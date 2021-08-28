Joe Martin Stage Race: Langley wins Mount Sequoyah stage 2 for women
By Cyclingnews
Skylar Schneider retains overall race lead headed to uphill time trial on Saturday
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Langley (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
|2:45:42
|2
|Skylar Schneider (L39ION of Los Angeles)
|0:01:44
|3
|Veronica Evers (Team TIBCO- Silicon Valley Bank)
|0:01:50
|4
|Clara Honsinger (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
|0:01:56
|5
|Sara Poidevin (Rally Cycling)
|6
|Heidi Franz (Rally Cycling)
|7
|Samantha Runnels (3T/ Q+M Cycling)
|0:02:00
|8
|Anet Barrera Esparza (3T/ Q+M Cycling)
|0:02:04
|9
|Maggie Coles-Lyster (DNA Pro Cycling)
|0:02:22
|10
|Erica Clevenger (DNA Pro Cycling)
|0:02:24
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Skylar Schneider (L39ION of Los Angeles)
|5:38:30
|2
|Veronica Evers (Team TIBCO- Silicon Valley Bank)
|0:00:14
|3
|Heidi Franz (Rally Cycling)
|0:00:21
|4
|Clara Honsinger (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
|0:00:30
|5
|Anet Barrera Esparza (3T/ Q+M Cycling)
|0:00:38
|6
|Emma Langley (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
|0:01:47
|7
|Sara Poidevin (Rally Cycling)
|0:03:44
|8
|Samantha Runnels (3T/ Q+M Cycling)
|0:03:48
|9
|Maggie Coles-Lyster (DNA Pro Cycling)
|0:04:03
|10
|Olivia Ray (Rally Cycling)
|0:04:11
