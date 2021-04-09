Itzulia Basque Country: Honoré, Cerny give Deceuninck-Quickstep a 1-2 on stage 5
McNulty keeps race lead as breakaway stays clear
Stage 5: Hondarribia - Ondarroa
Mikkel Honoré won stage 5 of Itzulia Basque Country, crossing the line arm-in-arm with his teammate Josef Cerny in a memorable one-two for Deceuninck-QuickStep.
The pair were part of the day’s main six-man breakaway and reduced it to three on the final climb before dropping Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo) on a short rise inside the final 5km.
Daryl Impey (Israel Start-Up Nation) won the bunch sprint but it was only for fourth place, 28 seconds down on the QuickStep duo, on a day where the escapees foiled the sprinters’ teams.
Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) finished safely in the peloton to retain the overall lead ahead of Saturday’s decisive stage.
The 160km stage 5 from Hondarribia along the coast to Ondarroa was the only real opportunity for sprinters at the Itzulia, but even so, the climbs of Gontzagaraiagana and Ukaregi on the inland finishing loop made it far from clear-cut. Impey’s team, along with Magnus Cort’s EF Education-Nippo and Dion Smith’s BikeExchange teams, all contributed to an increasingly frantic day-long chase but, despite never giving the break more than two-and-a-half minutes, came away empty-handed.
Honoré and Cerny decided to force the issue on the Ukaregi (5km at 4.8 per cent) with 30km remaining. Andrey Amador (Ineos Grenadiers), Ide Schelling (Bora-Hansgrohe), and Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM) were all swiftly dropped, while Bernard only clawed his way back over the top.
The trio negotiated the descent and collaborated on the flat until 10km to go, whereupon Bernard stopped pulling through. That was cue for an attack, and when the road pitched up on a short incline, Honoré ripped clear. Cerny was initially on marking duties but, sensing Bernard was in trouble, quickly decided to attack him, too.
The Deceuninck-QuickStep pair linked up and swapped turns until the final kilometre, where they started fist-bumping safely in the knowledge the 1-2 was in the bag. As for the order, there was no discernible conversation but Honoré was allowed to nudge his wheel in front as Cerny, nevertheless, punched the air in delight by his side.
“He deserves the same to be here, but unfortunately only of us can be,” Honoré said.
“It’s super special, especially the way we did it – that makes it an even more important victory for me.”
How it unfolded
There were two non-starters, both Benoit Cosnefroy (AG2R-Citroën) and Victor de la Parte (Total Direct Energie) suffering with knee pain, and there was soon another abandon as Georg Zimmerman (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) was one victim of some early crashes in the hectic opening kilometres.
After around 15km, the breakaway went clear. At first, there were only five in there, but Leknessund produced a remarkable solo counter-attack to make it six. The Norwegian spent some 30km alone in no-man’s land, chasing what seemed to be a lost cause before being vindicated for his efforts.
Israel, EF, and BikeExchange controlled the peloton in the early phases, with Spanish second-division teams Caja Rural-Seguros RGA and Euskaltel-Euskadi also pitching in. They kept the gap to a very modest 2:30 for much of the day, with the situation seemingly well under control.
However, the complications began once they passed through Ondorroa for the first time and took on the first of the three climbs: Medexa (1.7km at 7.7 per cent). The gap started to fall, but not quickly, and the leaders ticked off the long approach to the Gontzagaraiagana with just under two minutes still in hand.
Leknessund was dropped on that second climb but – again, remarkably – fought his way back to the break. EF Education-Nippo piled on the pressure on that climb and reduced the deficit to 1:30 by the top with 45km to go.
The break didn’t lose any time on the descent, and hit the Ukaregi with 33km to go and 90 seconds still in hand. Leknessund was swiftly dropped – for good this time – and after a couple of kilometres Honoré and Cerny decided it was time to go all in.
Amador and Schelling were quickly dropped, while Bernard was distanced but not definitively. The Frenchman dragged his way back but it was a sign he was vulnerable.
In the peloton, there was a brief attack at the top from Jesus Herrada (Cofidis) as they crested 1:15 in arrears. However, a bigger move came on the descent when Astana-Premier Tech’s Basque duo of Omar Fraile and Alex Aranburu attacked on the descent.
They hit the flat 50 seconds down on the leading trio but lacked the horsepower and never made any further inroads. Meanwhile, when the peloton hit the flat, with around 20km to go, there was a lull, allowing the gap to go back out to 90 seconds.
The teams who’d been working all day returned to do so but by then it was too little too late. With 10km to go, the gap was still 1:15 but they only took off five seconds in the subsequent 5km, at which point it was the escapees’ to throw away.
By that point Bernard had stopped contributing, but he was powerless against the QuickStep duo. When Honoré attacked, he simply had no response, to the extent that Cerny thought on his feet and skipped away to make it a memorable one-two.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3:39:54
|2
|Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:17
|4
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:00:28
|5
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
|6
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|7
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|8
|Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|9
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|10
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|12
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|13
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
|14
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|15
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM
|17
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|18
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|19
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|20
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM
|21
|Dion Smith (NZl) Team BikeExchange
|22
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|23
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|24
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|25
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|27
|Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange
|28
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|29
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team
|30
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|31
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|32
|Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos
|33
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|34
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|35
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|36
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|37
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|38
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
|39
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|40
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|41
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|42
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation
|43
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|44
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
|45
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|46
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH
|47
|Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|48
|Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|49
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|50
|Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis
|51
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
|52
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|53
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|54
|Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|55
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis
|56
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|57
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|58
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|59
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|60
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|61
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|62
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|63
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|64
|Jon Agirre Egaña (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|65
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|66
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|67
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers
|68
|Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|69
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|70
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|71
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|72
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|73
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team
|74
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|75
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|76
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|77
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|78
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|79
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|80
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Total Direct Energie
|81
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|82
|Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|83
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Burgos-BH
|84
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|85
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|86
|Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|87
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange
|88
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange
|89
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team
|90
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|91
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo
|92
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
|93
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|0:00:44
|94
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|0:00:45
|95
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:06
|96
|Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|97
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|98
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|99
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|100
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|101
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team
|102
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|103
|Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:11
|104
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:26
|105
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:28
|106
|Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:30
|107
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|108
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|109
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|110
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|111
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers
|112
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|113
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|114
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:02:07
|115
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:02:37
|116
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|0:02:41
|117
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|118
|Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|119
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|0:02:45
|120
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:03:11
|121
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|122
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:03:21
|123
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:03:22
|124
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:27
|125
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:04:20
|126
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|127
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|128
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:09
|129
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|0:06:29
|130
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:31
|131
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:47
|132
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM
|0:06:50
|133
|Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM
|134
|Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|135
|Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH
|136
|Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|137
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|138
|Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|139
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|140
|Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|141
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|142
|Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH
|143
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|144
|Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|145
|Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:07:09
|146
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:39
|147
|Alexander Evans (Aus) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|148
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:11:01
|149
|Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|150
|Jon Irisarri Ricon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|151
|Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|152
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos
|153
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:41
|154
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|DNS
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|DNS
|Victor de la Parte (Spa) Total Direct Energie
|DNF
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|32
|2
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|29
|3
|Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|24
|4
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Israel Start-up Nation
|14
|5
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
|12
|6
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|7
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|10
|8
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|9
|9
|Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|8
|10
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|7
|11
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|12
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|6
|13
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|5
|14
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|4
|15
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
|3
|16
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|2
|17
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|8
|2
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|3
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|4
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|2
|5
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3:39:54
|2
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:28
|3
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM
|5
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|6
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos
|9
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|10
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|11
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|13
|Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|14
|Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis
|15
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
|16
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|18
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|19
|Jon Agirre Egaña (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|20
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers
|21
|Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|22
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|23
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|24
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|25
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|26
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|27
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|28
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|29
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|30
|Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|31
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|32
|Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:06
|33
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:30
|34
|Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:41
|35
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:03:21
|36
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:09
|37
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:47
|38
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM
|0:06:50
|39
|Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM
|40
|Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|41
|Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|42
|Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|43
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|44
|Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH
|45
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|46
|Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|47
|Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:07:09
|48
|Alexander Evans (Aus) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:10:39
|49
|Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|0:11:01
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|16:05:43
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:23
|3
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:28
|4
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:36
|5
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:43
|6
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:02
|7
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:07
|8
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:13
|9
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:01:15
|10
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:23
|11
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:32
|12
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|0:01:42
|14
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:01:44
|15
|Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange
|16
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:52
|17
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM
|0:01:58
|18
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:01
|19
|Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:02:02
|20
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|0:02:33
|21
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis
|0:03:21
|22
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:35
|23
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|0:04:04
|24
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:04:12
|25
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:04:34
|26
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:04:36
|27
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:46
|28
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:04:52
|29
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:05:08
|30
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:06:57
|31
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
|0:09:10
|32
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:10:07
|33
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:10:35
|34
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:10:45
|35
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|0:11:36
|36
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:11:45
|37
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Total Direct Energie
|0:12:10
|38
|Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:26
|39
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:12:49
|40
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:58
|41
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|0:13:12
|42
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange
|0:13:17
|43
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:13:52
|44
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|0:14:21
|45
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:22
|46
|Jon Agirre Egaña (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:16:05
|47
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:17:22
|48
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:17:57
|49
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:18:44
|50
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|0:18:48
|51
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:19:14
|52
|Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:19:21
|53
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:19:38
|54
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM
|0:19:48
|55
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:20:15
|56
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:20:20
|57
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:20:21
|58
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:20:55
|59
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:21:46
|60
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:21:56
|61
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:22:01
|62
|Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:22:02
|63
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:22:52
|64
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:22:53
|65
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:22:54
|66
|Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:23:26
|67
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange
|0:24:09
|68
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:24:26
|69
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:24:44
|70
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:25:04
|71
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:25:23
|72
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:25:25
|73
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:25:59
|74
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:26:11
|75
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:26:12
|76
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|0:26:17
|77
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:26:19
|78
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:26:31
|79
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:26:57
|80
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:27:00
|81
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|0:27:49
|82
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:28:31
|83
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo
|0:28:36
|84
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:29:05
|85
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:29:12
|86
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|87
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:29:30
|88
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|0:29:31
|89
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
|0:29:41
|90
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:29:56
|91
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
|0:30:09
|92
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:31:01
|93
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:31:07
|94
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:31:16
|95
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:31:23
|96
|Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|0:31:30
|97
|Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:31:45
|98
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|0:32:35
|99
|Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:32:39
|100
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:33:01
|101
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:33:04
|102
|Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:33:28
|103
|Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis
|0:34:04
|104
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|0:34:22
|105
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:34:32
|106
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
|0:34:38
|107
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:35:29
|108
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:35:37
|109
|Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:35:38
|110
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:35:50
|111
|Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:36:27
|112
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:37:22
|113
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM
|0:37:44
|114
|Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM
|0:38:15
|115
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:38:44
|116
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|0:38:48
|117
|Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:38:50
|118
|Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:38:52
|119
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:39:20
|120
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:39:36
|121
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:39:38
|122
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:39:39
|123
|Dion Smith (NZl) Team BikeExchange
|0:39:47
|124
|Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:40:36
|125
|Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:41:27
|126
|Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:41:36
|127
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:41:51
|128
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:42:52
|129
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|130
|Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:42:57
|131
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:43:11
|132
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH
|0:43:31
|133
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|0:43:34
|134
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:44:28
|135
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|136
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:45:39
|137
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:46:21
|138
|Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:47:48
|139
|Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|0:48:27
|140
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:49:29
|141
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:49:50
|142
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:50:13
|143
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:50:56
|144
|Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:51:07
|145
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:51:22
|146
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|0:51:31
|147
|Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:51:35
|148
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|0:52:07
|149
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:53:11
|150
|Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:53:16
|151
|Jon Irisarri Ricon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:53:43
|152
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:55:33
|153
|Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|0:57:23
|154
|Alexander Evans (Aus) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1:14:22
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|66
|2
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|63
|3
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|42
|4
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|38
|5
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|37
|6
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|32
|7
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|30
|8
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|29
|9
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|10
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|27
|11
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|27
|12
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|24
|13
|Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|24
|14
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|20
|15
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|20
|16
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|18
|17
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation
|18
|18
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|17
|19
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|17
|20
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|16
|21
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team
|14
|22
|Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14
|23
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|14
|24
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Israel Start-up Nation
|14
|25
|Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange
|13
|26
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|27
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|12
|28
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|12
|29
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
|12
|30
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|10
|31
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|10
|32
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Burgos-BH
|10
|33
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|34
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|35
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|10
|36
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
|9
|37
|Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|8
|38
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|7
|39
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|7
|40
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|7
|41
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|6
|42
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|5
|43
|Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|4
|44
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|45
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|4
|46
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|4
|47
|Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM
|4
|48
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
|3
|49
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|3
|50
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM
|2
|51
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|2
|52
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|2
|53
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|54
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|17
|2
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|14
|3
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|14
|4
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|5
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|10
|6
|Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|8
|7
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|8
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|7
|9
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|10
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|11
|Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|12
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|6
|13
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|6
|14
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|5
|15
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|16
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|17
|Jon Irisarri Ricon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|18
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|3
|19
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|20
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|2
|21
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation
|2
|22
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|2
|23
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|2
|24
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|2
|25
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|26
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|27
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|28
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1
|29
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|16:05:43
|2
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:28
|3
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:43
|4
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:32
|5
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|0:01:42
|6
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:52
|7
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM
|0:01:58
|8
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|0:04:04
|9
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
|0:09:10
|10
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:10:45
|11
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:58
|12
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|0:13:12
|13
|Jon Agirre Egaña (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:16:05
|14
|Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:19:21
|15
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:20:15
|16
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:20:21
|17
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:20:55
|18
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:22:54
|19
|Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:23:26
|20
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:25:59
|21
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:26:11
|22
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:26:19
|23
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|0:27:49
|24
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:31:07
|25
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:31:16
|26
|Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|0:31:30
|27
|Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:31:45
|28
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:33:01
|29
|Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:33:28
|30
|Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis
|0:34:04
|31
|Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:35:38
|32
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:35:50
|33
|Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:36:27
|34
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:37:22
|35
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM
|0:37:44
|36
|Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM
|0:38:15
|37
|Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:38:50
|38
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:39:20
|39
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:39:36
|40
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:39:38
|41
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:42:52
|42
|Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:42:57
|43
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:44:28
|44
|Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:47:48
|45
|Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|0:48:27
|46
|Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:51:35
|47
|Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:53:16
|48
|Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|0:57:23
|49
|Alexander Evans (Aus) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1:14:22
