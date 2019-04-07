Joe Martin Stage Race: Bassett wins men's time trial
First Internet Bank rider in the overall lead
Stage 3 Men: Devil's Den State Park (ITT) -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Bassett (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|0:09:17
|2
|James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:00:01
|3
|Jarret Oldham (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|0:00:08
|4
|Adam Roberge (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:00:15
|5
|Austin Stephens (303 Project)
|0:00:21
|6
|Efren Santos Mareno (Canel's Specialized)
|0:00:23
|7
|Marko Pavlic (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:23
|8
|Tyler Stites (Aevolo)
|0:00:25
|9
|Pablo Andres Alarcon Cares (Canel's Specialized)
|0:00:26
|10
|Alex Hoehn (Aevolo)
|0:00:26
|11
|Alexander Cowan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
|0:00:32
|12
|Andrew Vollmer (Aevolo)
|0:00:32
|13
|Benjamin Wright (Foundation CCB)
|0:00:34
|14
|Matt Zimmer (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:00:35
|15
|Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:00:36
|16
|Matt Mcloone (Total Civil Construction-Battley Harley-Davidson)
|0:00:36
|17
|Noah Granigan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
|0:00:36
|18
|Carson Miles (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
|0:00:36
|19
|Ignacio Prado Juaez (Canel's Specialized)
|0:00:39
|20
|Will Cooper (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale)
|0:00:41
|21
|Christopher Winn (303 Project)
|0:00:41
|22
|Griffin Easter (303 Project)
|0:00:42
|23
|Brett Wachtendorf (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
|0:00:43
|24
|Richard Arnopol (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:00:50
|25
|Tyrel Fuchs (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
|0:00:51
|26
|Scott Mcgill (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|0:00:52
|27
|Alexandre Latil (Veloselect Racing Team)
|0:00:53
|28
|Lane Maher (Foundation CCB)
|0:00:53
|29
|Laurent Gervais (Aevolo)
|0:00:53
|30
|Michael Hernandez (Aevolo)
|0:00:53
|31
|Ethan Palamarek (Toronto Hustle)
|0:00:54
|32
|Thomas Schellenberg (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:54
|33
|Jure Rupnik (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:54
|34
|Ben Schmutte (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|0:00:55
|35
|Greg Daniel (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:56
|36
|Ulises Castillo Soto (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:00:56
|37
|Eric Young (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:00:56
|38
|Antoine Lepingard (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:57
|39
|Bernat Font Mas (303 Project)
|0:00:58
|40
|Ryan Knapp (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|0:00:59
|41
|Sean Burger (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale)
|0:01:01
|42
|Matti Rowe (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
|0:01:01
|43
|Chaz Hogenauer (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
|0:01:02
|44
|Robin Plamondon (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
|0:01:03
|45
|Hugo Scala, Jr. (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|0:01:04
|46
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Canel's Specialized)
|0:01:04
|47
|Chad Capobianco (Total Civil Construction-Battley Harley-Davidson)
|0:01:05
|48
|Riley Sheeehan (Aevolo)
|0:01:05
|49
|Resendez Eugenio Mirafuentes (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:06
|50
|Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:01:07
|51
|Tanner Ward (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)
|0:01:07
|52
|Grant Koontz (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)
|0:01:07
|53
|George Simpson (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:01:08
|54
|Johnny Purvis (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)
|0:01:08
|55
|Cade Bickmore (Aevolo)
|0:01:09
|56
|Thomas Humphreys (Foundation CCB)
|0:01:09
|57
|Joshua Kropf (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:10
|58
|Evan Hartig (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:01:11
|59
|Brett Rindt (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
|0:01:12
|60
|Lucas Dauge (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:01:12
|61
|Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (303 Project)
|0:01:13
|62
|Ethan Pauly (Support Clean Sport-BSCG-Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:01:14
|63
|Baili Guidi (Toronto Hustle)
|0:01:17
|64
|Tim Savre (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:01:18
|65
|Johann Van Zyl (303 Project)
|0:01:19
|66
|Patrick Collins (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale)
|0:01:22
|67
|Connor Ryan (Total Civil Construction-Battley Harley-Davidson)
|0:01:24
|68
|Evan Bausbacher (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|0:01:24
|69
|Cyrus Pearo (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
|0:01:24
|70
|Pablo Cruz (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)
|0:01:29
|71
|Peter Olejniczak (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:01:29
|72
|Rolly Weaver (Support Clean Sport-BSCG-Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:01:30
|73
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:01:31
|74
|Cristhian Ravelo (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale)
|0:01:31
|75
|Gabriel Mendez (Foundation CCB)
|0:01:32
|76
|Vitor Zucco Schizzi (Foundation CCB)
|0:01:33
|77
|William Goodfellow (Veloselect Racing Team)
|0:01:34
|78
|Robert Sroka (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|0:01:34
|79
|Logan Lakota Phippen (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:01:36
|80
|Taylor Pearman (Total Civil Construction-Battley Harley-Davidson)
|0:01:36
|81
|Andrew Giniat (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale)
|0:01:42
|82
|Danil Evdokimov (Support Clean Sport-BSCG-Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:01:43
|83
|Kevin Goguen (Foundation CCB)
|0:01:45
|84
|Gaelen Merritt (Toronto Hustle)
|0:01:46
|85
|Gerd De Keijzer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:01:47
|86
|Brendan Housler (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)
|0:01:51
|87
|Jofre Prunera Macias (Giant Lakeside-Audi McKinney-Baylor Scott)
|0:01:52
|88
|Dominic Hamelin (Veloselect Racing Team)
|0:01:53
|89
|Reid Mcclure (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:01:55
|90
|Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle)
|0:01:55
|91
|Jonas Orset (Giant Lakeside-Audi McKinney-Baylor Scott)
|0:01:57
|92
|Samuel Fritz (Support Clean Sport-BSCG-Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:01:58
|93
|Jake Silverberg (303 Project)
|0:01:58
|94
|Preston Glace (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)
|0:01:58
|95
|Francisco Lara Carbajal (Canel's Specialized)
|0:02:01
|96
|Austin Gomes (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|0:02:05
|97
|Fernando Guillermo Gutierrez Martin (Giant Lakeside-Audi McKinney-Baylor Scott)
|0:02:12
|98
|Brad Bradford (Toronto Hustle)
|0:02:16
|99
|Jan Dunnewind (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:02:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Bassett (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|5
|pts
|2
|James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|4
|3
|Jarret Oldham (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|3
|4
|Adam Roberge (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Roberge (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:09:32
|2
|Tyler Stites (Aevolo)
|0:00:11
|3
|Alex Hoehn (Aevolo)
|0:00:11
|4
|Andrew Vollmer (Aevolo)
|0:00:18
|5
|Benjamin Wright (Foundation CCB)
|0:00:20
|6
|Carson Miles (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
|0:00:22
|7
|Tyrel Fuchs (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
|0:00:36
|8
|Scott Mcgill (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|0:00:37
|9
|Lane Maher (Foundation CCB)
|0:00:38
|10
|Laurent Gervais (Aevolo)
|0:00:39
|11
|Michael Hernandez (Aevolo)
|0:00:39
|12
|Ethan Palamarek (Toronto Hustle)
|0:00:39
|13
|Thomas Schellenberg (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:39
|14
|Chaz Hogenauer (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
|0:00:47
|15
|Robin Plamondon (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
|0:00:48
|16
|Hugo Scala, Jr. (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|0:00:49
|17
|Chad Capobianco (Total Civil Construction-Battley Harley-Davidson)
|0:00:50
|18
|Riley Sheeehan (Aevolo)
|0:00:51
|19
|Resendez Eugenio Mirafuentes (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:51
|20
|Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:00:52
|21
|Cade Bickmore (Aevolo)
|0:00:54
|22
|Thomas Humphreys (Foundation CCB)
|0:00:55
|23
|Ethan Pauly (Support Clean Sport-BSCG-Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:00:59
|24
|Baili Guidi (Toronto Hustle)
|0:01:02
|25
|Evan Bausbacher (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|0:01:09
|26
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:01:16
|27
|Gabriel Mendez (Foundation CCB)
|0:01:18
|28
|Vitor Zucco Schizzi (Foundation CCB)
|0:01:18
|29
|Danil Evdokimov (Support Clean Sport-BSCG-Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:01:28
|30
|Kevin Goguen (Foundation CCB)
|0:01:30
|31
|Dominic Hamelin (Veloselect Racing Team)
|0:01:38
|32
|Austin Gomes (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|0:01:51
|33
|Jan Dunnewind (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:02:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Bassett (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|8:49:26
|2
|James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:00:15
|3
|Matt Zimmer (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:00:21
|4
|Jarret Oldham (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|0:00:28
|5
|Tyler Stites (Aevolo)
|0:00:32
|6
|Pablo Andres Alarcon Cares (Canel's Specialized)
|0:00:34
|7
|Marko Pavlic (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:37
|8
|Efren Santos Mareno (Canel's Specialized)
|0:00:43
|9
|Austin Stephens (303 Project)
|0:00:44
|10
|Alex Hoehn (Aevolo)
|0:00:46
|11
|Matt Mcloone (Total Civil Construction-Battley Harley-Davidson)
|0:00:50
|12
|Alexander Cowan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
|0:00:55
|13
|Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:00:56
|14
|Griffin Easter (303 Project)
|15
|Brett Wachtendorf (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
|0:01:03
|16
|Noah Granigan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
|0:01:08
|17
|Carson Miles (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
|18
|Andrew Vollmer (Aevolo)
|0:01:16
|19
|Greg Daniel (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:19
|20
|Scott Mcgill (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|21
|Antoine Lepingard (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:28
|22
|Benjamin Wright (Foundation CCB)
|0:01:29
|23
|Lane Maher (Foundation CCB)
|0:01:30
|24
|Will Cooper (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale)
|0:01:31
|25
|Richard Arnopol (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:01:34
|26
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Canel's Specialized)
|0:01:36
|27
|Bernat Font Mas (303 Project)
|0:01:37
|28
|Sean Burger (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale)
|0:01:38
|29
|Jure Rupnik (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|30
|Adam Roberge (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:01:39
|31
|Resendez Eugenio Mirafuentes (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:45
|32
|Tanner Ward (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)
|0:01:46
|33
|Tyrel Fuchs (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
|34
|Ben Schmutte (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|0:01:50
|35
|Matti Rowe (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
|0:01:56
|36
|Chad Capobianco (Total Civil Construction-Battley Harley-Davidson)
|0:02:00
|37
|Johann Van Zyl (303 Project)
|0:02:09
|38
|Tim Savre (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:02:13
|39
|Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:02:16
|40
|Vitor Zucco Schizzi (Foundation CCB)
|0:02:17
|41
|Andrew Giniat (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale)
|0:02:18
|42
|Baili Guidi (Toronto Hustle)
|0:02:19
|43
|Cyrus Pearo (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
|44
|Johnny Purvis (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)
|0:02:21
|45
|Pablo Cruz (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)
|0:02:24
|46
|Evan Hartig (Project Echelon Racing)
|47
|Lucas Dauge (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:02:27
|48
|Michael Hernandez (Aevolo)
|0:02:31
|49
|Brett Rindt (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
|0:02:32
|50
|Ethan Pauly (Support Clean Sport-BSCG-Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:02:38
|51
|Ryan Knapp (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|52
|Francisco Lara Carbajal (Canel's Specialized)
|0:02:40
|53
|Peter Olejniczak (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:02:57
|54
|Thomas Humphreys (Foundation CCB)
|0:03:01
|55
|Danil Evdokimov (Support Clean Sport-BSCG-Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:03:07
|56
|Gerd De Keijzer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:03:08
|57
|George Simpson (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:03:11
|58
|Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle)
|0:03:33
|59
|Cade Bickmore (Aevolo)
|0:03:36
|60
|Preston Glace (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)
|61
|Thomas Schellenberg (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|0:03:37
|62
|Jofre Prunera Macias (Giant Lakeside-Audi McKinney-Baylor Scott)
|0:03:39
|63
|Reid Mcclure (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:03:47
|64
|Austin Gomes (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|0:04:14
|65
|Samuel Fritz (Support Clean Sport-BSCG-Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:04:15
|66
|Logan Lakota Phippen (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:04:16
|67
|Alexandre Latil (Veloselect Racing Team)
|0:04:21
|68
|Christopher Winn (303 Project)
|0:04:27
|69
|Grant Koontz (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)
|0:04:56
|70
|Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (303 Project)
|0:04:59
|71
|Chaz Hogenauer (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
|0:05:01
|72
|Riley Sheeehan (Aevolo)
|0:05:30
|73
|Patrick Collins (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale)
|0:05:34
|74
|Robert Sroka (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|0:06:06
|75
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:06:07
|76
|Ulises Castillo Soto (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|77
|Cristhian Ravelo (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale)
|0:06:47
|78
|Hugo Scala, Jr. (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|0:07:08
|79
|Taylor Pearman (Total Civil Construction-Battley Harley-Davidson)
|0:10:00
|80
|Eric Young (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:10:26
|81
|Jake Silverberg (303 Project)
|0:10:35
|82
|Ignacio Prado Juaez (Canel's Specialized)
|0:13:50
|83
|Jan Dunnewind (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:14:03
|84
|Robin Plamondon (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
|0:15:32
|85
|William Goodfellow (Veloselect Racing Team)
|0:16:05
|86
|Ethan Palamarek (Toronto Hustle)
|0:16:36
|87
|Gabriel Mendez (Foundation CCB)
|0:20:29
|88
|Laurent Gervais (Aevolo)
|0:22:10
|89
|Evan Bausbacher (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|0:26:17
|90
|Connor Ryan (Total Civil Construction-Battley Harley-Davidson)
|0:26:20
|91
|Brendan Housler (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)
|0:26:33
|92
|Jonas Orset (Giant Lakeside-Audi McKinney-Baylor Scott)
|0:27:04
|93
|Kevin Goguen (Foundation CCB)
|0:27:05
|94
|Rolly Weaver (Support Clean Sport-BSCG-Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:27:15
|95
|Joshua Kropf (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|0:30:59
|96
|Fernando Guillermo Gutierrez Martin (Giant Lakeside-Audi McKinney-Baylor Scott)
|0:38:09
|97
|Gaelen Merritt (Toronto Hustle)
|0:46:55
|98
|Brad Bradford (Toronto Hustle)
|0:53:30
|99
|Dominic Hamelin (Veloselect Racing Team)
|1:01:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Bassett (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|5
|pts
|2
|James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|4
|3
|Jarret Oldham (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|3
|4
|Adam Roberge (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Grant Koontz (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)
|17
|pts
|2
|Stephen Bassett (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|15
|3
|Matt Zimmer (Project Echelon Racing)
|15
|4
|Tyler Stites (Aevolo)
|12
|5
|Pablo Andres Alarcon Cares (Canel's Specialized)
|10
|6
|Scott Mcgill (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|10
|7
|Griffin Easter (303 Project)
|9
|8
|Laurent Gervais (Aevolo)
|8
|9
|James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|7
|10
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|7
|11
|Noah Granigan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
|6
|12
|Matt Mcloone (Total Civil Construction-Battley Harley-Davidson)
|5
|13
|Michael Hernandez (Aevolo)
|5
|14
|Marko Pavlic (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|4
|15
|Ignacio Prado Juaez (Canel's Specialized)
|4
|16
|Brett Wachtendorf (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
|3
|17
|Gaelen Merritt (Toronto Hustle)
|3
|18
|Alex Hoehn (Aevolo)
|2
|19
|Jure Rupnik (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|2
|20
|Antoine Lepingard (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|1
|21
|Jarret Oldham (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|1
|22
|Hugo Scala, Jr. (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Stites (Aevolo)
|8:49:58
|2
|Alex Hoehn (Aevolo)
|0:00:14
|3
|Carson Miles (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
|0:00:36
|4
|Andrew Vollmer (Aevolo)
|0:00:44
|5
|Scott Mcgill (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|0:00:47
|6
|Benjamin Wright (Foundation CCB)
|0:00:57
|7
|Lane Maher (Foundation CCB)
|0:00:58
|8
|Adam Roberge (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:01:07
|9
|Resendez Eugenio Mirafuentes (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:13
|10
|Tyrel Fuchs (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
|0:01:14
|11
|Chad Capobianco (Total Civil Construction-Battley Harley-Davidson)
|0:01:28
|12
|Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:01:44
|13
|Vitor Zucco Schizzi (Foundation CCB)
|0:01:45
|14
|Baili Guidi (Toronto Hustle)
|0:01:47
|15
|Michael Hernandez (Aevolo)
|0:01:59
|16
|Ethan Pauly (Support Clean Sport-BSCG-Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:02:06
|17
|Thomas Humphreys (Foundation CCB)
|0:02:29
|18
|Danil Evdokimov (Support Clean Sport-BSCG-Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:02:35
|19
|Cade Bickmore (Aevolo)
|0:03:04
|20
|Thomas Schellenberg (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|0:03:05
|21
|Austin Gomes (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|0:03:42
|22
|Chaz Hogenauer (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
|0:04:29
|23
|Riley Sheeehan (Aevolo)
|0:04:58
|24
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:05:35
|25
|Hugo Scala, Jr. (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|0:06:36
|26
|Jan Dunnewind (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:13:31
|27
|Robin Plamondon (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
|0:15:00
|28
|Ethan Palamarek (Toronto Hustle)
|0:16:04
|29
|Gabriel Mendez (Foundation CCB)
|0:19:57
|30
|Laurent Gervais (Aevolo)
|0:21:38
|31
|Evan Bausbacher (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|0:25:45
|32
|Kevin Goguen (Foundation CCB)
|0:26:33
|33
|Dominic Hamelin (Veloselect Racing Team)
|1:00:56
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
-
Van der Poel wins Jaarmarktcross 2019World champion dominates in muddy race
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy