Tour de Langkawi: Bos avoids crash to win in Marang
Belkin rider beats Guardini and Van Hummel
Stage 8: Kuantan - Marang
Theo Bos (Belkin) won another crash-marred sprint on stage 8 of the Tour de Langkawi in Merang, ahead of Andrea Guardini (Astana) and Kenny van Hummel (Androni Giocattoli-Venuzuela).
Bos was forced to chase back onto the bunch after he was nearly caught up in a crash in the final kilometre of the race. With the help of his lead-out man Graeme Brown, who saw his sprinter struggling, the Dutch rider got back to the front and proved too strong for Guardini.
“With the corner to the left, I think at 500 metres there was a big crash. I nearly went down, I was so lucky. Graeme Brown saw it and waited and I came back. It was a bit of a hard effort and later I waited for a while and then we went,” said Bos at the finish.
“It’s a left hand corner and everybody wants to go in on the left hand side. The front takes the shortest way and there is a big bottle neck and then one guy can create it. I saw it and I thought that it would be dangerous but I was so lucky.”
With two stages remaining at the Tour de Langkawi, Belkin have already achieved what they set out to do. “The sports director said three (stage wins) so we’re happy. There are two more to come, so hopefully we can get another good result.”
While not as bad as the two that affected the race’s second stage, a number of riders needed tending to by the medics at the finish including Malaysian sprinter Anwar Manan (Terengganu). Manan is the only Malaysian to win a stage. Race leader Mirsamad Pourseyedi Golakhour (Tabriz Petrochemical) was also caught up in the crash at the finish. He was unhurt in the incident and didn’t lose any time, as it was in the final three kilometres.
After two fast stages the peloton decided to take things a little easier on stage 8 from Kuantan to Marang. With only a handful of kilometres ridden, the breakaway began to take shape. Manan and Morgan Lamoisson (Europcar) made it up the road, quickly followed by Choon Huat Goh (OCBC Singapore), Elchin Asadov (Synergy Baku) and Zhi Hui Jiang (Giant Champion System).
Eventually Manan was brought back by the peloton, with his team hoping to save him for the sprint finish. The remaining group of four riders set to work and, who were more than happy to let Tabriz do the chasing. With the group taking it a little easier the break built up a lead of 4:10 over the peloton.
However, when Belkin took to the front the gap was quickly reduced and the race was all together with 11km still to run to the finish. Belkin tried to make life difficult for the other sprinters teams by sending a couple of their number up the road. They were quickly reeled in and the group was together again for the final kilometre. As the race hit 300 metres to go the road quickly narrowed and took a sharp left bend, causing a number of riders to crash.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|5:01:58
|2
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|4
|Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|6
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
|7
|Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|8
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|10
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|11
|Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|12
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|13
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|14
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Alexsandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|16
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|17
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|18
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|19
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia
|21
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|22
|Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|23
|Heksa Priya Prasetya (Ina) Indonesia
|24
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica Greenedge
|25
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|26
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|27
|Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN Cycling Team
|28
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|29
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|30
|Mohd Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|31
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|32
|Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|33
|Luigi Miletta (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|34
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|35
|Jeffry Romero (Col) Colombia
|36
|Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo
|37
|Chao Hua Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|38
|Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia
|39
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|41
|Lok Chun Wu (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|42
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia
|43
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|44
|Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|45
|Jacques J.V. Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|46
|John Ebsen (Den) CCN Cycling Team
|47
|Agung Ali Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia
|48
|Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|49
|Mohd Adiq Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|50
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|51
|Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) CCN Cycling Team
|52
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) CCN Cycling Team
|53
|Alexsandr Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
|54
|Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|55
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|56
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|57
|Jing Yang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|58
|Robin Manulang (Ina) Indonesia
|59
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
|60
|Kwong Lau (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|61
|Jason Christie (NZl) CCN Cycling Team
|62
|Danill Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|63
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|64
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|65
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
|66
|Gianni Bellini (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|67
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|68
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|69
|Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia
|70
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|71
|Yihui NI (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|0:01:31
|72
|Aldi Afriani (Ina) Indonesia
|73
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Abdul Rashid Ibrahim (Mas) Malaysia
|0:01:38
|75
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|76
|Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|77
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|78
|Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:01:54
|79
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|80
|Alexsandar Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|81
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|82
|Ching Yin Mow (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|0:01:56
|83
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|84
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:02:02
|85
|Ghaffari Vahid (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|86
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|87
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|88
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|90
|Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|91
|M Pourseyedigolakhour (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|92
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|93
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:52
|94
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|95
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|96
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:12
|97
|Samuel Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
|98
|Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia
|99
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|100
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|101
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:03:36
|102
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) OCBC Singapore
|0:03:50
|103
|Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore
|104
|Dene Thomas Rogers (NZl) OCBC Singapore
|105
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|0:03:50
|106
|Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia
|107
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|108
|Mohd Nur Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia
|109
|King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|110
|Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|111
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|112
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|DNF
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|DNS
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore
|Intermediate Sprint 1:
|Kemaman
|1
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|5
|pts
|2
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|3
|3
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|4
|Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|1
|Intermediate Sprint 2:
|Kerteh
|1
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|5
|pts
|2
|Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|3
|3
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|4
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|1
|Intermediate Sprint: #3
|Dungun
|1
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|5
|pts
|2
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|3
|3
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|4
|Mohd Nur Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|4
|pts
|2
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|2
|3
|Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|4
|pts
|2
|Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|2
|3
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|15:05:54
|2
|Orica Greenedge
|3
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Team Katusha
|6
|Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|7
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|9
|Yellow Fluo
|10
|MTN - Qhubeka
|11
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|Indonesia
|13
|Colombia
|14
|Hong Kong - China
|15
|CCN Cycling Team
|16
|Giant-Champion System Pro
|17
|Malaysia
|18
|Team Europcar
|19
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|20
|Aisan Racing Team
|15:07:48
|21
|OCBC Singapore
|15:09:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|M Pourseyedigolakhour (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|30:19:00
|2
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:08
|3
|Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:11
|4
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:20
|5
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:36
|6
|Jacques J.V. Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:40
|7
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:52
|8
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:01:09
|9
|Ghaffari Vahid (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:01:27
|10
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:41
|11
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:01:46
|12
|Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo
|0:02:14
|13
|John Ebsen (Den) CCN Cycling Team
|0:02:33
|14
|Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:03:03
|15
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:09
|16
|Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) CCN Cycling Team
|0:03:39
|17
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:47
|18
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:52
|19
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|0:04:11
|20
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|0:04:38
|21
|Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:04:47
|22
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:04:57
|23
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:05:33
|24
|Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore
|0:05:59
|25
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:06:04
|26
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:07:40
|27
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) CCN Cycling Team
|0:09:26
|28
|Alexsandr Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:10:22
|29
|Mohd Adiq Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:10:35
|30
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:10:42
|31
|Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia
|0:11:06
|32
|Jeffry Romero (Col) Colombia
|0:11:44
|33
|Jason Christie (NZl) CCN Cycling Team
|0:11:51
|34
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:12:03
|35
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:12:08
|36
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|0:12:34
|37
|King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|0:12:39
|38
|Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|0:12:49
|39
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|40
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|0:12:58
|41
|Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia
|0:13:48
|42
|Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|0:14:03
|43
|Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|44
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:15:00
|45
|Mohd Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:15:02
|46
|Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia
|0:15:40
|47
|Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:16:15
|48
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:16:50
|49
|Luigi Miletta (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|0:17:02
|50
|Agung Ali Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia
|0:17:27
|51
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:17:40
|52
|Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|53
|Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN Cycling Team
|0:18:08
|54
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:19:06
|55
|Chao Hua Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|0:19:19
|56
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:19:39
|57
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:54
|58
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:20:07
|59
|Jing Yang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|0:20:38
|60
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:56
|61
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:58
|62
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:05
|63
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:21:12
|64
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|65
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:21:19
|66
|Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:21:20
|67
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
|0:21:27
|68
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:21:42
|69
|Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:21:53
|70
|Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia
|0:21:54
|71
|Dene Thomas Rogers (NZl) OCBC Singapore
|0:22:01
|72
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|0:22:04
|73
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|0:22:33
|74
|Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|0:22:53
|75
|Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:23:07
|76
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:23:21
|77
|Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:23:22
|78
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:23:52
|79
|Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:24:10
|80
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:24:37
|81
|Alexsandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|82
|Mohd Nur Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia
|0:24:38
|83
|Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:25:11
|84
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:43
|85
|Danill Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:17
|86
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia
|0:26:27
|87
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:26:44
|88
|Alexsandar Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:58
|89
|Robin Manulang (Ina) Indonesia
|0:27:36
|90
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:27:57
|91
|Heksa Priya Prasetya (Ina) Indonesia
|0:27:58
|92
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) OCBC Singapore
|0:28:11
|93
|Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:28:26
|94
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:28:57
|95
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:29:53
|96
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:30:23
|97
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:30:28
|98
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:30:37
|99
|Ching Yin Mow (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|0:30:43
|100
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|101
|Lok Chun Wu (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|0:30:57
|102
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:32:11
|103
|Aldi Afriani (Ina) Indonesia
|0:32:17
|104
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:34:59
|105
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:35:09
|106
|Abdul Rashid Ibrahim (Mas) Malaysia
|0:36:10
|107
|Kwong Lau (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|0:36:18
|108
|Yihui NI (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|0:40:27
|109
|Samuel Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
|0:40:56
|110
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:43:13
|111
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:43:55
|112
|Gianni Bellini (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|0:47:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
|71
|pts
|2
|Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|69
|3
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|62
|4
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|57
|5
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|56
|6
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|43
|7
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|40
|8
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|39
|9
|Dene Thomas Rogers (NZl) OCBC Singapore
|37
|10
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|35
|11
|Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia
|34
|12
|Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|34
|13
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|25
|14
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|25
|15
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|24
|16
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|23
|17
|Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|23
|18
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|22
|19
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|22
|20
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|20
|21
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|20
|22
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|19
|23
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|18
|24
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|18
|25
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|16
|26
|Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|15
|27
|Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore
|14
|28
|Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|14
|29
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|13
|30
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|13
|31
|Alexsandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|13
|32
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|33
|Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo
|10
|34
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|8
|35
|Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|8
|36
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|8
|37
|Jacques J.V. Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|7
|38
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|7
|39
|Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|7
|40
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|7
|41
|Yihui NI (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|5
|42
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica Greenedge
|4
|43
|Chao Hua Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|4
|44
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|4
|45
|Jeffry Romero (Col) Colombia
|2
|46
|Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|2
|47
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia
|2
|48
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|2
|49
|Gianni Bellini (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|2
|50
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|1
|51
|Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia
|1
|52
|Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|1
|53
|Mohd Nur Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia
|1
|54
|Alexsandar Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|34
|pts
|2
|Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|31
|3
|M Pourseyedigolakhour (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|25
|4
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|20
|5
|Ghaffari Vahid (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|16
|6
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|14
|7
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica Greenedge
|12
|8
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|12
|9
|Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) CCN Cycling Team
|12
|10
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
|11
|11
|Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo
|9
|12
|Jacques J.V. Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|9
|13
|Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia
|8
|14
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|15
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|8
|16
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|7
|17
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|18
|Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|5
|19
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|5
|20
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|21
|Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|4
|22
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|4
|23
|Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|3
|24
|Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia
|2
|25
|Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|2
|26
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|1
|27
|Mohd Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|1
|28
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|1
|29
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|1
|30
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|MTN - Qhubeka
|90:59:47
|2
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:01:38
|3
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:08:52
|4
|Colombia
|0:09:59
|5
|Team Katusha
|0:11:05
|6
|CCN Cycling Team
|0:11:14
|7
|Orica Greenedge
|0:11:52
|8
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:14:33
|9
|Giant-Champion System Pro
|0:26:34
|10
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:49
|11
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:32:23
|12
|Indonesia
|0:34:12
|13
|Yellow Fluo
|0:34:25
|14
|OCBC Singapore
|0:34:49
|15
|Malaysia
|0:35:25
|16
|Team Europcar
|0:35:55
|17
|Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:44:20
|18
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:44:54
|19
|Hong Kong - China
|0:45:34
|20
|Astana Pro Team
|1:03:57
|21
|Aisan Racing Team
|1:13:25
