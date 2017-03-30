Trending

De Vos wins opening time trial at Joe Martin

Rally Cycling finishes 1-2 with Rob Britton in second

Image 1 of 13

Adam De Vos fine tunes his time trial position. De Vos’s position was already extremely efficient so the changes made were minor.

Adam De Vos fine tunes his time trial position. De Vos's position was already extremely efficient so the changes made were minor.
(Image credit: Rally Cycling)
Image 2 of 13

The start house for stage 1

The start house for stage 1
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 3 of 13

Evan Huffman (Rally) listens to tunes pre-race

Evan Huffman (Rally) listens to tunes pre-race
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 4 of 13

Alexander Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling)

Alexander Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 5 of 13

A Rally riders tries to get more power from the pedals

A Rally riders tries to get more power from the pedals
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 6 of 13

A Novo Nordisk rider gets passed

A Novo Nordisk rider gets passed
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 7 of 13

Greg Henderson (Unitedhealthcare)

Greg Henderson (Unitedhealthcare)
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 8 of 13

An Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy rider giving it

An Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy rider giving it
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 9 of 13

An Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy feeling the strain

An Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy feeling the strain
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 10 of 13

Rob Britton (Rally Cycling)

Rob Britton (Rally Cycling)
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 11 of 13

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 12 of 13

A UHC rider during the TT

A UHC rider during the TT
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 13 of 13

An Axeon Hagens Berman rider gets out of the saddle

An Axeon Hagens Berman rider gets out of the saddle
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)

Adam de Vos led a dominating performance by Rally Cycling Thursday during the stage 1 individual time trial at the Joe Martin Stage Race, taking the win head of teammate Rob Britton as the US Continental team placed for riders in the top six.

De Vos covered the 4.8km uphill time trial in 9:17, less than a second better than Britton. UnitedHealthcare's Gavin Mannion was third, three seconds back, while Cylance placed Kyle Murphy in fourth, eight seconds down. Rally Cycling riders claimed the next two spots with Sepp Kuss at 10 seconds and Evan Huffman at 11.

With no time bonuses on tap during the time trial, De Vos now takes his slight overall lead into Friday's 176.8km stage 2 road race.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam De Vos (Rally Cycling)0:09:17
2Robert Britton (Rally Cycling)0:00:00
3Gavin Mannion (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:03
4Kyle Murphy (Cylance Cycling)0:00:08
5Sepp Kuss (Rally Cycling)0:00:10
6Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling)0:00:11
7Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling)0:00:12
8Jack Burke (Aevolo Cycling)0:00:14
9Alex Cataford (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:14
10Robin Carpenter (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)0:00:16
11Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling)0:00:19
12Janier Acevedo (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:19
13TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)0:00:21
14Stephen Bassett (Silber Pro Cycling)0:00:24
15John Murphy (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)0:00:25
16Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling)0:00:25
17Daniel Eaton (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:26
18Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)0:00:27
19Adam Roberge (Silber Pro Cycling)0:00:28
20Jonny Clarke (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:28
21Michael Rice (Axeon Hagens Berman)0:00:28
22Greg Henderson (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:29
23Danny Pate (Rally Cycling)0:00:29
24Conner Brown (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)0:00:30
25Barry Miller (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:00:30
26Travis Samuel (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:00:31
27Morgan Schmitt (Arapahoe Resources)0:00:32
28Rui Oliveira (Axeon Hagens Berman)0:00:33
29Jonathan Freter (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:00:36
30Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)0:00:36
31Coulton Hartrich (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:00:36
32Justin Mauch (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)0:00:36
33Timothy Ahearn (Team Errace)0:00:38
34Peter Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:00:38
35Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling)0:00:39
36Geoffrey Curran (Axeon Hagens Berman)0:00:41
37Tanner Putt (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:41
38Ruben Campanioni (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)0:00:41
39Orlando Garibay (Cylance Cycling)0:00:41
40Austin Stephens (303 Project)0:00:43
41Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)0:00:43
42Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)0:00:44
43Isaiah Newkirk (303 Project)0:00:44
44Alexis Cartier (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:00:45
45Karl Menzies (Cylance Cycling)0:00:45
46Luis Villalobos (Aevolo Cycling)0:00:45
47Alexander Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling)0:00:45
48Ty Magner (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)0:00:46
49Innokenty Zavyalov (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)0:00:47
50Andres Diaz (Cylance Cycling)0:00:47
51Matthew Staples (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:00:48
52James Snitzer (Project Echelon Racing)0:00:48
53Oscar Clark (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)0:00:48
54Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling)0:00:50
55Brendan Mccormack (Crca/Foundation)0:00:51
56Julien Gagnìä (Silber Pro Cycling)0:00:52
57George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)0:00:53
58Sean Gardner (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)0:00:53
59Pier-Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling)0:00:53
60Chad Young (Axeon Hagens Berman)0:00:55
61Hunter Grove (Cylance Cycling)0:00:55
62Jonathan Brown (Axeon Hagens Berman)0:00:55
63William Kaiser (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)0:00:57
64Nicolas Masbourian (Silber Pro Cycling)0:00:57
65Matt Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)0:00:58
66Winston David (Crca/Foundation)0:00:59
67Eric Marcotte (Cylance Cycling)0:00:59
68Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)0:00:59
69Marc-Antoine Nadon (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:01:00
70Connor Dilger (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)0:01:00
71Benjamin Foster (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:01:01
72Laurent Gervais (Aevolo Cycling)0:01:02
73Cameron Clark (Team Errace)0:01:02
74Joe Lewis (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)0:01:02
75Gerardo Medina Robles (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)0:01:03
76Andrew Clemence (303 Project)0:01:04
77Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)0:01:04
78Jokin Extabae Leturia (Aevolo Cycling)0:01:04
79Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources)0:01:05
80Ricky Randall (Arapahoe Resources)0:01:05
81Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)0:01:06
82Grant Koontz (Arapahoe Resources)0:01:07
83Quinton Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:01:07
84Miguel Bryon (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)0:01:07
85Jure Rupnik (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:01:07
86Lance Haidet (Aevolo Cycling)0:01:07
87Jason Saltzman (Aevolo Cycling)0:01:07
88Kyle Boorsma (Toronto Hustle)0:01:09
89Sam Fritz (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)0:01:09
90Corey Davis (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:01:10
91Stefano Barberi (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:01:13
92Rolly Weaver (Crca/Foundation)0:01:13
93Taylor Warren (303 Project)0:01:15
94Eric Young (Rally Cycling)0:01:15
95Tyler Stites (Aevolo Cycling)0:01:17
96Marcos Lazzarotto (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:01:17
97Benoit Boulay (Toronto Hustle)0:01:19
98Conor O'brien (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:01:19
99Oliver Flautt (303 Project)0:01:20
100Tim Savre (Project Echelon Racing)0:01:23
101Adam Farabaugh (303 Project)0:01:23
102Cristhian Ravelo-Avila (303 Project)0:01:25
103David Kessler (Team Errace)0:01:26
104Mat Stephens (Arapahoe Resources)0:01:27
105Alejandro Padilla (Arapahoe Resources)0:01:28
106Maxwell Ackermann (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)0:01:32
107Andrew Dahlheim (Arapahoe Resources)0:01:32
108Eric Hill (Project Echelon Racing)0:01:34
109Noah Granigan (Team Errace)0:01:37
110Evan Bybee (Arapahoe Resources)0:01:40
111Mac) Charles Cassin (303 Project)0:01:41
112Ulugbek Saidov (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:01:42
113Brian West (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)0:01:43
114Cory Lockwood (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)0:01:45
115Marco Wajda (Project Echelon Racing)0:01:47
116Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle)0:01:48
117Derek Cote (Team Errace)0:01:49
118Trevor O'donnell (Toronto Hustle)0:01:52
119Stephen Wagstaff (Project Echelon Racing)0:01:53
120Nicolas Torraca (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)0:01:54
121Cory Williams (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)0:01:54
122Scott Law (Cylance Cycling)0:01:55
123Evan Murphy (Toronto Hustle)0:01:55
124Andrew Giniat (Project Echelon Racing)0:01:56
125Sammy Moseley (Crca/Foundation)0:01:58
126Brant Speed (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)0:01:58
127Kyle Anderson (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)0:02:01
128Oliver Behringer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:02:02
129Maxwell Anderson (Project Echelon Racing)0:02:03
130Ian Moore (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:02:04
131Brad Bradford (Toronto Hustle)0:02:07
132Juan Pimentel (Crca/Foundation)0:02:07
133Caleb Aoake (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:02:09
134Adam Ventling (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)0:02:17
135Cristobal Sarrion-Lopez (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:02:23
136Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:02:27
137Macen Van Allen (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)0:02:28
138Justin Williams (Cylance Cycling)0:02:38
139Juan Pablo Gonzalez Aguilera (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:02:42
140Thomas Barnett (Team Errace)0:02:45
141Brenden Hardy (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)0:02:46
142Peng Teoh (Team Errace)0:02:46
143David Nickels (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:02:47
144Geron Williams (Crca/Foundation)0:02:54
145Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:03:21

General Classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam De Vos (Rally Cycling)0:09:17
2Robert Britton (Rally Cycling)
3Gavin Mannion (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:03
4Kyle Murphy (Cylance Cycling)0:00:08
5Sepp Kuss (Rally Cycling)0:00:10
6Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling)0:00:11
7Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling)0:00:12
8Jack Burke (Aevolo Cycling)0:00:14
9Alex Cataford (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)
10Robin Carpenter (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)0:00:16
11Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling)0:00:19
12Janier Acevedo (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)
13TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)0:00:21
14Stephen Bassett (Silber Pro Cycling)0:00:24
15John Murphy (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)0:00:25
16Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling)
17Daniel Eaton (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)
18Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)0:00:26
19Adam Roberge (Silber Pro Cycling)0:00:28
20Jonny Clarke (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)
21Michael Rice (Axeon Hagens Berman)
22Greg Henderson (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:29
23Danny Pate (Rally Cycling)
24Conner Brown (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)0:00:30
25Barry Miller (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
26Travis Samuel (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:00:31
27Morgan Schmitt (Arapahoe Resources)
28Rui Oliveira (Axeon Hagens Berman)0:00:33
29Jonathan Freter (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:00:35
30Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)0:00:36
31Coulton Hartrich (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
32Justin Mauch (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)
33Timothy Ahearn (Team Errace)0:00:37
34Peter Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:00:38
35Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling)0:00:39
36Geoffrey Curran (Axeon Hagens Berman)0:00:40
37Tanner Putt (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:41
38Ruben Campanioni (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
39Orlando Garibay (Cylance Cycling)
40Austin Stephens (303 Project)0:00:43
41Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
42Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
43Isaiah Newkirk (303 Project)0:00:44
44Alexis Cartier (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
45Karl Menzies (Cylance Cycling)0:00:45
46Luis Villalobos (Aevolo Cycling)
47Alexander Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling)
48Ty Magner (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
49Innokenty Zavyalov (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)0:00:46
50Andres Diaz (Cylance Cycling)0:00:47
51Matthew Staples (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:00:48
52James Snitzer (Project Echelon Racing)
53Oscar Clark (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
54Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling)0:00:50
55Brendan Mccormack (Crca/Foundation)0:00:51
56Julien Gagnìä (Silber Pro Cycling)0:00:52
57George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)0:00:53
58Sean Gardner (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
59Pier-Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling)
60Chad Young (Axeon Hagens Berman)0:00:55
61Hunter Grove (Cylance Cycling)
62Jonathan Brown (Axeon Hagens Berman)
63William Kaiser (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)0:00:57
64Nicolas Masbourian (Silber Pro Cycling)
65Matt Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)0:00:58
66Winston David (Crca/Foundation)
67Eric Marcotte (Cylance Cycling)0:00:59
68Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)
69Marc-Antoine Nadon (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:01:00
70Connor Dilger (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)
71Benjamin Foster (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:01:01
72Laurent Gervais (Aevolo Cycling)0:01:02
73Cameron Clark (Team Errace)
74Joe Lewis (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
75Gerardo Medina Robles (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)0:01:03
76Andrew Clemence (303 Project)0:01:04
77Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)
78Jokin Extabae Leturia (Aevolo Cycling)
79Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources)0:01:05
80Ricky Randall (Arapahoe Resources)
81Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)
82Grant Koontz (Arapahoe Resources)0:01:06
83Quinton Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
84Miguel Bryon (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)0:01:07
85Jure Rupnik (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
86Lance Haidet (Aevolo Cycling)
87Jason Saltzman (Aevolo Cycling)
88Kyle Boorsma (Toronto Hustle)0:01:09
89Sam Fritz (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)
90Corey Davis (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
91Stefano Barberi (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:01:13
92Rolly Weaver (Crca/Foundation)
93Taylor Warren (303 Project)0:01:15
94Eric Young (Rally Cycling)
95Tyler Stites (Aevolo Cycling)0:01:17
96Marcos Lazzarotto (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
97Benoit Boulay (Toronto Hustle)0:01:19
98Conor O'brien (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
99Oliver Flautt (303 Project)0:01:20
100Tim Savre (Project Echelon Racing)0:01:22
101Adam Farabaugh (303 Project)0:01:23
102Cristhian Ravelo-Avila (303 Project)0:01:25
103David Kessler (Team Errace)
104Mat Stephens (Arapahoe Resources)0:01:27
105Alejandro Padilla (Arapahoe Resources)
106Maxwell Ackermann (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)0:01:32
107Andrew Dahlheim (Arapahoe Resources)
108Eric Hill (Project Echelon Racing)0:01:33
109Noah Granigan (Team Errace)0:01:37
110Evan Bybee (Arapahoe Resources)0:01:40
111Mac) Charles Cassin (303 Project)0:01:41
112Ulugbek Saidov (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
113Brian West (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)0:01:43
114Cory Lockwood (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)0:01:45
115Marco Wajda (Project Echelon Racing)0:01:47
116Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle)0:01:48
117Derek Cote (Team Errace)
118Trevor O'donnell (Toronto Hustle)0:01:52
119Stephen Wagstaff (Project Echelon Racing)0:01:53
120Nicolas Torraca (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
121Cory Williams (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)0:01:54
122Scott Law (Cylance Cycling)0:01:55
123Evan Murphy (Toronto Hustle)
124Andrew Giniat (Project Echelon Racing)0:01:56
125Sammy Moseley (Crca/Foundation)0:01:58
126Brant Speed (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)
127Kyle Anderson (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)0:02:01
128Oliver Behringer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:02:02
129Maxwell Anderson (Project Echelon Racing)
130Ian Moore (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:02:03
131Brad Bradford (Toronto Hustle)0:02:07
132Juan Pimentel (Crca/Foundation)
133Caleb Aoake (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:02:09
134Adam Ventling (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)0:02:17
135Cristobal Sarrion-Lopez (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:02:23
136Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:02:26
137Macen Van Allen (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)0:02:28
138Justin Williams (Cylance Cycling)0:02:38
139Juan Pablo Gonzalez Aguilera (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:02:41
140Thomas Barnett (Team Errace)0:02:44
141Brenden Hardy (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)0:02:45
142Peng Teoh (Team Errace)0:02:46
143David Nickels (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:02:47
144Geron Williams (Crca/Foundation)0:02:54
145Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:03:21

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Burke (Aevolo Cycling)0:09:31
2Stephen Bassett (Silber Pro Cycling)0:00:10
3Adam Roberge (Silber Pro Cycling)0:00:14
4Michael Rice (Axeon Hagens Berman)
5Conner Brown (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)0:00:16
6Rui Oliveira (Axeon Hagens Berman)0:00:19
7Peter Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:00:24
8Geoffrey Curran (Axeon Hagens Berman)0:00:26
9Luis Villalobos (Aevolo Cycling)0:00:31
10Alexander Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling)
11Matthew Staples (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:00:34
12Pier-Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling)0:00:39
13Chad Young (Axeon Hagens Berman)0:00:41
14Jonathan Brown (Axeon Hagens Berman)
15William Kaiser (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)0:00:43
16Laurent Gervais (Aevolo Cycling)0:00:48
17Quinton Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:00:52
18Miguel Bryon (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)0:00:53
19Lance Haidet (Aevolo Cycling)
20Jason Saltzman (Aevolo Cycling)
21Tyler Stites (Aevolo Cycling)0:01:03
22Noah Granigan (Team Errace)0:01:23
23Ulugbek Saidov (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:01:27
24Marco Wajda (Project Echelon Racing)0:01:33
25Derek Cote (Team Errace)0:01:34
26Trevor O'donnell (Toronto Hustle)0:01:38
27Nicolas Torraca (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)0:01:39
28Sammy Moseley (Crca/Foundation)0:01:44
29Oliver Behringer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:01:48
30Juan Pimentel (Crca/Foundation)0:01:53
31Caleb Aoake (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:01:55
32Cristobal Sarrion-Lopez (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:02:09
33Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:02:12
34Juan Pablo Gonzalez Aguilera (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:02:27
35David Nickels (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:02:33
36Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:03:07

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rally Cycling0:28:01
2UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:26
3Silber Pro Cycling0:00:51
4Holowesko-Citadel0:00:52
5Cylance Cycling0:01:24
6Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:31
7Support Clean Sport
8Avevolo Cycling0:01:39
9H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:01:43
10ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy0:01:51
11Gateway Harley-Davidson0:01:52
12303 Project0:02:21
13Arapahoe Resources0:02:31
14Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:02:51
15CRCA/Foundation0:02:52
16Team ERRACE0:02:54
17Above and Behond Cancer0:03:02
18Project Echelon Racing0:03:33
19Toronto Hustle0:04:06
20Team Novo Nordisk Develop0:05:42

