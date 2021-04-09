Itzulia Basque Country: Honoré, Cerny give Deceuninck-Quickstep a 1-2 on stage 5

Image 1 of 34 Mikkel Honoré won stage 5 of Itzulia Basque Country, crossing the line with his Deceuninck-QuickStep teammate Josef Cerny (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 34 Dane Mikkel Honoré Deceuninck-QuickStep celebrates winning stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 34 Frenchman Julien Bernard Trek-Segafredo crosses the line for third on stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 34 The bunch sprint on stage 5 in Ondarroa (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 34 The bunch sprint was led by Simon Clarke of Team Qhubeka Assos for fourth and Daryl Impey of Team Israel Start-Up Nation in fifth (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 34 Josef Cerny and Mikkel Honoré gave Deceuninck-Quickstep a 1-2 on stage 5 of Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 34 Josef Cerny of Deceuninck-QuickStep in breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 34 Ben Hermans of Israel Start-Up Nation leads the peloton as the route heads inland to Ondarroa (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 34 New GC leader Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) on stage 5 with teammate Tadej Pogacar in mountains jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 34 Andreas Leknessund of Team DSM bridged up to breakaway with 110km to go and made it six out front (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 34 Stage 5 start in Hondarriba with UAE Team Emirates and Team Jumbo-Visma at front with classification jerseys (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 34 Simon Geschke of Team Cofidis gets attention from crash at team car (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 34 Scenery along coast of Spain for 160.2km stage 5 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 34 Scenery along stage 5, which covers 160.2km (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 34 Stage 5 start in Hondarriba (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 34 Julien Bernard of Trek-Segafredo in six-rider break (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 34 Mikkel Honoré of Deceuninck-QuickStep in breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 34 Ide Schelling of Bora-Hansgrohe takes a turn in six-rider break (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 34 Breakaway of six came together with 110km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 34 Costa Rican Andrey Amador Bikkazakova of Ineos Grenadiers in the breakaway group (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 21 of 34 Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) returned to action this week at Itzulia Basque Country following the crash that forced him to abandon Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 22 of 34 UAE Team Emirates on 160.2km route protecting GC leader Brandon McNulty, as well as mountains classification leader Tadej Pogačar (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 23 of 34 Brandon McNulty of UAE Team Emirates ready to begin stage 5 from fishing port Hondarriba near border of France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 24 of 34 UAE Team Emirates teammates at the start - Tadej Pogacar (left) and Brandon McNulty (right) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 34 Astana duo of Alex Aranburu and Omar Fraile, who finished 1-2 on stage 2, attacked with 22km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 26 of 34 Jakob Fuglsang and Rodriguez Garaikoetxea of Astana-Premier Tech during Stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 27 of 34 Mikel Landa of Bahrain Victorious on stage 5 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 34 Team UAE Team Emirates at the start ceremonies in Hondarriba (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 29 of 34 Team Jumbo-Visma at the start ceremonies in Hondarriba (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 30 of 34 Brandon Mcnulty of UAE Team Emirates enjoys Blue Best Young Rider Jersey celebration (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 31 of 34 Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates accepts the Polka Dot Mountain Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 32 of 34 Primož Roglič of Jumbo-Visma takes the Green Points Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 33 of 34 GC lead continues for American Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) after stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 34 of 34 Spaniard Carlos Canal Blanco of Team Burgos-BH recognized as the Most Combative Rider on stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Mikkel Honoré won stage 5 of Itzulia Basque Country, crossing the line arm-in-arm with his teammate Josef Cerny in a memorable one-two for Deceuninck-QuickStep.

The pair were part of the day’s main six-man breakaway and reduced it to three on the final climb before dropping Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo) on a short rise inside the final 5km.

Daryl Impey (Israel Start-Up Nation) won the bunch sprint but it was only for fourth place, 28 seconds down on the QuickStep duo, on a day where the escapees foiled the sprinters’ teams.

Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) finished safely in the peloton to retain the overall lead ahead of Saturday’s decisive stage.

The 160km stage 5 from Hondarribia along the coast to Ondarroa was the only real opportunity for sprinters at the Itzulia, but even so, the climbs of Gontzagaraiagana and Ukaregi on the inland finishing loop made it far from clear-cut. Impey’s team, along with Magnus Cort’s EF Education-Nippo and Dion Smith’s BikeExchange teams, all contributed to an increasingly frantic day-long chase but, despite never giving the break more than two-and-a-half minutes, came away empty-handed.

Honoré and Cerny decided to force the issue on the Ukaregi (5km at 4.8 per cent) with 30km remaining. Andrey Amador (Ineos Grenadiers), Ide Schelling (Bora-Hansgrohe), and Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM) were all swiftly dropped, while Bernard only clawed his way back over the top.

The trio negotiated the descent and collaborated on the flat until 10km to go, whereupon Bernard stopped pulling through. That was cue for an attack, and when the road pitched up on a short incline, Honoré ripped clear. Cerny was initially on marking duties but, sensing Bernard was in trouble, quickly decided to attack him, too.

The Deceuninck-QuickStep pair linked up and swapped turns until the final kilometre, where they started fist-bumping safely in the knowledge the 1-2 was in the bag. As for the order, there was no discernible conversation but Honoré was allowed to nudge his wheel in front as Cerny, nevertheless, punched the air in delight by his side.

“He deserves the same to be here, but unfortunately only of us can be,” Honoré said.



“It’s super special, especially the way we did it – that makes it an even more important victory for me.”

How it unfolded

There were two non-starters, both Benoit Cosnefroy (AG2R-Citroën) and Victor de la Parte (Total Direct Energie) suffering with knee pain, and there was soon another abandon as Georg Zimmerman (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) was one victim of some early crashes in the hectic opening kilometres.

After around 15km, the breakaway went clear. At first, there were only five in there, but Leknessund produced a remarkable solo counter-attack to make it six. The Norwegian spent some 30km alone in no-man’s land, chasing what seemed to be a lost cause before being vindicated for his efforts.

Israel, EF, and BikeExchange controlled the peloton in the early phases, with Spanish second-division teams Caja Rural-Seguros RGA and Euskaltel-Euskadi also pitching in. They kept the gap to a very modest 2:30 for much of the day, with the situation seemingly well under control.

However, the complications began once they passed through Ondorroa for the first time and took on the first of the three climbs: Medexa (1.7km at 7.7 per cent). The gap started to fall, but not quickly, and the leaders ticked off the long approach to the Gontzagaraiagana with just under two minutes still in hand.

Leknessund was dropped on that second climb but – again, remarkably – fought his way back to the break. EF Education-Nippo piled on the pressure on that climb and reduced the deficit to 1:30 by the top with 45km to go.

The break didn’t lose any time on the descent, and hit the Ukaregi with 33km to go and 90 seconds still in hand. Leknessund was swiftly dropped – for good this time – and after a couple of kilometres Honoré and Cerny decided it was time to go all in.

Amador and Schelling were quickly dropped, while Bernard was distanced but not definitively. The Frenchman dragged his way back but it was a sign he was vulnerable.

In the peloton, there was a brief attack at the top from Jesus Herrada (Cofidis) as they crested 1:15 in arrears. However, a bigger move came on the descent when Astana-Premier Tech’s Basque duo of Omar Fraile and Alex Aranburu attacked on the descent.

They hit the flat 50 seconds down on the leading trio but lacked the horsepower and never made any further inroads. Meanwhile, when the peloton hit the flat, with around 20km to go, there was a lull, allowing the gap to go back out to 90 seconds.

The teams who’d been working all day returned to do so but by then it was too little too late. With 10km to go, the gap was still 1:15 but they only took off five seconds in the subsequent 5km, at which point it was the escapees’ to throw away.

By that point Bernard had stopped contributing, but he was powerless against the QuickStep duo. When Honoré attacked, he simply had no response, to the extent that Cerny thought on his feet and skipped away to make it a memorable one-two.

Full Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:39:54 2 Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:17 4 Daryl Impey (RSA) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:28 5 Simon Clarke (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 6 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 7 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 8 Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie 9 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 10 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 11 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 12 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 13 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 14 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 15 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 17 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 18 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 19 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 20 Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM 21 Dion Smith (NZl) Team BikeExchange 22 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 23 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie 24 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 25 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 26 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 27 Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 28 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 29 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team 30 Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 31 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 32 Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos 33 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 34 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 35 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 36 Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 37 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 38 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 39 Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo 40 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 41 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 42 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 43 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 44 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 45 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 46 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH 47 Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 48 Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 49 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 50 Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 51 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 52 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 53 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 54 Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie 55 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 56 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 57 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 58 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 59 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 60 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 61 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 62 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 63 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 64 Jon Agirre Egaña (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 65 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 66 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 67 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers 68 Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 69 Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 70 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 71 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 72 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 73 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team 74 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 75 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 76 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 77 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 78 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 79 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 80 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Total Direct Energie 81 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 82 Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 83 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Burgos-BH 84 Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 85 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 86 Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 87 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange 88 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange 89 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 90 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 91 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo 92 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 93 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 0:00:44 94 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:45 95 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:06 96 Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 97 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie 98 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 99 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 100 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 101 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 102 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 103 Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:11 104 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:26 105 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:28 106 Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:30 107 Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 108 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 109 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 110 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 111 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers 112 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 113 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 114 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:02:07 115 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-up Nation 0:02:37 116 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:41 117 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 118 Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 119 Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 0:02:45 120 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:03:11 121 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 122 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech 0:03:21 123 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:22 124 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:27 125 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 0:04:20 126 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 127 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 128 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:09 129 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 0:06:29 130 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:31 131 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:06:47 132 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM 0:06:50 133 Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM 134 Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 135 Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH 136 Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal 137 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education-Nippo 138 Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 139 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 140 Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 141 Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 142 Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH 143 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 144 Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 145 Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:07:09 146 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:10:39 147 Alexander Evans (Aus) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 148 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:11:01 149 Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo 150 Jon Irisarri Ricon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 151 Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 152 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos 153 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:11:41 154 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation DNS Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team DNS Victor de la Parte (Spa) Total Direct Energie DNF Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux

Stage points Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 32 2 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 29 3 Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 24 4 Daryl Impey (RSA) Israel Start-up Nation 14 5 Simon Clarke (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 12 6 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 7 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 10 8 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 9 9 Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie 8 10 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 7 11 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 6 12 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 6 13 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 5 14 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 4 15 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 3 16 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 2 17 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Stage mountains Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8 2 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 4 3 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 4 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 2 5 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Young riders Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:39:54 2 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:00:28 3 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 4 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 5 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie 6 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 7 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 8 Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos 9 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 10 Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 11 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 13 Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 14 Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 15 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 16 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 17 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 18 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 19 Jon Agirre Egaña (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 20 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers 21 Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 22 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 23 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 24 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 25 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 26 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 27 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 28 Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 29 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 30 Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 31 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 32 Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:06 33 Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:30 34 Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:41 35 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech 0:03:21 36 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:09 37 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:06:47 38 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM 0:06:50 39 Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM 40 Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal 41 Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 42 Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 43 Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 44 Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH 45 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 46 Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 47 Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:07:09 48 Alexander Evans (Aus) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:10:39 49 Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:11:01

General classification after stage 5 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 16:05:43 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:23 3 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:28 4 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:36 5 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:43 6 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:02 7 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:07 8 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:13 9 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:15 10 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:23 11 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:32 12 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:42 14 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:44 15 Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 16 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:52 17 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 0:01:58 18 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:01 19 Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:02:02 20 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:02:33 21 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 0:03:21 22 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:35 23 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:04:04 24 Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:04:12 25 Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:04:34 26 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:04:36 27 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:46 28 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:04:52 29 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:05:08 30 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:06:57 31 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 0:09:10 32 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:10:07 33 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:10:35 34 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers 0:10:45 35 Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 0:11:36 36 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:45 37 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Total Direct Energie 0:12:10 38 Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:26 39 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:12:49 40 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:58 41 Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:13:12 42 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange 0:13:17 43 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 0:13:52 44 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:14:21 45 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:22 46 Jon Agirre Egaña (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:16:05 47 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:17:22 48 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:17:57 49 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:18:44 50 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 0:18:48 51 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers 0:19:14 52 Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:19:21 53 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:19:38 54 Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM 0:19:48 55 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:20:15 56 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:20:20 57 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:20:21 58 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:20:55 59 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 0:21:46 60 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:21:56 61 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:01 62 Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:22:02 63 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team 0:22:52 64 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:22:53 65 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:22:54 66 Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:23:26 67 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange 0:24:09 68 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-up Nation 0:24:26 69 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:24:44 70 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:25:04 71 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:25:23 72 Daryl Impey (RSA) Israel Start-up Nation 0:25:25 73 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:25:59 74 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:26:11 75 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 0:26:12 76 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 0:26:17 77 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:26:19 78 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:26:31 79 Simon Clarke (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:26:57 80 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:27:00 81 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:27:49 82 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:28:31 83 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo 0:28:36 84 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:29:05 85 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:29:12 86 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 87 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:29:30 88 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 0:29:31 89 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 0:29:41 90 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:29:56 91 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 0:30:09 92 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 0:31:01 93 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:31:07 94 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:31:16 95 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:31:23 96 Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:31:30 97 Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:31:45 98 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:32:35 99 Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:32:39 100 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:33:01 101 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:33:04 102 Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:33:28 103 Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 0:34:04 104 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:34:22 105 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:34:32 106 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 0:34:38 107 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team 0:35:29 108 Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:35:37 109 Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:35:38 110 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:35:50 111 Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:36:27 112 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:37:22 113 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM 0:37:44 114 Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM 0:38:15 115 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:38:44 116 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 0:38:48 117 Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:38:50 118 Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:38:52 119 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech 0:39:20 120 Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:39:36 121 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:39:38 122 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:39:39 123 Dion Smith (NZl) Team BikeExchange 0:39:47 124 Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:40:36 125 Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:41:27 126 Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:41:36 127 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:41:51 128 Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:42:52 129 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 130 Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:42:57 131 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:43:11 132 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH 0:43:31 133 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:43:34 134 Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:44:28 135 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 136 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:45:39 137 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:46:21 138 Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:47:48 139 Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:48:27 140 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:49:29 141 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:49:50 142 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:50:13 143 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 0:50:56 144 Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:51:07 145 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:51:22 146 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:51:31 147 Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:51:35 148 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 0:52:07 149 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:53:11 150 Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:53:16 151 Jon Irisarri Ricon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:53:43 152 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:55:33 153 Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:57:23 154 Alexander Evans (Aus) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:14:22

Points classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 66 2 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 63 3 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 42 4 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 38 5 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 37 6 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 32 7 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 30 8 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 29 9 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 28 10 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 27 11 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 27 12 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 24 13 Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 24 14 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 20 15 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 20 16 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 18 17 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 18 18 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 17 19 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 17 20 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 16 21 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team 14 22 Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14 23 Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 14 24 Daryl Impey (RSA) Israel Start-up Nation 14 25 Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 13 26 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 27 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 12 28 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 12 29 Simon Clarke (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 12 30 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 10 31 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 10 32 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Burgos-BH 10 33 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 10 34 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 35 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 10 36 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 9 37 Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie 8 38 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7 39 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 7 40 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 7 41 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 6 42 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 5 43 Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie 4 44 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 4 45 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 4 46 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 4 47 Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM 4 48 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 3 49 Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 3 50 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 2 51 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 2 52 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 2 53 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 54 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1

Mountains classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 17 2 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 14 3 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 14 4 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 12 5 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 10 6 Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8 7 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 8 8 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 7 9 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 7 10 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 11 Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 12 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 6 13 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 6 14 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5 15 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 4 16 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 4 17 Jon Irisarri Ricon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 18 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 3 19 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 20 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 2 21 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 2 22 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 2 23 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 2 24 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 2 25 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1 26 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 1 27 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team 1 28 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 1 29 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 1