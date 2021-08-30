Trending

Joe Martin: Tyler Williams holds off Gage Hecht to win GC at four-day stage race

By

Simpson fastest for pro men to win stage 4 criterium in downtown Fayetteville

GC podium for 2021 Joe Martin Stage Race for pro men (L to R): Gage Hecht (Aevolo) second, Tyler Williams (L39ION of LA) winner, Oscar Seville (Team Medellin EPM) third
GC podium for 2021 Joe Martin Stage Race for pro men (L to R): Gage Hecht (Aevolo) second, Tyler Williams (L39ION of LA) winner, Oscar Seville (Team Medellin EPM) third (Image credit: Tom Ewart/ Joe Martin Stage Race)

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1George Simpson (USA) Project Echelon Racing 1:24:03
2Sean Guydish (USA) Kelly Benefits Strategies 0:00:03
3Tanner Ward (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling 0:00:20
4Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Team Medellin 0:00:30
5Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Team Medellin
6Alexander Amiri (Can) Team California 0:00:32
7Alec Cowan (Can) L39ion of Los Angeles
8Tyler Williams (USA) L39ion of Los Angeles
9Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) L39ion of Los Angeles
10Hugo Scala Jr. (USA) Gateway Devo
11Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
12Nicolas Cote (Can) Desjardins Ford
13Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Team Medellin
14Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Team Medellin
15Evan Hartig (USA) Project Echelon Racing
16Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Team Medellin
17Richard Arnopol (USA) Project Echelon Racing
18Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
19Sindre Hvesser Brein (Nor) Above & Beyond Cancer
20Gabriel Mendez (USA) Foundation CCB
21Matthew Zimmer (USA) Project Echelon Racing
22Ethan Sittlington (Can) Toronto Hustle
23Chaz Hogenauer (USA) Rio Grande Elite
24David Dube (Can) Desjardins Ford
25Jack Bardi (USA) Gateway Devo
26Cooper Johnson (USA) Kelly Benefits Strategies
27Conor Schunk (USA) Aevolo
28Gabriel Guay (Can) Desjardins Ford
29William Cooper (USA) CS Velo
30Evan Bausbacher (USA) Gateway Devo
31Adam Roberge (Can) Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling
32Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Zerouno 0:00:43
33Edward Ouellet (Can) Yoeleo Test Team p/b 4mind
34Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Zerouno
35Torbjørn Andre Røed (Nor) Above & Beyond Cancer 0:00:47
36Cristhian David Ravelo Avila (Col) CS Velo
37Sean Hollenbeck (USA) Team California 0:00:51
38Walter Alejandro Vargas Alzate (Col) Team Medellin
39Isaac Bryant (USA) Gateway Devo
40Aidan Mcneil (USA) Aevolo 0:00:59
41John Borstelmann (USA) Gateway Devo 0:01:01
42Brody Mcdonald (USA) Gateway Devo 0:01:13
43Samuel Boardman (USA) L39ion of Los Angeles 0:01:27
44Tyler Magner (USA) L39ion of Los Angeles 0:01:52
45Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo 0:02:20
46Daniel Kalichman (Can) Toronto Hustle 0:03:53
47Freddy Ovett (Aus) L39ion of Los Angeles 0:04:50
48William Goodfellow (Can) Yoeleo Test Team p/b 4mind 0:05:14
49Cory Williams (USA) L39ion of Los Angeles 0:05:23
50Henry York (USA) Rio Grande Elite
51Spencer Miller (USA) Kelly Benefits Strategies 0:05:26
52Tim Mcbirney (USA) Team California 0:05:40
53Liam Flanagan (USA) Kelly Benefits Strategies 0:05:53
54Andrew Giniat (USA) CS Velo
55Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) Kelly Benefits Strategies 0:06:20
56Tyrel Fuchs (USA) Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling 0:06:26
57Eddy Huntsman (USA) Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling 0:07:04
58Taylor Warren (USA) CS Velo 0:07:31
59Andrew Frank (USA) Team California
60Zed Olivier Masse (Can) Yoeleo Test Team p/b 4mind
61Anton Varabei (Can) Toronto Hustle
62Sean Gardner (USA) CS Velo 0:07:52
63Ryan Rudderham (Can) Toronto Hustle 0:08:06
64Vivien Rindisbacher (Can) Foundation CCB 0:08:46
65Jeremy Obrand (Can) Toronto Hustle 0:10:05
66Jovanni Stefani (USA) Team California
DNFJordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling
DNFIgnacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Zerouno
DNFLeonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Zerouno
DNFCaleb Langley (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling
DNFJarret Oldham (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling
DNFRobert Sroka (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling
DNFPatton Sims (USA) Kelly Benefits Strategies
DNFNathan Surowiec (USA) Kelly Benefits Strategies
DNFStephen Vogel (USA) Project Echelon Racing
DNFMatti Rowe (USA) Rio Grande Elite
DNFPeter Behm (USA) Rio Grande Elite
DNFJames Hilyer (USA) Rio Grande Elite
DNFErik Hammerquist (USA) Rio Grande Elite
DNSJohn Becker (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling
DNSRyan Knapp (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling

General Classification after stage 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Williams (USA) L39ion of Los Angeles 9:53:35
2Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 0:00:05
3Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Team Medellin 0:00:34
4Adam Roberge (Can) Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling 0:01:50
5Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 0:02:34
6George Simpson (USA) Project Echelon Racing 0:02:39
7Tanner Ward (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling 0:02:46
8Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Team Medellin 0:02:53
9Richard Arnopol (USA) Project Echelon Racing 0:03:05
10Ethan Sittlington (Can) Toronto Hustle 0:03:08
11Matthew Zimmer (USA) Project Echelon Racing 0:03:10
12Jack Bardi (USA) Gateway Devo 0:03:12
13Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Team Medellin 0:03:13
14Sean Guydish (USA) Kelly Benefits Strategies
15Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Team Medellin 0:03:14
16William Cooper (USA) CS Velo 0:03:17
17Hugo Scala Jr. (USA) Gateway Devo 0:03:19
18Conor Schunk (USA) Aevolo
19Alec Cowan (Can) L39ion of Los Angeles 0:03:20
20Walter Alejandro Vargas Alzate (Col) Team Medellin 0:03:47
21Evan Bausbacher (USA) Gateway Devo 0:03:48
22Edward Ouellet (Can) Yoeleo Test Team p/b 4mind 0:03:49
23Alexander Amiri (Can) Team California 0:04:02
24Sean Hollenbeck (USA) Team California 0:04:08
25Gabriel Mendez (USA) Foundation CCB 0:04:13
26Brody Mcdonald (USA) Gateway Devo 0:04:15
27David Dube (Can) Desjardins Ford
28Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Zerouno 0:04:37
29John Borstelmann (USA) Gateway Devo 0:04:42
30Nicolas Cote (Can) Desjardins Ford 0:04:44
31Cristhian David Ravelo Avila (Col) CS Velo 0:04:54
32Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Team Medellin 0:04:56
33Chaz Hogenauer (USA) Rio Grande Elite 0:05:10
34Aidan Mcneil (USA) Aevolo 0:05:34
35Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) L39ion of Los Angeles 0:05:52
36Evan Hartig (USA) Project Echelon Racing 0:07:08
37Spencer Miller (USA) Kelly Benefits Strategies 0:09:14
38Freddy Ovett (Aus) L39ion of Los Angeles 0:09:50
39Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) Kelly Benefits Strategies 0:10:01
40Taylor Warren (USA) CS Velo 0:12:18
41Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Zerouno 0:12:34
42Vivien Rindisbacher (Can) Foundation CCB 0:12:41
43Tyrel Fuchs (USA) Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling 0:12:49
44Sean Gardner (USA) CS Velo 0:13:10
45Tim Mcbirney (USA) Team California 0:14:44
46Anton Varabei (Can) Toronto Hustle 0:18:37
47Gabriel Guay (Can) Desjardins Ford 0:20:04
48Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo 0:21:42
49Samuel Boardman (USA) L39ion of Los Angeles 0:22:00
50Henry York (USA) Rio Grande Elite 0:25:43
51Sindre Hvesser Brein (Nor) Above & Beyond Cancer 0:27:02
52Torbjørn Andre Røed (Nor) Above & Beyond Cancer 0:27:05
53William Goodfellow (Can) Yoeleo Test Team p/b 4mind 0:29:58
54Andrew Giniat (USA) CS Velo 0:30:49
55Zed Olivier Masse (Can) Yoeleo Test Team p/b 4mind 0:37:37
56Eddy Huntsman (USA) Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling 0:43:17
57Cooper Johnson (USA) Kelly Benefits Strategies 0:44:04
58Isaac Bryant (USA) Gateway Devo 0:44:33
59Ryan Rudderham (Can) Toronto Hustle 0:47:38
60Tyler Magner (USA) L39ion of Los Angeles 0:50:33
61Jovanni Stefani (USA) Team California 0:51:01
62Liam Flanagan (USA) Kelly Benefits Strategies 0:52:14
63Cory Williams (USA) L39ion of Los Angeles 0:55:48
64Jeremy Obrand (Can) Toronto Hustle 0:59:45
65Daniel Kalichman (Can) Toronto Hustle 1:11:43
66Andrew Frank (USA) Team California 1:11:53

