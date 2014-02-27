Trending

Tour de Langkawi: Quintero takes victory on stage 1

Colombian rider won from the break

Image 1 of 28

Duber Quintero points to the heavens

Duber Quintero points to the heavens
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 28

Stage 1 Podium

Stage 1 Podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 28

Matt Brammeier in the KOM jersey

Matt Brammeier in the KOM jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 28

Alexsandr Dyachenko (Astana) after the race enjoys a cool drink

Alexsandr Dyachenko (Astana) after the race enjoys a cool drink
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 28

Haut Goh Choon (OCBC - Singapore)

Haut Goh Choon (OCBC - Singapore)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 28

Theo Bos (Belkin) signs in

Theo Bos (Belkin) signs in
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 28

Louis Meintjes (MTN - Qhubeka) is the South African road champion

Louis Meintjes (MTN - Qhubeka) is the South African road champion
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 28

Grmay Tsgabu Gebremaryam (MTN - Qhubeka)

Grmay Tsgabu Gebremaryam (MTN - Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 28

Estaban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) gives a smile after stage 1

Estaban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) gives a smile after stage 1
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 28

Riders prepare to start the 2014 Tour de Langkawi

Riders prepare to start the 2014 Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 28

The top three from stage 1

The top three from stage 1
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 28

Duber Quintero smiling on the podium with the jersey wearers

Duber Quintero smiling on the podium with the jersey wearers
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 28

The peloton sprint for the minor places

The peloton sprint for the minor places
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 28

Duber Quintero with his awards for winning stage 1

Duber Quintero with his awards for winning stage 1
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 28

Duber Quintero celebrates

Duber Quintero celebrates
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 28

Team Colombia celebrates their win

Team Colombia celebrates their win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 28

A happy Duber Quintero claims the win

A happy Duber Quintero claims the win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 28

Race leader Duber Quintero

Race leader Duber Quintero
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 28

Team Colombia on the startline of Stage 1

Team Colombia on the startline of Stage 1
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 28

Duber Quintero collects his yellow jersey

Duber Quintero collects his yellow jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 28

The peloton departs Langkawi

The peloton departs Langkawi
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 28

The flag drops to start the 2014 Tour de Langkawi

The flag drops to start the 2014 Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 28

Jack Bobridge (Belkin)

Jack Bobridge (Belkin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 28

Katusha riders enjoy the make-shift esky seating

Katusha riders enjoy the make-shift esky seating
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 28

Natneel Berhane (Europcar) signs in

Natneel Berhane (Europcar) signs in
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 28

The peloton on the startline

The peloton on the startline
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 28

Jesper Hansen and Pawel Poljanski (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Jesper Hansen and Pawel Poljanski (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 28

Marco Haller (Katusha) gets ready for stage 1

Marco Haller (Katusha) gets ready for stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Duber Quintero (Colombia) bested his breakaway companions on the opening stage of the Tour de Langkawi to take his first professional win.

Quintero left behind Matt Brammeier (Synergy Baku) and Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) as he powered to the finish. The Colombian managed to pull out an 11-second gap on the chasers when he reached the line. Thanks to the bonus seconds he earned by winning all three of the intermediate sprints, Quintero now holds a 22 second lead over Clarke.

Brammeier sits a further two seconds behind the Australian, but holds the lead in the king of the mountains competition. The Irish national champion was clearly disappointed with missing out on victory.

“As I always try to race, I try to take my chance and I was really good all day, but in the last 10km I just got really bad cramps and when the Colombia guys attacked at the finish I couldn’t follow him,” he told Cyclingnews at the finish. “I’m a little pissed off, but second is not a bad start to the season.”

The first stage of the Tour de Langkawi was also its shortest, making it perfect for the breakaway to succeed. It was yet another hot day on the Malaysian island, but the sea breeze provided some sweet relief for the riders.

Quintero was part of a five-man group that got away in the early part of the stage that included Brammeier and Clarke. The waiting crowds had some interest in the breakaway with local rider Anwar Aziz (Terengganu Cycling team) making the cut along with Singaporean rider Chhon Huat Goh.

The five riders swiftly built up a commanding lead, with apathy reigning in the bunch early on. “The breakaway went and nobody really wanted to chase,” Theo Bos explained at the finish. “Then they had seven minutes and on a 100 kilometre race that’s a lot.

“Fluo yellow started riding with some other teams and they got it back to five minutes, then we did some work and GreenEDGE too, and then they stopped. Then they started riding a little bit and hesitating. If they didn’t stop at five minutes then we could have closed it.”

The peloton did reduce the gap to just over a minute and caught Aziz, but ran out of road before they could reach the remaining four. Andrea Guardini (Astana) won the sprint behind the escapees, with Bos choosing not to contest it.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia2:21:40
2Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:00:11
3Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
4Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore0:00:15
5Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:18
6Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
7Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocatolli - Venezuela
8Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
9Michael Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
10Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
11Alexsandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
12Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
13Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
14Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
15Gianni Bellini (Ita) Yellow Fluo
16Dene Thomas Rogers (NZl) OCBC Singapore
17Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong - China
18Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
19Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
20Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore
21Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
22Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
23Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
24Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
25Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
26Heksa Priya Prasetya (Ina) Indonesia
27Chao Hua Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
28Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge
29Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
30Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
31Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
32Jeffry Romero (Col) Colombia
33John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
34Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
35Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
36Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocatolli - Venezuela
37Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
38Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN Cycling Team
39Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
40Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
41Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
42Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
43Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia
44Jason Christie (NZl) CCN Cycling Team
45Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore
46Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
47Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
48Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
49Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
50Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
51Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
52Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocatolli - Venezuela
53Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
54Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
55John Ebsen (Den) CCN Cycling Team
56Mohd Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
57Danill Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
58Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
59Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica Greenedge
60Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
61Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
62Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
63Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocatolli - Venezuela
64Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
65Ghaffari Vahid (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
66Hari Fitrianto (Ina) CCN Cycling Team
67Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
68Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
69Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia
70Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
71Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
72Mohd Adiq Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
73Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
74Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
75Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
76Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
77Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:01:35
78Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore
79Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo
80Luigi Miletta (Ita) Yellow Fluo
81Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
82Alexsandar Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
83Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocatolli - Venezuela
84Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
85Alexsandr Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
86M Pourseyedigolakhour (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
87Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
88Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
89Roberto De Patre (Ita) Yellow Fluo
90Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
91Robinson Chalapud (Col) Colombia
92Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
93Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:01:40
94Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
95Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
96Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
97Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocatolli - Venezuela0:01:44
98Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Yellow Fluo0:01:18
99Abdul Rashid Ibrahim (Mas) Malaysia
100Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia0:02:40
101Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) CCN Cycling Team
102Cameron Bayly (Aus) OCBC Singapore
103Jing Yang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
104Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
105Robin Manulang (Ina) Indonesia
106Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong - China
107King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong - China
108Ching Yin Mow (HKg) Hong Kong - China
109Samuel Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
110Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
111Agung Ali Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia0:02:51
112Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro0:03:27
113Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:18
114Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia0:03:33
115Jacques J.V. Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:18
116Mohd Nur Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia0:03:48
117Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:01:18
118Aldi Afriani (Ina) Indonesia0:04:10
119Lok Chun Wu (HKg) Hong Kong - China0:04:20
120Kwong Lau (HKg) Hong Kong - China
121Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:05:37
122Yihui NI (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro0:08:56
123Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia0:13:39
HDAmirul Anuar Jafri (Mas) Malaysia0:17:09
HDRob Gitelis (USA) CCN Cycling Team0:22:05

Intermediate Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia5pts
2Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
3Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team2
4Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project1

Intermediate Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia5pts
2Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
3Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team2
4Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore1

Intermediate Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia5pts
2Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team3
3Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore2
4Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

KOM Cat 4 - Bukit Malut
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project4pts
2Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
3Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia1

KOM Cat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project4pts
2Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia2
3Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team1

KOM Cat 4 - Bukit Beringin
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project4pts
2Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia2
3Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore1

KOM Cat 4 - Pantai Kok
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project4pts
2Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia2
3Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

KOM Cat 4 - Look Out Point
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project4pts
2Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
3Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colombia7:07:36
2Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:00:11
3UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
4OCBC Singapore0:00:15
5Terengganu Cycling Team0:01:18
6MTN - Qhubeka
7Tinkoff-Saxo
8Orica Greenedge
9Androni Giocatolli - Venezuela
10Astana Pro Team
11Tabriz Petrochemical Team
12Team Katusha
13Team Europcar
14Aisan Racing Team
15CCN Cycling Team
16Giant-Champion System Pro
17Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
18Yellow Fluo
19Indonesia0:02:40
20Malaysia0:03:33
21Hong Kong - China0:04:02

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia2:21:21
2Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:22
3Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:00:24
4Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore0:00:33
5Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:37
6Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
7Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocatolli - Venezuela
8Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
9Michael Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
10Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
11Alexsandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
12Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
13Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
14Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
15Gianni Bellini (Ita) Yellow Fluo
16Dene Thomas Rogers (NZl) OCBC Singapore
17Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong - China
18Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
19Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
20Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore
21Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
22Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
23Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
24Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
25Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
26Heksa Priya Prasetya (Ina) Indonesia
27Chao Hua Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
28Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge
29Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
30Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
31Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
32Jeffry Romero (Col) Colombia
33John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
34Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
35Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
36Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocatolli - Venezuela
37Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
38Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN Cycling Team
39Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
40Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
41Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
42Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
43Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia
44Jason Christie (NZl) CCN Cycling Team
45Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore
46Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
47Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
48Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
49Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
50Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
51Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
52Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocatolli - Venezuela
53Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
54Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
55John Ebsen (Den) CCN Cycling Team
56Mohd Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
57Danill Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
58Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
59Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica Greenedge
60Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
61Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
62Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
63Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocatolli - Venezuela
64Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
65Ghaffari Vahid (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
66Hari Fitrianto (Ina) CCN Cycling Team
67Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
68Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
69Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia
70Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
71Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
72Mohd Adiq Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
73Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
74Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
75Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
76Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
77Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Yellow Fluo
78Abdul Rashid Ibrahim (Mas) Malaysia
79Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
80Jacques J.V. Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
81Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
82Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:01:54
83Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore
84Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo
85Luigi Miletta (Ita) Yellow Fluo
86Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
87Alexsandar Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
88Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocatolli - Venezuela
89Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
90Alexsandr Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
91M Pourseyedigolakhour (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
92Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
93Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
94Roberto De Patre (Ita) Yellow Fluo
95Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
96Robinson Chalapud (Col) Colombia
97Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
98Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:01:59
99Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
100Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
101Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
102Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocatolli - Venezuela0:02:03
103Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:02:55
104Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia0:02:59
105Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) CCN Cycling Team
106Cameron Bayly (Aus) OCBC Singapore
107Jing Yang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
108Robin Manulang (Ina) Indonesia
109Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong - China
110King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong - China
111Ching Yin Mow (HKg) Hong Kong - China
112Samuel Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
113Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
114Agung Ali Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia0:03:10
115Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro0:03:46
116Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia0:03:52
117Mohd Nur Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia0:04:07
118Aldi Afriani (Ina) Indonesia0:04:29
119Lok Chun Wu (HKg) Hong Kong - China0:04:39
120Kwong Lau (HKg) Hong Kong - China
121Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:05:56
122Yihui NI (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro0:09:15
123Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia0:13:58

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia30pts
2Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling20
3Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project15
4Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore15
5Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team11
6Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team10
7Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocatolli - Venezuela9
8Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo8
9Michael Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project7
10Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team7
11Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge6
12Alexsandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha5
13Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team4
14Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar3
15Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team2
16Gianni Bellini (Ita) Yellow Fluo1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project20pts
2Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia8
3Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
4Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore1
5Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team1

Asian Rider Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore2:21:54
2Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:01:04
3Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
4Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
5Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong - China
6Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
7Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore
8Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
9Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
10Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colombia7:07:36
2Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:00:11
3UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
4OCBC Singapore0:00:15
5Terengganu Cycling Team0:01:18
6MTN - Qhubeka
7Tinkoff-Saxo
8Orica Greenedge
9Androni Giocatolli - Venezuela
10Astana Pro Team
11Tabriz Petrochemical Team
12Team Katusha
13Team Europcar
14Aisan Racing Team
15CCN Cycling Team
16Giant-Champion System Pro
17Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
18Yellow Fluo
19Indonesia0:02:40
20Malaysia0:03:33
21Hong Kong - China0:04:02

