Tour de Langkawi: Theo Bos wins in Pekan
Pourseyedigolakhour retains overall lead
Stage 7: Kota Tinggi - Pekan
Theo Bos (Belkin) racked up his second victory at the Tour de Langkawi ahead of Aidis Kruopis (Orica-GreenEdge) and Leonardo Duque (UnitedHealthcare), on stage 7.
The Dutch rider and his team navigated the two sharp corners in the final 500 metres with relative ease to win in Pekan, the scene of Alessandro Petacchi’s first professional victory in 1998.
Kruopis has been knocking on the door of a victory, but had to settle for second for another day. The Lithuanian’s consistency has moved him into the lead of the points competition, four points ahead of Michal Kolar (Tinkoff-Saxo). Duque’s third place is the 6th podium finish of the race so far for the UnitedHealthcare team.
Bos was boxed in during the previous day’s sprint but said the team had learned from earlier mistakes in the race to put him in the right position. “Yesterday it was a long straight and with six riders in total, it is difficult to maintain the front until the end. So today we burned a few more riders longer before the finish,” Bos explained at the finish. “Then we stayed in the pack and used the peloton a bit more, since we don’t have so many riders.
“In the road book it said to go left with 900 metres to go and a right corner with 500 metres to go, but then we heard from the soigneurs that it was 500 and 250. I’m lucky that I have Brown, he’s the best man in the peloton to bring me in front. He’s the fastest guy in front of a sprinter. In the last corner, somebody came underneath and my front wheel slipped and but luckily I was on his wheel still.”
Stage 7 from Kota Tinggi to Pekan was the longest of the race’s ten stages at 230km. It meant an early start for the riders, who were feeling the efforts of riding in the heat, with Robinson Chalapud (Colombia) choosing not to take the start and four more, including John-Lee Augustyn (MTN-Qhubeka), abandoning before the finish.
Despite the headwind, the pace was high from the start and, as it had been on the previous stage, the peloton were nervous about letting too strong a break form. It wasn’t until they had ridden 50km that three riders made their escape. Eric Sheppard (OCBC Singapore), who was in the stage 6 break, Duber Quintero (Colombia) and Brett Lancaster (Orica-GreenEdge). Yonathan Monsalve (Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo) bridged over to make it a group of four.
Monsalve was the highest placed of the escapees, having started the day 2:20 down on race leader Mirsamad Pourseyedi Golakhour, forcing the Tabriz Petrochemical team to chase hard. The efforts of earlier in the week showed on Quintero, who was the first to fly out the back.
With Quintaro back in the peloton, Colombia assisted the sprinter’s teams with the chasing. The break built a maximum lead of 4:25, before the peloton began a concerted chase. Next to go out the back was Monsalve and the final two were absorbed into the peloton with less than 10km to go.
Pourseyedi Golakhour keeps hold of the race lead, eight seconds ahead of Isaac Bolivar of UnitedHealthcare.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|5:33:12
|2
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
|3
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|4
|Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|7
|Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|9
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Dene Thomas Rogers (NZl) OCBC Singapore
|11
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|13
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|14
|Jeffry Romero (Col) Colombia
|15
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|16
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|18
|Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|19
|Alexsandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|20
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|21
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|22
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|23
|Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN Cycling Team
|24
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|25
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|26
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|27
|Heksa Priya Prasetya (Ina) Indonesia
|28
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|29
|Chao Hua Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|30
|Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|31
|Mohd Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|32
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|34
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|35
|Jacques J.V. Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|36
|Jason Christie (NZl) CCN Cycling Team
|37
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia
|38
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|39
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica Greenedge
|40
|Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|41
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|42
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|43
|Mohd Nur Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia
|44
|Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|45
|Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia
|46
|Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|47
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|48
|Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|49
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
|50
|M Pourseyedigolakhour (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|51
|Mohd Adiq Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|52
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|53
|John Ebsen (Den) CCN Cycling Team
|54
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|55
|Luigi Miletta (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|56
|Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo
|57
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|58
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|59
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|60
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|61
|Robin Manulang (Ina) Indonesia
|62
|King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|63
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) CCN Cycling Team
|64
|Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|65
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|66
|Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|67
|Ghaffari Vahid (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|68
|Gianni Bellini (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|69
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|70
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|71
|Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore
|0:00:15
|72
|Alexsandr Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
|73
|Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia
|74
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
|75
|Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|76
|Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|77
|Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia
|78
|Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) CCN Cycling Team
|79
|Lok Chun Wu (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|80
|Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|81
|Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|82
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|83
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|84
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|85
|Danill Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|86
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|87
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|88
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:26
|89
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|90
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:27
|91
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:30
|92
|Aldi Afriani (Ina) Indonesia
|93
|Kwong Lau (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|94
|Agung Ali Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia
|0:00:32
|95
|Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia
|96
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|97
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:37
|98
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:40
|99
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|100
|Alexsandar Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:44
|101
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) OCBC Singapore
|0:00:53
|103
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:58
|104
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore
|0:01:02
|105
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:07
|106
|Ching Yin Mow (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|0:01:20
|107
|Samuel Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
|0:01:37
|108
|Yihui NI (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|0:01:55
|109
|Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia
|0:05:29
|110
|Jing Yang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|111
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|112
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:32
|113
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|114
|Abdul Rashid Ibrahim (Mas) Malaysia
|115
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:23:59
|DNF
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|DNF
|John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|DNS
|Robinson Chalapud (Col) Colombia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo
|5
|pts
|2
|Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore
|3
|3
|Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia
|2
|4
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|5
|pts
|2
|Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore
|3
|3
|Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo
|2
|4
|Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore
|5
|pts
|2
|Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo
|3
|3
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|2
|4
|Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo
|4
|pts
|2
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|2
|3
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|16:39:36
|2
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|4
|Team Europcar
|5
|Colombia
|6
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|7
|MTN - Qhubeka
|8
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|9
|CCN Cycling Team
|10
|Yellow Fluo
|11
|Malaysia
|12
|Team Katusha
|13
|Hong Kong - China
|14
|Giant-Champion System Pro
|15
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|16
|Astana Pro Team
|16:39:51
|17
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|18
|Indonesia
|19
|Orica Greenedge
|16:40:03
|20
|OCBC Singapore
|16:40:06
|21
|Aisan Racing Team
|16:45:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|M Pourseyedigolakhour (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|25:17:02
|2
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:08
|3
|Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:11
|4
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:20
|5
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:36
|6
|Jacques J.V. Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:40
|7
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:52
|8
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:01:09
|9
|Ghaffari Vahid (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:01:27
|10
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:41
|11
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:01:46
|12
|Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo
|0:02:14
|13
|John Ebsen (Den) CCN Cycling Team
|0:02:33
|14
|Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:03:03
|15
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:09
|16
|Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) CCN Cycling Team
|0:03:39
|17
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:47
|18
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:52
|19
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|0:04:11
|20
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|0:04:38
|21
|Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:04:47
|22
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:04:57
|23
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:05:33
|24
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:05:38
|25
|Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore
|0:05:59
|26
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:06:04
|27
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|0:09:12
|28
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) CCN Cycling Team
|0:09:26
|29
|Alexsandr Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:10:22
|30
|Mohd Adiq Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:10:35
|31
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:10:42
|32
|Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia
|0:11:06
|33
|Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|0:11:08
|34
|Jeffry Romero (Col) Colombia
|0:11:44
|35
|Jason Christie (NZl) CCN Cycling Team
|0:11:51
|36
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:12:03
|37
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:12:08
|38
|Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:12:09
|39
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|0:12:34
|40
|King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|0:12:39
|41
|Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|0:12:49
|42
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|43
|Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia
|0:13:48
|44
|Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|0:14:03
|45
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:15:00
|46
|Mohd Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:15:02
|47
|Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia
|0:15:40
|48
|Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:16:15
|49
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:42
|50
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:16:50
|51
|Luigi Miletta (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|0:17:02
|52
|Agung Ali Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia
|0:17:27
|53
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:17:40
|54
|Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|0:17:42
|55
|Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN Cycling Team
|0:18:08
|56
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:19:06
|57
|Chao Hua Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|0:19:19
|58
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:19:39
|59
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:20:07
|60
|Jing Yang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|0:20:38
|61
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:02
|62
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:05
|63
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:08
|64
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:21:12
|65
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|66
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:21:19
|67
|Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:21:20
|68
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
|0:21:27
|69
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:21:42
|70
|Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:21:53
|71
|Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia
|0:21:54
|72
|Dene Thomas Rogers (NZl) OCBC Singapore
|0:22:01
|73
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|0:22:04
|74
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore
|0:22:10
|75
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|0:22:33
|76
|Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|0:22:53
|77
|Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:23:07
|78
|Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:23:22
|79
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:23:25
|80
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:23:52
|81
|Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:24:10
|82
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) OCBC Singapore
|0:24:21
|83
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:24:37
|84
|Alexsandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|85
|Mohd Nur Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia
|0:24:38
|86
|Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:25:11
|87
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:43
|88
|Danill Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:17
|89
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia
|0:26:27
|90
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:26:44
|91
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:26:52
|92
|Alexsandar Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:58
|93
|Robin Manulang (Ina) Indonesia
|0:27:36
|94
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:27:57
|95
|Heksa Priya Prasetya (Ina) Indonesia
|0:27:58
|96
|Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:28:26
|97
|Ching Yin Mow (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|0:28:47
|98
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:28:57
|99
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:30:02
|100
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:30:23
|101
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:30:37
|102
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:30:43
|103
|Aldi Afriani (Ina) Indonesia
|0:30:46
|104
|Lok Chun Wu (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|0:30:57
|105
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:32:07
|106
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:32:11
|107
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:32:20
|108
|Abdul Rashid Ibrahim (Mas) Malaysia
|0:34:32
|109
|Kwong Lau (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|0:36:18
|110
|Samuel Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
|0:37:44
|111
|Yihui NI (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|0:38:56
|112
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:42:20
|113
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:43:13
|114
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:43:55
|115
|Gianni Bellini (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|0:47:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
|61
|pts
|2
|Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|57
|3
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore
|48
|4
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|47
|5
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|44
|6
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|43
|7
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|42
|8
|Dene Thomas Rogers (NZl) OCBC Singapore
|37
|9
|Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia
|34
|10
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|32
|11
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|31
|12
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|25
|13
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|25
|14
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|25
|15
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|23
|16
|Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|23
|17
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|22
|18
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|20
|19
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|20
|20
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|19
|21
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|18
|22
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|16
|23
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|15
|24
|Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore
|14
|25
|Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|14
|26
|Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|14
|27
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|13
|28
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|13
|29
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|13
|30
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|12
|31
|Alexsandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|12
|32
|Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo
|10
|33
|Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|10
|34
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|8
|35
|Jacques J.V. Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|7
|36
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|7
|37
|Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|7
|38
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|7
|39
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|40
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|41
|Yihui NI (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|5
|42
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica Greenedge
|4
|43
|Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|4
|44
|Chao Hua Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|4
|45
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|4
|46
|Jeffry Romero (Col) Colombia
|2
|47
|Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|2
|48
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia
|2
|49
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|2
|50
|Gianni Bellini (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|2
|51
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|1
|52
|Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia
|1
|53
|Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|1
|54
|Alexsandar Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|34
|pts
|2
|Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|31
|3
|M Pourseyedigolakhour (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|25
|4
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|20
|5
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore
|17
|6
|Ghaffari Vahid (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|16
|7
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica Greenedge
|12
|8
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|12
|9
|Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) CCN Cycling Team
|12
|10
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
|11
|11
|Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo
|9
|12
|Jacques J.V. Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|9
|13
|Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia
|8
|14
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|15
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|8
|16
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|7
|17
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|6
|18
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|19
|Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|5
|20
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|5
|21
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|22
|Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|4
|23
|Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia
|2
|24
|Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|2
|25
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|1
|26
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|1
|27
|Mohd Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|1
|28
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|1
|29
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|1
|30
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|MTN - Qhubeka
|75:53:53
|2
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:01:38
|3
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:08:52
|4
|Colombia
|0:09:59
|5
|Team Katusha
|0:11:05
|6
|CCN Cycling Team
|0:11:14
|7
|Orica Greenedge
|0:11:52
|8
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:14:33
|9
|Giant-Champion System Pro
|0:26:34
|10
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:49
|11
|OCBC Singapore
|0:30:59
|12
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:32:23
|13
|Indonesia
|0:34:12
|14
|Yellow Fluo
|0:34:25
|15
|Malaysia
|0:35:25
|16
|Team Europcar
|0:35:55
|17
|Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:44:20
|18
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:44:54
|19
|Hong Kong - China
|0:45:34
|20
|Astana Pro Team
|1:03:57
|21
|Aisan Racing Team
|1:11:31
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy