Bassett sews up overall title at Joe Martin Stage Race

Cowan wins final stage criterium

Stephen Bassett takes the overall leader's jersey, plus the mountains classification, while Grant Koontz wins the points jersey and Alex Hoehn the best young rider jersey

(Image credit: Tom Ewart/NWA Photography)

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Cowan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)1:24:04
2Ulises Castillo Soto (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
3Alex Hoehn (Aevolo)
4Michael Hernandez (Aevolo)0:00:01
5Ben Schmutte (First Internet Bank Cycling)
6Noah Granigan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)0:00:04
7Eduardo Corte Cordero (Canel's Specialized)0:00:08
8George Simpson (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:00:14
9Ignacio Prado Juaez (Canel's Specialized)0:00:24
10Scott Mcgill (Gateway Devo Cycling)
11Stephen Bassett (First Internet Bank Cycling)
12Pablo Andres Alarcon Cares (Canel's Specialized)
13Eric Young (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
14Sean Burger (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale)
15Antoine Lepingard (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
16Tanner Ward (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)
17Johnny Purvis (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)
18Tyler Stites (Aevolo)
19Matt Zimmer (Project Echelon Racing)
20Christopher Winn (303 Project)
21Ethan Palamarek (Toronto Hustle)
22Robin Plamondon (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
23James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
24Thomas Humphreys (Foundation CCB)
25Austin Stephens (303 Project)
26Chaz Hogenauer (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
27Carson Miles (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
28Marko Pavlic (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
29Brett Wachtendorf (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
30Francisco Lara Carbajal (Canel's Specialized)
31Jarret Oldham (First Internet Bank Cycling)
32Evan Hartig (Project Echelon Racing)
33Gabriel Mendez (Foundation CCB)
34Andrew Vollmer (Aevolo)
35Pablo Cruz (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)
36Richard Arnopol (Project Echelon Racing)
37Cade Bickmore (Aevolo)
38Efren Santos Mareno (Canel's Specialized)
39Matt Mcloone (Total Civil Construction-Battley Harley-Davidson)
40Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
41Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (303 Project)0:00:38
42Patrick Collins (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale)
43Baili Guidi (Toronto Hustle)0:00:40
44Resendez Eugenio Mirafuentes (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)0:00:43
45Andrew Giniat (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale)0:00:56
46Grant Koontz (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)
47Evan Bausbacher (Gateway Devo Cycling)
48Laurent Gervais (Aevolo)0:01:01
49Will Cooper (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale)
50Brett Rindt (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
51Cyrus Pearo (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
52Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:01:06
53Jure Rupnik (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
54Samuel Fritz (Support Clean Sport-BSCG-Guttenplan Coaching)0:01:09
55Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle)0:01:10
56Matti Rowe (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
57Griffin Easter (303 Project)0:01:12
58Johann Van Zyl (303 Project)0:01:24
59Alexandre Latil (Veloselect Racing Team)0:01:36
60Austin Gomes (Gateway Devo Cycling)0:01:47
61Hugo Scala, Jr. (Gateway Devo Cycling)
62Cristhian Ravelo (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale)
63Joshua Kropf (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)0:02:22
64Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:03:29
65Robert Sroka (First Internet Bank Cycling)
66Ryan Knapp (First Internet Bank Cycling)0:04:49
67Benjamin Wright (Foundation CCB)0:05:10
68Tim Savre (Project Echelon Racing)
69Gaelen Merritt (Toronto Hustle)
70Rolly Weaver (Support Clean Sport-BSCG-Guttenplan Coaching)
71Riley Sheeehan (Aevolo)0:06:27
72Chad Capobianco (Total Civil Construction-Battley Harley-Davidson)0:06:57
73William Goodfellow (Veloselect Racing Team)0:07:01
74Gerd De Keijzer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:07:26
75Taylor Pearman (Total Civil Construction-Battley Harley-Davidson)0:07:57
76Jonas Orset (Giant Lakeside-Audi McKinney-Baylor Scott)0:08:42
77Connor Ryan (Total Civil Construction-Battley Harley-Davidson)0:09:09
78Logan Lakota Phippen (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
79Ethan Pauly (Support Clean Sport-BSCG-Guttenplan Coaching)0:09:37
80Brendan Housler (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)0:10:00
81Lane Maher (Foundation CCB)
82Fernando Guillermo Gutierrez Martin (Giant Lakeside-Audi McKinney-Baylor Scott)0:11:42
83Reid Mcclure (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
84Tyrel Fuchs (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
85Preston Glace (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)0:11:57
86Lucas Dauge (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
87Thomas Schellenberg (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
OTLBrad Bradford (Toronto Hustle)0:12:58
OTLDanil Evdokimov (Support Clean Sport-BSCG-Guttenplan Coaching)
OTLJofre Prunera Macias (Giant Lakeside-Audi McKinney-Baylor Scott)0:14:28
OTLJan Dunnewind (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
DNFJake Silverberg (303 Project)
DNFBernat Font Mas (303 Project)
DNFGreg Daniel (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
DNFDmitriy Ponkratov (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
DNFKevin Goguen (Foundation CCB)
DNFPeter Olejniczak (Project Echelon Racing)
DNFEthan Sittlington (Toronto Hustle)
DNFWilliam Gleason (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale)
DNFBrandon Melott (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)
DNFJoel Yates (Gateway Devo Cycling)
DNFCorey Ray (Giant Lakeside-Audi McKinney-Baylor Scott)
DNFCesar Omar Serna Quintana (Giant Lakeside-Audi McKinney-Baylor Scott)
DNFMaxl Freeman (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
DNFDominic Hamelin (Veloselect Racing Team)
DNSAdam Roberge (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
DNSVitor Zucco Schizzi (Foundation CCB)

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Cowan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)15pts
2Alex Hoehn (Aevolo)13
3Ulises Castillo Soto (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)12
4Noah Granigan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)10
5Michael Hernandez (Aevolo)8
6Scott Mcgill (Gateway Devo Cycling)6
7Ben Schmutte (First Internet Bank Cycling)6
8Jarret Oldham (First Internet Bank Cycling)5
9Ignacio Prado Juaez (Canel's Specialized)5
10Eduardo Corte Cordero (Canel's Specialized)4
11James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)3
12George Simpson (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)3
13Tyler Stites (Aevolo)1
14Austin Stephens (303 Project)1

Mountain
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Cowan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)3pts
2Noah Granigan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)3
3Ulises Castillo Soto (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)3
4Ben Schmutte (First Internet Bank Cycling)2
5Alex Hoehn (Aevolo)1

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Bassett (First Internet Bank Cycling)10:13:54
2James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:00:13
3Alex Hoehn (Aevolo)0:00:16
4Matt Zimmer (Project Echelon Racing)0:00:21
5Alexander Cowan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
6Jarret Oldham (First Internet Bank Cycling)0:00:25
7Tyler Stites (Aevolo)0:00:31
8Pablo Andres Alarcon Cares (Canel's Specialized)0:00:34
9Marko Pavlic (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)0:00:37
10Efren Santos Mareno (Canel's Specialized)0:00:43
11Austin Stephens (303 Project)
12Noah Granigan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)0:00:45
13Matt Mcloone (Total Civil Construction-Battley Harley-Davidson)0:00:50
14Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:00:56
15Brett Wachtendorf (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)0:01:03
16Carson Miles (Floyd's Pro Cycling)0:01:08
17Andrew Vollmer (Aevolo)0:01:16
18Scott Mcgill (Gateway Devo Cycling)
19Eduardo Corte Cordero (Canel's Specialized)0:01:20
20Antoine Lepingard (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)0:01:27
21Ben Schmutte (First Internet Bank Cycling)
22Richard Arnopol (Project Echelon Racing)0:01:34
23Sean Burger (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale)0:01:38
24Griffin Easter (303 Project)0:01:44
25Tanner Ward (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)0:01:46
26Resendez Eugenio Mirafuentes (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)0:02:04
27Michael Hernandez (Aevolo)0:02:07
28Will Cooper (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale)0:02:08
29Jure Rupnik (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)0:02:20
30Johnny Purvis (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)0:02:21
31Pablo Cruz (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)0:02:24
32Evan Hartig (Project Echelon Racing)
33Baili Guidi (Toronto Hustle)0:02:35
34Francisco Lara Carbajal (Canel's Specialized)0:02:40
35Matti Rowe (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)0:02:42
36Andrew Giniat (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale)0:02:50
37Cyrus Pearo (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)0:02:56
38Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:02:58
39George Simpson (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:03:01
40Thomas Humphreys (Foundation CCB)
41Johann Van Zyl (303 Project)0:03:09
42Brett Rindt (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
43Cade Bickmore (Aevolo)0:03:36
44Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle)0:04:19
45Christopher Winn (303 Project)0:04:27
46Samuel Fritz (Support Clean Sport-BSCG-Guttenplan Coaching)0:05:00
47Chaz Hogenauer (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)0:05:01
48Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (303 Project)0:05:13
49Grant Koontz (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)0:05:25
50Alexandre Latil (Veloselect Racing Team)0:05:33
51Ulises Castillo Soto (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:05:37
52Austin Gomes (Gateway Devo Cycling)
53Patrick Collins (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale)0:05:48
54Benjamin Wright (Foundation CCB)0:06:15
55Tim Savre (Project Echelon Racing)0:06:59
56Ryan Knapp (First Internet Bank Cycling)0:07:03
57Cristhian Ravelo (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale)0:08:10
58Hugo Scala, Jr. (Gateway Devo Cycling)0:08:31
59Chad Capobianco (Total Civil Construction-Battley Harley-Davidson)0:08:33
60Robert Sroka (First Internet Bank Cycling)0:09:11
61Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:09:12
62Gerd De Keijzer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:10:10
63Eric Young (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:10:26
64Lane Maher (Foundation CCB)0:11:06
65Riley Sheeehan (Aevolo)0:11:33
66Ethan Pauly (Support Clean Sport-BSCG-Guttenplan Coaching)0:11:51
67Logan Lakota Phippen (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:13:01
68Tyrel Fuchs (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)0:13:04
69Ignacio Prado Juaez (Canel's Specialized)0:13:48
70Lucas Dauge (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:14:00
71Reid Mcclure (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:15:05
72Preston Glace (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)0:15:09
73Thomas Schellenberg (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)0:15:10
74Robin Plamondon (Floyd's Pro Cycling)0:15:32
75Ethan Palamarek (Toronto Hustle)0:16:36
76Taylor Pearman (Total Civil Construction-Battley Harley-Davidson)0:17:33
77Gabriel Mendez (Foundation CCB)0:20:29
78William Goodfellow (Veloselect Racing Team)0:22:42
79Laurent Gervais (Aevolo)0:22:45
80Evan Bausbacher (Gateway Devo Cycling)0:26:49
81Rolly Weaver (Support Clean Sport-BSCG-Guttenplan Coaching)0:32:01
82Joshua Kropf (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)0:32:57
83Connor Ryan (Total Civil Construction-Battley Harley-Davidson)0:35:05
84Jonas Orset (Giant Lakeside-Audi McKinney-Baylor Scott)0:35:22
85Brendan Housler (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)0:36:09
86Fernando Guillermo Gutierrez Martin (Giant Lakeside-Audi McKinney-Baylor Scott)0:49:27
87Gaelen Merritt (Toronto Hustle)0:51:41

Final points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Grant Koontz (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)17pts
2Noah Granigan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)16
3Scott Mcgill (Gateway Devo Cycling)16
4Stephen Bassett (First Internet Bank Cycling)15
5Matt Zimmer (Project Echelon Racing)15
6Alexander Cowan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)15
7Alex Hoehn (Aevolo)15
8Tyler Stites (Aevolo)13
9Michael Hernandez (Aevolo)13
10Ulises Castillo Soto (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)12
11James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)10
12Pablo Andres Alarcon Cares (Canel's Specialized)10
13Griffin Easter (303 Project)9
14Ignacio Prado Juaez (Canel's Specialized)9
15Laurent Gervais (Aevolo)8
16Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)7
17Jarret Oldham (First Internet Bank Cycling)6
18Ben Schmutte (First Internet Bank Cycling)6
19Matt Mcloone (Total Civil Construction-Battley Harley-Davidson)5
20Marko Pavlic (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)4
21Eduardo Corte Cordero (Canel's Specialized)4
22Brett Wachtendorf (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)3
23George Simpson (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)3
24Gaelen Merritt (Toronto Hustle)3
25Jure Rupnik (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)2
26Austin Stephens (303 Project)1
27Antoine Lepingard (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)1
28Hugo Scala, Jr. (Gateway Devo Cycling)1

Final youth classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Hoehn (Aevolo)10:14:10
2Tyler Stites (Aevolo)0:00:15
3Carson Miles (Floyd's Pro Cycling)0:00:52
4Andrew Vollmer (Aevolo)0:01:00
5Scott Mcgill (Gateway Devo Cycling)
6Resendez Eugenio Mirafuentes (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)0:01:48
7Michael Hernandez (Aevolo)0:01:51
8Baili Guidi (Toronto Hustle)0:02:19
9Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:02:42
10Thomas Humphreys (Foundation CCB)0:02:45
11Cade Bickmore (Aevolo)0:03:20
12Chaz Hogenauer (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)0:04:45
13Austin Gomes (Gateway Devo Cycling)0:05:21
14Benjamin Wright (Foundation CCB)0:05:59
15Hugo Scala, Jr. (Gateway Devo Cycling)0:08:15
16Chad Capobianco (Total Civil Construction-Battley Harley-Davidson)0:08:17
17Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:08:56
18Lane Maher (Foundation CCB)0:10:50
19Riley Sheeehan (Aevolo)0:11:17
20Ethan Pauly (Support Clean Sport-BSCG-Guttenplan Coaching)0:11:35
21Tyrel Fuchs (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)0:12:48
22Thomas Schellenberg (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)0:14:54
23Robin Plamondon (Floyd's Pro Cycling)0:15:16
24Ethan Palamarek (Toronto Hustle)0:16:20
25Gabriel Mendez (Foundation CCB)0:20:13
26Laurent Gervais (Aevolo)0:22:29
27Evan Bausbacher (Gateway Devo Cycling)0:26:33

Final mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Bassett (First Internet Bank Cycling)10pts
2James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)5
3Tyler Stites (Aevolo)4
4Alexander Cowan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)3
5Noah Granigan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)3
6Ignacio Prado Juaez (Canel's Specialized)3
7Laurent Gervais (Aevolo)3
8Jarret Oldham (First Internet Bank Cycling)3
9Pablo Andres Alarcon Cares (Canel's Specialized)3
10Ulises Castillo Soto (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)3
11Antoine Lepingard (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)2
12Ben Schmutte (First Internet Bank Cycling)2
13Ethan Palamarek (Toronto Hustle)2
14Alex Hoehn (Aevolo)1
15Thomas Schellenberg (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)1

Final teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aevolo30:43:35
2First Internet Bank Cycling0:00:12
3Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:00:23
4Canel's Specialized
5Floyd's Pro Cycling0:00:34
6303 Project0:01:21
7DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:01:46
8Project Echelon Racing0:02:18
9Rio Grande Elite Cycling0:03:29
10DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works0:03:49
11CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale0:04:01
12Foundation CCB0:07:45
13Gateway Devo Cycling0:12:06
14Toronto Hustle0:17:18
15Support Clean Sport-BSCG-Guttenplan Coaching0:21:01
16Team Novo Nordisk Development0:22:16
17Total Civil Construction-Battley Harley-Davidson0:24:50

