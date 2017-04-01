Trending

Image 1 of 9

Eric Young (Rally Cycling) wins the photo finish for stage 3

Eric Young (Rally Cycling) wins the photo finish for stage 3
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 2 of 9

The top 3 from stage 3

The top 3 from stage 3
(Image credit: Tom Ewart/NWA Photography)
Image 3 of 9

Jack Burke (Aevolo Cycling) leads the young rider classification

Jack Burke (Aevolo Cycling) leads the young rider classification
(Image credit: Tom Ewart/NWA Photography)
Image 4 of 9

Sebastian Haedo (UnitedHealthcare) leads the points classification

Sebastian Haedo (UnitedHealthcare) leads the points classification
(Image credit: Tom Ewart/NWA Photography)
Image 5 of 9

Adam de Vos (Rally) holds onto yellow

Adam de Vos (Rally) holds onto yellow
(Image credit: Tom Ewart/NWA Photography)
Image 6 of 9

The classification leaders after stage 3

The classification leaders after stage 3
(Image credit: Tom Ewart/NWA Photography)
Image 7 of 9

The peloton rolls along

The peloton rolls along
(Image credit: Tom Ewart/NWA Photography)
Image 8 of 9

The peloton in action on stage 3

The peloton in action on stage 3
(Image credit: Tom Ewart/NWA Photography)
Image 9 of 9

An Axeon rider cornering

An Axeon rider cornering
(Image credit: Tom Ewart/NWA Photography)

Eric Young enjoyed his first win of the season on stage 3 of the Joe Martin Stage Race, winning a photo finish sprint ahead of Rui Oliveira (Axeon Hagens Berman) and Saturday winner Sebastian Haedo (UnitedHealthcare). The Rally Cycling rider timed his bike throw to perfection as the top sprinters lined out across the finish. However, it was Young who took the narrow victory.

Race leader Adam De Vos (Rally Cycling) holds onto the yellow jersey after his 14th place and will take a three second lead over into the fourth and final stage.

For Oliveira, it was the second runner-up position in as many days for the Portuguese. The 20-year-old thanked his teammates but explained he was again disappointed to have come so close to victory.

"I can't thank my teammates enough for the job they did," he said. "They protected me all day. In the last few kilometers, there was chaos and they did everything to help me. The work they did was so helpful to me. I just had to sprint. I think I am sprinting at the right moment and the feelings are good. But I was just a few centimeters short again. I am not sad for me, but sad that I could not give the guys the reward that they deserve."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Young (Rally Cycling)4:23:29
2Rui Oliveira (Axeon Hagens Berman)
3Lucas Sebastian Haedo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
4Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling)
5Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
6Pier-Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling)
7Peter Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
8Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources)
9Scott Law (Cylance Cycling)
10Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
11Alexander Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling)
12John Murphy (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
13Joe Lewis (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
14Adam De Vos (Rally Cycling)
15Taylor Warren (303 Project)
16Andrew Dahlheim (Arapahoe Resources)
17Justin Williams (Cylance Cycling)
18Jokin Extabae Leturia (Aevolo Cycling)
19Marc-Antoine Nadon (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
20Rolly Weaver (Crca/Foundation)
21Chad Young (Axeon Hagens Berman)
22Sepp Kuss (Rally Cycling)
23Cristhian Ravelo-Avila (303 Project)
24Jure Rupnik (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
25Miguel Bryon (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
26Andrew Giniat (Project Echelon Racing)
27Travis Samuel (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
28Cory Williams (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
29Stephen Bassett (Silber Pro Cycling)
30Quinton Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
31Mac) Charles Cassin (303 Project)
32Luis Villalobos (Aevolo Cycling)
33Nicolas Torraca (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
34Cory Lockwood (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
35Tyler Stites (Aevolo Cycling)
36Robin Carpenter (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
37Grant Koontz (Arapahoe Resources)
38Sam Fritz (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)
39Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)
40Kyle Murphy (Cylance Cycling)
41Gerardo Medina Robles (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)
42Alex Cataford (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
43Ty Magner (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
44Janier Acevedo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
45Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)
46Conner Brown (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
47Oliver Behringer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
48Oliver Flautt (303 Project)
49Eric Marcotte (Cylance Cycling)
50Tim Savre (Project Echelon Racing)
51Connor Dilger (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)
52Andres Diaz (Cylance Cycling)
53Innokenty Zavyalov (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
54Benoit Boulay (Toronto Hustle)
55Robert Britton (Rally Cycling)
56George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
57Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
58Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling)
59Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling)
60Jack Burke (Aevolo Cycling)
61Justin Mauch (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)
62Winston David (Crca/Foundation)
63Barry Miller (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
64Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling)
65Ricky Randall (Arapahoe Resources)
66Morgan Schmitt (Arapahoe Resources)
67Isaiah Newkirk (303 Project)
68Timothy Ahearn (Team Errace)
69Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling)
70Jonathan Freter (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
71Greg Henderson (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
72Marco Wajda (Project Echelon Racing)
73Ian Moore (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
74Daniel Eaton (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
75Karl Menzies (Cylance Cycling)
76Adam Roberge (Silber Pro Cycling)
77Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)
78David Kessler (Team Errace)
79Matthew Staples (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
80Trevor O'Donnell (Toronto Hustle)
81Coulton Hartrich (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
82Julien Gagnìä (Silber Pro Cycling)
83Stefano Barberi (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
84Noah Granigan (Team Errace)
85Benjamin Foster (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
86James Snitzer (Project Echelon Racing)
87Michael Rice (Axeon Hagens Berman)0:00:11
88Sean Gardner (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)0:00:15
89Alejandro Padilla (Arapahoe Resources)0:00:17
90Evan Bybee (Arapahoe Resources)
91Matt Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
92Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
93Mat Stephens (Arapahoe Resources)
94Cameron Clark (Team Errace)
95Eric Hill (Project Echelon Racing)0:00:21
96Andrew Clemence (303 Project)0:00:22
97Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling)0:00:23
98Kyle Boorsma (Toronto Hustle)
99Hunter Grove (Cylance Cycling)
100Orlando Garibay (Cylance Cycling)
101Ruben Campanioni (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
102Adam Farabaugh (303 Project)0:00:27
103Laurent Gervais (Aevolo Cycling)
104Conor O'Brien (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:00:32
105Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:36
106Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)0:00:39
107Lance Haidet (Aevolo Cycling)0:00:48
108Jonathan Brown (Axeon Hagens Berman)0:01:01
109Geoffrey Curran (Axeon Hagens Berman)
110Maxwell Ackermann (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)0:01:08
111Alexis Cartier (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:01:22
112Jason Saltzman (Aevolo Cycling)0:01:33
113Danny Pate (Rally Cycling)0:01:34
114Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle)0:01:36
115TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)0:01:45
116William Kaiser (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)0:02:30
117Nicolas Masbourian (Silber Pro Cycling)0:03:15
118Corey Davis (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:13:26
119Brian West (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)
120Ulugbek Saidov (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
121Sammy Moseley (Crca/Foundation)0:21:02
122Juan Pimentel (Crca/Foundation)
123Juan Pablo Gonzalez Aguilera (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
124David Nickels (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
125Peng Teoh (Team Errace)
126Brad Bradford (Toronto Hustle)
127Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
OTLCaleb Aoake (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:46:55
DNSSamuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
DNSCristobal Sarrion-Lopez (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
DNSBrendan Mccormack (Crca/Foundation)
DNFOscar Clark (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
DNFAustin Stephens (303 Project)
DNFStephen Wagstaff (Project Echelon Racing)
DNFMaxwell Anderson (Project Echelon Racing)
DNFGeron Williams (Crca/Foundation)
DNFMacen Van Allen (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)
DNFAdam Ventling (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)
DNFThomas Barnett (Team Errace)
DNFDerek Cote (Team Errace)
DNFMarcos Lazzarotto (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
DNFKyle Anderson (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)
DNFEvan Murphy (Toronto Hustle)

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Noah Granigan (Team Errace)5pts
2TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)3
3Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam De Vos (Rally Cycling)5pts
2John Murphy (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)3
3Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling)1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mat Stephens (Arapahoe Resources)5pts
2Matt Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)3
3Nicolas Masbourian (Silber Pro Cycling)1

Finish line
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Young (Rally Cycling)15pts
2Rui Oliveira (Axeon Hagens Berman)12
3Lucas Sebastian Haedo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)10
4Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling)7
5Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)6
6Pier-Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling)5
7Peter Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)4
8Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources)3
9Scott Law (Cylance Cycling)2
10Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rui Oliveira (Axeon Hagens Berman)4:23:29
2Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling)
3Pier-Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling)
4Peter Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
5Alexander Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling)
6Chad Young (Axeon Hagens Berman)
7Miguel Bryon (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
8Stephen Bassett (Silber Pro Cycling)
9Quinton Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
10Luis Villalobos (Aevolo Cycling)
11Nicolas Torraca (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
12Tyler Stites (Aevolo Cycling)
13Conner Brown (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
14Oliver Behringer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
15Jack Burke (Aevolo Cycling)
16Marco Wajda (Project Echelon Racing)
17Adam Roberge (Silber Pro Cycling)
18Matthew Staples (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
19Trevor O'Donnell (Toronto Hustle)
20Noah Granigan (Team Errace)
21Michael Rice (Axeon Hagens Berman)0:00:11
22Laurent Gervais (Aevolo Cycling)0:00:27
23Lance Haidet (Aevolo Cycling)0:00:48
24Jonathan Brown (Axeon Hagens Berman)0:01:01
25Geoffrey Curran (Axeon Hagens Berman)
26Jason Saltzman (Aevolo Cycling)0:01:33
27William Kaiser (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)0:02:30
28Ulugbek Saidov (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:13:26
29Sammy Moseley (Crca/Foundation)0:21:02
30Juan Pimentel (Crca/Foundation)
31Juan Pablo Gonzalez Aguilera (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
32David Nickels (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
33Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rally Cycling13:10:27
2Silber Pro Cycling
3Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie
4H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
5Avevolo Cycling
6United Healthcare Pro Cycling
7Arapahoe Resources
8Cylance Cycling
9303 Project
10Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
11Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels
12ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy
13Project Echelon Racing
14Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching
15Team ERRACE
16Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:11
17Gateway Harley-Davidson Team0:00:15
18Toronto Hustle0:00:23
19CRCA/Foundation0:21:02
20Team Novo Nordisk Development0:34:28

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam De Vos (Rally Cycling)8:40:36
2Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:03
3Robert Britton (Rally Cycling)
4Kyle Murphy (Cylance Cycling)0:00:11
5Sepp Kuss (Rally Cycling)0:00:13
6Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling)0:00:14
7Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling)0:00:15
8Robin Carpenter (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)0:00:16
9Jack Burke (Aevolo Cycling)0:00:17
10Alex Cataford (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
11Rui Oliveira (Axeon Hagens Berman)0:00:21
12Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling)0:00:22
13Janier Acevedo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
14John Murphy (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)0:00:23
15Stephen Bassett (Silber Pro Cycling)0:00:27
16Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling)0:00:28
17Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)
18Daniel Eaton (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
19Adam Roberge (Silber Pro Cycling)0:00:31
20Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
21Greg Henderson (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:32
22Conner Brown (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)0:00:33
23Barry Miller (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
24Travis Samuel (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:00:34
25Morgan Schmitt (Arapahoe Resources)
26Michael Rice (Axeon Hagens Berman)0:00:39
27Coulton Hartrich (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
28Justin Mauch (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)
29Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
30Timothy Ahearn (Team Errace)0:00:40
31Peter Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:00:41
32Isaiah Newkirk (303 Project)0:00:47
33Luis Villalobos (Aevolo Cycling)0:00:48
34Alexander Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling)
35Ty Magner (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
36Andres Diaz (Cylance Cycling)0:00:50
37Lucas Sebastian Haedo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
38Matthew Staples (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:00:51
39James Snitzer (Project Echelon Racing)
40Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling)0:00:53
41George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)0:00:56
42Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
43Pier-Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling)
44Chad Young (Axeon Hagens Berman)0:00:58
45Winston David (Crca/Foundation)0:01:01
46Eric Marcotte (Cylance Cycling)0:01:02
47Connor Dilger (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)0:01:03
48Benjamin Foster (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:01:04
49Gerardo Medina Robles (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)0:01:06
50Jokin Extabae Leturia (Aevolo Cycling)0:01:07
51Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources)0:01:08
52Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)
53Quinton Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:01:09
54Karl Menzies (Cylance Cycling)0:01:12
55Sam Fritz (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)
56Stefano Barberi (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:01:16
57Matt Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
58Rolly Weaver (Crca/Foundation)
59Taylor Warren (303 Project)0:01:18
60Julien Gagnìä (Silber Pro Cycling)0:01:19
61Tyler Stites (Aevolo Cycling)0:01:20
62Cameron Clark (Team Errace)0:01:22
63Benoit Boulay (Toronto Hustle)
64Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)0:01:24
65Cristhian Ravelo-Avila (303 Project)0:01:28
66David Kessler (Team Errace)
67Sean Gardner (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)0:01:35
68Andrew Dahlheim (Arapahoe Resources)
69Noah Granigan (Team Errace)0:01:37
70Ricky Randall (Arapahoe Resources)0:01:42
71Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:01:44
72Mat Stephens (Arapahoe Resources)
73Oliver Flautt (303 Project)0:01:47
74Alejandro Padilla (Arapahoe Resources)
75Cory Lockwood (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)0:01:48
76Andrew Clemence (303 Project)0:01:53
77Laurent Gervais (Aevolo Cycling)0:01:54
78Nicolas Torraca (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)0:01:56
79Lance Haidet (Aevolo Cycling)0:01:58
80Marc-Antoine Nadon (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
81Andrew Giniat (Project Echelon Racing)0:01:59
82Jonathan Brown (Axeon Hagens Berman)
83Ruben Campanioni (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)0:02:02
84Innokenty Zavyalov (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)0:02:17
85Cory Williams (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)0:02:29
86Ian Moore (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:02:30
87Hunter Grove (Cylance Cycling)0:02:31
88Miguel Bryon (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)0:02:36
89Orlando Garibay (Cylance Cycling)
90Oliver Behringer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:02:39
91Mac) Charles Cassin (303 Project)
92Maxwell Ackermann (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)0:02:43
93Evan Bybee (Arapahoe Resources)0:02:44
94Adam Farabaugh (303 Project)0:02:48
95Geoffrey Curran (Axeon Hagens Berman)0:02:57
96Grant Koontz (Arapahoe Resources)0:03:02
97Jure Rupnik (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:03:06
98Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)0:03:14
99Jason Saltzman (Aevolo Cycling)0:03:17
100Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle)0:03:27
101Joe Lewis (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
102Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling)0:03:35
103Eric Young (Rally Cycling)0:03:39
104Kyle Boorsma (Toronto Hustle)0:03:41
105Conor O'Brien (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:04:18
106Alexis Cartier (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:04:30
107Scott Law (Cylance Cycling)0:04:37
108Nicolas Masbourian (Silber Pro Cycling)0:05:09
109TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)0:05:11
110William Kaiser (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)0:05:17
111Danny Pate (Rally Cycling)0:05:53
112Justin Williams (Cylance Cycling)0:05:56
113Corey Davis (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:14:38
114Brian West (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)0:15:12
115Ulugbek Saidov (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:15:30
116Tim Savre (Project Echelon Racing)0:20:11
117Marco Wajda (Project Echelon Racing)0:20:32
118Eric Hill (Project Echelon Racing)0:20:39
119Trevor O'Donnell (Toronto Hustle)0:21:30
120Sammy Moseley (Crca/Foundation)0:23:03
121Juan Pimentel (Crca/Foundation)0:23:12
122Peng Teoh (Team Errace)0:24:15
123Juan Pablo Gonzalez Aguilera (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:24:30
124Brad Bradford (Toronto Hustle)0:25:16
125Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:25:36
126Jonathan Freter (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:37:27
127David Nickels (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:40:59

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucas Sebastian Haedo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)25pts
2Rui Oliveira (Axeon Hagens Berman)24
3Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)16
4Eric Young (Rally Cycling)15
5John Murphy (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)10
6Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling)7
7Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)6
8Robin Carpenter (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)6
9Adam De Vos (Rally Cycling)5
10Noah Granigan (Team Errace)5
11Mat Stephens (Arapahoe Resources)5
12Alexis Cartier (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)5
13Peter Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)5
14Pier-Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling)5
15Michael Rice (Axeon Hagens Berman)4
16Eric Marcotte (Cylance Cycling)3
17Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources)3
18Matt Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)3
19Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)3
20TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)3
21Robert Britton (Rally Cycling)2
22Scott Law (Cylance Cycling)2
23Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)1
24Innokenty Zavyalov (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)1
25Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling)1
26Nicolas Masbourian (Silber Pro Cycling)1
27Ulugbek Saidov (Team Novo Nordisk Development)-10

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Burke (Aevolo Cycling)8:40:53
2Rui Oliveira (Axeon Hagens Berman)0:00:04
3Stephen Bassett (Silber Pro Cycling)0:00:10
4Adam Roberge (Silber Pro Cycling)0:00:14
5Conner Brown (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)0:00:16
6Michael Rice (Axeon Hagens Berman)0:00:22
7Peter Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:00:24
8Luis Villalobos (Aevolo Cycling)0:00:31
9Alexander Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling)
10Matthew Staples (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:00:34
11Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling)0:00:36
12Pier-Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling)0:00:39
13Chad Young (Axeon Hagens Berman)0:00:41
14Quinton Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:00:52
15Tyler Stites (Aevolo Cycling)0:01:03
16Noah Granigan (Team Errace)0:01:20
17Laurent Gervais (Aevolo Cycling)0:01:37
18Nicolas Torraca (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)0:01:39
19Lance Haidet (Aevolo Cycling)0:01:41
20Jonathan Brown (Axeon Hagens Berman)0:01:42
21Miguel Bryon (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)0:02:19
22Oliver Behringer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:02:22
23Geoffrey Curran (Axeon Hagens Berman)0:02:40
24Jason Saltzman (Aevolo Cycling)0:03:00
25William Kaiser (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)0:05:00
26Ulugbek Saidov (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:15:13
27Marco Wajda (Project Echelon Racing)0:20:15
28Trevor O'Donnell (Toronto Hustle)0:21:13
29Sammy Moseley (Crca/Foundation)0:22:46
30Juan Pimentel (Crca/Foundation)0:22:55
31Juan Pablo Gonzalez Aguilera (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:24:13
32Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:25:19
33David Nickels (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:40:42

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rally Cycling26:02:07
2United Healthcare Pro Cycling0:00:20
3Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie0:00:46
4Silber Pro Cycling0:00:51
5Cylance Cycling0:01:24
6Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching0:01:31
7Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:36
8Avevolo Cycling0:01:39
9H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:01:43
10ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy0:01:51
11Gateway Harley-Davidson Team0:02:04
12303 Project0:02:21
13Arapahoe Resources0:02:31
14Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:02:51
15Team ERRACE0:02:54
16Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels0:03:02
17Project Echelon Racing0:05:37
18Toronto Hustle0:06:30
19CRCA/Foundation0:23:54
20Team Novo Nordisk Development0:41:28

