Trending

Joe Martin: Sebastian Haedo wins stage 2

De Vos remains race leader

Image 1 of 11

Sebastian Haedo (Unitedhealthcare) edges out Rui Oliveira (Axeon Hagens Berman) for the stage win

Sebastian Haedo (Unitedhealthcare) edges out Rui Oliveira (Axeon Hagens Berman) for the stage win
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 2 of 11

Race leader Lucas Sebastian Haedo (UnitedHealthcare)

Race leader Lucas Sebastian Haedo (UnitedHealthcare)
(Image credit: Tom Ewart/NWA Photography)
Image 3 of 11

The podium with Haedo in the middle

The podium with Haedo in the middle
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 4 of 11

The four man breakaway

The four man breakaway
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 5 of 11

Guess the legs...

Guess the legs...
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 6 of 11

Rally come to the front with 20km to race to pull back the breakaway

Rally come to the front with 20km to race to pull back the breakaway
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 7 of 11

The pace is on at the head of the race during stage 2

The pace is on at the head of the race during stage 2
(Image credit: Tom Ewart/NWA Photography)
Image 8 of 11

The peloton in action

The peloton in action
(Image credit: Tom Ewart/NWA Photography)
Image 9 of 11

Lucas Sebastian Haedo (UnitedHealthcare)

Lucas Sebastian Haedo (UnitedHealthcare)
(Image credit: Tom Ewart/NWA Photography)
Image 10 of 11

The top 3 from stage 2

The top 3 from stage 2
(Image credit: Tom Ewart/NWA Photography)
Image 11 of 11

The top 3 on GC after stage 2

The top 3 on GC after stage 2
(Image credit: Tom Ewart/NWA Photography)

UnitedHealthcare's Sebastian Haedo won a photo finish sprint over Rui Oliveira (Axeon Hagens Berman) to claim victory on stage 2 of the Joe Martin Stage Race. Race leader Adam De Vos (Rally Cycling) finished in 15th place to retain the yellow jersey

"It was pretty hard. The team did very well. In the morning we made a plan to be in the front at 300 meters, when that happened, I was fourth wheel, a little far back but I made it work. I want to say thank you to my team for the victory," said Haedo after his fourth career win on the second Joe Martin stage.

The result was bittersweet  for the 20-year-old Oliveira who is making his racing debut on American soil at the race.

"On one side, I am happy for being there at the finish. It means I am in good condition," he said. "But on the other side, to lose by centimeters is very frustrating. I was so very close to my first UCI victory."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucas Sebastian Haedo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)4:07:50
2Rui Oliveira (Axeon Hagens Berman)
3Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
4John Murphy (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
5Robin Carpenter (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
6Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
7Michael Rice (Axeon Hagens Berman)
8Eric Marcotte (Cylance Cycling)0:00:03
9Robert Britton (Rally Cycling)
10Peter Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
11Alex Cataford (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
12Greg Henderson (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
13Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling)
14Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling)
15Adam De Vos (Rally Cycling)
16Sepp Kuss (Rally Cycling)
17Adam Roberge (Silber Pro Cycling)
18Alexander Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling)
19Jokin Extabae Leturia (Aevolo Cycling)
20Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling)
21Austin Stephens (303 Project)
22Pier-Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling)
23Stephen Bassett (Silber Pro Cycling)
24Morgan Schmitt (Arapahoe Resources)
25Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
26Maxwell Ackermann (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
27Mat Stephens (Arapahoe Resources)
28Nicolas Torraca (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
29Daniel Eaton (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
30Andrew Dahlheim (Arapahoe Resources)
31Kyle Murphy (Cylance Cycling)
32Taylor Warren (303 Project)
33Noah Granigan (Team Errace)
34Barry Miller (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
35Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling)
36Connor Dilger (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)
37Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle)
38George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
39Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling)
40Marcos Lazzarotto (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
41Coulton Hartrich (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
42Janier Acevedo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
43Winston David (Crca/Foundation)
44Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources)
45Justin Mauch (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)
46Cristhian Ravelo-Avila (303 Project)
47Andres Diaz (Cylance Cycling)
48Luis Villalobos (Aevolo Cycling)
49Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
50Conner Brown (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
51Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)
52Travis Samuel (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
53Tyler Stites (Aevolo Cycling)
54Ty Magner (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
55Benoit Boulay (Toronto Hustle)
56Benjamin Foster (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
57Andrew Giniat (Project Echelon Racing)
58Rolly Weaver (Crca/Foundation)
59Stefano Barberi (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
60David Kessler (Team Errace)
61Jonathan Brown (Axeon Hagens Berman)
62Chad Young (Axeon Hagens Berman)
63Alejandro Padilla (Arapahoe Resources)
64Cory Lockwood (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
65Timothy Ahearn (Team Errace)
66Lance Haidet (Aevolo Cycling)
67Matthew Staples (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
68Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)
69James Snitzer (Project Echelon Racing)
70Sam Fritz (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)
71Cameron Clark (Team Errace)
72Isaiah Newkirk (303 Project)
73Quinton Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
74Brian West (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)
75Ulugbek Saidov (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
76Sammy Moseley (Crca/Foundation)
77Corey Davis (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
78Matt Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
79Gerardo Medina Robles (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)
80Laurent Gervais (Aevolo Cycling)0:00:25
81Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:27
82Karl Menzies (Cylance Cycling)
83Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)
84Peng Teoh (Team Errace)
85Julien Gagnìä (Silber Pro Cycling)
86Andrew Clemence (303 Project)
87Ian Moore (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
88Oliver Flautt (303 Project)
89Sean Gardner (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
90Cory Williams (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)0:00:35
91Ricky Randall (Arapahoe Resources)0:00:37
92Adam Ventling (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)
93Oliver Behringer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
94Jason Saltzman (Aevolo Cycling)
95Juan Pablo Gonzalez Aguilera (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:00:47
96Evan Bybee (Arapahoe Resources)
97Geron Williams (Crca/Foundation)0:00:51
98Nicolas Masbourian (Silber Pro Cycling)0:00:58
99Ruben Campanioni (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
100Mac) Charles Cassin (303 Project)
101Marc-Antoine Nadon (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
102Adam Farabaugh (303 Project)
103Thomas Barnett (Team Errace)0:01:08
104Hunter Grove (Cylance Cycling)0:01:13
105Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
106Geoffrey Curran (Axeon Hagens Berman)0:01:16
107Miguel Bryon (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)0:01:29
108Orlando Garibay (Cylance Cycling)0:01:32
109Innokenty Zavyalov (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
110William Kaiser (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)0:01:50
111Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)0:01:52
112Grant Koontz (Arapahoe Resources)0:01:56
113Jure Rupnik (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:01:59
114Evan Murphy (Toronto Hustle)0:02:04
115Brad Bradford (Toronto Hustle)0:02:07
116Maxwell Anderson (Project Echelon Racing)
117Kyle Boorsma (Toronto Hustle)0:02:09
118Brendan Mccormack (Crca/Foundation)0:02:21
119Joe Lewis (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)0:02:25
120Conor O'Brien (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:02:27
121Alexis Cartier (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
122Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling)0:02:34
123Eric Young (Rally Cycling)
124Derek Cote (Team Errace)0:00:03
125Scott Law (Cylance Cycling)0:02:42
126Oscar Clark (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)0:03:07
127TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
128Justin Williams (Cylance Cycling)0:03:18
129Danny Pate (Rally Cycling)0:03:50
130Jack Burke (Aevolo Cycling)0:00:03
131Kyle Anderson (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)0:17:10
132David Nickels (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
133Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
134Macen Van Allen (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)
135Caleb Aoake (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
136Juan Pimentel (Crca/Foundation)0:00:03
137Stephen Wagstaff (Project Echelon Racing)0:18:45
138Marco Wajda (Project Echelon Racing)
139Eric Hill (Project Echelon Racing)
140Cristobal Sarrion-Lopez (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
141Tim Savre (Project Echelon Racing)0:18:49
142Trevor O'Donnell (Toronto Hustle)0:19:38
143Jonathan Freter (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:36:52
DNFBrenden Hardy (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)
DNFBrant Speed (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexis Cartier (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)5pts
2Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)3
3Innokenty Zavyalov (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)15pts
2Rui Oliveira (Axeon Hagens Berman)12
3Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)10
4John Murphy (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)7
5Robin Carpenter (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)6
6Gavin Mannion (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)5
7Michael Rice (Axeon Hagens Berman)4
8Eric Marcotte (Cylance Cycling)3
9Robert Britton (Rally Cycling)2
10Peter Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rui Oliveira (Axeon Hagens Berman)4:07:50
2Michael Rice (Axeon Hagens Berman)
3Peter Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:00:03
4Adam Roberge (Silber Pro Cycling)
5Alexander Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling)
6Pier-Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling)
7Stephen Bassett (Silber Pro Cycling)
8Nicolas Torraca (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
9Noah Granigan (Team Errace)0:00:03
10Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling)
11Luis Villalobos (Aevolo Cycling)
12Conner Brown (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
13Tyler Stites (Aevolo Cycling)
14Jonathan Brown (Axeon Hagens Berman)
15Chad Young (Axeon Hagens Berman)
16Lance Haidet (Aevolo Cycling)
17Matthew Staples (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
18Quinton Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
19Ulugbek Saidov (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
20Sammy Moseley (Crca/Foundation)
21Laurent Gervais (Aevolo Cycling)0:00:25
22Oliver Behringer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:00:37
23Jason Saltzman (Aevolo Cycling)
24Juan Pablo Gonzalez Aguilera (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:00:47
25Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:01:13
26Geoffrey Curran (Axeon Hagens Berman)0:01:16
27Miguel Bryon (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)0:01:29
28William Kaiser (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)0:01:50
29Derek Cote (Team Errace)0:00:03
30Jack Burke (Aevolo Cycling)
31David Nickels (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:17:10
32Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
33Caleb Aoake (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
34Juan Pimentel (Crca/Foundation)0:00:03
35Marco Wajda (Project Echelon Racing)0:18:45
36Cristobal Sarrion-Lopez (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
37Trevor O'Donnell (Toronto Hustle)0:19:38

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1United Healthcare Pro Cycling12:23:33
2Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie
3Axeon Hagens Berman
4Gateway Harley-Davidson Team0:00:03
5Rally Cycling0:00:06
6Silber Pro Cycling
7Arapahoe Resources
8Cylance Cycling
9303 Project
10Avevolo Cycling
11Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching0:00:06
12H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
13Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
14Team ERRACE
15ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy
16CRCA/Foundation
17Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels
18Team Novo Nordisk Development0:01:24
19Toronto Hustle0:02:07
20Project Echelon Racing0:02:10

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam De Vos (Rally Cycling)4:17:10
2Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
3Robert Britton (Rally Cycling)
4Kyle Murphy (Cylance Cycling)0:00:08
5Sepp Kuss (Rally Cycling)0:00:10
6Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling)0:00:11
7Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling)0:00:12
8Robin Carpenter (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)0:00:13
9Jack Burke (Aevolo Cycling)0:00:14
10Alex Cataford (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
11Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling)0:00:19
12Janier Acevedo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
13John Murphy (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)0:00:22
14Rui Oliveira (Axeon Hagens Berman)0:00:24
15Stephen Bassett (Silber Pro Cycling)
16Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling)0:00:25
17Michael Rice (Axeon Hagens Berman)
18Daniel Eaton (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
19Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)0:00:26
20Adam Roberge (Silber Pro Cycling)0:00:28
21Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
22Greg Henderson (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:29
23Conner Brown (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)0:00:30
24Barry Miller (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
25Travis Samuel (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:00:31
26Morgan Schmitt (Arapahoe Resources)
27Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)0:00:36
28Coulton Hartrich (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
29Justin Mauch (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)
30Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
31Timothy Ahearn (Team Errace)0:00:37
32Peter Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:00:38
33Austin Stephens (303 Project)0:00:43
34Isaiah Newkirk (303 Project)0:00:44
35Luis Villalobos (Aevolo Cycling)0:00:45
36Alexander Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling)
37Ty Magner (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
38Andres Diaz (Cylance Cycling)0:00:47
39Matthew Staples (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:00:48
40James Snitzer (Project Echelon Racing)
41Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling)0:00:50
42Lucas Sebastian Haedo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:51
43George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)0:00:53
44Pier-Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling)
45Chad Young (Axeon Hagens Berman)0:00:55
46Jonathan Brown (Axeon Hagens Berman)
47Matt Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)0:00:58
48Winston David (Crca/Foundation)
49Eric Marcotte (Cylance Cycling)0:00:59
50Connor Dilger (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)0:01:00
51Benjamin Foster (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:01:01
52Cameron Clark (Team Errace)0:01:02
53Gerardo Medina Robles (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)0:01:03
54Jokin Extabae Leturia (Aevolo Cycling)0:01:04
55Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:01:05
56Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources)
57Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)
58Quinton Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:01:06
59Lance Haidet (Aevolo Cycling)0:01:07
60Karl Menzies (Cylance Cycling)0:01:09
61Sam Fritz (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)
62Corey Davis (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
63Stefano Barberi (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:01:13
64Rolly Weaver (Crca/Foundation)
65Taylor Warren (303 Project)0:01:15
66Julien Gagnìä (Silber Pro Cycling)0:01:16
67Tyler Stites (Aevolo Cycling)0:01:17
68Marcos Lazzarotto (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
69Sean Gardner (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
70Benoit Boulay (Toronto Hustle)0:01:19
71Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)0:01:21
72Laurent Gervais (Aevolo Cycling)0:01:24
73Cristhian Ravelo-Avila (303 Project)0:01:25
74David Kessler (Team Errace)
75Mat Stephens (Arapahoe Resources)0:01:27
76Alejandro Padilla (Arapahoe Resources)
77Andrew Clemence (303 Project)0:01:28
78Maxwell Ackermann (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)0:01:32
79Andrew Dahlheim (Arapahoe Resources)
80Ruben Campanioni (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)0:01:36
81Noah Granigan (Team Errace)0:01:37
82Ricky Randall (Arapahoe Resources)0:01:39
83Jason Saltzman (Aevolo Cycling)0:01:41
84Ulugbek Saidov (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
85Brian West (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)0:01:43
86Oliver Flautt (303 Project)0:01:44
87Cory Lockwood (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)0:01:45
88Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle)0:01:48
89Derek Cote (Team Errace)
90Nicolas Masbourian (Silber Pro Cycling)0:01:52
91Nicolas Torraca (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)0:01:53
92Geoffrey Curran (Axeon Hagens Berman)
93Marc-Antoine Nadon (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:01:55
94Andrew Giniat (Project Echelon Racing)0:01:56
95Sammy Moseley (Crca/Foundation)0:01:58
96Hunter Grove (Cylance Cycling)0:02:05
97Juan Pimentel (Crca/Foundation)0:02:07
98Orlando Garibay (Cylance Cycling)0:02:10
99Innokenty Zavyalov (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)0:02:14
100Adam Farabaugh (303 Project)0:02:18
101Evan Bybee (Arapahoe Resources)0:02:24
102Cory Williams (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)0:02:26
103Ian Moore (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:02:27
104Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)0:02:32
105Miguel Bryon (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)0:02:33
106Oliver Behringer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:02:36
107Mac) Charles Cassin (303 Project)
108William Kaiser (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)0:02:44
109Adam Ventling (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)0:02:51
110Grant Koontz (Arapahoe Resources)0:02:59
111Jure Rupnik (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:03:03
112Alexis Cartier (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:03:05
113Brendan Mccormack (Crca/Foundation)0:03:09
114Peng Teoh (Team Errace)0:03:10
115Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling)
116Kyle Boorsma (Toronto Hustle)0:03:15
117Joe Lewis (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)0:03:24
118TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)0:03:25
119Juan Pablo Gonzalez Aguilera (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
120Geron Williams (Crca/Foundation)0:03:42
121Conor O'Brien (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:03:43
122Eric Young (Rally Cycling)0:03:46
123Thomas Barnett (Team Errace)0:03:49
124Oscar Clark (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)0:03:52
125Evan Murphy (Toronto Hustle)0:03:56
126Maxwell Anderson (Project Echelon Racing)0:04:06
127Brad Bradford (Toronto Hustle)0:04:11
128Danny Pate (Rally Cycling)0:04:16
129Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:04:31
130Scott Law (Cylance Cycling)0:04:34
131Justin Williams (Cylance Cycling)0:05:53
132Kyle Anderson (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)0:19:08
133Caleb Aoake (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:19:16
134Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:19:33
135Macen Van Allen (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)0:19:35
136David Nickels (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:19:54
137Tim Savre (Project Echelon Racing)0:20:08
138Eric Hill (Project Echelon Racing)0:20:15
139Marco Wajda (Project Echelon Racing)0:20:29
140Stephen Wagstaff (Project Echelon Racing)0:20:35
141Cristobal Sarrion-Lopez (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:21:05
142Trevor O'Donnell (Toronto Hustle)0:21:27
143Jonathan Freter (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:37:24

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)15pts
2Rui Oliveira (Axeon Hagens Berman)12
3Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)10
4John Murphy (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)7
5Robin Carpenter (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)6
6Alexis Cartier (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)5
7Gavin Mannion (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)5
8Michael Rice (Axeon Hagens Berman)4
9Eric Marcotte (Cylance Cycling)3
10Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)3
11Robert Britton (Rally Cycling)2
12Peter Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)1
13Innokenty Zavyalov (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Burke (Aevolo Cycling)4:17:24
2Rui Oliveira (Axeon Hagens Berman)0:00:10
3Stephen Bassett (Silber Pro Cycling)
4Michael Rice (Axeon Hagens Berman)0:00:11
5Adam Roberge (Silber Pro Cycling)0:00:14
6Conner Brown (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)0:00:16
7Peter Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:00:24
8Luis Villalobos (Aevolo Cycling)0:00:31
9Alexander Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling)
10Matthew Staples (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:00:34
11Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling)0:00:36
12Pier-Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling)0:00:39
13Chad Young (Axeon Hagens Berman)0:00:41
14Jonathan Brown (Axeon Hagens Berman)
15Quinton Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:00:52
16Lance Haidet (Aevolo Cycling)0:00:53
17Tyler Stites (Aevolo Cycling)0:01:03
18Laurent Gervais (Aevolo Cycling)0:01:10
19Noah Granigan (Team Errace)0:01:23
20Jason Saltzman (Aevolo Cycling)0:01:27
21Ulugbek Saidov (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
22Derek Cote (Team Errace)0:01:34
23Nicolas Torraca (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)0:01:39
24Geoffrey Curran (Axeon Hagens Berman)
25Sammy Moseley (Crca/Foundation)0:01:44
26Juan Pimentel (Crca/Foundation)0:01:53
27Miguel Bryon (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)0:02:19
28Oliver Behringer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:02:22
29William Kaiser (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)0:02:30
30Juan Pablo Gonzalez Aguilera (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:03:11
31Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:04:17
32Caleb Aoake (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:19:02
33Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:19:19
34David Nickels (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:19:40
35Marco Wajda (Project Echelon Racing)0:20:15
36Cristobal Sarrion-Lopez (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:20:51
37Trevor O'Donnell (Toronto Hustle)0:21:13

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rally Cycling12:51:40
2United Healthcare Pro Cycling0:00:20
3Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie0:00:46
4Silber Pro Cycling0:00:51
5Cylance Cycling0:01:24
6Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:25
7Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching0:01:31
8Avevolo Cycling0:01:39
9H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:01:43
10Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team0:01:49
11ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy0:01:51
12303 Project0:02:21
13Arapahoe Resources0:02:31
14Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:02:51
15CRCA/Foundation0:02:52
16Team ERRACE0:02:54
17Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels0:03:02
18Project Echelon Racing0:05:37
19Toronto Hustle0:06:07
20Team Novo Nordisk Development0:07:00

Latest on Cyclingnews