Joe Martin: Sebastian Haedo wins stage 2
De Vos remains race leader
Men Stage 2: Fayetteville - Fayetteville
UnitedHealthcare's Sebastian Haedo won a photo finish sprint over Rui Oliveira (Axeon Hagens Berman) to claim victory on stage 2 of the Joe Martin Stage Race. Race leader Adam De Vos (Rally Cycling) finished in 15th place to retain the yellow jersey
"It was pretty hard. The team did very well. In the morning we made a plan to be in the front at 300 meters, when that happened, I was fourth wheel, a little far back but I made it work. I want to say thank you to my team for the victory," said Haedo after his fourth career win on the second Joe Martin stage.
The result was bittersweet for the 20-year-old Oliveira who is making his racing debut on American soil at the race.
"On one side, I am happy for being there at the finish. It means I am in good condition," he said. "But on the other side, to lose by centimeters is very frustrating. I was so very close to my first UCI victory."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|4:07:50
|2
|Rui Oliveira (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|3
|Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|4
|John Murphy (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
|5
|Robin Carpenter (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
|6
|Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|7
|Michael Rice (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|8
|Eric Marcotte (Cylance Cycling)
|0:00:03
|9
|Robert Britton (Rally Cycling)
|10
|Peter Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|11
|Alex Cataford (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|12
|Greg Henderson (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|13
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling)
|14
|Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling)
|15
|Adam De Vos (Rally Cycling)
|16
|Sepp Kuss (Rally Cycling)
|17
|Adam Roberge (Silber Pro Cycling)
|18
|Alexander Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling)
|19
|Jokin Extabae Leturia (Aevolo Cycling)
|20
|Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling)
|21
|Austin Stephens (303 Project)
|22
|Pier-Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling)
|23
|Stephen Bassett (Silber Pro Cycling)
|24
|Morgan Schmitt (Arapahoe Resources)
|25
|Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|26
|Maxwell Ackermann (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|27
|Mat Stephens (Arapahoe Resources)
|28
|Nicolas Torraca (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|29
|Daniel Eaton (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|30
|Andrew Dahlheim (Arapahoe Resources)
|31
|Kyle Murphy (Cylance Cycling)
|32
|Taylor Warren (303 Project)
|33
|Noah Granigan (Team Errace)
|34
|Barry Miller (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|35
|Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling)
|36
|Connor Dilger (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)
|37
|Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle)
|38
|George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|39
|Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling)
|40
|Marcos Lazzarotto (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|41
|Coulton Hartrich (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|42
|Janier Acevedo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|43
|Winston David (Crca/Foundation)
|44
|Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources)
|45
|Justin Mauch (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)
|46
|Cristhian Ravelo-Avila (303 Project)
|47
|Andres Diaz (Cylance Cycling)
|48
|Luis Villalobos (Aevolo Cycling)
|49
|Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|50
|Conner Brown (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|51
|Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)
|52
|Travis Samuel (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|53
|Tyler Stites (Aevolo Cycling)
|54
|Ty Magner (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
|55
|Benoit Boulay (Toronto Hustle)
|56
|Benjamin Foster (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|57
|Andrew Giniat (Project Echelon Racing)
|58
|Rolly Weaver (Crca/Foundation)
|59
|Stefano Barberi (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|60
|David Kessler (Team Errace)
|61
|Jonathan Brown (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|62
|Chad Young (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|63
|Alejandro Padilla (Arapahoe Resources)
|64
|Cory Lockwood (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|65
|Timothy Ahearn (Team Errace)
|66
|Lance Haidet (Aevolo Cycling)
|67
|Matthew Staples (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|68
|Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)
|69
|James Snitzer (Project Echelon Racing)
|70
|Sam Fritz (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)
|71
|Cameron Clark (Team Errace)
|72
|Isaiah Newkirk (303 Project)
|73
|Quinton Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|74
|Brian West (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)
|75
|Ulugbek Saidov (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|76
|Sammy Moseley (Crca/Foundation)
|77
|Corey Davis (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|78
|Matt Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|79
|Gerardo Medina Robles (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)
|80
|Laurent Gervais (Aevolo Cycling)
|0:00:25
|81
|Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:00:27
|82
|Karl Menzies (Cylance Cycling)
|83
|Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)
|84
|Peng Teoh (Team Errace)
|85
|Julien Gagnìä (Silber Pro Cycling)
|86
|Andrew Clemence (303 Project)
|87
|Ian Moore (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|88
|Oliver Flautt (303 Project)
|89
|Sean Gardner (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|90
|Cory Williams (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|0:00:35
|91
|Ricky Randall (Arapahoe Resources)
|0:00:37
|92
|Adam Ventling (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)
|93
|Oliver Behringer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|94
|Jason Saltzman (Aevolo Cycling)
|95
|Juan Pablo Gonzalez Aguilera (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:00:47
|96
|Evan Bybee (Arapahoe Resources)
|97
|Geron Williams (Crca/Foundation)
|0:00:51
|98
|Nicolas Masbourian (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:00:58
|99
|Ruben Campanioni (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
|100
|Mac) Charles Cassin (303 Project)
|101
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|102
|Adam Farabaugh (303 Project)
|103
|Thomas Barnett (Team Errace)
|0:01:08
|104
|Hunter Grove (Cylance Cycling)
|0:01:13
|105
|Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|106
|Geoffrey Curran (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|0:01:16
|107
|Miguel Bryon (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
|0:01:29
|108
|Orlando Garibay (Cylance Cycling)
|0:01:32
|109
|Innokenty Zavyalov (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|110
|William Kaiser (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|0:01:50
|111
|Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|0:01:52
|112
|Grant Koontz (Arapahoe Resources)
|0:01:56
|113
|Jure Rupnik (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:59
|114
|Evan Murphy (Toronto Hustle)
|0:02:04
|115
|Brad Bradford (Toronto Hustle)
|0:02:07
|116
|Maxwell Anderson (Project Echelon Racing)
|117
|Kyle Boorsma (Toronto Hustle)
|0:02:09
|118
|Brendan Mccormack (Crca/Foundation)
|0:02:21
|119
|Joe Lewis (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
|0:02:25
|120
|Conor O'Brien (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:02:27
|121
|Alexis Cartier (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|122
|Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling)
|0:02:34
|123
|Eric Young (Rally Cycling)
|124
|Derek Cote (Team Errace)
|0:00:03
|125
|Scott Law (Cylance Cycling)
|0:02:42
|126
|Oscar Clark (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
|0:03:07
|127
|TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
|128
|Justin Williams (Cylance Cycling)
|0:03:18
|129
|Danny Pate (Rally Cycling)
|0:03:50
|130
|Jack Burke (Aevolo Cycling)
|0:00:03
|131
|Kyle Anderson (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)
|0:17:10
|132
|David Nickels (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|133
|Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|134
|Macen Van Allen (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)
|135
|Caleb Aoake (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|136
|Juan Pimentel (Crca/Foundation)
|0:00:03
|137
|Stephen Wagstaff (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:18:45
|138
|Marco Wajda (Project Echelon Racing)
|139
|Eric Hill (Project Echelon Racing)
|140
|Cristobal Sarrion-Lopez (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|141
|Tim Savre (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:18:49
|142
|Trevor O'Donnell (Toronto Hustle)
|0:19:38
|143
|Jonathan Freter (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:36:52
|DNF
|Brenden Hardy (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)
|DNF
|Brant Speed (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexis Cartier (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|5
|pts
|2
|Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)
|3
|3
|Innokenty Zavyalov (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)
|15
|pts
|2
|Rui Oliveira (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|12
|3
|Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|10
|4
|John Murphy (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
|7
|5
|Robin Carpenter (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
|6
|6
|Gavin Mannion (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)
|5
|7
|Michael Rice (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|4
|8
|Eric Marcotte (Cylance Cycling)
|3
|9
|Robert Britton (Rally Cycling)
|2
|10
|Peter Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rui Oliveira (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|4:07:50
|2
|Michael Rice (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|3
|Peter Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:03
|4
|Adam Roberge (Silber Pro Cycling)
|5
|Alexander Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling)
|6
|Pier-Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling)
|7
|Stephen Bassett (Silber Pro Cycling)
|8
|Nicolas Torraca (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|9
|Noah Granigan (Team Errace)
|0:00:03
|10
|Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling)
|11
|Luis Villalobos (Aevolo Cycling)
|12
|Conner Brown (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|13
|Tyler Stites (Aevolo Cycling)
|14
|Jonathan Brown (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|15
|Chad Young (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|16
|Lance Haidet (Aevolo Cycling)
|17
|Matthew Staples (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|18
|Quinton Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|19
|Ulugbek Saidov (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|20
|Sammy Moseley (Crca/Foundation)
|21
|Laurent Gervais (Aevolo Cycling)
|0:00:25
|22
|Oliver Behringer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:00:37
|23
|Jason Saltzman (Aevolo Cycling)
|24
|Juan Pablo Gonzalez Aguilera (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:00:47
|25
|Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:01:13
|26
|Geoffrey Curran (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|0:01:16
|27
|Miguel Bryon (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
|0:01:29
|28
|William Kaiser (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|0:01:50
|29
|Derek Cote (Team Errace)
|0:00:03
|30
|Jack Burke (Aevolo Cycling)
|31
|David Nickels (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:17:10
|32
|Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|33
|Caleb Aoake (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|34
|Juan Pimentel (Crca/Foundation)
|0:00:03
|35
|Marco Wajda (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:18:45
|36
|Cristobal Sarrion-Lopez (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|37
|Trevor O'Donnell (Toronto Hustle)
|0:19:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|12:23:33
|2
|Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie
|3
|Axeon Hagens Berman
|4
|Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|0:00:03
|5
|Rally Cycling
|0:00:06
|6
|Silber Pro Cycling
|7
|Arapahoe Resources
|8
|Cylance Cycling
|9
|303 Project
|10
|Avevolo Cycling
|11
|Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:00:06
|12
|H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|14
|Team ERRACE
|15
|ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy
|16
|CRCA/Foundation
|17
|Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels
|18
|Team Novo Nordisk Development
|0:01:24
|19
|Toronto Hustle
|0:02:07
|20
|Project Echelon Racing
|0:02:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam De Vos (Rally Cycling)
|4:17:10
|2
|Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|3
|Robert Britton (Rally Cycling)
|4
|Kyle Murphy (Cylance Cycling)
|0:00:08
|5
|Sepp Kuss (Rally Cycling)
|0:00:10
|6
|Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling)
|0:00:11
|7
|Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:00:12
|8
|Robin Carpenter (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
|0:00:13
|9
|Jack Burke (Aevolo Cycling)
|0:00:14
|10
|Alex Cataford (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|11
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling)
|0:00:19
|12
|Janier Acevedo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|13
|John Murphy (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
|0:00:22
|14
|Rui Oliveira (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|0:00:24
|15
|Stephen Bassett (Silber Pro Cycling)
|16
|Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:00:25
|17
|Michael Rice (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|18
|Daniel Eaton (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|19
|Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)
|0:00:26
|20
|Adam Roberge (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:00:28
|21
|Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|22
|Greg Henderson (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:00:29
|23
|Conner Brown (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|0:00:30
|24
|Barry Miller (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|25
|Travis Samuel (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:31
|26
|Morgan Schmitt (Arapahoe Resources)
|27
|Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|0:00:36
|28
|Coulton Hartrich (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|29
|Justin Mauch (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)
|30
|Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|31
|Timothy Ahearn (Team Errace)
|0:00:37
|32
|Peter Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:38
|33
|Austin Stephens (303 Project)
|0:00:43
|34
|Isaiah Newkirk (303 Project)
|0:00:44
|35
|Luis Villalobos (Aevolo Cycling)
|0:00:45
|36
|Alexander Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling)
|37
|Ty Magner (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
|38
|Andres Diaz (Cylance Cycling)
|0:00:47
|39
|Matthew Staples (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:48
|40
|James Snitzer (Project Echelon Racing)
|41
|Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling)
|0:00:50
|42
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:00:51
|43
|George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|0:00:53
|44
|Pier-Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling)
|45
|Chad Young (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|0:00:55
|46
|Jonathan Brown (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|47
|Matt Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|0:00:58
|48
|Winston David (Crca/Foundation)
|49
|Eric Marcotte (Cylance Cycling)
|0:00:59
|50
|Connor Dilger (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)
|0:01:00
|51
|Benjamin Foster (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:01:01
|52
|Cameron Clark (Team Errace)
|0:01:02
|53
|Gerardo Medina Robles (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)
|0:01:03
|54
|Jokin Extabae Leturia (Aevolo Cycling)
|0:01:04
|55
|Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:01:05
|56
|Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources)
|57
|Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)
|58
|Quinton Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:06
|59
|Lance Haidet (Aevolo Cycling)
|0:01:07
|60
|Karl Menzies (Cylance Cycling)
|0:01:09
|61
|Sam Fritz (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)
|62
|Corey Davis (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|63
|Stefano Barberi (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:01:13
|64
|Rolly Weaver (Crca/Foundation)
|65
|Taylor Warren (303 Project)
|0:01:15
|66
|Julien Gagnìä (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:01:16
|67
|Tyler Stites (Aevolo Cycling)
|0:01:17
|68
|Marcos Lazzarotto (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|69
|Sean Gardner (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|70
|Benoit Boulay (Toronto Hustle)
|0:01:19
|71
|Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)
|0:01:21
|72
|Laurent Gervais (Aevolo Cycling)
|0:01:24
|73
|Cristhian Ravelo-Avila (303 Project)
|0:01:25
|74
|David Kessler (Team Errace)
|75
|Mat Stephens (Arapahoe Resources)
|0:01:27
|76
|Alejandro Padilla (Arapahoe Resources)
|77
|Andrew Clemence (303 Project)
|0:01:28
|78
|Maxwell Ackermann (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|0:01:32
|79
|Andrew Dahlheim (Arapahoe Resources)
|80
|Ruben Campanioni (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
|0:01:36
|81
|Noah Granigan (Team Errace)
|0:01:37
|82
|Ricky Randall (Arapahoe Resources)
|0:01:39
|83
|Jason Saltzman (Aevolo Cycling)
|0:01:41
|84
|Ulugbek Saidov (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|85
|Brian West (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)
|0:01:43
|86
|Oliver Flautt (303 Project)
|0:01:44
|87
|Cory Lockwood (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|0:01:45
|88
|Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle)
|0:01:48
|89
|Derek Cote (Team Errace)
|90
|Nicolas Masbourian (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:01:52
|91
|Nicolas Torraca (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|0:01:53
|92
|Geoffrey Curran (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|93
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:55
|94
|Andrew Giniat (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:01:56
|95
|Sammy Moseley (Crca/Foundation)
|0:01:58
|96
|Hunter Grove (Cylance Cycling)
|0:02:05
|97
|Juan Pimentel (Crca/Foundation)
|0:02:07
|98
|Orlando Garibay (Cylance Cycling)
|0:02:10
|99
|Innokenty Zavyalov (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|0:02:14
|100
|Adam Farabaugh (303 Project)
|0:02:18
|101
|Evan Bybee (Arapahoe Resources)
|0:02:24
|102
|Cory Williams (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|0:02:26
|103
|Ian Moore (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:02:27
|104
|Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|0:02:32
|105
|Miguel Bryon (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
|0:02:33
|106
|Oliver Behringer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:02:36
|107
|Mac) Charles Cassin (303 Project)
|108
|William Kaiser (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|0:02:44
|109
|Adam Ventling (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)
|0:02:51
|110
|Grant Koontz (Arapahoe Resources)
|0:02:59
|111
|Jure Rupnik (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:03:03
|112
|Alexis Cartier (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:03:05
|113
|Brendan Mccormack (Crca/Foundation)
|0:03:09
|114
|Peng Teoh (Team Errace)
|0:03:10
|115
|Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling)
|116
|Kyle Boorsma (Toronto Hustle)
|0:03:15
|117
|Joe Lewis (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
|0:03:24
|118
|TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
|0:03:25
|119
|Juan Pablo Gonzalez Aguilera (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|120
|Geron Williams (Crca/Foundation)
|0:03:42
|121
|Conor O'Brien (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:03:43
|122
|Eric Young (Rally Cycling)
|0:03:46
|123
|Thomas Barnett (Team Errace)
|0:03:49
|124
|Oscar Clark (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
|0:03:52
|125
|Evan Murphy (Toronto Hustle)
|0:03:56
|126
|Maxwell Anderson (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:04:06
|127
|Brad Bradford (Toronto Hustle)
|0:04:11
|128
|Danny Pate (Rally Cycling)
|0:04:16
|129
|Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:04:31
|130
|Scott Law (Cylance Cycling)
|0:04:34
|131
|Justin Williams (Cylance Cycling)
|0:05:53
|132
|Kyle Anderson (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)
|0:19:08
|133
|Caleb Aoake (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:19:16
|134
|Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:19:33
|135
|Macen Van Allen (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)
|0:19:35
|136
|David Nickels (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:19:54
|137
|Tim Savre (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:20:08
|138
|Eric Hill (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:20:15
|139
|Marco Wajda (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:20:29
|140
|Stephen Wagstaff (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:20:35
|141
|Cristobal Sarrion-Lopez (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:21:05
|142
|Trevor O'Donnell (Toronto Hustle)
|0:21:27
|143
|Jonathan Freter (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:37:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)
|15
|pts
|2
|Rui Oliveira (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|12
|3
|Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|10
|4
|John Murphy (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
|7
|5
|Robin Carpenter (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
|6
|6
|Alexis Cartier (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|5
|7
|Gavin Mannion (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)
|5
|8
|Michael Rice (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|4
|9
|Eric Marcotte (Cylance Cycling)
|3
|10
|Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)
|3
|11
|Robert Britton (Rally Cycling)
|2
|12
|Peter Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|1
|13
|Innokenty Zavyalov (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Burke (Aevolo Cycling)
|4:17:24
|2
|Rui Oliveira (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|0:00:10
|3
|Stephen Bassett (Silber Pro Cycling)
|4
|Michael Rice (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|0:00:11
|5
|Adam Roberge (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:00:14
|6
|Conner Brown (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|0:00:16
|7
|Peter Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:24
|8
|Luis Villalobos (Aevolo Cycling)
|0:00:31
|9
|Alexander Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling)
|10
|Matthew Staples (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:34
|11
|Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling)
|0:00:36
|12
|Pier-Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:00:39
|13
|Chad Young (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|0:00:41
|14
|Jonathan Brown (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|15
|Quinton Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:52
|16
|Lance Haidet (Aevolo Cycling)
|0:00:53
|17
|Tyler Stites (Aevolo Cycling)
|0:01:03
|18
|Laurent Gervais (Aevolo Cycling)
|0:01:10
|19
|Noah Granigan (Team Errace)
|0:01:23
|20
|Jason Saltzman (Aevolo Cycling)
|0:01:27
|21
|Ulugbek Saidov (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|22
|Derek Cote (Team Errace)
|0:01:34
|23
|Nicolas Torraca (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|0:01:39
|24
|Geoffrey Curran (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|25
|Sammy Moseley (Crca/Foundation)
|0:01:44
|26
|Juan Pimentel (Crca/Foundation)
|0:01:53
|27
|Miguel Bryon (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
|0:02:19
|28
|Oliver Behringer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:02:22
|29
|William Kaiser (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|0:02:30
|30
|Juan Pablo Gonzalez Aguilera (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:03:11
|31
|Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:04:17
|32
|Caleb Aoake (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:19:02
|33
|Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:19:19
|34
|David Nickels (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:19:40
|35
|Marco Wajda (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:20:15
|36
|Cristobal Sarrion-Lopez (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:20:51
|37
|Trevor O'Donnell (Toronto Hustle)
|0:21:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rally Cycling
|12:51:40
|2
|United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:20
|3
|Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie
|0:00:46
|4
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:51
|5
|Cylance Cycling
|0:01:24
|6
|Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:25
|7
|Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:01:31
|8
|Avevolo Cycling
|0:01:39
|9
|H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:43
|10
|Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team
|0:01:49
|11
|ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy
|0:01:51
|12
|303 Project
|0:02:21
|13
|Arapahoe Resources
|0:02:31
|14
|Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:02:51
|15
|CRCA/Foundation
|0:02:52
|16
|Team ERRACE
|0:02:54
|17
|Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels
|0:03:02
|18
|Project Echelon Racing
|0:05:37
|19
|Toronto Hustle
|0:06:07
|20
|Team Novo Nordisk Development
|0:07:00
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
-
Thijssen in intensive care after high-speed crash at Gent Six DayLotto Soudal rider diagnosed with three small areas of bleeding in the brain
-
Sutton will not return after walking out of Freeman hearingTeam Sky and British Cycling psychiatrist Dr Steve Peters is next to be questioned
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy