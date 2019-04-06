Trending

Joe Martin Stage Race: Malseed wins stage 2 women's race

Tibco-SVB rider in the overall lead

A surprised Shannon Malseed after winning the road race

A surprised Shannon Malseed after winning the road race
(Image credit: Con Chronis and Ernesto Arriagada / Cycling Australia)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shannon Malseed (Team Tibco-SVB)2:47:05
2Laura Jorgensen (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)0:00:06
3Marion Bessone (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)
4Lily Williams (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
5Emily Ehrlich (CWA Racing-Trek)
6Emma White (Rally UHC Cycling)
7Maddy Ward (Amy D Foundation)
8Rachel Langdon (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
9Sara Bergen (Rally UHC Cycling)
10Ayesha Mcgowan (Amy D Foundation)
11Janelle Cole (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
12Frederique Larose Gingras (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)
13Lex Albrecht (Team Tibco-SVB)
14Samantha Schneider (CWA Racing-Trek)
15Olivia Baril (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)
16Simone Boilard (Sho-Air Twenty20)
17Ann Pascale Ouellet (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)
18Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Castaneda (Swapit Agolico)
19Elizabeth 'Scotti' Lechuga (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
20Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Swapit Agolico)
21Emily Newsom (Team Tibco-SVB)
22Aimee Vasse (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
23Leigh Ann Ganzar (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
24Sharlotte Lucas (Team Tibco-SVB)
25Courteney Lowe (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
26Hailey Gill (Instafund La Prima)
27Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
28Helena Coney (Instafund La Prima)
29Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Swapit Agolico)
30Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20)
31Alice Cobb (Team Tibco-SVB)
32Leah Thorvilson (Amy D Foundation)
33Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally UHC Cycling)
34Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (Swapit Agolico)
35Lori Nedescu (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)
36Jasmin Duehring (Sho-Air Twenty20)
37Whitney Allison (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
38Jasmin Gabriela Soto Lopez (Swapit Agolico)
39Andrea Ramirez Fregoso (Swapit Agolico)
40Emma Langley (Amy D Foundation)
41Luce Bourbeau (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)
42Isabella Bertold (Instafund La Prima)
43Michele Schaeffer (Instafund La Prima)
44Rachel Jordan (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)
45Beth An Norton (Instafund La Prima)
46Stefanie Sydlik (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)
47Emma Edwards (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)
48Jessica Cerra (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
49Danielle Clark (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)
50Daniely Del Valle Garcia Bu (CWA Racing-Trek)
51Gillian Ellsay (Rally UHC Cycling)
52Emily Marcolini (Team Tibco-SVB)0:00:15
53Allie Dragoo (Sho-Air Twenty20)0:00:18
54Georgia Simmerling (Sho-Air Twenty20)
55Jennifer Luebke (Sho-Air Twenty20)0:00:20
56Harriet Owen (Hagens Berman-Supermint)0:00:27
57Erica Carney (Rally UHC Cycling)0:04:50
58Sara Poidevin (Rally UHC Cycling)
59Esta Bovill (Instafund La Prima)
60Flora Yan (CWA Racing-Trek)
61Ana Cristina Sanabria Sanchez (Swapit Agolico)
62Sara Youmans (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)0:13:37
63Leigh Dukeman (Amy D Foundation)0:16:28
64Gabrielle Russell (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)0:16:29
65Jennifer Hale (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)0:16:32
66Carol Seipp (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)
67Allison Beveridge (Rally UHC Cycling)
68Anna Talman (Instafund La Prima)
69Ana Teresa Casas Bonilla (CWA Racing-Trek)0:20:28
70Abby Krawczyk (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)0:24:51
71Caroline Poole (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)0:25:52
72Allison Crow (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)
73Brenna Wrye-Simpson (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)
74Winanda Spoor (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
75Jennah Dunham (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)0:26:36

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (Swapit Agolico)5pts
2Isabella Bertold (Instafund La Prima)3
3Emily Marcolini (Team Tibco-SVB)1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shannon Malseed (Team Tibco-SVB)15pts
2Laura Jorgensen (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)12
3Marion Bessone (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)10
4Lily Williams (Hagens Berman-Supermint)7
5Emily Ehrlich (CWA Racing-Trek)6
6Emma White (Rally UHC Cycling)5
7Maddy Ward (Amy D Foundation)4
8Rachel Langdon (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)3
9Sara Bergen (Rally UHC Cycling)2
10Ayesha Mcgowan (Amy D Foundation)1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma White (Rally UHC Cycling)2:47:11
2Olivia Baril (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)
3Simone Boilard (Sho-Air Twenty20)
4Ann Pascale Ouellet (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)
5Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20)
6Andrea Ramirez Fregoso (Swapit Agolico)
7Gillian Ellsay (Rally UHC Cycling)
8Anna Talman (Instafund La Prima)

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mix Team Tibco8:21:27
2Fast Chance Women's Cycli0:00:06
3Macogep Tornatech Special
4Rally UHC Cycling
5Hagens Berman|Supermint
6Amy D. Foundation
7Swapit Agolico
8CWA Racing p/b Trek
9Sho-Air Twenty
10Instafund
11Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse
12Orion Racing p/b Borah Te0:46:26

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shannon Malseed (Team Tibco-SVB)5:37:02
2Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20)0:00:01
3Leigh Ann Ganzar (Hagens Berman-Supermint)0:00:19
4Sara Bergen (Rally UHC Cycling)0:00:23
5Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally UHC Cycling)
6Emma Langley (Amy D Foundation)
7Jasmin Duehring (Sho-Air Twenty20)0:00:26
8Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Castaneda (Swapit Agolico)0:00:28
9Lex Albrecht (Team Tibco-SVB)0:00:31
10Andrea Ramirez Fregoso (Swapit Agolico)0:00:33
11Simone Boilard (Sho-Air Twenty20)0:00:40
12Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Swapit Agolico)0:00:47
13Laura Jorgensen (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)0:00:50
14Lily Williams (Hagens Berman-Supermint)0:00:51
15Marion Bessone (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)0:00:52
16Olivia Baril (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)0:00:56
17Whitney Allison (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
18Michele Schaeffer (Instafund La Prima)
19Jessica Cerra (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
20Sharlotte Lucas (Team Tibco-SVB)0:01:00
21Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Swapit Agolico)0:01:04
22Hailey Gill (Instafund La Prima)0:01:08
23Jennifer Luebke (Sho-Air Twenty20)0:01:10
24Emily Newsom (Team Tibco-SVB)0:01:12
25Emily Ehrlich (CWA Racing-Trek)0:01:17
26Frederique Larose Gingras (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)
27Courteney Lowe (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
28Jasmin Gabriela Soto Lopez (Swapit Agolico)
29Isabella Bertold (Instafund La Prima)0:01:18
30Emma White (Rally UHC Cycling)0:01:21
31Maddy Ward (Amy D Foundation)
32Janelle Cole (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
33Stefanie Sydlik (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)0:01:27
34Elizabeth 'Scotti' Lechuga (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)0:01:31
35Allie Dragoo (Sho-Air Twenty20)0:01:33
36Ann Pascale Ouellet (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)0:01:35
37Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (Swapit Agolico)
38Beth An Norton (Instafund La Prima)0:01:41
39Ayesha Mcgowan (Amy D Foundation)0:01:43
40Lori Nedescu (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)
41Danielle Clark (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)0:01:49
42Daniely Del Valle Garcia Bu (CWA Racing-Trek)0:01:51
43Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman-Supermint)0:01:53
44Rachel Langdon (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)0:01:58
45Aimee Vasse (Hagens Berman-Supermint)0:02:04
46Gillian Ellsay (Rally UHC Cycling)
47Leah Thorvilson (Amy D Foundation)0:02:06
48Georgia Simmerling (Sho-Air Twenty20)0:02:35
49Rachel Jordan (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)0:02:38
50Luce Bourbeau (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)0:03:11
51Samantha Schneider (CWA Racing-Trek)0:03:24
52Emily Marcolini (Team Tibco-SVB)0:05:18
53Sara Poidevin (Rally UHC Cycling)0:05:48
54Ana Cristina Sanabria Sanchez (Swapit Agolico)0:06:37
55Flora Yan (CWA Racing-Trek)0:06:48
56Esta Bovill (Instafund La Prima)0:06:50
57Erica Carney (Rally UHC Cycling)0:08:01
58Helena Coney (Instafund La Prima)0:09:17
59Alice Cobb (Team Tibco-SVB)0:09:36
60Harriet Owen (Hagens Berman-Supermint)0:10:18
61Sara Youmans (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)0:15:45
62Emma Edwards (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)0:16:35
63Allison Beveridge (Rally UHC Cycling)0:19:53
64Jennifer Hale (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)0:20:37
65Gabrielle Russell (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)0:26:14
66Abby Krawczyk (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)0:27:19
67Leigh Dukeman (Amy D Foundation)0:28:21
68Carol Seipp (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)0:28:30
69Anna Talman (Instafund La Prima)0:29:58
70Caroline Poole (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)0:30:41
71Winanda Spoor (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)0:31:00
72Ana Teresa Casas Bonilla (CWA Racing-Trek)0:32:56
73Brenna Wrye-Simpson (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)0:35:04
74Allison Crow (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)0:36:16
75Jennah Dunham (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shannon Malseed (Team Tibco-SVB)27pts
2Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20)18
3Laura Jorgensen (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)12
4Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (Swapit Agolico)10
8Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally UHC Cycling)7
15Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Castaneda (Swapit Agolico)3
16Isabella Bertold (Instafund La Prima)3
17Rachel Langdon (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)3
19Andrea Ramirez Fregoso (Swapit Agolico)1
20Ayesha Mcgowan (Amy D Foundation)1
21Emily Marcolini (Team Tibco-SVB)1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20)5:37:03
2Andrea Ramirez Fregoso (Swapit Agolico)
3Simone Boilard (Sho-Air Twenty20)
4Olivia Baril (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)
5Emma White (Rally UHC Cycling)
6Ann Pascale Ouellet (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)
7Gillian Ellsay (Rally UHC Cycling)
8Anna Talman (Instafund La Prima)

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sho-Air twenty 2016:52:25
2Mix Team Tibco0:00:28
3Swapit Agolico0:00:29
4Rally UHC Cycling0:00:31
5Hagens Berman-Supermint0:00:51
6Macogep Tornatech Special0:01:50
7Ubstafund La Prima0:02:06
8Amy D. Foundation0:02:08
9Fast Chance Women's Cycli0:02:15
10Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse0:03:40
11CWA Racing p/b Trek0:03:53
12Orion Racing p/b Borah Te0:54:00

Latest on Cyclingnews