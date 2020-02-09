Hindley sews up Herald Sun Tour title as Groves takes final stage

Team Sunweb's Jai Hindley took what the 23-year-old Australian described as the biggest win of his career at the Herald Sun Tour in Melbourne on Sunday, finishing safely in the bunch on a fifth and final stage won by Mitchelton-Scott's Kaden Groves ahead of teammate Dion Smith and EF Pro Cycling's Moreno Hofland.

It was Groves' second stage win of the week, which meant that the sprinter equalled climber Hindley's haul of victories on the two mountain stages at this year's race – at Falls Creek on stage 2 and Mount Buller on stage 4, where the general classification was won.

Hindley held a four-second overall lead over Mitchelton's Damien Howson after the second stage, with St George Continental youngster Sebastian Berwick a further two seconds back in third place. The podium places switched after stage 4 to Mount Buller after Berwick finished second on the stage to Hindley, and those positions from Saturday were maintained until after Sunday's final stage, after which Hindley could be crowned the winner, taking the 2020 title by 17 seconds from Berwick – who lost seven seconds on the run-in to the line – and 36 seconds from Howson.

"I'm super relieved to finish the race off and get the win, and repay all the boys for all the hard work they've done this week," Hindley said soon after crossing the finish line next to Melbourne's Royal Botanic Gardens.

"It's pretty amazing to get my name on that trophy," he added when reminded of some of the past winners of Australia's oldest stage race. "There are some pretty big names on there, so for me this is a huge win. It's the biggest win of my career, and I'm thrilled to get it."

Brief results 1 Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:58:38 2 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 3 Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Pro Cycling