Joe Martin Stage Race: Stites takes solo win for Aevolo on stage 2

Tyler Williams holds 12-second margin on Sevilla in GC prior to time trial

Stage 2 Men: Fayetteville - Fayetteville

Men's podium for stage 2 at 2021 Joe Martin Stage Race (L to R): Tyler Williams second place, Tyler Stites winner, Richard Arnopol third place
Men's podium for stage 2 at 2021 Joe Martin Stage Race (L to R): Tyler Williams second place, Tyler Stites winner, Richard Arnopol third place (Image credit: Tom Ewart/Joe Martin Stage Race)

Brief results - stage 2 men
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Stites (Aevolo) 4:11:33
2Tyler Williams (L39ION of Los Angeles) 0:00:04
3Richard Arnopol (Project Echelon Racing)
4Gage Hecht (Aevolo)
5Hugo Scala Jr. (Gateway Devo)
6Matthew Zimmer (Project Echelon Racing)
7Oscar Sevilla (Team Medellin EPM)
8Brody McDonald (Gateway Devo)
9Torbjørn Andre Roed (Above and Beyond Cancer)
10Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Team Medellin EPM)

General classification after stage 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Williams (L39ION of Los Angeles) 8:19:14
2Oscar Sevilla (Team Medellin EPM) 0:00:12
3Gage Hecht (Aevolo) 0:00:21
4Adam Roberge (Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling) 0:01:44
5George Simpson (Project Echelon Racing) 0:02:19
6 Tyler Stites (Aevolo) 0:02:33
7Richard Arnopol (Project Echelon Racing) 0:02:43
8Hugo Scala Jr. (Gateway Devo) 0:02:47
9Brody McDonald (Gateway Devo)
10Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Team Medellin EPM)

