Trending

Joe Martin Stage Race: Chloe Dygert-Owen wins women's opening stage

Tibco's Shannon Malseed is second

Sho-Air Twenty20's Chloe Dygert-Owen

Sho-Air Twenty20's Chloe Dygert-Owen
(Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)

Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20) won the opening stage at the Joe Martin Stage Race Thursday, outkicking Shannon Malseed (Team Tibco-SVB) and Leigh Ann Ganzar (Hagens Berman-Supermint) to take the victory in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The four-day UCI 2.2 stage race, which is the second stop on USA Cycling's 2019 Pro Road Tour, continues Friday with a 103km stage from Cedarville to Fayetteville.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20)2:50:04
2Shannon Malseed (Team Tibco-SVB)0:00:09
3Leigh Ann Ganzar (Hagens Berman-Supermint)0:00:10
4Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally UHC Cycling)
5Sara Bergen (Rally UHC Cycling)
6Emma Langley (Amy D Foundation)
7Jasmin Duehring (Sho-Air Twenty20)0:00:13
8Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Castaneda (Swapit Agolico)0:00:15
9Lex Albrecht (Team Tibco-SVB)0:00:18
10Andrea Ramirez Fregoso (Swapit Agolico)0:00:20
11Simone Boilard (Sho-Air Twenty20)0:00:27
12Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Swapit Agolico)0:00:34
13Lily Williams (Hagens Berman-Supermint)0:00:38
14Whitney Allison (Hagens Berman-Supermint)0:00:43
15Jessica Cerra (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
16Olivia Baril (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)
17Marion Bessone (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)
18Laura Jorgensen (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
19Michele Schaeffer (Instafund La Prima)
20Jennifer Luebke (Sho-Air Twenty20)
21Sharlotte Lucas (Team Tibco-SVB)0:00:47
22Sara Poidevin (Rally UHC Cycling)0:00:51
23Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Swapit Agolico)
24Hailey Gill (Instafund La Prima)0:00:55
25Emily Newsom (Team Tibco-SVB)0:00:59
26Emily Ehrlich (CWA Racing-Trek)0:01:04
27Jasmin Gabriela Soto Lopez (Swapit Agolico)
28Courteney Lowe (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
29Frederique Larose Gingras (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)
30Allie Dragoo (Sho-Air Twenty20)0:01:08
31Janelle Cole (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
32Isabella Bertold (Instafund La Prima)
33Emma White (Rally UHC Cycling)
34Maddy Ward (Amy D Foundation)
35Stefanie Sydlik (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)0:01:14
36Elizabeth 'Scotti' Lechuga (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)0:01:18
37Ann Pascale Ouellet (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)0:01:22
38Beth An Norton (Instafund La Prima)0:01:28
39Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (Swapit Agolico)0:01:30
40Lori Nedescu (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)
41Ayesha Mcgowan (Amy D Foundation)
42Danielle Clark (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)0:01:36
43Daniely Del Valle Garcia Bu (CWA Racing-Trek)0:01:38
44Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman-Supermint)0:01:40
45Ana Cristina Sanabria Sanchez (Swapit Agolico)
46Rachel Langdon (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)0:01:45
47Gillian Ellsay (Rally UHC Cycling)0:01:51
48Aimee Vasse (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
49Flora Yan (CWA Racing-Trek)
50Leah Thorvilson (Amy D Foundation)0:01:53
51Esta Bovill (Instafund La Prima)
52Sara Youmans (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)0:02:01
53Georgia Simmerling (Sho-Air Twenty20)0:02:10
54Abby Krawczyk (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)0:02:21
55Rachel Jordan (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)0:02:25
56Luce Bourbeau (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)0:02:58
57Erica Carney (Rally UHC Cycling)0:03:04
58Samantha Schneider (CWA Racing-Trek)0:03:11
59Allison Beveridge (Rally UHC Cycling)0:03:14
60Jennifer Hale (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)0:03:58
61Caroline Poole (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)0:04:42
62Emily Marcolini (Team Tibco-SVB)0:04:56
63Winanda Spoor (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)0:05:01
64Brenna Wrye-Simpson (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)0:09:05
65Helena Coney (Instafund La Prima)
66Alice Cobb (Team Tibco-SVB)0:09:23
67Gabrielle Russell (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)0:09:38
68Harriet Owen (Hagens Berman-Supermint)0:09:44
69Jennah Dunham (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)0:09:51
70Allison Crow (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)0:10:17
71Leigh Dukeman (Amy D Foundation)0:11:46
72Vanessa Romano (Amy D Foundation)0:11:48
73Carol Seipp (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)0:11:51
74Ana Teresa Casas Bonilla (CWA Racing-Trek)0:12:21
75Anna Talman (Instafund La Prima)0:13:19
76Emma Edwards (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)0:16:22
DNFFiona Winder (Amy D Foundation)
DNFCaroline Baur (CWA Racing-Trek)

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (Swapit Agolico)5pts
2Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20)3
3Helena Coney (Instafund La Prima)1

Finish Line Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20)15pts
2Shannon Malseed (Team Tibco-SVB)12
3Leigh Ann Ganzar (Hagens Berman-Supermint)10
4Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally UHC Cycling)7
5Sara Bergen (Rally UHC Cycling)6
6Emma Langley (Amy D Foundation)5
7Jasmin Duehring (Sho-Air Twenty20)4
8Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Castaneda (Swapit Agolico)3
9Lex Albrecht (Team Tibco-SVB)2
10Andrea Ramirez Fregoso (Swapit Agolico)1

KOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (Swapit Agolico)5pts
2Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20)3
3Helena Coney (Instafund La Prima)1

Finish KOM Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20)5pts
2Shannon Malseed (Team Tibco-SVB)4
3Leigh Ann Ganzar (Hagens Berman-Supermint)3
4Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally UHC Cycling)1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sho-Air Twenty208:30:52
2Swapit AGOLICO8:31:21
3Rally UHC Cycling8:31:23
4Team Tibco-SVB8:31:26
5Hagens Berman-Supermint8:31:43
6Macogep Tornatech Special8:32:42
7Instafund La Prima8:32:58
8Amy D Foundation8:33:00
9Fast Chance Women's Cycling8:33:07
10Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse8:34:32
11CWA Racing p/b TREK8:34:45
12Orion Racing p/b Borah8:38:32

General Classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20)2:49:52
2Shannon Malseed (Team Tibco-SVB)0:00:15
3Leigh Ann Ganzar (Hagens Berman-Supermint)0:00:18
4Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally UHC Cycling)0:00:22
5Sara Bergen (Rally UHC Cycling)
6Emma Langley (Amy D Foundation)
7Jasmin Duehring (Sho-Air Twenty20)0:00:25
8Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Castaneda (Swapit Agolico)0:00:27
9Lex Albrecht (Team Tibco-SVB)0:00:30
10Andrea Ramirez Fregoso (Swapit Agolico)0:00:32
11Simone Boilard (Sho-Air Twenty20)0:00:39
12Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Swapit Agolico)0:00:46
13Lily Williams (Hagens Berman-Supermint)0:00:50
14Whitney Allison (Hagens Berman-Supermint)0:00:55
15Jessica Cerra (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
16Olivia Baril (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)
17Marion Bessone (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)
18Laura Jorgensen (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
19Michele Schaeffer (Instafund La Prima)
20Jennifer Luebke (Sho-Air Twenty20)
21Sharlotte Lucas (Team Tibco-SVB)0:00:59
22Sara Poidevin (Rally UHC Cycling)0:01:03
23Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Swapit Agolico)
24Hailey Gill (Instafund La Prima)0:01:07
25Emily Newsom (Team Tibco-SVB)0:01:11
26Emily Ehrlich (CWA Racing-Trek)0:01:16
27Jasmin Gabriela Soto Lopez (Swapit Agolico)
28Courteney Lowe (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
29Frederique Larose Gingras (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)
30Allie Dragoo (Sho-Air Twenty20)0:01:20
31Janelle Cole (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
32Isabella Bertold (Instafund La Prima)
33Emma White (Rally UHC Cycling)
34Maddy Ward (Amy D Foundation)
35Stefanie Sydlik (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)0:01:26
36Elizabeth 'Scotti' Lechuga (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)0:01:30
37Ann Pascale Ouellet (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)0:01:34
38Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (Swapit Agolico)0:01:39
39Beth An Norton (Instafund La Prima)0:01:40
40Lori Nedescu (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)0:01:42
41Ayesha Mcgowan (Amy D Foundation)
42Danielle Clark (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)0:01:48
43Daniely Del Valle Garcia Bu (CWA Racing-Trek)0:01:50
44Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman-Supermint)0:01:52
45Ana Cristina Sanabria Sanchez (Swapit Agolico)
46Rachel Langdon (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)0:01:57
47Gillian Ellsay (Rally UHC Cycling)0:02:03
48Aimee Vasse (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
49Flora Yan (CWA Racing-Trek)
50Leah Thorvilson (Amy D Foundation)0:02:05
51Esta Bovill (Instafund La Prima)
52Sara Youmans (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)0:02:13
53Georgia Simmerling (Sho-Air Twenty20)0:02:22
54Abby Krawczyk (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)0:02:33
55Rachel Jordan (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)0:02:37
56Luce Bourbeau (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)0:03:10
57Erica Carney (Rally UHC Cycling)0:03:16
58Samantha Schneider (CWA Racing-Trek)0:03:23
59Allison Beveridge (Rally UHC Cycling)0:03:26
60Jennifer Hale (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)0:04:10
61Caroline Poole (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)0:04:54
62Emily Marcolini (Team Tibco-SVB)0:05:08
63Winanda Spoor (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)0:05:13
64Helena Coney (Instafund La Prima)0:09:16
65Brenna Wrye-Simpson (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)0:09:17
66Alice Cobb (Team Tibco-SVB)0:09:35
67Gabrielle Russell (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)0:09:50
68Harriet Owen (Hagens Berman-Supermint)0:09:56
69Jennah Dunham (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)0:10:03
70Allison Crow (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)0:10:29
71Leigh Dukeman (Amy D Foundation)0:11:58
72Vanessa Romano (Amy D Foundation)0:12:00
73Carol Seipp (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)0:12:03
74Ana Teresa Casas Bonilla (CWA Racing-Trek)0:12:33
75Anna Talman (Instafund La Prima)0:13:31
76Emma Edwards (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)0:16:34

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20)18pts
2Shannon Malseed (Team Tibco-SVB)12
3Leigh Ann Ganzar (Hagens Berman-Supermint)10
4Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally UHC Cycling)7
5Sara Bergen (Rally UHC Cycling)6
6Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (Swapit Agolico)5
7Emma Langley (Amy D Foundation)5
8Jasmin Duehring (Sho-Air Twenty20)4
9Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Castaneda (Swapit Agolico)3
10Lex Albrecht (Team Tibco-SVB)2
11Helena Coney (Instafund La Prima)1
12Andrea Ramirez Fregoso (Swapit Agolico)1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20)5pts
2Shannon Malseed (Team Tibco-SVB)4
3Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (Swapit Agolico)3
4Leigh Ann Ganzar (Hagens Berman-Supermint)3
5Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally UHC Cycling)3
6Emily Newsom (Team Tibco-SVB)1

Best U23 Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20)2:49:52
2Andrea Ramirez Fregoso (Swapit Agolico)0:00:32
3Simone Boilard (Sho-Air Twenty20)0:00:39
4Olivia Baril (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)0:00:55
5Emma White (Rally UHC Cycling)0:01:20
6Ann Pascale Ouellet (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)0:01:34
7Gillian Ellsay (Rally UHC Cycling)0:02:03
8Vanessa Romano (Amy D Foundation)0:12:00
9Anna Talman (Instafund La Prima)0:13:31

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sho-Air Twenty208:30:52
2Swapit AGOLICO8:31:21
3Rally UHC Cycling8:31:23
4MIX TEAM 18:31:26
5Hagens Berman|Supermint8:31:43
6Macogep Tornatech Special8:32:42
7Instafund La Prima8:32:58
8Amy D Foundation8:33:00
9Fast Chance Women's Cycling8:33:07
10Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse8:34:32
11CWA Racing p/b TREK8:34:45
12Orion Racing p/b Borah8:38:32

 

Latest on Cyclingnews