Stephen Bassett (First Internet Bank Cycling) wins stage 1 of the 2019 Joe Martin Stage Race (Image credit: Tom Ewart/NWA Photography)

First Internet Bank Cycling's Stephen Bassett held off Aevolo's Tyler Stites and Pablo Alarcon (Canel's Specialized) for a solo win by three seconds on the opening stage of the Joe Martin Stage Race in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Thursday.

The four-day men's race continues in Fayetteville with a 177km second stage on Friday, in which Bassett will start as leader with a seven-second buffer over Stites and nine seconds over Alarcon thanks to the finish-line time bonus.

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephen Bassett (First Internet Bank Cycling) 4:08:35 2 Tyler Stites (Aevolo) 0:00:03 3 Pablo Andres Alarcon Cares (Canel's Specialized) 4 James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 0:00:04 5 Griffin Easter (303 Project) 6 Matt Mcloone (Total Civil Construction-Battley Harley-Davidson) 7 Marko Pavlic (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 8 Brett Wachtendorf (Rio Grande Elite Cycling) 0:00:10 9 Alex Hoehn (Aevolo) 10 Jarret Oldham (First Internet Bank Cycling) 11 Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 12 Efren Santos Mareno (Canel's Specialized) 13 Greg Daniel (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:13 14 Alexander Cowan (Floyd's Pro Cycling) 15 Matt Zimmer (Project Echelon Racing) 16 Austin Stephens (303 Project) 17 Eduardo Corte Cordero (Canel's Specialized) 0:00:22 18 Antoine Lepingard (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 19 Scott Mcgill (Gateway Devo Cycling) 20 Noah Granigan (Floyd's Pro Cycling) 21 Carson Miles (Floyd's Pro Cycling) 22 Lane Maher (Foundation CCB) 0:00:27 23 Sean Burger (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale) 24 Andrew Giniat (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale) 25 Francisco Lara Carbajal (Canel's Specialized) 0:00:29 26 Tanner Ward (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works) 27 Bernat Font Mas (303 Project) 28 Resendez Eugenio Mirafuentes (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 29 Richard Arnopol (Project Echelon Racing) 0:00:34 30 Andrew Vollmer (Aevolo) 31 Jure Rupnik (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 32 Vitor Zucco Schizzi (Foundation CCB) 33 Will Cooper (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale) 0:00:40 34 Johann Van Zyl (303 Project) 35 Matti Rowe (Rio Grande Elite Cycling) 0:00:45 36 Cesar Omar Serna Quintana (Giant Lakeside-Audi McKinney-Baylor Scott) 37 Tim Savre (Project Echelon Racing) 38 Pablo Cruz (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works) 39 Tyrel Fuchs (Rio Grande Elite Cycling) 40 Cyrus Pearo (Rio Grande Elite Cycling) 41 Ben Schmutte (First Internet Bank Cycling) 42 Chad Capobianco (Total Civil Construction-Battley Harley-Davidson) 43 Samuel Fritz (Support Clean Sport-BSCG-Guttenplan Coaching) 44 Benjamin Wright (Foundation CCB) 45 Baili Guidi (Toronto Hustle) 0:00:52 46 Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:01:00 47 Evan Hartig (Project Echelon Racing) 0:01:03 48 Johnny Purvis (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works) 49 Lucas Dauge (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:01:05 50 William Gleason (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale) 0:01:09 51 Gerd De Keijzer (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:01:11 52 Brett Rindt (Rio Grande Elite Cycling) 53 Gabriel Mendez (Foundation CCB) 54 Adam Roberge (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 0:01:14 55 Ethan Pauly (Support Clean Sport-BSCG-Guttenplan Coaching) 56 Danil Evdokimov (Support Clean Sport-BSCG-Guttenplan Coaching) 57 Peter Olejniczak (Project Echelon Racing) 0:01:18 58 Preston Glace (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works) 0:01:28 59 Michael Hernandez (Aevolo) 60 Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle) 61 Ryan Knapp (First Internet Bank Cycling) 0:01:29 62 Jofre Prunera Macias (Giant Lakeside-Audi McKinney-Baylor Scott) 0:01:38 63 Cade Bickmore (Aevolo) 0:01:42 64 Thomas Humphreys (Foundation CCB) 65 Reid Mcclure (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 66 George Simpson (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 0:01:53 67 Austin Gomes (Gateway Devo Cycling) 0:01:59 68 Laurent Gervais (Aevolo) 0:02:01 69 Corey Ray (Giant Lakeside-Audi McKinney-Baylor Scott) 0:02:23 70 Logan Lakota Phippen (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:02:30 71 Thomas Schellenberg (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 0:02:33 72 Alexandre Latil (Veloselect Racing Team) 0:03:18 73 Christopher Winn (303 Project) 0:03:36 74 Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (303 Project) 75 Chaz Hogenauer (Rio Grande Elite Cycling) 0:03:49 76 Patrick Collins (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale) 0:04:02 77 Riley Sheeehan (Aevolo) 0:04:15 78 Grant Koontz (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works) 79 Robert Sroka (First Internet Bank Cycling) 0:04:22 80 Ulises Castillo Soto (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 0:04:26 81 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 82 Cristhian Ravelo (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale) 0:05:06 83 Joel Yates (Gateway Devo Cycling) 0:05:55 84 Hugo Scala, Jr. (Gateway Devo Cycling) 85 Dmitriy Ponkratov (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 86 Taylor Pearman (Total Civil Construction-Battley Harley-Davidson) 0:08:14 87 Jake Silverberg (303 Project) 0:08:27 88 Maxl Freeman (Rio Grande Elite Cycling) 0:08:37 89 Eric Young (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 0:09:20 90 Ethan Sittlington (Toronto Hustle) 0:11:22 91 Fernando Guillermo Gutierrez Martin (Giant Lakeside-Audi McKinney-Baylor Scott) 92 Jan Dunnewind (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:11:36 93 Joshua Kropf (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 0:12:04 94 Ignacio Prado Juaez (Canel's Specialized) 0:13:01 95 Jefferey May (Support Clean Sport-BSCG-Guttenplan Coaching) 0:13:50 96 Robin Plamondon (Floyd's Pro Cycling) 0:14:19 97 William Goodfellow (Veloselect Racing Team) 0:14:21 98 Ethan Palamarek (Toronto Hustle) 0:15:32 99 Evan Bausbacher (Gateway Devo Cycling) 0:24:25 100 Brendan Housler (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works) 0:24:32 101 Brandon Melott (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works) 102 Jonas Orset (Giant Lakeside-Audi McKinney-Baylor Scott) 0:24:43 103 Connor Ryan (Total Civil Construction-Battley Harley-Davidson) 0:24:47 104 Gaelen Merritt (Toronto Hustle) 105 Brad Bradford (Toronto Hustle) 0:24:49 106 Kevin Goguen (Foundation CCB) 0:25:10 107 Rolly Weaver (Support Clean Sport-BSCG-Guttenplan Coaching) 0:25:35 108 Camden Black Ingersoll (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale) 0:30:38 109 Dominic Hamelin (Veloselect Racing Team) 0:35:00 OTL Kaun Hsien Li (Veloselect Racing Team) 0:42:38 DNF Leonel Palma Dajui (Canel's Specialized) DNF Noah Simms (Floyd's Pro Cycling) DNF John Mccann (First Internet Bank Cycling) DNF Eric Hill (Project Echelon Racing) DNF Henry Lutz (Project Echelon Racing) DNF Kurt Penno (Toronto Hustle) DNF Reece Robinson (Gateway Devo Cycling) DNF David Gaona (Giant Lakeside-Audi McKinney-Baylor Scott) DNF Roger Puig Ventura (Giant Lakeside-Audi McKinney-Baylor Scott) DNF Richard Furchgott (Total Civil Construction-Battley Harley-Davidson) DNF Christian Trenchev (Veloselect Racing Team) DNF Michael Owens (Veloselect Racing Team) DNF Matthew Owens (Veloselect Racing Team)

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Grant Koontz (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works) 5 pts 2 Laurent Gervais (Aevolo) 3 3 Antoine Lepingard (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 1

Finish line points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephen Bassett (First Internet Bank Cycling) 15 pts 2 Tyler Stites (Aevolo) 12 3 Pablo Andres Alarcon Cares (Canel's Specialized) 10 4 James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 7 5 Griffin Easter (303 Project) 6 6 Matt Mcloone (Total Civil Construction-Battley Harley-Davidson) 5 7 Marko Pavlic (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 4 8 Brett Wachtendorf (Rio Grande Elite Cycling) 3 9 Alex Hoehn (Aevolo) 2 10 Jarret Oldham (First Internet Bank Cycling) 1

KOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ignacio Prado Juaez (Canel's Specialized) 3 pts 2 Ethan Palamarek (Toronto Hustle) 2 3 Thomas Schellenberg (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 1

KOM finish points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephen Bassett (First Internet Bank Cycling) 5 pts 2 Tyler Stites (Aevolo) 4 3 Pablo Andres Alarcon Cares (Canel's Specialized) 3 4 James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Canel's Specialized 12:26:20 2 DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 0:00:04 3 303 Project 0:00:11 4 Aevolo 0:00:12 5 First Internet Bank Cycling 0:00:20 6 Floyd's Pro Cycling 0:00:22 7 Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:00:53 8 Project Echelon Racing 0:00:57 9 CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale 0:00:59 10 Rio Grande Elite Cycling 0:01:05 11 Foundation CCB 0:01:11 12 DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works 0:01:42 13 Support Clean Sport-BSCG-Guttenplan Coaching 0:02:38 14 Team Novo Nordisk Development 0:02:41 15 Giant Lakeside-Audi McKinney-Baylor Scott 0:04:11 16 Gateway Devo Cycling 0:07:41 17 Total Civil Construction-Battley Harley-Davidson 0:08:28 18 Toronto Hustle 0:13:07 19 Veloselect Racing Team 0:52:04

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephen Bassett (First Internet Bank Cycling) 4:08:25 2 Tyler Stites (Aevolo) 0:00:07 3 Pablo Andres Alarcon Cares (Canel's Specialized) 0:00:09 4 James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 0:00:14 5 Griffin Easter (303 Project) 6 Matt Mcloone (Total Civil Construction-Battley Harley-Davidson) 7 Marko Pavlic (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 8 Brett Wachtendorf (Rio Grande Elite Cycling) 0:00:20 9 Alex Hoehn (Aevolo) 10 Jarret Oldham (First Internet Bank Cycling) 11 Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 12 Efren Santos Mareno (Canel's Specialized) 13 Greg Daniel (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:23 14 Alexander Cowan (Floyd's Pro Cycling) 15 Matt Zimmer (Project Echelon Racing) 16 Austin Stephens (303 Project) 17 Antoine Lepingard (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:31 18 Eduardo Corte Cordero (Canel's Specialized) 0:00:32 19 Scott Mcgill (Gateway Devo Cycling) 20 Noah Granigan (Floyd's Pro Cycling) 21 Carson Miles (Floyd's Pro Cycling) 22 Lane Maher (Foundation CCB) 0:00:37 23 Sean Burger (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale) 24 Andrew Giniat (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale) 25 Francisco Lara Carbajal (Canel's Specialized) 0:00:39 26 Tanner Ward (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works) 27 Bernat Font Mas (303 Project) 28 Resendez Eugenio Mirafuentes (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 29 Richard Arnopol (Project Echelon Racing) 0:00:44 30 Andrew Vollmer (Aevolo) 31 Jure Rupnik (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 32 Vitor Zucco Schizzi (Foundation CCB) 33 Will Cooper (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale) 0:00:50 34 Johann Van Zyl (303 Project) 35 Matti Rowe (Rio Grande Elite Cycling) 0:00:55 36 Cesar Omar Serna Quintana (Giant Lakeside-Audi McKinney-Baylor Scott) 37 Tim Savre (Project Echelon Racing) 38 Pablo Cruz (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works) 39 Tyrel Fuchs (Rio Grande Elite Cycling) 40 Cyrus Pearo (Rio Grande Elite Cycling) 41 Ben Schmutte (First Internet Bank Cycling) 42 Chad Capobianco (Total Civil Construction-Battley Harley-Davidson) 43 Samuel Fritz (Support Clean Sport-BSCG-Guttenplan Coaching) 44 Benjamin Wright (Foundation CCB) 45 Baili Guidi (Toronto Hustle) 0:01:02 46 Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:01:10 47 Evan Hartig (Project Echelon Racing) 0:01:13 48 Johnny Purvis (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works) 49 Lucas Dauge (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:01:15 50 William Gleason (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale) 0:01:19 51 Gerd De Keijzer (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:01:21 52 Brett Rindt (Rio Grande Elite Cycling) 53 Gabriel Mendez (Foundation CCB) 54 Adam Roberge (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 0:01:24 55 Ethan Pauly (Support Clean Sport-BSCG-Guttenplan Coaching) 56 Danil Evdokimov (Support Clean Sport-BSCG-Guttenplan Coaching) 57 Peter Olejniczak (Project Echelon Racing) 0:01:28 58 Preston Glace (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works) 0:01:38 59 Michael Hernandez (Aevolo) 60 Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle) 61 Ryan Knapp (First Internet Bank Cycling) 0:01:39 62 Jofre Prunera Macias (Giant Lakeside-Audi McKinney-Baylor Scott) 0:01:48 63 Cade Bickmore (Aevolo) 0:01:52 64 Thomas Humphreys (Foundation CCB) 65 Reid Mcclure (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 66 George Simpson (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 0:02:03 67 Austin Gomes (Gateway Devo Cycling) 0:02:09 68 Laurent Gervais (Aevolo) 69 Corey Ray (Giant Lakeside-Audi McKinney-Baylor Scott) 0:02:33 70 Logan Lakota Phippen (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:02:40 71 Thomas Schellenberg (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 0:02:43 72 Alexandre Latil (Veloselect Racing Team) 0:03:28 73 Christopher Winn (303 Project) 0:03:46 74 Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (303 Project) 75 Chaz Hogenauer (Rio Grande Elite Cycling) 0:03:59 76 Patrick Collins (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale) 0:04:12 77 Grant Koontz (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works) 0:04:22 78 Riley Sheeehan (Aevolo) 0:04:25 79 Robert Sroka (First Internet Bank Cycling) 0:04:32 80 Ulises Castillo Soto (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 0:04:36 81 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 82 Cristhian Ravelo (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale) 0:05:16 83 Joel Yates (Gateway Devo Cycling) 0:06:05 84 Hugo Scala, Jr. (Gateway Devo Cycling) 85 Dmitriy Ponkratov (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 86 Taylor Pearman (Total Civil Construction-Battley Harley-Davidson) 0:08:24 87 Jake Silverberg (303 Project) 0:08:37 88 Maxl Freeman (Rio Grande Elite Cycling) 0:08:47 89 Eric Young (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 0:09:30 90 Ethan Sittlington (Toronto Hustle) 0:11:32 91 Fernando Guillermo Gutierrez Martin (Giant Lakeside-Audi McKinney-Baylor Scott) 92 Jan Dunnewind (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:11:46 93 Joshua Kropf (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 0:12:14 94 Ignacio Prado Juaez (Canel's Specialized) 0:13:11 95 Jefferey May (Support Clean Sport-BSCG-Guttenplan Coaching) 0:14:00 96 Robin Plamondon (Floyd's Pro Cycling) 0:14:29 97 William Goodfellow (Veloselect Racing Team) 0:14:31 98 Ethan Palamarek (Toronto Hustle) 0:15:42 99 Evan Bausbacher (Gateway Devo Cycling) 0:24:35 100 Brendan Housler (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works) 0:24:42 101 Brandon Melott (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works) 102 Jonas Orset (Giant Lakeside-Audi McKinney-Baylor Scott) 0:24:53 103 Connor Ryan (Total Civil Construction-Battley Harley-Davidson) 0:24:57 104 Gaelen Merritt (Toronto Hustle) 105 Brad Bradford (Toronto Hustle) 0:24:59 106 Kevin Goguen (Foundation CCB) 0:25:20 107 Rolly Weaver (Support Clean Sport-BSCG-Guttenplan Coaching) 0:25:45 108 Camden Black Ingersoll (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale) 0:30:48 109 Dominic Hamelin (Veloselect Racing Team) 0:35:10

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephen Bassett (First Internet Bank Cycling) 15 pts 2 Tyler Stites (Aevolo) 12 3 Pablo Andres Alarcon Cares (Canel's Specialized) 10 4 James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 7 5 Griffin Easter (303 Project) 6 6 Grant Koontz (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works) 5 7 Matt Mcloone (Total Civil Construction-Battley Harley-Davidson) 5 8 Marko Pavlic (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 4 9 Laurent Gervais (Aevolo) 3 10 Brett Wachtendorf (Rio Grande Elite Cycling) 3 11 Alex Hoehn (Aevolo) 2 12 Antoine Lepingard (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 1 13 Jarret Oldham (First Internet Bank Cycling) 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephen Bassett (First Internet Bank Cycling) 5 pts 2 Tyler Stites (Aevolo) 4 3 Ignacio Prado Juaez (Canel's Specialized) 3 4 Pablo Andres Alarcon Cares (Canel's Specialized) 3 5 Ethan Palamarek (Toronto Hustle) 2 6 James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 1 7 Thomas Schellenberg (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 1