Itzulia Basque Country: Honoré, Cerny give Deceuninck-Quickstep a 1-2 on stage 5

Mikkel Honoré won stage 5 of Itzulia Basque Country, crossing the line arm-in-arm with his teammate Josef Cerny in a memorable one-two for Deceuninck-QuickStep.

The pair were part of the day’s main six-man breakaway and reduced it to three on the final climb before dropping Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo) on a short rise inside the final 5km.

Daryl Impey (Israel Start-Up Nation) won the bunch sprint but it was only for fourth place, 28 seconds down on the QuickStep duo, on a day where the escapees foiled the sprinters’ teams.

Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) finished safely in the peloton to retain the overall lead ahead of Saturday’s decisive stage.

The 160km stage 5 from Hondarribia along the coast to Ondarroa was the only real opportunity for sprinters at the Itzulia, but even so, the climbs of Gontzagaraiagana and Ukaregi on the inland finishing loop made it far from clear-cut. Impey’s team, along with Magnus Cort’s EF Education-Nippo and Dion Smith’s BikeExchange teams, all contributed to an increasingly frantic day-long chase but, despite never giving the break more than two-and-a-half minutes, came away empty-handed.

Honoré and Cerny decided to force the issue on the Ukaregi (5km at 4.8 per cent) with 30km remaining. Andrey Amador (Ineos Grenadiers), Ide Schelling (Bora-Hansgrohe), and Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM) were all swiftly dropped, while Bernard only clawed his way back over the top.

The trio negotiated the descent and collaborated on the flat until 10km to go, whereupon Bernard stopped pulling through. That was cue for an attack, and when the road pitched up on a short incline, Honoré ripped clear. Cerny was initially on marking duties but, sensing Bernard was in trouble, quickly decided to attack him, too.

The Deceuninck-QuickStep pair linked up and swapped turns until the final kilometre, where they started fist-bumping safely in the knowledge the 1-2 was in the bag. As for the order, there was no discernible conversation but Honoré was allowed to nudge his wheel in front as Cerny, nevertheless, punched the air in delight by his side.

“He deserves the same to be here, but unfortunately only of us can be,” Honoré said.

“It’s super special, especially the way we did it – that makes it an even more important victory for me.”

How it unfolded

There were two non-starters, both Benoit Cosnefroy (AG2R-Citroën) and Victor de la Parte (Total Direct Energie) suffering with knee pain, and there was soon another abandon as Georg Zimmerman (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) was one victim of some early crashes in the hectic opening kilometres.

After around 15km, the breakaway went clear. At first, there were only five in there, but Leknessund produced a remarkable solo counter-attack to make it six. The Norwegian spent some 30km alone in no-man’s land, chasing what seemed to be a lost cause before being vindicated for his efforts.

Israel, EF, and BikeExchange controlled the peloton in the early phases, with Spanish second-division teams Caja Rural-Seguros RGA and Euskaltel-Euskadi also pitching in. They kept the gap to a very modest 2:30 for much of the day, with the situation seemingly well under control.

However, the complications began once they passed through Ondorroa for the first time and took on the first of the three climbs: Medexa (1.7km at 7.7 per cent). The gap started to fall, but not quickly, and the leaders ticked off the long approach to the Gontzagaraiagana with just under two minutes still in hand.

Leknessund was dropped on that second climb but – again, remarkably – fought his way back to the break. EF Education-Nippo piled on the pressure on that climb and reduced the deficit to 1:30 by the top with 45km to go.

The break didn’t lose any time on the descent, and hit the Ukaregi with 33km to go and 90 seconds still in hand. Leknessund was swiftly dropped – for good this time – and after a couple of kilometres Honoré and Cerny decided it was time to go all in. 

Amador and Schelling were quickly dropped, while Bernard was distanced but not definitively. The Frenchman dragged his way back but it was a sign he was vulnerable.

In the peloton, there was a brief attack at the top from Jesus Herrada (Cofidis) as they crested 1:15 in arrears. However, a bigger move came on the descent when Astana-Premier Tech’s Basque duo of Omar Fraile and Alex Aranburu attacked on the descent.

They hit the flat 50 seconds down on the leading trio but lacked the horsepower and never made any further inroads. Meanwhile, when the peloton hit the flat, with around 20km to go, there was a lull, allowing the gap to go back out to 90 seconds.

The teams who’d been working all day returned to do so but by then it was too little too late. With 10km to go, the gap was still 1:15 but they only took off five seconds in the subsequent 5km, at which point it was the escapees’ to throw away.

By that point Bernard had stopped contributing, but he was powerless against the QuickStep duo. When Honoré attacked, he simply had no response, to the extent that Cerny thought on his feet and skipped away to make it a memorable one-two.

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:39:54
2Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
3Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:17
4Daryl Impey (RSA) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:28
5Simon Clarke (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
6Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
7Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
8Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie
9Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
10Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
11Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
12Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
13Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
14Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
15Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
16Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM
17Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
18Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
19Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
20Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM
21Dion Smith (NZl) Team BikeExchange
22Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
23Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
24Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
25Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
26David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
27Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange
28James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
29Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team
30Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
31Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
32Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos
33Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
34Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
35Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
36Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
37Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
38Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
39Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo
40Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
41Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
42Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation
43Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
44Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
45Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
46Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH
47Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
48Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
49Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
50Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis
51Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
52Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
53Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
54Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie
55Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis
56Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
57Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
58Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
59Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
60Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
61Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
62Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
63Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
64Jon Agirre Egaña (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
65Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
66Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
67Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers
68Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
69Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
70Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
71Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
72Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
73Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team
74Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
75Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
76Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
77Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
78Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
79Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
80Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Total Direct Energie
81Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
82Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
83Daniel Navarro (Spa) Burgos-BH
84Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
85Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
86Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
87Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange
88Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange
89Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team
90Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
91Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo
92Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
93Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 0:00:44
94Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:45
95Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:06
96Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
97Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie
98Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
99Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
100Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
101Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team
102Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
103Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:11
104Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:26
105Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:28
106Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:30
107Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
108Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
109Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
110Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
111Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers
112Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
113Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
114Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:02:07
115Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-up Nation 0:02:37
116Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:41
117Eros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
118Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
119Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 0:02:45
120Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:03:11
121Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
122Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech 0:03:21
123Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:22
124Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:27
125Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 0:04:20
126Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
127Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
128Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:09
129Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 0:06:29
130Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:31
131Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:06:47
132Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM 0:06:50
133Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM
134Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
135Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH
136Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal
137Alex Howes (USA) EF Education-Nippo
138Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-QuickStep
139Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
140Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
141Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
142Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH
143Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
144Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
145Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:07:09
146Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:10:39
147Alexander Evans (Aus) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
148Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:11:01
149Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo
150Jon Irisarri Ricon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
151Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
152Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos
153Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:11:41
154Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
DNSBenoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
DNSVictor de la Parte (Spa) Total Direct Energie
DNFGeorg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux

Stage points
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 32
2Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 29
3Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 24
4Daryl Impey (RSA) Israel Start-up Nation 14
5Simon Clarke (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 12
6Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 10
7Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 10
8Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 9
9Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie 8
10Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 7
11Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 6
12Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 6
13Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 5
14Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 4
15Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 3
16Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 2
17Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Stage mountains
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8
2Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 4
3Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3
4Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 2
5Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Young riders
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:39:54
2Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:00:28
3Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
4Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM
5Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
6Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
7David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
8Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos
9Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
10Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
11Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
12Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
13Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
14Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis
15Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
16Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
17Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
18Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
19Jon Agirre Egaña (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
20Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers
21Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
22Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
23Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
24Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
25Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
26Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
27Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
28Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
29Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
30Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
31Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
32Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:06
33Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:30
34Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:41
35Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech 0:03:21
36Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:09
37Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:06:47
38Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM 0:06:50
39Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM
40Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal
41Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-QuickStep
42Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
43Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
44Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH
45Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
46Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
47Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:07:09
48Alexander Evans (Aus) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:10:39
49Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:11:01

General classification after stage 5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 16:05:43
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:23
3Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:28
4Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:36
5Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:43
6Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:02
7Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:07
8Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:13
9Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:15
10Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:23
11Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:32
12Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
13Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:42
14Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:44
15Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange
16David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:52
17Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 0:01:58
18James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:01
19Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:02:02
20Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:02:33
21Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 0:03:21
22Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:35
23Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:04:04
24Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:04:12
25Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:04:34
26Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:04:36
27Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:46
28Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:04:52
29Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:05:08
30Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:06:57
31Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 0:09:10
32Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:10:07
33Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:10:35
34Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers 0:10:45
35Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 0:11:36
36Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:45
37Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Total Direct Energie 0:12:10
38Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:26
39Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:12:49
40Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:58
41Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:13:12
42Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange 0:13:17
43Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 0:13:52
44Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:14:21
45Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:22
46Jon Agirre Egaña (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:16:05
47Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:17:22
48Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:17:57
49Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:18:44
50Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 0:18:48
51Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers 0:19:14
52Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:19:21
53Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:19:38
54Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM 0:19:48
55Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:20:15
56Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:20:20
57Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:20:21
58Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:20:55
59Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 0:21:46
60Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:21:56
61Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:01
62Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:22:02
63Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team 0:22:52
64Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:22:53
65Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:22:54
66Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:23:26
67Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange 0:24:09
68Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-up Nation 0:24:26
69Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:24:44
70Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:25:04
71Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:25:23
72Daryl Impey (RSA) Israel Start-up Nation 0:25:25
73Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:25:59
74Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:26:11
75Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 0:26:12
76Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 0:26:17
77Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:26:19
78Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:26:31
79Simon Clarke (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:26:57
80Daniel Navarro (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:27:00
81Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:27:49
82Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:28:31
83Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo 0:28:36
84Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:29:05
85Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:29:12
86Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
87Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:29:30
88Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 0:29:31
89Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 0:29:41
90Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:29:56
91Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 0:30:09
92Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 0:31:01
93Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:31:07
94Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:31:16
95Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:31:23
96Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:31:30
97Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:31:45
98Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:32:35
99Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:32:39
100Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:33:01
101Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:33:04
102Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:33:28
103Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 0:34:04
104Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:34:22
105Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:34:32
106Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 0:34:38
107Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team 0:35:29
108Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:35:37
109Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:35:38
110Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:35:50
111Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:36:27
112Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:37:22
113Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM 0:37:44
114Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM 0:38:15
115Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:38:44
116Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 0:38:48
117Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:38:50
118Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:38:52
119Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech 0:39:20
120Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:39:36
121Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:39:38
122Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:39:39
123Dion Smith (NZl) Team BikeExchange 0:39:47
124Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:40:36
125Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:41:27
126Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:41:36
127Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:41:51
128Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:42:52
129Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
130Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:42:57
131Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:43:11
132Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH 0:43:31
133Eros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:43:34
134Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:44:28
135Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
136Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:45:39
137Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:46:21
138Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:47:48
139Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:48:27
140Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:49:29
141Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:49:50
142Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:50:13
143Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 0:50:56
144Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:51:07
145Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:51:22
146Alex Howes (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:51:31
147Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:51:35
148Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 0:52:07
149Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:53:11
150Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:53:16
151Jon Irisarri Ricon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:53:43
152Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:55:33
153Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:57:23
154Alexander Evans (Aus) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:14:22

Points classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 66
2Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 63
3Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 42
4Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 38
5Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 37
6Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 32
7Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 30
8Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 29
9Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 28
10Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 27
11Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 27
12David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 24
13Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 24
14Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 20
15Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 20
16Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 18
17Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 18
18Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 17
19James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 17
20Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 16
21Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team 14
22Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14
23Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 14
24Daryl Impey (RSA) Israel Start-up Nation 14
25Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 13
26Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 12
27Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 12
28Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 12
29Simon Clarke (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 12
30Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 10
31Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 10
32Daniel Navarro (Spa) Burgos-BH 10
33Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 10
34Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10
35Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 10
36Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 9
37Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie 8
38Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7
39Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 7
40Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 7
41Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 6
42Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 5
43Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie 4
44Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 4
45Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 4
46Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 4
47Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM 4
48Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 3
49Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 3
50Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 2
51Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 2
52Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 2
53Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1
54Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1

Mountains classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 17
2Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 14
3Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 14
4Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 12
5Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 10
6Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8
7Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 8
8Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 7
9Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 7
10Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 6
11Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6
12Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 6
13Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 6
14Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5
15Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 4
16Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 4
17Jon Irisarri Ricon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4
18Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 3
19Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3
20Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 2
21Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 2
22Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 2
23Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 2
24Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 2
25David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1
26Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 1
27Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team 1
28Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 1
29Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Young riders classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 16:05:43
2Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:28
3Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:43
4Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:32
5Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:42
6David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:52
7Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 0:01:58
8Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:04:04
9Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 0:09:10
10Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers 0:10:45
11Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:58
12Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:13:12
13Jon Agirre Egaña (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:16:05
14Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:19:21
15Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:20:15
16Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:20:21
17Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:20:55
18Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:22:54
19Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:23:26
20Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:25:59
21Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:26:11
22Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:26:19
23Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:27:49
24Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:31:07
25Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:31:16
26Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:31:30
27Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:31:45
28Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:33:01
29Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:33:28
30Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 0:34:04
31Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:35:38
32Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:35:50
33Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:36:27
34Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:37:22
35Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM 0:37:44
36Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM 0:38:15
37Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:38:50
38Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech 0:39:20
39Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:39:36
40Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:39:38
41Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:42:52
42Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:42:57
43Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:44:28
44Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:47:48
45Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:48:27
46Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:51:35
47Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:53:16
48Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:57:23
49Alexander Evans (Aus) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:14:22

