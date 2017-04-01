Joe Martin: Eric Young wins men's stage 3
De Vos holds onto overall lead
Men Stage 3: Fayetteville - Fayetteville
Eric Young enjoyed his first win of the season on stage 3 of the Joe Martin Stage Race, winning a photo finish sprint ahead of Rui Oliveira (Axeon Hagens Berman) and Saturday winner Sebastian Haedo (UnitedHealthcare). The Rally Cycling rider timed his bike throw to perfection as the top sprinters lined out across the finish. However, it was Young who took the narrow victory.
Race leader Adam De Vos (Rally Cycling) holds onto the yellow jersey after his 14th place and will take a three second lead over into the fourth and final stage.
For Oliveira, it was the second runner-up position in as many days for the Portuguese. The 20-year-old thanked his teammates but explained he was again disappointed to have come so close to victory.
"I can't thank my teammates enough for the job they did," he said. "They protected me all day. In the last few kilometers, there was chaos and they did everything to help me. The work they did was so helpful to me. I just had to sprint. I think I am sprinting at the right moment and the feelings are good. But I was just a few centimeters short again. I am not sad for me, but sad that I could not give the guys the reward that they deserve."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eric Young (Rally Cycling)
|4:23:29
|2
|Rui Oliveira (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|3
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|4
|Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling)
|5
|Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|6
|Pier-Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling)
|7
|Peter Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|8
|Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources)
|9
|Scott Law (Cylance Cycling)
|10
|Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|11
|Alexander Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling)
|12
|John Murphy (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
|13
|Joe Lewis (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
|14
|Adam De Vos (Rally Cycling)
|15
|Taylor Warren (303 Project)
|16
|Andrew Dahlheim (Arapahoe Resources)
|17
|Justin Williams (Cylance Cycling)
|18
|Jokin Extabae Leturia (Aevolo Cycling)
|19
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|20
|Rolly Weaver (Crca/Foundation)
|21
|Chad Young (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|22
|Sepp Kuss (Rally Cycling)
|23
|Cristhian Ravelo-Avila (303 Project)
|24
|Jure Rupnik (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|25
|Miguel Bryon (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
|26
|Andrew Giniat (Project Echelon Racing)
|27
|Travis Samuel (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|28
|Cory Williams (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|29
|Stephen Bassett (Silber Pro Cycling)
|30
|Quinton Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|31
|Mac) Charles Cassin (303 Project)
|32
|Luis Villalobos (Aevolo Cycling)
|33
|Nicolas Torraca (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|34
|Cory Lockwood (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|35
|Tyler Stites (Aevolo Cycling)
|36
|Robin Carpenter (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
|37
|Grant Koontz (Arapahoe Resources)
|38
|Sam Fritz (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)
|39
|Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)
|40
|Kyle Murphy (Cylance Cycling)
|41
|Gerardo Medina Robles (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)
|42
|Alex Cataford (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|43
|Ty Magner (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
|44
|Janier Acevedo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|45
|Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)
|46
|Conner Brown (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|47
|Oliver Behringer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|48
|Oliver Flautt (303 Project)
|49
|Eric Marcotte (Cylance Cycling)
|50
|Tim Savre (Project Echelon Racing)
|51
|Connor Dilger (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)
|52
|Andres Diaz (Cylance Cycling)
|53
|Innokenty Zavyalov (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|54
|Benoit Boulay (Toronto Hustle)
|55
|Robert Britton (Rally Cycling)
|56
|George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|57
|Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|58
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling)
|59
|Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling)
|60
|Jack Burke (Aevolo Cycling)
|61
|Justin Mauch (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)
|62
|Winston David (Crca/Foundation)
|63
|Barry Miller (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|64
|Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling)
|65
|Ricky Randall (Arapahoe Resources)
|66
|Morgan Schmitt (Arapahoe Resources)
|67
|Isaiah Newkirk (303 Project)
|68
|Timothy Ahearn (Team Errace)
|69
|Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling)
|70
|Jonathan Freter (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|71
|Greg Henderson (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|72
|Marco Wajda (Project Echelon Racing)
|73
|Ian Moore (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|74
|Daniel Eaton (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|75
|Karl Menzies (Cylance Cycling)
|76
|Adam Roberge (Silber Pro Cycling)
|77
|Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)
|78
|David Kessler (Team Errace)
|79
|Matthew Staples (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|80
|Trevor O'Donnell (Toronto Hustle)
|81
|Coulton Hartrich (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|82
|Julien Gagnìä (Silber Pro Cycling)
|83
|Stefano Barberi (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|84
|Noah Granigan (Team Errace)
|85
|Benjamin Foster (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|86
|James Snitzer (Project Echelon Racing)
|87
|Michael Rice (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|0:00:11
|88
|Sean Gardner (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|0:00:15
|89
|Alejandro Padilla (Arapahoe Resources)
|0:00:17
|90
|Evan Bybee (Arapahoe Resources)
|91
|Matt Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|92
|Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|93
|Mat Stephens (Arapahoe Resources)
|94
|Cameron Clark (Team Errace)
|95
|Eric Hill (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:00:21
|96
|Andrew Clemence (303 Project)
|0:00:22
|97
|Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling)
|0:00:23
|98
|Kyle Boorsma (Toronto Hustle)
|99
|Hunter Grove (Cylance Cycling)
|100
|Orlando Garibay (Cylance Cycling)
|101
|Ruben Campanioni (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
|102
|Adam Farabaugh (303 Project)
|0:00:27
|103
|Laurent Gervais (Aevolo Cycling)
|104
|Conor O'Brien (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:32
|105
|Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:00:36
|106
|Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|0:00:39
|107
|Lance Haidet (Aevolo Cycling)
|0:00:48
|108
|Jonathan Brown (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|0:01:01
|109
|Geoffrey Curran (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|110
|Maxwell Ackermann (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|0:01:08
|111
|Alexis Cartier (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:22
|112
|Jason Saltzman (Aevolo Cycling)
|0:01:33
|113
|Danny Pate (Rally Cycling)
|0:01:34
|114
|Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle)
|0:01:36
|115
|TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
|0:01:45
|116
|William Kaiser (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|0:02:30
|117
|Nicolas Masbourian (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:03:15
|118
|Corey Davis (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:13:26
|119
|Brian West (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)
|120
|Ulugbek Saidov (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|121
|Sammy Moseley (Crca/Foundation)
|0:21:02
|122
|Juan Pimentel (Crca/Foundation)
|123
|Juan Pablo Gonzalez Aguilera (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|124
|David Nickels (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|125
|Peng Teoh (Team Errace)
|126
|Brad Bradford (Toronto Hustle)
|127
|Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|OTL
|Caleb Aoake (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:46:55
|DNS
|Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|DNS
|Cristobal Sarrion-Lopez (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|DNS
|Brendan Mccormack (Crca/Foundation)
|DNF
|Oscar Clark (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
|DNF
|Austin Stephens (303 Project)
|DNF
|Stephen Wagstaff (Project Echelon Racing)
|DNF
|Maxwell Anderson (Project Echelon Racing)
|DNF
|Geron Williams (Crca/Foundation)
|DNF
|Macen Van Allen (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)
|DNF
|Adam Ventling (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)
|DNF
|Thomas Barnett (Team Errace)
|DNF
|Derek Cote (Team Errace)
|DNF
|Marcos Lazzarotto (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|DNF
|Kyle Anderson (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)
|DNF
|Evan Murphy (Toronto Hustle)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Noah Granigan (Team Errace)
|5
|pts
|2
|TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
|3
|3
|Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam De Vos (Rally Cycling)
|5
|pts
|2
|John Murphy (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
|3
|3
|Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mat Stephens (Arapahoe Resources)
|5
|pts
|2
|Matt Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|3
|3
|Nicolas Masbourian (Silber Pro Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eric Young (Rally Cycling)
|15
|pts
|2
|Rui Oliveira (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|12
|3
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|10
|4
|Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling)
|7
|5
|Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|6
|6
|Pier-Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling)
|5
|7
|Peter Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|4
|8
|Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources)
|3
|9
|Scott Law (Cylance Cycling)
|2
|10
|Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rui Oliveira (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|4:23:29
|2
|Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling)
|3
|Pier-Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling)
|4
|Peter Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|5
|Alexander Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling)
|6
|Chad Young (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|7
|Miguel Bryon (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
|8
|Stephen Bassett (Silber Pro Cycling)
|9
|Quinton Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|10
|Luis Villalobos (Aevolo Cycling)
|11
|Nicolas Torraca (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|12
|Tyler Stites (Aevolo Cycling)
|13
|Conner Brown (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|14
|Oliver Behringer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|15
|Jack Burke (Aevolo Cycling)
|16
|Marco Wajda (Project Echelon Racing)
|17
|Adam Roberge (Silber Pro Cycling)
|18
|Matthew Staples (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|19
|Trevor O'Donnell (Toronto Hustle)
|20
|Noah Granigan (Team Errace)
|21
|Michael Rice (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|0:00:11
|22
|Laurent Gervais (Aevolo Cycling)
|0:00:27
|23
|Lance Haidet (Aevolo Cycling)
|0:00:48
|24
|Jonathan Brown (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|0:01:01
|25
|Geoffrey Curran (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|26
|Jason Saltzman (Aevolo Cycling)
|0:01:33
|27
|William Kaiser (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|0:02:30
|28
|Ulugbek Saidov (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:13:26
|29
|Sammy Moseley (Crca/Foundation)
|0:21:02
|30
|Juan Pimentel (Crca/Foundation)
|31
|Juan Pablo Gonzalez Aguilera (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|32
|David Nickels (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|33
|Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rally Cycling
|13:10:27
|2
|Silber Pro Cycling
|3
|Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie
|4
|H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Avevolo Cycling
|6
|United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|7
|Arapahoe Resources
|8
|Cylance Cycling
|9
|303 Project
|10
|Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|11
|Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels
|12
|ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy
|13
|Project Echelon Racing
|14
|Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|15
|Team ERRACE
|16
|Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:11
|17
|Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|0:00:15
|18
|Toronto Hustle
|0:00:23
|19
|CRCA/Foundation
|0:21:02
|20
|Team Novo Nordisk Development
|0:34:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam De Vos (Rally Cycling)
|8:40:36
|2
|Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:00:03
|3
|Robert Britton (Rally Cycling)
|4
|Kyle Murphy (Cylance Cycling)
|0:00:11
|5
|Sepp Kuss (Rally Cycling)
|0:00:13
|6
|Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling)
|0:00:14
|7
|Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:00:15
|8
|Robin Carpenter (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
|0:00:16
|9
|Jack Burke (Aevolo Cycling)
|0:00:17
|10
|Alex Cataford (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|11
|Rui Oliveira (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|0:00:21
|12
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling)
|0:00:22
|13
|Janier Acevedo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|14
|John Murphy (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
|0:00:23
|15
|Stephen Bassett (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:00:27
|16
|Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:00:28
|17
|Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)
|18
|Daniel Eaton (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|19
|Adam Roberge (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:00:31
|20
|Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|21
|Greg Henderson (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:00:32
|22
|Conner Brown (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|0:00:33
|23
|Barry Miller (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|24
|Travis Samuel (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:34
|25
|Morgan Schmitt (Arapahoe Resources)
|26
|Michael Rice (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|0:00:39
|27
|Coulton Hartrich (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|28
|Justin Mauch (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)
|29
|Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|30
|Timothy Ahearn (Team Errace)
|0:00:40
|31
|Peter Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:41
|32
|Isaiah Newkirk (303 Project)
|0:00:47
|33
|Luis Villalobos (Aevolo Cycling)
|0:00:48
|34
|Alexander Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling)
|35
|Ty Magner (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
|36
|Andres Diaz (Cylance Cycling)
|0:00:50
|37
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|38
|Matthew Staples (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:51
|39
|James Snitzer (Project Echelon Racing)
|40
|Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling)
|0:00:53
|41
|George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|0:00:56
|42
|Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|43
|Pier-Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling)
|44
|Chad Young (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|0:00:58
|45
|Winston David (Crca/Foundation)
|0:01:01
|46
|Eric Marcotte (Cylance Cycling)
|0:01:02
|47
|Connor Dilger (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)
|0:01:03
|48
|Benjamin Foster (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:01:04
|49
|Gerardo Medina Robles (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)
|0:01:06
|50
|Jokin Extabae Leturia (Aevolo Cycling)
|0:01:07
|51
|Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources)
|0:01:08
|52
|Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)
|53
|Quinton Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:09
|54
|Karl Menzies (Cylance Cycling)
|0:01:12
|55
|Sam Fritz (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)
|56
|Stefano Barberi (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:01:16
|57
|Matt Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|58
|Rolly Weaver (Crca/Foundation)
|59
|Taylor Warren (303 Project)
|0:01:18
|60
|Julien Gagnìä (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:01:19
|61
|Tyler Stites (Aevolo Cycling)
|0:01:20
|62
|Cameron Clark (Team Errace)
|0:01:22
|63
|Benoit Boulay (Toronto Hustle)
|64
|Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)
|0:01:24
|65
|Cristhian Ravelo-Avila (303 Project)
|0:01:28
|66
|David Kessler (Team Errace)
|67
|Sean Gardner (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|0:01:35
|68
|Andrew Dahlheim (Arapahoe Resources)
|69
|Noah Granigan (Team Errace)
|0:01:37
|70
|Ricky Randall (Arapahoe Resources)
|0:01:42
|71
|Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:01:44
|72
|Mat Stephens (Arapahoe Resources)
|73
|Oliver Flautt (303 Project)
|0:01:47
|74
|Alejandro Padilla (Arapahoe Resources)
|75
|Cory Lockwood (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|0:01:48
|76
|Andrew Clemence (303 Project)
|0:01:53
|77
|Laurent Gervais (Aevolo Cycling)
|0:01:54
|78
|Nicolas Torraca (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|0:01:56
|79
|Lance Haidet (Aevolo Cycling)
|0:01:58
|80
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|81
|Andrew Giniat (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:01:59
|82
|Jonathan Brown (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|83
|Ruben Campanioni (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
|0:02:02
|84
|Innokenty Zavyalov (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|0:02:17
|85
|Cory Williams (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|0:02:29
|86
|Ian Moore (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:02:30
|87
|Hunter Grove (Cylance Cycling)
|0:02:31
|88
|Miguel Bryon (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
|0:02:36
|89
|Orlando Garibay (Cylance Cycling)
|90
|Oliver Behringer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:02:39
|91
|Mac) Charles Cassin (303 Project)
|92
|Maxwell Ackermann (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|0:02:43
|93
|Evan Bybee (Arapahoe Resources)
|0:02:44
|94
|Adam Farabaugh (303 Project)
|0:02:48
|95
|Geoffrey Curran (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|0:02:57
|96
|Grant Koontz (Arapahoe Resources)
|0:03:02
|97
|Jure Rupnik (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:03:06
|98
|Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|0:03:14
|99
|Jason Saltzman (Aevolo Cycling)
|0:03:17
|100
|Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle)
|0:03:27
|101
|Joe Lewis (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
|102
|Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling)
|0:03:35
|103
|Eric Young (Rally Cycling)
|0:03:39
|104
|Kyle Boorsma (Toronto Hustle)
|0:03:41
|105
|Conor O'Brien (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:04:18
|106
|Alexis Cartier (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:04:30
|107
|Scott Law (Cylance Cycling)
|0:04:37
|108
|Nicolas Masbourian (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:05:09
|109
|TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
|0:05:11
|110
|William Kaiser (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|0:05:17
|111
|Danny Pate (Rally Cycling)
|0:05:53
|112
|Justin Williams (Cylance Cycling)
|0:05:56
|113
|Corey Davis (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:14:38
|114
|Brian West (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)
|0:15:12
|115
|Ulugbek Saidov (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:15:30
|116
|Tim Savre (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:20:11
|117
|Marco Wajda (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:20:32
|118
|Eric Hill (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:20:39
|119
|Trevor O'Donnell (Toronto Hustle)
|0:21:30
|120
|Sammy Moseley (Crca/Foundation)
|0:23:03
|121
|Juan Pimentel (Crca/Foundation)
|0:23:12
|122
|Peng Teoh (Team Errace)
|0:24:15
|123
|Juan Pablo Gonzalez Aguilera (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:24:30
|124
|Brad Bradford (Toronto Hustle)
|0:25:16
|125
|Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:25:36
|126
|Jonathan Freter (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:37:27
|127
|David Nickels (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:40:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|25
|pts
|2
|Rui Oliveira (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|24
|3
|Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|16
|4
|Eric Young (Rally Cycling)
|15
|5
|John Murphy (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
|10
|6
|Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling)
|7
|7
|Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|6
|8
|Robin Carpenter (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
|6
|9
|Adam De Vos (Rally Cycling)
|5
|10
|Noah Granigan (Team Errace)
|5
|11
|Mat Stephens (Arapahoe Resources)
|5
|12
|Alexis Cartier (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|5
|13
|Peter Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|5
|14
|Pier-Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling)
|5
|15
|Michael Rice (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|4
|16
|Eric Marcotte (Cylance Cycling)
|3
|17
|Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources)
|3
|18
|Matt Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|3
|19
|Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)
|3
|20
|TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
|3
|21
|Robert Britton (Rally Cycling)
|2
|22
|Scott Law (Cylance Cycling)
|2
|23
|Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)
|1
|24
|Innokenty Zavyalov (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|1
|25
|Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling)
|1
|26
|Nicolas Masbourian (Silber Pro Cycling)
|1
|27
|Ulugbek Saidov (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|-10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Burke (Aevolo Cycling)
|8:40:53
|2
|Rui Oliveira (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|0:00:04
|3
|Stephen Bassett (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:00:10
|4
|Adam Roberge (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:00:14
|5
|Conner Brown (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|0:00:16
|6
|Michael Rice (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|0:00:22
|7
|Peter Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:24
|8
|Luis Villalobos (Aevolo Cycling)
|0:00:31
|9
|Alexander Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling)
|10
|Matthew Staples (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:34
|11
|Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling)
|0:00:36
|12
|Pier-Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:00:39
|13
|Chad Young (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|0:00:41
|14
|Quinton Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:52
|15
|Tyler Stites (Aevolo Cycling)
|0:01:03
|16
|Noah Granigan (Team Errace)
|0:01:20
|17
|Laurent Gervais (Aevolo Cycling)
|0:01:37
|18
|Nicolas Torraca (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|0:01:39
|19
|Lance Haidet (Aevolo Cycling)
|0:01:41
|20
|Jonathan Brown (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|0:01:42
|21
|Miguel Bryon (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
|0:02:19
|22
|Oliver Behringer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:02:22
|23
|Geoffrey Curran (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|0:02:40
|24
|Jason Saltzman (Aevolo Cycling)
|0:03:00
|25
|William Kaiser (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|0:05:00
|26
|Ulugbek Saidov (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:15:13
|27
|Marco Wajda (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:20:15
|28
|Trevor O'Donnell (Toronto Hustle)
|0:21:13
|29
|Sammy Moseley (Crca/Foundation)
|0:22:46
|30
|Juan Pimentel (Crca/Foundation)
|0:22:55
|31
|Juan Pablo Gonzalez Aguilera (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:24:13
|32
|Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:25:19
|33
|David Nickels (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:40:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rally Cycling
|26:02:07
|2
|United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:20
|3
|Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie
|0:00:46
|4
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:51
|5
|Cylance Cycling
|0:01:24
|6
|Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:01:31
|7
|Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:36
|8
|Avevolo Cycling
|0:01:39
|9
|H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:43
|10
|ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy
|0:01:51
|11
|Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|0:02:04
|12
|303 Project
|0:02:21
|13
|Arapahoe Resources
|0:02:31
|14
|Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:02:51
|15
|Team ERRACE
|0:02:54
|16
|Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels
|0:03:02
|17
|Project Echelon Racing
|0:05:37
|18
|Toronto Hustle
|0:06:30
|19
|CRCA/Foundation
|0:23:54
|20
|Team Novo Nordisk Development
|0:41:28
