Trending

Herald Sun Tour: Hindley wins stage 4 on Mount Buller to extend overall lead

Sunweb rider beats Berwick on the line to take 10-second advantage into final stage

Sunweb’s Jai Hindley (Sunweb) wins stage 4 of the 2020 Herald Sun Tour at Mount Buller, increasing his overall lead in the Australian stage race
Sunweb’s Jai Hindley (Sunweb) wins stage 4 of the 2020 Herald Sun Tour at Mount Buller, increasing his overall lead in the Australian stage race (Image credit: Con Chronis)
JUMP TO:

Herald Sun Tour leader Jai Hindley (Sunweb) took his second stage victory at this year's Australian stage race on the summit finish at Mount Buller, Victoria, on Saturday, and in doing so extended his advantage in the general classification to 10 seconds over St George Continental's Sebastian Berwick.

It was another sensational ride by 20-year-old Berwick, taking on – and beating, bar Hindley – the WorldTour teams once more, and moving himself up from third overall at the start of the day to second place, with only one stage left to go in Melbourne on Sunday, which should go the way of the sprinters.

Mitchelton-Scott's Damien Howson – who won the race overall in 2017 – lost ground in the final few kilometres of the 16-kilometre-long climb up to the ski resort, and crossed the finish line 22 seconds behind Hindley. It meant that the 27-year-old dropped from second place – four seconds behind Hindley at the start of the stage – to third, now 36 seconds behind the race leader.

More to come

Results

Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 3:01:25
2Sebastian Berwick (Aus) St George Continental
3Jay Vine (Aus) Nero Continental 0:00:09
4Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 0:00:17
5Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling 0:00:18
6Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:22
7Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
8James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:00:23
9Marcos Garcia Fernandez (Spa) Kinan
10Thomas Lebas (Fra) Kinan 0:00:30
11Rudy Porter (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:00:43
12James Oram (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 0:00:48
13Mark O'Brien (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
14Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
15Samuel Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:00:50
16Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Aevolo
17Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:53
18Hayden McCormick (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 0:00:55
19Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:23
20Calan White (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:01:44
21Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:01:59
22Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Pro Cycling
23Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:02:01
24Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:09
25Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 0:02:12
26Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:02:23
27Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:02:28
28Conor Schunk (USA) Aevolo 0:03:03
29Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:03:21
30Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:03:31
31Ari Scott (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 0:03:52
32James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 0:04:42
33Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 0:05:17
34Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:05:51
35Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:06:12
36Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) Kinan 0:06:17
37Ben Metcalfe (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:06:27
38Carter Turnbull (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
39Dylan McKenna (Aus) Nero Continental 0:06:32
40Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 0:06:52
41Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:08:42
42Michael Freiberg (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
43Joel Yates (NZl) St George Continental 0:09:34
44Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) St George Continental 0:09:37
45Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
46Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:09:40
47Sebastian Barrett (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
48Connor Reardon (Aus) St George Continental 0:10:07
49Liam White (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
50Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:10:12
51Alex Heaney (NZl) St George Continental
52Benjamin Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:11:53
53Riley Fleming (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:13:54
54Godfrey Slattery (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
55Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
56Ashley Mackay (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
57Ben Carman (Aus) Nero Continental
58Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Pro Cycling 0:14:05
59Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation
60Hiroshi Tsubaki (Jpn) Kinan
61Ethan Batt (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 0:14:11
62Ryan Thomas (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:14:39
63Michael Potter (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
64Samuel Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:15:31
65Tom Scully (NZl) EF Pro Cycling
66Scott McGill (USA) Aevolo
67Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
68Luke Mudgway (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy
69Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
70Joshua Kench (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 0:15:40
71Christopher Miller (Aus) Nero Continental 0:16:02
72David Williams (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:16:12
73Thomas Bolton (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
74Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Kinan 0:16:22
75Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Kinan
76Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:16:50
77Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb 0:16:52
78Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
79Jesse Coyle (Aus) Nero Continental 0:19:01
80Michael Rice (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:19:30

General classification

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 12:51:45
2Sebastian Berwick (Aus) St George Continental 0:00:10
3Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:36
4Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling 0:00:51
5Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 0:01:26
6Jay Vine (Aus) Nero Continental
7Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:01:50
8Thomas Lebas (Fra) Kinan 0:01:55
9Rudy Porter (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:02:32
10James Oram (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 0:02:50
11Marcos Garcia Fernandez (Spa) Kinan 0:02:54
12Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Aevolo 0:03:20
13Hayden McCormick (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 0:04:05
14Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Pro Cycling 0:04:41
15Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:04:59
16James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 0:06:00
17Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:06:41
18Samuel Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:07:10
19Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:07:28
20Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:07:50
21Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 0:08:21
22Ari Scott (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 0:08:51
23Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:09:02
24Conor Schunk (USA) Aevolo 0:09:20
25Mark O'Brien (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:10:14
26Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 0:13:14
27Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 0:13:54
28Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:13:56
29Carter Turnbull (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:13:57
30Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:14:26
31Calan White (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:14:46
32Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:15:02
33Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) Kinan 0:15:34
34Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:16:53
35James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:17:39
36Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:17:46
37Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:17:52
38Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:18:12
39Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:19:31
40Michael Freiberg (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:20:11
41Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:20:54
42Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:21:03
43Dylan McKenna (Aus) Nero Continental 0:24:06
44Ben Carman (Aus) Nero Continental 0:25:59
45Ben Metcalfe (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:26:20
46Connor Reardon (Aus) St George Continental 0:26:41
47Tom Scully (NZl) EF Pro Cycling 0:27:00
48Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:29:41
49Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) St George Continental 0:29:42
50Alex Heaney (NZl) St George Continental 0:29:59
51Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Pro Cycling 0:30:33
52Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation
53Joel Yates (NZl) St George Continental 0:31:27
54Michael Potter (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:31:45
55Ryan Thomas (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:32:06
56Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 0:32:31
57Godfrey Slattery (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:33:41
58Sebastian Barrett (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:34:39
59Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:35:47
60Michael Rice (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:36:01
61Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb 0:36:21
62Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
63Christopher Miller (Aus) Nero Continental 0:37:10
64Riley Fleming (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:38:05
65Hiroshi Tsubaki (Jpn) Kinan 0:38:16
66Liam White (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:38:44
67Ashley Mackay (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:38:53
68Thomas Bolton (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:40:23
69Scott McGill (USA) Aevolo 0:40:27
70Joshua Kench (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 0:42:06
71Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Kinan 0:42:14
72Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Kinan 0:42:21
73Luke Mudgway (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 0:43:32
74Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:43:50
75Ethan Batt (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 0:44:02
76David Williams (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:44:24
77Benjamin Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:46:02
78Jesse Coyle (Aus) Nero Continental 0:50:36
79Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:50:50
80Samuel Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:53:50

Latest on Cyclingnews