Tour de Langkawi: Theo Bos wins in Pekan

Pourseyedigolakhour retains overall lead

Image 1 of 39

The sprinters switch across the road

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 39

Theo Bos (Belkin) wins stage 7 of the Tour de Langkawi

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 39

Riders have an improvised resting spot

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 39

The stage podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 39

Mirsama Pourseyedigolakhour (Tabriz Petrolchemical) gets ready for another day as race leader

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 39

The riders cool down after the stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 39

Bos celebrates with his Belkin teammates

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 39

Here come the sprinters

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 39

Theo Bos (Belkin) celebrates his victory

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 39

Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 39

Matt Brammeier gives the thumbs up

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 39

Kenny van Hummel poses with some children

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 39

Theo Bos shows off his winner's trophies

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 39

Mirsama Pourseyedigolakhour (Tabriz Petrolchemical) pulled on another race leader's jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 39

Mirsama Pourseyedigolakhour (Tabriz Petrolchemical)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 39

Theo Bos (Belkin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 39

Theo Bos answers questions after his stage win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 39

Theo Bos (Belkin) won stage 7 in Langkawi

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 39

Theo Bos (Belkin) wins stage 7 at Tour de Langkawi, the Dutch sprinter's second stage win of the race

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 39

Riders seek relief from the heat after stage 7 at the Tour de Langkawi

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 39

South African road champion Louis Meintjes (MTN - Qhubeka) awaits stage 7 at the Tour de Langkawi

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 39

Kenny Van Hummel (Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 39

Tour de Langkawi leader Mirsama Pourseyedigolakhour (Tabriz Petrochemical) defended his yellow jersey on stage 7

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 39

As Theo Bos (Belkin) sprints for the win on the left, the Dutchman's lead-out man Graeme Brown, right, already knows victory is imminent.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 39

Theo Bos (Belkin) sprints to victory on stage 7 at the Tour de Langkawi

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 39

Tour de Langkawi leader Mirsama Pourseyedigolakhour (Tabriz Petrochemical)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 39

Francesco Chicchi (Yellow Fluo) recovers after another hot day of racing at the Tour de Langkawi

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 39

Stage 7 winner Theo Bos (Belkin) waves as he makes his way to the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 39

Leonardo Duque (Colombia) on the podium after finishing 3rd on stage 7

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 39

Thumbs up from stage 7 winner Theo Bos (Belkin)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 39

Thumbs up from stage 7 winner Theo Bos (Belkin)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 39

Aidis Kruopis (Orica - GreenEDGE)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 39

The peloton cool off in the Tour de Langkawi

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 39

Aidis Kruopis (Orica - GreenEDGE) on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 39

The peloton cool off at the Tour de Langkawi

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 39

Mirsamad Pourseyedigolakhour (Tabriz Petrolchemical) leads the race

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 39

Leonardo Duque (Colombia)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 39

Theo Bos (Belkin) has time to look back

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 39

Theo Bos (Belkin) on the podium after his win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Theo Bos (Belkin) racked up his second victory at the Tour de Langkawi ahead of Aidis Kruopis (Orica-GreenEdge) and Leonardo Duque (UnitedHealthcare), on stage 7.

The Dutch rider and his team navigated the two sharp corners in the final 500 metres with relative ease to win in Pekan, the scene of Alessandro Petacchi’s first professional victory in 1998.

Kruopis has been knocking on the door of a victory, but had to settle for second for another day. The Lithuanian’s consistency has moved him into the lead of the points competition, four points ahead of Michal Kolar (Tinkoff-Saxo). Duque’s third place is the 6th podium finish of the race so far for the UnitedHealthcare team.

Bos was boxed in during the previous day’s sprint but said the team had learned from earlier mistakes in the race to put him in the right position. “Yesterday it was a long straight and with six riders in total, it is difficult to maintain the front until the end. So today we burned a few more riders longer before the finish,” Bos explained at the finish. “Then we stayed in the pack and used the peloton a bit more, since we don’t have so many riders.

“In the road book it said to go left with 900 metres to go and a right corner with 500 metres to go, but then we heard from the soigneurs that it was 500 and 250. I’m lucky that I have Brown, he’s the best man in the peloton to bring me in front. He’s the fastest guy in front of a sprinter. In the last corner, somebody came underneath and my front wheel slipped and but luckily I was on his wheel still.”

Stage 7 from Kota Tinggi to Pekan was the longest of the race’s ten stages at 230km. It meant an early start for the riders, who were feeling the efforts of riding in the heat, with Robinson Chalapud (Colombia) choosing not to take the start and four more, including John-Lee Augustyn (MTN-Qhubeka), abandoning before the finish.

Despite the headwind, the pace was high from the start and, as it had been on the previous stage, the peloton were nervous about letting too strong a break form. It wasn’t until they had ridden 50km that three riders made their escape. Eric Sheppard (OCBC Singapore), who was in the stage 6 break, Duber Quintero (Colombia) and Brett Lancaster (Orica-GreenEdge). Yonathan Monsalve (Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo) bridged over to make it a group of four.

Monsalve was the highest placed of the escapees, having started the day 2:20 down on race leader Mirsamad Pourseyedi Golakhour, forcing the Tabriz Petrochemical team to chase hard. The efforts of earlier in the week showed on Quintero, who was the first to fly out the back.

With Quintaro back in the peloton, Colombia assisted the sprinter’s teams with the chasing. The break built a maximum lead of 4:25, before the peloton began a concerted chase. Next to go out the back was Monsalve and the final two were absorbed into the peloton with less than 10km to go.

Pourseyedi Golakhour keeps hold of the race lead, eight seconds ahead of Isaac Bolivar of UnitedHealthcare.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team5:33:12
2Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
3Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
4Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
5Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
6Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
7Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
8Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
9Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
10Dene Thomas Rogers (NZl) OCBC Singapore
11Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
12Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
13Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
14Jeffry Romero (Col) Colombia
15Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
16Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
17Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
18Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
19Alexsandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
20Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
21Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
22Michael Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
23Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN Cycling Team
24Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
25Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
26Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
27Heksa Priya Prasetya (Ina) Indonesia
28Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
29Chao Hua Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
30Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong - China
31Mohd Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
32Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
33Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
34Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
35Jacques J.V. Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
36Jason Christie (NZl) CCN Cycling Team
37Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia
38Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
39Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica Greenedge
40Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong - China
41Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
42Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
43Mohd Nur Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia
44Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
45Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia
46Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
47Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
48Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
49Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
50M Pourseyedigolakhour (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
51Mohd Adiq Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
52Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
53John Ebsen (Den) CCN Cycling Team
54Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
55Luigi Miletta (Ita) Yellow Fluo
56Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo
57Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
58Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
59Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
60Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
61Robin Manulang (Ina) Indonesia
62King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong - China
63Hari Fitrianto (Ina) CCN Cycling Team
64Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
65Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
66Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
67Ghaffari Vahid (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
68Gianni Bellini (Ita) Yellow Fluo
69Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
70Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
71Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore0:00:15
72Alexsandr Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
73Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia
74Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
75Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
76Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
77Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia
78Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) CCN Cycling Team
79Lok Chun Wu (HKg) Hong Kong - China
80Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
81Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
82Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
83Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
84Roberto De Patre (Ita) Yellow Fluo
85Danill Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
86Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
87Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
88Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:26
89Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
90Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge0:00:27
91Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:00:30
92Aldi Afriani (Ina) Indonesia
93Kwong Lau (HKg) Hong Kong - China
94Agung Ali Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia0:00:32
95Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia
96Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
97Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:37
98Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:40
99Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
100Alexsandar Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:44
101Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
102Cameron Bayly (Aus) OCBC Singapore0:00:53
103Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:00:58
104Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore0:01:02
105Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:07
106Ching Yin Mow (HKg) Hong Kong - China0:01:20
107Samuel Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge0:01:37
108Yihui NI (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro0:01:55
109Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia0:05:29
110Jing Yang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
111Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
112Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:05:32
113Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
114Abdul Rashid Ibrahim (Mas) Malaysia
115Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:23:59
DNFPavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFJay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFJohn-Lee Augustyn (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFJunrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore
DNSRobinson Chalapud (Col) Colombia

Intermediate Sprint: #1 Mersing
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo5pts
2Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore3
3Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia2
4Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge1

Intermediate Sprint: #2 Endau
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge5pts
2Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore3
3Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo2
4Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia1

Intermediate Sprint: #3 Rompin
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore5pts
2Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo3
3Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge2
4Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia1

KOM Cat 4: #1 Mawai
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo4pts
2Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia2
3Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling16:39:36
2Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
3Synergy Baku Cycling Project
4Team Europcar
5Colombia
6Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
7MTN - Qhubeka
8Terengganu Cycling Team
9CCN Cycling Team
10Yellow Fluo
11Malaysia
12Team Katusha
13Hong Kong - China
14Giant-Champion System Pro
15Tabriz Petrochemical Team
16Astana Pro Team16:39:51
17Tinkoff-Saxo
18Indonesia
19Orica Greenedge16:40:03
20OCBC Singapore16:40:06
21Aisan Racing Team16:45:20

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1M Pourseyedigolakhour (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team25:17:02
2Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:08
3Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:11
4Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica Greenedge0:00:20
5Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:36
6Jacques J.V. Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:40
7Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:52
8Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:01:09
9Ghaffari Vahid (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:01:27
10Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:41
11Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia0:01:46
12Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo0:02:14
13John Ebsen (Den) CCN Cycling Team0:02:33
14Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:03:03
15Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:09
16Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) CCN Cycling Team0:03:39
17Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:47
18Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:52
19Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge0:04:11
20Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar0:04:38
21Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia0:04:47
22Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:04:57
23Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:05:33
24Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:05:38
25Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore0:05:59
26Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia0:06:04
27Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore0:09:12
28Hari Fitrianto (Ina) CCN Cycling Team0:09:26
29Alexsandr Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha0:10:22
30Mohd Adiq Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:10:35
31Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:10:42
32Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia0:11:06
33Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro0:11:08
34Jeffry Romero (Col) Colombia0:11:44
35Jason Christie (NZl) CCN Cycling Team0:11:51
36Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:12:03
37Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:12:08
38Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:12:09
39Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia0:12:34
40King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong - China0:12:39
41Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong - China0:12:49
42Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
43Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia0:13:48
44Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro0:14:03
45Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:15:00
46Mohd Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:15:02
47Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia0:15:40
48Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:16:15
49Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:16:42
50Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka0:16:50
51Luigi Miletta (Ita) Yellow Fluo0:17:02
52Agung Ali Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia0:17:27
53Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:17:40
54Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro0:17:42
55Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN Cycling Team0:18:08
56Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:19:06
57Chao Hua Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro0:19:19
58Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar0:19:39
59Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka0:20:07
60Jing Yang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro0:20:38
61Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:21:02
62Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:21:05
63Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:21:08
64Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:21:12
65Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
66Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:21:19
67Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:21:20
68Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge0:21:27
69Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:21:42
70Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:21:53
71Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia0:21:54
72Dene Thomas Rogers (NZl) OCBC Singapore0:22:01
73Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo0:22:04
74Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore0:22:10
75Roberto De Patre (Ita) Yellow Fluo0:22:33
76Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong - China0:22:53
77Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:23:07
78Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:23:22
79Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:23:25
80Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:23:52
81Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:24:10
82Cameron Bayly (Aus) OCBC Singapore0:24:21
83Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:24:37
84Alexsandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
85Mohd Nur Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia0:24:38
86Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:25:11
87Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:25:43
88Danill Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:26:17
89Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia0:26:27
90Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:26:44
91Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:26:52
92Alexsandar Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:26:58
93Robin Manulang (Ina) Indonesia0:27:36
94Michael Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:27:57
95Heksa Priya Prasetya (Ina) Indonesia0:27:58
96Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:28:26
97Ching Yin Mow (HKg) Hong Kong - China0:28:47
98Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:28:57
99Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:30:02
100Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:30:23
101Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:30:37
102Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:30:43
103Aldi Afriani (Ina) Indonesia0:30:46
104Lok Chun Wu (HKg) Hong Kong - China0:30:57
105Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:32:07
106Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:32:11
107Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar0:32:20
108Abdul Rashid Ibrahim (Mas) Malaysia0:34:32
109Kwong Lau (HKg) Hong Kong - China0:36:18
110Samuel Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge0:37:44
111Yihui NI (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro0:38:56
112Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:42:20
113Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:43:13
114Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:43:55
115Gianni Bellini (Ita) Yellow Fluo0:47:47

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge61pts
2Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo57
3Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore48
4Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team47
5Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela44
6Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project43
7Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team42
8Dene Thomas Rogers (NZl) OCBC Singapore37
9Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia34
10Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo32
11Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka31
12Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling25
13Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project25
14Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team25
15Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling23
16Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling23
17Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team22
18Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka20
19Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling20
20Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team19
21Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha18
22Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar16
23Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore15
24Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore14
25Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project14
26Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling14
27Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge13
28Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team13
29Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia13
30Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela12
31Alexsandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha12
32Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo10
33Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team10
34Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team8
35Jacques J.V. Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka7
36Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team7
37Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team7
38Michael Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project7
39Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar7
40Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
41Yihui NI (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro5
42Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica Greenedge4
43Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro4
44Chao Hua Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro4
45Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team4
46Jeffry Romero (Col) Colombia2
47Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project2
48Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia2
49Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team2
50Gianni Bellini (Ita) Yellow Fluo2
51Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team1
52Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia1
53Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong - China1
54Alexsandar Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project34pts
2Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling31
3M Pourseyedigolakhour (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team25
4Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka20
5Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore17
6Ghaffari Vahid (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team16
7Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica Greenedge12
8Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team12
9Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) CCN Cycling Team12
10Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha11
11Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo9
12Jacques J.V. Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka9
13Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia8
14Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling8
15Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team8
16Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela7
17Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project6
18Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka6
19Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team5
20Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia5
21Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
22Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project4
23Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia2
24Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project2
25Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge1
26Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore1
27Mohd Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team1
28Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team1
29Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha1
30Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1MTN - Qhubeka75:53:53
2Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:01:38
3Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:08:52
4Colombia0:09:59
5Team Katusha0:11:05
6CCN Cycling Team0:11:14
7Orica Greenedge0:11:52
8UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:14:33
9Giant-Champion System Pro0:26:34
10Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:26:49
11OCBC Singapore0:30:59
12Tinkoff-Saxo0:32:23
13Indonesia0:34:12
14Yellow Fluo0:34:25
15Malaysia0:35:25
16Team Europcar0:35:55
17Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:44:20
18Terengganu Cycling Team0:44:54
19Hong Kong - China0:45:34
20Astana Pro Team1:03:57
21Aisan Racing Team1:11:31

 

