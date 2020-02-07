Groves wins stage 3 of Herald Sun Tour
Dainese second and Räim third as Hindley holds on to overall lead
Stage 3: Bright - Wangaratta
More to come
|1
|Kaden Groves (Mitchelton-Scott)
|2
|Alberto Dainese (Sunweb)
|3
|Mihkel Räim (Israel Start-Up Nation)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Groves wins stage 3 of Herald Sun TourDainese second and Räim third as Hindley holds on to overall lead
-
Gilbert: The pressure this spring will be enormousBelgian champion rubbishes reports that Poggio is in poor condition
-
Van Avermaet: Cullera test bodes well for the ClassicsBelgian sprints to ninth behind Pogačar in uphill finale in Valencia
-
Pogačar lays foundations for Tour de France debut in ValenciaSlovenian out-powers Valverde in first summit finish at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy