UnitedHealthcare's Sebastian Haedo won a photo finish sprint over Rui Oliveira (Axeon Hagens Berman) to claim victory on stage 2 of the Joe Martin Stage Race. Race leader Adam De Vos (Rally Cycling) finished in 15th place to retain the yellow jersey

"It was pretty hard. The team did very well. In the morning we made a plan to be in the front at 300 meters, when that happened, I was fourth wheel, a little far back but I made it work. I want to say thank you to my team for the victory," said Haedo after his fourth career win on the second Joe Martin stage.

The result was bittersweet for the 20-year-old Oliveira who is making his racing debut on American soil at the race.

"On one side, I am happy for being there at the finish. It means I am in good condition," he said. "But on the other side, to lose by centimeters is very frustrating. I was so very close to my first UCI victory."

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 4:07:50 2 Rui Oliveira (Axeon Hagens Berman) 3 Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team) 4 John Murphy (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie) 5 Robin Carpenter (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie) 6 Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 7 Michael Rice (Axeon Hagens Berman) 8 Eric Marcotte (Cylance Cycling) 0:00:03 9 Robert Britton (Rally Cycling) 10 Peter Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team) 11 Alex Cataford (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 12 Greg Henderson (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 13 Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling) 14 Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling) 15 Adam De Vos (Rally Cycling) 16 Sepp Kuss (Rally Cycling) 17 Adam Roberge (Silber Pro Cycling) 18 Alexander Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling) 19 Jokin Extabae Leturia (Aevolo Cycling) 20 Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling) 21 Austin Stephens (303 Project) 22 Pier-Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling) 23 Stephen Bassett (Silber Pro Cycling) 24 Morgan Schmitt (Arapahoe Resources) 25 Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 26 Maxwell Ackermann (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team) 27 Mat Stephens (Arapahoe Resources) 28 Nicolas Torraca (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling) 29 Daniel Eaton (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 30 Andrew Dahlheim (Arapahoe Resources) 31 Kyle Murphy (Cylance Cycling) 32 Taylor Warren (303 Project) 33 Noah Granigan (Team Errace) 34 Barry Miller (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 35 Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) 36 Connor Dilger (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels) 37 Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle) 38 George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team) 39 Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling) 40 Marcos Lazzarotto (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 41 Coulton Hartrich (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 42 Janier Acevedo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 43 Winston David (Crca/Foundation) 44 Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources) 45 Justin Mauch (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O) 46 Cristhian Ravelo-Avila (303 Project) 47 Andres Diaz (Cylance Cycling) 48 Luis Villalobos (Aevolo Cycling) 49 Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team) 50 Conner Brown (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling) 51 Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O) 52 Travis Samuel (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team) 53 Tyler Stites (Aevolo Cycling) 54 Ty Magner (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie) 55 Benoit Boulay (Toronto Hustle) 56 Benjamin Foster (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 57 Andrew Giniat (Project Echelon Racing) 58 Rolly Weaver (Crca/Foundation) 59 Stefano Barberi (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 60 David Kessler (Team Errace) 61 Jonathan Brown (Axeon Hagens Berman) 62 Chad Young (Axeon Hagens Berman) 63 Alejandro Padilla (Arapahoe Resources) 64 Cory Lockwood (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling) 65 Timothy Ahearn (Team Errace) 66 Lance Haidet (Aevolo Cycling) 67 Matthew Staples (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team) 68 Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O) 69 James Snitzer (Project Echelon Racing) 70 Sam Fritz (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels) 71 Cameron Clark (Team Errace) 72 Isaiah Newkirk (303 Project) 73 Quinton Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team) 74 Brian West (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels) 75 Ulugbek Saidov (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 76 Sammy Moseley (Crca/Foundation) 77 Corey Davis (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 78 Matt Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team) 79 Gerardo Medina Robles (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels) 80 Laurent Gervais (Aevolo Cycling) 0:00:25 81 Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 0:00:27 82 Karl Menzies (Cylance Cycling) 83 Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O) 84 Peng Teoh (Team Errace) 85 Julien Gagnìä (Silber Pro Cycling) 86 Andrew Clemence (303 Project) 87 Ian Moore (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 88 Oliver Flautt (303 Project) 89 Sean Gardner (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team) 90 Cory Williams (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling) 0:00:35 91 Ricky Randall (Arapahoe Resources) 0:00:37 92 Adam Ventling (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels) 93 Oliver Behringer (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 94 Jason Saltzman (Aevolo Cycling) 95 Juan Pablo Gonzalez Aguilera (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:00:47 96 Evan Bybee (Arapahoe Resources) 97 Geron Williams (Crca/Foundation) 0:00:51 98 Nicolas Masbourian (Silber Pro Cycling) 0:00:58 99 Ruben Campanioni (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie) 100 Mac) Charles Cassin (303 Project) 101 Marc-Antoine Nadon (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team) 102 Adam Farabaugh (303 Project) 103 Thomas Barnett (Team Errace) 0:01:08 104 Hunter Grove (Cylance Cycling) 0:01:13 105 Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 106 Geoffrey Curran (Axeon Hagens Berman) 0:01:16 107 Miguel Bryon (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie) 0:01:29 108 Orlando Garibay (Cylance Cycling) 0:01:32 109 Innokenty Zavyalov (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling) 110 William Kaiser (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team) 0:01:50 111 Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team) 0:01:52 112 Grant Koontz (Arapahoe Resources) 0:01:56 113 Jure Rupnik (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:59 114 Evan Murphy (Toronto Hustle) 0:02:04 115 Brad Bradford (Toronto Hustle) 0:02:07 116 Maxwell Anderson (Project Echelon Racing) 117 Kyle Boorsma (Toronto Hustle) 0:02:09 118 Brendan Mccormack (Crca/Foundation) 0:02:21 119 Joe Lewis (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie) 0:02:25 120 Conor O'Brien (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team) 0:02:27 121 Alexis Cartier (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team) 122 Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling) 0:02:34 123 Eric Young (Rally Cycling) 124 Derek Cote (Team Errace) 0:00:03 125 Scott Law (Cylance Cycling) 0:02:42 126 Oscar Clark (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie) 0:03:07 127 TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie) 128 Justin Williams (Cylance Cycling) 0:03:18 129 Danny Pate (Rally Cycling) 0:03:50 130 Jack Burke (Aevolo Cycling) 0:00:03 131 Kyle Anderson (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O) 0:17:10 132 David Nickels (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 133 Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 134 Macen Van Allen (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels) 135 Caleb Aoake (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 136 Juan Pimentel (Crca/Foundation) 0:00:03 137 Stephen Wagstaff (Project Echelon Racing) 0:18:45 138 Marco Wajda (Project Echelon Racing) 139 Eric Hill (Project Echelon Racing) 140 Cristobal Sarrion-Lopez (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 141 Tim Savre (Project Echelon Racing) 0:18:49 142 Trevor O'Donnell (Toronto Hustle) 0:19:38 143 Jonathan Freter (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:36:52 DNF Brenden Hardy (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels) DNF Brant Speed (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexis Cartier (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team) 5 pts 2 Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O) 3 3 Innokenty Zavyalov (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling) 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling) 15 pts 2 Rui Oliveira (Axeon Hagens Berman) 12 3 Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team) 10 4 John Murphy (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie) 7 5 Robin Carpenter (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie) 6 6 Gavin Mannion (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling) 5 7 Michael Rice (Axeon Hagens Berman) 4 8 Eric Marcotte (Cylance Cycling) 3 9 Robert Britton (Rally Cycling) 2 10 Peter Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team) 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rui Oliveira (Axeon Hagens Berman) 4:07:50 2 Michael Rice (Axeon Hagens Berman) 3 Peter Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:03 4 Adam Roberge (Silber Pro Cycling) 5 Alexander Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling) 6 Pier-Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling) 7 Stephen Bassett (Silber Pro Cycling) 8 Nicolas Torraca (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling) 9 Noah Granigan (Team Errace) 0:00:03 10 Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling) 11 Luis Villalobos (Aevolo Cycling) 12 Conner Brown (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling) 13 Tyler Stites (Aevolo Cycling) 14 Jonathan Brown (Axeon Hagens Berman) 15 Chad Young (Axeon Hagens Berman) 16 Lance Haidet (Aevolo Cycling) 17 Matthew Staples (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team) 18 Quinton Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team) 19 Ulugbek Saidov (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 20 Sammy Moseley (Crca/Foundation) 21 Laurent Gervais (Aevolo Cycling) 0:00:25 22 Oliver Behringer (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:00:37 23 Jason Saltzman (Aevolo Cycling) 24 Juan Pablo Gonzalez Aguilera (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:00:47 25 Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:01:13 26 Geoffrey Curran (Axeon Hagens Berman) 0:01:16 27 Miguel Bryon (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie) 0:01:29 28 William Kaiser (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team) 0:01:50 29 Derek Cote (Team Errace) 0:00:03 30 Jack Burke (Aevolo Cycling) 31 David Nickels (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:17:10 32 Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 33 Caleb Aoake (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 34 Juan Pimentel (Crca/Foundation) 0:00:03 35 Marco Wajda (Project Echelon Racing) 0:18:45 36 Cristobal Sarrion-Lopez (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 37 Trevor O'Donnell (Toronto Hustle) 0:19:38

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 United Healthcare Pro Cycling 12:23:33 2 Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie 3 Axeon Hagens Berman 4 Gateway Harley-Davidson Team 0:00:03 5 Rally Cycling 0:00:06 6 Silber Pro Cycling 7 Arapahoe Resources 8 Cylance Cycling 9 303 Project 10 Avevolo Cycling 11 Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching 0:00:06 12 H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 13 Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 14 Team ERRACE 15 ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy 16 CRCA/Foundation 17 Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels 18 Team Novo Nordisk Development 0:01:24 19 Toronto Hustle 0:02:07 20 Project Echelon Racing 0:02:10

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam De Vos (Rally Cycling) 4:17:10 2 Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 3 Robert Britton (Rally Cycling) 4 Kyle Murphy (Cylance Cycling) 0:00:08 5 Sepp Kuss (Rally Cycling) 0:00:10 6 Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) 0:00:11 7 Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling) 0:00:12 8 Robin Carpenter (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie) 0:00:13 9 Jack Burke (Aevolo Cycling) 0:00:14 10 Alex Cataford (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 11 Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling) 0:00:19 12 Janier Acevedo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 13 John Murphy (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie) 0:00:22 14 Rui Oliveira (Axeon Hagens Berman) 0:00:24 15 Stephen Bassett (Silber Pro Cycling) 16 Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling) 0:00:25 17 Michael Rice (Axeon Hagens Berman) 18 Daniel Eaton (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 19 Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O) 0:00:26 20 Adam Roberge (Silber Pro Cycling) 0:00:28 21 Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 22 Greg Henderson (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 0:00:29 23 Conner Brown (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling) 0:00:30 24 Barry Miller (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 25 Travis Samuel (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:31 26 Morgan Schmitt (Arapahoe Resources) 27 Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team) 0:00:36 28 Coulton Hartrich (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 29 Justin Mauch (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O) 30 Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team) 31 Timothy Ahearn (Team Errace) 0:00:37 32 Peter Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:38 33 Austin Stephens (303 Project) 0:00:43 34 Isaiah Newkirk (303 Project) 0:00:44 35 Luis Villalobos (Aevolo Cycling) 0:00:45 36 Alexander Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling) 37 Ty Magner (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie) 38 Andres Diaz (Cylance Cycling) 0:00:47 39 Matthew Staples (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:48 40 James Snitzer (Project Echelon Racing) 41 Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling) 0:00:50 42 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 0:00:51 43 George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team) 0:00:53 44 Pier-Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling) 45 Chad Young (Axeon Hagens Berman) 0:00:55 46 Jonathan Brown (Axeon Hagens Berman) 47 Matt Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team) 0:00:58 48 Winston David (Crca/Foundation) 49 Eric Marcotte (Cylance Cycling) 0:00:59 50 Connor Dilger (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels) 0:01:00 51 Benjamin Foster (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:01:01 52 Cameron Clark (Team Errace) 0:01:02 53 Gerardo Medina Robles (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels) 0:01:03 54 Jokin Extabae Leturia (Aevolo Cycling) 0:01:04 55 Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 0:01:05 56 Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources) 57 Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O) 58 Quinton Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:06 59 Lance Haidet (Aevolo Cycling) 0:01:07 60 Karl Menzies (Cylance Cycling) 0:01:09 61 Sam Fritz (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels) 62 Corey Davis (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 63 Stefano Barberi (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:01:13 64 Rolly Weaver (Crca/Foundation) 65 Taylor Warren (303 Project) 0:01:15 66 Julien Gagnìä (Silber Pro Cycling) 0:01:16 67 Tyler Stites (Aevolo Cycling) 0:01:17 68 Marcos Lazzarotto (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 69 Sean Gardner (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team) 70 Benoit Boulay (Toronto Hustle) 0:01:19 71 Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O) 0:01:21 72 Laurent Gervais (Aevolo Cycling) 0:01:24 73 Cristhian Ravelo-Avila (303 Project) 0:01:25 74 David Kessler (Team Errace) 75 Mat Stephens (Arapahoe Resources) 0:01:27 76 Alejandro Padilla (Arapahoe Resources) 77 Andrew Clemence (303 Project) 0:01:28 78 Maxwell Ackermann (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team) 0:01:32 79 Andrew Dahlheim (Arapahoe Resources) 80 Ruben Campanioni (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie) 0:01:36 81 Noah Granigan (Team Errace) 0:01:37 82 Ricky Randall (Arapahoe Resources) 0:01:39 83 Jason Saltzman (Aevolo Cycling) 0:01:41 84 Ulugbek Saidov (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 85 Brian West (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels) 0:01:43 86 Oliver Flautt (303 Project) 0:01:44 87 Cory Lockwood (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling) 0:01:45 88 Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle) 0:01:48 89 Derek Cote (Team Errace) 90 Nicolas Masbourian (Silber Pro Cycling) 0:01:52 91 Nicolas Torraca (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling) 0:01:53 92 Geoffrey Curran (Axeon Hagens Berman) 93 Marc-Antoine Nadon (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:55 94 Andrew Giniat (Project Echelon Racing) 0:01:56 95 Sammy Moseley (Crca/Foundation) 0:01:58 96 Hunter Grove (Cylance Cycling) 0:02:05 97 Juan Pimentel (Crca/Foundation) 0:02:07 98 Orlando Garibay (Cylance Cycling) 0:02:10 99 Innokenty Zavyalov (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling) 0:02:14 100 Adam Farabaugh (303 Project) 0:02:18 101 Evan Bybee (Arapahoe Resources) 0:02:24 102 Cory Williams (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling) 0:02:26 103 Ian Moore (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:02:27 104 Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team) 0:02:32 105 Miguel Bryon (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie) 0:02:33 106 Oliver Behringer (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:02:36 107 Mac) Charles Cassin (303 Project) 108 William Kaiser (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team) 0:02:44 109 Adam Ventling (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels) 0:02:51 110 Grant Koontz (Arapahoe Resources) 0:02:59 111 Jure Rupnik (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team) 0:03:03 112 Alexis Cartier (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team) 0:03:05 113 Brendan Mccormack (Crca/Foundation) 0:03:09 114 Peng Teoh (Team Errace) 0:03:10 115 Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling) 116 Kyle Boorsma (Toronto Hustle) 0:03:15 117 Joe Lewis (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie) 0:03:24 118 TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie) 0:03:25 119 Juan Pablo Gonzalez Aguilera (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 120 Geron Williams (Crca/Foundation) 0:03:42 121 Conor O'Brien (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team) 0:03:43 122 Eric Young (Rally Cycling) 0:03:46 123 Thomas Barnett (Team Errace) 0:03:49 124 Oscar Clark (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie) 0:03:52 125 Evan Murphy (Toronto Hustle) 0:03:56 126 Maxwell Anderson (Project Echelon Racing) 0:04:06 127 Brad Bradford (Toronto Hustle) 0:04:11 128 Danny Pate (Rally Cycling) 0:04:16 129 Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:04:31 130 Scott Law (Cylance Cycling) 0:04:34 131 Justin Williams (Cylance Cycling) 0:05:53 132 Kyle Anderson (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O) 0:19:08 133 Caleb Aoake (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:19:16 134 Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:19:33 135 Macen Van Allen (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels) 0:19:35 136 David Nickels (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:19:54 137 Tim Savre (Project Echelon Racing) 0:20:08 138 Eric Hill (Project Echelon Racing) 0:20:15 139 Marco Wajda (Project Echelon Racing) 0:20:29 140 Stephen Wagstaff (Project Echelon Racing) 0:20:35 141 Cristobal Sarrion-Lopez (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:21:05 142 Trevor O'Donnell (Toronto Hustle) 0:21:27 143 Jonathan Freter (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:37:24

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling) 15 pts 2 Rui Oliveira (Axeon Hagens Berman) 12 3 Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team) 10 4 John Murphy (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie) 7 5 Robin Carpenter (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie) 6 6 Alexis Cartier (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team) 5 7 Gavin Mannion (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling) 5 8 Michael Rice (Axeon Hagens Berman) 4 9 Eric Marcotte (Cylance Cycling) 3 10 Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O) 3 11 Robert Britton (Rally Cycling) 2 12 Peter Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team) 1 13 Innokenty Zavyalov (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling) 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Burke (Aevolo Cycling) 4:17:24 2 Rui Oliveira (Axeon Hagens Berman) 0:00:10 3 Stephen Bassett (Silber Pro Cycling) 4 Michael Rice (Axeon Hagens Berman) 0:00:11 5 Adam Roberge (Silber Pro Cycling) 0:00:14 6 Conner Brown (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling) 0:00:16 7 Peter Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:24 8 Luis Villalobos (Aevolo Cycling) 0:00:31 9 Alexander Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling) 10 Matthew Staples (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:34 11 Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling) 0:00:36 12 Pier-Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling) 0:00:39 13 Chad Young (Axeon Hagens Berman) 0:00:41 14 Jonathan Brown (Axeon Hagens Berman) 15 Quinton Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:52 16 Lance Haidet (Aevolo Cycling) 0:00:53 17 Tyler Stites (Aevolo Cycling) 0:01:03 18 Laurent Gervais (Aevolo Cycling) 0:01:10 19 Noah Granigan (Team Errace) 0:01:23 20 Jason Saltzman (Aevolo Cycling) 0:01:27 21 Ulugbek Saidov (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 22 Derek Cote (Team Errace) 0:01:34 23 Nicolas Torraca (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling) 0:01:39 24 Geoffrey Curran (Axeon Hagens Berman) 25 Sammy Moseley (Crca/Foundation) 0:01:44 26 Juan Pimentel (Crca/Foundation) 0:01:53 27 Miguel Bryon (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie) 0:02:19 28 Oliver Behringer (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:02:22 29 William Kaiser (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team) 0:02:30 30 Juan Pablo Gonzalez Aguilera (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:03:11 31 Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:04:17 32 Caleb Aoake (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:19:02 33 Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:19:19 34 David Nickels (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:19:40 35 Marco Wajda (Project Echelon Racing) 0:20:15 36 Cristobal Sarrion-Lopez (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:20:51 37 Trevor O'Donnell (Toronto Hustle) 0:21:13