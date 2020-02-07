Trending

Groves wins stage 3 of Herald Sun Tour

Dainese second and Räim third as Hindley holds on to overall lead

Kaden Groves (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

More to come

Brief results
1Kaden Groves (Mitchelton-Scott)
2Alberto Dainese (Sunweb)
3Mihkel Räim (Israel Start-Up Nation)

