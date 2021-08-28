Joe Martin: Hecht surges to race lead in uphill TT
By Cyclingnews
Williams, Sevilla the only riders within a minute of Aevolo rider
Stage 3 Men: Devils Den State Park - Devils Den State Park
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|0:09:04
|2
|Walter Alejandro Vargas Alzate (Col) Team Medellin
|0:00:14
|3
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|0:00:17
|4
|Adam Roberge (Can) Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling
|0:00:21
|5
|Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Team Medellin
|0:00:22
|6
|Tyler Williams (USA) L39ion of Los Angeles
|0:00:24
|7
|William Cooper (USA) CS Velo
|0:00:26
|8
|Ethan Sittlington (Can) Toronto Hustle
|0:00:28
|9
|Torbjørn Andre Røed (Nor) Above & Beyond Cancer
|0:00:32
|10
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Team Medellin
|0:00:33
|11
|Tanner Ward (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling
|0:00:34
|12
|Freddy Ovett (Aus) L39ion of Los Angeles
|13
|Sean Hollenbeck (USA) Team California
|0:00:36
|14
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling
|15
|Jarret Oldham (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling
|16
|Edward Ouellet (Can) Yoeleo Test Team p/b 4mind
|17
|Richard Arnopol (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:00:38
|18
|Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Team Medellin
|19
|Matthew Zimmer (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:00:39
|20
|Tim Mcbirney (USA) Team California
|0:00:41
|21
|Alec Cowan (Can) L39ion of Los Angeles
|22
|Jack Bardi (USA) Gateway Devo
|23
|Tyler Magner (USA) L39ion of Los Angeles
|24
|Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Team Medellin
|0:00:43
|25
|Sindre Hvesser Brein (Nor) Above & Beyond Cancer
|0:00:44
|26
|Hugo Scala Jr. (USA) Gateway Devo
|0:00:47
|27
|Conor Schunk (USA) Aevolo
|0:00:48
|28
|Ryan Rudderham (Can) Toronto Hustle
|0:00:51
|29
|Sean Guydish (USA) Kelly Benefits Strategies
|0:00:54
|30
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) L39ion of Los Angeles
|31
|Aidan Mcneil (USA) Aevolo
|0:00:55
|32
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Team Medellin
|0:00:56
|33
|Cooper Johnson (USA) Kelly Benefits Strategies
|34
|Tyrel Fuchs (USA) Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling
|0:00:57
|35
|Alexander Amiri (Can) Team California
|0:00:59
|36
|David Dube (Can) Desjardins Ford
|0:01:02
|37
|Brody Mcdonald (USA) Gateway Devo
|38
|John Borstelmann (USA) Gateway Devo
|0:01:03
|39
|Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) Kelly Benefits Strategies
|40
|Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo
|0:01:04
|41
|Eddy Huntsman (USA) Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling
|0:01:05
|42
|Jovanni Stefani (USA) Team California
|0:01:07
|43
|Jeremy Obrand (Can) Toronto Hustle
|0:01:09
|44
|Sean Gardner (USA) CS Velo
|0:01:10
|45
|Isaac Bryant (USA) Gateway Devo
|0:01:12
|46
|Gabriel Mendez (USA) Foundation CCB
|47
|Spencer Miller (USA) Kelly Benefits Strategies
|0:01:13
|48
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Zerouno
|49
|Nicolas Cote (Can) Desjardins Ford
|0:01:14
|50
|Evan Bausbacher (USA) Gateway Devo
|0:01:16
|51
|George Simpson (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:01:18
|52
|Cory Williams (USA) L39ion of Los Angeles
|0:01:22
|53
|Gabriel Guay (Can) Desjardins Ford
|54
|Chaz Hogenauer (USA) Rio Grande Elite
|0:01:23
|55
|Samuel Boardman (USA) L39ion of Los Angeles
|0:01:24
|56
|Vivien Rindisbacher (Can) Foundation CCB
|57
|Evan Hartig (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:01:25
|58
|Daniel Kalichman (Can) Toronto Hustle
|0:01:28
|59
|Zed Olivier Masse (Can) Yoeleo Test Team p/b 4mind
|0:01:30
|60
|Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Zerouno
|0:01:32
|61
|Patton Sims (USA) Kelly Benefits Strategies
|0:01:33
|62
|Cristhian David Ravelo Avila (Col) CS Velo
|0:01:35
|63
|Ryan Knapp (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling
|64
|Erik Hammerquist (USA) Rio Grande Elite
|0:01:37
|65
|Nathan Surowiec (USA) Kelly Benefits Strategies
|0:01:38
|66
|Henry York (USA) Rio Grande Elite
|0:01:40
|67
|William Goodfellow (Can) Yoeleo Test Team p/b 4mind
|0:01:42
|68
|Matti Rowe (USA) Rio Grande Elite
|0:01:43
|69
|James Hilyer (USA) Rio Grande Elite
|0:01:46
|70
|Stephen Vogel (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|0:01:48
|71
|Taylor Warren (USA) CS Velo
|0:01:49
|72
|Andrew Frank (USA) Team California
|0:01:53
|73
|Caleb Langley (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling
|0:01:57
|74
|Robert Sroka (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling
|0:02:01
|75
|Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Zerouno
|0:02:03
|76
|Liam Flanagan (USA) Kelly Benefits Strategies
|0:02:04
|77
|Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Zerouno
|0:02:11
|78
|John Becker (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling
|0:02:16
|79
|Andrew Giniat (USA) CS Velo
|0:02:23
|80
|Peter Behm (USA) Rio Grande Elite
|0:02:24
|81
|Brad Bradford (Can) Toronto Hustle
|0:02:39
|82
|Anton Varabei (Can) Toronto Hustle
|0:02:52
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|08:28:30
|2
|Tyler Williams (USA) L39ion of Los Angeles
|00:00:13
|3
|Oscar Sevilla (Col) Team Medellin
|00:00:39
|4
|Adam Roberge (Can) Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling
|00:01:54
|5
|Tyler Stites ((USA) Aevolo
|00:02:39
|6
|Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Team Medellin
|00:02:58
|7
|Richard Arnopol (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|00:03:10
|8
|Tanner Ward (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling
|9
|Ethan Sittlington (Can) Toronto Hustle
|00:03:12
|10
|Matthew Zimmer (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|00:03:15
