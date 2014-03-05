Image 1 of 39 The sprinters switch across the road (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 39 Theo Bos (Belkin) wins stage 7 of the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 39 Riders have an improvised resting spot (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 39 The stage podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 39 Mirsama Pourseyedigolakhour (Tabriz Petrolchemical) gets ready for another day as race leader (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 39 The riders cool down after the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 39 Bos celebrates with his Belkin teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 39 Here come the sprinters (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 39 Theo Bos (Belkin) celebrates his victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 39 Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 39 Matt Brammeier gives the thumbs up (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 39 Kenny van Hummel poses with some children (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 39 Theo Bos shows off his winner's trophies (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 39 Mirsama Pourseyedigolakhour (Tabriz Petrolchemical) pulled on another race leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 39 Mirsama Pourseyedigolakhour (Tabriz Petrolchemical) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 39 Theo Bos (Belkin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 39 Theo Bos answers questions after his stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 39 Theo Bos (Belkin) won stage 7 in Langkawi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 39 Theo Bos (Belkin) wins stage 7 at Tour de Langkawi, the Dutch sprinter's second stage win of the race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 39 Riders seek relief from the heat after stage 7 at the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 39 South African road champion Louis Meintjes (MTN - Qhubeka) awaits stage 7 at the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 39 Kenny Van Hummel (Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 39 Tour de Langkawi leader Mirsama Pourseyedigolakhour (Tabriz Petrochemical) defended his yellow jersey on stage 7 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 39 As Theo Bos (Belkin) sprints for the win on the left, the Dutchman's lead-out man Graeme Brown, right, already knows victory is imminent. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 39 Theo Bos (Belkin) sprints to victory on stage 7 at the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 39 Tour de Langkawi leader Mirsama Pourseyedigolakhour (Tabriz Petrochemical) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 39 Francesco Chicchi (Yellow Fluo) recovers after another hot day of racing at the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 39 Stage 7 winner Theo Bos (Belkin) waves as he makes his way to the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 39 Leonardo Duque (Colombia) on the podium after finishing 3rd on stage 7 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 39 Thumbs up from stage 7 winner Theo Bos (Belkin) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 39 Thumbs up from stage 7 winner Theo Bos (Belkin) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 39 Aidis Kruopis (Orica - GreenEDGE) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 39 The peloton cool off in the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 39 Aidis Kruopis (Orica - GreenEDGE) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 39 The peloton cool off at the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 39 Mirsamad Pourseyedigolakhour (Tabriz Petrolchemical) leads the race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 39 Leonardo Duque (Colombia) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 39 Theo Bos (Belkin) has time to look back (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 39 Theo Bos (Belkin) on the podium after his win (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Theo Bos (Belkin) racked up his second victory at the Tour de Langkawi ahead of Aidis Kruopis (Orica-GreenEdge) and Leonardo Duque (UnitedHealthcare), on stage 7.

The Dutch rider and his team navigated the two sharp corners in the final 500 metres with relative ease to win in Pekan, the scene of Alessandro Petacchi’s first professional victory in 1998.

Kruopis has been knocking on the door of a victory, but had to settle for second for another day. The Lithuanian’s consistency has moved him into the lead of the points competition, four points ahead of Michal Kolar (Tinkoff-Saxo). Duque’s third place is the 6th podium finish of the race so far for the UnitedHealthcare team.

Bos was boxed in during the previous day’s sprint but said the team had learned from earlier mistakes in the race to put him in the right position. “Yesterday it was a long straight and with six riders in total, it is difficult to maintain the front until the end. So today we burned a few more riders longer before the finish,” Bos explained at the finish. “Then we stayed in the pack and used the peloton a bit more, since we don’t have so many riders.

“In the road book it said to go left with 900 metres to go and a right corner with 500 metres to go, but then we heard from the soigneurs that it was 500 and 250. I’m lucky that I have Brown, he’s the best man in the peloton to bring me in front. He’s the fastest guy in front of a sprinter. In the last corner, somebody came underneath and my front wheel slipped and but luckily I was on his wheel still.”

Stage 7 from Kota Tinggi to Pekan was the longest of the race’s ten stages at 230km. It meant an early start for the riders, who were feeling the efforts of riding in the heat, with Robinson Chalapud (Colombia) choosing not to take the start and four more, including John-Lee Augustyn (MTN-Qhubeka), abandoning before the finish.

Despite the headwind, the pace was high from the start and, as it had been on the previous stage, the peloton were nervous about letting too strong a break form. It wasn’t until they had ridden 50km that three riders made their escape. Eric Sheppard (OCBC Singapore), who was in the stage 6 break, Duber Quintero (Colombia) and Brett Lancaster (Orica-GreenEdge). Yonathan Monsalve (Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo) bridged over to make it a group of four.

Monsalve was the highest placed of the escapees, having started the day 2:20 down on race leader Mirsamad Pourseyedi Golakhour, forcing the Tabriz Petrochemical team to chase hard. The efforts of earlier in the week showed on Quintero, who was the first to fly out the back.

With Quintaro back in the peloton, Colombia assisted the sprinter’s teams with the chasing. The break built a maximum lead of 4:25, before the peloton began a concerted chase. Next to go out the back was Monsalve and the final two were absorbed into the peloton with less than 10km to go.

Pourseyedi Golakhour keeps hold of the race lead, eight seconds ahead of Isaac Bolivar of UnitedHealthcare.



Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 5:33:12 2 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge 3 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 4 Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo 9 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 Dene Thomas Rogers (NZl) OCBC Singapore 11 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 12 Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 13 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 14 Jeffry Romero (Col) Colombia 15 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 16 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 17 Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 18 Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 19 Alexsandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 20 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 21 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 22 Michael Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 23 Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN Cycling Team 24 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 25 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 26 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 27 Heksa Priya Prasetya (Ina) Indonesia 28 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 29 Chao Hua Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 30 Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong - China 31 Mohd Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 32 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 33 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 34 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 35 Jacques J.V. Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 36 Jason Christie (NZl) CCN Cycling Team 37 Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia 38 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 39 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica Greenedge 40 Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong - China 41 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 42 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 43 Mohd Nur Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia 44 Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 45 Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia 46 Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 47 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 48 Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 49 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha 50 M Pourseyedigolakhour (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 51 Mohd Adiq Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 52 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 53 John Ebsen (Den) CCN Cycling Team 54 Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 55 Luigi Miletta (Ita) Yellow Fluo 56 Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo 57 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 58 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 59 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 60 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 61 Robin Manulang (Ina) Indonesia 62 King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong - China 63 Hari Fitrianto (Ina) CCN Cycling Team 64 Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 65 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 66 Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 67 Ghaffari Vahid (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 68 Gianni Bellini (Ita) Yellow Fluo 69 Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 70 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 71 Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore 0:00:15 72 Alexsandr Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha 73 Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia 74 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka 75 Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 76 Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 77 Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia 78 Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) CCN Cycling Team 79 Lok Chun Wu (HKg) Hong Kong - China 80 Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 81 Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 82 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore 83 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 84 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Yellow Fluo 85 Danill Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 86 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 87 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 88 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:26 89 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 90 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 0:00:27 91 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:00:30 92 Aldi Afriani (Ina) Indonesia 93 Kwong Lau (HKg) Hong Kong - China 94 Agung Ali Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia 0:00:32 95 Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia 96 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 97 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:37 98 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:40 99 Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 100 Alexsandar Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:44 101 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 102 Cameron Bayly (Aus) OCBC Singapore 0:00:53 103 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:00:58 104 Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore 0:01:02 105 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:07 106 Ching Yin Mow (HKg) Hong Kong - China 0:01:20 107 Samuel Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge 0:01:37 108 Yihui NI (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 0:01:55 109 Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia 0:05:29 110 Jing Yang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 111 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 112 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:05:32 113 Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 114 Abdul Rashid Ibrahim (Mas) Malaysia 115 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:23:59 DNF Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha DNF Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo DNF John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka DNF Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore DNS Robinson Chalapud (Col) Colombia

Intermediate Sprint: #1 Mersing # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo 5 pts 2 Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore 3 3 Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia 2 4 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge 1

Intermediate Sprint: #2 Endau # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge 5 pts 2 Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore 3 3 Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo 2 4 Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia 1

Intermediate Sprint: #3 Rompin # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore 5 pts 2 Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo 3 3 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge 2 4 Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia 1

KOM Cat 4: #1 Mawai # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo 4 pts 2 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 2 3 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 16:39:36 2 Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 3 Synergy Baku Cycling Project 4 Team Europcar 5 Colombia 6 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 7 MTN - Qhubeka 8 Terengganu Cycling Team 9 CCN Cycling Team 10 Yellow Fluo 11 Malaysia 12 Team Katusha 13 Hong Kong - China 14 Giant-Champion System Pro 15 Tabriz Petrochemical Team 16 Astana Pro Team 16:39:51 17 Tinkoff-Saxo 18 Indonesia 19 Orica Greenedge 16:40:03 20 OCBC Singapore 16:40:06 21 Aisan Racing Team 16:45:20

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 M Pourseyedigolakhour (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 25:17:02 2 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:08 3 Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:11 4 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica Greenedge 0:00:20 5 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:36 6 Jacques J.V. Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:40 7 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:52 8 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:01:09 9 Ghaffari Vahid (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:01:27 10 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:41 11 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:01:46 12 Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo 0:02:14 13 John Ebsen (Den) CCN Cycling Team 0:02:33 14 Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:03:03 15 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:09 16 Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) CCN Cycling Team 0:03:39 17 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:47 18 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:52 19 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 0:04:11 20 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 0:04:38 21 Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:04:47 22 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:04:57 23 Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:05:33 24 Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:05:38 25 Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore 0:05:59 26 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 0:06:04 27 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore 0:09:12 28 Hari Fitrianto (Ina) CCN Cycling Team 0:09:26 29 Alexsandr Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:10:22 30 Mohd Adiq Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:10:35 31 Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:10:42 32 Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia 0:11:06 33 Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 0:11:08 34 Jeffry Romero (Col) Colombia 0:11:44 35 Jason Christie (NZl) CCN Cycling Team 0:11:51 36 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:12:03 37 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:12:08 38 Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:12:09 39 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 0:12:34 40 King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong - China 0:12:39 41 Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong - China 0:12:49 42 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 43 Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia 0:13:48 44 Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 0:14:03 45 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:15:00 46 Mohd Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:15:02 47 Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia 0:15:40 48 Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:16:15 49 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:16:42 50 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka 0:16:50 51 Luigi Miletta (Ita) Yellow Fluo 0:17:02 52 Agung Ali Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia 0:17:27 53 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:17:40 54 Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 0:17:42 55 Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN Cycling Team 0:18:08 56 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:19:06 57 Chao Hua Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 0:19:19 58 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 0:19:39 59 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 0:20:07 60 Jing Yang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 0:20:38 61 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:21:02 62 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:21:05 63 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:21:08 64 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:21:12 65 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 66 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:21:19 67 Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:21:20 68 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge 0:21:27 69 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:21:42 70 Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:21:53 71 Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia 0:21:54 72 Dene Thomas Rogers (NZl) OCBC Singapore 0:22:01 73 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo 0:22:04 74 Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore 0:22:10 75 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Yellow Fluo 0:22:33 76 Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong - China 0:22:53 77 Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:23:07 78 Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:23:22 79 Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:23:25 80 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:23:52 81 Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:24:10 82 Cameron Bayly (Aus) OCBC Singapore 0:24:21 83 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:24:37 84 Alexsandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 85 Mohd Nur Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia 0:24:38 86 Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:25:11 87 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:25:43 88 Danill Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:26:17 89 Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia 0:26:27 90 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:26:44 91 Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:26:52 92 Alexsandar Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:26:58 93 Robin Manulang (Ina) Indonesia 0:27:36 94 Michael Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:27:57 95 Heksa Priya Prasetya (Ina) Indonesia 0:27:58 96 Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:28:26 97 Ching Yin Mow (HKg) Hong Kong - China 0:28:47 98 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:28:57 99 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:30:02 100 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:30:23 101 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:30:37 102 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:30:43 103 Aldi Afriani (Ina) Indonesia 0:30:46 104 Lok Chun Wu (HKg) Hong Kong - China 0:30:57 105 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:32:07 106 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:32:11 107 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 0:32:20 108 Abdul Rashid Ibrahim (Mas) Malaysia 0:34:32 109 Kwong Lau (HKg) Hong Kong - China 0:36:18 110 Samuel Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge 0:37:44 111 Yihui NI (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 0:38:56 112 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:42:20 113 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:43:13 114 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:43:55 115 Gianni Bellini (Ita) Yellow Fluo 0:47:47

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge 61 pts 2 Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 57 3 Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore 48 4 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 47 5 Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 44 6 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 43 7 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 42 8 Dene Thomas Rogers (NZl) OCBC Singapore 37 9 Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia 34 10 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo 32 11 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 31 12 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 25 13 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 25 14 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 25 15 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 23 16 Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 23 17 Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 22 18 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 20 19 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 20 20 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 19 21 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 18 22 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 16 23 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore 15 24 Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore 14 25 Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 14 26 Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 14 27 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge 13 28 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 13 29 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 13 30 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 12 31 Alexsandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 12 32 Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo 10 33 Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 10 34 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 8 35 Jacques J.V. Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 7 36 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 7 37 Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 7 38 Michael Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 7 39 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 7 40 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 41 Yihui NI (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 5 42 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica Greenedge 4 43 Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 4 44 Chao Hua Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 4 45 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 4 46 Jeffry Romero (Col) Colombia 2 47 Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 2 48 Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia 2 49 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 2 50 Gianni Bellini (Ita) Yellow Fluo 2 51 Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 1 52 Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia 1 53 Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong - China 1 54 Alexsandar Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 34 pts 2 Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 31 3 M Pourseyedigolakhour (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 25 4 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 20 5 Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore 17 6 Ghaffari Vahid (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 16 7 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica Greenedge 12 8 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 12 9 Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) CCN Cycling Team 12 10 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha 11 11 Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo 9 12 Jacques J.V. Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 9 13 Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia 8 14 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 15 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 8 16 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 7 17 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 6 18 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 6 19 Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 5 20 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 5 21 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 22 Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 4 23 Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia 2 24 Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 2 25 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 1 26 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore 1 27 Mohd Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 1 28 Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 1 29 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 1 30 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 1