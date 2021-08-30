Joe Martin: Tyler Williams holds off Gage Hecht to win GC at four-day stage race
By Cyclingnews
Simpson fastest for pro men to win stage 4 criterium in downtown Fayetteville
Stage 4 Men: Fayetteville - Fayetteville
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|George Simpson (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|1:24:03
|2
|Sean Guydish (USA) Kelly Benefits Strategies
|0:00:03
|3
|Tanner Ward (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling
|0:00:20
|4
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Team Medellin
|0:00:30
|5
|Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Team Medellin
|6
|Alexander Amiri (Can) Team California
|0:00:32
|7
|Alec Cowan (Can) L39ion of Los Angeles
|8
|Tyler Williams (USA) L39ion of Los Angeles
|9
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) L39ion of Los Angeles
|10
|Hugo Scala Jr. (USA) Gateway Devo
|11
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|12
|Nicolas Cote (Can) Desjardins Ford
|13
|Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Team Medellin
|14
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Team Medellin
|15
|Evan Hartig (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|16
|Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Team Medellin
|17
|Richard Arnopol (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|18
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|19
|Sindre Hvesser Brein (Nor) Above & Beyond Cancer
|20
|Gabriel Mendez (USA) Foundation CCB
|21
|Matthew Zimmer (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|22
|Ethan Sittlington (Can) Toronto Hustle
|23
|Chaz Hogenauer (USA) Rio Grande Elite
|24
|David Dube (Can) Desjardins Ford
|25
|Jack Bardi (USA) Gateway Devo
|26
|Cooper Johnson (USA) Kelly Benefits Strategies
|27
|Conor Schunk (USA) Aevolo
|28
|Gabriel Guay (Can) Desjardins Ford
|29
|William Cooper (USA) CS Velo
|30
|Evan Bausbacher (USA) Gateway Devo
|31
|Adam Roberge (Can) Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling
|32
|Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Zerouno
|0:00:43
|33
|Edward Ouellet (Can) Yoeleo Test Team p/b 4mind
|34
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Zerouno
|35
|Torbjørn Andre Røed (Nor) Above & Beyond Cancer
|0:00:47
|36
|Cristhian David Ravelo Avila (Col) CS Velo
|37
|Sean Hollenbeck (USA) Team California
|0:00:51
|38
|Walter Alejandro Vargas Alzate (Col) Team Medellin
|39
|Isaac Bryant (USA) Gateway Devo
|40
|Aidan Mcneil (USA) Aevolo
|0:00:59
|41
|John Borstelmann (USA) Gateway Devo
|0:01:01
|42
|Brody Mcdonald (USA) Gateway Devo
|0:01:13
|43
|Samuel Boardman (USA) L39ion of Los Angeles
|0:01:27
|44
|Tyler Magner (USA) L39ion of Los Angeles
|0:01:52
|45
|Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo
|0:02:20
|46
|Daniel Kalichman (Can) Toronto Hustle
|0:03:53
|47
|Freddy Ovett (Aus) L39ion of Los Angeles
|0:04:50
|48
|William Goodfellow (Can) Yoeleo Test Team p/b 4mind
|0:05:14
|49
|Cory Williams (USA) L39ion of Los Angeles
|0:05:23
|50
|Henry York (USA) Rio Grande Elite
|51
|Spencer Miller (USA) Kelly Benefits Strategies
|0:05:26
|52
|Tim Mcbirney (USA) Team California
|0:05:40
|53
|Liam Flanagan (USA) Kelly Benefits Strategies
|0:05:53
|54
|Andrew Giniat (USA) CS Velo
|55
|Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) Kelly Benefits Strategies
|0:06:20
|56
|Tyrel Fuchs (USA) Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling
|0:06:26
|57
|Eddy Huntsman (USA) Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling
|0:07:04
|58
|Taylor Warren (USA) CS Velo
|0:07:31
|59
|Andrew Frank (USA) Team California
|60
|Zed Olivier Masse (Can) Yoeleo Test Team p/b 4mind
|61
|Anton Varabei (Can) Toronto Hustle
|62
|Sean Gardner (USA) CS Velo
|0:07:52
|63
|Ryan Rudderham (Can) Toronto Hustle
|0:08:06
|64
|Vivien Rindisbacher (Can) Foundation CCB
|0:08:46
|65
|Jeremy Obrand (Can) Toronto Hustle
|0:10:05
|66
|Jovanni Stefani (USA) Team California
|DNF
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Zerouno
|DNF
|Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Zerouno
|DNF
|Caleb Langley (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling
|DNF
|Jarret Oldham (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling
|DNF
|Robert Sroka (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling
|DNF
|Patton Sims (USA) Kelly Benefits Strategies
|DNF
|Nathan Surowiec (USA) Kelly Benefits Strategies
|DNF
|Stephen Vogel (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|DNF
|Matti Rowe (USA) Rio Grande Elite
|DNF
|Peter Behm (USA) Rio Grande Elite
|DNF
|James Hilyer (USA) Rio Grande Elite
|DNF
|Erik Hammerquist (USA) Rio Grande Elite
|DNS
|John Becker (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling
|DNS
|Ryan Knapp (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Williams (USA) L39ion of Los Angeles
|9:53:35
|2
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|0:00:05
|3
|Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Team Medellin
|0:00:34
|4
|Adam Roberge (Can) Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling
|0:01:50
|5
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|0:02:34
|6
|George Simpson (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:02:39
|7
|Tanner Ward (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling
|0:02:46
|8
|Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Team Medellin
|0:02:53
|9
|Richard Arnopol (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:03:05
|10
|Ethan Sittlington (Can) Toronto Hustle
|0:03:08
|11
|Matthew Zimmer (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:03:10
|12
|Jack Bardi (USA) Gateway Devo
|0:03:12
|13
|Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Team Medellin
|0:03:13
|14
|Sean Guydish (USA) Kelly Benefits Strategies
|15
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Team Medellin
|0:03:14
|16
|William Cooper (USA) CS Velo
|0:03:17
|17
|Hugo Scala Jr. (USA) Gateway Devo
|0:03:19
|18
|Conor Schunk (USA) Aevolo
|19
|Alec Cowan (Can) L39ion of Los Angeles
|0:03:20
|20
|Walter Alejandro Vargas Alzate (Col) Team Medellin
|0:03:47
|21
|Evan Bausbacher (USA) Gateway Devo
|0:03:48
|22
|Edward Ouellet (Can) Yoeleo Test Team p/b 4mind
|0:03:49
|23
|Alexander Amiri (Can) Team California
|0:04:02
|24
|Sean Hollenbeck (USA) Team California
|0:04:08
|25
|Gabriel Mendez (USA) Foundation CCB
|0:04:13
|26
|Brody Mcdonald (USA) Gateway Devo
|0:04:15
|27
|David Dube (Can) Desjardins Ford
|28
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Zerouno
|0:04:37
|29
|John Borstelmann (USA) Gateway Devo
|0:04:42
|30
|Nicolas Cote (Can) Desjardins Ford
|0:04:44
|31
|Cristhian David Ravelo Avila (Col) CS Velo
|0:04:54
|32
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Team Medellin
|0:04:56
|33
|Chaz Hogenauer (USA) Rio Grande Elite
|0:05:10
|34
|Aidan Mcneil (USA) Aevolo
|0:05:34
|35
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) L39ion of Los Angeles
|0:05:52
|36
|Evan Hartig (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:07:08
|37
|Spencer Miller (USA) Kelly Benefits Strategies
|0:09:14
|38
|Freddy Ovett (Aus) L39ion of Los Angeles
|0:09:50
|39
|Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) Kelly Benefits Strategies
|0:10:01
|40
|Taylor Warren (USA) CS Velo
|0:12:18
|41
|Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Zerouno
|0:12:34
|42
|Vivien Rindisbacher (Can) Foundation CCB
|0:12:41
|43
|Tyrel Fuchs (USA) Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling
|0:12:49
|44
|Sean Gardner (USA) CS Velo
|0:13:10
|45
|Tim Mcbirney (USA) Team California
|0:14:44
|46
|Anton Varabei (Can) Toronto Hustle
|0:18:37
|47
|Gabriel Guay (Can) Desjardins Ford
|0:20:04
|48
|Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo
|0:21:42
|49
|Samuel Boardman (USA) L39ion of Los Angeles
|0:22:00
|50
|Henry York (USA) Rio Grande Elite
|0:25:43
|51
|Sindre Hvesser Brein (Nor) Above & Beyond Cancer
|0:27:02
|52
|Torbjørn Andre Røed (Nor) Above & Beyond Cancer
|0:27:05
|53
|William Goodfellow (Can) Yoeleo Test Team p/b 4mind
|0:29:58
|54
|Andrew Giniat (USA) CS Velo
|0:30:49
|55
|Zed Olivier Masse (Can) Yoeleo Test Team p/b 4mind
|0:37:37
|56
|Eddy Huntsman (USA) Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling
|0:43:17
|57
|Cooper Johnson (USA) Kelly Benefits Strategies
|0:44:04
|58
|Isaac Bryant (USA) Gateway Devo
|0:44:33
|59
|Ryan Rudderham (Can) Toronto Hustle
|0:47:38
|60
|Tyler Magner (USA) L39ion of Los Angeles
|0:50:33
|61
|Jovanni Stefani (USA) Team California
|0:51:01
|62
|Liam Flanagan (USA) Kelly Benefits Strategies
|0:52:14
|63
|Cory Williams (USA) L39ion of Los Angeles
|0:55:48
|64
|Jeremy Obrand (Can) Toronto Hustle
|0:59:45
|65
|Daniel Kalichman (Can) Toronto Hustle
|1:11:43
|66
|Andrew Frank (USA) Team California
|1:11:53
