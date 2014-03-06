Trending

Tour de Langkawi: Bos avoids crash to win in Marang

Belkin rider beats Guardini and Van Hummel

Image 1 of 33

Belkin lead the bunch to the line

Belkin lead the bunch to the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 33

UnitedHealthcare's Redant Hendrink

UnitedHealthcare's Redant Hendrink
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 33

Matt Brammeier (Synergy Baku) continues to lead the mountains classification

Matt Brammeier (Synergy Baku) continues to lead the mountains classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 33

Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team controlling the race

Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team controlling the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 33

Andrea Guardini chases, but can't overhaul Bos

Andrea Guardini chases, but can't overhaul Bos
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 33

Andrea Guardini (Astana) had to settle for second place behind Theo Bos.

Andrea Guardini (Astana) had to settle for second place behind Theo Bos.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 33

Mirsamad Pourseyedi Golakhour (Tabriz Petrochemical) closes in on overall victory.

Mirsamad Pourseyedi Golakhour (Tabriz Petrochemical) closes in on overall victory.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 33

Theo Bos celebrates victory ahead of Andrea Guardini.

Theo Bos celebrates victory ahead of Andrea Guardini.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 33

Theo Bos (Belkin) is on song at the Tour de Langkawi.

Theo Bos (Belkin) is on song at the Tour de Langkawi.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 33

Theo Bos (Belkin) holds off Andrea Guardini (Astana) for the win.

Theo Bos (Belkin) holds off Andrea Guardini (Astana) for the win.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 33

Dmitriy Gruzdev (Astana).

Dmitriy Gruzdev (Astana).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 33

Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka).

Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 33

Kenny van Hummel (Androni-Venezuela).

Kenny van Hummel (Androni-Venezuela).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 33

The Tour de Langkawi peloton speeds towards Marang.

The Tour de Langkawi peloton speeds towards Marang.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 33

Damien Howson (Orica-GreenEdge).

Damien Howson (Orica-GreenEdge).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 33

Ruslan Tleubayev (Astana) grabs his musette.

Ruslan Tleubayev (Astana) grabs his musette.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 33

Matt Brammeier (Synergy Baku) leads the mountains classification.

Matt Brammeier (Synergy Baku) leads the mountains classification.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 33

Andrea Guardini (Astana).

Andrea Guardini (Astana).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 33

Theo Bos (Belkin) wins stage 8 of the Tour de Langkawi.

Theo Bos (Belkin) wins stage 8 of the Tour de Langkawi.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 33

Aidis Kruopis (Orica-GreenEdge) leads the sprint competition.

Aidis Kruopis (Orica-GreenEdge) leads the sprint competition.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 33

Kenny van Hummel (Androni-Venezuela) in action at the Tour de Langkawi.

Kenny van Hummel (Androni-Venezuela) in action at the Tour de Langkawi.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 33

Evgeni Petrov (Tinkoff-Saxo) at the Tour de Langkawi.

Evgeni Petrov (Tinkoff-Saxo) at the Tour de Langkawi.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 33

Mirsamad Pourseyedi Golakhour (Tabriz Petrochemical) in the lead at the Tour de Langkawi.

Mirsamad Pourseyedi Golakhour (Tabriz Petrochemical) in the lead at the Tour de Langkawi.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 33

Aidis Kruopis (Orica-GreenEdge).

Aidis Kruopis (Orica-GreenEdge).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 33

Duber Quintero (Colombia).

Duber Quintero (Colombia).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 33

Andrea Guardini (Astana).

Andrea Guardini (Astana).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 33

Kenny van Hummel (Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela).).

Kenny van Hummel (Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela).).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 33

The commentators nightmare and race leader, Mirsad Pourseyedigolakhour

The commentators nightmare and race leader, Mirsad Pourseyedigolakhour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 33

Some locals enliven the race

Some locals enliven the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 33

Theo Bos is congratulated at the finish

Theo Bos is congratulated at the finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 33

The peloton pass by a street seller

The peloton pass by a street seller
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 33

Theo Bos wins stage 8 of the Tour de Langkawi

Theo Bos wins stage 8 of the Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 33

The top three on stage 8

The top three on stage 8
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Theo Bos (Belkin) won another crash-marred sprint on stage 8 of the Tour de Langkawi in Merang, ahead of Andrea Guardini (Astana) and Kenny van Hummel (Androni Giocattoli-Venuzuela).

Bos was forced to chase back onto the bunch after he was nearly caught up in a crash in the final kilometre of the race. With the help of his lead-out man Graeme Brown, who saw his sprinter struggling, the Dutch rider got back to the front and proved too strong for Guardini.

“With the corner to the left, I think at 500 metres there was a big crash. I nearly went down, I was so lucky. Graeme Brown saw it and waited and I came back. It was a bit of a hard effort and later I waited for a while and then we went,” said Bos at the finish.

“It’s a left hand corner and everybody wants to go in on the left hand side. The front takes the shortest way and there is a big bottle neck and then one guy can create it. I saw it and I thought that it would be dangerous but I was so lucky.”

With two stages remaining at the Tour de Langkawi, Belkin have already achieved what they set out to do. “The sports director said three (stage wins) so we’re happy. There are two more to come, so hopefully we can get another good result.”

While not as bad as the two that affected the race’s second stage, a number of riders needed tending to by the medics at the finish including Malaysian sprinter Anwar Manan (Terengganu). Manan is the only Malaysian to win a stage. Race leader Mirsamad Pourseyedi Golakhour (Tabriz Petrochemical) was also caught up in the crash at the finish. He was unhurt in the incident and didn’t lose any time, as it was in the final three kilometres.

After two fast stages the peloton decided to take things a little easier on stage 8 from Kuantan to Marang. With only a handful of kilometres ridden, the breakaway began to take shape. Manan and Morgan Lamoisson (Europcar) made it up the road, quickly followed by Choon Huat Goh (OCBC Singapore), Elchin Asadov (Synergy Baku) and Zhi Hui Jiang (Giant Champion System).

Eventually Manan was brought back by the peloton, with his team hoping to save him for the sprint finish. The remaining group of four riders set to work and, who were more than happy to let Tabriz do the chasing. With the group taking it a little easier the break built up a lead of 4:10 over the peloton.

However, when Belkin took to the front the gap was quickly reduced and the race was all together with 11km still to run to the finish. Belkin tried to make life difficult for the other sprinters teams by sending a couple of their number up the road. They were quickly reeled in and the group was together again for the final kilometre. As the race hit 300 metres to go the road quickly narrowed and took a sharp left bend, causing a number of riders to crash.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team5:01:58
2Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
3Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
4Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
5Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
6Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
7Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
8Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
9Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
10Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
11Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
12Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
13Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
14Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
15Alexsandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
16Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
17Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
18Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
19Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
20Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia
21Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
22Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong - China
23Heksa Priya Prasetya (Ina) Indonesia
24Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica Greenedge
25Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
26Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
27Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN Cycling Team
28Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
29Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
30Mohd Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
31Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
32Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
33Luigi Miletta (Ita) Yellow Fluo
34Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
35Jeffry Romero (Col) Colombia
36Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo
37Chao Hua Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
38Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia
39Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
40Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
41Lok Chun Wu (HKg) Hong Kong - China
42Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia
43Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
44Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
45Jacques J.V. Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
46John Ebsen (Den) CCN Cycling Team
47Agung Ali Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia
48Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
49Mohd Adiq Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
50Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
51Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) CCN Cycling Team
52Hari Fitrianto (Ina) CCN Cycling Team
53Alexsandr Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
54Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
55Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge
56Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
57Jing Yang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
58Robin Manulang (Ina) Indonesia
59Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
60Kwong Lau (HKg) Hong Kong - China
61Jason Christie (NZl) CCN Cycling Team
62Danill Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
63Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
64Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
65Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
66Gianni Bellini (Ita) Yellow Fluo
67Roberto De Patre (Ita) Yellow Fluo
68Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
69Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia
70Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
71Yihui NI (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro0:01:31
72Aldi Afriani (Ina) Indonesia
73Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
74Abdul Rashid Ibrahim (Mas) Malaysia0:01:38
75Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
76Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
77Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
78Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:01:54
79Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
80Alexsandar Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
81Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
82Ching Yin Mow (HKg) Hong Kong - China0:01:56
83Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
84Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:02:02
85Ghaffari Vahid (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
86Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
87Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
88Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
89Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
90Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
91M Pourseyedigolakhour (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
92Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
93Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:52
94Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
95Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
96Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:03:12
97Samuel Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
98Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia
99Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
100Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
101Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:03:36
102Cameron Bayly (Aus) OCBC Singapore0:03:50
103Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore
104Dene Thomas Rogers (NZl) OCBC Singapore
105Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore0:03:50
106Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia
107Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
108Mohd Nur Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia
109King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong - China
110Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong - China
111Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
112Michael Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
DNFChristophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFLi Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
DNSThomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore
Intermediate Sprint 1:Kemaman
1Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project5pts
2Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore3
3Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar2
4Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro1
Intermediate Sprint 2:Kerteh
1Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project5pts
2Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro3
3Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar2
4Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore1
Intermediate Sprint: #3Dungun
1Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project5pts
2Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore3
3Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar2
4Mohd Nur Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia1

KOM Cat. 4: Bukit Anak Dara
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project4pts
2Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore2
3Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro1

KOM Cat. 4: Kijal
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project4pts
2Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro2
3Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela15:05:54
2Orica Greenedge
3UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
4Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
5Team Katusha
6Synergy Baku Cycling Project
7Terengganu Cycling Team
8Astana Pro Team
9Yellow Fluo
10MTN - Qhubeka
11Tinkoff-Saxo
12Indonesia
13Colombia
14Hong Kong - China
15CCN Cycling Team
16Giant-Champion System Pro
17Malaysia
18Team Europcar
19Tabriz Petrochemical Team
20Aisan Racing Team15:07:48
21OCBC Singapore15:09:44

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1M Pourseyedigolakhour (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team30:19:00
2Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:08
3Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:11
4Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica Greenedge0:00:20
5Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:36
6Jacques J.V. Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:40
7Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:52
8Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:01:09
9Ghaffari Vahid (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:01:27
10Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:41
11Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia0:01:46
12Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo0:02:14
13John Ebsen (Den) CCN Cycling Team0:02:33
14Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:03:03
15Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:09
16Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) CCN Cycling Team0:03:39
17Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:47
18Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:52
19Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge0:04:11
20Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar0:04:38
21Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia0:04:47
22Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:04:57
23Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:05:33
24Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore0:05:59
25Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia0:06:04
26Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:07:40
27Hari Fitrianto (Ina) CCN Cycling Team0:09:26
28Alexsandr Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha0:10:22
29Mohd Adiq Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:10:35
30Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:10:42
31Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia0:11:06
32Jeffry Romero (Col) Colombia0:11:44
33Jason Christie (NZl) CCN Cycling Team0:11:51
34Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:12:03
35Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:12:08
36Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia0:12:34
37King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong - China0:12:39
38Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong - China0:12:49
39Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
40Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore0:12:58
41Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia0:13:48
42Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro0:14:03
43Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
44Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:15:00
45Mohd Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:15:02
46Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia0:15:40
47Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:16:15
48Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka0:16:50
49Luigi Miletta (Ita) Yellow Fluo0:17:02
50Agung Ali Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia0:17:27
51Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:17:40
52Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
53Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN Cycling Team0:18:08
54Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:19:06
55Chao Hua Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro0:19:19
56Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar0:19:39
57Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:19:54
58Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka0:20:07
59Jing Yang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro0:20:38
60Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:20:56
61Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:20:58
62Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:21:05
63Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:21:12
64Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
65Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:21:19
66Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:21:20
67Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge0:21:27
68Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:21:42
69Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:21:53
70Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia0:21:54
71Dene Thomas Rogers (NZl) OCBC Singapore0:22:01
72Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo0:22:04
73Roberto De Patre (Ita) Yellow Fluo0:22:33
74Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong - China0:22:53
75Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:23:07
76Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:23:21
77Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:23:22
78Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:23:52
79Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:24:10
80Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:24:37
81Alexsandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
82Mohd Nur Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia0:24:38
83Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:25:11
84Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:25:43
85Danill Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:26:17
86Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia0:26:27
87Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:26:44
88Alexsandar Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:26:58
89Robin Manulang (Ina) Indonesia0:27:36
90Michael Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:27:57
91Heksa Priya Prasetya (Ina) Indonesia0:27:58
92Cameron Bayly (Aus) OCBC Singapore0:28:11
93Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:28:26
94Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:28:57
95Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:29:53
96Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:30:23
97Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:30:28
98Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:30:37
99Ching Yin Mow (HKg) Hong Kong - China0:30:43
100Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
101Lok Chun Wu (HKg) Hong Kong - China0:30:57
102Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:32:11
103Aldi Afriani (Ina) Indonesia0:32:17
104Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:34:59
105Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar0:35:09
106Abdul Rashid Ibrahim (Mas) Malaysia0:36:10
107Kwong Lau (HKg) Hong Kong - China0:36:18
108Yihui NI (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro0:40:27
109Samuel Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge0:40:56
110Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:43:13
111Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:43:55
112Gianni Bellini (Ita) Yellow Fluo0:47:47

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge71pts
2Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo69
3Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team62
4Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela57
5Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team56
6Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project43
7Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project40
8Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo39
9Dene Thomas Rogers (NZl) OCBC Singapore37
10Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka35
11Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia34
12Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling34
13Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling25
14Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team25
15Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar24
16Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling23
17Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project23
18Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team22
19Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore22
20Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka20
21Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling20
22Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team19
23Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela18
24Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha18
25Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge16
26Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team15
27Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore14
28Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling14
29Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team13
30Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia13
31Alexsandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha13
32Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar13
33Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo10
34Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team8
35Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro8
36Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team8
37Jacques J.V. Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka7
38Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team7
39Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team7
40Michael Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project7
41Yihui NI (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro5
42Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica Greenedge4
43Chao Hua Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro4
44Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team4
45Jeffry Romero (Col) Colombia2
46Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project2
47Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia2
48Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team2
49Gianni Bellini (Ita) Yellow Fluo2
50Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team1
51Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia1
52Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong - China1
53Mohd Nur Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia1
54Alexsandar Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project34pts
2Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling31
3M Pourseyedigolakhour (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team25
4Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka20
5Ghaffari Vahid (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team16
6Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project14
7Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica Greenedge12
8Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team12
9Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) CCN Cycling Team12
10Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha11
11Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo9
12Jacques J.V. Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka9
13Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia8
14Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling8
15Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team8
16Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela7
17Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka6
18Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team5
19Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia5
20Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
21Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project4
22Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore4
23Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro3
24Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia2
25Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project2
26Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge1
27Mohd Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team1
28Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha1
29Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team1
30Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar1

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1MTN - Qhubeka90:59:47
2Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:01:38
3Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:08:52
4Colombia0:09:59
5Team Katusha0:11:05
6CCN Cycling Team0:11:14
7Orica Greenedge0:11:52
8UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:14:33
9Giant-Champion System Pro0:26:34
10Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:26:49
11Tinkoff-Saxo0:32:23
12Indonesia0:34:12
13Yellow Fluo0:34:25
14OCBC Singapore0:34:49
15Malaysia0:35:25
16Team Europcar0:35:55
17Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:44:20
18Terengganu Cycling Team0:44:54
19Hong Kong - China0:45:34
20Astana Pro Team1:03:57
21Aisan Racing Team1:13:25

Latest on Cyclingnews