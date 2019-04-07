Joe Martin Stage Race: Dygert-Owen takes overall lead after women's time trial
Andrea Ramirez Fregoso wins the stage
Stage 3 Women: Devil's Den State Park (ITT) -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Ramirez Fregoso (Swapit Agolico)
|0:10:56
|2
|Emma White (Rally UHC Cycling)
|0:00:07
|3
|Sara Bergen (Rally UHC Cycling)
|0:00:09
|4
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally UHC Cycling)
|0:00:15
|5
|Emma Langley (Amy D Foundation)
|0:00:16
|6
|Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20)
|0:00:18
|7
|Shannon Malseed (Team Tibco-SVB)
|0:00:21
|8
|Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Swapit Agolico)
|0:00:24
|9
|Lily Williams (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|0:00:27
|10
|Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Castaneda (Swapit Agolico)
|0:00:27
|11
|Gillian Ellsay (Rally UHC Cycling)
|0:00:31
|12
|Emily Marcolini (Team Tibco-SVB)
|0:00:34
|13
|Whitney Allison (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|0:00:35
|14
|Jasmin Duehring (Sho-Air Twenty20)
|0:00:37
|15
|Leigh Ann Ganzar (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|0:00:39
|16
|Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (Swapit Agolico)
|0:00:40
|17
|Olivia Baril (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)
|0:00:44
|18
|Sharlotte Lucas (Team Tibco-SVB)
|0:00:48
|19
|Jennifer Luebke (Sho-Air Twenty20)
|0:00:49
|20
|Stefanie Sydlik (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)
|0:00:50
|21
|Sara Poidevin (Rally UHC Cycling)
|0:00:51
|22
|Emily Newsom (Team Tibco-SVB)
|0:00:53
|23
|Lex Albrecht (Team Tibco-SVB)
|0:00:55
|24
|Aimee Vasse (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|0:00:55
|25
|Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Swapit Agolico)
|0:00:58
|26
|Emily Ehrlich (CWA Racing-Trek)
|0:01:01
|27
|Rachel Langdon (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
|0:01:02
|28
|Michele Schaeffer (Instafund La Prima)
|0:01:07
|29
|Elizabeth 'Scotti' Lechuga (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
|0:01:09
|30
|Luce Bourbeau (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)
|0:01:12
|31
|Marion Bessone (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)
|0:01:14
|32
|Jasmin Gabriela Soto Lopez (Swapit Agolico)
|0:01:15
|33
|Emma Edwards (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)
|0:01:17
|34
|Isabella Bertold (Instafund La Prima)
|0:01:19
|35
|Frederique Larose Gingras (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)
|0:01:21
|36
|Lori Nedescu (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)
|0:01:22
|37
|Beth An Norton (Instafund La Prima)
|0:01:23
|38
|Laura Jorgensen (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
|0:01:24
|39
|Georgia Simmerling (Sho-Air Twenty20)
|0:01:25
|40
|Leah Thorvilson (Amy D Foundation)
|0:01:27
|41
|Brenna Wrye-Simpson (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)
|0:01:32
|42
|Maddy Ward (Amy D Foundation)
|0:01:32
|43
|Hailey Gill (Instafund La Prima)
|0:01:34
|44
|Ann Pascale Ouellet (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)
|0:01:36
|45
|Daniely Del Valle Garcia Bu (CWA Racing-Trek)
|0:01:36
|46
|Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|0:01:37
|47
|Allison Beveridge (Rally UHC Cycling)
|0:01:43
|48
|Alice Cobb (Team Tibco-SVB)
|0:01:44
|49
|Ana Cristina Sanabria Sanchez (Swapit Agolico)
|0:01:44
|50
|Allie Dragoo (Sho-Air Twenty20)
|0:01:45
|51
|Jessica Cerra (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|0:01:51
|52
|Ayesha Mcgowan (Amy D Foundation)
|0:01:51
|53
|Courteney Lowe (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
|0:01:57
|54
|Helena Coney (Instafund La Prima)
|0:01:58
|55
|Danielle Clark (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)
|0:02:00
|56
|Rachel Jordan (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)
|0:02:01
|57
|Esta Bovill (Instafund La Prima)
|0:02:01
|58
|Simone Boilard (Sho-Air Twenty20)
|0:02:02
|59
|Flora Yan (CWA Racing-Trek)
|0:02:03
|60
|Erica Carney (Rally UHC Cycling)
|0:02:04
|61
|Caroline Poole (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)
|0:02:10
|62
|Janelle Cole (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
|0:02:15
|63
|Sara Youmans (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)
|0:02:16
|64
|Jennifer Hale (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)
|0:02:20
|65
|Gabrielle Russell (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)
|0:02:24
|66
|Anna Talman (Instafund La Prima)
|0:02:24
|67
|Samantha Schneider (CWA Racing-Trek)
|0:02:31
|68
|Jennah Dunham (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)
|0:02:39
|69
|Abby Krawczyk (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)
|0:02:41
|70
|Winanda Spoor (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
|0:02:54
|71
|Harriet Owen (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|0:02:59
|72
|Allison Crow (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)
|0:03:09
|73
|Carol Seipp (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)
|0:03:17
|74
|Leigh Dukeman (Amy D Foundation)
|0:03:49
|75
|Ana Teresa Casas Bonilla (CWA Racing-Trek)
|0:03:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Ramirez Fregoso (Swapit Agolico)
|5
|pts
|2
|Emma White (Rally UHC Cycling)
|4
|3
|Sara Bergen (Rally UHC Cycling)
|3
|4
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally UHC Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Ramirez Fregoso (Swapit Agolico)
|0:10:56
|2
|Emma White (Rally UHC Cycling)
|0:00:07
|3
|Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20)
|0:00:18
|4
|Gillian Ellsay (Rally UHC Cycling)
|0:00:31
|5
|Olivia Baril (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)
|0:00:44
|6
|Ann Pascale Ouellet (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)
|0:01:36
|7
|Simone Boilard (Sho-Air Twenty20)
|0:02:02
|8
|Anna Talman (Instafund La Prima)
|0:02:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20)
|5:48:17
|2
|Shannon Malseed (Team Tibco-SVB)
|0:00:01
|3
|Sara Bergen (Rally UHC Cycling)
|0:00:12
|4
|Andrea Ramirez Fregoso (Swapit Agolico)
|0:00:13
|5
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally UHC Cycling)
|0:00:18
|6
|Emma Langley (Amy D Foundation)
|0:00:19
|7
|Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Castaneda (Swapit Agolico)
|0:00:35
|8
|Leigh Ann Ganzar (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|0:00:38
|9
|Jasmin Duehring (Sho-Air Twenty20)
|0:00:43
|10
|Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Swapit Agolico)
|0:00:51
|11
|Lily Williams (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|0:00:58
|12
|Lex Albrecht (Team Tibco-SVB)
|0:01:06
|13
|Emma White (Rally UHC Cycling)
|0:01:08
|14
|Whitney Allison (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|0:01:11
|15
|Olivia Baril (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)
|0:01:20
|16
|Sharlotte Lucas (Team Tibco-SVB)
|0:01:29
|17
|Jennifer Luebke (Sho-Air Twenty20)
|0:01:39
|18
|Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Swapit Agolico)
|0:01:42
|19
|Michele Schaeffer (Instafund La Prima)
|0:01:43
|20
|Emily Newsom (Team Tibco-SVB)
|0:01:45
|21
|Marion Bessone (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)
|0:01:46
|22
|Laura Jorgensen (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
|0:01:54
|23
|Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (Swapit Agolico)
|0:01:55
|24
|Stefanie Sydlik (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)
|0:01:57
|25
|Emily Ehrlich (CWA Racing-Trek)
|0:01:58
|26
|Jasmin Gabriela Soto Lopez (Swapit Agolico)
|0:02:12
|27
|Gillian Ellsay (Rally UHC Cycling)
|0:02:15
|28
|Isabella Bertold (Instafund La Prima)
|0:02:17
|29
|Frederique Larose Gingras (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)
|0:02:18
|30
|Elizabeth 'Scotti' Lechuga (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
|0:02:20
|31
|Hailey Gill (Instafund La Prima)
|0:02:22
|32
|Simone Boilard (Sho-Air Twenty20)
|0:02:23
|33
|Jessica Cerra (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|0:02:27
|34
|Maddy Ward (Amy D Foundation)
|0:02:33
|35
|Aimee Vasse (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|0:02:39
|36
|Rachel Langdon (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
|0:02:40
|37
|Beth An Norton (Instafund La Prima)
|0:02:44
|38
|Lori Nedescu (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)
|0:02:45
|39
|Ann Pascale Ouellet (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)
|0:02:51
|40
|Courteney Lowe (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
|0:02:54
|41
|Allie Dragoo (Sho-Air Twenty20)
|0:02:58
|42
|Daniely Del Valle Garcia Bu (CWA Racing-Trek)
|0:03:07
|43
|Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|0:03:10
|44
|Leah Thorvilson (Amy D Foundation)
|0:03:13
|45
|Ayesha Mcgowan (Amy D Foundation)
|0:03:14
|46
|Janelle Cole (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
|0:03:16
|47
|Danielle Clark (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)
|0:03:29
|48
|Georgia Simmerling (Sho-Air Twenty20)
|0:03:40
|49
|Luce Bourbeau (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)
|0:04:03
|50
|Rachel Jordan (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)
|0:04:19
|51
|Emily Marcolini (Team Tibco-SVB)
|0:05:32
|52
|Samantha Schneider (CWA Racing-Trek)
|0:05:35
|53
|Sara Poidevin (Rally UHC Cycling)
|0:06:19
|54
|Ana Cristina Sanabria Sanchez (Swapit Agolico)
|0:08:01
|55
|Flora Yan (CWA Racing-Trek)
|0:08:31
|56
|Esta Bovill (Instafund La Prima)
|57
|Erica Carney (Rally UHC Cycling)
|0:09:45
|58
|Helena Coney (Instafund La Prima)
|0:10:55
|59
|Alice Cobb (Team Tibco-SVB)
|0:11:00
|60
|Harriet Owen (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|0:12:57
|61
|Emma Edwards (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)
|0:17:32
|62
|Sara Youmans (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)
|0:17:41
|63
|Allison Beveridge (Rally UHC Cycling)
|0:21:16
|64
|Jennifer Hale (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)
|0:22:37
|65
|Gabrielle Russell (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)
|0:28:18
|66
|Abby Krawczyk (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)
|0:29:40
|67
|Carol Seipp (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)
|0:31:27
|68
|Leigh Dukeman (Amy D Foundation)
|0:31:50
|69
|Anna Talman (Instafund La Prima)
|0:32:03
|70
|Caroline Poole (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)
|0:32:31
|71
|Winanda Spoor (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
|0:33:34
|72
|Brenna Wrye-Simpson (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)
|0:36:16
|73
|Ana Teresa Casas Bonilla (CWA Racing-Trek)
|0:36:32
|74
|Jennah Dunham (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)
|0:38:53
|75
|Allison Crow (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)
|0:39:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (Swapit Agolico)
|6
|pts
|2
|Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20)
|5
|3
|Andrea Ramirez Fregoso (Swapit Agolico)
|5
|4
|Shannon Malseed (Team Tibco-SVB)
|4
|5
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally UHC Cycling)
|4
|6
|Emma White (Rally UHC Cycling)
|4
|7
|Sara Bergen (Rally UHC Cycling)
|3
|8
|Leigh Ann Ganzar (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|3
|9
|Emily Newsom (Team Tibco-SVB)
|2
|10
|Isabella Bertold (Instafund La Prima)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shannon Malseed (Team Tibco-SVB)
|27
|pts
|2
|Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20)
|18
|3
|Laura Jorgensen (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
|12
|4
|Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (Swapit Agolico)
|10
|5
|Leigh Ann Ganzar (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|10
|6
|Marion Bessone (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)
|10
|7
|Sara Bergen (Rally UHC Cycling)
|8
|8
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally UHC Cycling)
|7
|9
|Lily Williams (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|7
|10
|Emily Ehrlich (CWA Racing-Trek)
|6
|11
|Emma Langley (Amy D Foundation)
|5
|12
|Emma White (Rally UHC Cycling)
|5
|13
|Jasmin Duehring (Sho-Air Twenty20)
|4
|14
|Maddy Ward (Amy D Foundation)
|4
|15
|Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Castaneda (Swapit Agolico)
|3
|16
|Isabella Bertold (Instafund La Prima)
|3
|17
|Rachel Langdon (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
|3
|18
|Lex Albrecht (Team Tibco-SVB)
|2
|19
|Andrea Ramirez Fregoso (Swapit Agolico)
|1
|20
|Ayesha Mcgowan (Amy D Foundation)
|1
|21
|Emily Marcolini (Team Tibco-SVB)
|1
|22
|Helena Coney (Instafund La Prima)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20)
|5:48:17
|2
|Andrea Ramirez Fregoso (Swapit Agolico)
|0:00:13
|3
|Emma White (Rally UHC Cycling)
|0:01:08
|4
|Olivia Baril (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)
|0:01:20
|5
|Gillian Ellsay (Rally UHC Cycling)
|0:02:15
|6
|Simone Boilard (Sho-Air Twenty20)
|0:02:23
|7
|Ann Pascale Ouellet (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)
|0:02:51
|8
|Anna Talman (Instafund La Prima)
|0:32:03
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Fominykh signs up for another season at AstanaFormer Kazakh time trial champion heads into seventh year with WorldTour team
-
Track World Cup: France's Thomas takes Men's Omnium titleIrishman Felix English gets gold in the men's Scratch Race
-
Glaetzer still targeting Tokyo Olympics despite cancer diagnosisAustralian track sprinter underwent surgery to remove thyroid cancer growth last week
-
Van der Poel takes gold at men's European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsIserbyt is second in Italy
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy