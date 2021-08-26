Joe Martin Stage Race: Tyler Williams wins opening stage for pro men
By Cyclingnews
Hecht sprints to second with Sevilla in third
Stage 1 Men: Fayetteville - Fayetteville
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Williams (L39ION of Los Angeles)
|4:07:57
|2
|Gage Hecht (Aevolo)
|3
|Oscar Sevilla (Team Medellin EPM)
|0:00:01
|4
|George Simpson (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:01:25
|5
|Adam Roberge (Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling)
|6
|Alec Cowan (L39ION of Los Angeles)
|0:02:29
|7
|Scott McGill (Aevolo)
|8
|Hugo Scala Jr (Gateway Devo)
|9
|Brody McDonald (Gateway Devo)
|10
|Evan Hartig (Project Echelon Racing)
