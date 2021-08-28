Trending

Joe Martin Stage Race: Langley wins Mount Sequoyah stage 2 for women

By

Skylar Schneider retains overall race lead headed to uphill time trial on Saturday

Emma Langley of Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank reacts to winning stage 2 of Joe Martin Stage Race
Emma Langley of Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank reacts to winning stage 2 of Joe Martin Stage Race (Image credit: Tom Ewart/Joe Martin Stage Race)

Brief results - stage 2 women
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Langley (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 2:45:42
2Skylar Schneider (L39ION of Los Angeles) 0:01:44
3Veronica Evers (Team TIBCO- Silicon Valley Bank) 0:01:50
4Clara Honsinger (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 0:01:56
5Sara Poidevin (Rally Cycling)
6Heidi Franz (Rally Cycling)
7Samantha Runnels (3T/ Q+M Cycling) 0:02:00
8Anet Barrera Esparza (3T/ Q+M Cycling) 0:02:04
9Maggie Coles-Lyster (DNA Pro Cycling) 0:02:22
10Erica Clevenger (DNA Pro Cycling) 0:02:24

General Classification after stage 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Skylar Schneider (L39ION of Los Angeles) 5:38:30
2Veronica Evers (Team TIBCO- Silicon Valley Bank) 0:00:14
3Heidi Franz (Rally Cycling) 0:00:21
4Clara Honsinger (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 0:00:30
5Anet Barrera Esparza (3T/ Q+M Cycling) 0:00:38
6Emma Langley (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 0:01:47
7Sara Poidevin (Rally Cycling) 0:03:44
8Samantha Runnels (3T/ Q+M Cycling) 0:03:48
9Maggie Coles-Lyster (DNA Pro Cycling) 0:04:03
10Olivia Ray (Rally Cycling) 0:04:11

Latest on Cyclingnews