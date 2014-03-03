Third time a charm for White in Tour de Langkawi

Image 1 of 3 Bradley White on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare) celebrates his victory (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi 2014) Image 3 of 3 Bradley White crosses the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The UnitedHealthcare men's team scored its first victory of the 2014 season on stage five of the Tour de Langkawi, when 32-year-old Brad White powered to the win over breakaway companion Thomas Rabou (OCBC Singapore) and Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka) on a steamy 140km stage to Rembau.

The result came after three consecutive days on the attack by White, when he finally came across the winning formula.

"They say the third time is the charm - this was the third day in a row in the break and I am happy to be able to come away with the win," White said.

He was part of a large but unsuccessful breakaway on stage four, but came heart breakingly close to contesting for the win on stage three, when he and Jacque Janse van Rensburg (MTN-Qhubeka) were caught inside the final kilometre. In addition, teammate Jonny Clarke was part of the winning move on stage one, finishing third on the day, and the team's new Colombian climber Isaac Bolivar moved into third overall on stage four's mountain top finish.

"After coming so close to a win on stage three, I was hungry for a win once I found myself in the break again," White said. "Isaac had a great ride yesterday and team moral is high. It's not often that a break stays away in a big race like this. When it happens you can't let it slip away. I can't express how happy I am for the win and all the support I have from teammates, staff, sponsors, family, and friends. I could not do it without all these people."

Directeur sportif Henrick Redant chalked White's first UCI victory to "talent, conviction, and perseverance".

"He is very talented and strong; believes in what he does, and never gives up! All of this resulted in victory today two days after his first attempt for a stage win."

White turned professional in 2007 with the Marco Polo team, making the transition to cycling after being a collegiate swimmer and triathlete. He joined the UnitedHealthcare organisation in 2009, when the team was known as OUCH Pro Cycling. His previous victories have come in the US Criterium circuit: he won the Glencoe Grand Prix in 2013 and two stages of the Prairie State series in Illinois.