La Vuelta Femenina 2025 - Stage 7 preview

May 10, 2025: La Robla to Cotobello. Asturias, 152km

Stage 7 profile
Stage 7 profile(Image credit: Unipublic)

The final day of racing at La Vuelta Femenina offers a 152km race  with more than 2,500 metres of elevation gain. Although there is some climbing in the first half of the race out of La Robla in León, the race then heads through valleys and climbs of Asturias with a trio of categorised climbs, the final a mountaintop finish to Cotobello where the overall winner will be crowned.

