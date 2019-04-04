Sho-Air Twenty20's Chloe Dygert-Owen (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)

Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20) won the opening stage at the Joe Martin Stage Race Thursday, outkicking Shannon Malseed (Team Tibco-SVB) and Leigh Ann Ganzar (Hagens Berman-Supermint) to take the victory in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The four-day UCI 2.2 stage race, which is the second stop on USA Cycling's 2019 Pro Road Tour, continues Friday with a 103km stage from Cedarville to Fayetteville.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20) 2:50:04 2 Shannon Malseed (Team Tibco-SVB) 0:00:09 3 Leigh Ann Ganzar (Hagens Berman-Supermint) 0:00:10 4 Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally UHC Cycling) 5 Sara Bergen (Rally UHC Cycling) 6 Emma Langley (Amy D Foundation) 7 Jasmin Duehring (Sho-Air Twenty20) 0:00:13 8 Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Castaneda (Swapit Agolico) 0:00:15 9 Lex Albrecht (Team Tibco-SVB) 0:00:18 10 Andrea Ramirez Fregoso (Swapit Agolico) 0:00:20 11 Simone Boilard (Sho-Air Twenty20) 0:00:27 12 Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Swapit Agolico) 0:00:34 13 Lily Williams (Hagens Berman-Supermint) 0:00:38 14 Whitney Allison (Hagens Berman-Supermint) 0:00:43 15 Jessica Cerra (Hagens Berman-Supermint) 16 Olivia Baril (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda) 17 Marion Bessone (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda) 18 Laura Jorgensen (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth) 19 Michele Schaeffer (Instafund La Prima) 20 Jennifer Luebke (Sho-Air Twenty20) 21 Sharlotte Lucas (Team Tibco-SVB) 0:00:47 22 Sara Poidevin (Rally UHC Cycling) 0:00:51 23 Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Swapit Agolico) 24 Hailey Gill (Instafund La Prima) 0:00:55 25 Emily Newsom (Team Tibco-SVB) 0:00:59 26 Emily Ehrlich (CWA Racing-Trek) 0:01:04 27 Jasmin Gabriela Soto Lopez (Swapit Agolico) 28 Courteney Lowe (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth) 29 Frederique Larose Gingras (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda) 30 Allie Dragoo (Sho-Air Twenty20) 0:01:08 31 Janelle Cole (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth) 32 Isabella Bertold (Instafund La Prima) 33 Emma White (Rally UHC Cycling) 34 Maddy Ward (Amy D Foundation) 35 Stefanie Sydlik (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness) 0:01:14 36 Elizabeth 'Scotti' Lechuga (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth) 0:01:18 37 Ann Pascale Ouellet (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda) 0:01:22 38 Beth An Norton (Instafund La Prima) 0:01:28 39 Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (Swapit Agolico) 0:01:30 40 Lori Nedescu (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness) 41 Ayesha Mcgowan (Amy D Foundation) 42 Danielle Clark (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness) 0:01:36 43 Daniely Del Valle Garcia Bu (CWA Racing-Trek) 0:01:38 44 Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman-Supermint) 0:01:40 45 Ana Cristina Sanabria Sanchez (Swapit Agolico) 46 Rachel Langdon (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth) 0:01:45 47 Gillian Ellsay (Rally UHC Cycling) 0:01:51 48 Aimee Vasse (Hagens Berman-Supermint) 49 Flora Yan (CWA Racing-Trek) 50 Leah Thorvilson (Amy D Foundation) 0:01:53 51 Esta Bovill (Instafund La Prima) 52 Sara Youmans (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear) 0:02:01 53 Georgia Simmerling (Sho-Air Twenty20) 0:02:10 54 Abby Krawczyk (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear) 0:02:21 55 Rachel Jordan (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness) 0:02:25 56 Luce Bourbeau (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda) 0:02:58 57 Erica Carney (Rally UHC Cycling) 0:03:04 58 Samantha Schneider (CWA Racing-Trek) 0:03:11 59 Allison Beveridge (Rally UHC Cycling) 0:03:14 60 Jennifer Hale (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear) 0:03:58 61 Caroline Poole (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness) 0:04:42 62 Emily Marcolini (Team Tibco-SVB) 0:04:56 63 Winanda Spoor (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth) 0:05:01 64 Brenna Wrye-Simpson (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear) 0:09:05 65 Helena Coney (Instafund La Prima) 66 Alice Cobb (Team Tibco-SVB) 0:09:23 67 Gabrielle Russell (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear) 0:09:38 68 Harriet Owen (Hagens Berman-Supermint) 0:09:44 69 Jennah Dunham (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness) 0:09:51 70 Allison Crow (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear) 0:10:17 71 Leigh Dukeman (Amy D Foundation) 0:11:46 72 Vanessa Romano (Amy D Foundation) 0:11:48 73 Carol Seipp (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear) 0:11:51 74 Ana Teresa Casas Bonilla (CWA Racing-Trek) 0:12:21 75 Anna Talman (Instafund La Prima) 0:13:19 76 Emma Edwards (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness) 0:16:22 DNF Fiona Winder (Amy D Foundation) DNF Caroline Baur (CWA Racing-Trek)

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (Swapit Agolico) 5 pts 2 Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20) 3 3 Helena Coney (Instafund La Prima) 1

Finish Line Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20) 15 pts 2 Shannon Malseed (Team Tibco-SVB) 12 3 Leigh Ann Ganzar (Hagens Berman-Supermint) 10 4 Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally UHC Cycling) 7 5 Sara Bergen (Rally UHC Cycling) 6 6 Emma Langley (Amy D Foundation) 5 7 Jasmin Duehring (Sho-Air Twenty20) 4 8 Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Castaneda (Swapit Agolico) 3 9 Lex Albrecht (Team Tibco-SVB) 2 10 Andrea Ramirez Fregoso (Swapit Agolico) 1

KOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (Swapit Agolico) 5 pts 2 Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20) 3 3 Helena Coney (Instafund La Prima) 1

Finish KOM Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20) 5 pts 2 Shannon Malseed (Team Tibco-SVB) 4 3 Leigh Ann Ganzar (Hagens Berman-Supermint) 3 4 Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally UHC Cycling) 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sho-Air Twenty20 8:30:52 2 Swapit AGOLICO 8:31:21 3 Rally UHC Cycling 8:31:23 4 Team Tibco-SVB 8:31:26 5 Hagens Berman-Supermint 8:31:43 6 Macogep Tornatech Special 8:32:42 7 Instafund La Prima 8:32:58 8 Amy D Foundation 8:33:00 9 Fast Chance Women's Cycling 8:33:07 10 Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse 8:34:32 11 CWA Racing p/b TREK 8:34:45 12 Orion Racing p/b Borah 8:38:32

General Classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20) 2:49:52 2 Shannon Malseed (Team Tibco-SVB) 0:00:15 3 Leigh Ann Ganzar (Hagens Berman-Supermint) 0:00:18 4 Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally UHC Cycling) 0:00:22 5 Sara Bergen (Rally UHC Cycling) 6 Emma Langley (Amy D Foundation) 7 Jasmin Duehring (Sho-Air Twenty20) 0:00:25 8 Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Castaneda (Swapit Agolico) 0:00:27 9 Lex Albrecht (Team Tibco-SVB) 0:00:30 10 Andrea Ramirez Fregoso (Swapit Agolico) 0:00:32 11 Simone Boilard (Sho-Air Twenty20) 0:00:39 12 Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Swapit Agolico) 0:00:46 13 Lily Williams (Hagens Berman-Supermint) 0:00:50 14 Whitney Allison (Hagens Berman-Supermint) 0:00:55 15 Jessica Cerra (Hagens Berman-Supermint) 16 Olivia Baril (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda) 17 Marion Bessone (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda) 18 Laura Jorgensen (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth) 19 Michele Schaeffer (Instafund La Prima) 20 Jennifer Luebke (Sho-Air Twenty20) 21 Sharlotte Lucas (Team Tibco-SVB) 0:00:59 22 Sara Poidevin (Rally UHC Cycling) 0:01:03 23 Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Swapit Agolico) 24 Hailey Gill (Instafund La Prima) 0:01:07 25 Emily Newsom (Team Tibco-SVB) 0:01:11 26 Emily Ehrlich (CWA Racing-Trek) 0:01:16 27 Jasmin Gabriela Soto Lopez (Swapit Agolico) 28 Courteney Lowe (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth) 29 Frederique Larose Gingras (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda) 30 Allie Dragoo (Sho-Air Twenty20) 0:01:20 31 Janelle Cole (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth) 32 Isabella Bertold (Instafund La Prima) 33 Emma White (Rally UHC Cycling) 34 Maddy Ward (Amy D Foundation) 35 Stefanie Sydlik (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness) 0:01:26 36 Elizabeth 'Scotti' Lechuga (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth) 0:01:30 37 Ann Pascale Ouellet (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda) 0:01:34 38 Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (Swapit Agolico) 0:01:39 39 Beth An Norton (Instafund La Prima) 0:01:40 40 Lori Nedescu (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness) 0:01:42 41 Ayesha Mcgowan (Amy D Foundation) 42 Danielle Clark (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness) 0:01:48 43 Daniely Del Valle Garcia Bu (CWA Racing-Trek) 0:01:50 44 Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman-Supermint) 0:01:52 45 Ana Cristina Sanabria Sanchez (Swapit Agolico) 46 Rachel Langdon (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth) 0:01:57 47 Gillian Ellsay (Rally UHC Cycling) 0:02:03 48 Aimee Vasse (Hagens Berman-Supermint) 49 Flora Yan (CWA Racing-Trek) 50 Leah Thorvilson (Amy D Foundation) 0:02:05 51 Esta Bovill (Instafund La Prima) 52 Sara Youmans (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear) 0:02:13 53 Georgia Simmerling (Sho-Air Twenty20) 0:02:22 54 Abby Krawczyk (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear) 0:02:33 55 Rachel Jordan (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness) 0:02:37 56 Luce Bourbeau (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda) 0:03:10 57 Erica Carney (Rally UHC Cycling) 0:03:16 58 Samantha Schneider (CWA Racing-Trek) 0:03:23 59 Allison Beveridge (Rally UHC Cycling) 0:03:26 60 Jennifer Hale (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear) 0:04:10 61 Caroline Poole (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness) 0:04:54 62 Emily Marcolini (Team Tibco-SVB) 0:05:08 63 Winanda Spoor (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth) 0:05:13 64 Helena Coney (Instafund La Prima) 0:09:16 65 Brenna Wrye-Simpson (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear) 0:09:17 66 Alice Cobb (Team Tibco-SVB) 0:09:35 67 Gabrielle Russell (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear) 0:09:50 68 Harriet Owen (Hagens Berman-Supermint) 0:09:56 69 Jennah Dunham (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness) 0:10:03 70 Allison Crow (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear) 0:10:29 71 Leigh Dukeman (Amy D Foundation) 0:11:58 72 Vanessa Romano (Amy D Foundation) 0:12:00 73 Carol Seipp (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear) 0:12:03 74 Ana Teresa Casas Bonilla (CWA Racing-Trek) 0:12:33 75 Anna Talman (Instafund La Prima) 0:13:31 76 Emma Edwards (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness) 0:16:34

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20) 18 pts 2 Shannon Malseed (Team Tibco-SVB) 12 3 Leigh Ann Ganzar (Hagens Berman-Supermint) 10 4 Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally UHC Cycling) 7 5 Sara Bergen (Rally UHC Cycling) 6 6 Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (Swapit Agolico) 5 7 Emma Langley (Amy D Foundation) 5 8 Jasmin Duehring (Sho-Air Twenty20) 4 9 Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Castaneda (Swapit Agolico) 3 10 Lex Albrecht (Team Tibco-SVB) 2 11 Helena Coney (Instafund La Prima) 1 12 Andrea Ramirez Fregoso (Swapit Agolico) 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20) 5 pts 2 Shannon Malseed (Team Tibco-SVB) 4 3 Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (Swapit Agolico) 3 4 Leigh Ann Ganzar (Hagens Berman-Supermint) 3 5 Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally UHC Cycling) 3 6 Emily Newsom (Team Tibco-SVB) 1

Best U23 Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20) 2:49:52 2 Andrea Ramirez Fregoso (Swapit Agolico) 0:00:32 3 Simone Boilard (Sho-Air Twenty20) 0:00:39 4 Olivia Baril (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda) 0:00:55 5 Emma White (Rally UHC Cycling) 0:01:20 6 Ann Pascale Ouellet (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda) 0:01:34 7 Gillian Ellsay (Rally UHC Cycling) 0:02:03 8 Vanessa Romano (Amy D Foundation) 0:12:00 9 Anna Talman (Instafund La Prima) 0:13:31