Dainese wins opening stage of men's Herald Sun Tour

Team Sunweb's Alberto Dainese sprinted to the win from a bunch-sprint finish to stage 1 of the 2020 Jayco Herald Sun Tour in Shepparton, Australia, on Wednesday, getting the better of Kaden Groves (Mitchelton-Scott) and Moreno Hofland (EF Pro Cycling).

Dainese takes the Australian stage race's first leader's jersey into stage 2, although the Italian sprinter will be hard-pressed to defend it on the summit finish at the Falls Creek ski resort on Thursday.

More to come