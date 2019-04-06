Joe Martin Stage Race: Zimmer wins stage 2 men's race
Project Echelon rider in the overall lead
Stage 2 Men: Fayetteville -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matt Zimmer (Project Echelon Racing)
|4:31:17
|2
|Grant Koontz (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)
|3
|Scott Mcgill (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|0:00:27
|4
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|5
|Noah Granigan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
|6
|Michael Hernandez (Aevolo)
|7
|Ignacio Prado Juaez (Canel's Specialized)
|8
|Griffin Easter (303 Project)
|9
|Jure Rupnik (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|10
|Hugo Scala, Jr. (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|11
|Evan Hartig (Project Echelon Racing)
|12
|Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|13
|Sean Burger (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale)
|14
|Stephen Bassett (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|15
|Thomas Humphreys (Foundation CCB)
|16
|Francisco Lara Carbajal (Canel's Specialized)
|17
|Lane Maher (Foundation CCB)
|18
|Bernat Font Mas (303 Project)
|19
|Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle)
|20
|Joel Yates (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|21
|Benjamin Wright (Foundation CCB)
|22
|Tim Savre (Project Echelon Racing)
|23
|Patrick Collins (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale)
|24
|Brandon Melott (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)
|25
|Peter Olejniczak (Project Echelon Racing)
|26
|George Simpson (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|27
|Danil Evdokimov (Support Clean Sport-BSCG-Guttenplan Coaching)
|28
|Jake Silverberg (303 Project)
|29
|Thomas Schellenberg (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|30
|Chaz Hogenauer (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
|31
|Gerd De Keijzer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|32
|Greg Daniel (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|33
|Matt Mcloone (Total Civil Construction-Battley Harley-Davidson)
|34
|Cyrus Pearo (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
|35
|Brett Rindt (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
|36
|Andrew Giniat (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale)
|37
|Logan Lakota Phippen (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|38
|Austin Gomes (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|39
|Eric Young (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|40
|Johnny Purvis (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)
|41
|Alex Hoehn (Aevolo)
|42
|Marko Pavlic (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|43
|Ben Schmutte (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|44
|Dmitriy Ponkratov (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|45
|Pablo Andres Alarcon Cares (Canel's Specialized)
|46
|Lucas Dauge (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|47
|Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|48
|Reid Mcclure (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|49
|William Gleason (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale)
|50
|Alexandre Latil (Veloselect Racing Team)
|51
|Tyler Stites (Aevolo)
|52
|Cesar Omar Serna Quintana (Giant Lakeside-Audi McKinney-Baylor Scott)
|53
|Riley Sheeehan (Aevolo)
|54
|Richard Arnopol (Project Echelon Racing)
|55
|William Goodfellow (Veloselect Racing Team)
|56
|Brett Wachtendorf (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
|57
|Andrew Vollmer (Aevolo)
|58
|Ethan Pauly (Support Clean Sport-BSCG-Guttenplan Coaching)
|59
|Taylor Pearman (Total Civil Construction-Battley Harley-Davidson)
|60
|Pablo Cruz (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)
|61
|Austin Stephens (303 Project)
|62
|Alexander Cowan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
|63
|Ethan Palamarek (Toronto Hustle)
|64
|Cristhian Ravelo (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale)
|65
|Robin Plamondon (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
|66
|Christopher Winn (303 Project)
|67
|Baili Guidi (Toronto Hustle)
|68
|Jan Dunnewind (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|69
|Preston Glace (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)
|70
|Resendez Eugenio Mirafuentes (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|71
|Carson Miles (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
|72
|Rolly Weaver (Support Clean Sport-BSCG-Guttenplan Coaching)
|73
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Canel's Specialized)
|74
|Jarret Oldham (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|75
|Will Cooper (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale)
|76
|Corey Ray (Giant Lakeside-Audi McKinney-Baylor Scott)
|77
|Kevin Goguen (Foundation CCB)
|78
|Ryan Knapp (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|79
|Matti Rowe (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
|80
|Tanner Ward (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)
|81
|Tyrel Fuchs (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
|82
|Chad Capobianco (Total Civil Construction-Battley Harley-Davidson)
|83
|Antoine Lepingard (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|84
|James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|85
|Jofre Prunera Macias (Giant Lakeside-Audi McKinney-Baylor Scott)
|86
|Vitor Zucco Schizzi (Foundation CCB)
|87
|Johann Van Zyl (303 Project)
|88
|Robert Sroka (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|89
|Efren Santos Mareno (Canel's Specialized)
|90
|Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (303 Project)
|91
|Connor Ryan (Total Civil Construction-Battley Harley-Davidson)
|92
|Adam Roberge (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|93
|Brendan Housler (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)
|94
|Maxl Freeman (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
|95
|Jonas Orset (Giant Lakeside-Audi McKinney-Baylor Scott)
|0:00:41
|96
|Evan Bausbacher (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|0:00:45
|97
|Cade Bickmore (Aevolo)
|0:01:02
|98
|Ulises Castillo Soto (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|99
|Samuel Fritz (Support Clean Sport-BSCG-Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:01:49
|100
|Gabriel Mendez (Foundation CCB)
|0:18:03
|101
|Joshua Kropf (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|102
|Laurent Gervais (Aevolo)
|0:19:38
|103
|Ethan Sittlington (Toronto Hustle)
|0:20:33
|104
|Gaelen Merritt (Toronto Hustle)
|0:20:41
|105
|Dominic Hamelin (Veloselect Racing Team)
|0:24:52
|106
|Fernando Guillermo Gutierrez Martin (Giant Lakeside-Audi McKinney-Baylor Scott)
|107
|Brad Bradford (Toronto Hustle)
|0:26:42
|DNF
|Camden Black Ingersoll (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale)
|DNF
|Jefferey May (Support Clean Sport-BSCG-Guttenplan Coaching)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matt Zimmer (Project Echelon Racing)
|15
|pts
|2
|Grant Koontz (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)
|12
|3
|Scott Mcgill (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|10
|4
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|7
|5
|Noah Granigan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
|6
|6
|Laurent Gervais (Aevolo)
|5
|7
|Michael Hernandez (Aevolo)
|5
|8
|Ignacio Prado Juaez (Canel's Specialized)
|4
|10
|Gaelen Merritt (Toronto Hustle)
|3
|13
|Hugo Scala, Jr. (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurent Gervais (Aevolo)
|3
|pts
|2
|Antoine Lepingard (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|2
|3
|Vitor Zucco Schizzi (Foundation CCB)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Project Echelon
|13:34:45
|2
|DNA Racing
|3
|Gateway Devo
|0:00:27
|4
|Foundation CCB
|5
|303 PROJECT
|6
|Canel's Specialized
|7
|Elevate-KHS
|8
|DC Bank Pro
|9
|CS Velo Racing p/b Cannon
|10
|Team Novo Nordisk Develop
|11
|Aevolo
|12
|Rio Grande
|13
|First Internet Bank Cycli
|14
|Floyd's Pro Cycling
|15
|Toronto Hustle
|16
|Support Clean Sport/BSCG/
|17
|Total Civil Construction
|18
|Giant Lakeside-Audi McKin
|19
|Veloselect Racing Team
|0:24:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matt Zimmer (Project Echelon Racing)
|8:39:55
|2
|Stephen Bassett (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|0:00:14
|3
|Tyler Stites (Aevolo)
|0:00:21
|4
|Pablo Andres Alarcon Cares (Canel's Specialized)
|0:00:23
|5
|Griffin Easter (303 Project)
|0:00:28
|6
|Matt Mcloone (Total Civil Construction-Battley Harley-Davidson)
|7
|Marko Pavlic (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|8
|James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|9
|Alex Hoehn (Aevolo)
|0:00:34
|10
|Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|11
|Brett Wachtendorf (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
|12
|Jarret Oldham (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|13
|Efren Santos Mareno (Canel's Specialized)
|14
|Greg Daniel (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:37
|15
|Alexander Cowan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
|16
|Austin Stephens (303 Project)
|17
|Scott Mcgill (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|0:00:42
|18
|Antoine Lepingard (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:45
|19
|Noah Granigan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
|0:00:46
|20
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Canel's Specialized)
|21
|Carson Miles (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
|22
|Sean Burger (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale)
|0:00:51
|23
|Lane Maher (Foundation CCB)
|24
|Andrew Giniat (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale)
|25
|Francisco Lara Carbajal (Canel's Specialized)
|0:00:53
|26
|Bernat Font Mas (303 Project)
|27
|Resendez Eugenio Mirafuentes (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|28
|Tanner Ward (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)
|29
|Jure Rupnik (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:58
|30
|Richard Arnopol (Project Echelon Racing)
|31
|Andrew Vollmer (Aevolo)
|32
|Vitor Zucco Schizzi (Foundation CCB)
|33
|Will Cooper (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale)
|0:01:04
|34
|Johann Van Zyl (303 Project)
|35
|Tim Savre (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:01:09
|36
|Benjamin Wright (Foundation CCB)
|37
|Cyrus Pearo (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
|38
|Ben Schmutte (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|39
|Cesar Omar Serna Quintana (Giant Lakeside-Audi McKinney-Baylor Scott)
|40
|Pablo Cruz (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)
|41
|Matti Rowe (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
|42
|Tyrel Fuchs (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
|43
|Chad Capobianco (Total Civil Construction-Battley Harley-Davidson)
|44
|Baili Guidi (Toronto Hustle)
|0:01:16
|45
|Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:01:24
|46
|Evan Hartig (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:01:27
|47
|Johnny Purvis (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)
|48
|Lucas Dauge (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:01:29
|49
|William Gleason (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale)
|0:01:32
|50
|Gerd De Keijzer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:01:35
|51
|Brett Rindt (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
|52
|Danil Evdokimov (Support Clean Sport-BSCG-Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:01:38
|53
|Ethan Pauly (Support Clean Sport-BSCG-Guttenplan Coaching)
|54
|Adam Roberge (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|55
|Peter Olejniczak (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:01:42
|56
|Michael Hernandez (Aevolo)
|0:01:52
|57
|Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle)
|58
|Preston Glace (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)
|59
|Ryan Knapp (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|0:01:53
|60
|Jofre Prunera Macias (Giant Lakeside-Audi McKinney-Baylor Scott)
|0:02:02
|61
|Thomas Humphreys (Foundation CCB)
|0:02:06
|62
|Reid Mcclure (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|63
|George Simpson (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:02:17
|64
|Austin Gomes (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|0:02:23
|65
|Samuel Fritz (Support Clean Sport-BSCG-Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:02:31
|66
|Cade Bickmore (Aevolo)
|0:02:41
|67
|Corey Ray (Giant Lakeside-Audi McKinney-Baylor Scott)
|0:02:47
|68
|Logan Lakota Phippen (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:02:54
|69
|Thomas Schellenberg (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|0:02:57
|70
|Alexandre Latil (Veloselect Racing Team)
|0:03:42
|71
|Christopher Winn (303 Project)
|0:04:00
|72
|Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (303 Project)
|73
|Grant Koontz (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)
|0:04:03
|74
|Chaz Hogenauer (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
|0:04:13
|75
|Patrick Collins (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale)
|0:04:26
|76
|Riley Sheeehan (Aevolo)
|0:04:39
|77
|Robert Sroka (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|0:04:46
|78
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:04:50
|79
|Ulises Castillo Soto (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:05:25
|80
|Cristhian Ravelo (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale)
|0:05:30
|81
|Hugo Scala, Jr. (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|0:06:19
|82
|Joel Yates (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|83
|Dmitriy Ponkratov (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|84
|Taylor Pearman (Total Civil Construction-Battley Harley-Davidson)
|0:08:38
|85
|Jake Silverberg (303 Project)
|0:08:51
|86
|Maxl Freeman (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
|0:09:01
|87
|Eric Young (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:09:44
|88
|Jan Dunnewind (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:12:00
|89
|Ignacio Prado Juaez (Canel's Specialized)
|0:13:25
|90
|Robin Plamondon (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
|0:14:43
|91
|William Goodfellow (Veloselect Racing Team)
|0:14:45
|92
|Ethan Palamarek (Toronto Hustle)
|0:15:56
|93
|Gabriel Mendez (Foundation CCB)
|0:19:11
|94
|Laurent Gervais (Aevolo)
|0:21:31
|95
|Brandon Melott (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)
|0:24:56
|96
|Brendan Housler (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)
|97
|Evan Bausbacher (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|0:25:07
|98
|Connor Ryan (Total Civil Construction-Battley Harley-Davidson)
|0:25:11
|99
|Jonas Orset (Giant Lakeside-Audi McKinney-Baylor Scott)
|0:25:21
|100
|Kevin Goguen (Foundation CCB)
|0:25:34
|101
|Rolly Weaver (Support Clean Sport-BSCG-Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:25:59
|102
|Joshua Kropf (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|0:30:04
|103
|Ethan Sittlington (Toronto Hustle)
|0:31:52
|104
|Fernando Guillermo Gutierrez Martin (Giant Lakeside-Audi McKinney-Baylor Scott)
|0:36:11
|105
|Gaelen Merritt (Toronto Hustle)
|0:45:23
|106
|Brad Bradford (Toronto Hustle)
|0:51:28
|107
|Dominic Hamelin (Veloselect Racing Team)
|0:59:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Bassett (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|5
|pts
|2
|Tyler Stites (Aevolo)
|4
|3
|Ignacio Prado Juaez (Canel's Specialized)
|3
|4
|Laurent Gervais (Aevolo)
|3
|5
|Pablo Andres Alarcon Cares (Canel's Specialized)
|3
|6
|Antoine Lepingard (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|2
|7
|Ethan Palamarek (Toronto Hustle)
|2
|8
|James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|1
|9
|Vitor Zucco Schizzi (Foundation CCB)
|1
|10
|Thomas Schellenberg (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Grant Koontz (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)
|17
|pts
|2
|Matt Zimmer (Project Echelon Racing)
|15
|3
|Stephen Bassett (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|15
|5
|Pablo Andres Alarcon Cares (Canel's Specialized)
|10
|8
|Laurent Gervais (Aevolo)
|8
|9
|James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|7
|10
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|7
|11
|Noah Granigan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
|6
|13
|Michael Hernandez (Aevolo)
|5
|15
|Ignacio Prado Juaez (Canel's Specialized)
|4
|16
|Brett Wachtendorf (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
|3
|17
|Gaelen Merritt (Toronto Hustle)
|3
|19
|Jure Rupnik (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|2
|20
|Antoine Lepingard (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|1
|21
|Jarret Oldham (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Canel's Specialized
|26:01:32
|2
|DC Bank
|0:00:04
|3
|303 Project
|0:00:11
|4
|Aevolo
|0:00:12
|5
|First Internet Bank Cycli
|0:00:20
|6
|Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:00:22
|7
|Project Echelon Racing
|0:00:30
|8
|Elevate-KHS
|0:00:53
|9
|CS Velo Racing p/b Cannon
|0:00:59
|10
|Rio Gande Elite
|0:01:05
|11
|Foundation
|0:01:11
|12
|DNA Racing
|0:01:15
|13
|Support Clean Sport/BSCG/
|0:02:38
|14
|Team Novo Nordisk Develop
|0:02:41
|15
|Giant Lakeside-Audi McKin
|0:04:11
|16
|Gateway Devo
|0:07:41
|17
|Total Civil Construction
|0:08:28
|18
|Toronto Hustle
|0:13:07
|19
|Veloselect
|1:16:29
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy