Trending

Joe Martin Stage Race: Dygert-Owen takes overall lead after women's time trial

Andrea Ramirez Fregoso wins the stage

Sho-Air Twenty20's Chloe Dygert-Owen

Sho-Air Twenty20's Chloe Dygert-Owen
(Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Ramirez Fregoso (Swapit Agolico)0:10:56
2Emma White (Rally UHC Cycling)0:00:07
3Sara Bergen (Rally UHC Cycling)0:00:09
4Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally UHC Cycling)0:00:15
5Emma Langley (Amy D Foundation)0:00:16
6Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20)0:00:18
7Shannon Malseed (Team Tibco-SVB)0:00:21
8Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Swapit Agolico)0:00:24
9Lily Williams (Hagens Berman-Supermint)0:00:27
10Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Castaneda (Swapit Agolico)0:00:27
11Gillian Ellsay (Rally UHC Cycling)0:00:31
12Emily Marcolini (Team Tibco-SVB)0:00:34
13Whitney Allison (Hagens Berman-Supermint)0:00:35
14Jasmin Duehring (Sho-Air Twenty20)0:00:37
15Leigh Ann Ganzar (Hagens Berman-Supermint)0:00:39
16Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (Swapit Agolico)0:00:40
17Olivia Baril (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)0:00:44
18Sharlotte Lucas (Team Tibco-SVB)0:00:48
19Jennifer Luebke (Sho-Air Twenty20)0:00:49
20Stefanie Sydlik (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)0:00:50
21Sara Poidevin (Rally UHC Cycling)0:00:51
22Emily Newsom (Team Tibco-SVB)0:00:53
23Lex Albrecht (Team Tibco-SVB)0:00:55
24Aimee Vasse (Hagens Berman-Supermint)0:00:55
25Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Swapit Agolico)0:00:58
26Emily Ehrlich (CWA Racing-Trek)0:01:01
27Rachel Langdon (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)0:01:02
28Michele Schaeffer (Instafund La Prima)0:01:07
29Elizabeth 'Scotti' Lechuga (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)0:01:09
30Luce Bourbeau (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)0:01:12
31Marion Bessone (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)0:01:14
32Jasmin Gabriela Soto Lopez (Swapit Agolico)0:01:15
33Emma Edwards (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)0:01:17
34Isabella Bertold (Instafund La Prima)0:01:19
35Frederique Larose Gingras (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)0:01:21
36Lori Nedescu (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)0:01:22
37Beth An Norton (Instafund La Prima)0:01:23
38Laura Jorgensen (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)0:01:24
39Georgia Simmerling (Sho-Air Twenty20)0:01:25
40Leah Thorvilson (Amy D Foundation)0:01:27
41Brenna Wrye-Simpson (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)0:01:32
42Maddy Ward (Amy D Foundation)0:01:32
43Hailey Gill (Instafund La Prima)0:01:34
44Ann Pascale Ouellet (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)0:01:36
45Daniely Del Valle Garcia Bu (CWA Racing-Trek)0:01:36
46Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman-Supermint)0:01:37
47Allison Beveridge (Rally UHC Cycling)0:01:43
48Alice Cobb (Team Tibco-SVB)0:01:44
49Ana Cristina Sanabria Sanchez (Swapit Agolico)0:01:44
50Allie Dragoo (Sho-Air Twenty20)0:01:45
51Jessica Cerra (Hagens Berman-Supermint)0:01:51
52Ayesha Mcgowan (Amy D Foundation)0:01:51
53Courteney Lowe (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)0:01:57
54Helena Coney (Instafund La Prima)0:01:58
55Danielle Clark (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)0:02:00
56Rachel Jordan (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)0:02:01
57Esta Bovill (Instafund La Prima)0:02:01
58Simone Boilard (Sho-Air Twenty20)0:02:02
59Flora Yan (CWA Racing-Trek)0:02:03
60Erica Carney (Rally UHC Cycling)0:02:04
61Caroline Poole (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)0:02:10
62Janelle Cole (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)0:02:15
63Sara Youmans (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)0:02:16
64Jennifer Hale (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)0:02:20
65Gabrielle Russell (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)0:02:24
66Anna Talman (Instafund La Prima)0:02:24
67Samantha Schneider (CWA Racing-Trek)0:02:31
68Jennah Dunham (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)0:02:39
69Abby Krawczyk (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)0:02:41
70Winanda Spoor (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)0:02:54
71Harriet Owen (Hagens Berman-Supermint)0:02:59
72Allison Crow (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)0:03:09
73Carol Seipp (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)0:03:17
74Leigh Dukeman (Amy D Foundation)0:03:49
75Ana Teresa Casas Bonilla (CWA Racing-Trek)0:03:56

Mountain
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Ramirez Fregoso (Swapit Agolico)5pts
2Emma White (Rally UHC Cycling)4
3Sara Bergen (Rally UHC Cycling)3
4Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally UHC Cycling)1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Ramirez Fregoso (Swapit Agolico)0:10:56
2Emma White (Rally UHC Cycling)0:00:07
3Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20)0:00:18
4Gillian Ellsay (Rally UHC Cycling)0:00:31
5Olivia Baril (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)0:00:44
6Ann Pascale Ouellet (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)0:01:36
7Simone Boilard (Sho-Air Twenty20)0:02:02
8Anna Talman (Instafund La Prima)0:02:24

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20)5:48:17
2Shannon Malseed (Team Tibco-SVB)0:00:01
3Sara Bergen (Rally UHC Cycling)0:00:12
4Andrea Ramirez Fregoso (Swapit Agolico)0:00:13
5Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally UHC Cycling)0:00:18
6Emma Langley (Amy D Foundation)0:00:19
7Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Castaneda (Swapit Agolico)0:00:35
8Leigh Ann Ganzar (Hagens Berman-Supermint)0:00:38
9Jasmin Duehring (Sho-Air Twenty20)0:00:43
10Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Swapit Agolico)0:00:51
11Lily Williams (Hagens Berman-Supermint)0:00:58
12Lex Albrecht (Team Tibco-SVB)0:01:06
13Emma White (Rally UHC Cycling)0:01:08
14Whitney Allison (Hagens Berman-Supermint)0:01:11
15Olivia Baril (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)0:01:20
16Sharlotte Lucas (Team Tibco-SVB)0:01:29
17Jennifer Luebke (Sho-Air Twenty20)0:01:39
18Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Swapit Agolico)0:01:42
19Michele Schaeffer (Instafund La Prima)0:01:43
20Emily Newsom (Team Tibco-SVB)0:01:45
21Marion Bessone (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)0:01:46
22Laura Jorgensen (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)0:01:54
23Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (Swapit Agolico)0:01:55
24Stefanie Sydlik (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)0:01:57
25Emily Ehrlich (CWA Racing-Trek)0:01:58
26Jasmin Gabriela Soto Lopez (Swapit Agolico)0:02:12
27Gillian Ellsay (Rally UHC Cycling)0:02:15
28Isabella Bertold (Instafund La Prima)0:02:17
29Frederique Larose Gingras (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)0:02:18
30Elizabeth 'Scotti' Lechuga (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)0:02:20
31Hailey Gill (Instafund La Prima)0:02:22
32Simone Boilard (Sho-Air Twenty20)0:02:23
33Jessica Cerra (Hagens Berman-Supermint)0:02:27
34Maddy Ward (Amy D Foundation)0:02:33
35Aimee Vasse (Hagens Berman-Supermint)0:02:39
36Rachel Langdon (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)0:02:40
37Beth An Norton (Instafund La Prima)0:02:44
38Lori Nedescu (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)0:02:45
39Ann Pascale Ouellet (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)0:02:51
40Courteney Lowe (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)0:02:54
41Allie Dragoo (Sho-Air Twenty20)0:02:58
42Daniely Del Valle Garcia Bu (CWA Racing-Trek)0:03:07
43Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman-Supermint)0:03:10
44Leah Thorvilson (Amy D Foundation)0:03:13
45Ayesha Mcgowan (Amy D Foundation)0:03:14
46Janelle Cole (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)0:03:16
47Danielle Clark (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)0:03:29
48Georgia Simmerling (Sho-Air Twenty20)0:03:40
49Luce Bourbeau (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)0:04:03
50Rachel Jordan (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)0:04:19
51Emily Marcolini (Team Tibco-SVB)0:05:32
52Samantha Schneider (CWA Racing-Trek)0:05:35
53Sara Poidevin (Rally UHC Cycling)0:06:19
54Ana Cristina Sanabria Sanchez (Swapit Agolico)0:08:01
55Flora Yan (CWA Racing-Trek)0:08:31
56Esta Bovill (Instafund La Prima)
57Erica Carney (Rally UHC Cycling)0:09:45
58Helena Coney (Instafund La Prima)0:10:55
59Alice Cobb (Team Tibco-SVB)0:11:00
60Harriet Owen (Hagens Berman-Supermint)0:12:57
61Emma Edwards (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)0:17:32
62Sara Youmans (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)0:17:41
63Allison Beveridge (Rally UHC Cycling)0:21:16
64Jennifer Hale (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)0:22:37
65Gabrielle Russell (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)0:28:18
66Abby Krawczyk (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)0:29:40
67Carol Seipp (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)0:31:27
68Leigh Dukeman (Amy D Foundation)0:31:50
69Anna Talman (Instafund La Prima)0:32:03
70Caroline Poole (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)0:32:31
71Winanda Spoor (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)0:33:34
72Brenna Wrye-Simpson (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)0:36:16
73Ana Teresa Casas Bonilla (CWA Racing-Trek)0:36:32
74Jennah Dunham (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)0:38:53
75Allison Crow (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)0:39:05

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (Swapit Agolico)6pts
2Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20)5
3Andrea Ramirez Fregoso (Swapit Agolico)5
4Shannon Malseed (Team Tibco-SVB)4
5Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally UHC Cycling)4
6Emma White (Rally UHC Cycling)4
7Sara Bergen (Rally UHC Cycling)3
8Leigh Ann Ganzar (Hagens Berman-Supermint)3
9Emily Newsom (Team Tibco-SVB)2
10Isabella Bertold (Instafund La Prima)2

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shannon Malseed (Team Tibco-SVB)27pts
2Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20)18
3Laura Jorgensen (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)12
4Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (Swapit Agolico)10
5Leigh Ann Ganzar (Hagens Berman-Supermint)10
6Marion Bessone (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)10
7Sara Bergen (Rally UHC Cycling)8
8Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally UHC Cycling)7
9Lily Williams (Hagens Berman-Supermint)7
10Emily Ehrlich (CWA Racing-Trek)6
11Emma Langley (Amy D Foundation)5
12Emma White (Rally UHC Cycling)5
13Jasmin Duehring (Sho-Air Twenty20)4
14Maddy Ward (Amy D Foundation)4
15Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Castaneda (Swapit Agolico)3
16Isabella Bertold (Instafund La Prima)3
17Rachel Langdon (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)3
18Lex Albrecht (Team Tibco-SVB)2
19Andrea Ramirez Fregoso (Swapit Agolico)1
20Ayesha Mcgowan (Amy D Foundation)1
21Emily Marcolini (Team Tibco-SVB)1
22Helena Coney (Instafund La Prima)1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20)5:48:17
2Andrea Ramirez Fregoso (Swapit Agolico)0:00:13
3Emma White (Rally UHC Cycling)0:01:08
4Olivia Baril (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)0:01:20
5Gillian Ellsay (Rally UHC Cycling)0:02:15
6Simone Boilard (Sho-Air Twenty20)0:02:23
7Ann Pascale Ouellet (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)0:02:51
8Anna Talman (Instafund La Prima)0:32:03

Latest on Cyclingnews