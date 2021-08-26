Trending

Joe Martin Stage Race: Skylar Schneider wins stage 1

L39ION of LA rider takes leader's jersey in four-day UCI race ahead of Franz, Ewers and Honsinger

Stage 1 Women: Cedarville - Fayetteville

Skylar Schneider shown winning 2021 Littleton Twilight Criterium
Skylar Schneider shown winning 2021 Littleton Twilight Criterium (Image credit: USA CRITS)

Brief results - stage 1 women
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Skylar Schneider (L39ION of Los Angeles) 2:51:22
2Heidi Franz (Rally Cycling)
3Veronica Ewers (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
4Clara Honsinger (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
5Anet Barrera Esparza (3T/ Q+M Cycling)
6Maggie Coles-Lyster (DNA Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:13
7Rachel Langdon (InstaFund Cycling)
8Olivia Ray (Rally Cycling) 0:00:16
9Samantha Runnels (3T/ Q+M Cycling)
10Florence Howden (Classic Cycling p/b B-Line)

