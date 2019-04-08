Bassett sews up overall title at Joe Martin Stage Race
Cowan wins final stage criterium
Stage 4 Men: Fayetteville -
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Cowan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
|1:24:04
|2
|Ulises Castillo Soto (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|3
|Alex Hoehn (Aevolo)
|4
|Michael Hernandez (Aevolo)
|0:00:01
|5
|Ben Schmutte (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|6
|Noah Granigan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
|0:00:04
|7
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Canel's Specialized)
|0:00:08
|8
|George Simpson (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:00:14
|9
|Ignacio Prado Juaez (Canel's Specialized)
|0:00:24
|10
|Scott Mcgill (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|11
|Stephen Bassett (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|12
|Pablo Andres Alarcon Cares (Canel's Specialized)
|13
|Eric Young (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|14
|Sean Burger (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale)
|15
|Antoine Lepingard (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|16
|Tanner Ward (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)
|17
|Johnny Purvis (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)
|18
|Tyler Stites (Aevolo)
|19
|Matt Zimmer (Project Echelon Racing)
|20
|Christopher Winn (303 Project)
|21
|Ethan Palamarek (Toronto Hustle)
|22
|Robin Plamondon (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
|23
|James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|24
|Thomas Humphreys (Foundation CCB)
|25
|Austin Stephens (303 Project)
|26
|Chaz Hogenauer (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
|27
|Carson Miles (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
|28
|Marko Pavlic (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|29
|Brett Wachtendorf (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
|30
|Francisco Lara Carbajal (Canel's Specialized)
|31
|Jarret Oldham (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|32
|Evan Hartig (Project Echelon Racing)
|33
|Gabriel Mendez (Foundation CCB)
|34
|Andrew Vollmer (Aevolo)
|35
|Pablo Cruz (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)
|36
|Richard Arnopol (Project Echelon Racing)
|37
|Cade Bickmore (Aevolo)
|38
|Efren Santos Mareno (Canel's Specialized)
|39
|Matt Mcloone (Total Civil Construction-Battley Harley-Davidson)
|40
|Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|41
|Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (303 Project)
|0:00:38
|42
|Patrick Collins (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale)
|43
|Baili Guidi (Toronto Hustle)
|0:00:40
|44
|Resendez Eugenio Mirafuentes (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:43
|45
|Andrew Giniat (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale)
|0:00:56
|46
|Grant Koontz (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)
|47
|Evan Bausbacher (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|48
|Laurent Gervais (Aevolo)
|0:01:01
|49
|Will Cooper (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale)
|50
|Brett Rindt (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
|51
|Cyrus Pearo (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
|52
|Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:01:06
|53
|Jure Rupnik (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|54
|Samuel Fritz (Support Clean Sport-BSCG-Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:01:09
|55
|Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle)
|0:01:10
|56
|Matti Rowe (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
|57
|Griffin Easter (303 Project)
|0:01:12
|58
|Johann Van Zyl (303 Project)
|0:01:24
|59
|Alexandre Latil (Veloselect Racing Team)
|0:01:36
|60
|Austin Gomes (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|0:01:47
|61
|Hugo Scala, Jr. (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|62
|Cristhian Ravelo (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale)
|63
|Joshua Kropf (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|0:02:22
|64
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:03:29
|65
|Robert Sroka (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|66
|Ryan Knapp (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|0:04:49
|67
|Benjamin Wright (Foundation CCB)
|0:05:10
|68
|Tim Savre (Project Echelon Racing)
|69
|Gaelen Merritt (Toronto Hustle)
|70
|Rolly Weaver (Support Clean Sport-BSCG-Guttenplan Coaching)
|71
|Riley Sheeehan (Aevolo)
|0:06:27
|72
|Chad Capobianco (Total Civil Construction-Battley Harley-Davidson)
|0:06:57
|73
|William Goodfellow (Veloselect Racing Team)
|0:07:01
|74
|Gerd De Keijzer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:07:26
|75
|Taylor Pearman (Total Civil Construction-Battley Harley-Davidson)
|0:07:57
|76
|Jonas Orset (Giant Lakeside-Audi McKinney-Baylor Scott)
|0:08:42
|77
|Connor Ryan (Total Civil Construction-Battley Harley-Davidson)
|0:09:09
|78
|Logan Lakota Phippen (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|79
|Ethan Pauly (Support Clean Sport-BSCG-Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:09:37
|80
|Brendan Housler (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)
|0:10:00
|81
|Lane Maher (Foundation CCB)
|82
|Fernando Guillermo Gutierrez Martin (Giant Lakeside-Audi McKinney-Baylor Scott)
|0:11:42
|83
|Reid Mcclure (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|84
|Tyrel Fuchs (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
|85
|Preston Glace (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)
|0:11:57
|86
|Lucas Dauge (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|87
|Thomas Schellenberg (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|OTL
|Brad Bradford (Toronto Hustle)
|0:12:58
|OTL
|Danil Evdokimov (Support Clean Sport-BSCG-Guttenplan Coaching)
|OTL
|Jofre Prunera Macias (Giant Lakeside-Audi McKinney-Baylor Scott)
|0:14:28
|OTL
|Jan Dunnewind (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|DNF
|Jake Silverberg (303 Project)
|DNF
|Bernat Font Mas (303 Project)
|DNF
|Greg Daniel (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Dmitriy Ponkratov (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|DNF
|Kevin Goguen (Foundation CCB)
|DNF
|Peter Olejniczak (Project Echelon Racing)
|DNF
|Ethan Sittlington (Toronto Hustle)
|DNF
|William Gleason (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale)
|DNF
|Brandon Melott (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)
|DNF
|Joel Yates (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|DNF
|Corey Ray (Giant Lakeside-Audi McKinney-Baylor Scott)
|DNF
|Cesar Omar Serna Quintana (Giant Lakeside-Audi McKinney-Baylor Scott)
|DNF
|Maxl Freeman (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
|DNF
|Dominic Hamelin (Veloselect Racing Team)
|DNS
|Adam Roberge (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|DNS
|Vitor Zucco Schizzi (Foundation CCB)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Cowan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
|15
|pts
|2
|Alex Hoehn (Aevolo)
|13
|3
|Ulises Castillo Soto (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|12
|4
|Noah Granigan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
|10
|5
|Michael Hernandez (Aevolo)
|8
|6
|Scott Mcgill (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|6
|7
|Ben Schmutte (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|6
|8
|Jarret Oldham (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|5
|9
|Ignacio Prado Juaez (Canel's Specialized)
|5
|10
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Canel's Specialized)
|4
|11
|James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|3
|12
|George Simpson (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|3
|13
|Tyler Stites (Aevolo)
|1
|14
|Austin Stephens (303 Project)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Cowan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
|3
|pts
|2
|Noah Granigan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
|3
|3
|Ulises Castillo Soto (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|3
|4
|Ben Schmutte (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|2
|5
|Alex Hoehn (Aevolo)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Bassett (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|10:13:54
|2
|James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:00:13
|3
|Alex Hoehn (Aevolo)
|0:00:16
|4
|Matt Zimmer (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:00:21
|5
|Alexander Cowan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
|6
|Jarret Oldham (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|0:00:25
|7
|Tyler Stites (Aevolo)
|0:00:31
|8
|Pablo Andres Alarcon Cares (Canel's Specialized)
|0:00:34
|9
|Marko Pavlic (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:37
|10
|Efren Santos Mareno (Canel's Specialized)
|0:00:43
|11
|Austin Stephens (303 Project)
|12
|Noah Granigan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
|0:00:45
|13
|Matt Mcloone (Total Civil Construction-Battley Harley-Davidson)
|0:00:50
|14
|Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:00:56
|15
|Brett Wachtendorf (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
|0:01:03
|16
|Carson Miles (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
|0:01:08
|17
|Andrew Vollmer (Aevolo)
|0:01:16
|18
|Scott Mcgill (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|19
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Canel's Specialized)
|0:01:20
|20
|Antoine Lepingard (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:27
|21
|Ben Schmutte (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|22
|Richard Arnopol (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:01:34
|23
|Sean Burger (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale)
|0:01:38
|24
|Griffin Easter (303 Project)
|0:01:44
|25
|Tanner Ward (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)
|0:01:46
|26
|Resendez Eugenio Mirafuentes (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|0:02:04
|27
|Michael Hernandez (Aevolo)
|0:02:07
|28
|Will Cooper (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale)
|0:02:08
|29
|Jure Rupnik (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|0:02:20
|30
|Johnny Purvis (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)
|0:02:21
|31
|Pablo Cruz (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)
|0:02:24
|32
|Evan Hartig (Project Echelon Racing)
|33
|Baili Guidi (Toronto Hustle)
|0:02:35
|34
|Francisco Lara Carbajal (Canel's Specialized)
|0:02:40
|35
|Matti Rowe (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
|0:02:42
|36
|Andrew Giniat (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale)
|0:02:50
|37
|Cyrus Pearo (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
|0:02:56
|38
|Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:02:58
|39
|George Simpson (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:03:01
|40
|Thomas Humphreys (Foundation CCB)
|41
|Johann Van Zyl (303 Project)
|0:03:09
|42
|Brett Rindt (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
|43
|Cade Bickmore (Aevolo)
|0:03:36
|44
|Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle)
|0:04:19
|45
|Christopher Winn (303 Project)
|0:04:27
|46
|Samuel Fritz (Support Clean Sport-BSCG-Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:05:00
|47
|Chaz Hogenauer (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
|0:05:01
|48
|Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (303 Project)
|0:05:13
|49
|Grant Koontz (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)
|0:05:25
|50
|Alexandre Latil (Veloselect Racing Team)
|0:05:33
|51
|Ulises Castillo Soto (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:05:37
|52
|Austin Gomes (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|53
|Patrick Collins (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale)
|0:05:48
|54
|Benjamin Wright (Foundation CCB)
|0:06:15
|55
|Tim Savre (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:06:59
|56
|Ryan Knapp (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|0:07:03
|57
|Cristhian Ravelo (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale)
|0:08:10
|58
|Hugo Scala, Jr. (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|0:08:31
|59
|Chad Capobianco (Total Civil Construction-Battley Harley-Davidson)
|0:08:33
|60
|Robert Sroka (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|0:09:11
|61
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:09:12
|62
|Gerd De Keijzer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:10:10
|63
|Eric Young (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:10:26
|64
|Lane Maher (Foundation CCB)
|0:11:06
|65
|Riley Sheeehan (Aevolo)
|0:11:33
|66
|Ethan Pauly (Support Clean Sport-BSCG-Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:11:51
|67
|Logan Lakota Phippen (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:13:01
|68
|Tyrel Fuchs (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
|0:13:04
|69
|Ignacio Prado Juaez (Canel's Specialized)
|0:13:48
|70
|Lucas Dauge (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:14:00
|71
|Reid Mcclure (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:15:05
|72
|Preston Glace (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)
|0:15:09
|73
|Thomas Schellenberg (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|0:15:10
|74
|Robin Plamondon (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
|0:15:32
|75
|Ethan Palamarek (Toronto Hustle)
|0:16:36
|76
|Taylor Pearman (Total Civil Construction-Battley Harley-Davidson)
|0:17:33
|77
|Gabriel Mendez (Foundation CCB)
|0:20:29
|78
|William Goodfellow (Veloselect Racing Team)
|0:22:42
|79
|Laurent Gervais (Aevolo)
|0:22:45
|80
|Evan Bausbacher (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|0:26:49
|81
|Rolly Weaver (Support Clean Sport-BSCG-Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:32:01
|82
|Joshua Kropf (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|0:32:57
|83
|Connor Ryan (Total Civil Construction-Battley Harley-Davidson)
|0:35:05
|84
|Jonas Orset (Giant Lakeside-Audi McKinney-Baylor Scott)
|0:35:22
|85
|Brendan Housler (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)
|0:36:09
|86
|Fernando Guillermo Gutierrez Martin (Giant Lakeside-Audi McKinney-Baylor Scott)
|0:49:27
|87
|Gaelen Merritt (Toronto Hustle)
|0:51:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Grant Koontz (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)
|17
|pts
|2
|Noah Granigan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
|16
|3
|Scott Mcgill (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|16
|4
|Stephen Bassett (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|15
|5
|Matt Zimmer (Project Echelon Racing)
|15
|6
|Alexander Cowan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
|15
|7
|Alex Hoehn (Aevolo)
|15
|8
|Tyler Stites (Aevolo)
|13
|9
|Michael Hernandez (Aevolo)
|13
|10
|Ulises Castillo Soto (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|12
|11
|James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|10
|12
|Pablo Andres Alarcon Cares (Canel's Specialized)
|10
|13
|Griffin Easter (303 Project)
|9
|14
|Ignacio Prado Juaez (Canel's Specialized)
|9
|15
|Laurent Gervais (Aevolo)
|8
|16
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|7
|17
|Jarret Oldham (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|6
|18
|Ben Schmutte (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|6
|19
|Matt Mcloone (Total Civil Construction-Battley Harley-Davidson)
|5
|20
|Marko Pavlic (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|4
|21
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Canel's Specialized)
|4
|22
|Brett Wachtendorf (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
|3
|23
|George Simpson (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|3
|24
|Gaelen Merritt (Toronto Hustle)
|3
|25
|Jure Rupnik (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|2
|26
|Austin Stephens (303 Project)
|1
|27
|Antoine Lepingard (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|1
|28
|Hugo Scala, Jr. (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Hoehn (Aevolo)
|10:14:10
|2
|Tyler Stites (Aevolo)
|0:00:15
|3
|Carson Miles (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
|0:00:52
|4
|Andrew Vollmer (Aevolo)
|0:01:00
|5
|Scott Mcgill (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|6
|Resendez Eugenio Mirafuentes (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:48
|7
|Michael Hernandez (Aevolo)
|0:01:51
|8
|Baili Guidi (Toronto Hustle)
|0:02:19
|9
|Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:02:42
|10
|Thomas Humphreys (Foundation CCB)
|0:02:45
|11
|Cade Bickmore (Aevolo)
|0:03:20
|12
|Chaz Hogenauer (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
|0:04:45
|13
|Austin Gomes (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|0:05:21
|14
|Benjamin Wright (Foundation CCB)
|0:05:59
|15
|Hugo Scala, Jr. (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|0:08:15
|16
|Chad Capobianco (Total Civil Construction-Battley Harley-Davidson)
|0:08:17
|17
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:08:56
|18
|Lane Maher (Foundation CCB)
|0:10:50
|19
|Riley Sheeehan (Aevolo)
|0:11:17
|20
|Ethan Pauly (Support Clean Sport-BSCG-Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:11:35
|21
|Tyrel Fuchs (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
|0:12:48
|22
|Thomas Schellenberg (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|0:14:54
|23
|Robin Plamondon (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
|0:15:16
|24
|Ethan Palamarek (Toronto Hustle)
|0:16:20
|25
|Gabriel Mendez (Foundation CCB)
|0:20:13
|26
|Laurent Gervais (Aevolo)
|0:22:29
|27
|Evan Bausbacher (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|0:26:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Bassett (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|10
|pts
|2
|James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|5
|3
|Tyler Stites (Aevolo)
|4
|4
|Alexander Cowan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
|3
|5
|Noah Granigan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
|3
|6
|Ignacio Prado Juaez (Canel's Specialized)
|3
|7
|Laurent Gervais (Aevolo)
|3
|8
|Jarret Oldham (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|3
|9
|Pablo Andres Alarcon Cares (Canel's Specialized)
|3
|10
|Ulises Castillo Soto (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|3
|11
|Antoine Lepingard (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|2
|12
|Ben Schmutte (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|2
|13
|Ethan Palamarek (Toronto Hustle)
|2
|14
|Alex Hoehn (Aevolo)
|1
|15
|Thomas Schellenberg (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aevolo
|30:43:35
|2
|First Internet Bank Cycling
|0:00:12
|3
|Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:00:23
|4
|Canel's Specialized
|5
|Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:00:34
|6
|303 Project
|0:01:21
|7
|DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:46
|8
|Project Echelon Racing
|0:02:18
|9
|Rio Grande Elite Cycling
|0:03:29
|10
|DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works
|0:03:49
|11
|CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale
|0:04:01
|12
|Foundation CCB
|0:07:45
|13
|Gateway Devo Cycling
|0:12:06
|14
|Toronto Hustle
|0:17:18
|15
|Support Clean Sport-BSCG-Guttenplan Coaching
|0:21:01
|16
|Team Novo Nordisk Development
|0:22:16
|17
|Total Civil Construction-Battley Harley-Davidson
|0:24:50
