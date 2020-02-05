Trending

Dainese wins opening stage of men's Herald Sun Tour

Sunweb sprinter takes victory in Shepparton from Groves and Hofland

Stage 1: Nagambie - Shepparton

Alberto Dainese (Sunweb)
Team Sunweb's Alberto Dainese sprinted to the win from a bunch-sprint finish to stage 1 of the 2020 Jayco Herald Sun Tour in Shepparton, Australia, on Wednesday, getting the better of Kaden Groves (Mitchelton-Scott) and Moreno Hofland (EF Pro Cycling).

Dainese takes the Australian stage race's first leader's jersey into stage 2, although the Italian sprinter will be hard-pressed to defend it on the summit finish at the Falls Creek ski resort on Thursday.

Brief results
1Alberto Dainese (Ita) Sunweb2:36:42
2Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
3Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Pro Cycling

