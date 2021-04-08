Trending

Itzulia Basque Country: McNulty takes lead on stage 4

By

Izagirre wins the stage as late attack leaves Roglic, Pogacar chasing

HONDARRIBIA SPAIN APRIL 08 Sprint Arrival Ion Izagirre Insausti of Spain and Team Astana Premier Tech Pello Bilbao Lpez De Armentia of Spain and Team Bahrain Victorious Jonas Vingegaard Rasmussen of Denmark and Team Jumbo Visma Brandon Mcnulty of United States and UAE Team Emirates Blue best young jersey during the 60th ItzuliaVuelta Ciclista Pais Vasco 2021 Stage 4 a 1892km stage from VitoriaGasteiz to Hondarribia itzulia ehitzulia on April 08 2021 in Hondarribia Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Ion Izagirre (Astana-Premier Tech) won stage 4 of the Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Images)
Itzulia Basque Country 2021 - 60th Edition - 1st stage Bilbao - Bilbao 13,8 km - 05/04/2021 - Brandon McNulty (USA - UAE Team Emirates) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Itzulia Basque Country

Christopher Juul Jensen at Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Images)
Itzulia Basque Country

Simon Geschke, Mattia Cattaneo at Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Images)
Itzulia Basque Country

Omar Fraile (Astana) at Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Images)
Itzulia Basque Country

Ben O'connor at Itzuia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Images)
Itzulia Basque Country

Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) at Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Images)
Itzulia Basque Country

Tadej Pogacar stage 4 Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Images)
Itzulia Basque Country

Tsgabu Grmay (Team BikeExchange) at Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Images)
Itzulia Basque Country

Overall leader Primoz Roglic at the Itzulia Basque Country stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Itzulia Basque Country

Overall leader Primoz Roglic at the Itzulia Basque Country stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Itzulia Basque Country

Guillaume Martin, Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda Ortiz, Ben O'connor, Juan Pedro Lopez in the stage 4 breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images)
Itzulia Basque Country

Overall leader Primoz Roglic stage 4 Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Images)
Itzulia Basque Country

Tadej Pogacar during stage 4 at Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Images)
Itzulia Basque Country

Guillaume Martin, Jefferson Alveiro, Cepeda Ortiz, Ben O'connor, Juan Pedro Lopez in the stage 4 breakaway at Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Images)
Itzulia Basque Country

Juan Pedro Lopez leading the breakaway at Itzulia Basque Country during stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images)
HONDARRIBIA SPAIN APRIL 08 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio of Colombia and Team BikeExchange during the 60th ItzuliaVuelta Ciclista Pais Vasco 2021 Stage 4 a 1892km stage from VitoriaGasteiz to Hondarribia Attack Breakaway itzulia ehitzulia on April 08 2021 in Hondarribia Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Esteban Chaves (Image credit: Getty Images)
HONDARRIBIA SPAIN APRIL 08 Brandon Mcnulty of United States and UAE Team Emirates Blue best young jersey during the 60th ItzuliaVuelta Ciclista Pais Vasco 2021 Stage 4 a 1892km stage from VitoriaGasteiz to Hondarribia Breakaway aitzulia ehitzulia on April 08 2021 in Hondarribia Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Brandon McNulty on stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images)
HONDARRIBIA SPAIN APRIL 08 Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark and Team Astana Premier Tech during the 60th ItzuliaVuelta Ciclista Pais Vasco 2021 Stage 4 a 1892km stage from VitoriaGasteiz to Hondarribia Breakaway itzulia ehitzulia on April 08 2021 in Hondarribia Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Jakob Fuglsang on stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images)
HONDARRIBIA SPAIN APRIL 08 Arrival Ion Izagirre Insausti of Spain and Team Astana Premier Tech during the 60th ItzuliaVuelta Ciclista Pais Vasco 2021 Stage 4 a 1892km stage from VitoriaGasteiz to Hondarribia itzulia ehitzulia on April 08 2021 in Hondarribia Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Ion Izagirre (Astana-Premier Tech) wins stage 4 of the Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ion Izagirre (Astana-Premier Tech) won stage 4 of the Itzulia Basque Country after a close sprint against Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious).

Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) finished third and did enough to move into the race lead after a break of six formed on the final descent of the stage and put time into a group of GC favourites that included Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and Primož Roglič (Jumbo Visma).

After four stages of racing McNulty now leads the race by 23 seconds over Roglič with Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo Vimsa) third at 28 seconds.

Izagirre, Bilbao, McNulty, along with Esteban Chaves, Emanuel Buchmann, and Vingegaard formed the winning break after the final climb of the Erlaitz, with Chaves and Bilbao the first to make their move. A combination of strong riding and a lack of cooperation within the chase behind saw the gap move their advantage out to 30 seconds and then almost a minute on the flat run-in.

Buchmann attacked with 1.6km to go but was quickly brought back before Chaves kicked for home with 800m remaining. It looked as though the BikeExchange climber would take the second win of his season but with 200m remaining he was dragged back by Buchmann before Izagirre struck out with a long sprint. Bilbao almost edged the Astana Premier Tech rider on the line but the Bahrain rider just came up short.

How it unfolded

A rapid start, coupled with a long downhill section soon after, ensured that the opening hour of racing was run off at a near breakneck speed. There were several attempts to form a break, with even Roglič and Carapaz jumping free from the peloton but it took a full 110km of racing before a four-man group was eventually allowed to go clear.

Omar Fraile (Astana-Premier Tech) and Jon Barrenetzxea (Caja Rural), and before them Simon Geschke (Cofidis) and Mattia Cattaneo (Deceuninck-QuickStep) were among those to attack on the first climb of the Deskarga but it was on the next climb of the Alkiza when Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroën), Guillaume Martin (Cofidis), Jefferson Cepeda (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), and Juan Pedro López (Trek-Segafredo) finally moved clear.

They built a slender lead over a rampant bunch and on the lower slopes of the Jaizkibel. The quartet held just over a minute with Astana and then Bahrain setting a furious pace on the familiar climb. Once again Bauke Mollema found himself going backwards on the early slope as up ahead the break began to attack each other with just under 50km to go. Lopez and O’Connor moved clear and formed a new alliance with the peloton at 1’05 with 45km remaining but the pace from Mikel Landa’s team and then from BikeExchange was enough to bring back Cepeda and Martin before the summit and reduce the remaining riders’ advantage to 38 seconds by the summit with Ineos Grenadiers taking over at the front of the peloton.

UAE Team Emirates took over the descent and the approach towards the final climb of Erlaitz. At the foot of the climb with 26km to go Lopez and O’Connor’s slim margin evaporated with a group of fewer than 50 riders still in contention. Roglič and Pogačar put their remaining teammates on the front. Astana, with Jakob Fuglsang were the first team to try and up the pace but it was Landa who put in the first serious dig with 24.7km to go. Esteban Chaves initially lead the chase but then jumped across to the Spaniard alongside Brian McNulty. With 1.6km to go until the summit, Chaves began to feel the strain, with McNulty, third overall at the start of the stage pushing clear with Landa on his wheel.

Jumbo Visma’s Vingegaard dragged the pair back just before the summit, but by that point, less than 15 riders were still in contention with 22km to go. Pello Bilbao and Chaves linked up with an attack on the rolling descent with McNulty, Izaguirre, Buchmann, and Vingegaard joining them to make a dangerous group of six. They built up a lead of 26 seconds with a group of 13 that included Roglič and Pogačar leading the chase. Alejandro Valverde took charge of the chase group with 11km to go in a bid to bring the leaders back but as the road briefly flattened out with 10km to go the six upfront had 35 seconds of an advantage. David Gaudu was the next to attack, but the Frenchman was heavily marked. James Knox broke free with 8km to go.

With 5km to go the leading six had 52 seconds with the stop-start nature of the chase allowing them to build on their gap, and when Jumbo Visma finally began to work it was on the understanding that McNulty had all but secured the race lead for stage 5. The race is now tightly balanced with two stages, including a summit finish on the final day, remaining.

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 4:17:07
2Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
3Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
4Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
5Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
6Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 0:00:02
7Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:49
8James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
9Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
10Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team

General classification after stage 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 12:25:21
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:23
3Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:28
4Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:36
5Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:43
6Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:02
7Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:07
8Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:13
9Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:15
10Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:23

