70
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|71
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|72
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|73
|John Ebsen (Den) CCN Cycling Team
|74
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia
|75
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) CCN Cycling Team
|76
|Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) CCN Cycling Team
|77
|Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|78
|Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|79
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|80
|Luigi Miletta (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|81
|Mirsamad Pourseyedigolakhour (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|82
|Chao Hua Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|83
|Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|84
|Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|85
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|86
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|87
|Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia
|88
|Jing Yang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|89
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|90
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
|91
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|92
|Mohd Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|93
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|94
|Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|95
|Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|96
|Ching Yin Mow (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|97
|Agung Ali Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia
|98
|Kwong Lau (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|99
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|100
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|101
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|102
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|103
|Lok Chun Wu (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|0:00:21
|104
|Aldi Afriani (Ina) Indonesia
|0:00:36
|105
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|106
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|107
|Mohd Nur Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia
|108
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|109
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|110
|Yihui Ni (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:01:21
|111
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:49
|112
|Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|113
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|114
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:50
|115
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|116
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|117
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:49
|118
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:05:02
|119
|Robin Manulang (Ina) Indonesia
|0:15:42
|120
|Gianni Bellini (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|0:17:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|5
|pts
|2
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|3
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|2
|4
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|3
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|2
|4
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|4
|pts
|2
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Mohd Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|4
|pts
|2
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|4
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|3:40:38
|2
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|4
|Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|5
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|6
|Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|7
|Heksa Priya Prasetya (Ina) Indonesia
|8
|Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|9
|Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia
|10
|Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|11:01:54
|2
|Orica Greenedge
|3
|OCBC Singapore
|4
|MTN - Qhubeka
|5
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|7
|Androni Giocatolli - Venezuela
|8
|Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|9
|Hong Kong - China
|10
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Malaysia
|12
|Team Europcar
|13
|CCN Cycling Team
|14
|Team Katusha
|15
|Colombia
|16
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|17
|Yellow Fluo
|18
|Indonesia
|19
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|20
|Giant-Champion System Pro
|21
|Aisan Racing Team
|0:05:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hong Kong - China
|11:01:54
|2
|Malaysia
|3
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|4
|Indonesia
|5
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|7
|Giant-Champion System Pro
|8
|Aisan Racing Team
|0:05:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
|9:13:10
|2
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:00:19
|3
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|4
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|5
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:21
|6
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:27
|7
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:01:28
|8
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|0:01:29
|9
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:31
|10
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|11
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:33
|12
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|13
|Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:01:35
|14
|Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|0:01:36
|15
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:37
|16
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|17
|Dene Thomas Rogers (NZl) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|18
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|19
|Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|20
|Heksa Priya Prasetya (Ina) Indonesia
|21
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|23
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|24
|Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN Cycling Team
|25
|John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|26
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|27
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|28
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|29
|Jason Christie (NZl) CCN Cycling Team
|30
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|31
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|32
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|33
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|34
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|35
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|36
|Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia
|37
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|38
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|39
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|40
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|41
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
|42
|Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|43
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|44
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|45
|Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|46
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|47
|Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|48
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|49
|Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|50
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|51
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|52
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|53
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|54
|Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia
|55
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
|56
|John Ebsen (Den) CCN Cycling Team
|57
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|58
|Mohd Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|59
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|60
|Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|61
|Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|62
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|63
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|64
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|65
|Yonattah Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo
|66
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Mohd Adiq Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|68
|Abdul Rashid Ibrahim (Mas) Malaysia
|69
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|70
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) CCN Cycling Team
|71
|Ghaffari Vahid (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|72
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|73
|Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|74
|Chao Hua Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|75
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|76
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|77
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|78
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|79
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|80
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|81
|Luigi Miletta (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|82
|Mirsamad Pourseyedigolakhour (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|83
|Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|84
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|85
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|86
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
|87
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|88
|Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|89
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|90
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|91
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:24
|92
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:33
|93
|Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:02:55
|94
|King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|0:02:59
|95
|Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|96
|Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) CCN Cycling Team
|97
|Jing Yang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|98
|Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia
|99
|Ching Yin Mow (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|100
|Agung Ali Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia
|0:03:10
|101
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:26
|102
|Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:03:46
|103
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|104
|Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia
|0:03:52
|105
|Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:03:53
|106
|Kwong Lau (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|0:04:39
|107
|Mohd Nur Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia
|0:04:54
|108
|Lok Chun Wu (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|0:05:00
|109
|Aldi Afriani (Ina) Indonesia
|0:05:05
|110
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:05:27
|111
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:05:52
|112
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:04
|113
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:26
|114
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:06:39
|115
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|0:08:18
|116
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:13
|117
|Yihui Ni (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:10:36
|118
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia
|0:13:58
|119
|Robin Manulang (Ina) Indonesia
|0:18:41
|120
|Gianni Bellini (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|0:19:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|32
|pts
|2
|Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
|30
|3
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge
|30
|4
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|29
|5
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|26
|6
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|23
|7
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|22
|8
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|20
|9
|Dene Thomas Rogers (NZl) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|20
|10
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|20
|11
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|16
|12
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|15
|13
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|15
|14
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|14
|15
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|14
|16
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|13
|17
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|13
|18
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|9
|19
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|9
|20
|Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|8
|21
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|7
|22
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|7
|23
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|7
|24
|Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|7
|25
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|26
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|27
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|5
|28
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|29
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|30
|Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|4
|31
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|4
|32
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|4
|33
|Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|3
|34
|Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|3
|35
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|2
|36
|Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|2
|37
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|2
|38
|Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|1
|39
|Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia
|1
|40
|Gianni Bellini (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|28
|pts
|2
|Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
|8
|3
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|4
|Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|4
|5
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|4
|6
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|2
|7
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|1
|8
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|1
|9
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|10
|Mohd Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|1
|11
|Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|9:13:43
|2
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:00:55
|3
|Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:01:02
|4
|Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|0:01:03
|5
|Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|0:01:04
|6
|Heksa Priya Prasetya (Ina) Indonesia
|7
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|9
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|10
|Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Colombia
|27:43:03
|2
|Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:00:11
|3
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|OCBC Singapore
|0:00:15
|5
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:18
|6
|MTN - Qhubeka
|7
|Orica Greenedge
|8
|Team Katusha
|9
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|11
|Androni Giocatolli - Venezuela
|12
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|13
|CCN Cycling Team
|14
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|15
|Team Europcar
|16
|Giant-Champion System Pro
|17
|Yellow Fluo
|18
|Indonesia
|0:02:40
|19
|Malaysia
|0:03:33
|20
|Hong Kong - China
|0:04:02
|21
|Aisan Racing Team
|0:06:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|27:44:21
|2
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|3
|Giant-Champion System Pro
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|5
|Indonesia
|0:01:22
|6
|Malaysia
|0:02:15
|7
|Hong Kong - China
|0:02:44
|8
|Aisan Racing Team
|0:05:02
