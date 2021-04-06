Itzulia Basque Country: Basque rider Aranburu wins stage 2

Image 1 of 15 Alex Aranburu (Astana) wins stage 2 at Itzulia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 15 Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) in the peloton during stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 15 Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 15 The peloton on 154.8km stage 2 of Itzulia Basque Country ride carefully on a level crossing (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 15 The early break of the day (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 15 Geoghegan Hart was back racing at the Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 15 Primož Roglič and Tadej Pogačar at start in Zalla for stage 2 of the Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 15 Alex Aranburu (Astana) wins stage 2 at Itzulia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 15 Alex Aranburu (Astana) wins stage 2 at Itzulia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 15 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda crashes (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 15 Tadej Pogacar, David Gaudu at Itzulia stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 15 Primoz Roglic at Itzulia stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 15 Omar Fraile Matarranz, David Gaudu, Tadej Pogacar at stage 2 Itzulia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 15 Primoz Roglic in the overall leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 15 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alex Aranburu claimed victory on stage 2 of Itzulia Basque Country, giving Astana their first victory of the 2021 season.

The local Basque rider was one of the expected contenders on the sharp uphill dash to the line but he opted against waiting for a sprint and instead attacked the reduced group of favourites on the descent of the final categorised climb.

It was all about timing, as he immediately followed an attack from his teammate Omar Fraile on a plateau before opening a lead of 40 seconds over the hesitant group on the rest of the descent. Fraile himself led home the surging chase group at 15 seconds to make it a memorable one-two for Astana, with Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) third after an attacking display on the earlier climb.

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) finished with Pogacar to retain his overall lead, although Aranburu’s gap and 10 bonus seconds for stage victory catapulted him from 9th to 3rd overall.

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 3:45:32 2 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:15 3 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 4 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 5 Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 6 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 7 Maximillian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 9 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 10 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team