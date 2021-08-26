Trending

Joe Martin Stage Race: Tyler Williams wins opening stage for pro men

By

Hecht sprints to second with Sevilla in third

Stage 1 Men: Fayetteville - Fayetteville

Tyler Williams (L39ION of Los Angeles) shown winning the Athens Twilight Criterium
Tyler Williams (L39ION of Los Angeles) shown winning the Athens Twilight Criterium (Image credit: USA Crits)

Brief results - stage 1 men
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Williams (L39ION of Los Angeles) 4:07:57
2Gage Hecht (Aevolo)
3Oscar Sevilla (Team Medellin EPM) 0:00:01
4George Simpson (Project Echelon Racing) 0:01:25
5Adam Roberge (Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling)
6Alec Cowan (L39ION of Los Angeles) 0:02:29
7Scott McGill (Aevolo)
8Hugo Scala Jr (Gateway Devo)
9Brody McDonald (Gateway Devo)
10Evan Hartig (Project Echelon Racing)

