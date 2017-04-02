Trending

Carpenter seizes overall victory on final day at Joe Martin

Holowesko-Citadel rider takes final stage and GC win

Image 1 of 24

Robin Carpenter (Holowesko-Citadel) celebrates the stage and overall Joe Martin victory

Robin Carpenter (Holowesko-Citadel) celebrates the stage and overall Joe Martin victory
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 2 of 24

Several early breakaway attempts were made before the rain fell.

Several early breakaway attempts were made before the rain fell.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 3 of 24

Adam de Vos (Rally) taking on Sebastian Haedo (UHC) for sprint points.

Adam de Vos (Rally) taking on Sebastian Haedo (UHC) for sprint points.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 4 of 24

Eric Young (Rally) takes a careful line in rainy conditions.

Eric Young (Rally) takes a careful line in rainy conditions.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 5 of 24

The Rally Cycling Team lines up and protects their GC leader, Adam DeVos.

The Rally Cycling Team lines up and protects their GC leader, Adam DeVos.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 6 of 24

Wet and wild times in downtown Fayetteville.

Wet and wild times in downtown Fayetteville.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 7 of 24

GC leader, Adam DeVos (Rally), cautiously takes a wet painted corner at break neck speeds.

GC leader, Adam DeVos (Rally), cautiously takes a wet painted corner at break neck speeds.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 8 of 24

GC leader, Adam DeVos (Rally), and the of the Rally team trying to control the race.

GC leader, Adam DeVos (Rally), and the of the Rally team trying to control the race.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 9 of 24

Joe Martin Stage Race. Stage 4.

Joe Martin Stage Race. Stage 4.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 10 of 24

A Rally rider looks back as the break beginning to break up with Robin Carpenter up the road.

A Rally rider looks back as the break beginning to break up with Robin Carpenter up the road.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 11 of 24

The breakaway struggles on the climb trying to stay ahead of the charging field and attempting to reel in Robin Carpenter.

The breakaway struggles on the climb trying to stay ahead of the charging field and attempting to reel in Robin Carpenter.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 12 of 24

The field charging up the climb real hard and putting the hurt on many riders during the closing laps of the race.

The field charging up the climb real hard and putting the hurt on many riders during the closing laps of the race.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 13 of 24

Robin Carpenter (Holowesko-Citadel) won the overall and points classification with Rui Oliveira (Axeon Hagens Berman) winning the young rider prize

Robin Carpenter (Holowesko-Citadel) won the overall and points classification with Rui Oliveira (Axeon Hagens Berman) winning the young rider prize
(Image credit: Tom Ewart/NWA Photography)
(Image credit: Tom Ewart/NWA Photography)
Image 14 of 24

The final podium: Adam De Vos (Rally), Robin Carpenter (Holowesko-Citadel) in yellow and Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare)

The final podium: Adam De Vos (Rally), Robin Carpenter (Holowesko-Citadel) in yellow and Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare)
(Image credit: Tom Ewart/NWA Photography)
(Image credit: Tom Ewart/NWA Photography)
Image 15 of 24

The podium and classification winners

The podium and classification winners
(Image credit: Tom Ewart/NWA Photography)
Image 16 of 24

Robin Carpenter (Holowesko-Citadel) won the points jersey

Robin Carpenter (Holowesko-Citadel) won the points jersey
(Image credit: Tom Ewart/NWA Photography)
Image 17 of 24

Best young rider Rui Oliveira (Axeon Hagens Berman)

Best young rider Rui Oliveira (Axeon Hagens Berman)
(Image credit: Tom Ewart/NWA Photography)
Image 18 of 24

Stage 3 podium: Eric Marcotte (Cylance), Robin Carpenter (Holowesko-Citadel) and Alexander Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling)

Stage 3 podium: Eric Marcotte (Cylance), Robin Carpenter (Holowesko-Citadel) and Alexander Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Tom Ewart/NWA Photography)
(Image credit: Tom Ewart/NWA Photography)
Image 19 of 24

Eric Marcotte (Cylance), Robin Carpenter (Holowesko-Citadel) and Alexander Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling)

Eric Marcotte (Cylance), Robin Carpenter (Holowesko-Citadel) and Alexander Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Tom Ewart/NWA Photography)
(Image credit: Tom Ewart/NWA Photography)
Image 20 of 24

Robin Carpenter (Holowesko-Citadel) celebrates his stage win

Robin Carpenter (Holowesko-Citadel) celebrates his stage win
(Image credit: Tom Ewart/NWA Photography)
Image 21 of 24

Robin Carpenter (Holowesko-Citadel) soloing to the win

Robin Carpenter (Holowesko-Citadel) soloing to the win
(Image credit: Tom Ewart/NWA Photography)
Image 22 of 24

Adam De Vos (Rally) on the morning of the final stage

Adam De Vos (Rally) on the morning of the final stage
(Image credit: Tom Ewart/NWA Photography)
Image 23 of 24

Tulips lined the crit course

Tulips lined the crit course
(Image credit: Tom Ewart/NWA Photography)
Image 24 of 24

The Rally squad won the team classification

The Rally squad won the team classification
(Image credit: Tom Ewart/NWA Photography)

Robin Carpenter (Holowesko-Citadel) upset the apple cart on the final day of the Joe Martin Stage Race Sunday, taking the final stage win and banking enough time bonuses during the downtown Fayetteville criterium to take the overall from Rally Cycling's Adam de Vos, who led the race since winning the opening stage.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robin Carpenter (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)1:28:16
2Eric Marcotte (Cylance Cycling)0:00:04
3Alexander Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling)0:00:05
4Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)0:00:06
5Morgan Schmitt (Arapahoe Resources)0:00:08
6Laurent Gervais (Aevolo Cycling)0:00:10
7Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling)0:00:17
8Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
9Stephen Bassett (Silber Pro Cycling)
10Adam De Vos (Rally Cycling)
11Rui Oliveira (Axeon Hagens Berman)
12Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources)
13Tanner Putt (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)
14Kyle Murphy (Cylance Cycling)
15Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
16Chad Young (Axeon Hagens Berman)0:00:21
17Greg Henderson (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)
18Robert Britton (Rally Cycling)
19Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling)
20Pier-Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling)
21Gavin Mannion (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)
22Jack Burke (Aevolo Cycling)
23Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling)
24Jonathan Brown (Axeon Hagens Berman)
25Lance Haidet (Aevolo Cycling)
26TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
27Alex Cataford (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)
28Travis Samuel (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
29Adam Roberge (Silber Pro Cycling)
30Quinton Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
31Peter Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
32Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling)
33Coulton Hartrich (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:00:29
34Barry Miller (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
35Sam Fritz (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)
36Andrew Dahlheim (Arapahoe Resources)
37Karl Menzies (Cylance Cycling)
38Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)
39Michael Rice (Axeon Hagens Berman)
40Sepp Kuss (Rally Cycling)0:00:35
41Jokin Extabae Leturia (Aevolo Cycling)0:00:37
42Hunter Grove (Cylance Cycling)
43Timothy Ahearn (Team Errace)0:00:40
44Isaiah Newkirk (303 Project)0:00:46
45Austin Stephens (303 Project)0:00:47
46Nicolas Torraca (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)0:01:04
47Luis Villalobos (Aevolo Cycling)0:02:13
48Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)0:03:01
49Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling)
50Connor Dilger (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)0:03:29
51Corey Davis (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
52Cristhian Ravelo-Avila (303 Project)
53Ricky Randall (Arapahoe Resources)0:03:33
54Innokenty Zavyalov (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
55Andrew Giniat (Project Echelon Racing)
56Justin Mauch (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)0:03:37
57Mat Stephens (Arapahoe Resources)
58Maxwell Ackermann (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)0:03:39
59Matt Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)0:03:42
60Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle)0:03:49
61Andrew Clemence (303 Project)0:03:52
62Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling)0:03:59
63Julien Gagnìä (Silber Pro Cycling)0:04:49
64Taylor Warren (303 Project)0:04:54
65Jure Rupnik (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:04:59
66Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)0:05:29
67Benjamin Foster (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
68James Snitzer (Project Echelon Racing)
69Mac) Charles Cassin (303 Project)0:05:34
70Conor O'brien (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
71Jason Saltzman (Aevolo Cycling)0:05:39
72Grant Koontz (Arapahoe Resources)0:06:04
73Oliver Flautt (303 Project)0:06:45
74Noah Granigan (Team Errace)
75Evan Bybee (Arapahoe Resources)0:07:24
76Stefano Barberi (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:07:39
77Benoit Boulay (Toronto Hustle)0:08:09
78Marcos Lazzarotto (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:08:39
79Tim Savre (Project Echelon Racing)
80Rolly Weaver (Crca/Foundation)0:08:43
81Sean Gardner (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)0:09:29
82Cameron Clark (Team Errace)0:09:42
83William Kaiser (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
84Adam Farabaugh (303 Project)0:09:45
85Winston David (Crca/Foundation)0:10:29
86Oliver Behringer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
87Matthew Staples (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:11:49
88Jonny Clarke (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:10
89Daniel Eaton (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:17
90Tyler Stites (Aevolo Cycling)
91Alejandro Padilla (Arapahoe Resources)
92George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
OTLBrian West (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)0:13:54
OTLJuan Pimentel (Crca/Foundation)0:13:57
OTLBrad Bradford (Toronto Hustle)
OTLHamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
OTLEric Hill (Project Echelon Racing)0:14:02
OTLMarc-Antoine Nadon (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:14:05
OTLIan Moore (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:14:49
OTLGerardo Medina Robles (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)0:14:56
OTLMarco Wajda (Project Echelon Racing)
OTLDavid Nickels (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:16:42
OTLUlugbek Saidov (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:17:54
OTLPeng Teoh (Team Errace)0:20:02
OTLJuan Pablo Gonzalez Aguilera (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:20:06
OTLSammy Moseley (Crca/Foundation)0:22:34
DNFKyle Boorsma (Toronto Hustle)
DNFGeoffrey Curran (Axeon Hagens Berman)
DNFJanier Acevedo (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)
DNFDanny Pate (Rally Cycling)
DNFEric Young (Rally Cycling)
DNFNicolas Masbourian (Silber Pro Cycling)
DNFRuben Campanioni (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
DNFJoe Lewis (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
DNFTy Magner (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Rice (Axeon Hagens Berman)5pts
2Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)3
3Adam De Vos (Rally Cycling)1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robin Carpenter (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)5pts
2Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling)3
3Jonny Clarke (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robin Carpenter (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)5pts
2Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling)3
3Morgan Schmitt (Arapahoe Resources)1

Finish Line
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robin Carpenter (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)15pts
2Eric Marcotte (Cylance Cycling)12
3Alexander Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling)10
4Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)7
5Morgan Schmitt (Arapahoe Resources)6
6Laurent Gervais (Aevolo Cycling)5
7Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling)4
8Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)3
9Stephen Bassett (Silber Pro Cycling)2
10Adam De Vos (Rally Cycling)1

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robin Carpenter (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)10:08:52
2Adam De Vos (Rally Cycling)0:00:16
3Gavin Mannion (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:24
4Robert Britton (Rally Cycling)
5Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling)0:00:27
6Kyle Murphy (Cylance Cycling)0:00:28
7Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling)0:00:36
8Rui Oliveira (Axeon Hagens Berman)0:00:38
9Jack Burke (Aevolo Cycling)
10Alex Cataford (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)
11Jonny Clarke (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:40
12Morgan Schmitt (Arapahoe Resources)0:00:41
13Stephen Bassett (Silber Pro Cycling)0:00:44
14Daniel Eaton (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:45
15Sepp Kuss (Rally Cycling)0:00:48
16Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling)0:00:49
17Alexander Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling)
18Adam Roberge (Silber Pro Cycling)0:00:52
19Greg Henderson (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:53
20Travis Samuel (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:00:55
21Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)0:00:56
22Eric Marcotte (Cylance Cycling)0:01:00
23Peter Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:01:02
24Barry Miller (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
25Michael Rice (Axeon Hagens Berman)0:01:05
26Coulton Hartrich (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:01:08
27George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)0:01:13
28Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
29Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling)0:01:14
30Pier-Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling)0:01:17
31Chad Young (Axeon Hagens Berman)0:01:19
32Timothy Ahearn (Team Errace)0:01:20
33Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources)0:01:25
34Quinton Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:01:30
35Austin Stephens (303 Project)0:01:33
36Isaiah Newkirk (303 Project)
37Tyler Stites (Aevolo Cycling)0:01:37
38Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)
39Karl Menzies (Cylance Cycling)0:01:41
40Sam Fritz (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)
41Jokin Extabae Leturia (Aevolo Cycling)0:01:44
42Tanner Putt (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)0:02:01
43Laurent Gervais (Aevolo Cycling)0:02:04
44Andrew Dahlheim (Arapahoe Resources)
45Alejandro Padilla (Arapahoe Resources)
46Lance Haidet (Aevolo Cycling)0:02:19
47Jonathan Brown (Axeon Hagens Berman)0:02:20
48Nicolas Torraca (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)0:03:00
49Luis Villalobos (Aevolo Cycling)0:03:01
50Hunter Grove (Cylance Cycling)0:03:08
51Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)0:03:20
52Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)0:03:49
53Justin Mauch (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)0:04:16
54Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling)0:04:21
55Connor Dilger (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)0:04:32
56Cristhian Ravelo-Avila (303 Project)0:04:57
57Matt Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)0:04:58
58Ricky Randall (Arapahoe Resources)0:05:15
59Mat Stephens (Arapahoe Resources)0:05:21
60Andrew Giniat (Project Echelon Racing)0:05:32
61TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
62Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle)0:05:40
63Andrew Clemence (303 Project)0:05:45
64Innokenty Zavyalov (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)0:05:50
65Julien Gagnìä (Silber Pro Cycling)0:06:08
66Taylor Warren (303 Project)0:06:12
67James Snitzer (Project Echelon Racing)0:06:20
68Maxwell Ackermann (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)0:06:22
69Benjamin Foster (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:06:33
70Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling)0:06:36
71Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)0:06:53
72Jure Rupnik (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:08:05
73Mac) Charles Cassin (303 Project)0:08:13
74Noah Granigan (Team Errace)0:08:22
75Oliver Flautt (303 Project)0:08:32
76Stefano Barberi (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:08:55
77Jason Saltzman (Aevolo Cycling)0:08:56
78Grant Koontz (Arapahoe Resources)0:09:06
79Benoit Boulay (Toronto Hustle)0:09:31
80Conor O'brien (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:09:52
81Marcos Lazzarotto (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:09:59
82Rolly Weaver (Crca/Foundation)
83Evan Bybee (Arapahoe Resources)0:10:08
84Cameron Clark (Team Errace)0:11:04
85Sean Gardner (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
86Winston David (Crca/Foundation)0:11:30
87Adam Farabaugh (303 Project)0:12:33
88Matthew Staples (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:12:40
89Oliver Behringer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:13:08
90William Kaiser (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)0:14:59
91Corey Davis (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:18:07
92Tim Savre (Project Echelon Racing)0:28:50

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rui Oliveira (Axeon Hagens Berman)10:09:30
2Jack Burke (Aevolo Cycling)
3Stephen Bassett (Silber Pro Cycling)0:00:06
4Alexander Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling)0:00:11
5Adam Roberge (Silber Pro Cycling)0:00:14
6Peter Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:00:24
7Michael Rice (Axeon Hagens Berman)0:00:27
8Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling)0:00:36
9Pier-Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling)0:00:39
10Chad Young (Axeon Hagens Berman)0:00:41
11Quinton Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:00:52
12Tyler Stites (Aevolo Cycling)0:00:59
13Laurent Gervais (Aevolo Cycling)0:01:26
14Lance Haidet (Aevolo Cycling)0:01:41
15Jonathan Brown (Axeon Hagens Berman)0:01:42
16Nicolas Torraca (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)0:02:22
17Luis Villalobos (Aevolo Cycling)0:02:23
18Noah Granigan (Team Errace)0:07:44
19Jason Saltzman (Aevolo Cycling)0:08:18
20Matthew Staples (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:12:02
21Oliver Behringer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:12:30
22William Kaiser (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)0:14:21

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robin Carpenter (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)31pts
2Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)28
3Rui Oliveira (Axeon Hagens Berman)24
4Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)19
5Eric Marcotte (Cylance Cycling)15
6Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling)10
7Alexander Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling)10
8Michael Rice (Axeon Hagens Berman)9
9Adam De Vos (Rally Cycling)7
10Morgan Schmitt (Arapahoe Resources)7
11Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling)7
12Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)7
13Gavin Mannion (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)6
14Noah Granigan (Team Errace)5
15Mat Stephens (Arapahoe Resources)5
16Peter Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)5
17Pier-Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling)5
18Laurent Gervais (Aevolo Cycling)5
19Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources)3
20TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)3
21Matt Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)3
22Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)3
23Robert Britton (Rally Cycling)2
24Stephen Bassett (Silber Pro Cycling)2
25Jonny Clarke (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)1
26Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling)1
27Innokenty Zavyalov (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)1

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rally Cycling30:27:50
2United Healthcare Pro Cycling0:00:09
3Silber Pro Cycling0:00:39
4Cylance Cycling0:01:19
5Avevolo Cycling0:01:32
6Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:40
7Gateway Harley-Davidson0:01:49
8H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:01:51
9Arapahoe Resources0:02:18
10Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker0:05:03
11303 Project0:06:28
12Elbowz Racing p/b Synergy0:10:31
13Team ERRACE0:19:06
14Project Echelon Racing0:22:23

