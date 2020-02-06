Herald Sun Tour: Hindley wins stage 2 at Falls Creek ski resort

Sunweb's Jai Hindley took the race leader's jersey from teammate and stage 1 winner Alberto Dainese at the Herald Sun Tour on Thursday, winning stage 2 at the Falls Creek ski resort from Damien Howson (Mitchelton-Scott) and Sebastian Berwick (St George).

Berwick – of the domestic Australian team St George Continental – was the day's surprise package, keeping pace with, and attacking, his WorldTour team colleagues, but the even bigger surprise was race favourite Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) getting dropped on the climb with more than five kilometres to go, and eventually coming home almost five minutes down on Hindley.

More to come

Brief results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 3:06:29 2 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3 Sebastian Berwick (Aus) St George Continental