Dygert-Owen takes overall win at Joe Martin Stage Race
Sho-Air Twenty20 rider also takes victory on final stage
Stage 4 Women: Fayetteville -
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20)
|0:50:17
|2
|Emma White (Rally UHC Cycling)
|3
|Lily Williams (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|4
|Sharlotte Lucas (Team Tibco-SVB)
|0:00:03
|5
|Andrea Ramirez Fregoso (Swapit Agolico)
|6
|Laura Jorgensen (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
|7
|Sara Bergen (Rally UHC Cycling)
|8
|Janelle Cole (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
|9
|Rachel Langdon (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
|10
|Emily Ehrlich (CWA Racing-Trek)
|11
|Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Swapit Agolico)
|12
|Shannon Malseed (Team Tibco-SVB)
|13
|Marion Bessone (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)
|14
|Elizabeth 'Scotti' Lechuga (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
|15
|Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Castaneda (Swapit Agolico)
|16
|Jasmin Duehring (Sho-Air Twenty20)
|17
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally UHC Cycling)
|18
|Ayesha Mcgowan (Amy D Foundation)
|19
|Emily Newsom (Team Tibco-SVB)
|20
|Leigh Ann Ganzar (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|21
|Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|22
|Lex Albrecht (Team Tibco-SVB)
|23
|Frederique Larose Gingras (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)
|0:00:10
|24
|Michele Schaeffer (Instafund La Prima)
|0:00:12
|25
|Emma Langley (Amy D Foundation)
|26
|Hailey Gill (Instafund La Prima)
|27
|Whitney Allison (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|0:00:16
|28
|Isabella Bertold (Instafund La Prima)
|29
|Jessica Cerra (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|30
|Courteney Lowe (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
|31
|Harriet Owen (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|32
|Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Swapit Agolico)
|0:00:36
|33
|Allison Beveridge (Rally UHC Cycling)
|34
|Gillian Ellsay (Rally UHC Cycling)
|0:00:41
|35
|Beth An Norton (Instafund La Prima)
|0:01:06
|36
|Jennifer Luebke (Sho-Air Twenty20)
|0:01:25
|37
|Maddy Ward (Amy D Foundation)
|0:01:27
|38
|Daniely Del Valle Garcia Bu (CWA Racing-Trek)
|0:02:55
|39
|Samantha Schneider (CWA Racing-Trek)
|40
|Stefanie Sydlik (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)
|0:05:49
|41
|Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (Swapit Agolico)
|0:06:22
|42
|Emma Edwards (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)
|0:06:28
|43
|Esta Bovill (Instafund La Prima)
|44
|Flora Yan (CWA Racing-Trek)
|45
|Sara Poidevin (Rally UHC Cycling)
|46
|Erica Carney (Rally UHC Cycling)
|47
|Emily Marcolini (Team Tibco-SVB)
|48
|Winanda Spoor (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
|49
|Brenna Wrye-Simpson (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)
|50
|Lori Nedescu (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)
|51
|Allie Dragoo (Sho-Air Twenty20)
|52
|Olivia Baril (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)
|OTL
|Rachel Jordan (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)
|0:07:44
|OTL
|Anna Talman (Instafund La Prima)
|OTL
|Caroline Poole (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)
|OTL
|Ana Teresa Casas Bonilla (CWA Racing-Trek)
|OTL
|Leah Thorvilson (Amy D Foundation)
|OTL
|Abby Krawczyk (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)
|OTL
|Helena Coney (Instafund La Prima)
|OTL
|Luce Bourbeau (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)
|0:08:53
|OTL
|Aimee Vasse (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|0:08:55
|OTL
|Ann Pascale Ouellet (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)
|OTL
|Danielle Clark (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)
|OTL
|Jennifer Hale (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)
|OTL
|Ana Cristina Sanabria Sanchez (Swapit Agolico)
|OTL
|Allison Crow (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)
|OTL
|Sara Youmans (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)
|0:10:32
|OTL
|Carol Seipp (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)
|0:10:50
|OTL
|Jennah Dunham (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)
|OTL
|Gabrielle Russell (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)
|OTL
|Alice Cobb (Team Tibco-SVB)
|0:11:20
|OTL
|Leigh Dukeman (Amy D Foundation)
|0:12:53
|DNF
|Simone Boilard (Sho-Air Twenty20)
|DNF
|Georgia Simmerling (Sho-Air Twenty20)
|DNF
|Jasmin Gabriela Soto Lopez (Swapit Agolico)
|DNF
|Vanessa Romano (Amy D Foundation)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20)
|21
|pts
|2
|Emma White (Rally UHC Cycling)
|17
|3
|Lily Williams (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|10
|4
|Sharlotte Lucas (Team Tibco-SVB)
|7
|5
|Andrea Ramirez Fregoso (Swapit Agolico)
|6
|6
|Beth An Norton (Instafund La Prima)
|5
|7
|Sara Bergen (Rally UHC Cycling)
|5
|8
|Laura Jorgensen (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
|5
|9
|Janelle Cole (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
|3
|10
|Rachel Langdon (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
|2
|11
|Shannon Malseed (Team Tibco-SVB)
|1
|12
|Emily Ehrlich (CWA Racing-Trek)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20)
|3
|pts
|2
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally UHC Cycling)
|3
|3
|Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (Swapit Agolico)
|2
|4
|Emma White (Rally UHC Cycling)
|2
|5
|Lily Williams (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|1
|6
|Laura Jorgensen (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20)
|6:38:18
|2
|Shannon Malseed (Team Tibco-SVB)
|0:00:19
|3
|Sara Bergen (Rally UHC Cycling)
|0:00:30
|4
|Andrea Ramirez Fregoso (Swapit Agolico)
|0:00:32
|5
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally UHC Cycling)
|0:00:37
|6
|Emma Langley (Amy D Foundation)
|0:00:47
|7
|Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Castaneda (Swapit Agolico)
|0:00:54
|8
|Leigh Ann Ganzar (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|0:00:57
|9
|Jasmin Duehring (Sho-Air Twenty20)
|0:01:02
|10
|Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Swapit Agolico)
|0:01:10
|11
|Lily Williams (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|12
|Emma White (Rally UHC Cycling)
|0:01:15
|13
|Lex Albrecht (Team Tibco-SVB)
|0:01:25
|14
|Olivia Baril (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)
|0:01:39
|15
|Whitney Allison (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|0:01:43
|16
|Sharlotte Lucas (Team Tibco-SVB)
|0:01:48
|17
|Emily Newsom (Team Tibco-SVB)
|0:02:04
|18
|Marion Bessone (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)
|0:02:05
|19
|Michele Schaeffer (Instafund La Prima)
|0:02:11
|20
|Laura Jorgensen (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
|0:02:13
|21
|Emily Ehrlich (CWA Racing-Trek)
|0:02:17
|22
|Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Swapit Agolico)
|0:02:34
|23
|Elizabeth 'Scotti' Lechuga (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
|0:02:39
|24
|Frederique Larose Gingras (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)
|0:02:44
|25
|Isabella Bertold (Instafund La Prima)
|0:02:49
|26
|Hailey Gill (Instafund La Prima)
|0:02:50
|27
|Rachel Langdon (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
|0:02:59
|28
|Jessica Cerra (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|29
|Gillian Ellsay (Rally UHC Cycling)
|0:03:12
|30
|Jennifer Luebke (Sho-Air Twenty20)
|0:03:20
|31
|Courteney Lowe (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
|0:03:26
|32
|Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|0:03:29
|33
|Ayesha Mcgowan (Amy D Foundation)
|0:03:33
|34
|Janelle Cole (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
|0:03:35
|35
|Beth An Norton (Instafund La Prima)
|0:04:03
|36
|Maddy Ward (Amy D Foundation)
|0:04:16
|37
|Daniely Del Valle Garcia Bu (CWA Racing-Trek)
|0:06:18
|38
|Stefanie Sydlik (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)
|0:08:02
|39
|Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (Swapit Agolico)
|0:08:30
|40
|Samantha Schneider (CWA Racing-Trek)
|0:08:46
|41
|Lori Nedescu (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)
|0:09:29
|42
|Allie Dragoo (Sho-Air Twenty20)
|0:09:42
|43
|Emily Marcolini (Team Tibco-SVB)
|0:12:16
|44
|Sara Poidevin (Rally UHC Cycling)
|0:13:03
|45
|Harriet Owen (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|0:13:29
|46
|Flora Yan (CWA Racing-Trek)
|0:15:15
|47
|Esta Bovill (Instafund La Prima)
|48
|Erica Carney (Rally UHC Cycling)
|0:16:29
|49
|Allison Beveridge (Rally UHC Cycling)
|0:22:08
|50
|Emma Edwards (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)
|0:24:16
|51
|Winanda Spoor (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
|0:40:18
|52
|Brenna Wrye-Simpson (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)
|0:43:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20)
|39
|pts
|2
|Shannon Malseed (Team Tibco-SVB)
|28
|3
|Emma White (Rally UHC Cycling)
|22
|4
|Lily Williams (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|17
|5
|Laura Jorgensen (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
|17
|6
|Sara Bergen (Rally UHC Cycling)
|13
|7
|Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (Swapit Agolico)
|10
|8
|Leigh Ann Ganzar (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|10
|9
|Marion Bessone (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)
|10
|10
|Andrea Ramirez Fregoso (Swapit Agolico)
|7
|11
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally UHC Cycling)
|7
|12
|Sharlotte Lucas (Team Tibco-SVB)
|7
|13
|Emily Ehrlich (CWA Racing-Trek)
|7
|14
|Beth An Norton (Instafund La Prima)
|5
|15
|Emma Langley (Amy D Foundation)
|5
|16
|Rachel Langdon (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
|5
|17
|Jasmin Duehring (Sho-Air Twenty20)
|4
|18
|Maddy Ward (Amy D Foundation)
|4
|19
|Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Castaneda (Swapit Agolico)
|3
|20
|Isabella Bertold (Instafund La Prima)
|3
|21
|Janelle Cole (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
|3
|22
|Lex Albrecht (Team Tibco-SVB)
|2
|23
|Ayesha Mcgowan (Amy D Foundation)
|1
|24
|Emily Marcolini (Team Tibco-SVB)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20)
|8
|pts
|2
|Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (Swapit Agolico)
|8
|3
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally UHC Cycling)
|7
|4
|Emma White (Rally UHC Cycling)
|6
|5
|Andrea Ramirez Fregoso (Swapit Agolico)
|5
|6
|Shannon Malseed (Team Tibco-SVB)
|4
|7
|Sara Bergen (Rally UHC Cycling)
|3
|8
|Leigh Ann Ganzar (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|3
|9
|Emily Newsom (Team Tibco-SVB)
|2
|10
|Isabella Bertold (Instafund La Prima)
|2
|11
|Lily Williams (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|1
|12
|Laura Jorgensen (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20)
|6:38:18
|2
|Andrea Ramirez Fregoso (Swapit Agolico)
|0:00:32
|3
|Emma White (Rally UHC Cycling)
|0:01:15
|4
|Olivia Baril (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)
|0:01:39
|5
|Gillian Ellsay (Rally UHC Cycling)
|0:03:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rally UHC Cycling
|19:57:09
|2
|Swapit Agolico
|0:00:21
|3
|Team Tibco-SVB
|0:01:13
|4
|Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:01:30
|5
|Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:02:05
|6
|Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda
|0:04:08
|7
|Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth
|0:04:51
|8
|Instafund La Prima
|0:05:27
|9
|Amy D Foundation
|0:05:57
|10
|CWA Racing-Trek
|0:13:18
|11
|Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness
|0:24:46
