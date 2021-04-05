Itzulia Basque Country: Primoz Roglic wins stage 1 time trial
By Barry Ryan
More to come!
Stage 1: Bilbao - Bilbao
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|0:17:17
|2
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:02
|3
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:18
|4
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:24
|5
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:28
|6
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|7
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|8
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:29
|9
|Alex Aranburu (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:30
|10
|Max Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:31
