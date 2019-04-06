Joe Martin Stage Race: Malseed wins stage 2 women's race
Tibco-SVB rider in the overall lead
Stage 2 Women: Cedarville - Fayetteville
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shannon Malseed (Team Tibco-SVB)
|2:47:05
|2
|Laura Jorgensen (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
|0:00:06
|3
|Marion Bessone (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)
|4
|Lily Williams (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|5
|Emily Ehrlich (CWA Racing-Trek)
|6
|Emma White (Rally UHC Cycling)
|7
|Maddy Ward (Amy D Foundation)
|8
|Rachel Langdon (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
|9
|Sara Bergen (Rally UHC Cycling)
|10
|Ayesha Mcgowan (Amy D Foundation)
|11
|Janelle Cole (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
|12
|Frederique Larose Gingras (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)
|13
|Lex Albrecht (Team Tibco-SVB)
|14
|Samantha Schneider (CWA Racing-Trek)
|15
|Olivia Baril (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)
|16
|Simone Boilard (Sho-Air Twenty20)
|17
|Ann Pascale Ouellet (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)
|18
|Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Castaneda (Swapit Agolico)
|19
|Elizabeth 'Scotti' Lechuga (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
|20
|Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Swapit Agolico)
|21
|Emily Newsom (Team Tibco-SVB)
|22
|Aimee Vasse (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|23
|Leigh Ann Ganzar (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|24
|Sharlotte Lucas (Team Tibco-SVB)
|25
|Courteney Lowe (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
|26
|Hailey Gill (Instafund La Prima)
|27
|Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|28
|Helena Coney (Instafund La Prima)
|29
|Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Swapit Agolico)
|30
|Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20)
|31
|Alice Cobb (Team Tibco-SVB)
|32
|Leah Thorvilson (Amy D Foundation)
|33
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally UHC Cycling)
|34
|Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (Swapit Agolico)
|35
|Lori Nedescu (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)
|36
|Jasmin Duehring (Sho-Air Twenty20)
|37
|Whitney Allison (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|38
|Jasmin Gabriela Soto Lopez (Swapit Agolico)
|39
|Andrea Ramirez Fregoso (Swapit Agolico)
|40
|Emma Langley (Amy D Foundation)
|41
|Luce Bourbeau (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)
|42
|Isabella Bertold (Instafund La Prima)
|43
|Michele Schaeffer (Instafund La Prima)
|44
|Rachel Jordan (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)
|45
|Beth An Norton (Instafund La Prima)
|46
|Stefanie Sydlik (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)
|47
|Emma Edwards (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)
|48
|Jessica Cerra (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|49
|Danielle Clark (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)
|50
|Daniely Del Valle Garcia Bu (CWA Racing-Trek)
|51
|Gillian Ellsay (Rally UHC Cycling)
|52
|Emily Marcolini (Team Tibco-SVB)
|0:00:15
|53
|Allie Dragoo (Sho-Air Twenty20)
|0:00:18
|54
|Georgia Simmerling (Sho-Air Twenty20)
|55
|Jennifer Luebke (Sho-Air Twenty20)
|0:00:20
|56
|Harriet Owen (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|0:00:27
|57
|Erica Carney (Rally UHC Cycling)
|0:04:50
|58
|Sara Poidevin (Rally UHC Cycling)
|59
|Esta Bovill (Instafund La Prima)
|60
|Flora Yan (CWA Racing-Trek)
|61
|Ana Cristina Sanabria Sanchez (Swapit Agolico)
|62
|Sara Youmans (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)
|0:13:37
|63
|Leigh Dukeman (Amy D Foundation)
|0:16:28
|64
|Gabrielle Russell (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)
|0:16:29
|65
|Jennifer Hale (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)
|0:16:32
|66
|Carol Seipp (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)
|67
|Allison Beveridge (Rally UHC Cycling)
|68
|Anna Talman (Instafund La Prima)
|69
|Ana Teresa Casas Bonilla (CWA Racing-Trek)
|0:20:28
|70
|Abby Krawczyk (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)
|0:24:51
|71
|Caroline Poole (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)
|0:25:52
|72
|Allison Crow (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)
|73
|Brenna Wrye-Simpson (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)
|74
|Winanda Spoor (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
|75
|Jennah Dunham (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)
|0:26:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (Swapit Agolico)
|5
|pts
|2
|Isabella Bertold (Instafund La Prima)
|3
|3
|Emily Marcolini (Team Tibco-SVB)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shannon Malseed (Team Tibco-SVB)
|15
|pts
|2
|Laura Jorgensen (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
|12
|3
|Marion Bessone (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)
|10
|4
|Lily Williams (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|7
|5
|Emily Ehrlich (CWA Racing-Trek)
|6
|6
|Emma White (Rally UHC Cycling)
|5
|7
|Maddy Ward (Amy D Foundation)
|4
|8
|Rachel Langdon (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
|3
|9
|Sara Bergen (Rally UHC Cycling)
|2
|10
|Ayesha Mcgowan (Amy D Foundation)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma White (Rally UHC Cycling)
|2:47:11
|2
|Olivia Baril (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)
|3
|Simone Boilard (Sho-Air Twenty20)
|4
|Ann Pascale Ouellet (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)
|5
|Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20)
|6
|Andrea Ramirez Fregoso (Swapit Agolico)
|7
|Gillian Ellsay (Rally UHC Cycling)
|8
|Anna Talman (Instafund La Prima)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mix Team Tibco
|8:21:27
|2
|Fast Chance Women's Cycli
|0:00:06
|3
|Macogep Tornatech Special
|4
|Rally UHC Cycling
|5
|Hagens Berman|Supermint
|6
|Amy D. Foundation
|7
|Swapit Agolico
|8
|CWA Racing p/b Trek
|9
|Sho-Air Twenty
|10
|Instafund
|11
|Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse
|12
|Orion Racing p/b Borah Te
|0:46:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shannon Malseed (Team Tibco-SVB)
|5:37:02
|2
|Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20)
|0:00:01
|3
|Leigh Ann Ganzar (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|0:00:19
|4
|Sara Bergen (Rally UHC Cycling)
|0:00:23
|5
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally UHC Cycling)
|6
|Emma Langley (Amy D Foundation)
|7
|Jasmin Duehring (Sho-Air Twenty20)
|0:00:26
|8
|Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Castaneda (Swapit Agolico)
|0:00:28
|9
|Lex Albrecht (Team Tibco-SVB)
|0:00:31
|10
|Andrea Ramirez Fregoso (Swapit Agolico)
|0:00:33
|11
|Simone Boilard (Sho-Air Twenty20)
|0:00:40
|12
|Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Swapit Agolico)
|0:00:47
|13
|Laura Jorgensen (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
|0:00:50
|14
|Lily Williams (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|0:00:51
|15
|Marion Bessone (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)
|0:00:52
|16
|Olivia Baril (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)
|0:00:56
|17
|Whitney Allison (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|18
|Michele Schaeffer (Instafund La Prima)
|19
|Jessica Cerra (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|20
|Sharlotte Lucas (Team Tibco-SVB)
|0:01:00
|21
|Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Swapit Agolico)
|0:01:04
|22
|Hailey Gill (Instafund La Prima)
|0:01:08
|23
|Jennifer Luebke (Sho-Air Twenty20)
|0:01:10
|24
|Emily Newsom (Team Tibco-SVB)
|0:01:12
|25
|Emily Ehrlich (CWA Racing-Trek)
|0:01:17
|26
|Frederique Larose Gingras (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)
|27
|Courteney Lowe (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
|28
|Jasmin Gabriela Soto Lopez (Swapit Agolico)
|29
|Isabella Bertold (Instafund La Prima)
|0:01:18
|30
|Emma White (Rally UHC Cycling)
|0:01:21
|31
|Maddy Ward (Amy D Foundation)
|32
|Janelle Cole (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
|33
|Stefanie Sydlik (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)
|0:01:27
|34
|Elizabeth 'Scotti' Lechuga (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
|0:01:31
|35
|Allie Dragoo (Sho-Air Twenty20)
|0:01:33
|36
|Ann Pascale Ouellet (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)
|0:01:35
|37
|Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (Swapit Agolico)
|38
|Beth An Norton (Instafund La Prima)
|0:01:41
|39
|Ayesha Mcgowan (Amy D Foundation)
|0:01:43
|40
|Lori Nedescu (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)
|41
|Danielle Clark (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)
|0:01:49
|42
|Daniely Del Valle Garcia Bu (CWA Racing-Trek)
|0:01:51
|43
|Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|0:01:53
|44
|Rachel Langdon (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
|0:01:58
|45
|Aimee Vasse (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|0:02:04
|46
|Gillian Ellsay (Rally UHC Cycling)
|47
|Leah Thorvilson (Amy D Foundation)
|0:02:06
|48
|Georgia Simmerling (Sho-Air Twenty20)
|0:02:35
|49
|Rachel Jordan (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)
|0:02:38
|50
|Luce Bourbeau (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)
|0:03:11
|51
|Samantha Schneider (CWA Racing-Trek)
|0:03:24
|52
|Emily Marcolini (Team Tibco-SVB)
|0:05:18
|53
|Sara Poidevin (Rally UHC Cycling)
|0:05:48
|54
|Ana Cristina Sanabria Sanchez (Swapit Agolico)
|0:06:37
|55
|Flora Yan (CWA Racing-Trek)
|0:06:48
|56
|Esta Bovill (Instafund La Prima)
|0:06:50
|57
|Erica Carney (Rally UHC Cycling)
|0:08:01
|58
|Helena Coney (Instafund La Prima)
|0:09:17
|59
|Alice Cobb (Team Tibco-SVB)
|0:09:36
|60
|Harriet Owen (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|0:10:18
|61
|Sara Youmans (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)
|0:15:45
|62
|Emma Edwards (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)
|0:16:35
|63
|Allison Beveridge (Rally UHC Cycling)
|0:19:53
|64
|Jennifer Hale (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)
|0:20:37
|65
|Gabrielle Russell (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)
|0:26:14
|66
|Abby Krawczyk (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)
|0:27:19
|67
|Leigh Dukeman (Amy D Foundation)
|0:28:21
|68
|Carol Seipp (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)
|0:28:30
|69
|Anna Talman (Instafund La Prima)
|0:29:58
|70
|Caroline Poole (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)
|0:30:41
|71
|Winanda Spoor (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
|0:31:00
|72
|Ana Teresa Casas Bonilla (CWA Racing-Trek)
|0:32:56
|73
|Brenna Wrye-Simpson (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)
|0:35:04
|74
|Allison Crow (Orion Racing-Borah Teamwear)
|0:36:16
|75
|Jennah Dunham (Femme Equipe-Swisse Wellness)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shannon Malseed (Team Tibco-SVB)
|27
|pts
|2
|Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20)
|18
|3
|Laura Jorgensen (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
|12
|4
|Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (Swapit Agolico)
|10
|8
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally UHC Cycling)
|7
|15
|Marcela Elizabeth Prieto Castaneda (Swapit Agolico)
|3
|16
|Isabella Bertold (Instafund La Prima)
|3
|17
|Rachel Langdon (Fast Chance Women's Cycling-The Happy Tooth)
|3
|19
|Andrea Ramirez Fregoso (Swapit Agolico)
|1
|20
|Ayesha Mcgowan (Amy D Foundation)
|1
|21
|Emily Marcolini (Team Tibco-SVB)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Dygert-Owen (Sho-Air Twenty20)
|5:37:03
|2
|Andrea Ramirez Fregoso (Swapit Agolico)
|3
|Simone Boilard (Sho-Air Twenty20)
|4
|Olivia Baril (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)
|5
|Emma White (Rally UHC Cycling)
|6
|Ann Pascale Ouellet (Macogep Tornatech Specialized-Mazda)
|7
|Gillian Ellsay (Rally UHC Cycling)
|8
|Anna Talman (Instafund La Prima)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sho-Air twenty 20
|16:52:25
|2
|Mix Team Tibco
|0:00:28
|3
|Swapit Agolico
|0:00:29
|4
|Rally UHC Cycling
|0:00:31
|5
|Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:00:51
|6
|Macogep Tornatech Special
|0:01:50
|7
|Ubstafund La Prima
|0:02:06
|8
|Amy D. Foundation
|0:02:08
|9
|Fast Chance Women's Cycli
|0:02:15
|10
|Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse
|0:03:40
|11
|CWA Racing p/b Trek
|0:03:53
|12
|Orion Racing p/b Borah Te
|0:54:00
