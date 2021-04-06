Trending

Itzulia Basque Country: Basque rider Aranburu wins stage 2

Astana-Premier Tech goes one-two with Omar Fraile in second

Alex Aranburu (Astana) wins stage 2 at Itzulia (Image credit: Getty Images)
Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) was back racing

Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) in the peloton during stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates)

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Getty Images)
The Itzulia Basque Country peloton ride carefully on a level crossing

The peloton on 154.8km stage 2 of Itzulia Basque Country ride carefully on a level crossing (Image credit: Getty Images)
The early break of the day

The early break of the day (Image credit: Getty Images)
Tao Geoghegan Hart was back racing at the Itzulia Basque Country

Geoghegan Hart was back racing at the Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Images)
Primoz Roglic and Tadej Pogacar at the Itzulia Basque Country

Primož Roglič and Tadej Pogačar at start in Zalla for stage 2 of the Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Images)
Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda crashes (Image credit: Getty Images)
Tadej Pogacar, David Gaudu at Itzulia stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Primoz Roglic at Itzulia stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Omar Fraile Matarranz, David Gaudu, Tadej Pogacar at stage 2 Itzulia (Image credit: Getty Images)
Primoz Roglic in the overall leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alex Aranburu claimed victory on stage 2 of Itzulia Basque Country, giving Astana their first victory of the 2021 season. 

The local Basque rider was one of the expected contenders on the sharp uphill dash to the line but he opted against waiting for a sprint and instead attacked the reduced group of favourites on the descent of the final categorised climb. 

It was all about timing, as he immediately followed an attack from his teammate Omar Fraile on a plateau before opening a lead of 40 seconds over the hesitant group on the rest of the descent. Fraile himself led home the surging chase group at 15 seconds to make it a memorable one-two for Astana, with Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) third after an attacking display on the earlier climb. 

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) finished with Pogacar to retain his overall lead, although Aranburu’s gap and 10 bonus seconds for stage victory catapulted him from 9th to 3rd overall. 

More to follow

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 3:45:32
2Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:15
3Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
4David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
5Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
6Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
7Maximillian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
8Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
9Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
10Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team

General classification after stage 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 4:03:04
2Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:05
3Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:06
4Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:24
5Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:28
6Maximillian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:31
7Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:32
8Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:34
9Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:40
10Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:42

