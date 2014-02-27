Image 1 of 28 Duber Quintero points to the heavens (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 28 Stage 1 Podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 28 Matt Brammeier in the KOM jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 28 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Astana) after the race enjoys a cool drink (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 28 Haut Goh Choon (OCBC - Singapore) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 28 Theo Bos (Belkin) signs in (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 28 Louis Meintjes (MTN - Qhubeka) is the South African road champion (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 28 Grmay Tsgabu Gebremaryam (MTN - Qhubeka) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 28 Estaban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) gives a smile after stage 1 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 28 Riders prepare to start the 2014 Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 28 The top three from stage 1 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 28 Duber Quintero smiling on the podium with the jersey wearers (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 28 The peloton sprint for the minor places (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 28 Duber Quintero with his awards for winning stage 1 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 28 Duber Quintero celebrates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 28 Team Colombia celebrates their win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 28 A happy Duber Quintero claims the win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 28 Race leader Duber Quintero (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 28 Team Colombia on the startline of Stage 1 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 28 Duber Quintero collects his yellow jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 28 The peloton departs Langkawi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 28 The flag drops to start the 2014 Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 28 Jack Bobridge (Belkin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 28 Katusha riders enjoy the make-shift esky seating (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 28 Natneel Berhane (Europcar) signs in (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 28 The peloton on the startline (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 28 Jesper Hansen and Pawel Poljanski (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 28 Marco Haller (Katusha) gets ready for stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Duber Quintero (Colombia) bested his breakaway companions on the opening stage of the Tour de Langkawi to take his first professional win.

Quintero left behind Matt Brammeier (Synergy Baku) and Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) as he powered to the finish. The Colombian managed to pull out an 11-second gap on the chasers when he reached the line. Thanks to the bonus seconds he earned by winning all three of the intermediate sprints, Quintero now holds a 22 second lead over Clarke.

Brammeier sits a further two seconds behind the Australian, but holds the lead in the king of the mountains competition. The Irish national champion was clearly disappointed with missing out on victory.

“As I always try to race, I try to take my chance and I was really good all day, but in the last 10km I just got really bad cramps and when the Colombia guys attacked at the finish I couldn’t follow him,” he told Cyclingnews at the finish. “I’m a little pissed off, but second is not a bad start to the season.”

The first stage of the Tour de Langkawi was also its shortest, making it perfect for the breakaway to succeed. It was yet another hot day on the Malaysian island, but the sea breeze provided some sweet relief for the riders.

Quintero was part of a five-man group that got away in the early part of the stage that included Brammeier and Clarke. The waiting crowds had some interest in the breakaway with local rider Anwar Aziz (Terengganu Cycling team) making the cut along with Singaporean rider Chhon Huat Goh.

The five riders swiftly built up a commanding lead, with apathy reigning in the bunch early on. “The breakaway went and nobody really wanted to chase,” Theo Bos explained at the finish. “Then they had seven minutes and on a 100 kilometre race that’s a lot.

“Fluo yellow started riding with some other teams and they got it back to five minutes, then we did some work and GreenEDGE too, and then they stopped. Then they started riding a little bit and hesitating. If they didn’t stop at five minutes then we could have closed it.”

The peloton did reduce the gap to just over a minute and caught Aziz, but ran out of road before they could reach the remaining four. Andrea Guardini (Astana) won the sprint behind the escapees, with Bos choosing not to contest it.





Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia 2:21:40 2 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:00:11 3 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore 0:00:15 5 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:18 6 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 7 Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocatolli - Venezuela 8 Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 9 Michael Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 10 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge 11 Alexsandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 12 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 13 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 14 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 15 Gianni Bellini (Ita) Yellow Fluo 16 Dene Thomas Rogers (NZl) OCBC Singapore 17 Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong - China 18 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 19 Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 20 Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore 21 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 22 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 23 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 24 Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 25 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 26 Heksa Priya Prasetya (Ina) Indonesia 27 Chao Hua Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 28 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge 29 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 30 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 31 Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 32 Jeffry Romero (Col) Colombia 33 John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 34 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 35 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 36 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocatolli - Venezuela 37 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 38 Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN Cycling Team 39 Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 40 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 41 Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 42 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 43 Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia 44 Jason Christie (NZl) CCN Cycling Team 45 Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore 46 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 47 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 48 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 49 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 50 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 51 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka 52 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocatolli - Venezuela 53 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 54 Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 55 John Ebsen (Den) CCN Cycling Team 56 Mohd Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 57 Danill Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 58 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 59 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica Greenedge 60 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 61 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 62 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 63 Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocatolli - Venezuela 64 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha 65 Ghaffari Vahid (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 66 Hari Fitrianto (Ina) CCN Cycling Team 67 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 68 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 69 Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia 70 Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 71 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 72 Mohd Adiq Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 73 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 74 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 75 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 76 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo 77 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:01:35 78 Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore 79 Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo 80 Luigi Miletta (Ita) Yellow Fluo 81 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 82 Alexsandar Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 83 Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocatolli - Venezuela 84 Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 85 Alexsandr Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha 86 M Pourseyedigolakhour (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 87 Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 88 Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 89 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Yellow Fluo 90 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 91 Robinson Chalapud (Col) Colombia 92 Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 93 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:01:40 94 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 95 Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 96 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 97 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocatolli - Venezuela 0:01:44 98 Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Yellow Fluo 0:01:18 99 Abdul Rashid Ibrahim (Mas) Malaysia 100 Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia 0:02:40 101 Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) CCN Cycling Team 102 Cameron Bayly (Aus) OCBC Singapore 103 Jing Yang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 104 Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 105 Robin Manulang (Ina) Indonesia 106 Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong - China 107 King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong - China 108 Ching Yin Mow (HKg) Hong Kong - China 109 Samuel Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge 110 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 111 Agung Ali Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia 0:02:51 112 Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 0:03:27 113 Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:18 114 Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia 0:03:33 115 Jacques J.V. Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:18 116 Mohd Nur Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia 0:03:48 117 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:01:18 118 Aldi Afriani (Ina) Indonesia 0:04:10 119 Lok Chun Wu (HKg) Hong Kong - China 0:04:20 120 Kwong Lau (HKg) Hong Kong - China 121 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:05:37 122 Yihui NI (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 0:08:56 123 Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia 0:13:39 HD Amirul Anuar Jafri (Mas) Malaysia 0:17:09 HD Rob Gitelis (USA) CCN Cycling Team 0:22:05

Intermediate Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia 5 pts 2 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 3 Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 2 4 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 1

Intermediate Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia 5 pts 2 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 3 Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 2 4 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore 1

Intermediate Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia 5 pts 2 Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 3 3 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore 2 4 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1

KOM Cat 4 - Bukit Malut # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 4 pts 2 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 3 Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia 1

KOM Cat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 4 pts 2 Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia 2 3 Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 1

KOM Cat 4 - Bukit Beringin # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 4 pts 2 Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia 2 3 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore 1

KOM Cat 4 - Pantai Kok # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 4 pts 2 Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia 2 3 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1

KOM Cat 4 - Look Out Point # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 4 pts 2 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 3 Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Colombia 7:07:36 2 Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:00:11 3 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 OCBC Singapore 0:00:15 5 Terengganu Cycling Team 0:01:18 6 MTN - Qhubeka 7 Tinkoff-Saxo 8 Orica Greenedge 9 Androni Giocatolli - Venezuela 10 Astana Pro Team 11 Tabriz Petrochemical Team 12 Team Katusha 13 Team Europcar 14 Aisan Racing Team 15 CCN Cycling Team 16 Giant-Champion System Pro 17 Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 18 Yellow Fluo 19 Indonesia 0:02:40 20 Malaysia 0:03:33 21 Hong Kong - China 0:04:02

General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia 2:21:21 2 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:22 3 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:00:24 4 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore 0:00:33 5 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:37 6 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 7 Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocatolli - Venezuela 8 Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 9 Michael Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 10 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge 11 Alexsandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 12 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 13 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 14 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 15 Gianni Bellini (Ita) Yellow Fluo 16 Dene Thomas Rogers (NZl) OCBC Singapore 17 Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong - China 18 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 19 Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 20 Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore 21 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 22 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 23 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 24 Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 25 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 26 Heksa Priya Prasetya (Ina) Indonesia 27 Chao Hua Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 28 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge 29 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 30 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 31 Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 32 Jeffry Romero (Col) Colombia 33 John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 34 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 35 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 36 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocatolli - Venezuela 37 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 38 Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN Cycling Team 39 Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 40 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 41 Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 42 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 43 Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia 44 Jason Christie (NZl) CCN Cycling Team 45 Thomas Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore 46 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 47 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 48 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 49 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 50 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 51 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka 52 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocatolli - Venezuela 53 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 54 Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 55 John Ebsen (Den) CCN Cycling Team 56 Mohd Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 57 Danill Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 58 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 59 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica Greenedge 60 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 61 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 62 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 63 Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocatolli - Venezuela 64 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha 65 Ghaffari Vahid (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 66 Hari Fitrianto (Ina) CCN Cycling Team 67 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 68 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 69 Mohd Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia 70 Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 71 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 72 Mohd Adiq Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 73 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 74 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 75 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 76 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo 77 Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Yellow Fluo 78 Abdul Rashid Ibrahim (Mas) Malaysia 79 Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 80 Jacques J.V. Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 81 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 82 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:01:54 83 Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore 84 Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Yellow Fluo 85 Luigi Miletta (Ita) Yellow Fluo 86 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 87 Alexsandar Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 88 Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocatolli - Venezuela 89 Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 90 Alexsandr Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha 91 M Pourseyedigolakhour (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 92 Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 93 Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 94 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Yellow Fluo 95 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 96 Robinson Chalapud (Col) Colombia 97 Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 98 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:01:59 99 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 100 Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 101 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 102 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocatolli - Venezuela 0:02:03 103 Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:02:55 104 Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia 0:02:59 105 Ariya Phounsavath (Lao) CCN Cycling Team 106 Cameron Bayly (Aus) OCBC Singapore 107 Jing Yang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 108 Robin Manulang (Ina) Indonesia 109 Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong - China 110 King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong - China 111 Ching Yin Mow (HKg) Hong Kong - China 112 Samuel Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge 113 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 114 Agung Ali Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia 0:03:10 115 Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 0:03:46 116 Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia 0:03:52 117 Mohd Nur Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia 0:04:07 118 Aldi Afriani (Ina) Indonesia 0:04:29 119 Lok Chun Wu (HKg) Hong Kong - China 0:04:39 120 Kwong Lau (HKg) Hong Kong - China 121 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:05:56 122 Yihui NI (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 0:09:15 123 Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia 0:13:58

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia 30 pts 2 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 20 3 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 15 4 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore 15 5 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 11 6 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 10 7 Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocatolli - Venezuela 9 8 Michael Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 9 Michael Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 7 10 Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 7 11 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge 6 12 Alexsandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 5 13 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 4 14 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 3 15 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 2 16 Gianni Bellini (Ita) Yellow Fluo 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 20 pts 2 Duber Quintero (Col) Colombia 8 3 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 4 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore 1 5 Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 1

Asian Rider Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore 2:21:54 2 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:01:04 3 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 4 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 5 Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong - China 6 Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 7 Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore 8 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 9 Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 10 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team