Itzulia Basque Country: Basque rider Aranburu wins stage 2
Astana-Premier Tech goes one-two with Omar Fraile in second
Alex Aranburu claimed victory on stage 2 of Itzulia Basque Country, giving Astana their first victory of the 2021 season.
The local Basque rider was one of the expected contenders on the sharp uphill dash to the line but he opted against waiting for a sprint and instead attacked the reduced group of favourites on the descent of the final categorised climb.
It was all about timing, as he immediately followed an attack from his teammate Omar Fraile on a plateau before opening a lead of 40 seconds over the hesitant group on the rest of the descent. Fraile himself led home the surging chase group at 15 seconds to make it a memorable one-two for Astana, with Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) third after an attacking display on the earlier climb.
Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) finished with Pogacar to retain his overall lead, although Aranburu’s gap and 10 bonus seconds for stage victory catapulted him from 9th to 3rd overall.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|3:45:32
|2
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:15
|3
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|5
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|6
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|7
|Maximillian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|9
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|10
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|4:03:04
|2
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:05
|3
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:06
|4
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:24
|5
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:28
|6
|Maximillian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:31
|7
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:32
|8
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:34
|9
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:40
|10
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:42
