De Vos wins opening time trial at Joe Martin
Rally Cycling finishes 1-2 with Rob Britton in second
Men Stage 1: Devil's Den State Park (ITT) -
Adam de Vos led a dominating performance by Rally Cycling Thursday during the stage 1 individual time trial at the Joe Martin Stage Race, taking the win head of teammate Rob Britton as the US Continental team placed for riders in the top six.
De Vos covered the 4.8km uphill time trial in 9:17, less than a second better than Britton. UnitedHealthcare's Gavin Mannion was third, three seconds back, while Cylance placed Kyle Murphy in fourth, eight seconds down. Rally Cycling riders claimed the next two spots with Sepp Kuss at 10 seconds and Evan Huffman at 11.
With no time bonuses on tap during the time trial, De Vos now takes his slight overall lead into Friday's 176.8km stage 2 road race.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam De Vos (Rally Cycling)
|0:09:17
|2
|Robert Britton (Rally Cycling)
|0:00:00
|3
|Gavin Mannion (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:00:03
|4
|Kyle Murphy (Cylance Cycling)
|0:00:08
|5
|Sepp Kuss (Rally Cycling)
|0:00:10
|6
|Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling)
|0:00:11
|7
|Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:00:12
|8
|Jack Burke (Aevolo Cycling)
|0:00:14
|9
|Alex Cataford (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:00:14
|10
|Robin Carpenter (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
|0:00:16
|11
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling)
|0:00:19
|12
|Janier Acevedo (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:00:19
|13
|TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
|0:00:21
|14
|Stephen Bassett (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:00:24
|15
|John Murphy (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
|0:00:25
|16
|Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:00:25
|17
|Daniel Eaton (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:00:26
|18
|Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)
|0:00:27
|19
|Adam Roberge (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:00:28
|20
|Jonny Clarke (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:00:28
|21
|Michael Rice (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|0:00:28
|22
|Greg Henderson (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:00:29
|23
|Danny Pate (Rally Cycling)
|0:00:29
|24
|Conner Brown (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|0:00:30
|25
|Barry Miller (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:00:30
|26
|Travis Samuel (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:31
|27
|Morgan Schmitt (Arapahoe Resources)
|0:00:32
|28
|Rui Oliveira (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|0:00:33
|29
|Jonathan Freter (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:00:36
|30
|Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|0:00:36
|31
|Coulton Hartrich (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:00:36
|32
|Justin Mauch (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)
|0:00:36
|33
|Timothy Ahearn (Team Errace)
|0:00:38
|34
|Peter Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:38
|35
|Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling)
|0:00:39
|36
|Geoffrey Curran (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|0:00:41
|37
|Tanner Putt (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:00:41
|38
|Ruben Campanioni (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
|0:00:41
|39
|Orlando Garibay (Cylance Cycling)
|0:00:41
|40
|Austin Stephens (303 Project)
|0:00:43
|41
|Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|0:00:43
|42
|Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|0:00:44
|43
|Isaiah Newkirk (303 Project)
|0:00:44
|44
|Alexis Cartier (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:45
|45
|Karl Menzies (Cylance Cycling)
|0:00:45
|46
|Luis Villalobos (Aevolo Cycling)
|0:00:45
|47
|Alexander Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:00:45
|48
|Ty Magner (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
|0:00:46
|49
|Innokenty Zavyalov (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|0:00:47
|50
|Andres Diaz (Cylance Cycling)
|0:00:47
|51
|Matthew Staples (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:48
|52
|James Snitzer (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:00:48
|53
|Oscar Clark (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
|0:00:48
|54
|Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling)
|0:00:50
|55
|Brendan Mccormack (Crca/Foundation)
|0:00:51
|56
|Julien Gagnìä (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:00:52
|57
|George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|0:00:53
|58
|Sean Gardner (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|0:00:53
|59
|Pier-Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:00:53
|60
|Chad Young (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|0:00:55
|61
|Hunter Grove (Cylance Cycling)
|0:00:55
|62
|Jonathan Brown (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|0:00:55
|63
|William Kaiser (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|0:00:57
|64
|Nicolas Masbourian (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:00:57
|65
|Matt Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|0:00:58
|66
|Winston David (Crca/Foundation)
|0:00:59
|67
|Eric Marcotte (Cylance Cycling)
|0:00:59
|68
|Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)
|0:00:59
|69
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:00
|70
|Connor Dilger (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)
|0:01:00
|71
|Benjamin Foster (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:01:01
|72
|Laurent Gervais (Aevolo Cycling)
|0:01:02
|73
|Cameron Clark (Team Errace)
|0:01:02
|74
|Joe Lewis (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
|0:01:02
|75
|Gerardo Medina Robles (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)
|0:01:03
|76
|Andrew Clemence (303 Project)
|0:01:04
|77
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:01:04
|78
|Jokin Extabae Leturia (Aevolo Cycling)
|0:01:04
|79
|Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources)
|0:01:05
|80
|Ricky Randall (Arapahoe Resources)
|0:01:05
|81
|Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)
|0:01:06
|82
|Grant Koontz (Arapahoe Resources)
|0:01:07
|83
|Quinton Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:07
|84
|Miguel Bryon (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
|0:01:07
|85
|Jure Rupnik (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:07
|86
|Lance Haidet (Aevolo Cycling)
|0:01:07
|87
|Jason Saltzman (Aevolo Cycling)
|0:01:07
|88
|Kyle Boorsma (Toronto Hustle)
|0:01:09
|89
|Sam Fritz (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)
|0:01:09
|90
|Corey Davis (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:01:10
|91
|Stefano Barberi (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:01:13
|92
|Rolly Weaver (Crca/Foundation)
|0:01:13
|93
|Taylor Warren (303 Project)
|0:01:15
|94
|Eric Young (Rally Cycling)
|0:01:15
|95
|Tyler Stites (Aevolo Cycling)
|0:01:17
|96
|Marcos Lazzarotto (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:01:17
|97
|Benoit Boulay (Toronto Hustle)
|0:01:19
|98
|Conor O'brien (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:19
|99
|Oliver Flautt (303 Project)
|0:01:20
|100
|Tim Savre (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:01:23
|101
|Adam Farabaugh (303 Project)
|0:01:23
|102
|Cristhian Ravelo-Avila (303 Project)
|0:01:25
|103
|David Kessler (Team Errace)
|0:01:26
|104
|Mat Stephens (Arapahoe Resources)
|0:01:27
|105
|Alejandro Padilla (Arapahoe Resources)
|0:01:28
|106
|Maxwell Ackermann (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|0:01:32
|107
|Andrew Dahlheim (Arapahoe Resources)
|0:01:32
|108
|Eric Hill (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:01:34
|109
|Noah Granigan (Team Errace)
|0:01:37
|110
|Evan Bybee (Arapahoe Resources)
|0:01:40
|111
|Mac) Charles Cassin (303 Project)
|0:01:41
|112
|Ulugbek Saidov (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:01:42
|113
|Brian West (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)
|0:01:43
|114
|Cory Lockwood (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|0:01:45
|115
|Marco Wajda (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:01:47
|116
|Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle)
|0:01:48
|117
|Derek Cote (Team Errace)
|0:01:49
|118
|Trevor O'donnell (Toronto Hustle)
|0:01:52
|119
|Stephen Wagstaff (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:01:53
|120
|Nicolas Torraca (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|0:01:54
|121
|Cory Williams (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|0:01:54
|122
|Scott Law (Cylance Cycling)
|0:01:55
|123
|Evan Murphy (Toronto Hustle)
|0:01:55
|124
|Andrew Giniat (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:01:56
|125
|Sammy Moseley (Crca/Foundation)
|0:01:58
|126
|Brant Speed (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)
|0:01:58
|127
|Kyle Anderson (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)
|0:02:01
|128
|Oliver Behringer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:02:02
|129
|Maxwell Anderson (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:02:03
|130
|Ian Moore (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:02:04
|131
|Brad Bradford (Toronto Hustle)
|0:02:07
|132
|Juan Pimentel (Crca/Foundation)
|0:02:07
|133
|Caleb Aoake (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:02:09
|134
|Adam Ventling (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)
|0:02:17
|135
|Cristobal Sarrion-Lopez (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:02:23
|136
|Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:02:27
|137
|Macen Van Allen (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)
|0:02:28
|138
|Justin Williams (Cylance Cycling)
|0:02:38
|139
|Juan Pablo Gonzalez Aguilera (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:02:42
|140
|Thomas Barnett (Team Errace)
|0:02:45
|141
|Brenden Hardy (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)
|0:02:46
|142
|Peng Teoh (Team Errace)
|0:02:46
|143
|David Nickels (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:02:47
|144
|Geron Williams (Crca/Foundation)
|0:02:54
|145
|Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:03:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam De Vos (Rally Cycling)
|0:09:17
|2
|Robert Britton (Rally Cycling)
|3
|Gavin Mannion (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:00:03
|4
|Kyle Murphy (Cylance Cycling)
|0:00:08
|5
|Sepp Kuss (Rally Cycling)
|0:00:10
|6
|Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling)
|0:00:11
|7
|Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:00:12
|8
|Jack Burke (Aevolo Cycling)
|0:00:14
|9
|Alex Cataford (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)
|10
|Robin Carpenter (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
|0:00:16
|11
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling)
|0:00:19
|12
|Janier Acevedo (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)
|13
|TJ Eisenhart (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
|0:00:21
|14
|Stephen Bassett (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:00:24
|15
|John Murphy (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
|0:00:25
|16
|Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling)
|17
|Daniel Eaton (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)
|18
|Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)
|0:00:26
|19
|Adam Roberge (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:00:28
|20
|Jonny Clarke (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)
|21
|Michael Rice (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|22
|Greg Henderson (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:00:29
|23
|Danny Pate (Rally Cycling)
|24
|Conner Brown (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|0:00:30
|25
|Barry Miller (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|26
|Travis Samuel (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:31
|27
|Morgan Schmitt (Arapahoe Resources)
|28
|Rui Oliveira (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|0:00:33
|29
|Jonathan Freter (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:00:35
|30
|Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|0:00:36
|31
|Coulton Hartrich (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|32
|Justin Mauch (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)
|33
|Timothy Ahearn (Team Errace)
|0:00:37
|34
|Peter Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:38
|35
|Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling)
|0:00:39
|36
|Geoffrey Curran (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|0:00:40
|37
|Tanner Putt (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:00:41
|38
|Ruben Campanioni (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
|39
|Orlando Garibay (Cylance Cycling)
|40
|Austin Stephens (303 Project)
|0:00:43
|41
|Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|42
|Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|43
|Isaiah Newkirk (303 Project)
|0:00:44
|44
|Alexis Cartier (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|45
|Karl Menzies (Cylance Cycling)
|0:00:45
|46
|Luis Villalobos (Aevolo Cycling)
|47
|Alexander Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling)
|48
|Ty Magner (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
|49
|Innokenty Zavyalov (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|0:00:46
|50
|Andres Diaz (Cylance Cycling)
|0:00:47
|51
|Matthew Staples (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:48
|52
|James Snitzer (Project Echelon Racing)
|53
|Oscar Clark (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
|54
|Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling)
|0:00:50
|55
|Brendan Mccormack (Crca/Foundation)
|0:00:51
|56
|Julien Gagnìä (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:00:52
|57
|George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|0:00:53
|58
|Sean Gardner (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|59
|Pier-Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling)
|60
|Chad Young (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|0:00:55
|61
|Hunter Grove (Cylance Cycling)
|62
|Jonathan Brown (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|63
|William Kaiser (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|0:00:57
|64
|Nicolas Masbourian (Silber Pro Cycling)
|65
|Matt Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|0:00:58
|66
|Winston David (Crca/Foundation)
|67
|Eric Marcotte (Cylance Cycling)
|0:00:59
|68
|Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)
|69
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:00
|70
|Connor Dilger (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)
|71
|Benjamin Foster (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:01:01
|72
|Laurent Gervais (Aevolo Cycling)
|0:01:02
|73
|Cameron Clark (Team Errace)
|74
|Joe Lewis (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
|75
|Gerardo Medina Robles (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)
|0:01:03
|76
|Andrew Clemence (303 Project)
|0:01:04
|77
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling)
|78
|Jokin Extabae Leturia (Aevolo Cycling)
|79
|Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources)
|0:01:05
|80
|Ricky Randall (Arapahoe Resources)
|81
|Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)
|82
|Grant Koontz (Arapahoe Resources)
|0:01:06
|83
|Quinton Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|84
|Miguel Bryon (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
|0:01:07
|85
|Jure Rupnik (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|86
|Lance Haidet (Aevolo Cycling)
|87
|Jason Saltzman (Aevolo Cycling)
|88
|Kyle Boorsma (Toronto Hustle)
|0:01:09
|89
|Sam Fritz (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)
|90
|Corey Davis (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|91
|Stefano Barberi (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:01:13
|92
|Rolly Weaver (Crca/Foundation)
|93
|Taylor Warren (303 Project)
|0:01:15
|94
|Eric Young (Rally Cycling)
|95
|Tyler Stites (Aevolo Cycling)
|0:01:17
|96
|Marcos Lazzarotto (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|97
|Benoit Boulay (Toronto Hustle)
|0:01:19
|98
|Conor O'brien (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|99
|Oliver Flautt (303 Project)
|0:01:20
|100
|Tim Savre (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:01:22
|101
|Adam Farabaugh (303 Project)
|0:01:23
|102
|Cristhian Ravelo-Avila (303 Project)
|0:01:25
|103
|David Kessler (Team Errace)
|104
|Mat Stephens (Arapahoe Resources)
|0:01:27
|105
|Alejandro Padilla (Arapahoe Resources)
|106
|Maxwell Ackermann (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|0:01:32
|107
|Andrew Dahlheim (Arapahoe Resources)
|108
|Eric Hill (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:01:33
|109
|Noah Granigan (Team Errace)
|0:01:37
|110
|Evan Bybee (Arapahoe Resources)
|0:01:40
|111
|Mac) Charles Cassin (303 Project)
|0:01:41
|112
|Ulugbek Saidov (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|113
|Brian West (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)
|0:01:43
|114
|Cory Lockwood (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|0:01:45
|115
|Marco Wajda (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:01:47
|116
|Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle)
|0:01:48
|117
|Derek Cote (Team Errace)
|118
|Trevor O'donnell (Toronto Hustle)
|0:01:52
|119
|Stephen Wagstaff (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:01:53
|120
|Nicolas Torraca (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|121
|Cory Williams (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|0:01:54
|122
|Scott Law (Cylance Cycling)
|0:01:55
|123
|Evan Murphy (Toronto Hustle)
|124
|Andrew Giniat (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:01:56
|125
|Sammy Moseley (Crca/Foundation)
|0:01:58
|126
|Brant Speed (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)
|127
|Kyle Anderson (Elbowz Racing P/B Synergy.O)
|0:02:01
|128
|Oliver Behringer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:02:02
|129
|Maxwell Anderson (Project Echelon Racing)
|130
|Ian Moore (Support Clean Sport / Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:02:03
|131
|Brad Bradford (Toronto Hustle)
|0:02:07
|132
|Juan Pimentel (Crca/Foundation)
|133
|Caleb Aoake (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:02:09
|134
|Adam Ventling (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)
|0:02:17
|135
|Cristobal Sarrion-Lopez (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:02:23
|136
|Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:02:26
|137
|Macen Van Allen (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)
|0:02:28
|138
|Justin Williams (Cylance Cycling)
|0:02:38
|139
|Juan Pablo Gonzalez Aguilera (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:02:41
|140
|Thomas Barnett (Team Errace)
|0:02:44
|141
|Brenden Hardy (Above And Beyond Cancer Pb Scheels)
|0:02:45
|142
|Peng Teoh (Team Errace)
|0:02:46
|143
|David Nickels (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:02:47
|144
|Geron Williams (Crca/Foundation)
|0:02:54
|145
|Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:03:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Burke (Aevolo Cycling)
|0:09:31
|2
|Stephen Bassett (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:00:10
|3
|Adam Roberge (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:00:14
|4
|Michael Rice (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|5
|Conner Brown (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|0:00:16
|6
|Rui Oliveira (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|0:00:19
|7
|Peter Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:24
|8
|Geoffrey Curran (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|0:00:26
|9
|Luis Villalobos (Aevolo Cycling)
|0:00:31
|10
|Alexander Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling)
|11
|Matthew Staples (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:34
|12
|Pier-Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:00:39
|13
|Chad Young (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|0:00:41
|14
|Jonathan Brown (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|15
|William Kaiser (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25 Development Team)
|0:00:43
|16
|Laurent Gervais (Aevolo Cycling)
|0:00:48
|17
|Quinton Disera (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:52
|18
|Miguel Bryon (Holowesko|Citadel|Hincapie)
|0:00:53
|19
|Lance Haidet (Aevolo Cycling)
|20
|Jason Saltzman (Aevolo Cycling)
|21
|Tyler Stites (Aevolo Cycling)
|0:01:03
|22
|Noah Granigan (Team Errace)
|0:01:23
|23
|Ulugbek Saidov (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:01:27
|24
|Marco Wajda (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:01:33
|25
|Derek Cote (Team Errace)
|0:01:34
|26
|Trevor O'donnell (Toronto Hustle)
|0:01:38
|27
|Nicolas Torraca (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|0:01:39
|28
|Sammy Moseley (Crca/Foundation)
|0:01:44
|29
|Oliver Behringer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:01:48
|30
|Juan Pimentel (Crca/Foundation)
|0:01:53
|31
|Caleb Aoake (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:01:55
|32
|Cristobal Sarrion-Lopez (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:02:09
|33
|Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:02:12
|34
|Juan Pablo Gonzalez Aguilera (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:02:27
|35
|David Nickels (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:02:33
|36
|Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:03:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rally Cycling
|0:28:01
|2
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:26
|3
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:51
|4
|Holowesko-Citadel
|0:00:52
|5
|Cylance Cycling
|0:01:24
|6
|Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:31
|7
|Support Clean Sport
|8
|Avevolo Cycling
|0:01:39
|9
|H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:43
|10
|ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy
|0:01:51
|11
|Gateway Harley-Davidson
|0:01:52
|12
|303 Project
|0:02:21
|13
|Arapahoe Resources
|0:02:31
|14
|Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:02:51
|15
|CRCA/Foundation
|0:02:52
|16
|Team ERRACE
|0:02:54
|17
|Above and Behond Cancer
|0:03:02
|18
|Project Echelon Racing
|0:03:33
|19
|Toronto Hustle
|0:04:06
|20
|Team Novo Nordisk Develop
|0:05:42
