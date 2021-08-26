Joe Martin Stage Race: Skylar Schneider wins stage 1
By Cyclingnews
L39ION of LA rider takes leader's jersey in four-day UCI race ahead of Franz, Ewers and Honsinger
Stage 1 Women: Cedarville - Fayetteville
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Skylar Schneider (L39ION of Los Angeles)
|2:51:22
|2
|Heidi Franz (Rally Cycling)
|3
|Veronica Ewers (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
|4
|Clara Honsinger (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
|5
|Anet Barrera Esparza (3T/ Q+M Cycling)
|6
|Maggie Coles-Lyster (DNA Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:13
|7
|Rachel Langdon (InstaFund Cycling)
|8
|Olivia Ray (Rally Cycling)
|0:00:16
|9
|Samantha Runnels (3T/ Q+M Cycling)
|10
|Florence Howden (Classic Cycling p/b B-Line)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Joe Martin Stage Race: Skylar Schneider wins stage 1L39ION of LA rider takes leader's jersey in four-day UCI race ahead of Franz, Ewers and Honsinger
-
Lauren Stephens: I'm proud to bring the US champion's jersey to American racingUS road champion leads TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank at Joe Martin Stage Race before turning attention to late-season European targets
-
Vuelta a España leader Eiking remains in red after a third tough dayTeam management hopeful Norwegian could hold overall lead through the next mountains
-
Vuelta a España 2021: Stage 12 highlights - VideoWatch EF Education-Nippo set up Cort for his second stage win in seven days
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.