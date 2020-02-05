Dainese wins opening stage of men's Herald Sun Tour
Sunweb sprinter takes victory in Shepparton from Groves and Hofland
Stage 1: Nagambie - Shepparton
Team Sunweb's Alberto Dainese sprinted to the win from a bunch-sprint finish to stage 1 of the 2020 Jayco Herald Sun Tour in Shepparton, Australia, on Wednesday, getting the better of Kaden Groves (Mitchelton-Scott) and Moreno Hofland (EF Pro Cycling).
Dainese takes the Australian stage race's first leader's jersey into stage 2, although the Italian sprinter will be hard-pressed to defend it on the summit finish at the Falls Creek ski resort on Thursday.
|1
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Sunweb
|2:36:42
|2
|Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Pro Cycling
