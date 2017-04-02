Carpenter seizes overall victory on final day at Joe Martin
Holowesko-Citadel rider takes final stage and GC win
Men Stage 4: Fayetteville Criterium -
Robin Carpenter (Holowesko-Citadel) upset the apple cart on the final day of the Joe Martin Stage Race Sunday, taking the final stage win and banking enough time bonuses during the downtown Fayetteville criterium to take the overall from Rally Cycling's Adam de Vos, who led the race since winning the opening stage.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robin Carpenter (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
|1:28:16
|2
|Eric Marcotte (Cylance Cycling)
|0:00:04
|3
|Alexander Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:00:05
|4
|Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|0:00:06
|5
|Morgan Schmitt (Arapahoe Resources)
|0:00:08
|6
|Laurent Gervais (Aevolo Cycling)
|0:00:10
|7
|Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling)
|0:00:17
|8
|Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|9
|Stephen Bassett (Silber Pro Cycling)
|10
|Adam De Vos (Rally Cycling)
|11
|Rui Oliveira (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|12
|Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources)
|13
|Tanner Putt (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)
|14
|Kyle Murphy (Cylance Cycling)
|15
|Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|16
|Chad Young (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|0:00:21
|17
|Greg Henderson (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)
|18
|Robert Britton (Rally Cycling)
|19
|Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling)
|20
|Pier-Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling)
|21
|Gavin Mannion (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)
|22
|Jack Burke (Aevolo Cycling)
|23
|Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling)
|24
|Jonathan Brown (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|25
|Lance Haidet (Aevolo Cycling)
|26
|TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
|27
|Alex Cataford (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)
|28
|Travis Samuel (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|29
|Adam Roberge (Silber Pro Cycling)
|30
|Quinton Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|31
|Peter Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|32
|Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling)
|33
|Coulton Hartrich (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:00:29
|34
|Barry Miller (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|35
|Sam Fritz (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)
|36
|Andrew Dahlheim (Arapahoe Resources)
|37
|Karl Menzies (Cylance Cycling)
|38
|Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)
|39
|Michael Rice (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|40
|Sepp Kuss (Rally Cycling)
|0:00:35
|41
|Jokin Extabae Leturia (Aevolo Cycling)
|0:00:37
|42
|Hunter Grove (Cylance Cycling)
|43
|Timothy Ahearn (Team Errace)
|0:00:40
|44
|Isaiah Newkirk (303 Project)
|0:00:46
|45
|Austin Stephens (303 Project)
|0:00:47
|46
|Nicolas Torraca (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|0:01:04
|47
|Luis Villalobos (Aevolo Cycling)
|0:02:13
|48
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:03:01
|49
|Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling)
|50
|Connor Dilger (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)
|0:03:29
|51
|Corey Davis (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|52
|Cristhian Ravelo-Avila (303 Project)
|53
|Ricky Randall (Arapahoe Resources)
|0:03:33
|54
|Innokenty Zavyalov (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|55
|Andrew Giniat (Project Echelon Racing)
|56
|Justin Mauch (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)
|0:03:37
|57
|Mat Stephens (Arapahoe Resources)
|58
|Maxwell Ackermann (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|0:03:39
|59
|Matt Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|0:03:42
|60
|Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle)
|0:03:49
|61
|Andrew Clemence (303 Project)
|0:03:52
|62
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling)
|0:03:59
|63
|Julien Gagnìä (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:04:49
|64
|Taylor Warren (303 Project)
|0:04:54
|65
|Jure Rupnik (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:04:59
|66
|Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)
|0:05:29
|67
|Benjamin Foster (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|68
|James Snitzer (Project Echelon Racing)
|69
|Mac) Charles Cassin (303 Project)
|0:05:34
|70
|Conor O'brien (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|71
|Jason Saltzman (Aevolo Cycling)
|0:05:39
|72
|Grant Koontz (Arapahoe Resources)
|0:06:04
|73
|Oliver Flautt (303 Project)
|0:06:45
|74
|Noah Granigan (Team Errace)
|75
|Evan Bybee (Arapahoe Resources)
|0:07:24
|76
|Stefano Barberi (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:07:39
|77
|Benoit Boulay (Toronto Hustle)
|0:08:09
|78
|Marcos Lazzarotto (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:08:39
|79
|Tim Savre (Project Echelon Racing)
|80
|Rolly Weaver (Crca/Foundation)
|0:08:43
|81
|Sean Gardner (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|0:09:29
|82
|Cameron Clark (Team Errace)
|0:09:42
|83
|William Kaiser (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|84
|Adam Farabaugh (303 Project)
|0:09:45
|85
|Winston David (Crca/Foundation)
|0:10:29
|86
|Oliver Behringer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|87
|Matthew Staples (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:11:49
|88
|Jonny Clarke (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:00:10
|89
|Daniel Eaton (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:00:17
|90
|Tyler Stites (Aevolo Cycling)
|91
|Alejandro Padilla (Arapahoe Resources)
|92
|George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|OTL
|Brian West (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)
|0:13:54
|OTL
|Juan Pimentel (Crca/Foundation)
|0:13:57
|OTL
|Brad Bradford (Toronto Hustle)
|OTL
|Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|OTL
|Eric Hill (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:14:02
|OTL
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:14:05
|OTL
|Ian Moore (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:14:49
|OTL
|Gerardo Medina Robles (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)
|0:14:56
|OTL
|Marco Wajda (Project Echelon Racing)
|OTL
|David Nickels (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:16:42
|OTL
|Ulugbek Saidov (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:17:54
|OTL
|Peng Teoh (Team Errace)
|0:20:02
|OTL
|Juan Pablo Gonzalez Aguilera (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:20:06
|OTL
|Sammy Moseley (Crca/Foundation)
|0:22:34
|DNF
|Kyle Boorsma (Toronto Hustle)
|DNF
|Geoffrey Curran (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|DNF
|Janier Acevedo (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)
|DNF
|Danny Pate (Rally Cycling)
|DNF
|Eric Young (Rally Cycling)
|DNF
|Nicolas Masbourian (Silber Pro Cycling)
|DNF
|Ruben Campanioni (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
|DNF
|Joe Lewis (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
|DNF
|Ty Magner (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Rice (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|5
|pts
|2
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)
|3
|3
|Adam De Vos (Rally Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robin Carpenter (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
|5
|pts
|2
|Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling)
|3
|3
|Jonny Clarke (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robin Carpenter (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
|5
|pts
|2
|Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling)
|3
|3
|Morgan Schmitt (Arapahoe Resources)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robin Carpenter (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
|15
|pts
|2
|Eric Marcotte (Cylance Cycling)
|12
|3
|Alexander Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling)
|10
|4
|Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|7
|5
|Morgan Schmitt (Arapahoe Resources)
|6
|6
|Laurent Gervais (Aevolo Cycling)
|5
|7
|Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling)
|4
|8
|Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|3
|9
|Stephen Bassett (Silber Pro Cycling)
|2
|10
|Adam De Vos (Rally Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robin Carpenter (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
|10:08:52
|2
|Adam De Vos (Rally Cycling)
|0:00:16
|3
|Gavin Mannion (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:00:24
|4
|Robert Britton (Rally Cycling)
|5
|Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling)
|0:00:27
|6
|Kyle Murphy (Cylance Cycling)
|0:00:28
|7
|Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:00:36
|8
|Rui Oliveira (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|0:00:38
|9
|Jack Burke (Aevolo Cycling)
|10
|Alex Cataford (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)
|11
|Jonny Clarke (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:00:40
|12
|Morgan Schmitt (Arapahoe Resources)
|0:00:41
|13
|Stephen Bassett (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:00:44
|14
|Daniel Eaton (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:00:45
|15
|Sepp Kuss (Rally Cycling)
|0:00:48
|16
|Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:00:49
|17
|Alexander Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling)
|18
|Adam Roberge (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:00:52
|19
|Greg Henderson (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:00:53
|20
|Travis Samuel (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:55
|21
|Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|0:00:56
|22
|Eric Marcotte (Cylance Cycling)
|0:01:00
|23
|Peter Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:02
|24
|Barry Miller (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|25
|Michael Rice (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|0:01:05
|26
|Coulton Hartrich (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:01:08
|27
|George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|0:01:13
|28
|Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|29
|Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling)
|0:01:14
|30
|Pier-Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:01:17
|31
|Chad Young (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|0:01:19
|32
|Timothy Ahearn (Team Errace)
|0:01:20
|33
|Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources)
|0:01:25
|34
|Quinton Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:30
|35
|Austin Stephens (303 Project)
|0:01:33
|36
|Isaiah Newkirk (303 Project)
|37
|Tyler Stites (Aevolo Cycling)
|0:01:37
|38
|Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)
|39
|Karl Menzies (Cylance Cycling)
|0:01:41
|40
|Sam Fritz (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)
|41
|Jokin Extabae Leturia (Aevolo Cycling)
|0:01:44
|42
|Tanner Putt (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:02:01
|43
|Laurent Gervais (Aevolo Cycling)
|0:02:04
|44
|Andrew Dahlheim (Arapahoe Resources)
|45
|Alejandro Padilla (Arapahoe Resources)
|46
|Lance Haidet (Aevolo Cycling)
|0:02:19
|47
|Jonathan Brown (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|0:02:20
|48
|Nicolas Torraca (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|0:03:00
|49
|Luis Villalobos (Aevolo Cycling)
|0:03:01
|50
|Hunter Grove (Cylance Cycling)
|0:03:08
|51
|Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|0:03:20
|52
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:03:49
|53
|Justin Mauch (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)
|0:04:16
|54
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling)
|0:04:21
|55
|Connor Dilger (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)
|0:04:32
|56
|Cristhian Ravelo-Avila (303 Project)
|0:04:57
|57
|Matt Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|0:04:58
|58
|Ricky Randall (Arapahoe Resources)
|0:05:15
|59
|Mat Stephens (Arapahoe Resources)
|0:05:21
|60
|Andrew Giniat (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:05:32
|61
|TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
|62
|Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle)
|0:05:40
|63
|Andrew Clemence (303 Project)
|0:05:45
|64
|Innokenty Zavyalov (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|0:05:50
|65
|Julien Gagnìä (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:06:08
|66
|Taylor Warren (303 Project)
|0:06:12
|67
|James Snitzer (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:06:20
|68
|Maxwell Ackermann (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|0:06:22
|69
|Benjamin Foster (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:06:33
|70
|Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling)
|0:06:36
|71
|Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)
|0:06:53
|72
|Jure Rupnik (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:08:05
|73
|Mac) Charles Cassin (303 Project)
|0:08:13
|74
|Noah Granigan (Team Errace)
|0:08:22
|75
|Oliver Flautt (303 Project)
|0:08:32
|76
|Stefano Barberi (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:08:55
|77
|Jason Saltzman (Aevolo Cycling)
|0:08:56
|78
|Grant Koontz (Arapahoe Resources)
|0:09:06
|79
|Benoit Boulay (Toronto Hustle)
|0:09:31
|80
|Conor O'brien (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:09:52
|81
|Marcos Lazzarotto (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:09:59
|82
|Rolly Weaver (Crca/Foundation)
|83
|Evan Bybee (Arapahoe Resources)
|0:10:08
|84
|Cameron Clark (Team Errace)
|0:11:04
|85
|Sean Gardner (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|86
|Winston David (Crca/Foundation)
|0:11:30
|87
|Adam Farabaugh (303 Project)
|0:12:33
|88
|Matthew Staples (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:12:40
|89
|Oliver Behringer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:13:08
|90
|William Kaiser (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|0:14:59
|91
|Corey Davis (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:18:07
|92
|Tim Savre (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:28:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rui Oliveira (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|10:09:30
|2
|Jack Burke (Aevolo Cycling)
|3
|Stephen Bassett (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:00:06
|4
|Alexander Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:00:11
|5
|Adam Roberge (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:00:14
|6
|Peter Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:24
|7
|Michael Rice (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|0:00:27
|8
|Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling)
|0:00:36
|9
|Pier-Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:00:39
|10
|Chad Young (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|0:00:41
|11
|Quinton Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:52
|12
|Tyler Stites (Aevolo Cycling)
|0:00:59
|13
|Laurent Gervais (Aevolo Cycling)
|0:01:26
|14
|Lance Haidet (Aevolo Cycling)
|0:01:41
|15
|Jonathan Brown (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|0:01:42
|16
|Nicolas Torraca (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|0:02:22
|17
|Luis Villalobos (Aevolo Cycling)
|0:02:23
|18
|Noah Granigan (Team Errace)
|0:07:44
|19
|Jason Saltzman (Aevolo Cycling)
|0:08:18
|20
|Matthew Staples (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:12:02
|21
|Oliver Behringer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:12:30
|22
|William Kaiser (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|0:14:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robin Carpenter (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
|31
|pts
|2
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)
|28
|3
|Rui Oliveira (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|24
|4
|Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|19
|5
|Eric Marcotte (Cylance Cycling)
|15
|6
|Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling)
|10
|7
|Alexander Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling)
|10
|8
|Michael Rice (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|9
|9
|Adam De Vos (Rally Cycling)
|7
|10
|Morgan Schmitt (Arapahoe Resources)
|7
|11
|Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling)
|7
|12
|Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|7
|13
|Gavin Mannion (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)
|6
|14
|Noah Granigan (Team Errace)
|5
|15
|Mat Stephens (Arapahoe Resources)
|5
|16
|Peter Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|5
|17
|Pier-Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling)
|5
|18
|Laurent Gervais (Aevolo Cycling)
|5
|19
|Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources)
|3
|20
|TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
|3
|21
|Matt Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|3
|22
|Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)
|3
|23
|Robert Britton (Rally Cycling)
|2
|24
|Stephen Bassett (Silber Pro Cycling)
|2
|25
|Jonny Clarke (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)
|1
|26
|Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling)
|1
|27
|Innokenty Zavyalov (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rally Cycling
|30:27:50
|2
|United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:09
|3
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:39
|4
|Cylance Cycling
|0:01:19
|5
|Avevolo Cycling
|0:01:32
|6
|Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:40
|7
|Gateway Harley-Davidson
|0:01:49
|8
|H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:51
|9
|Arapahoe Resources
|0:02:18
|10
|Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker
|0:05:03
|11
|303 Project
|0:06:28
|12
|Elbowz Racing p/b Synergy
|0:10:31
|13
|Team ERRACE
|0:19:06
|14
|Project Echelon Racing
|0:22:23
