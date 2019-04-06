Trending

Joe Martin Stage Race: Zimmer wins stage 2 men's race

Project Echelon rider in the overall lead

Matt Zimmer (Project Echelon) takes the lead at Joe Martin Stage Race

(Image credit: Joe Martin Stage Race)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matt Zimmer (Project Echelon Racing)4:31:17
2Grant Koontz (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)
3Scott Mcgill (Gateway Devo Cycling)0:00:27
4Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
5Noah Granigan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
6Michael Hernandez (Aevolo)
7Ignacio Prado Juaez (Canel's Specialized)
8Griffin Easter (303 Project)
9Jure Rupnik (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
10Hugo Scala, Jr. (Gateway Devo Cycling)
11Evan Hartig (Project Echelon Racing)
12Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
13Sean Burger (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale)
14Stephen Bassett (First Internet Bank Cycling)
15Thomas Humphreys (Foundation CCB)
16Francisco Lara Carbajal (Canel's Specialized)
17Lane Maher (Foundation CCB)
18Bernat Font Mas (303 Project)
19Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle)
20Joel Yates (Gateway Devo Cycling)
21Benjamin Wright (Foundation CCB)
22Tim Savre (Project Echelon Racing)
23Patrick Collins (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale)
24Brandon Melott (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)
25Peter Olejniczak (Project Echelon Racing)
26George Simpson (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
27Danil Evdokimov (Support Clean Sport-BSCG-Guttenplan Coaching)
28Jake Silverberg (303 Project)
29Thomas Schellenberg (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
30Chaz Hogenauer (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
31Gerd De Keijzer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
32Greg Daniel (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
33Matt Mcloone (Total Civil Construction-Battley Harley-Davidson)
34Cyrus Pearo (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
35Brett Rindt (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
36Andrew Giniat (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale)
37Logan Lakota Phippen (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
38Austin Gomes (Gateway Devo Cycling)
39Eric Young (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
40Johnny Purvis (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)
41Alex Hoehn (Aevolo)
42Marko Pavlic (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
43Ben Schmutte (First Internet Bank Cycling)
44Dmitriy Ponkratov (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
45Pablo Andres Alarcon Cares (Canel's Specialized)
46Lucas Dauge (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
47Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
48Reid Mcclure (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
49William Gleason (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale)
50Alexandre Latil (Veloselect Racing Team)
51Tyler Stites (Aevolo)
52Cesar Omar Serna Quintana (Giant Lakeside-Audi McKinney-Baylor Scott)
53Riley Sheeehan (Aevolo)
54Richard Arnopol (Project Echelon Racing)
55William Goodfellow (Veloselect Racing Team)
56Brett Wachtendorf (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
57Andrew Vollmer (Aevolo)
58Ethan Pauly (Support Clean Sport-BSCG-Guttenplan Coaching)
59Taylor Pearman (Total Civil Construction-Battley Harley-Davidson)
60Pablo Cruz (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)
61Austin Stephens (303 Project)
62Alexander Cowan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
63Ethan Palamarek (Toronto Hustle)
64Cristhian Ravelo (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale)
65Robin Plamondon (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
66Christopher Winn (303 Project)
67Baili Guidi (Toronto Hustle)
68Jan Dunnewind (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
69Preston Glace (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)
70Resendez Eugenio Mirafuentes (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
71Carson Miles (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
72Rolly Weaver (Support Clean Sport-BSCG-Guttenplan Coaching)
73Eduardo Corte Cordero (Canel's Specialized)
74Jarret Oldham (First Internet Bank Cycling)
75Will Cooper (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale)
76Corey Ray (Giant Lakeside-Audi McKinney-Baylor Scott)
77Kevin Goguen (Foundation CCB)
78Ryan Knapp (First Internet Bank Cycling)
79Matti Rowe (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
80Tanner Ward (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)
81Tyrel Fuchs (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
82Chad Capobianco (Total Civil Construction-Battley Harley-Davidson)
83Antoine Lepingard (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
84James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
85Jofre Prunera Macias (Giant Lakeside-Audi McKinney-Baylor Scott)
86Vitor Zucco Schizzi (Foundation CCB)
87Johann Van Zyl (303 Project)
88Robert Sroka (First Internet Bank Cycling)
89Efren Santos Mareno (Canel's Specialized)
90Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (303 Project)
91Connor Ryan (Total Civil Construction-Battley Harley-Davidson)
92Adam Roberge (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
93Brendan Housler (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)
94Maxl Freeman (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
95Jonas Orset (Giant Lakeside-Audi McKinney-Baylor Scott)0:00:41
96Evan Bausbacher (Gateway Devo Cycling)0:00:45
97Cade Bickmore (Aevolo)0:01:02
98Ulises Castillo Soto (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
99Samuel Fritz (Support Clean Sport-BSCG-Guttenplan Coaching)0:01:49
100Gabriel Mendez (Foundation CCB)0:18:03
101Joshua Kropf (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
102Laurent Gervais (Aevolo)0:19:38
103Ethan Sittlington (Toronto Hustle)0:20:33
104Gaelen Merritt (Toronto Hustle)0:20:41
105Dominic Hamelin (Veloselect Racing Team)0:24:52
106Fernando Guillermo Gutierrez Martin (Giant Lakeside-Audi McKinney-Baylor Scott)
107Brad Bradford (Toronto Hustle)0:26:42
DNFCamden Black Ingersoll (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale)
DNFJefferey May (Support Clean Sport-BSCG-Guttenplan Coaching)

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matt Zimmer (Project Echelon Racing)15pts
2Grant Koontz (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)12
3Scott Mcgill (Gateway Devo Cycling)10
4Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)7
5Noah Granigan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)6
6Laurent Gervais (Aevolo)5
7Michael Hernandez (Aevolo)5
8Ignacio Prado Juaez (Canel's Specialized)4
10Gaelen Merritt (Toronto Hustle)3
13Hugo Scala, Jr. (Gateway Devo Cycling)1

Mountain
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurent Gervais (Aevolo)3pts
2Antoine Lepingard (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)2
3Vitor Zucco Schizzi (Foundation CCB)1

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Project Echelon13:34:45
2DNA Racing
3Gateway Devo0:00:27
4Foundation CCB
5303 PROJECT
6Canel's Specialized
7Elevate-KHS
8DC Bank Pro
9CS Velo Racing p/b Cannon
10Team Novo Nordisk Develop
11Aevolo
12Rio Grande
13First Internet Bank Cycli
14Floyd's Pro Cycling
15Toronto Hustle
16Support Clean Sport/BSCG/
17Total Civil Construction
18Giant Lakeside-Audi McKin
19Veloselect Racing Team0:24:52

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matt Zimmer (Project Echelon Racing)8:39:55
2Stephen Bassett (First Internet Bank Cycling)0:00:14
3Tyler Stites (Aevolo)0:00:21
4Pablo Andres Alarcon Cares (Canel's Specialized)0:00:23
5Griffin Easter (303 Project)0:00:28
6Matt Mcloone (Total Civil Construction-Battley Harley-Davidson)
7Marko Pavlic (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
8James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
9Alex Hoehn (Aevolo)0:00:34
10Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
11Brett Wachtendorf (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
12Jarret Oldham (First Internet Bank Cycling)
13Efren Santos Mareno (Canel's Specialized)
14Greg Daniel (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)0:00:37
15Alexander Cowan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
16Austin Stephens (303 Project)
17Scott Mcgill (Gateway Devo Cycling)0:00:42
18Antoine Lepingard (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)0:00:45
19Noah Granigan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)0:00:46
20Eduardo Corte Cordero (Canel's Specialized)
21Carson Miles (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
22Sean Burger (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale)0:00:51
23Lane Maher (Foundation CCB)
24Andrew Giniat (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale)
25Francisco Lara Carbajal (Canel's Specialized)0:00:53
26Bernat Font Mas (303 Project)
27Resendez Eugenio Mirafuentes (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
28Tanner Ward (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)
29Jure Rupnik (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)0:00:58
30Richard Arnopol (Project Echelon Racing)
31Andrew Vollmer (Aevolo)
32Vitor Zucco Schizzi (Foundation CCB)
33Will Cooper (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale)0:01:04
34Johann Van Zyl (303 Project)
35Tim Savre (Project Echelon Racing)0:01:09
36Benjamin Wright (Foundation CCB)
37Cyrus Pearo (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
38Ben Schmutte (First Internet Bank Cycling)
39Cesar Omar Serna Quintana (Giant Lakeside-Audi McKinney-Baylor Scott)
40Pablo Cruz (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)
41Matti Rowe (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
42Tyrel Fuchs (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
43Chad Capobianco (Total Civil Construction-Battley Harley-Davidson)
44Baili Guidi (Toronto Hustle)0:01:16
45Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:01:24
46Evan Hartig (Project Echelon Racing)0:01:27
47Johnny Purvis (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)
48Lucas Dauge (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:01:29
49William Gleason (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale)0:01:32
50Gerd De Keijzer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:01:35
51Brett Rindt (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)
52Danil Evdokimov (Support Clean Sport-BSCG-Guttenplan Coaching)0:01:38
53Ethan Pauly (Support Clean Sport-BSCG-Guttenplan Coaching)
54Adam Roberge (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
55Peter Olejniczak (Project Echelon Racing)0:01:42
56Michael Hernandez (Aevolo)0:01:52
57Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle)
58Preston Glace (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)
59Ryan Knapp (First Internet Bank Cycling)0:01:53
60Jofre Prunera Macias (Giant Lakeside-Audi McKinney-Baylor Scott)0:02:02
61Thomas Humphreys (Foundation CCB)0:02:06
62Reid Mcclure (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
63George Simpson (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:02:17
64Austin Gomes (Gateway Devo Cycling)0:02:23
65Samuel Fritz (Support Clean Sport-BSCG-Guttenplan Coaching)0:02:31
66Cade Bickmore (Aevolo)0:02:41
67Corey Ray (Giant Lakeside-Audi McKinney-Baylor Scott)0:02:47
68Logan Lakota Phippen (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:02:54
69Thomas Schellenberg (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)0:02:57
70Alexandre Latil (Veloselect Racing Team)0:03:42
71Christopher Winn (303 Project)0:04:00
72Rolando Gonzalez Fernandez (303 Project)
73Grant Koontz (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)0:04:03
74Chaz Hogenauer (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)0:04:13
75Patrick Collins (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale)0:04:26
76Riley Sheeehan (Aevolo)0:04:39
77Robert Sroka (First Internet Bank Cycling)0:04:46
78Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:04:50
79Ulises Castillo Soto (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:05:25
80Cristhian Ravelo (CSX CS Velo Racing-Cannondale)0:05:30
81Hugo Scala, Jr. (Gateway Devo Cycling)0:06:19
82Joel Yates (Gateway Devo Cycling)
83Dmitriy Ponkratov (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
84Taylor Pearman (Total Civil Construction-Battley Harley-Davidson)0:08:38
85Jake Silverberg (303 Project)0:08:51
86Maxl Freeman (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)0:09:01
87Eric Young (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:09:44
88Jan Dunnewind (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:12:00
89Ignacio Prado Juaez (Canel's Specialized)0:13:25
90Robin Plamondon (Floyd's Pro Cycling)0:14:43
91William Goodfellow (Veloselect Racing Team)0:14:45
92Ethan Palamarek (Toronto Hustle)0:15:56
93Gabriel Mendez (Foundation CCB)0:19:11
94Laurent Gervais (Aevolo)0:21:31
95Brandon Melott (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)0:24:56
96Brendan Housler (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)
97Evan Bausbacher (Gateway Devo Cycling)0:25:07
98Connor Ryan (Total Civil Construction-Battley Harley-Davidson)0:25:11
99Jonas Orset (Giant Lakeside-Audi McKinney-Baylor Scott)0:25:21
100Kevin Goguen (Foundation CCB)0:25:34
101Rolly Weaver (Support Clean Sport-BSCG-Guttenplan Coaching)0:25:59
102Joshua Kropf (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)0:30:04
103Ethan Sittlington (Toronto Hustle)0:31:52
104Fernando Guillermo Gutierrez Martin (Giant Lakeside-Audi McKinney-Baylor Scott)0:36:11
105Gaelen Merritt (Toronto Hustle)0:45:23
106Brad Bradford (Toronto Hustle)0:51:28
107Dominic Hamelin (Veloselect Racing Team)0:59:49

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Bassett (First Internet Bank Cycling)5pts
2Tyler Stites (Aevolo)4
3Ignacio Prado Juaez (Canel's Specialized)3
4Laurent Gervais (Aevolo)3
5Pablo Andres Alarcon Cares (Canel's Specialized)3
6Antoine Lepingard (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)2
7Ethan Palamarek (Toronto Hustle)2
8James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)1
9Vitor Zucco Schizzi (Foundation CCB)1
10Thomas Schellenberg (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)1

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Grant Koontz (DNA Racing-Allied Cycle Works)17pts
2Matt Zimmer (Project Echelon Racing)15
3Stephen Bassett (First Internet Bank Cycling)15
5Pablo Andres Alarcon Cares (Canel's Specialized)10
8Laurent Gervais (Aevolo)8
9James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)7
10Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)7
11Noah Granigan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)6
13Michael Hernandez (Aevolo)5
15Ignacio Prado Juaez (Canel's Specialized)4
16Brett Wachtendorf (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)3
17Gaelen Merritt (Toronto Hustle)3
19Jure Rupnik (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)2
20Antoine Lepingard (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)1
21Jarret Oldham (First Internet Bank Cycling)1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Canel's Specialized26:01:32
2DC Bank0:00:04
3303 Project0:00:11
4Aevolo0:00:12
5First Internet Bank Cycli0:00:20
6Floyd's Pro Cycling0:00:22
7Project Echelon Racing0:00:30
8Elevate-KHS0:00:53
9CS Velo Racing p/b Cannon0:00:59
10Rio Gande Elite0:01:05
11Foundation0:01:11
12DNA Racing0:01:15
13Support Clean Sport/BSCG/0:02:38
14Team Novo Nordisk Develop0:02:41
15Giant Lakeside-Audi McKin0:04:11
16Gateway Devo0:07:41
17Total Civil Construction0:08:28
18Toronto Hustle0:13:07
19Veloselect1:16:29

