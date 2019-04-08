Trending

Dygert-Owen takes overall win at Joe Martin Stage Race

Sho-Air Twenty20 rider also takes victory on final stage

Overall 2019 Joe Martin Stage Race winner Chloe Dygert-Owen and friend, plus second-placed Shannon Malseed and third-placed Sara Bergen

(Image credit: Tom Ewart/NWA Photography)

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20)0:50:17
2Emma White (Rally UHC Cycling)
3Lily Williams (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
4Sharlotte Lucas (Team Tibco-SVB)0:00:03
5Andrea Ramirez Fregoso (Swapit Agolico)
6Laura Jorgensen (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
7Sara Bergen (Rally UHC Cycling)
8Janelle Cole (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
9Rachel Langdon (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
10Emily Ehrlich (CWA Racing-Trek)
11Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Swapit Agolico)
12Shannon Malseed (Team Tibco-SVB)
13Marion Bessone (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)
14Elizabeth 'Scotti' Lechuga (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
15Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Castaneda (Swapit Agolico)
16Jasmin Duehring (Sho-Air Twenty20)
17Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally UHC Cycling)
18Ayesha Mcgowan (Amy D Foundation)
19Emily Newsom (Team Tibco-SVB)
20Leigh Ann Ganzar (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
21Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
22Lex Albrecht (Team Tibco-SVB)
23Frederique Larose Gingras (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)0:00:10
24Michele Schaeffer (Instafund La Prima)0:00:12
25Emma Langley (Amy D Foundation)
26Hailey Gill (Instafund La Prima)
27Whitney Allison (Hagens Berman-Supermint)0:00:16
28Isabella Bertold (Instafund La Prima)
29Jessica Cerra (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
30Courteney Lowe (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
31Harriet Owen (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
32Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Swapit Agolico)0:00:36
33Allison Beveridge (Rally UHC Cycling)
34Gillian Ellsay (Rally UHC Cycling)0:00:41
35Beth An Norton (Instafund La Prima)0:01:06
36Jennifer Luebke (Sho-Air Twenty20)0:01:25
37Maddy Ward (Amy D Foundation)0:01:27
38Daniely Del Valle Garcia Bu (CWA Racing-Trek)0:02:55
39Samantha Schneider (CWA Racing-Trek)
40Stefanie Sydlik (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)0:05:49
41Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (Swapit Agolico)0:06:22
42Emma Edwards (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)0:06:28
43Esta Bovill (Instafund La Prima)
44Flora Yan (CWA Racing-Trek)
45Sara Poidevin (Rally UHC Cycling)
46Erica Carney (Rally UHC Cycling)
47Emily Marcolini (Team Tibco-SVB)
48Winanda Spoor (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
49Brenna Wrye-Simpson (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)
50Lori Nedescu (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)
51Allie Dragoo (Sho-Air Twenty20)
52Olivia Baril (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)
OTLRachel Jordan (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)0:07:44
OTLAnna Talman (Instafund La Prima)
OTLCaroline Poole (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)
OTLAna Teresa Casas Bonilla (CWA Racing-Trek)
OTLLeah Thorvilson (Amy D Foundation)
OTLAbby Krawczyk (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)
OTLHelena Coney (Instafund La Prima)
OTLLuce Bourbeau (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)0:08:53
OTLAimee Vasse (Hagens Berman-Supermint)0:08:55
OTLAnn Pascale Ouellet (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)
OTLDanielle Clark (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)
OTLJennifer Hale (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)
OTLAna Cristina Sanabria Sanchez (Swapit Agolico)
OTLAllison Crow (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)
OTLSara Youmans (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)0:10:32
OTLCarol Seipp (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)0:10:50
OTLJennah Dunham (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)
OTLGabrielle Russell (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)
OTLAlice Cobb (Team Tibco-SVB)0:11:20
OTLLeigh Dukeman (Amy D Foundation)0:12:53
DNFSimone Boilard (Sho-Air Twenty20)
DNFGeorgia Simmerling (Sho-Air Twenty20)
DNFJasmin Gabriela Soto Lopez (Swapit Agolico)
DNFVanessa Romano (Amy D Foundation)

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20)21pts
2Emma White (Rally UHC Cycling)17
3Lily Williams (Hagens Berman-Supermint)10
4Sharlotte Lucas (Team Tibco-SVB)7
5Andrea Ramirez Fregoso (Swapit Agolico)6
6Beth An Norton (Instafund La Prima)5
7Sara Bergen (Rally UHC Cycling)5
8Laura Jorgensen (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)5
9Janelle Cole (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)3
10Rachel Langdon (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)2
11Shannon Malseed (Team Tibco-SVB)1
12Emily Ehrlich (CWA Racing-Trek)1

Mountain
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20)3pts
2Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally UHC Cycling)3
3Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (Swapit Agolico)2
4Emma White (Rally UHC Cycling)2
5Lily Williams (Hagens Berman-Supermint)1
6Laura Jorgensen (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)1

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20)6:38:18
2Shannon Malseed (Team Tibco-SVB)0:00:19
3Sara Bergen (Rally UHC Cycling)0:00:30
4Andrea Ramirez Fregoso (Swapit Agolico)0:00:32
5Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally UHC Cycling)0:00:37
6Emma Langley (Amy D Foundation)0:00:47
7Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Castaneda (Swapit Agolico)0:00:54
8Leigh Ann Ganzar (Hagens Berman-Supermint)0:00:57
9Jasmin Duehring (Sho-Air Twenty20)0:01:02
10Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Swapit Agolico)0:01:10
11Lily Williams (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
12Emma White (Rally UHC Cycling)0:01:15
13Lex Albrecht (Team Tibco-SVB)0:01:25
14Olivia Baril (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)0:01:39
15Whitney Allison (Hagens Berman-Supermint)0:01:43
16Sharlotte Lucas (Team Tibco-SVB)0:01:48
17Emily Newsom (Team Tibco-SVB)0:02:04
18Marion Bessone (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)0:02:05
19Michele Schaeffer (Instafund La Prima)0:02:11
20Laura Jorgensen (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)0:02:13
21Emily Ehrlich (CWA Racing-Trek)0:02:17
22Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Swapit Agolico)0:02:34
23Elizabeth 'Scotti' Lechuga (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)0:02:39
24Frederique Larose Gingras (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)0:02:44
25Isabella Bertold (Instafund La Prima)0:02:49
26Hailey Gill (Instafund La Prima)0:02:50
27Rachel Langdon (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)0:02:59
28Jessica Cerra (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
29Gillian Ellsay (Rally UHC Cycling)0:03:12
30Jennifer Luebke (Sho-Air Twenty20)0:03:20
31Courteney Lowe (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)0:03:26
32Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman-Supermint)0:03:29
33Ayesha Mcgowan (Amy D Foundation)0:03:33
34Janelle Cole (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)0:03:35
35Beth An Norton (Instafund La Prima)0:04:03
36Maddy Ward (Amy D Foundation)0:04:16
37Daniely Del Valle Garcia Bu (CWA Racing-Trek)0:06:18
38Stefanie Sydlik (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)0:08:02
39Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (Swapit Agolico)0:08:30
40Samantha Schneider (CWA Racing-Trek)0:08:46
41Lori Nedescu (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)0:09:29
42Allie Dragoo (Sho-Air Twenty20)0:09:42
43Emily Marcolini (Team Tibco-SVB)0:12:16
44Sara Poidevin (Rally UHC Cycling)0:13:03
45Harriet Owen (Hagens Berman-Supermint)0:13:29
46Flora Yan (CWA Racing-Trek)0:15:15
47Esta Bovill (Instafund La Prima)
48Erica Carney (Rally UHC Cycling)0:16:29
49Allison Beveridge (Rally UHC Cycling)0:22:08
50Emma Edwards (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)0:24:16
51Winanda Spoor (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)0:40:18
52Brenna Wrye-Simpson (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)0:43:00

Final points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20)39pts
2Shannon Malseed (Team Tibco-SVB)28
3Emma White (Rally UHC Cycling)22
4Lily Williams (Hagens Berman-Supermint)17
5Laura Jorgensen (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)17
6Sara Bergen (Rally UHC Cycling)13
7Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (Swapit Agolico)10
8Leigh Ann Ganzar (Hagens Berman-Supermint)10
9Marion Bessone (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)10
10Andrea Ramirez Fregoso (Swapit Agolico)7
11Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally UHC Cycling)7
12Sharlotte Lucas (Team Tibco-SVB)7
13Emily Ehrlich (CWA Racing-Trek)7
14Beth An Norton (Instafund La Prima)5
15Emma Langley (Amy D Foundation)5
16Rachel Langdon (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)5
17Jasmin Duehring (Sho-Air Twenty20)4
18Maddy Ward (Amy D Foundation)4
19Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Castaneda (Swapit Agolico)3
20Isabella Bertold (Instafund La Prima)3
21Janelle Cole (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)3
22Lex Albrecht (Team Tibco-SVB)2
23Ayesha Mcgowan (Amy D Foundation)1
24Emily Marcolini (Team Tibco-SVB)1

Final mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20)8pts
2Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (Swapit Agolico)8
3Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally UHC Cycling)7
4Emma White (Rally UHC Cycling)6
5Andrea Ramirez Fregoso (Swapit Agolico)5
6Shannon Malseed (Team Tibco-SVB)4
7Sara Bergen (Rally UHC Cycling)3
8Leigh Ann Ganzar (Hagens Berman-Supermint)3
9Emily Newsom (Team Tibco-SVB)2
10Isabella Bertold (Instafund La Prima)2
11Lily Williams (Hagens Berman-Supermint)1
12Laura Jorgensen (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)1

Final U23 classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20)6:38:18
2Andrea Ramirez Fregoso (Swapit Agolico)0:00:32
3Emma White (Rally UHC Cycling)0:01:15
4Olivia Baril (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)0:01:39
5Gillian Ellsay (Rally UHC Cycling)0:03:12

Final teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rally UHC Cycling19:57:09
2Swapit Agolico0:00:21
3Team Tibco-SVB0:01:13
4Hagens Berman-Supermint0:01:30
5Sho-Air Twenty200:02:05
6Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda0:04:08
7Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth0:04:51
8Instafund La Prima0:05:27
9Amy D Foundation0:05:57
10CWA Racing-Trek0:13:18
11Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness0:24:46

