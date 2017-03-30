Image 1 of 13 Adam De Vos fine tunes his time trial position. De Vos’s position was already extremely efficient so the changes made were minor. (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 2 of 13 The start house for stage 1 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 3 of 13 Evan Huffman (Rally) listens to tunes pre-race (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 4 of 13 Alexander Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 5 of 13 A Rally riders tries to get more power from the pedals (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 6 of 13 A Novo Nordisk rider gets passed (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 7 of 13 Greg Henderson (Unitedhealthcare) (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 8 of 13 An Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy rider giving it (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 9 of 13 An Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy feeling the strain (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 10 of 13 Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 11 of 13 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 12 of 13 A UHC rider during the TT (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 13 of 13 An Axeon Hagens Berman rider gets out of the saddle (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)

Adam de Vos led a dominating performance by Rally Cycling Thursday during the stage 1 individual time trial at the Joe Martin Stage Race, taking the win head of teammate Rob Britton as the US Continental team placed for riders in the top six.

De Vos covered the 4.8km uphill time trial in 9:17, less than a second better than Britton. UnitedHealthcare's Gavin Mannion was third, three seconds back, while Cylance placed Kyle Murphy in fourth, eight seconds down. Rally Cycling riders claimed the next two spots with Sepp Kuss at 10 seconds and Evan Huffman at 11.

With no time bonuses on tap during the time trial, De Vos now takes his slight overall lead into Friday's 176.8km stage 2 road race.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam De Vos (Rally Cycling) 0:09:17 2 Robert Britton (Rally Cycling) 0:00:00 3 Gavin Mannion (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling) 0:00:03 4 Kyle Murphy (Cylance Cycling) 0:00:08 5 Sepp Kuss (Rally Cycling) 0:00:10 6 Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) 0:00:11 7 Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling) 0:00:12 8 Jack Burke (Aevolo Cycling) 0:00:14 9 Alex Cataford (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling) 0:00:14 10 Robin Carpenter (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie) 0:00:16 11 Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling) 0:00:19 12 Janier Acevedo (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling) 0:00:19 13 TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie) 0:00:21 14 Stephen Bassett (Silber Pro Cycling) 0:00:24 15 John Murphy (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie) 0:00:25 16 Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling) 0:00:25 17 Daniel Eaton (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling) 0:00:26 18 Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O) 0:00:27 19 Adam Roberge (Silber Pro Cycling) 0:00:28 20 Jonny Clarke (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling) 0:00:28 21 Michael Rice (Axeon Hagens Berman) 0:00:28 22 Greg Henderson (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling) 0:00:29 23 Danny Pate (Rally Cycling) 0:00:29 24 Conner Brown (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling) 0:00:30 25 Barry Miller (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:00:30 26 Travis Samuel (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:31 27 Morgan Schmitt (Arapahoe Resources) 0:00:32 28 Rui Oliveira (Axeon Hagens Berman) 0:00:33 29 Jonathan Freter (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:00:36 30 Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team) 0:00:36 31 Coulton Hartrich (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:00:36 32 Justin Mauch (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O) 0:00:36 33 Timothy Ahearn (Team Errace) 0:00:38 34 Peter Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:38 35 Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling) 0:00:39 36 Geoffrey Curran (Axeon Hagens Berman) 0:00:41 37 Tanner Putt (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling) 0:00:41 38 Ruben Campanioni (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie) 0:00:41 39 Orlando Garibay (Cylance Cycling) 0:00:41 40 Austin Stephens (303 Project) 0:00:43 41 Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team) 0:00:43 42 Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team) 0:00:44 43 Isaiah Newkirk (303 Project) 0:00:44 44 Alexis Cartier (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:45 45 Karl Menzies (Cylance Cycling) 0:00:45 46 Luis Villalobos (Aevolo Cycling) 0:00:45 47 Alexander Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling) 0:00:45 48 Ty Magner (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie) 0:00:46 49 Innokenty Zavyalov (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling) 0:00:47 50 Andres Diaz (Cylance Cycling) 0:00:47 51 Matthew Staples (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:48 52 James Snitzer (Project Echelon Racing) 0:00:48 53 Oscar Clark (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie) 0:00:48 54 Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling) 0:00:50 55 Brendan Mccormack (Crca/Foundation) 0:00:51 56 Julien Gagnìä (Silber Pro Cycling) 0:00:52 57 George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team) 0:00:53 58 Sean Gardner (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team) 0:00:53 59 Pier-Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling) 0:00:53 60 Chad Young (Axeon Hagens Berman) 0:00:55 61 Hunter Grove (Cylance Cycling) 0:00:55 62 Jonathan Brown (Axeon Hagens Berman) 0:00:55 63 William Kaiser (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team) 0:00:57 64 Nicolas Masbourian (Silber Pro Cycling) 0:00:57 65 Matt Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team) 0:00:58 66 Winston David (Crca/Foundation) 0:00:59 67 Eric Marcotte (Cylance Cycling) 0:00:59 68 Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O) 0:00:59 69 Marc-Antoine Nadon (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:00 70 Connor Dilger (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels) 0:01:00 71 Benjamin Foster (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:01:01 72 Laurent Gervais (Aevolo Cycling) 0:01:02 73 Cameron Clark (Team Errace) 0:01:02 74 Joe Lewis (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie) 0:01:02 75 Gerardo Medina Robles (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels) 0:01:03 76 Andrew Clemence (303 Project) 0:01:04 77 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling) 0:01:04 78 Jokin Extabae Leturia (Aevolo Cycling) 0:01:04 79 Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources) 0:01:05 80 Ricky Randall (Arapahoe Resources) 0:01:05 81 Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O) 0:01:06 82 Grant Koontz (Arapahoe Resources) 0:01:07 83 Quinton Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:07 84 Miguel Bryon (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie) 0:01:07 85 Jure Rupnik (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:07 86 Lance Haidet (Aevolo Cycling) 0:01:07 87 Jason Saltzman (Aevolo Cycling) 0:01:07 88 Kyle Boorsma (Toronto Hustle) 0:01:09 89 Sam Fritz (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels) 0:01:09 90 Corey Davis (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:01:10 91 Stefano Barberi (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:01:13 92 Rolly Weaver (Crca/Foundation) 0:01:13 93 Taylor Warren (303 Project) 0:01:15 94 Eric Young (Rally Cycling) 0:01:15 95 Tyler Stites (Aevolo Cycling) 0:01:17 96 Marcos Lazzarotto (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:01:17 97 Benoit Boulay (Toronto Hustle) 0:01:19 98 Conor O'brien (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:19 99 Oliver Flautt (303 Project) 0:01:20 100 Tim Savre (Project Echelon Racing) 0:01:23 101 Adam Farabaugh (303 Project) 0:01:23 102 Cristhian Ravelo-Avila (303 Project) 0:01:25 103 David Kessler (Team Errace) 0:01:26 104 Mat Stephens (Arapahoe Resources) 0:01:27 105 Alejandro Padilla (Arapahoe Resources) 0:01:28 106 Maxwell Ackermann (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team) 0:01:32 107 Andrew Dahlheim (Arapahoe Resources) 0:01:32 108 Eric Hill (Project Echelon Racing) 0:01:34 109 Noah Granigan (Team Errace) 0:01:37 110 Evan Bybee (Arapahoe Resources) 0:01:40 111 Mac) Charles Cassin (303 Project) 0:01:41 112 Ulugbek Saidov (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:01:42 113 Brian West (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels) 0:01:43 114 Cory Lockwood (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling) 0:01:45 115 Marco Wajda (Project Echelon Racing) 0:01:47 116 Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle) 0:01:48 117 Derek Cote (Team Errace) 0:01:49 118 Trevor O'donnell (Toronto Hustle) 0:01:52 119 Stephen Wagstaff (Project Echelon Racing) 0:01:53 120 Nicolas Torraca (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling) 0:01:54 121 Cory Williams (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling) 0:01:54 122 Scott Law (Cylance Cycling) 0:01:55 123 Evan Murphy (Toronto Hustle) 0:01:55 124 Andrew Giniat (Project Echelon Racing) 0:01:56 125 Sammy Moseley (Crca/Foundation) 0:01:58 126 Brant Speed (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O) 0:01:58 127 Kyle Anderson (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O) 0:02:01 128 Oliver Behringer (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:02:02 129 Maxwell Anderson (Project Echelon Racing) 0:02:03 130 Ian Moore (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:02:04 131 Brad Bradford (Toronto Hustle) 0:02:07 132 Juan Pimentel (Crca/Foundation) 0:02:07 133 Caleb Aoake (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:02:09 134 Adam Ventling (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels) 0:02:17 135 Cristobal Sarrion-Lopez (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:02:23 136 Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:02:27 137 Macen Van Allen (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels) 0:02:28 138 Justin Williams (Cylance Cycling) 0:02:38 139 Juan Pablo Gonzalez Aguilera (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:02:42 140 Thomas Barnett (Team Errace) 0:02:45 141 Brenden Hardy (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels) 0:02:46 142 Peng Teoh (Team Errace) 0:02:46 143 David Nickels (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:02:47 144 Geron Williams (Crca/Foundation) 0:02:54 145 Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:03:21

General Classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam De Vos (Rally Cycling) 0:09:17 2 Robert Britton (Rally Cycling) 3 Gavin Mannion (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling) 0:00:03 4 Kyle Murphy (Cylance Cycling) 0:00:08 5 Sepp Kuss (Rally Cycling) 0:00:10 6 Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) 0:00:11 7 Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling) 0:00:12 8 Jack Burke (Aevolo Cycling) 0:00:14 9 Alex Cataford (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling) 10 Robin Carpenter (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie) 0:00:16 11 Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling) 0:00:19 12 Janier Acevedo (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling) 13 TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie) 0:00:21 14 Stephen Bassett (Silber Pro Cycling) 0:00:24 15 John Murphy (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie) 0:00:25 16 Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling) 17 Daniel Eaton (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling) 18 Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O) 0:00:26 19 Adam Roberge (Silber Pro Cycling) 0:00:28 20 Jonny Clarke (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling) 21 Michael Rice (Axeon Hagens Berman) 22 Greg Henderson (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling) 0:00:29 23 Danny Pate (Rally Cycling) 24 Conner Brown (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling) 0:00:30 25 Barry Miller (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 26 Travis Samuel (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:31 27 Morgan Schmitt (Arapahoe Resources) 28 Rui Oliveira (Axeon Hagens Berman) 0:00:33 29 Jonathan Freter (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:00:35 30 Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team) 0:00:36 31 Coulton Hartrich (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 32 Justin Mauch (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O) 33 Timothy Ahearn (Team Errace) 0:00:37 34 Peter Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:38 35 Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling) 0:00:39 36 Geoffrey Curran (Axeon Hagens Berman) 0:00:40 37 Tanner Putt (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling) 0:00:41 38 Ruben Campanioni (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie) 39 Orlando Garibay (Cylance Cycling) 40 Austin Stephens (303 Project) 0:00:43 41 Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team) 42 Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team) 43 Isaiah Newkirk (303 Project) 0:00:44 44 Alexis Cartier (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team) 45 Karl Menzies (Cylance Cycling) 0:00:45 46 Luis Villalobos (Aevolo Cycling) 47 Alexander Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling) 48 Ty Magner (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie) 49 Innokenty Zavyalov (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling) 0:00:46 50 Andres Diaz (Cylance Cycling) 0:00:47 51 Matthew Staples (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:48 52 James Snitzer (Project Echelon Racing) 53 Oscar Clark (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie) 54 Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling) 0:00:50 55 Brendan Mccormack (Crca/Foundation) 0:00:51 56 Julien Gagnìä (Silber Pro Cycling) 0:00:52 57 George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team) 0:00:53 58 Sean Gardner (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team) 59 Pier-Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling) 60 Chad Young (Axeon Hagens Berman) 0:00:55 61 Hunter Grove (Cylance Cycling) 62 Jonathan Brown (Axeon Hagens Berman) 63 William Kaiser (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team) 0:00:57 64 Nicolas Masbourian (Silber Pro Cycling) 65 Matt Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team) 0:00:58 66 Winston David (Crca/Foundation) 67 Eric Marcotte (Cylance Cycling) 0:00:59 68 Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O) 69 Marc-Antoine Nadon (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:00 70 Connor Dilger (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels) 71 Benjamin Foster (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:01:01 72 Laurent Gervais (Aevolo Cycling) 0:01:02 73 Cameron Clark (Team Errace) 74 Joe Lewis (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie) 75 Gerardo Medina Robles (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels) 0:01:03 76 Andrew Clemence (303 Project) 0:01:04 77 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling) 78 Jokin Extabae Leturia (Aevolo Cycling) 79 Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources) 0:01:05 80 Ricky Randall (Arapahoe Resources) 81 Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O) 82 Grant Koontz (Arapahoe Resources) 0:01:06 83 Quinton Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team) 84 Miguel Bryon (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie) 0:01:07 85 Jure Rupnik (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team) 86 Lance Haidet (Aevolo Cycling) 87 Jason Saltzman (Aevolo Cycling) 88 Kyle Boorsma (Toronto Hustle) 0:01:09 89 Sam Fritz (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels) 90 Corey Davis (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 91 Stefano Barberi (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:01:13 92 Rolly Weaver (Crca/Foundation) 93 Taylor Warren (303 Project) 0:01:15 94 Eric Young (Rally Cycling) 95 Tyler Stites (Aevolo Cycling) 0:01:17 96 Marcos Lazzarotto (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 97 Benoit Boulay (Toronto Hustle) 0:01:19 98 Conor O'brien (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team) 99 Oliver Flautt (303 Project) 0:01:20 100 Tim Savre (Project Echelon Racing) 0:01:22 101 Adam Farabaugh (303 Project) 0:01:23 102 Cristhian Ravelo-Avila (303 Project) 0:01:25 103 David Kessler (Team Errace) 104 Mat Stephens (Arapahoe Resources) 0:01:27 105 Alejandro Padilla (Arapahoe Resources) 106 Maxwell Ackermann (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team) 0:01:32 107 Andrew Dahlheim (Arapahoe Resources) 108 Eric Hill (Project Echelon Racing) 0:01:33 109 Noah Granigan (Team Errace) 0:01:37 110 Evan Bybee (Arapahoe Resources) 0:01:40 111 Mac) Charles Cassin (303 Project) 0:01:41 112 Ulugbek Saidov (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 113 Brian West (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels) 0:01:43 114 Cory Lockwood (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling) 0:01:45 115 Marco Wajda (Project Echelon Racing) 0:01:47 116 Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle) 0:01:48 117 Derek Cote (Team Errace) 118 Trevor O'donnell (Toronto Hustle) 0:01:52 119 Stephen Wagstaff (Project Echelon Racing) 0:01:53 120 Nicolas Torraca (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling) 121 Cory Williams (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling) 0:01:54 122 Scott Law (Cylance Cycling) 0:01:55 123 Evan Murphy (Toronto Hustle) 124 Andrew Giniat (Project Echelon Racing) 0:01:56 125 Sammy Moseley (Crca/Foundation) 0:01:58 126 Brant Speed (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O) 127 Kyle Anderson (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O) 0:02:01 128 Oliver Behringer (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:02:02 129 Maxwell Anderson (Project Echelon Racing) 130 Ian Moore (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:02:03 131 Brad Bradford (Toronto Hustle) 0:02:07 132 Juan Pimentel (Crca/Foundation) 133 Caleb Aoake (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:02:09 134 Adam Ventling (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels) 0:02:17 135 Cristobal Sarrion-Lopez (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:02:23 136 Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:02:26 137 Macen Van Allen (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels) 0:02:28 138 Justin Williams (Cylance Cycling) 0:02:38 139 Juan Pablo Gonzalez Aguilera (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:02:41 140 Thomas Barnett (Team Errace) 0:02:44 141 Brenden Hardy (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels) 0:02:45 142 Peng Teoh (Team Errace) 0:02:46 143 David Nickels (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:02:47 144 Geron Williams (Crca/Foundation) 0:02:54 145 Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:03:21

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Burke (Aevolo Cycling) 0:09:31 2 Stephen Bassett (Silber Pro Cycling) 0:00:10 3 Adam Roberge (Silber Pro Cycling) 0:00:14 4 Michael Rice (Axeon Hagens Berman) 5 Conner Brown (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling) 0:00:16 6 Rui Oliveira (Axeon Hagens Berman) 0:00:19 7 Peter Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:24 8 Geoffrey Curran (Axeon Hagens Berman) 0:00:26 9 Luis Villalobos (Aevolo Cycling) 0:00:31 10 Alexander Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling) 11 Matthew Staples (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:34 12 Pier-Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling) 0:00:39 13 Chad Young (Axeon Hagens Berman) 0:00:41 14 Jonathan Brown (Axeon Hagens Berman) 15 William Kaiser (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team) 0:00:43 16 Laurent Gervais (Aevolo Cycling) 0:00:48 17 Quinton Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:52 18 Miguel Bryon (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie) 0:00:53 19 Lance Haidet (Aevolo Cycling) 20 Jason Saltzman (Aevolo Cycling) 21 Tyler Stites (Aevolo Cycling) 0:01:03 22 Noah Granigan (Team Errace) 0:01:23 23 Ulugbek Saidov (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:01:27 24 Marco Wajda (Project Echelon Racing) 0:01:33 25 Derek Cote (Team Errace) 0:01:34 26 Trevor O'donnell (Toronto Hustle) 0:01:38 27 Nicolas Torraca (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling) 0:01:39 28 Sammy Moseley (Crca/Foundation) 0:01:44 29 Oliver Behringer (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:01:48 30 Juan Pimentel (Crca/Foundation) 0:01:53 31 Caleb Aoake (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:01:55 32 Cristobal Sarrion-Lopez (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:02:09 33 Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:02:12 34 Juan Pablo Gonzalez Aguilera (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:02:27 35 David Nickels (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:02:33 36 Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:03:07