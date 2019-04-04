Joe Martin Stage Race: Chloe Dygert-Owen wins women's opening stage
Tibco's Shannon Malseed is second
Stage 1 Women: Fayetteville -
Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20) won the opening stage at the Joe Martin Stage Race Thursday, outkicking Shannon Malseed (Team Tibco-SVB) and Leigh Ann Ganzar (Hagens Berman-Supermint) to take the victory in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
The four-day UCI 2.2 stage race, which is the second stop on USA Cycling's 2019 Pro Road Tour, continues Friday with a 103km stage from Cedarville to Fayetteville.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20)
|2:50:04
|2
|Shannon Malseed (Team Tibco-SVB)
|0:00:09
|3
|Leigh Ann Ganzar (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|0:00:10
|4
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally UHC Cycling)
|5
|Sara Bergen (Rally UHC Cycling)
|6
|Emma Langley (Amy D Foundation)
|7
|Jasmin Duehring (Sho-Air Twenty20)
|0:00:13
|8
|Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Castaneda (Swapit Agolico)
|0:00:15
|9
|Lex Albrecht (Team Tibco-SVB)
|0:00:18
|10
|Andrea Ramirez Fregoso (Swapit Agolico)
|0:00:20
|11
|Simone Boilard (Sho-Air Twenty20)
|0:00:27
|12
|Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Swapit Agolico)
|0:00:34
|13
|Lily Williams (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|0:00:38
|14
|Whitney Allison (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|0:00:43
|15
|Jessica Cerra (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|16
|Olivia Baril (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)
|17
|Marion Bessone (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)
|18
|Laura Jorgensen (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
|19
|Michele Schaeffer (Instafund La Prima)
|20
|Jennifer Luebke (Sho-Air Twenty20)
|21
|Sharlotte Lucas (Team Tibco-SVB)
|0:00:47
|22
|Sara Poidevin (Rally UHC Cycling)
|0:00:51
|23
|Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Swapit Agolico)
|24
|Hailey Gill (Instafund La Prima)
|0:00:55
|25
|Emily Newsom (Team Tibco-SVB)
|0:00:59
|26
|Emily Ehrlich (CWA Racing-Trek)
|0:01:04
|27
|Jasmin Gabriela Soto Lopez (Swapit Agolico)
|28
|Courteney Lowe (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
|29
|Frederique Larose Gingras (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)
|30
|Allie Dragoo (Sho-Air Twenty20)
|0:01:08
|31
|Janelle Cole (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
|32
|Isabella Bertold (Instafund La Prima)
|33
|Emma White (Rally UHC Cycling)
|34
|Maddy Ward (Amy D Foundation)
|35
|Stefanie Sydlik (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)
|0:01:14
|36
|Elizabeth 'Scotti' Lechuga (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
|0:01:18
|37
|Ann Pascale Ouellet (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)
|0:01:22
|38
|Beth An Norton (Instafund La Prima)
|0:01:28
|39
|Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (Swapit Agolico)
|0:01:30
|40
|Lori Nedescu (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)
|41
|Ayesha Mcgowan (Amy D Foundation)
|42
|Danielle Clark (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)
|0:01:36
|43
|Daniely Del Valle Garcia Bu (CWA Racing-Trek)
|0:01:38
|44
|Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|0:01:40
|45
|Ana Cristina Sanabria Sanchez (Swapit Agolico)
|46
|Rachel Langdon (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
|0:01:45
|47
|Gillian Ellsay (Rally UHC Cycling)
|0:01:51
|48
|Aimee Vasse (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|49
|Flora Yan (CWA Racing-Trek)
|50
|Leah Thorvilson (Amy D Foundation)
|0:01:53
|51
|Esta Bovill (Instafund La Prima)
|52
|Sara Youmans (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)
|0:02:01
|53
|Georgia Simmerling (Sho-Air Twenty20)
|0:02:10
|54
|Abby Krawczyk (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)
|0:02:21
|55
|Rachel Jordan (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)
|0:02:25
|56
|Luce Bourbeau (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)
|0:02:58
|57
|Erica Carney (Rally UHC Cycling)
|0:03:04
|58
|Samantha Schneider (CWA Racing-Trek)
|0:03:11
|59
|Allison Beveridge (Rally UHC Cycling)
|0:03:14
|60
|Jennifer Hale (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)
|0:03:58
|61
|Caroline Poole (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)
|0:04:42
|62
|Emily Marcolini (Team Tibco-SVB)
|0:04:56
|63
|Winanda Spoor (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
|0:05:01
|64
|Brenna Wrye-Simpson (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)
|0:09:05
|65
|Helena Coney (Instafund La Prima)
|66
|Alice Cobb (Team Tibco-SVB)
|0:09:23
|67
|Gabrielle Russell (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)
|0:09:38
|68
|Harriet Owen (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|0:09:44
|69
|Jennah Dunham (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)
|0:09:51
|70
|Allison Crow (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)
|0:10:17
|71
|Leigh Dukeman (Amy D Foundation)
|0:11:46
|72
|Vanessa Romano (Amy D Foundation)
|0:11:48
|73
|Carol Seipp (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)
|0:11:51
|74
|Ana Teresa Casas Bonilla (CWA Racing-Trek)
|0:12:21
|75
|Anna Talman (Instafund La Prima)
|0:13:19
|76
|Emma Edwards (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)
|0:16:22
|DNF
|Fiona Winder (Amy D Foundation)
|DNF
|Caroline Baur (CWA Racing-Trek)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (Swapit Agolico)
|5
|pts
|2
|Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20)
|3
|3
|Helena Coney (Instafund La Prima)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20)
|15
|pts
|2
|Shannon Malseed (Team Tibco-SVB)
|12
|3
|Leigh Ann Ganzar (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|10
|4
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally UHC Cycling)
|7
|5
|Sara Bergen (Rally UHC Cycling)
|6
|6
|Emma Langley (Amy D Foundation)
|5
|7
|Jasmin Duehring (Sho-Air Twenty20)
|4
|8
|Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Castaneda (Swapit Agolico)
|3
|9
|Lex Albrecht (Team Tibco-SVB)
|2
|10
|Andrea Ramirez Fregoso (Swapit Agolico)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (Swapit Agolico)
|5
|pts
|2
|Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20)
|3
|3
|Helena Coney (Instafund La Prima)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20)
|5
|pts
|2
|Shannon Malseed (Team Tibco-SVB)
|4
|3
|Leigh Ann Ganzar (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|3
|4
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally UHC Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sho-Air Twenty20
|8:30:52
|2
|Swapit AGOLICO
|8:31:21
|3
|Rally UHC Cycling
|8:31:23
|4
|Team Tibco-SVB
|8:31:26
|5
|Hagens Berman-Supermint
|8:31:43
|6
|Macogep Tornatech Special
|8:32:42
|7
|Instafund La Prima
|8:32:58
|8
|Amy D Foundation
|8:33:00
|9
|Fast Chance Women's Cycling
|8:33:07
|10
|Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse
|8:34:32
|11
|CWA Racing p/b TREK
|8:34:45
|12
|Orion Racing p/b Borah
|8:38:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20)
|2:49:52
|2
|Shannon Malseed (Team Tibco-SVB)
|0:00:15
|3
|Leigh Ann Ganzar (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|0:00:18
|4
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally UHC Cycling)
|0:00:22
|5
|Sara Bergen (Rally UHC Cycling)
|6
|Emma Langley (Amy D Foundation)
|7
|Jasmin Duehring (Sho-Air Twenty20)
|0:00:25
|8
|Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Castaneda (Swapit Agolico)
|0:00:27
|9
|Lex Albrecht (Team Tibco-SVB)
|0:00:30
|10
|Andrea Ramirez Fregoso (Swapit Agolico)
|0:00:32
|11
|Simone Boilard (Sho-Air Twenty20)
|0:00:39
|12
|Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Swapit Agolico)
|0:00:46
|13
|Lily Williams (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|0:00:50
|14
|Whitney Allison (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|0:00:55
|15
|Jessica Cerra (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|16
|Olivia Baril (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)
|17
|Marion Bessone (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)
|18
|Laura Jorgensen (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
|19
|Michele Schaeffer (Instafund La Prima)
|20
|Jennifer Luebke (Sho-Air Twenty20)
|21
|Sharlotte Lucas (Team Tibco-SVB)
|0:00:59
|22
|Sara Poidevin (Rally UHC Cycling)
|0:01:03
|23
|Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Swapit Agolico)
|24
|Hailey Gill (Instafund La Prima)
|0:01:07
|25
|Emily Newsom (Team Tibco-SVB)
|0:01:11
|26
|Emily Ehrlich (CWA Racing-Trek)
|0:01:16
|27
|Jasmin Gabriela Soto Lopez (Swapit Agolico)
|28
|Courteney Lowe (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
|29
|Frederique Larose Gingras (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)
|30
|Allie Dragoo (Sho-Air Twenty20)
|0:01:20
|31
|Janelle Cole (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
|32
|Isabella Bertold (Instafund La Prima)
|33
|Emma White (Rally UHC Cycling)
|34
|Maddy Ward (Amy D Foundation)
|35
|Stefanie Sydlik (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)
|0:01:26
|36
|Elizabeth 'Scotti' Lechuga (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
|0:01:30
|37
|Ann Pascale Ouellet (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)
|0:01:34
|38
|Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (Swapit Agolico)
|0:01:39
|39
|Beth An Norton (Instafund La Prima)
|0:01:40
|40
|Lori Nedescu (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)
|0:01:42
|41
|Ayesha Mcgowan (Amy D Foundation)
|42
|Danielle Clark (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)
|0:01:48
|43
|Daniely Del Valle Garcia Bu (CWA Racing-Trek)
|0:01:50
|44
|Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|0:01:52
|45
|Ana Cristina Sanabria Sanchez (Swapit Agolico)
|46
|Rachel Langdon (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
|0:01:57
|47
|Gillian Ellsay (Rally UHC Cycling)
|0:02:03
|48
|Aimee Vasse (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|49
|Flora Yan (CWA Racing-Trek)
|50
|Leah Thorvilson (Amy D Foundation)
|0:02:05
|51
|Esta Bovill (Instafund La Prima)
|52
|Sara Youmans (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)
|0:02:13
|53
|Georgia Simmerling (Sho-Air Twenty20)
|0:02:22
|54
|Abby Krawczyk (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)
|0:02:33
|55
|Rachel Jordan (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)
|0:02:37
|56
|Luce Bourbeau (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)
|0:03:10
|57
|Erica Carney (Rally UHC Cycling)
|0:03:16
|58
|Samantha Schneider (CWA Racing-Trek)
|0:03:23
|59
|Allison Beveridge (Rally UHC Cycling)
|0:03:26
|60
|Jennifer Hale (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)
|0:04:10
|61
|Caroline Poole (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)
|0:04:54
|62
|Emily Marcolini (Team Tibco-SVB)
|0:05:08
|63
|Winanda Spoor (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
|0:05:13
|64
|Helena Coney (Instafund La Prima)
|0:09:16
|65
|Brenna Wrye-Simpson (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)
|0:09:17
|66
|Alice Cobb (Team Tibco-SVB)
|0:09:35
|67
|Gabrielle Russell (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)
|0:09:50
|68
|Harriet Owen (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|0:09:56
|69
|Jennah Dunham (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)
|0:10:03
|70
|Allison Crow (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)
|0:10:29
|71
|Leigh Dukeman (Amy D Foundation)
|0:11:58
|72
|Vanessa Romano (Amy D Foundation)
|0:12:00
|73
|Carol Seipp (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)
|0:12:03
|74
|Ana Teresa Casas Bonilla (CWA Racing-Trek)
|0:12:33
|75
|Anna Talman (Instafund La Prima)
|0:13:31
|76
|Emma Edwards (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)
|0:16:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20)
|18
|pts
|2
|Shannon Malseed (Team Tibco-SVB)
|12
|3
|Leigh Ann Ganzar (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|10
|4
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally UHC Cycling)
|7
|5
|Sara Bergen (Rally UHC Cycling)
|6
|6
|Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (Swapit Agolico)
|5
|7
|Emma Langley (Amy D Foundation)
|5
|8
|Jasmin Duehring (Sho-Air Twenty20)
|4
|9
|Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Castaneda (Swapit Agolico)
|3
|10
|Lex Albrecht (Team Tibco-SVB)
|2
|11
|Helena Coney (Instafund La Prima)
|1
|12
|Andrea Ramirez Fregoso (Swapit Agolico)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20)
|5
|pts
|2
|Shannon Malseed (Team Tibco-SVB)
|4
|3
|Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (Swapit Agolico)
|3
|4
|Leigh Ann Ganzar (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|3
|5
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally UHC Cycling)
|3
|6
|Emily Newsom (Team Tibco-SVB)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20)
|2:49:52
|2
|Andrea Ramirez Fregoso (Swapit Agolico)
|0:00:32
|3
|Simone Boilard (Sho-Air Twenty20)
|0:00:39
|4
|Olivia Baril (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)
|0:00:55
|5
|Emma White (Rally UHC Cycling)
|0:01:20
|6
|Ann Pascale Ouellet (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)
|0:01:34
|7
|Gillian Ellsay (Rally UHC Cycling)
|0:02:03
|8
|Vanessa Romano (Amy D Foundation)
|0:12:00
|9
|Anna Talman (Instafund La Prima)
|0:13:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sho-Air Twenty20
|8:30:52
|2
|Swapit AGOLICO
|8:31:21
|3
|Rally UHC Cycling
|8:31:23
|4
|MIX TEAM 1
|8:31:26
|5
|Hagens Berman|Supermint
|8:31:43
|6
|Macogep Tornatech Special
|8:32:42
|7
|Instafund La Prima
|8:32:58
|8
|Amy D Foundation
|8:33:00
|9
|Fast Chance Women's Cycling
|8:33:07
|10
|Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse
|8:34:32
|11
|CWA Racing p/b TREK
|8:34:45
|12
|Orion Racing p/b Borah
|8:38:32
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Floyd's Pro Cycling will not return in 2020Management company that owns Landis-sponsored team is unable to find new title sponsor
-
Sutton walks out of Freeman medical tribunal after accused of being 'a serial liar' and 'doper''Who is lying? The guy who isn’t prepared to look his friend in the eye' Sutton says of Freedman
-
Arctic Race of Norway expands to FinlandSecond stage will take place in remote town of Kilpisjärvi
-
Nibali to target Giro d'Italia and Tokyo Olympics in 2020'In modern-day cycling, three peaks of excellent form are impossible' says Trek-Segafredo manager
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy