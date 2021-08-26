Joe Martin Stage Race 2021
Posted published
Latest News from the Race
-
Joe Martin: Tyler Williams holds off Gage Hecht to win GC at four-day stage raceSimpson fastest for pro men to win stage 4 criterium in downtown Fayetteville
-
Joe Martin: Schneider wins stage 4 criterium and overall title for womenEwers holds on for second overall while Franz takes third in US stage race
-
Joe Martin: Langley leads TIBCO sweep in uphill TTSchneider keeps race lead
Stages
-
Joe Martin Stage Race 202126 August 2021 - 29 August 2021 | Fayetteville | 2.2
Latest Content on the Race
Lauren Stephens: I'm proud to bring the US champion's jersey to American racing
By Kirsten Frattini published
News US road champion leads TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank at Joe Martin Stage Race before turning attention to late-season European targets
L39ION of Los Angeles line up for first UCI stage race this week
By Jackie Tyson published
News Men's and women's squads have every reason to be confident ahead of four-day Joe Martin Stage Race
Rally Cycling 'on a high' from criterium success to tackle Joe Martin Stage Race
By Jackie Tyson published
News Emma White and Olivia Ray lead six-rider roster as UCI stage racing returns in US
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.