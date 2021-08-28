Joe Martin Stage Race: Stites takes solo win for Aevolo on stage 2
By Cyclingnews
Tyler Williams holds 12-second margin on Sevilla in GC prior to time trial
Stage 2 Men: Fayetteville - Fayetteville
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Stites (Aevolo)
|4:11:33
|2
|Tyler Williams (L39ION of Los Angeles)
|0:00:04
|3
|Richard Arnopol (Project Echelon Racing)
|4
|Gage Hecht (Aevolo)
|5
|Hugo Scala Jr. (Gateway Devo)
|6
|Matthew Zimmer (Project Echelon Racing)
|7
|Oscar Sevilla (Team Medellin EPM)
|8
|Brody McDonald (Gateway Devo)
|9
|Torbjørn Andre Roed (Above and Beyond Cancer)
|10
|Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Team Medellin EPM)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Williams (L39ION of Los Angeles)
|8:19:14
|2
|Oscar Sevilla (Team Medellin EPM)
|0:00:12
|3
|Gage Hecht (Aevolo)
|0:00:21
|4
|Adam Roberge (Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling)
|0:01:44
|5
|George Simpson (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:02:19
|6
|Tyler Stites (Aevolo)
|0:02:33
|7
|Richard Arnopol (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:02:43
|8
|Hugo Scala Jr. (Gateway Devo)
|0:02:47
|9
|Brody McDonald (Gateway Devo)
|10
|Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Team Medellin EPM)
