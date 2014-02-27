Tour de Langkawi: Quintero takes victory on stage 1
Colombian rider won from the break
Stage 1: Langkawi - Langkawi
Duber Quintero (Colombia) bested his breakaway companions on the opening stage of the Tour de Langkawi to take his first professional win.
Quintero left behind Matt Brammeier (Synergy Baku) and Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) as he powered to the finish. The Colombian managed to pull out an 11-second gap on the chasers when he reached the line. Thanks to the bonus seconds he earned by winning all three of the intermediate sprints, Quintero now holds a 22 second lead over Clarke.
Brammeier sits a further two seconds behind the Australian, but holds the lead in the king of the mountains competition. The Irish national champion was clearly disappointed with missing out on victory.
“As I always try to race, I try to take my chance and I was really good all day, but in the last 10km I just got really bad cramps and when the Colombia guys attacked at the finish I couldn’t follow him,” he told Cyclingnews at the finish. “I’m a little pissed off, but second is not a bad start to the season.”
The first stage of the Tour de Langkawi was also its shortest, making it perfect for the breakaway to succeed. It was yet another hot day on the Malaysian island, but the sea breeze provided some sweet relief for the riders.
Quintero was part of a five-man group that got away in the early part of the stage that included Brammeier and Clarke. The waiting crowds had some interest in the breakaway with local rider Anwar Aziz (Terengganu Cycling team) making the cut along with Singaporean rider Chhon Huat Goh.
The five riders swiftly built up a commanding lead, with apathy reigning in the bunch early on. “The breakaway went and nobody really wanted to chase,” Theo Bos explained at the finish. “Then they had seven minutes and on a 100 kilometre race that’s a lot.
“Fluo yellow started riding with some other teams and they got it back to five minutes, then we did some work and GreenEDGE too, and then they stopped. Then they started riding a little bit and hesitating. If they didn’t stop at five minutes then we could have closed it.”
The peloton did reduce the gap to just over a minute and caught Aziz, but ran out of road before they could reach the remaining four. Andrea Guardini (Astana) won the sprint behind the escapees, with Bos choosing not to contest it.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia
|2:21:40
|2
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:00:11
|3
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|0:00:15
|5
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:18
|6
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|7
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocatolli - Venezuela
|8
|Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|9
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|10
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
|11
|Alexsandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|12
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|13
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|14
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|15
|Gianni Bellini (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|16
|Dene Thomas Rogers (NZl) OCBC Singapore
|17
|Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|18
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|19
|Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|20
|Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|21
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|22
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|23
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|24
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|25
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|26
|Heksa Priya Prasetya (Ina) Indonesia
|27
|Chao Hua Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|28
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|29
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|30
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|31
|Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|32
|Jeffry Romero (Col) Colombia
|33
|John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|34
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|36
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocatolli - Venezuela
|37
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|38
|Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN Cycling Team
|39
|Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|40
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|41
|Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|42
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|43
|Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia
|44
|Jason Christie (NZl) CCN Cycling Team
|45
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore
|46
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|47
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|48
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|49
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|50
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
|52
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocatolli - Venezuela
|53
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|54
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|55
|John Ebsen (Den) CCN Cycling Team
|56
|Mohd Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|57
|Danill Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|58
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica Greenedge
|60
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|62
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|63
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocatolli - Venezuela
|64
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
|65
|Ghaffari Vahid (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|66
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) CCN Cycling Team
|67
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|68
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|69
|Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia
|70
|Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|71
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|72
|Mohd Adiq Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|73
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|75
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|76
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|77
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:01:35
|78
|Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore
|79
|Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo
|80
|Luigi Miletta (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|81
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|82
|Alexsandar Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|83
|Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocatolli - Venezuela
|84
|Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|85
|Alexsandr Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
|86
|M Pourseyedigolakhour (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|87
|Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|88
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|89
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|90
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|91
|Robinson Chalapud (Col) Colombia
|92
|Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|93
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:01:40
|94
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|95
|Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|96
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|97
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocatolli - Venezuela
|0:01:44
|98
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|0:01:18
|99
|Abdul Rashid Ibrahim (Mas) Malaysia
|100
|Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia
|0:02:40
|101
|Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) CCN Cycling Team
|102
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) OCBC Singapore
|103
|Jing Yang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|104
|Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|105
|Robin Manulang (Ina) Indonesia
|106
|Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|107
|King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|108
|Ching Yin Mow (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|109
|Samuel Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
|110
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|111
|Agung Ali Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia
|0:02:51
|112
|Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|0:03:27
|113
|Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:18
|114
|Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia
|0:03:33
|115
|Jacques J.V. Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:18
|116
|Mohd Nur Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia
|0:03:48
|117
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:01:18
|118
|Aldi Afriani (Ina) Indonesia
|0:04:10
|119
|Lok Chun Wu (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|0:04:20
|120
|Kwong Lau (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|121
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:05:37
|122
|Yihui NI (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|0:08:56
|123
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia
|0:13:39
|HD
|Amirul Anuar Jafri (Mas) Malaysia
|0:17:09
|HD
|Rob Gitelis (USA) CCN Cycling Team
|0:22:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia
|5
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia
|5
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia
|5
|pts
|2
|Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|2
|4
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|4
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|3
|Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|4
|pts
|2
|Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia
|2
|3
|Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|4
|pts
|2
|Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia
|2
|3
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|4
|pts
|2
|Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia
|2
|3
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|4
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|3
|Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Colombia
|7:07:36
|2
|Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:00:11
|3
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|OCBC Singapore
|0:00:15
|5
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:01:18
|6
|MTN - Qhubeka
|7
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|Orica Greenedge
|9
|Androni Giocatolli - Venezuela
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|11
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|12
|Team Katusha
|13
|Team Europcar
|14
|Aisan Racing Team
|15
|CCN Cycling Team
|16
|Giant-Champion System Pro
|17
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Yellow Fluo
|19
|Indonesia
|0:02:40
|20
|Malaysia
|0:03:33
|21
|Hong Kong - China
|0:04:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia
|2:21:21
|2
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:22
|3
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:00:24
|4
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|0:00:33
|5
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:37
|6
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|7
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocatolli - Venezuela
|8
|Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|9
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|10
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
|11
|Alexsandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|12
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|13
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|14
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|15
|Gianni Bellini (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|16
|Dene Thomas Rogers (NZl) OCBC Singapore
|17
|Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|18
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|19
|Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|20
|Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|21
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|22
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|23
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|24
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|25
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|26
|Heksa Priya Prasetya (Ina) Indonesia
|27
|Chao Hua Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|28
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|29
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|30
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|31
|Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|32
|Jeffry Romero (Col) Colombia
|33
|John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|34
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|36
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocatolli - Venezuela
|37
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|38
|Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN Cycling Team
|39
|Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|40
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|41
|Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|42
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|43
|Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia
|44
|Jason Christie (NZl) CCN Cycling Team
|45
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore
|46
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|47
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|48
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|49
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|50
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
|52
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocatolli - Venezuela
|53
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|54
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|55
|John Ebsen (Den) CCN Cycling Team
|56
|Mohd Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|57
|Danill Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|58
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica Greenedge
|60
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|62
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|63
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocatolli - Venezuela
|64
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
|65
|Ghaffari Vahid (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|66
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) CCN Cycling Team
|67
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|68
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|69
|Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia
|70
|Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|71
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|72
|Mohd Adiq Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|73
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|75
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|76
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|77
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|78
|Abdul Rashid Ibrahim (Mas) Malaysia
|79
|Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|80
|Jacques J.V. Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|81
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|82
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:01:54
|83
|Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore
|84
|Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo
|85
|Luigi Miletta (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|86
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|87
|Alexsandar Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|88
|Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocatolli - Venezuela
|89
|Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|90
|Alexsandr Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
|91
|M Pourseyedigolakhour (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|92
|Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|93
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|94
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|95
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|96
|Robinson Chalapud (Col) Colombia
|97
|Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|98
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:01:59
|99
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|100
|Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|101
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|102
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocatolli - Venezuela
|0:02:03
|103
|Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:02:55
|104
|Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia
|0:02:59
|105
|Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) CCN Cycling Team
|106
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) OCBC Singapore
|107
|Jing Yang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|108
|Robin Manulang (Ina) Indonesia
|109
|Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|110
|King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|111
|Ching Yin Mow (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|112
|Samuel Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
|113
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|114
|Agung Ali Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia
|0:03:10
|115
|Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|0:03:46
|116
|Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia
|0:03:52
|117
|Mohd Nur Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia
|0:04:07
|118
|Aldi Afriani (Ina) Indonesia
|0:04:29
|119
|Lok Chun Wu (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|0:04:39
|120
|Kwong Lau (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|121
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:05:56
|122
|Yihui NI (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|0:09:15
|123
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia
|0:13:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia
|30
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|20
|3
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|15
|4
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|15
|5
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|11
|6
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|10
|7
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocatolli - Venezuela
|9
|8
|Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|9
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|7
|10
|Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|7
|11
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
|6
|12
|Alexsandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|13
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|4
|14
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|15
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|2
|16
|Gianni Bellini (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|20
|pts
|2
|Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia
|8
|3
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|4
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|1
|5
|Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|2:21:54
|2
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|3
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|4
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|5
|Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong - China
|6
|Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|7
|Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|8
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|9
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|10
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Colombia
|7:07:36
|2
|Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:00:11
|3
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|OCBC Singapore
|0:00:15
|5
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:01:18
|6
|MTN - Qhubeka
|7
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|Orica Greenedge
|9
|Androni Giocatolli - Venezuela
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|11
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|12
|Team Katusha
|13
|Team Europcar
|14
|Aisan Racing Team
|15
|CCN Cycling Team
|16
|Giant-Champion System Pro
|17
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Yellow Fluo
|19
|Indonesia
|0:02:40
|20
|Malaysia
|0:03:33
|21
|Hong Kong - China
|0:04:02
