Trending

Joe Martin Stage Race: Bassett wins stage 1 in Fayetteville

Stites and Alarcon finish three seconds adrift

Stephen Bassett (First Internet Bank Cycling) wins stage 1 of the 2019 Joe Martin Stage Race

Stephen Bassett (First Internet Bank Cycling) wins stage 1 of the 2019 Joe Martin Stage Race
(Image credit: Tom Ewart/NWA Photography)

First Internet Bank Cycling's Stephen Bassett held off Aevolo's Tyler Stites and Pablo Alarcon (Canel's Specialized) for a solo win by three seconds on the opening stage of the Joe Martin Stage Race in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Thursday.

The four-day men's race continues in Fayetteville with a 177km second stage on Friday, in which Bassett will start as leader with a seven-second buffer over Stites and nine seconds over Alarcon thanks to the finish-line time bonus.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Bassett (First Internet Bank Cycling)4:08:35
2Tyler Stites (Aevolo)0:00:03
3Pablo Andres Alarcon Cares (Canel's Specialized)
4James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:00:04
5Griffin Easter (303 Project)
6Matt Mcloone (Total Civil Construction-Battley Harley-Davidson)
7Marko Pavlic (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
8Brett Wachtendorf (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)0:00:10
9Alex Hoehn (Aevolo)
10Jarret Oldham (First Internet Bank Cycling)
11Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
12Efren Santos Mareno (Canel's Specialized)
13Greg Daniel (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)0:00:13
14Alexander Cowan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
15Matt Zimmer (Project Echelon Racing)
16Austin Stephens (303 Project)
17Eduardo Corte Cordero (Canel's Specialized)0:00:22
18Antoine Lepingard (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
19Scott Mcgill (Gateway Devo Cycling)
20Noah Granigan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
21Carson Miles (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
22Lane Maher (Foundation CCB)0:00:27
23Sean Burger (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale)
24Andrew Giniat (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale)
25Francisco Lara Carbajal (Canel's Specialized)0:00:29
26Tanner Ward (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)
27Bernat Font Mas (303 Project)
28Resendez Eugenio Mirafuentes (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
29Richard Arnopol (Project Echelon Racing)0:00:34
30Andrew Vollmer (Aevolo)
31Jure Rupnik (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
32Vitor Zucco Schizzi (Foundation CCB)
33Will Cooper (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale)0:00:40
34Johann Van Zyl (303 Project)
35Matti Rowe (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)0:00:45
36Cesar Omar Serna Quintana (Giant Lakeside-Audi McKinney-Baylor Scott)
37Tim Savre (Project Echelon Racing)
38Pablo Cruz (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)
39Tyrel Fuchs (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
40Cyrus Pearo (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
41Ben Schmutte (First Internet Bank Cycling)
42Chad Capobianco (Total Civil Construction-Battley Harley-Davidson)
43Samuel Fritz (Support Clean Sport-BSCG-Guttenplan Coaching)
44Benjamin Wright (Foundation CCB)
45Baili Guidi (Toronto Hustle)0:00:52
46Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:01:00
47Evan Hartig (Project Echelon Racing)0:01:03
48Johnny Purvis (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)
49Lucas Dauge (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:01:05
50William Gleason (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale)0:01:09
51Gerd De Keijzer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:01:11
52Brett Rindt (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
53Gabriel Mendez (Foundation CCB)
54Adam Roberge (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:01:14
55Ethan Pauly (Support Clean Sport-BSCG-Guttenplan Coaching)
56Danil Evdokimov (Support Clean Sport-BSCG-Guttenplan Coaching)
57Peter Olejniczak (Project Echelon Racing)0:01:18
58Preston Glace (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)0:01:28
59Michael Hernandez (Aevolo)
60Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle)
61Ryan Knapp (First Internet Bank Cycling)0:01:29
62Jofre Prunera Macias (Giant Lakeside-Audi McKinney-Baylor Scott)0:01:38
63Cade Bickmore (Aevolo)0:01:42
64Thomas Humphreys (Foundation CCB)
65Reid Mcclure (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
66George Simpson (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:01:53
67Austin Gomes (Gateway Devo Cycling)0:01:59
68Laurent Gervais (Aevolo)0:02:01
69Corey Ray (Giant Lakeside-Audi McKinney-Baylor Scott)0:02:23
70Logan Lakota Phippen (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:02:30
71Thomas Schellenberg (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)0:02:33
72Alexandre Latil (Veloselect Racing Team)0:03:18
73Christopher Winn (303 Project)0:03:36
74Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (303 Project)
75Chaz Hogenauer (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)0:03:49
76Patrick Collins (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale)0:04:02
77Riley Sheeehan (Aevolo)0:04:15
78Grant Koontz (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)
79Robert Sroka (First Internet Bank Cycling)0:04:22
80Ulises Castillo Soto (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:04:26
81Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
82Cristhian Ravelo (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale)0:05:06
83Joel Yates (Gateway Devo Cycling)0:05:55
84Hugo Scala, Jr. (Gateway Devo Cycling)
85Dmitriy Ponkratov (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
86Taylor Pearman (Total Civil Construction-Battley Harley-Davidson)0:08:14
87Jake Silverberg (303 Project)0:08:27
88Maxl Freeman (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)0:08:37
89Eric Young (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:09:20
90Ethan Sittlington (Toronto Hustle)0:11:22
91Fernando Guillermo Gutierrez Martin (Giant Lakeside-Audi McKinney-Baylor Scott)
92Jan Dunnewind (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:11:36
93Joshua Kropf (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)0:12:04
94Ignacio Prado Juaez (Canel's Specialized)0:13:01
95Jefferey May (Support Clean Sport-BSCG-Guttenplan Coaching)0:13:50
96Robin Plamondon (Floyd's Pro Cycling)0:14:19
97William Goodfellow (Veloselect Racing Team)0:14:21
98Ethan Palamarek (Toronto Hustle)0:15:32
99Evan Bausbacher (Gateway Devo Cycling)0:24:25
100Brendan Housler (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)0:24:32
101Brandon Melott (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)
102Jonas Orset (Giant Lakeside-Audi McKinney-Baylor Scott)0:24:43
103Connor Ryan (Total Civil Construction-Battley Harley-Davidson)0:24:47
104Gaelen Merritt (Toronto Hustle)
105Brad Bradford (Toronto Hustle)0:24:49
106Kevin Goguen (Foundation CCB)0:25:10
107Rolly Weaver (Support Clean Sport-BSCG-Guttenplan Coaching)0:25:35
108Camden Black Ingersoll (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale)0:30:38
109Dominic Hamelin (Veloselect Racing Team)0:35:00
OTLKaun Hsien Li (Veloselect Racing Team)0:42:38
DNFLeonel Palma Dajui (Canel's Specialized)
DNFNoah Simms (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
DNFJohn Mccann (First Internet Bank Cycling)
DNFEric Hill (Project Echelon Racing)
DNFHenry Lutz (Project Echelon Racing)
DNFKurt Penno (Toronto Hustle)
DNFReece Robinson (Gateway Devo Cycling)
DNFDavid Gaona (Giant Lakeside-Audi McKinney-Baylor Scott)
DNFRoger Puig Ventura (Giant Lakeside-Audi McKinney-Baylor Scott)
DNFRichard Furchgott (Total Civil Construction-Battley Harley-Davidson)
DNFChristian Trenchev (Veloselect Racing Team)
DNFMichael Owens (Veloselect Racing Team)
DNFMatthew Owens (Veloselect Racing Team)

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Grant Koontz (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)5pts
2Laurent Gervais (Aevolo)3
3Antoine Lepingard (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)1

Finish line points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Bassett (First Internet Bank Cycling)15pts
2Tyler Stites (Aevolo)12
3Pablo Andres Alarcon Cares (Canel's Specialized)10
4James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)7
5Griffin Easter (303 Project)6
6Matt Mcloone (Total Civil Construction-Battley Harley-Davidson)5
7Marko Pavlic (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)4
8Brett Wachtendorf (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)3
9Alex Hoehn (Aevolo)2
10Jarret Oldham (First Internet Bank Cycling)1

KOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ignacio Prado Juaez (Canel's Specialized)3pts
2Ethan Palamarek (Toronto Hustle)2
3Thomas Schellenberg (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)1

KOM finish points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Bassett (First Internet Bank Cycling)5pts
2Tyler Stites (Aevolo)4
3Pablo Andres Alarcon Cares (Canel's Specialized)3
4James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Canel's Specialized12:26:20
2DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:00:04
3303 Project0:00:11
4Aevolo0:00:12
5First Internet Bank Cycling0:00:20
6Floyd's Pro Cycling0:00:22
7Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:00:53
8Project Echelon Racing0:00:57
9CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale0:00:59
10Rio Grande Elite Cycling0:01:05
11Foundation CCB0:01:11
12DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works0:01:42
13Support Clean Sport-BSCG-Guttenplan Coaching0:02:38
14Team Novo Nordisk Development0:02:41
15Giant Lakeside-Audi McKinney-Baylor Scott0:04:11
16Gateway Devo Cycling0:07:41
17Total Civil Construction-Battley Harley-Davidson0:08:28
18Toronto Hustle0:13:07
19Veloselect Racing Team0:52:04

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Bassett (First Internet Bank Cycling)4:08:25
2Tyler Stites (Aevolo)0:00:07
3Pablo Andres Alarcon Cares (Canel's Specialized)0:00:09
4James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:00:14
5Griffin Easter (303 Project)
6Matt Mcloone (Total Civil Construction-Battley Harley-Davidson)
7Marko Pavlic (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
8Brett Wachtendorf (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)0:00:20
9Alex Hoehn (Aevolo)
10Jarret Oldham (First Internet Bank Cycling)
11Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
12Efren Santos Mareno (Canel's Specialized)
13Greg Daniel (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)0:00:23
14Alexander Cowan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
15Matt Zimmer (Project Echelon Racing)
16Austin Stephens (303 Project)
17Antoine Lepingard (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)0:00:31
18Eduardo Corte Cordero (Canel's Specialized)0:00:32
19Scott Mcgill (Gateway Devo Cycling)
20Noah Granigan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
21Carson Miles (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
22Lane Maher (Foundation CCB)0:00:37
23Sean Burger (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale)
24Andrew Giniat (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale)
25Francisco Lara Carbajal (Canel's Specialized)0:00:39
26Tanner Ward (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)
27Bernat Font Mas (303 Project)
28Resendez Eugenio Mirafuentes (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
29Richard Arnopol (Project Echelon Racing)0:00:44
30Andrew Vollmer (Aevolo)
31Jure Rupnik (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
32Vitor Zucco Schizzi (Foundation CCB)
33Will Cooper (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale)0:00:50
34Johann Van Zyl (303 Project)
35Matti Rowe (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)0:00:55
36Cesar Omar Serna Quintana (Giant Lakeside-Audi McKinney-Baylor Scott)
37Tim Savre (Project Echelon Racing)
38Pablo Cruz (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)
39Tyrel Fuchs (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
40Cyrus Pearo (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
41Ben Schmutte (First Internet Bank Cycling)
42Chad Capobianco (Total Civil Construction-Battley Harley-Davidson)
43Samuel Fritz (Support Clean Sport-BSCG-Guttenplan Coaching)
44Benjamin Wright (Foundation CCB)
45Baili Guidi (Toronto Hustle)0:01:02
46Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:01:10
47Evan Hartig (Project Echelon Racing)0:01:13
48Johnny Purvis (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)
49Lucas Dauge (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:01:15
50William Gleason (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale)0:01:19
51Gerd De Keijzer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:01:21
52Brett Rindt (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
53Gabriel Mendez (Foundation CCB)
54Adam Roberge (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:01:24
55Ethan Pauly (Support Clean Sport-BSCG-Guttenplan Coaching)
56Danil Evdokimov (Support Clean Sport-BSCG-Guttenplan Coaching)
57Peter Olejniczak (Project Echelon Racing)0:01:28
58Preston Glace (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)0:01:38
59Michael Hernandez (Aevolo)
60Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle)
61Ryan Knapp (First Internet Bank Cycling)0:01:39
62Jofre Prunera Macias (Giant Lakeside-Audi McKinney-Baylor Scott)0:01:48
63Cade Bickmore (Aevolo)0:01:52
64Thomas Humphreys (Foundation CCB)
65Reid Mcclure (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
66George Simpson (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:02:03
67Austin Gomes (Gateway Devo Cycling)0:02:09
68Laurent Gervais (Aevolo)
69Corey Ray (Giant Lakeside-Audi McKinney-Baylor Scott)0:02:33
70Logan Lakota Phippen (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:02:40
71Thomas Schellenberg (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)0:02:43
72Alexandre Latil (Veloselect Racing Team)0:03:28
73Christopher Winn (303 Project)0:03:46
74Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (303 Project)
75Chaz Hogenauer (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)0:03:59
76Patrick Collins (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale)0:04:12
77Grant Koontz (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)0:04:22
78Riley Sheeehan (Aevolo)0:04:25
79Robert Sroka (First Internet Bank Cycling)0:04:32
80Ulises Castillo Soto (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:04:36
81Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
82Cristhian Ravelo (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale)0:05:16
83Joel Yates (Gateway Devo Cycling)0:06:05
84Hugo Scala, Jr. (Gateway Devo Cycling)
85Dmitriy Ponkratov (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
86Taylor Pearman (Total Civil Construction-Battley Harley-Davidson)0:08:24
87Jake Silverberg (303 Project)0:08:37
88Maxl Freeman (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)0:08:47
89Eric Young (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:09:30
90Ethan Sittlington (Toronto Hustle)0:11:32
91Fernando Guillermo Gutierrez Martin (Giant Lakeside-Audi McKinney-Baylor Scott)
92Jan Dunnewind (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:11:46
93Joshua Kropf (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)0:12:14
94Ignacio Prado Juaez (Canel's Specialized)0:13:11
95Jefferey May (Support Clean Sport-BSCG-Guttenplan Coaching)0:14:00
96Robin Plamondon (Floyd's Pro Cycling)0:14:29
97William Goodfellow (Veloselect Racing Team)0:14:31
98Ethan Palamarek (Toronto Hustle)0:15:42
99Evan Bausbacher (Gateway Devo Cycling)0:24:35
100Brendan Housler (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)0:24:42
101Brandon Melott (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)
102Jonas Orset (Giant Lakeside-Audi McKinney-Baylor Scott)0:24:53
103Connor Ryan (Total Civil Construction-Battley Harley-Davidson)0:24:57
104Gaelen Merritt (Toronto Hustle)
105Brad Bradford (Toronto Hustle)0:24:59
106Kevin Goguen (Foundation CCB)0:25:20
107Rolly Weaver (Support Clean Sport-BSCG-Guttenplan Coaching)0:25:45
108Camden Black Ingersoll (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale)0:30:48
109Dominic Hamelin (Veloselect Racing Team)0:35:10

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Bassett (First Internet Bank Cycling)15pts
2Tyler Stites (Aevolo)12
3Pablo Andres Alarcon Cares (Canel's Specialized)10
4James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)7
5Griffin Easter (303 Project)6
6Grant Koontz (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)5
7Matt Mcloone (Total Civil Construction-Battley Harley-Davidson)5
8Marko Pavlic (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)4
9Laurent Gervais (Aevolo)3
10Brett Wachtendorf (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)3
11Alex Hoehn (Aevolo)2
12Antoine Lepingard (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)1
13Jarret Oldham (First Internet Bank Cycling)1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Bassett (First Internet Bank Cycling)5pts
2Tyler Stites (Aevolo)4
3Ignacio Prado Juaez (Canel's Specialized)3
4Pablo Andres Alarcon Cares (Canel's Specialized)3
5Ethan Palamarek (Toronto Hustle)2
6James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)1
7Thomas Schellenberg (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Canel's Specialized12:26:20
2DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:00:04
3303 Project0:00:11
4Aevolo0:00:12
5First Internet Bank Cycling0:00:20
6Floyd's Pro Cycling0:00:22
7Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:00:53
8Project Echelon Racing0:00:57
9CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale0:00:59
10Rio Grande Elite Cycling0:01:05
11Foundation CCB0:01:11
12DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works0:01:42
13Support Clean Sport-BSCG-Guttenplan Coaching0:02:38
14Team Novo Nordisk Development0:02:41
15Giant Lakeside-Audi McKinney-Baylor Scott0:04:11
16Gateway Devo Cycling0:07:41
17Total Civil Construction-Battley Harley-Davidson0:08:28
18Toronto Hustle0:13:07
19Veloselect Racing Team0:52:04

 

Latest on Cyclingnews