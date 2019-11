Image 1 of 6 Lauren Hall (UnitedHealthcare), Lily Williams (Sun And Ski Elite Women Team) and Sara Bergen (Rally Cycling) (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 2 of 6 Lily Williams (Sun and Ski Elite Women's Team) sprints to the win (Image credit: Tom Ewart/NWA Photography) Image 3 of 6 Lily Williams (Sun and Ski Elite Women's Team) on top step of the stage 3 podium (Image credit: Tom Ewart/NWA Photography) Image 4 of 6 Emma White leads the young rider classification (Image credit: Tom Ewart/NWA Photography) Image 5 of 6 Sara Bergen in the points jersey (Image credit: Tom Ewart/NWA Photography) Image 6 of 6 UHC's Ruth Winder holds onto the leader's jersey (Image credit: Tom Ewart/NWA Photography)

American Lilly Williams upstaged her rivals on stage 3 of the Joe Martin Stage Race for the biggest win of her career to date. The Sun and Ski Elite Women's Team rider out-kicked Lauren Hall (UnitedHealthcare) and Sara Bergen (Rally Cycling) for the win.

Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare) was eighth and holds a 10-second advantage over Lauren Stephens (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) with one stage to come.

UHC sport director Rachel Heal explained in a team statement that she was aiming for the stage win but is content to have kept the race lead.

"I'm really happy with how the team rode today, obviously the stage win would have been the icing on the cake, but keeping the leaders jersey was the priority, and the team rode a smart and confident race to make that happen. We.re looking forward to an exciting crit tomorrow," Heal said.

Going into the final stage, Rally lead the points classification with Bergen and the young rider classification via Emma White.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lily Williams (Sun And Ski Elite Women Team) 2:47:26 2 Lauren Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 3 Sara Bergen (Rally Cycling) 4 Peta Mullens (Hagens Berman | Supermint) 5 Lizzie Williams (Hagens Berman | Supermint) 6 Mandy Heintz (Visit Dallas DNA Cycling) 7 Tabitha Sherwood (Pastaria - Big Shark Racing) 8 Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 9 Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank) 10 Janelle Cole (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 11 Diana Penuela (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 12 Kate Sherwin (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 13 Claire Rose (Visit Dallas DNA Cycling) 14 Flora Yan (Sun And Ski Elite Women Team) 15 Christy Keely (Team Elevate Racing) 16 Leigh Ann Ganzar (Sun And Ski Elite Women Team) 17 Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman | Supermint) 18 Hannah Shell (Pastaria - Big Shark Racing) 19 Laura Jorgensen (RTO National Women's Cycling) 20 Danielys del Vallegarcia (Sun And Ski Elite Women Team) 21 Ingrid Drexel (Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank) 22 Marie-Soleil Blais (Team Elevate Racing) 23 Courteney Lowe (RTO National Women's Cycling) 24 Nicolle Bruderer (Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank) 25 Danielle Clark (RTO National Women's Cycling) 26 Caitlin Laroche (Rally Cycling) 27 Kathryn Buss (Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank) 28 Katharine Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 29 Erica Allar (Rally Cycling) 30 Kathryn Donovan (Visit Dallas DNA Cycling) 31 Stefanie Sydlik (QCW Cycling) 32 Katie Kantzes (Sun And Ski Elite Women Team) 33 Liza Rachetto (Hagens Berman | Supermint) 34 Tayler Wiles (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 35 Anna Sanders (Visit Dallas DNA Cycling) 36 Emily Newsom (Team Elevate Racing) 37 Melinda McCutcheon (Visit Dallas DNA Cycling) 0:00:10 38 Emma White (Rally Cycling) 0:00:37 39 Katherine Maine (Rally Cycling) 0:00:55 40 Lindsay Bayer (Hagens Berman | Supermint) 0:01:02 41 Ivy Audrain (Hagens Berman | Supermint) 0:01:18 42 Jennifer Luebke (Visit Dallas DNA Cycling) 43 Madeleine Park (Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank) 0:01:28 44 Lauretta Hanson (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 45 Beth Ann Orton (Hagens Berman | Supermint) 46 Amy Benner (Rally Cycling) 0:02:28 47 Ryan Kendall (Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank) 0:05:25 48 Heather Fischer (Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank) 0:01:28 49 Lindsay Meyers (Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank) 50 Holly Mathews (Pastaria - Big Shark Racing) 0:13:43 51 Emily Spence (QCW Cycling) 0:13:44 52 Regina Legge (QCW Cycling) 53 Sarah Guilbert (RTO National Women's Cycling) 0:13:46 54 Tarah Cole (QCW Cycling) 55 Breanne Nalder (Visit Dallas DNA Cycling) 0:13:48 56 Aliya Traficante (QCW Cycling) 0:13:51 57 Bri Clark (Pastaria - Big Shark Racing) 0:13:54 58 Ashley Weaver (Pastaria - Big Shark Racing) 0:17:43 59 Jennifer Wagner (Team Elevate Racing) 60 Amy McClintock (Pastaria - Big Shark Racing) 61 Judah Sencebaugh (Pastaria - Big Shark Racing) 62 Vanessa Curtis (Orion Racing) 63 Belen Garza (Sun And Ski Elite Women Team) 64 Solymar Rivera (Sun And Ski Elite Women Team) 65 Alison Atkinson (Sun And Ski Elite Women Team) 66 Emily Jordan (QCW Cycling) 67 Carlyn Jackson (Orion Racing) 68 Diedre Ribbens (Orion Racing) 0:17:47 69 Sarah Matchett (RTO National Women's Cycling) 0:17:51 70 Jennifer Wakeman (RTO National Women's Cycling) 0:17:52 71 Emily Houtchens (Orion Racing) 0:21:35 DNS Scotti Lechuga (Hagens Berman | Supermint) DNF Lindsey Durst (Pastaria - Big Shark Racing) DNF Kate Kirkpatrick (RTO National Women's Cycling) DNF Caroline Baur (Team Elevate Racing) DNF Alijah Beatty (Orion Racing)

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emily Newsom (Team Elevate Racing) 5 pts 2 Katharine Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 3 3 Lauretta Hanson (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Melinda McCutcheon (Visit Dallas DNA Cycling) 5 pts 2 Katharine Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 3 3 Lauretta Hanson (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 1

Finish line # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lily Williams (Sun And Ski Elite Women Team) 15 pts 2 Lauren Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 12 3 Sara Bergen (Rally Cycling) 10 4 Peta Mullens (Hagens Berman | Supermint) 7 5 Lizzie Williams (Hagens Berman | Supermint) 6 6 Mandy Heintz (Visit Dallas DNA Cycling) 5 7 Tabitha Sherwood (Pastaria - Big Shark Racing) 4 8 Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 3 9 Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank) 2 10 Janelle Cole (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Janelle Cole (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 2:47:26 2 Flora Yan (Sun And Ski Elite Women Team) 3 Danielle Clark (RTO National Women's Cycling) 4 Emma White (Rally Cycling) 0:00:37 5 Katherine Maine (Rally Cycling) 0:00:55 6 Madeleine Park (Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank) 0:01:28 7 Aliya Traficante (QCW Cycling) 0:13:51

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8:22:18 2 Hagens Berman | Supermint 3 Sun and Ski Elite Women Team 4 Visit Dallas DNA Cycling 5 Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 6 Rally Cycling 7 RTO National Women's Cycling 8 Team Elevate Racing 9 Pastaria - Big Shark Racing 0:13:43 10 QCW Cycling 0:27:28 11 Orion Racing 0:53:13

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 5:39:29 2 Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank) 0:00:10 3 Kathryn Buss (Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank) 0:00:22 4 Claire Rose (Visit Dallas DNA Cycling) 0:00:33 5 Sara Bergen (Rally Cycling) 0:00:37 6 Katharine Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 0:00:38 7 Tayler Wiles (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 0:00:52 8 Ingrid Drexel (Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank) 0:01:00 9 Stefanie Sydlik (QCW Cycling) 0:01:06 10 Marie-Soleil Blais (Team Elevate Racing) 0:01:14 11 Kathryn Donovan (Visit Dallas DNA Cycling) 0:01:17 12 Diana Penuela (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 0:01:22 13 Melinda McCutcheon (Visit Dallas DNA Cycling) 0:01:25 14 Peta Mullens (Hagens Berman | Supermint) 0:01:28 15 Lauren Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 16 Erica Allar (Rally Cycling) 0:01:30 17 Lizzie Williams (Hagens Berman | Supermint) 0:01:31 18 Leigh Ann Ganzar (Sun And Ski Elite Women Team) 0:01:34 19 Emily Newsom (Team Elevate Racing) 0:01:35 20 Emma White (Rally Cycling) 21 Nicolle Bruderer (Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank) 0:01:38 22 Mandy Heintz (Visit Dallas DNA Cycling) 0:01:39 23 Katie Kantzes (Sun And Ski Elite Women Team) 0:01:48 24 Kate Sherwin (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 0:01:56 25 Anna Sanders (Visit Dallas DNA Cycling) 0:02:02 26 Danielle Clark (RTO National Women's Cycling) 27 Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman | Supermint) 0:02:08 28 Hannah Shell (Pastaria - Big Shark Racing) 0:02:10 29 Janelle Cole (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 0:02:17 30 Laura Jorgensen (RTO National Women's Cycling) 0:02:18 31 Flora Yan (Sun And Ski Elite Women Team) 0:02:21 32 Caitlin Laroche (Rally Cycling) 0:02:23 33 Christy Keely (Team Elevate Racing) 0:02:26 34 Courteney Lowe (RTO National Women's Cycling) 0:02:31 35 Lindsay Bayer (Hagens Berman | Supermint) 0:02:38 36 Jennifer Luebke (Visit Dallas DNA Cycling) 0:02:46 37 Tabitha Sherwood (Pastaria - Big Shark Racing) 38 Lauretta Hanson (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 0:02:54 39 Liza Rachetto (Hagens Berman | Supermint) 0:03:07 40 Ivy Audrain (Hagens Berman | Supermint) 0:03:13 41 Madeleine Park (Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank) 0:03:33 42 Beth Ann Orton (Hagens Berman | Supermint) 0:03:34 43 Katherine Maine (Rally Cycling) 0:03:36 44 Amy Benner (Rally Cycling) 0:04:49 45 Ryan Kendall (Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank) 0:08:17 46 Lily Williams (Sun And Ski Elite Women Team) 0:09:19 47 Danielys del Vallegarcia (Sun And Ski Elite Women Team) 0:10:14 48 Tarah Cole (QCW Cycling) 0:15:24 49 Lindsay Meyers (Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank) 0:15:42 50 Breanne Nalder (Visit Dallas DNA Cycling) 0:15:43 51 Heather Fischer (Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank) 0:15:51 52 Holly Mathews (Pastaria - Big Shark Racing) 0:16:05 53 Emily Spence (QCW Cycling) 0:16:12 54 Bri Clark (Pastaria - Big Shark Racing) 0:16:39 55 Regina Legge (QCW Cycling) 56 Sarah Guilbert (RTO National Women's Cycling) 0:17:07 57 Vanessa Curtis (Orion Racing) 0:20:43 58 Sarah Matchett (RTO National Women's Cycling) 0:20:49 59 Jennifer Wagner (Team Elevate Racing) 0:20:58 60 Amy McClintock (Pastaria - Big Shark Racing) 0:21:20 61 Ashley Weaver (Pastaria - Big Shark Racing) 0:28:40 62 Judah Sencebaugh (Pastaria - Big Shark Racing) 0:29:08 63 Belen Garza (Sun And Ski Elite Women Team) 0:29:09 64 Emily Jordan (QCW Cycling) 0:29:41 65 Diedre Ribbens (Orion Racing) 0:29:44 66 Solymar Rivera (Sun And Ski Elite Women Team) 0:29:45 67 Emily Houtchens (Orion Racing) 0:32:11 68 Aliya Traficante (QCW Cycling) 0:35:24 69 Carlyn Jackson (Orion Racing) 0:35:48 70 Jennifer Wakeman (RTO National Women's Cycling) 0:36:34 71 Alison Atkinson (Sun And Ski Elite Women Team) 0:41:40

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sara Bergen (Rally Cycling) 22 pts 2 Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 21 3 Lily Williams (Sun And Ski Elite Women Team) 15 4 Peta Mullens (Hagens Berman | Supermint) 13 5 Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank) 12 6 Lauren Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 12 7 Lizzie Williams (Hagens Berman | Supermint) 11 8 Claire Rose (Visit Dallas DNA Cycling) 8 9 Katharine Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 6 10 Melinda McCutcheon (Visit Dallas DNA Cycling) 5 11 Emily Newsom (Team Elevate Racing) 5 12 Mandy Heintz (Visit Dallas DNA Cycling) 5 13 Diana Penuela (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 4 14 Tabitha Sherwood (Pastaria - Big Shark Racing) 4 15 Erica Allar (Rally Cycling) 3 16 Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman | Supermint) 2 17 Lauretta Hanson (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 2 18 Emma White (Rally Cycling) 1 19 Janelle Cole (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma White (Rally Cycling) 5:41:04 2 Danielle Clark (RTO National Women's Cycling) 0:00:27 3 Janelle Cole (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 0:00:42 4 Flora Yan (Sun And Ski Elite Women Team) 0:00:46 5 Madeleine Park (Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank) 0:01:58 6 Katherine Maine (Rally Cycling) 0:02:01 7 Aliya Traficante (QCW Cycling) 0:33:49