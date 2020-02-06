Herald Sun Tour: Hindley wins stage 2 at Falls Creek ski resort
Australian takes race lead after beating Howson and Berwick, Yates dropped and loses six minutes
Stage 2: Beechworth - Falls Creek
Sunweb's Jai Hindley took the race leader's jersey from teammate and stage 1 winner Alberto Dainese at the Herald Sun Tour on Thursday, winning stage 2 at the Falls Creek ski resort from Damien Howson (Mitchelton-Scott) and Sebastian Berwick (St George).
Berwick – of the domestic Australian team St George Continental – was the day's surprise package, keeping pace with, and attacking, his WorldTour team colleagues, but the even bigger surprise was race favourite Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) getting dropped on the climb with more than five kilometres to go, and eventually coming home almost five minutes down on Hindley.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|3:06:29
|2
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|Sebastian Berwick (Aus) St George Continental
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|5:43:01
|2
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:04
|3
|Sebastian Berwick (Aus) St George Continental
|0:00:06
Herald Sun Tour: Hindley wins stage 2 at Falls Creek ski resortAustralian takes race lead after beating Howson and Berwick, Yates dropped and loses six minutes
