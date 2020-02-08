Herald Sun Tour: Hindley wins stage 4 on Mount Buller to extend overall lead

Sunweb’s Jai Hindley (Sunweb) wins stage 4 of the 2020 Herald Sun Tour at Mount Buller, increasing his overall lead in the Australian stage race

Herald Sun Tour leader Jai Hindley (Sunweb) took his second stage victory at this year's Australian stage race on the summit finish at Mount Buller, Victoria, on Saturday, and in doing so extended his advantage in the general classification to 10 seconds over St George Continental's Sebastian Berwick.

It was another sensational ride by 20-year-old Berwick, taking on – and beating, bar Hindley – the WorldTour teams once more, and moving himself up from third overall at the start of the day to second place, with only one stage left to go in Melbourne on Sunday, which should go the way of the sprinters.

Mitchelton-Scott's Damien Howson – who won the race overall in 2017 – lost ground in the final few kilometres of the 16-kilometre-long climb up to the ski resort, and crossed the finish line 22 seconds behind Hindley. It meant that the 27-year-old dropped from second place – four seconds behind Hindley at the start of the stage – to third, now 36 seconds behind the race leader.

More to come

Results

Results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 3:01:25 2 Sebastian Berwick (Aus) St George Continental 3 Jay Vine (Aus) Nero Continental 0:00:09 4 Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 0:00:17 5 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling 0:00:18 6 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:22 7 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 8 James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:00:23 9 Marcos Garcia Fernandez (Spa) Kinan 10 Thomas Lebas (Fra) Kinan 0:00:30 11 Rudy Porter (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:00:43 12 James Oram (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 0:00:48 13 Mark O'Brien (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 14 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 15 Samuel Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:00:50 16 Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Aevolo 17 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:53 18 Hayden McCormick (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 0:00:55 19 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:23 20 Calan White (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:01:44 21 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:01:59 22 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Pro Cycling 23 Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:02:01 24 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:09 25 Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 0:02:12 26 Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:02:23 27 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:02:28 28 Conor Schunk (USA) Aevolo 0:03:03 29 Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:03:21 30 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:03:31 31 Ari Scott (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 0:03:52 32 James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 0:04:42 33 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 0:05:17 34 Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:05:51 35 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:06:12 36 Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) Kinan 0:06:17 37 Ben Metcalfe (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:06:27 38 Carter Turnbull (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 39 Dylan McKenna (Aus) Nero Continental 0:06:32 40 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 0:06:52 41 Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:08:42 42 Michael Freiberg (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 43 Joel Yates (NZl) St George Continental 0:09:34 44 Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) St George Continental 0:09:37 45 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 46 Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:09:40 47 Sebastian Barrett (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 48 Connor Reardon (Aus) St George Continental 0:10:07 49 Liam White (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 50 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:10:12 51 Alex Heaney (NZl) St George Continental 52 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:11:53 53 Riley Fleming (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:13:54 54 Godfrey Slattery (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 55 Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 56 Ashley Mackay (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 57 Ben Carman (Aus) Nero Continental 58 Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Pro Cycling 0:14:05 59 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation 60 Hiroshi Tsubaki (Jpn) Kinan 61 Ethan Batt (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 0:14:11 62 Ryan Thomas (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:14:39 63 Michael Potter (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 64 Samuel Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:15:31 65 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Pro Cycling 66 Scott McGill (USA) Aevolo 67 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 68 Luke Mudgway (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 69 Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 70 Joshua Kench (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 0:15:40 71 Christopher Miller (Aus) Nero Continental 0:16:02 72 David Williams (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:16:12 73 Thomas Bolton (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 74 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Kinan 0:16:22 75 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Kinan 76 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:16:50 77 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb 0:16:52 78 Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 79 Jesse Coyle (Aus) Nero Continental 0:19:01 80 Michael Rice (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:19:30

General classification