Herald Sun Tour: Hindley wins stage 4 on Mount Buller to extend overall lead
Sunweb rider beats Berwick on the line to take 10-second advantage into final stage
Stage 4: Mansfield - Mount Buller
Herald Sun Tour leader Jai Hindley (Sunweb) took his second stage victory at this year's Australian stage race on the summit finish at Mount Buller, Victoria, on Saturday, and in doing so extended his advantage in the general classification to 10 seconds over St George Continental's Sebastian Berwick.
It was another sensational ride by 20-year-old Berwick, taking on – and beating, bar Hindley – the WorldTour teams once more, and moving himself up from third overall at the start of the day to second place, with only one stage left to go in Melbourne on Sunday, which should go the way of the sprinters.
Mitchelton-Scott's Damien Howson – who won the race overall in 2017 – lost ground in the final few kilometres of the 16-kilometre-long climb up to the ski resort, and crossed the finish line 22 seconds behind Hindley. It meant that the 27-year-old dropped from second place – four seconds behind Hindley at the start of the stage – to third, now 36 seconds behind the race leader.
More to come
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|3:01:25
|2
|Sebastian Berwick (Aus) St George Continental
|3
|Jay Vine (Aus) Nero Continental
|0:00:09
|4
|Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:00:17
|5
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|0:00:18
|6
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:22
|7
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00:23
|9
|Marcos Garcia Fernandez (Spa) Kinan
|10
|Thomas Lebas (Fra) Kinan
|0:00:30
|11
|Rudy Porter (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
|0:00:43
|12
|James Oram (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy
|0:00:48
|13
|Mark O'Brien (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
|14
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|Samuel Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|0:00:50
|16
|Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Aevolo
|17
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:53
|18
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy
|0:00:55
|19
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:23
|20
|Calan White (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
|0:01:44
|21
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:01:59
|22
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Pro Cycling
|23
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:02:01
|24
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:09
|25
|Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:02:12
|26
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:02:23
|27
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:02:28
|28
|Conor Schunk (USA) Aevolo
|0:03:03
|29
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|0:03:21
|30
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:03:31
|31
|Ari Scott (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy
|0:03:52
|32
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|0:04:42
|33
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|0:05:17
|34
|Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|0:05:51
|35
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:06:12
|36
|Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) Kinan
|0:06:17
|37
|Ben Metcalfe (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|0:06:27
|38
|Carter Turnbull (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
|39
|Dylan McKenna (Aus) Nero Continental
|0:06:32
|40
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|0:06:52
|41
|Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:08:42
|42
|Michael Freiberg (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|43
|Joel Yates (NZl) St George Continental
|0:09:34
|44
|Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) St George Continental
|0:09:37
|45
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|46
|Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:09:40
|47
|Sebastian Barrett (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|48
|Connor Reardon (Aus) St George Continental
|0:10:07
|49
|Liam White (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|50
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:10:12
|51
|Alex Heaney (NZl) St George Continental
|52
|Benjamin Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|0:11:53
|53
|Riley Fleming (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:13:54
|54
|Godfrey Slattery (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
|55
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
|56
|Ashley Mackay (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|57
|Ben Carman (Aus) Nero Continental
|58
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Pro Cycling
|0:14:05
|59
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation
|60
|Hiroshi Tsubaki (Jpn) Kinan
|61
|Ethan Batt (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy
|0:14:11
|62
|Ryan Thomas (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:14:39
|63
|Michael Potter (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|64
|Samuel Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:15:31
|65
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Pro Cycling
|66
|Scott McGill (USA) Aevolo
|67
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|68
|Luke Mudgway (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy
|69
|Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|70
|Joshua Kench (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy
|0:15:40
|71
|Christopher Miller (Aus) Nero Continental
|0:16:02
|72
|David Williams (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
|0:16:12
|73
|Thomas Bolton (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|74
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Kinan
|0:16:22
|75
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Kinan
|76
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:16:50
|77
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb
|0:16:52
|78
|Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|79
|Jesse Coyle (Aus) Nero Continental
|0:19:01
|80
|Michael Rice (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:19:30
General classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|12:51:45
|2
|Sebastian Berwick (Aus) St George Continental
|0:00:10
|3
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:36
|4
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|0:00:51
|5
|Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:01:26
|6
|Jay Vine (Aus) Nero Continental
|7
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:01:50
|8
|Thomas Lebas (Fra) Kinan
|0:01:55
|9
|Rudy Porter (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
|0:02:32
|10
|James Oram (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy
|0:02:50
|11
|Marcos Garcia Fernandez (Spa) Kinan
|0:02:54
|12
|Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Aevolo
|0:03:20
|13
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy
|0:04:05
|14
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Pro Cycling
|0:04:41
|15
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:04:59
|16
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|0:06:00
|17
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:06:41
|18
|Samuel Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|0:07:10
|19
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|0:07:28
|20
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:07:50
|21
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|0:08:21
|22
|Ari Scott (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy
|0:08:51
|23
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:09:02
|24
|Conor Schunk (USA) Aevolo
|0:09:20
|25
|Mark O'Brien (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
|0:10:14
|26
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|0:13:14
|27
|Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:13:54
|28
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:13:56
|29
|Carter Turnbull (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
|0:13:57
|30
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:14:26
|31
|Calan White (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
|0:14:46
|32
|Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:15:02
|33
|Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) Kinan
|0:15:34
|34
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:16:53
|35
|James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:17:39
|36
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:17:46
|37
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:17:52
|38
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:18:12
|39
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:19:31
|40
|Michael Freiberg (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:20:11
|41
|Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|0:20:54
|42
|Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:21:03
|43
|Dylan McKenna (Aus) Nero Continental
|0:24:06
|44
|Ben Carman (Aus) Nero Continental
|0:25:59
|45
|Ben Metcalfe (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|0:26:20
|46
|Connor Reardon (Aus) St George Continental
|0:26:41
|47
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Pro Cycling
|0:27:00
|48
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:29:41
|49
|Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) St George Continental
|0:29:42
|50
|Alex Heaney (NZl) St George Continental
|0:29:59
|51
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Pro Cycling
|0:30:33
|52
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation
|53
|Joel Yates (NZl) St George Continental
|0:31:27
|54
|Michael Potter (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:31:45
|55
|Ryan Thomas (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:32:06
|56
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|0:32:31
|57
|Godfrey Slattery (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
|0:33:41
|58
|Sebastian Barrett (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:34:39
|59
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:35:47
|60
|Michael Rice (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:36:01
|61
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb
|0:36:21
|62
|Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|63
|Christopher Miller (Aus) Nero Continental
|0:37:10
|64
|Riley Fleming (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:38:05
|65
|Hiroshi Tsubaki (Jpn) Kinan
|0:38:16
|66
|Liam White (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:38:44
|67
|Ashley Mackay (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:38:53
|68
|Thomas Bolton (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:40:23
|69
|Scott McGill (USA) Aevolo
|0:40:27
|70
|Joshua Kench (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy
|0:42:06
|71
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Kinan
|0:42:14
|72
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Kinan
|0:42:21
|73
|Luke Mudgway (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy
|0:43:32
|74
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:43:50
|75
|Ethan Batt (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy
|0:44:02
|76
|David Williams (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
|0:44:24
|77
|Benjamin Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|0:46:02
|78
|Jesse Coyle (Aus) Nero Continental
|0:50:36
|79
|Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:50:50
|80
|Samuel Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:53:50
Herald Sun Tour: Hindley wins stage 4 on Mount Buller to extend overall leadSunweb rider beats Berwick on the line to take 10-second advantage into final stage
