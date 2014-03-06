Image 1 of 33 Belkin lead the bunch to the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 33 UnitedHealthcare's Redant Hendrink (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 33 Matt Brammeier (Synergy Baku) continues to lead the mountains classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 33 Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team controlling the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 33 Andrea Guardini chases, but can't overhaul Bos (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 33 Andrea Guardini (Astana) had to settle for second place behind Theo Bos. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 33 Mirsamad Pourseyedi Golakhour (Tabriz Petrochemical) closes in on overall victory. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 33 Theo Bos celebrates victory ahead of Andrea Guardini. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 33 Theo Bos (Belkin) is on song at the Tour de Langkawi. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 33 Theo Bos (Belkin) holds off Andrea Guardini (Astana) for the win. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 33 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Astana). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 33 Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 33 Kenny van Hummel (Androni-Venezuela). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 33 The Tour de Langkawi peloton speeds towards Marang. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 33 Damien Howson (Orica-GreenEdge). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 33 Ruslan Tleubayev (Astana) grabs his musette. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 33 Matt Brammeier (Synergy Baku) leads the mountains classification. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 33 Andrea Guardini (Astana). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 33 Theo Bos (Belkin) wins stage 8 of the Tour de Langkawi. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 33 Aidis Kruopis (Orica-GreenEdge) leads the sprint competition. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 33 Kenny van Hummel (Androni-Venezuela) in action at the Tour de Langkawi. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 33 Evgeni Petrov (Tinkoff-Saxo) at the Tour de Langkawi. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 33 Mirsamad Pourseyedi Golakhour (Tabriz Petrochemical) in the lead at the Tour de Langkawi. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 33 Aidis Kruopis (Orica-GreenEdge). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 33 Duber Quintero (Colombia). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 33 Andrea Guardini (Astana). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 33 Kenny van Hummel (Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela).). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 33 The commentators nightmare and race leader, Mirsad Pourseyedigolakhour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 33 Some locals enliven the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 33 Theo Bos is congratulated at the finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 33 The peloton pass by a street seller (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 33 Theo Bos wins stage 8 of the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 33 The top three on stage 8 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Theo Bos (Belkin) won another crash-marred sprint on stage 8 of the Tour de Langkawi in Merang, ahead of Andrea Guardini (Astana) and Kenny van Hummel (Androni Giocattoli-Venuzuela).

Bos was forced to chase back onto the bunch after he was nearly caught up in a crash in the final kilometre of the race. With the help of his lead-out man Graeme Brown, who saw his sprinter struggling, the Dutch rider got back to the front and proved too strong for Guardini.

“With the corner to the left, I think at 500 metres there was a big crash. I nearly went down, I was so lucky. Graeme Brown saw it and waited and I came back. It was a bit of a hard effort and later I waited for a while and then we went,” said Bos at the finish.

“It’s a left hand corner and everybody wants to go in on the left hand side. The front takes the shortest way and there is a big bottle neck and then one guy can create it. I saw it and I thought that it would be dangerous but I was so lucky.”

With two stages remaining at the Tour de Langkawi, Belkin have already achieved what they set out to do. “The sports director said three (stage wins) so we’re happy. There are two more to come, so hopefully we can get another good result.”

While not as bad as the two that affected the race’s second stage, a number of riders needed tending to by the medics at the finish including Malaysian sprinter Anwar Manan (Terengganu). Manan is the only Malaysian to win a stage. Race leader Mirsamad Pourseyedi Golakhour (Tabriz Petrochemical) was also caught up in the crash at the finish. He was unhurt in the incident and didn’t lose any time, as it was in the final three kilometres.

After two fast stages the peloton decided to take things a little easier on stage 8 from Kuantan to Marang. With only a handful of kilometres ridden, the breakaway began to take shape. Manan and Morgan Lamoisson (Europcar) made it up the road, quickly followed by Choon Huat Goh (OCBC Singapore), Elchin Asadov (Synergy Baku) and Zhi Hui Jiang (Giant Champion System).

Eventually Manan was brought back by the peloton, with his team hoping to save him for the sprint finish. The remaining group of four riders set to work and, who were more than happy to let Tabriz do the chasing. With the group taking it a little easier the break built up a lead of 4:10 over the peloton.

However, when Belkin took to the front the gap was quickly reduced and the race was all together with 11km still to run to the finish. Belkin tried to make life difficult for the other sprinters teams by sending a couple of their number up the road. They were quickly reeled in and the group was together again for the final kilometre. As the race hit 300 metres to go the road quickly narrowed and took a sharp left bend, causing a number of riders to crash.



Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 5:01:58 2 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 4 Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge 7 Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 8 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 9 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo 10 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 11 Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 12 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 13 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge 14 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 15 Alexsandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 16 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 17 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 18 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 19 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 20 Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia 21 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 22 Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong - China 23 Heksa Priya Prasetya (Ina) Indonesia 24 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica Greenedge 25 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 26 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 27 Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN Cycling Team 28 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 29 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 30 Mohd Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 31 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 32 Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 33 Luigi Miletta (Ita) Yellow Fluo 34 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 35 Jeffry Romero (Col) Colombia 36 Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo 37 Chao Hua Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 38 Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia 39 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 40 Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 41 Lok Chun Wu (HKg) Hong Kong - China 42 Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia 43 Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 44 Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 45 Jacques J.V. Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 46 John Ebsen (Den) CCN Cycling Team 47 Agung Ali Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia 48 Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 49 Mohd Adiq Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 50 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 51 Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) CCN Cycling Team 52 Hari Fitrianto (Ina) CCN Cycling Team 53 Alexsandr Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha 54 Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 55 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge 56 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 57 Jing Yang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 58 Robin Manulang (Ina) Indonesia 59 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha 60 Kwong Lau (HKg) Hong Kong - China 61 Jason Christie (NZl) CCN Cycling Team 62 Danill Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 63 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 64 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 65 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka 66 Gianni Bellini (Ita) Yellow Fluo 67 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Yellow Fluo 68 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 69 Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia 70 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 71 Yihui NI (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 0:01:31 72 Aldi Afriani (Ina) Indonesia 73 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 74 Abdul Rashid Ibrahim (Mas) Malaysia 0:01:38 75 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 76 Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 77 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 78 Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:01:54 79 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 80 Alexsandar Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 81 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 82 Ching Yin Mow (HKg) Hong Kong - China 0:01:56 83 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 84 Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:02:02 85 Ghaffari Vahid (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 86 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 87 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 88 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 89 Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 90 Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 91 M Pourseyedigolakhour (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 92 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 93 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:52 94 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 95 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 96 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:03:12 97 Samuel Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge 98 Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia 99 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 100 Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 101 Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:03:36 102 Cameron Bayly (Aus) OCBC Singapore 0:03:50 103 Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore 104 Dene Thomas Rogers (NZl) OCBC Singapore 105 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore 0:03:50 106 Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia 107 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 108 Mohd Nur Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia 109 King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong - China 110 Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong - China 111 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 112 Michael Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project DNF Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro DNS Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore Intermediate Sprint 1: Kemaman 1 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 5 pts 2 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore 3 3 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 2 4 Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 1 Intermediate Sprint 2: Kerteh 1 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 5 pts 2 Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 3 3 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 2 4 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore 1 Intermediate Sprint: #3 Dungun 1 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 5 pts 2 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore 3 3 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 2 4 Mohd Nur Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia 1

KOM Cat. 4: Bukit Anak Dara # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 4 pts 2 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore 2 3 Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 1

KOM Cat. 4: Kijal # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 4 pts 2 Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 2 3 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 15:05:54 2 Orica Greenedge 3 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 5 Team Katusha 6 Synergy Baku Cycling Project 7 Terengganu Cycling Team 8 Astana Pro Team 9 Yellow Fluo 10 MTN - Qhubeka 11 Tinkoff-Saxo 12 Indonesia 13 Colombia 14 Hong Kong - China 15 CCN Cycling Team 16 Giant-Champion System Pro 17 Malaysia 18 Team Europcar 19 Tabriz Petrochemical Team 20 Aisan Racing Team 15:07:48 21 OCBC Singapore 15:09:44

General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 M Pourseyedigolakhour (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 30:19:00 2 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:08 3 Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:11 4 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica Greenedge 0:00:20 5 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:36 6 Jacques J.V. Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:40 7 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:52 8 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:01:09 9 Ghaffari Vahid (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:01:27 10 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:41 11 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:01:46 12 Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo 0:02:14 13 John Ebsen (Den) CCN Cycling Team 0:02:33 14 Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:03:03 15 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:09 16 Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) CCN Cycling Team 0:03:39 17 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:47 18 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:52 19 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 0:04:11 20 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 0:04:38 21 Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:04:47 22 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:04:57 23 Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:05:33 24 Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore 0:05:59 25 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 0:06:04 26 Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:07:40 27 Hari Fitrianto (Ina) CCN Cycling Team 0:09:26 28 Alexsandr Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:10:22 29 Mohd Adiq Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:10:35 30 Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:10:42 31 Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia 0:11:06 32 Jeffry Romero (Col) Colombia 0:11:44 33 Jason Christie (NZl) CCN Cycling Team 0:11:51 34 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:12:03 35 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:12:08 36 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 0:12:34 37 King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong - China 0:12:39 38 Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong - China 0:12:49 39 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 40 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore 0:12:58 41 Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia 0:13:48 42 Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 0:14:03 43 Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 44 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:15:00 45 Mohd Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:15:02 46 Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia 0:15:40 47 Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:16:15 48 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka 0:16:50 49 Luigi Miletta (Ita) Yellow Fluo 0:17:02 50 Agung Ali Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia 0:17:27 51 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:17:40 52 Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 53 Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN Cycling Team 0:18:08 54 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:19:06 55 Chao Hua Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 0:19:19 56 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 0:19:39 57 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:19:54 58 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 0:20:07 59 Jing Yang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 0:20:38 60 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:20:56 61 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:20:58 62 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:21:05 63 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:21:12 64 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 65 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:21:19 66 Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:21:20 67 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge 0:21:27 68 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:21:42 69 Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:21:53 70 Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia 0:21:54 71 Dene Thomas Rogers (NZl) OCBC Singapore 0:22:01 72 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo 0:22:04 73 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Yellow Fluo 0:22:33 74 Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong - China 0:22:53 75 Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:23:07 76 Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:23:21 77 Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:23:22 78 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:23:52 79 Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:24:10 80 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:24:37 81 Alexsandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 82 Mohd Nur Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia 0:24:38 83 Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:25:11 84 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:25:43 85 Danill Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:26:17 86 Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia 0:26:27 87 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:26:44 88 Alexsandar Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:26:58 89 Robin Manulang (Ina) Indonesia 0:27:36 90 Michael Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:27:57 91 Heksa Priya Prasetya (Ina) Indonesia 0:27:58 92 Cameron Bayly (Aus) OCBC Singapore 0:28:11 93 Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:28:26 94 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:28:57 95 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:29:53 96 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:30:23 97 Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:30:28 98 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:30:37 99 Ching Yin Mow (HKg) Hong Kong - China 0:30:43 100 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 101 Lok Chun Wu (HKg) Hong Kong - China 0:30:57 102 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:32:11 103 Aldi Afriani (Ina) Indonesia 0:32:17 104 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:34:59 105 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 0:35:09 106 Abdul Rashid Ibrahim (Mas) Malaysia 0:36:10 107 Kwong Lau (HKg) Hong Kong - China 0:36:18 108 Yihui NI (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 0:40:27 109 Samuel Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge 0:40:56 110 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:43:13 111 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:43:55 112 Gianni Bellini (Ita) Yellow Fluo 0:47:47

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge 71 pts 2 Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 69 3 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 62 4 Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 57 5 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 56 6 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 43 7 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 40 8 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo 39 9 Dene Thomas Rogers (NZl) OCBC Singapore 37 10 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 35 11 Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia 34 12 Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 34 13 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 25 14 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 25 15 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 24 16 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 23 17 Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 23 18 Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 22 19 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore 22 20 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 20 21 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 20 22 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 19 23 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 18 24 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 18 25 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge 16 26 Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 15 27 Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore 14 28 Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 14 29 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 13 30 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 13 31 Alexsandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 13 32 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 13 33 Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo 10 34 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 8 35 Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 8 36 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 8 37 Jacques J.V. Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 7 38 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 7 39 Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 7 40 Michael Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 7 41 Yihui NI (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 5 42 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica Greenedge 4 43 Chao Hua Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 4 44 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 4 45 Jeffry Romero (Col) Colombia 2 46 Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 2 47 Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia 2 48 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 2 49 Gianni Bellini (Ita) Yellow Fluo 2 50 Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 1 51 Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia 1 52 Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong - China 1 53 Mohd Nur Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia 1 54 Alexsandar Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 34 pts 2 Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 31 3 M Pourseyedigolakhour (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 25 4 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 20 5 Ghaffari Vahid (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 16 6 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 14 7 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica Greenedge 12 8 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 12 9 Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) CCN Cycling Team 12 10 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha 11 11 Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo 9 12 Jacques J.V. Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 9 13 Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia 8 14 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 15 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 8 16 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 7 17 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 6 18 Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 5 19 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 5 20 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 21 Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 4 22 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore 4 23 Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 3 24 Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia 2 25 Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 2 26 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 1 27 Mohd Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 1 28 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 1 29 Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 1 30 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 1