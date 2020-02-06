Trending

Herald Sun Tour: Hindley wins stage 2 at Falls Creek ski resort

Australian takes race lead after beating Howson and Berwick, Yates dropped and loses six minutes

Stage 2: Beechworth - Falls Creek

PREVIOUS STAGE NEXT STAGE
Jai Hindley (Sunweb)
Jai Hindley (Sunweb) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Sunweb's Jai Hindley took the race leader's jersey from teammate and stage 1 winner Alberto Dainese at the Herald Sun Tour on Thursday, winning stage 2 at the Falls Creek ski resort from Damien Howson (Mitchelton-Scott) and Sebastian Berwick (St George).

Berwick – of the domestic Australian team St George Continental – was the day's surprise package, keeping pace with, and attacking, his WorldTour team colleagues, but the even bigger surprise was race favourite Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) getting dropped on the climb with more than five kilometres to go, and eventually coming home almost five minutes down on Hindley.

More to come

Brief results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 3:06:29
2Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
3Sebastian Berwick (Aus) St George Continental

General classifciation after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 5:43:01
2Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:04
3Sebastian Berwick (Aus) St George Continental 0:00:06

Latest on Cyclingnews