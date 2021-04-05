Trending

Itzulia Basque Country: Primoz Roglic wins stage 1 time trial

Image 1 of 17

BILBAO SPAIN APRIL 05 Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma during the 60th ItzuliaVuelta Ciclista Pais Vasco 2021 Stage 1 a 139km individual time trial from Bilbao to Bilbao itzulia ehitzulia ITT on April 05 2021 in Bilbao Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Primoz Roglic of Jumbo-Visma was on the hot seat as leader for most of the day (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 17

BILBAO SPAIN APRIL 05 Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma during the 60th ItzuliaVuelta Ciclista Pais Vasco 2021 Stage 1 a 139km individual time trial from Bilbao to Bilbao itzulia ehitzulia ITT on April 05 2021 in Bilbao Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Primož Roglič of Jumbo-Visma was 10th rider on course, shown here on final climb of 13.9km time trial to finish (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 17

BILBAO SPAIN APRIL 05 Marc Hirschi of Switzerland and UAE Team Emirates during the 60th ItzuliaVuelta Ciclista Pais Vasco 2021 Stage 1 a 139km individual time trial from Bilbao to Bilbao itzulia ehitzulia ITT on April 05 2021 in Bilbao Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Brandon McNulty of UAE Team Emirates had a strong ride, finishing two seconds off the leading time (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 17

BILBAO SPAIN APRIL 05 Jonas Vingegaard Rasmussen of Denmark and Team Jumbo Visma during the 60th ItzuliaVuelta Ciclista Pais Vasco 2021 Stage 1 a 139km individual time trial from Bilbao to Bilbao itzulia ehitzulia ITT on April 05 2021 in Bilbao Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Early in time trial Jonas Vingegaard had second-best time behind Jumbo-Visma teammate Primož Roglič (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 17

BILBAO SPAIN APRIL 05 Tobias Foss of Norway and Team Jumbo Visma during the 60th ItzuliaVuelta Ciclista Pais Vasco 2021 Stage 1 a 139km individual time trial from Bilbao to Bilbao itzulia ehitzulia ITT on April 05 2021 in Bilbao Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Tobias Foss finished 24 seconds behind early best time of 17:17 set by Jumbo-Visma teammate Primož Roglič (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 17

Itzulia Basque Country 2021 - 60th Edition - 1st stage Bilbao - Bilbao 13,9 km - 05/04/2021 - Laurens De Plus (BEL - Ineos Grenadiers) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Laurens De Plus of Ineos Grenadiers (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 17

Itzulia Basque Country 2021 - 60th Edition - 1st stage Bilbao - Bilbao 13,9 km - 05/04/2021 - Pello Bilbao (ESP - Bahrain Victorious) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Spanish Champion Pello Bilbao of Bahrain Victorious (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 17

Itzulia Basque Country 2021 - 60th Edition - 1st stage Bilbao - Bilbao 13,9 km - 05/04/2021 - Emanuel Buchmann (GER - Bora - Hansgrohe) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 17

Itzulia Basque Country 2021 - 60th Edition - 1st stage Bilbao - Bilbao 13,9 km - 05/04/2021 - Jon Agirre Egana (ESP - Equipo Kern Pharma) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Second rider on the course is Jon Agirre Egana (Equipo Kern Pharma) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 17

Itzulia Basque Country 2021 - 60th Edition - 1st stage Bilbao - Bilbao 13,9 km - 05/04/2021 - Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (ESP - Euskaltel - Euskadi) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

First rider on the challenging course is Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Euskaltel - Euskadi) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 17

BILBAO SPAIN APRIL 05 David Gaudu of France and Team Groupama FDJ Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes of Colombia and Movistar Team during the 60th ItzuliaVuelta Ciclista Pais Vasco 2021 Stage 1 a 139km individual time trial from Bilbao to Bilbao itzulia ehitzulia ITT on April 05 2021 in Bilbao Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

David Gaudu of Groupama-FDJ makes pass of Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes of Movistar Team (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 17

BILBAO SPAIN APRIL 05 Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark and Team Astana Premier Tech during the 60th ItzuliaVuelta Ciclista Pais Vasco 2021 Stage 1 a 139km individual time trial from Bilbao to Bilbao itzulia ehitzulia ITT on April 05 2021 in Bilbao Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Jakob Fuglsang of Astana-Premier Tech (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 17

BILBAO SPAIN APRIL 05 Ian Garrison of United States and Team Deceuninck QuickStep during the 60th ItzuliaVuelta Ciclista Pais Vasco 2021 Stage 1 a 139km individual time trial from Bilbao to Bilbao itzulia ehitzulia ITT on April 05 2021 in Bilbao Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

USA time trial champion Ian Garrison of Deceuninck-QuickStep (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 17

Itzulia Basque Country 2021 - 60th Edition - 1st stage Bilbao - Bilbao 13,9 km - 05/04/2021 - Patrick Bevin (NZL - Israel Start-Up Nation) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Patrick Bevin of Israel Start-Up Nation recorded time 28 seconds slower than Primož Roglič (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 17

BILBAO SPAIN APRIL 05 Omar Fraile Matarranz of Spain and Team Astana Premier Tech during the 60th ItzuliaVuelta Ciclista Pais Vasco 2021 Stage 1 a 139km individual time trial from Bilbao to Bilbao itzulia ehitzulia ITT on April 05 2021 in Bilbao Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Omar Fraile of Astana-Premier Tech grits his teeth on 19 per cent gradient of final climb to finish (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 16 of 17

BILBAO SPAIN APRIL 05 Tao Geoghegan Hart of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the 60th ItzuliaVuelta Ciclista Pais Vasco 2021 Stage 1 a 139km individual time trial from Bilbao to Bilbao itzulia ehitzulia ITT on April 05 2021 in Bilbao Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Tao Geoghegan Hart of Ineos Grenadiers (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 17 of 17

BILBAO SPAIN APRIL 05 Brandon Mcnulty of United States and UAE Team Emirates during the 60th ItzuliaVuelta Ciclista Pais Vasco 2021 Stage 1 a 139km individual time trial from Bilbao to Bilbao itzulia ehitzulia ITT on April 05 2021 in Bilbao Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Marc Hirschi of UAE Team Emirates (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 0:17:17
2Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:02
3Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:18
4Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:24
5Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:28
6Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
7Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-Up Nation
8Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:29
9Alex Aranburu (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:30
10Max Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:31

