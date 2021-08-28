Trending

Joe Martin: Hecht surges to race lead in uphill TT

By

Williams, Sevilla the only riders within a minute of Aevolo rider

Gage Hecht (Aevolo Cycling ) at the USA Cycling Pro Road Championships 2021 time trial
Gage Hecht (Aevolo Cycling ) at the USA Cycling Pro Road Championships 2021 time trial (Image credit: Patrick Daly)

Provisional results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 0:09:04
2Walter Alejandro Vargas Alzate (Col) Team Medellin 0:00:14
3Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 0:00:17
4Adam Roberge (Can) Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling 0:00:21
5Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Team Medellin 0:00:22
6Tyler Williams (USA) L39ion of Los Angeles 0:00:24
7William Cooper (USA) CS Velo 0:00:26
8Ethan Sittlington (Can) Toronto Hustle 0:00:28
9Torbjørn Andre Røed (Nor) Above & Beyond Cancer 0:00:32
10Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Team Medellin 0:00:33
11Tanner Ward (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling 0:00:34
12Freddy Ovett (Aus) L39ion of Los Angeles
13Sean Hollenbeck (USA) Team California 0:00:36
14Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling
15Jarret Oldham (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling
16Edward Ouellet (Can) Yoeleo Test Team p/b 4mind
17Richard Arnopol (USA) Project Echelon Racing 0:00:38
18Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Team Medellin
19Matthew Zimmer (USA) Project Echelon Racing 0:00:39
20Tim Mcbirney (USA) Team California 0:00:41
21Alec Cowan (Can) L39ion of Los Angeles
22Jack Bardi (USA) Gateway Devo
23Tyler Magner (USA) L39ion of Los Angeles
24Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Team Medellin 0:00:43
25Sindre Hvesser Brein (Nor) Above & Beyond Cancer 0:00:44
26Hugo Scala Jr. (USA) Gateway Devo 0:00:47
27Conor Schunk (USA) Aevolo 0:00:48
28Ryan Rudderham (Can) Toronto Hustle 0:00:51
29Sean Guydish (USA) Kelly Benefits Strategies 0:00:54
30Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) L39ion of Los Angeles
31Aidan Mcneil (USA) Aevolo 0:00:55
32Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Team Medellin 0:00:56
33Cooper Johnson (USA) Kelly Benefits Strategies
34Tyrel Fuchs (USA) Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling 0:00:57
35Alexander Amiri (Can) Team California 0:00:59
36David Dube (Can) Desjardins Ford 0:01:02
37Brody Mcdonald (USA) Gateway Devo
38John Borstelmann (USA) Gateway Devo 0:01:03
39Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) Kelly Benefits Strategies
40Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo 0:01:04
41Eddy Huntsman (USA) Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling 0:01:05
42Jovanni Stefani (USA) Team California 0:01:07
43Jeremy Obrand (Can) Toronto Hustle 0:01:09
44Sean Gardner (USA) CS Velo 0:01:10
45Isaac Bryant (USA) Gateway Devo 0:01:12
46Gabriel Mendez (USA) Foundation CCB
47Spencer Miller (USA) Kelly Benefits Strategies 0:01:13
48Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Zerouno
49Nicolas Cote (Can) Desjardins Ford 0:01:14
50Evan Bausbacher (USA) Gateway Devo 0:01:16
51George Simpson (USA) Project Echelon Racing 0:01:18
52Cory Williams (USA) L39ion of Los Angeles 0:01:22
53Gabriel Guay (Can) Desjardins Ford
54Chaz Hogenauer (USA) Rio Grande Elite 0:01:23
55Samuel Boardman (USA) L39ion of Los Angeles 0:01:24
56Vivien Rindisbacher (Can) Foundation CCB
57Evan Hartig (USA) Project Echelon Racing 0:01:25
58Daniel Kalichman (Can) Toronto Hustle 0:01:28
59Zed Olivier Masse (Can) Yoeleo Test Team p/b 4mind 0:01:30
60Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Zerouno 0:01:32
61Patton Sims (USA) Kelly Benefits Strategies 0:01:33
62Cristhian David Ravelo Avila (Col) CS Velo 0:01:35
63Ryan Knapp (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling
64Erik Hammerquist (USA) Rio Grande Elite 0:01:37
65Nathan Surowiec (USA) Kelly Benefits Strategies 0:01:38
66Henry York (USA) Rio Grande Elite 0:01:40
67William Goodfellow (Can) Yoeleo Test Team p/b 4mind 0:01:42
68Matti Rowe (USA) Rio Grande Elite 0:01:43
69James Hilyer (USA) Rio Grande Elite 0:01:46
70Stephen Vogel (USA) Project Echelon Racing 0:01:48
71Taylor Warren (USA) CS Velo 0:01:49
72Andrew Frank (USA) Team California 0:01:53
73Caleb Langley (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling 0:01:57
74Robert Sroka (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling 0:02:01
75Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Zerouno 0:02:03
76Liam Flanagan (USA) Kelly Benefits Strategies 0:02:04
77Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Zerouno 0:02:11
78John Becker (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling 0:02:16
79Andrew Giniat (USA) CS Velo 0:02:23
80Peter Behm (USA) Rio Grande Elite 0:02:24
81Brad Bradford (Can) Toronto Hustle 0:02:39
82Anton Varabei (Can) Toronto Hustle 0:02:52

General classification after stage 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 08:28:30
2Tyler Williams (USA) L39ion of Los Angeles 00:00:13
3Oscar Sevilla (Col) Team Medellin 00:00:39
4Adam Roberge (Can) Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling 00:01:54
5Tyler Stites ((USA) Aevolo00:02:39
6Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Team Medellin 00:02:58
7Richard Arnopol (USA) Project Echelon Racing 00:03:10
8Tanner Ward (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling
9Ethan Sittlington (Can) Toronto Hustle 00:03:12
10Matthew Zimmer (USA) Project Echelon Racing 00:03:15

